MLB: Altuve is put on DL by Astros

Shortstop Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had two hits to extend his multihit streak to a Toronto Blue Jays-record 10 games. ... In his last 11 starts, Astros right-hander Justin Verlander has given up 13 home runs. He gave up five in his first 12 starts. ... Third baseman Eugenio Suarez’s streak of consecutive games with a home run ended at five, tied with seven other players for the Cincinnati Reds record.