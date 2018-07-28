MLB: Cabrera traded to the Phillies

The Seattle Mariners bolstered their bullpen by acquiring right-handed reliever Sam Tuivailala (3-3, 3.69 ERA in 31 games) from the St. Louis Cardinals for minor league pitcher Seth Elledge. ... The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired switch-hitting infielder Eduardo Escobar from the Minnesota Twins for three prospects. The 29-year-old Escobar hit .274 with 15 home runs, 63 RBIs and a major league-best 37 doubles in 97 games this season, his seventh with the Twins.