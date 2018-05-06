MLB: Mets' Jacob DeGrom won’t miss a start

Jacob deGrom will make his next start for the Mets on Monday, manager Mickey Callaway said before Saturday's game against the Rockies.
DeGrom hyperextended his elbow swinging the bat in his last start but an MRI revealed no ligament damage.
He has since continued his regular preparation for his start Monday.
"At this point I think he's better off to go up there and just bunt and get guys over," Callaway said.
Chicago White Sox infielder Yoan Moncada was put on the 10-day disabled list with tightness in his left hamstring. The 22-year-old Moncada made an early exit in Friday night's loss to Minnesota. ... Reliever Oliver Drake was acquired by the Cleveland Indians from the Milwaukee Brewers for $110,000. The 31-year-old right-hander is 1-0 with a 6.39 ERA in 11 games this year with 15 strikeouts in 122/3 innings. Drake is the third player from the U.S. Naval Academy to reach the majors.