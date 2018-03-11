Tessa Boagni, Channon Fluker lead fifth-seeded Northridge to victory in Big West tournament final

Cal State Northridge coach Jason Flowers, with a basketball net dangling around his neck, walked off the court at Honda Center with Tessa Boagni and Channon Fluker in lockstep behind him.
It was appropriate.
There were responsible for handing him that piece of "jewelry" at the Big West tournament Saturday
Fluker scored 24 points and Boagni 23 to lead the Matadors to a 63-55 victory over regular-season champion UC Davis in the conference tournament championship game. In the span of three days, fifth-seeded Northridge (19-15) dispatched three of the conference's top four seeded teams to earn its third NCAA tournament bid in five seasons.
Davis (25-6) dominated the Big West during the regular season, finishing with a 14-2 record — three games ahead of second-place Cal Poly and six games ahead of Northridge. But one of those losses was a 75-71 overtime defeated to the Matadors.
The Aggies again had their hands full Saturday, particularly with Boagni and Fluker. Their size was problematic.
The 6-foot-4 Fluker made nine of 13 shots and had 17 rebounds. The 6-2 Boagni, who was named the tournament MVP, was nine of 16 from the field and had eight rebounds. Northridge was one of 13 on three-point attempts but cleaned up inside, scoring 42 of its 65 points in the paint.
The Matadors also made 14 of 21 free throws.
Davis got off to a fast start and led 21-9 early in the second quarter. Boagni and Fluker scored back-to-back baskets to give the Matadors traction.
By halftime they cut the UC Davis lead to 29-24. The pair scored 11 of Cal State Northridge's first 13 points in the third quarter.
Boagni's two free throws gave the Matadors a 55-48 lead with four minutes left in the game.
Davis closed to within two, but Northridge made five of six free throws in the final 55 seconds to seal the victory.
Morgan Bertsch (22 points) was the only Aggie to score in double figures.