College basketball: Baylor upsets No. 7 Texas Tech

UC Davis 71, at UC Santa Barbara 54: TJ Shorts II scored 20 points on nine-for-10 shooting with six assists and the Anteaters beat the Big West Conference leader, ending the Gauchos' eight-game winning streak and handing them their first home loss. Gabe Vincent scored 17 points for the Gauchos (20-6, 9-3). Max Heidegger, the top scorer in the Big West at more than 20 per game, made only one of five from beyond the arc and finished with 13 points.