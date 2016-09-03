Houston edges Oklahoma while South Alabama upsets Mississippi State

Brandon Wilson went end line to end zone to score a touchdown with an Oklahoma missed field goal and No. 15 Houston beat No. 3 Oklahoma, 33-23, on Saturday in Houston, looking every bit ready to compete in the Big 12 Conference.

Regardless of whether Houston (1-0) ends up in the Big 12 if the conference expands, Coach Tom Herman's Cougars made an opening statement that could have season-long ramifications on the College Football Playoff.

Elusive quarterback Greg Ward Jr. passed for 321 yards and two touchdowns for Houston. Wilson, though, provided the key play in the biggest regular-season nonconference game the Cougars have played in 25 years.

When Oklahoma kicker Austin Seibert's 54-yard field goal attempt came up just short, Wilson reached up to catch the ball while barely keeping his feet in bounds. Reminiscent of Auburn's Kick Six against Alabama in 2013, Wilson came flying out of the end zone, hit the sideline and hurdled a fallen teammate to score what went into the books as a 100-yard return. That made it 26-17 Cougars with 8:28 left in the second quarter.

Baker Mayfield threw for 323 yards and two scores for Oklahoma (0-1).

South Alabama 21, Mississippi State 20

The Jaguars pulled off the first major upset of the college football season by holding off the Bulldogs when Westin Graves' 28-yard field goal try smacked off the upright in the final seconds in Starkville, Miss.

A four-touchdown underdog, the Jaguars beat an SEC team for the first time in school history.

Down 17-0 at halftime and still trailing 20-7 in the fourth quarter, South Alabama rallied to take the lead on Dallas Davis' 4-yard TD pass to Gerald Everett with 57 seconds left.

Mississippi State immediately drove down the field and got in position for a field goal. But Graves' kick hit the left post and fell harmlessly to the turf at a stunned Davis Wade Stadium.

No. 6 Ohio State 77, Bowling Green 10

J.T. Barrett threw six touchdown passes and the Buckeyes rolled up a school record 776 yards in the romp at Columbus, Ohio.

Eight players scored touchdowns on offense as the Buckeyes (1-0) overpowered the Falcons in front of a crowd of 107,193 at sunny Ohio Stadium. The 776 yards topped the 718 yards Ohio State put up against Mount Union in 1930.

Barrett also set a school record with seven touchdowns overall — six passing, one running. The junior was 21 for 31 for 349 yards and ran for another 30 in the hurry-up offense before giving way to backup Joe Burrow with 6:30 left in the third quarter.

Tailback Mike Weber, a redshirt freshman seeing his first playing time, bullied his way for 136 yards on 19 carries. H-back Curtis Samuel ran for two touchdowns and caught a TD pass. Ohio State's defense held Bowling Green (0-1) to 244 total yards.

No. 7 Michigan 63, Hawaii 3

Wilton Speight threw three touchdown passes in the first half and the Wolverines went on to rout the Warriors at Ann Arbor, Mich., for their most lopsided victory since 1975.

The Wolverines (1-0) did not reveal who would start at quarterback until the game began. It looked like the right decision was made, leading to Michigan's most decisive win since beating Northwestern by 69 points four decades ago.

Speight threw an interception on his first snap and bounced back with TD passes to Grant Perry, Jake Butt and Amara Darboh to put Michigan up 21-0 early in the second quarter. Speight, who beat out Houston transfer John O'Korn for the job, finished 10 of 13 for 145 yards.

Freshman Chris Evans had two TD runs and finished with 112 yards rushing. Delano Hill and Channing Stribling each returned an interception for a score.

The Rainbows (0-2) avoided a shutout with Rigoberto Sanchez's 55-yard field goal early in the fourth.

No. 14 Washington 48, Rutgers 13

Jake Browning threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns, John Ross caught two touchdowns and returned a kickoff for another score in his first game since the end of the 2014 season to lead the Huskies to the win in Seattle.

Entering a season of lofty expectations, the Huskies (1-0) raced to a 24-0 first-quarter lead and were never threatened by the rebuilding Scarlet Knights, in their first game under new coach Chris Ash.

Browning threw for 277 yards and all three scores in the first half as the Huskies built a 34-3 lead. Browning should have thrown four TDs in the half, but Darrell Daniels dropped a pass in the end zone late in the second quarter.

Browning's offseason goal was to be better on deep throws. He was certainly good to start the season, hitting Chico McClatcher on a 43-yard touchdown on his second pass of the season, followed by TD throws of 38 and 50 yards to Ross as the Huskies burned Rutgers' decision to play man coverage on the outside.

The Huskies were also dynamic on special teams. Ross took a kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown and Dante Pettis returned a punt 68 yards for a score in the third quarter. It was the third time in school history Washington had kickoff and punt return touchdowns in the same game, and first since 2001.

Western Michigan 22, Northwestern 21

Zach Terrell threw for 218 yards and a touchdown and Jamauri Bogan had a one-yard touchdown run on fourth down to lead the Broncos to the upset in Evanston, Ill.

Terrell was 26 of 36 as Western Michigan's offense controlled the play throughout and held the ball for 39 minutes. The Broncos converted four fourth-down plays, including the winning score.

“We didn't come here to lay up,” Coach P.J. Fleck said. “We came here to win.”

Justin Jackson had 124 yards rushing and three rushing touchdowns for Northwestern.

Clayton Thorson completed 15 of 22 passes for 196 yards. His fumble at the goal line in the final minutes thwarted Northwestern's comeback attempt.

Georgia Tech 17, Boston College 14

Freshman Dedrick Mills' four-yard touchdown run with 35 seconds remaining lifted the Yellow Jackets to the win in Dublin, Ireland.

Justin Thomas threw two key completions on the go-ahead drive. The senior passed to Qua Searcy for 22 yards on a fourth-and-19 play and found Ricky Jeune for 26 yards on third down.

Georgia Tech (1-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) won its first game played outside of the United States in the 124-year history of the program. Mills led the Yellow Jackets with 68 yards rushing.

It was a crushing loss for Boston College (0-1, 0-1 ACC), which was winless in conference games in 2015. The Eagles took a 14-7 lead on quarterback Patrick Towles' six-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.