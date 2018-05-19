MLB stat corner: Which teams get the most and least production at each position?

Wins Above Average is a stat that tells us how much more valuable a player is than one that basically just showed up and played OK.
It is often used to judge Hall of Fame candidacies and to tell us which team is the best at which position each season (counting the stats of every player who played that position for that team that season).
It's a little different than WAR in that you don't get credit just for showing up. You actually have to contribute to get a positive mark.
Average production (taking into account hitting or pitching, fielding and baserunning) at a position is 0. So which teams are getting the most, and worst wins above average at each position this season?
Catcher
NL Best: Pittsburgh (1.4)
NL Worst: Arizona (-0.9)
AL Best: Houston (0.9)
AL Worst: Boston (-1.7)
First base
NL Best: Atlanta (1.6)
NL Worst: Colorado (-2.0)
AL Best: Boston (0.5)
AL Worst: Baltimore (-1.5)
Second base
NL Best: Atlanta (1.3)
NL Worst: Arizona (-0.4)
AL Best: Oakland (1.4)
AL Worst: Toronto (-1.3)
Third base
NL Best: Milwaukee (1.2)
NL Worst: Arizona (-0.6)
AL Best: Cleveland (2.2)
AL Worst: Baltimore (-0.8)
Shortstop
NL Best: St. Louis (1.1)
NL Worst: Philadelphia (-1.2)
AL Best: Cleveland (2.4)
AL Worst: Kansas City (-0.6)
Left field
NL Best: Pittsburgh (1.0)
NL Worst: Miami (-1.2)
AL Best: Minnesota (0.6)
AL Worst: Texas (-1.0)
Center Field
NL Best: Milwaukee (1.5)
NL Worst: San Francisco (-1.6)
AL Best: Angels (2.7)
AL Worst: Baltimore (-0.9)
Right field
NL Best: Atlanta (1.5)
NL Worst: St. Louis (-1.3)
AL Best: Boston (2.1)
AL Worst: Angels (-1.5)
Starting Pitcher
NL Best: Washington (3.9)
NL Worst: San Diego (-3.3)
AL Best: Houston (5.5)
AL Worst: Toronto (-2.2)
Relief Pitcher
NL Best: Arizona (2.2)
NL Worst: Miami (-3.6)
AL Best: Toronto (2.3)
AL Worst: Cleveland (-2.5)
Designated Hitter
AL Best: Boston (0.5)
AL Worst: Detroit (-1.0)
Pinch Hitter
NL Best: St. Louis (0.2)
NL Worst: Colorado (-1.2)
AL Best: Tampa Bay (0.1)
AL Worst: Texas (-0.4)