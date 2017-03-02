College basketball: Wisconsin loses fifth straight against unranked opponents

Jordan Bohannon hit the game-winning three-pointer with 9 seconds left, and Iowa capitalized on No. 22 Wisconsin’s sloppy final few minutes with a 7-0 run to beat the Badgers, 59-57, on Thursday night.

The Badgers (22-8, 11-6) lost their third straight game, going scoreless for the final 3:12. Iowa forced turnovers on consecutive Wisconsin inbounds passes in that stretch, converting each mistake into baskets to set up Bohannon's game-winner.

After Ethan Happ missed two free throws that could have sealed the win for Wisconsin, Iowa’s Peter Jok missed a jumper in the lane.

But Cordell Pemsl corralled the offensive rebound and Bohannon hit the three-pointer from the left wing, stunning the crowd at the Kohl Center after Wisconsin led by nine with 4:15 left.

at No. 14 Southern Methodist 93, Tulsa 70: Semi Ojeleye scored 26 points with a perfect night from the field and the Mustangs clinched at least a share of the American Athletic Conference title.

Ojeleye made all nine of his field-goal attempts.

at No. 18 Cincinnati 65, Houston 47: Gary Clark had 14 points and seven rebounds in the Bearcats’ balanced attack, and Cincinnati rolled to its 26th straight win at home.