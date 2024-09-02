Photos: USC’s thrilling win over LSU in Las Vegas

LOS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 01: Wide receiver Kyron Hudson #10 of the USC Trojans makes a one-handed catch for a 24 yard completion to complete a first down past safety Major Burns #8 of the LSU Tigers and linebacker West Weeks #33 of the LSU Tigers during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024 in Los Vegas, Nevada. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)