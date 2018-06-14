MLB: Yankees aim to boost rotation

Hal Steinbrenner says his New York Yankees may need a starting pitching upgrade if they’re going to reach their first World Series since 2009.
Steinbrenner, the Yankees managing general partner, said Wednesday the club will explore the trade market for an arm, especially considering the recent loss of left-hander Jordan Montgomery, who had season-ending Tommy John surgery on June 7.
The club has space to acquire an impact player and still remain under the $197-million luxury-tax threshold, a goal the team has stated several times.
Cole Hamels, Chris Archer and Madison Bumgarner are among the biggest names that could potentially be available at the deadline, but they would likely cost one or more of New York’s blue-chip prospects.
The team does have internal options, and Steinbrenner said he’s willing to stick by some young, untested pitchers if needed.
Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard has been prescribed more rest after getting a second opinion on a strained ligament in his index finger. Manager Mickey Callaway said Syndergaard’s right finger is “tender to the touch.” Syndergaard has been on the disabled list retroactive to May 26. There is no immediate timetable for his return.