Photos: USC’s thrilling win over LSU in Las Vegas

In Lincoln Riley’s third year as coach, the Trojans have a defense. New starting quarterback Miller Moss passed for 378 yards and transfer running back Woody Marks scored a pair of touchdowns during the Trojans’ season-opening 27-20 victory over No. 13 LSU.
LOS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 01: Wide receiver Kyron Hudson #10 of the USC Trojans makes a one-handed catch for a 24 yard completion to complete a first down past safety Major Burns #8 of the LSU Tigers and linebacker West Weeks #33 of the LSU Tigers during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024 in Los Vegas, Nevada. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Las Vegas, Nevada, Sunday, September 1, 2024 - USC Trojans wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane (8) hauls in a touchdown pass over LSU Tigers cornerback Ashton Stamps (1) to pull ahead late in the second half at the Modelo Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times) (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
