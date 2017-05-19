MLB: Braves hoping to quickly promote James Loney

Newly signed Atlanta Braves first baseman James Loney might have a short stay with triple-A Gwinnett.

The Braves signed the 33-year-old Loney to a minor league deal on Thursday after learning their top player, Freddie Freeman, will miss about 10 weeks with a fractured left wrist.

Utility player Jace Peterson, who had no previous experience at first base, is making his second straight start at the position in Friday night's game against Washington.

Peterson could be a short-term replacement.

Manager Brian Snitker says if Loney earns good reviews in a few games with Gwinnett “we'll fire him in here.”

Loney hit .265 with nine homers in 100 games for the Mets last year. He was released from a minor league contract with Detroit on May 7.

Milwaukee slugger Ryan Braun could return as early as Sunday from a left calf strain. Braun, a stix-time All-Star, has been on disabled list retroactive to May 11. In 27 games, he has seven homers, 18 RBIs and is batting .287. ... Outfielder Jason Heyward is ready to return the Chicago Cubs' lineup. Heyward expects to play Saturday against the Brewers after being sidelined for two weeks because of a sore knuckle on his right hand. He was hurt May 5 against the New York Yankees.