College basketball roundup: Drexel makes history with 34-point rally to beat Delaware

at Cal Poly 90, Cal State Northridge 86 (2 OT): Victor Joseph scored 11 of his career-high 36 points in the second overtime and the the Mustangs (9-19, 4-10 Big West) rallied to defeat the Matadors (6-22, 3-11), who got 31 points from Tavrion Dawson but have lost eight of their last nine games.