MLB: Rangers slugger Adrian Beltre finally makes season debut

Adrian Beltre was finally in the lineup for the Texas Rangers on Monday night, making the debut in his 20th major league season and resuming his pursuit of 3,000 hits.

Beltre was activated from the disabled list before the series opener against Tampa Bay. He was batting fourth and playing third base after missing the season so far because of a right calf strain. He also had issues with his left calf during spring training.

The 38-year-old Beltre went into this season 52 hits shy of 3,000 for his career. He won his fifth career Gold Glove last season.

The Rangers waited until after Beltre went through infield drills and batting practice before posting their lineup about 90 minutes before the game, even though manager Jeff Banister already had said all indicators were that Beltre would be OK.

Joey Gallo hit a team-leading 15 homers as the primary third baseman in Beltre's absence. Gallo was batting seventh against the Rays and playing first base for Mike Napoli, who had some tightness in his back.

Gallo, who took grounders and fly balls before Monday's game, will also play some in left field and still get time at third base when Beltre is the designated hitter or gets a day off. Gallo played 19 games in the outfield during his big league debut in 2015.

Infielder/outfielder Drew Robinson was optioned to triple-A Round Rock to make room on the 25-man roster for Beltre's return.

Beltre went seven for 17 in three games during extended spring training in Arizona before rejoining the Rangers for the start of their eight-game homestand.

“When guys don't feel good, they don't ask for multiple at-bats, they don't ask for multiple innings, they don't stay on the bases. (Beltre) did all of that. He never took himself out,” Banister said during his pregame availability before the lineup was announced. “The effort level was there, the energy level was there.”

Steven Matz and Seth Lugo are each scheduled to make one more rehab start in the minors before joining the New York Mets' rotation. In another injury update, general manager Sandy Alderson said the team hopes slugger Yoenis Cespedes will be ready to come off the disabled list in a week to 10 days — perhaps in time to be the designated hitter during a two-game series at Texas that begins June 6. Matz and Lugo have been sidelined all season with elbow trouble. … The Kansas City Royals have placed Danny Duffy on the disabled list because of an oblique strain and say the left-hander is expected to be out six to eight weeks. Duffy was injured Sunday while covering first base at Cleveland. Duffy, who was the Royals' opening day starter, is 4-4 with a 3.54 ERA in 11 starts. …

Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia left Monday’s game against the Chicago White Sox after spraining his left wrist when he fell over first baseman Jose Abreu, who had slid into the bag for the force out. Pedroia, who put his hands down to break his fall, was replaced by Josh Rutledge before the White Sox batted in the second inning. … Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco was carted off the field at PNC Park after injuring his right ankle. Polanco was heading toward foul territory attempting to catch a ball off the bat off Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Yasmany Tomas in the top of the sixth. His ankle got caught at the base of a short fence that separates the stands from the playing field. Polanco's momentum carried his upper body over the wall, with his foot and ankle stuck at the bottom of it.