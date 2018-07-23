MLB: Syndergaard is back on the DL

New York Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard is headed back to the 10-day disabled list after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease.
The Mets said Sunday that it’s likely Syndergaard caught the virus while making an appearance at a baseball camp for kids during the All-Star break.
Syndergaard returned from the DL on July 13 after sitting out more than six weeks because of a strained ligament in his right index finger.
The team said it’s possible Syndergaard will skip only one turn in the rotation. He is 6-1 with a 2.89 earned-run average.
Outfielder Brian Goodwin was acquired by the Kansas City Royals from the Washington Nationals for minor league pitcher Jacob Condra-Bogan. ... Nationals closer Sean Doolittle experienced soreness in his left foot when throwing off a mound and does not have a timetable for his return. He has not pitched in a game since July 6 because of toe inflammation.