MLB stat corner: Which teams get the most and least production at each position?

Houston Mitchell
By
May 19, 2018 | 1:25 PM

Wins Above Average is a stat that tells us how much more valuable a player is than one that basically just showed up and played OK.

It is often used to judge Hall of Fame candidacies and to tell us which team is the best at which position each season (counting the stats of every player who played that position for that team that season).

It's a little different than WAR in that you don't get credit just for showing up. You actually have to contribute to get a positive mark.

Average production (taking into account hitting or pitching, fielding and baserunning) at a position is 0. So which teams are getting the most, and worst wins above average at each position this season?

Catcher

NL Best: Pittsburgh (1.4)

NL Worst: Arizona (-0.9)

AL Best: Houston (0.9)

AL Worst: Boston (-1.7)

First base

NL Best: Atlanta (1.6)

NL Worst: Colorado (-2.0)

AL Best: Boston (0.5)

AL Worst: Baltimore (-1.5)

Second base

NL Best: Atlanta (1.3)

NL Worst: Arizona (-0.4)

AL Best: Oakland (1.4)

AL Worst: Toronto (-1.3)

Third base

NL Best: Milwaukee (1.2)

NL Worst: Arizona (-0.6)

AL Best: Cleveland (2.2)

AL Worst: Baltimore (-0.8)

Shortstop

NL Best: St. Louis (1.1)

NL Worst: Philadelphia (-1.2)

AL Best: Cleveland (2.4)

AL Worst: Kansas City (-0.6)

Left field

NL Best: Pittsburgh (1.0)

NL Worst: Miami (-1.2)

AL Best: Minnesota (0.6)

AL Worst: Texas (-1.0)

Center Field

NL Best: Milwaukee (1.5)

NL Worst: San Francisco (-1.6)

AL Best: Angels (2.7)

AL Worst: Baltimore (-0.9)

Right field

NL Best: Atlanta (1.5)

NL Worst: St. Louis (-1.3)

AL Best: Boston (2.1)

AL Worst: Angels (-1.5)

Starting Pitcher

NL Best: Washington (3.9)

NL Worst: San Diego (-3.3)

AL Best: Houston (5.5)

AL Worst: Toronto (-2.2)

Relief Pitcher

NL Best: Arizona (2.2)

NL Worst: Miami (-3.6)

AL Best: Toronto (2.3)

AL Worst: Cleveland (-2.5)

Designated Hitter

AL Best: Boston (0.5)

AL Worst: Detroit (-1.0)

Pinch Hitter

NL Best: St. Louis (0.2)

NL Worst: Colorado (-1.2)

AL Best: Tampa Bay (0.1)

AL Worst: Texas (-0.4)

