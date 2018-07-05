MLB: Yankees’ Torres is put on DL

New York Yankees rookie second baseman Gleyber Torres was put on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday because of a strained right hip.
Torres was removed after striking out in his second at-bat before the Yankees went on to beat the Atlanta Braves 6-2.
“We’re hoping it’s a short stint. But we think we’ve got to deal with it this time because there is a small strain there,” manager Aaron Boone said.
Torres is hitting .294 with 15 home runs and 42 runs batted in.
Dixon Machado, who began the season as the Detroit Tigers’ everyday second baseman, was designated for assignment. He was batting .206. ... Catcher Chris Gimenez was designated for assignment by the Chicago Cubs. ... Texas Rangers reliever Tony Barnette was put on the DL because of a right shoulder strain.