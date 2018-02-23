College basketball roundup: Drexel makes history with 34-point rally to beat Delaware

Tramaine Isabell posted a double-double and made two free throws with 2.2 seconds left to give Drexel a 34-point comeback win over Delaware Thursday night for the largest come-from-behind win in the history of Division I basketball.
Isabell scored 29 points with 12 rebounds and nine assists in the 85-83 victory. Drexel broke a record that stood since Dec. 30, 1950 when Duke beat Tulane 74-72 after trailing by 32.
Jacob Cushing's 3-pointer with 2:36 before halftime gave Delaware a 53-19 lead. From there, Drexel (12-18, 6-11 Colonial Athletic) proceeded to outscore Delaware 66-30 on 58-percent shooting.
Isabell tied it with a 3-point play with 3:50 left. The teams traded jump shots before Darian Bryant fouled Isabell on his 3-point attempt with time winding down. Isabell made 2 of 3 foul shots and Eric Carter's desperation 3-pointer was off as time expired.
Sammy Mojica scored 16 points, Troy Harper 14 and Kurk Lee, 13 for the Dragons. Ray Allen led Delaware (12-18, 5-12) with 21 points, Ryan Daly, 17, Carter, 15 with 12 rebounds and Anthony Mosley added 14.
No. 6 Gonzaga 77, at San Diego 72: Killian Tillie scored 17 points, Rui Hachimura added 16 and No. 6 Gonzaga beat San Diego 77-72 on Thursday night to clinch at least a share of the West Coast Conference title.
The Bulldogs (26-4, 16-1 WCC) defeated the Toreros (17-12, 8-9) for the eighth straight game and for the 19th time in their last 20 meetings.
Olin Cater III led San Diego with 21 points.
After trailing at halftime and falling behind by eight points in the second half, the Bulldogs didn't seize the lead until midway through the second half, when Tillie's 3-pointer made it 52-51.
No. 9 Purdue 93, at Illinois 86: Carsen Edwards scored career-high 40 points and Dakota Mathias added 18 to help No. 9 Purdue outlast Illinois in a 93-86 victory on Thursday night.
The Boilermakers were without their second-leading scorer Vincent Edwards but had no problem scoring.
Purdue shot 58.3 percent from the field and 47.8 percent from beyond the 3-point line. Edwards and Mathias each had four from behind the arc.
at No. 11 Cincinnati 77, UConn 52: The Bearcats had three days to stew, and it showed when they took the court.
Gary Clark scored 10 of his 17 points during Cincinnati's decisive opening spurt, and the 11th-ranked Bearcats shook off consecutive losses by beating short-handed Connecticut 77-52 on Thursday night for their fifth straight win over the Huskies.
The Bearcats (24-4, 13-2 American Athletic) recovered from a loss at Houston that ended their 16-game winning streak and a 76-72 loss to Wichita State that snapped their 39-game winning streak at home. They play back-to-back games against conference also-rans before finishing at Wichita State on March 4, a rematch that could decide the league title.
at Memphis 91, No. 23 Houston 85: Jimario Rivers and Raynere Thornton each scored 21 points, helping Memphis beat No. 23 Houston 91-85 on Thursday night.
Rivers also grabbed nine rebounds and Thornton made four 3-pointers as Memphis (17-11, 8-7 American Athletic Conference) earned its third straight victory.
Rob Gray had 30 points and seven assists for Houston (21-6, 11-4), which entered the Top 25 this week for the first time this season. Armoni Brooks and Corey Davis Jr. each scored 15 points.
No. 14 Arizona 75, at Oregon State 65 OT
SOUTHLAND
MEN
at No. 22 Saint Mary's 75, Pepperdine 61: Jordan Ford had 18 points and a career-high 10 rebounds, and No. 22 Saint Mary's rolled to a 75-61 victory over Pepperdine on Thursday night.
Calvin Hermanson scored 14 points and Tanner Krebs added 12 for the Gaels (26-4, 15-2 West Coast Conference). Jock Landale scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds.
Ford shot 7 for 11 from the field and 4 for 6 from 3-point range and fell two points short of tying his career scoring high.
Saint Mary's remained one game behind Gonzaga (26-4, 16-1), a 77-72 winner at San Diego, in the WCC with one regular-season game to play. The Gaels can earn a share of the WCC regular-season title with a victory at home against Santa Clara and a Gonzaga loss at BYU on Saturday.
Loyola Marymount 65, at Santa Clara 64: Mattias Markusson had a career-high 19 points and 12 boards as the Lions (9-19, 4-13) held off the Broncos. K.J. Feagin had 29 points for the Broncos (11-18-8-9), but he missed a three-point attempt as time expired.
at Cal Poly 90, Cal State Northridge 86 (2 OT): Victor Joseph scored 11 of his career-high 36 points in the second overtime and the the Mustangs (9-19, 4-10 Big West) rallied to defeat the Matadors (6-22, 3-11), who got 31 points from Tavrion Dawson but have lost eight of their last nine games.
at Hawaii 74, Long Beach State 63: Latvian forward Zigmars Raimo came off the bench and scored 17 points to lead four Rainbow Warriors (16-10, 7-6 Big West) in double figures. Gabe Levin had 18 points for the 49ers (13-16, 7-6).
at UC Irvine 69, UC Santa Barbara 49: Max Hazzard made four three-pointers and scored 16 points as the Anteaters (15-15, 10-4 Big West) moved a half-game in front of the Gauchos (20-7, 9-4) and UC Davis in the conference race. Gabe Vincent scored 17 points for UC Santa Barbara.
WOMEN
at USC 53, Utah 52 (OT): Kristen Simon, who had 16 points and 15 rebounds, made a three-point shot with two seconds to play to give the Trojans (18-10, 8-9 Pac-12) the victory. USC made only four of 22 three-pointers and neither team made a field goal in the last 3:38 of regulation.
at No. 10 UCLA 73, Colorado 67: Jordin Canada scored all of her 20 points in the second half to lead the Bruins (22-6, 13-4 Pac-12), who ended a two-game losing streak. Kennedy Burke made a three-pointer to break a 64-64 tie with 1:09 left. Alexis Robinson scored 31 points for Colorado.