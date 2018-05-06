MLB: Mets' Jacob DeGrom won’t miss a start

Chicago White Sox infielder Yoan Moncada was put on the 10-day disabled list with tightness in his left hamstring. The 22-year-old Moncada made an early exit in Friday night's loss to Minnesota. ... Reliever Oliver Drake was acquired by the Cleveland Indians from the Milwaukee Brewers for $110,000. The 31-year-old right-hander is 1-0 with a 6.39 ERA in 11 games this year with 15 strikeouts in 122/3 innings. Drake is the third player from the U.S. Naval Academy to reach the majors.