Around college football: Big increase in targeting penalties is a cause for concern

College football’s Bowl Subdivision has seen a 73% increase in the number of targeting penalties enforced through the first three weeks of the season compared with the same point in 2016.

National coordinator of officials Rogers Redding said Wednesday that 55 targeting penalties have been enforced in 214 games (0.26 per game). Last year at this time, 35 targeting penalties had been enforced in 230 games (0.15).

Targeting is called if a player uses the crown of his helmet to strike an opponent above the shoulders or strikes the head or neck area of a defenseless opponent with a helmet, forearm, hand, elbow or shoulder.

The early numbers are alarming, Big Ten coordinator of officials Bill Carollo said.

“I fired off an email to a few people to say we need to do something about this,” he said. “Let’s not wait until the end of the season. Not let’s wait to do a study.

“I don’t have all the answers, but it needs to get to the level of commissioners, athletic directors and partnering with coaches.”

The rule didn’t change from last year. Targeting penalties that are upheld by video review result in a 15-yard penalty and the ejection of the player called for the targeting.

Redding said that the increase in number of calls could be attributed to on-field and replay officials becoming more comfortable making the call.

For the entire 2016 season, there was an average of 0.17 targeting calls enforced per game. The 0.26 per game so far this season is a 53% increase.

Neck injury leads to player’s death

A 19-year-old Midwestern State football player has died after suffering a neck injury while making a tackle during a game last weekend in Wichita Falls, Texas.

School President Su-zanne Shipley released a statement mourning the death of cornerback Robert Grays of Houston.

Shipley said that Grays died Tuesday at a hospital in his hometown.

He was critically injured during a game Saturday.

Athletics department spokesman Blake Barington said that Grays suffered a neck injury while making a tackle in the fourth quarter of a 35-13 victory over Texas A&M-Kingsville. Grays was taken by ambulance to a Wichita Falls hospital, then transported to Houston.

Etc.

There will be a second Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in 2021 — the first meeting between Louisville and Mississippi. Atlanta’s other kickoff game in 2021 will pit Alabama against Miami.