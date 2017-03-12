MLB report: Rockies' Ian Desmond breaks left hand when he's hit by a pitch

First baseman Ian Desmond left the Colorado Rockies’ spring game against the Cincinnati Reds after he was hit by a pitch that broke his left hand.

Desmond was plunked by Rookie Davis with a 93-mph fastball in the fourth inning on Sunday. The Rockies say the preliminary diagnosis on Desmond is a left hand fracture, and he will see a specialist on Monday.

Desmond signed a $70 million, five-year contract with Colorado in the off-season. He hit .285 with 22 homers and 86 RBIs in 156 games with AL West champion Texas last year.

The 31-year-old Desmond broke into the majors in 2009 with Washington and is a .267 hitter with 132 homers and 518 RBIs in eight seasons.

Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis is likely to miss opening day on April 3 at Texas because of a sore right shoulder. Kipnis has been slowed by inflammation in his shoulder throughout training camp, and the Indians are going to shut him down for two weeks to see how it responds. “Hopefully, after these two weeks they completely knock it out, which would be great,” Manager Terry Francona said. “That's why they're doing it. And then they can let him ramp up and if he's healthy he can ramp up quickly. But that (opening day) is probably a stretch right now.” …

Dallas Keuchel, the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner, made his 2017 debut for Houston, pitching three shutout innings in the Astros’ 5-4 loss to the Washington Nationals. … Adam Wainwright threw four innings of one-run ball and Matt Adams hit a two-run homer and an RBI double for St. Louis, which finished in a 9-9 tie with the Miami Marlins. … Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez is set to have another test on his left knee Monday after getting injured in a collision with Royals backup catcher Drew Butera during a game in the World Baseball Classic. …

Top Cincinnati Reds starter Anthony DeSclafani could miss the start of the season for a second straight year because of a sore pitching elbow. The right-hander was expected to make his first appearance on Monday, but he was sore after throwing a bullpen session and has been sent back to Cincinnati for an MRI and further examination.