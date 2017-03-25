Arrogate pockets $6 million with remarkable win in the Dubai World Cup

Arrogate continued his march to horse racing immortality, overcoming a bad start to win going away in the $10-million Dubai World Cup on Saturday at Meydan Racecourse in the United Arab Emirates.

The win, worth $6 million, made him the highest-earning horse in North American history, at more than $17 million. Second place is the recently retired California Chrome at $14,752,650.

California Chrome took 27 races to accomplish that feat. Saturday was Arrogate’s eighth race. The last two races have been worth $13 million, as the 4-year-old colt also won the $12-million Pegasus World Cup Invitational at Gulfstream. He has won $17,064,800.

The race was a huge testament to the ability of the horse. He missed the break and was last through the first 100 meters. Jockey Mike Smith guided him to the outside, and he ran near mid-pack in the 14-horse field until the final turn.

Smith then gave him the signal, and Arrogate started to fly by the other horses. With 200 meters to go, he caught Gun Runner and then stretched it out to win by 2 1/4 lengths.

“When he missed the break, I gave him no chance at all,” trainer Bob Baffert said. “I thought that was it. I was mad at myself. Maybe I shouldn’t have brought him. That’s the greatest horse I’ve ever seen run.”

In a sweep of U.S. horses, Gun Runner finished second, and Neolithic took third.

Baffert has brought along Arrogate’s career brilliantly. He wasn’t ready last year for the Triple Crown races so Baffert didn’t push it. Arrogate ran his first race on April 17, a third-place finish at Los Alamitos, his only loss.

He broke his maiden at Santa Anita on June 5 and won again at Santa Anita and then Del Mar before his eye-popping win in the $1.25-million Travers Stakes at Saratoga. He won by 14 1/2 lengths in a track record time.

It was then that the inevitable meeting with California Chrome at the Breeders’ Cup Classic was set up. Arrogate won that race with a late kick, and his brilliance was affirmed. He beat Chrome again in the Pegasus World Cup, as Chrome ended his career with a lackluster ninth-place finish.

It’s not an easy trip from Los Angeles to Dubai, so it was not a certainty that he would ship from Santa Anita. But Baffert announced Feb. 26 that the champion colt would be running in a $10-million race instead of the $750,000 Santa Anita Handicap.

It’s unclear which race is next for Arrogate. The ultimate goal is the Breeders’ Cup Classic in November at Del Mar.

john.cherwa@latimes.com

@jcherwa