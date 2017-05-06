Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard likely will not return until after All-Star break

New York Mets star pitcher Noah Syndergaard has been told not to throw for six weeks, making it likely he won't return to the mound for New York until after the All-Star break.

Syndergaard partially tore a muscle behind his arm against Washington last weekend, and he spoke Saturday for the first time since he traveled to Los Angeles and was examined by Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

Syndergaard and Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said once the pitcher resumes throwing, he will need lengthy period to build up his arm, equivalent to a spring training,

Alderson says “realistically it's going to take a while” and “it's going to be much later in the season.” Alderson says Syndergaard could be put on the 60-day disabled list.

MLB considers guidelines after racist taunts

Days after a fan at Fenway Park directed racial slurs at Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said he is determined to “provide our players with an environment where they feel comfortable in every major league stadium that they play.”

Manfred spoke Friday before the Minnesota Twins hosted the Boston Red Sox, who were at the center of the controversy this week after Jones, who is black, heard the taunts. Another fan was removed and banned for life from Fenway Park the next day for making a racist remark, and other black players throughout the big leagues said it is a common occurrence to be subjected to such behavior by fans.

Manfred said MLB is surveying all 30 teams to see how they handle such situations “as a prelude to giving consideration to some more industry wide guidelines in this area.”

“We want to make sure that we know exactly what the clubs are doing before we start recommending changes,” Manfred said. “We're in the process of gathering information right now.”

The San Francisco Giants promoted outfielder Justin Ruggiano from triple-A Sacramento and designated outfielder Drew Stubbs for assignment before their game against the Cincinnati Reds. Stubbs, who broke into the majors with the Reds in 2009, was brought up from Sacramento on April 24 when Aaron Hill was sent to the disabled list with a right forearm strain. Stubbs, 32, went 2 for 22 in 10 games with San Francisco. Ruggiano, 35, hit .259 in 15 games with Sacramento.