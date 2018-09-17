MLB: Yankees' Judge may play against Red Sox

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said All-Star slugger Aaron Judge could return to the lineup against the Boston Red Sox during a three-game series that starts Tuesday in the Bronx.
Boone said Sunday that Judge is “getting real close” to returning from a broken right wrist.
Judge has been cleared to play the outfield and run the bases, and played two innings in right field Friday night. He’s still working his way back at the plate, though.
Betts suffers scare
Right fielder Mookie Betts had a scare when he injured his left side making two throws to the plate during Boston’s 4-3 victory over the New York Mets on Sunday.
“It kind of flared back up on the second throw. It’ll be fine. I’ll be ready to play Tuesday,” Betts said.
The Red Sox lead the second-place Yankees by 111/2 games in the American League East and would clinch with one win in the series.