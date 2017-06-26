Baseball fan's obituary throws shade at the Washington Nationals' bullpen

Patrick Killebrew was a former U.S. Navy navigator, a longtime attorney and an avid baseball fan. And he appears to have had a great sense of humor as well.

According to his obituary in the Richmond (Va.) Times-Dispatch, Killebrew “passed away peacefully at home, June 20, 2017, after watching the Washington Nationals relief pitchers blow yet another lead.”

On the night before Killebrew’s death, the Nationals led the Miami Marlins by a run after the fifth inning but the bullpen gave up runs in the seventh and ninth for an 8-7 loss. The previous week, Washington led the Atlanta Braves, 9-6, before giving up two runs in the eight and three in the ninth to lose, 11-10. It was one of five times this season the Nationals have lost a game they led entering the ninth.

Washington’s bullpen has a 4.88 ERA, fifth worst in the majors, and its relievers have 12 blown saves.

Killebrew’s obituary concludes: “In lieu of flowers, send ‘donations’ to the ‘Nationals Bullpen Fund.’”

CAPTION Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. CAPTION Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. CAPTION The Times' Bill Plaschke, Tania Ganguli and Lindsey Thiry report from El Segundo where the Lakers introduced No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball. Plus, who are the Lakers trying to land next? The Times' Bill Plaschke, Tania Ganguli and Lindsey Thiry report from El Segundo where the Lakers introduced No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball. Plus, who are the Lakers trying to land next? CAPTION Lakers No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball is looking forward to playing with Brandon Ingram, and as far as his dad? Well, Lonzo doesn't know what LaVar Ball is going to say next, either. Lakers No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball is looking forward to playing with Brandon Ingram, and as far as his dad? Well, Lonzo doesn't know what LaVar Ball is going to say next, either. CAPTION The Times' Bill Plaschke and Lindsey Thiry report from the Lakers' facility in El Segundo after the organization selected Lonzo Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft. The Times' Bill Plaschke and Lindsey Thiry report from the Lakers' facility in El Segundo after the organization selected Lonzo Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the progress the Rams made during offseason organized team activities and minicamp. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the progress the Rams made during offseason organized team activities and minicamp.

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii