MLB: Altuve is put on DL by Astros

Second baseman Jose Altuve was put on the 10-day disabled list by the Houston Astros on Saturday because of right knee soreness.
It will be the first time on the DL for the reigning American League most valuable player and three-time batting champion, including the last two in a row.
“If they think it is better to go on the disabled list for the team and for me in order for me to come back healthy and strong,” Altuve said. “So, we got to do it.”
Altuve is batting .329 with nine home runs and 46 runs batted in.
Shortstop Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had two hits to extend his multihit streak to a Toronto Blue Jays-record 10 games. ... In his last 11 starts, Astros right-hander Justin Verlander has given up 13 home runs. He gave up five in his first 12 starts. ... Third baseman Eugenio Suarez’s streak of consecutive games with a home run ended at five, tied with seven other players for the Cincinnati Reds record.