MLB: Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki to have surgery

The Atlanta Braves put catcher Tyler Flowers on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained left oblique and prepared to be without him for a few weeks. ... The New York Yankees have put Aaron Hicks on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained right rib cage in the latest injury to one of their outfielders. ... The Philadelphia Phillies have put right-hander Pat Neshek on the 10-day disabled list because of a right shoulder strain.