MLB: Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki to have surgery

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki will have surgery Monday to remove bone spurs from both heels and is expected to miss eight weeks, general manager Ross Atkins said Friday.
The bone spurs have bothered Tulowitzki during his recovery from surgery to repair the ligament damage suffered when he stepped on C.J. Cron's foot while trying to beat out an infield hit in a game last July against the Angels. The five-time All-Star has not played since.
The spur on Tulowitzki's right heel was a minor irritant at the beginning of spring training, and he hoped to be able to play through it. The decision to undergo surgery came after pain also developed in his left heel.
The Atlanta Braves put catcher Tyler Flowers on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained left oblique and prepared to be without him for a few weeks. ... The New York Yankees have put Aaron Hicks on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained right rib cage in the latest injury to one of their outfielders. ... The Philadelphia Phillies have put right-hander Pat Neshek on the 10-day disabled list because of a right shoulder strain.