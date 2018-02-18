College basketball: No. 19 Wichita State upends No. 5 Cincinnati

Landry Shamut scored 19 points, and No. 19 Wichita State ended the nation's longest home-court winning streak, beating No. 5 Cincinnati 76-72 on Sunday to leave the American Athletic Conference race wide-open.
The Shockers (21-5, 11-3) beat a Top 5 team on the road for the first time since 1964. They led most of the way, building an 11-point lead midway through the second half and holding on. Shaquille Morris' dunk with 5 seconds left finished it off.
The Bearcats (23-4, 12-2) had their 39-game home-court winning streak snapped. Cincinnati hasn't beaten a ranked team all season, falling to 0-3 with losses to Xavier and Florida.
at No. 6 Purdue 76, Penn State 73: Carsen Edwards scored 27 points to lead sixth-ranked Purdue to a 76-73 victory over Penn State on Sunday night.
Dakota Mathias added 18 points and Isaac Haas had 12 points and six rebounds for the Boilermakers (24-5, 13-3 Big Ten), who snapped a season-worst three-game skid.
Tony Carr had 19 points, five rebounds and five assists, Shep Garner had 17 points and Lamar Stevens had 13 points and six rebounds for the Nittany Lions (19-10, 9-7). The loss ended a stretch of six wins in seven games.
at No. 22 Michigan 74, No. 8 Ohio State 62: Jordan Poole went on a scoring tear, sending Michigan's seniors out with a win in their last home game.
The freshman guard came off the bench and scored 12 of his 15 points in the first half to help the 22nd-ranked Wolverines take the lead, and they never trailed in the second half of a 74-62 win over No. 8 Ohio State on Sunday.
The Wolverines (22-7, 11-5 Big Ten) beat a rival and helped out another one, giving No. 2 Michigan State a one-game lead atop the conference standings with two games left in the regular season.
The Buckeyes (22-7, 13-3) have fallen out of first place by losing consecutive Big Ten games for the first time this season.
No. 12 Duke 66, at No. 11 Clemson: Gary Trent Jr. hit three foul shots with 1:31 left to put Duke ahead for good and the Blue Devils beat Clemson.
Duke (22-5, 10-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) won its third straight game without Bagley, its leading scorer and rebounder who's sidelined because of a strained right knee.
Wendell Carter Jr. followed Trent's foul shots with an inside bucket and the Tigers (20-6, 9-5) could not respond in losing for the first time at home this season.
Grayson Allen had 19 points for Duke, all but two in the opening half. Carter had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Marcquise Reed and Elijah Thomas led Clemson with 13 points apiece.
at No. 15 Oregon State 69, USC 63: Marie Gulich had 25 points and nine rebounds, while Kat Tudor scored 14 of her 17 points in the second half, as the Beavers beat the Trojans.
