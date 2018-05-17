MLB: Reds’ Joey Votto issues apology

Minnesota catcher Jason Castro is out for the season after knee surgery. ... Oakland catcher Bruce Maxwell will sit out a four-game series at Toronto that starts Thursday because he can't enter Canada while awaiting sentencing in Arizona on a gun-related charge. ... Landing on the disabled list: New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes (hip), Tampa Bay outfielder Carlos Gomez (groin), St. Louis reliever Luke Gregerson (shoulder).