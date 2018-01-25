College basketball roundup: South Carolina pulls rank on No. 20 Florida

Wesley Myers scored a season-high 22 points, Chris Silva added a double-double and South Carolina upset No. 20 Florida 77-72 on Wednesday night at Gainesville, Fla.
Silva finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Gamecocks, who won the Elite Eight rematch from last year's NCAA tournament.
South Carolina knocked off the Gators in that one thanks to 42 points in the paint. Coach Frank Martin's team won this one from the three-point line.
The Gamecocks (13-7, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) made 11 of 21 shots from beyond the arc, matching their most three-pointers all season. Myers was five of seven from long range, taking advantage of the league's worst team at defending the three-pointer.
The Gators (14-6, 6-2) were up 48-39 early in the second half, but they had no answer for Myers outside and Silva down low.
at No. 8 Xavier 89, Marquette 70: Point guard Quentin Goodin scored 13 of his team-high 15 points while the Musketeers (19-3, 7-2 Big East) took control in the first half and remained unbeaten at home. Trevon Bluiett scored 13 and became the fifth Musketeers player with 2,000 career points.
No. 24 Rhode Island 78, at Fordham 58: Andre Berry scored 20 points on nine-of-12 shooting and Jared Terrell had 17 points and six assists, leading to an easy win for the Rams, who moved into the top 25 this week.
at No. 9 Cincinnati 75, Temple 42: Gary Clark had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Jarron Cumberland scored 11 of his 13 in the first half to help the Bearcats extend the nation's longest active home winning streak to 37 games.
SOUTHLAND MEN
at UC Irvine 79, UC Riverside 40: Tommy Rutherford had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Jonathan Galloway had 14 rebounds and the Anteaters (9-14, 4-3 Big West Conference) sent the Highlanders (5-15, 0-6) to their eighth loss in a row. The Anteaters shot 50%, the Highlanders 25%.
MEN THURSDAY
Cal State Northridge at UC Davis 7 p.m.
Long Beach State at Cal Poly 7 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Pepperdine 7 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Cal State Fullerton 7:30 p.m.