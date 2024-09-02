Advertisement
Sports

Photos: USC’s thrilling win over LSU in Las Vegas

USC Trojans defensive end Lorenzo Cowan makes a confetti angel on the field.
USC Trojans defensive end Lorenzo Cowan (37) makes a confetti angel on the field after a 27-20 win over the LSU Tigers in the Modelo Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
By Robert GauthierStaff Photographer 
Share via

In Lincoln Riley’s third year as coach, the Trojans have a defense. New starting quarterback Miller Moss passed for 378 yards and transfer running back Woody Marks scored a pair of touchdowns during the Trojans’ season-opening 27-20 victory over No. 13 LSU.

USC Trojans make their way through darkness and scattered rays of light onto the field before the game
Trojans make their way onto the field for warm-ups before the game against the LSU Tigers at Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 1 in Las Vegas.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
LSU Tigers cornerback Ashton Stamps leaps over a lineman in pursuit of USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss.
LSU Tigers cornerback Ashton Stamps (1) leaps over a lineman in pursuit of USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) during second-half action in the Modelo Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
LOS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 01: Wide receiver Kyron Hudson #10 of the USC Trojans.

LOS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 01: Wide receiver Kyron Hudson #10 of the USC Trojans makes a one-handed catch for a 24 yard completion to complete a first down past safety Major Burns #8 of the LSU Tigers and linebacker West Weeks #33 of the LSU Tigers during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024 in Los Vegas, Nevada. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Las Vegas, Nevada, Sunday, September 1, 2024 - USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) hauls in a touchdown pass over LSU Tigers cornerback Ashton Stamps (1) to pull ahead late in the second half at the Modelo Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Las Vegas, Nevada, Sunday, September 1, 2024 - USC Trojans wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane (8) hauls in a touchdown pass over LSU Tigers cornerback Ashton Stamps (1) to pull ahead late in the second half at the Modelo Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times) (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement
LSU Tigers running back Kaleb Jackson is tackled by USC Trojans defensive tackle Nate Clifton.
LSU Tigers running back Kaleb Jackson (28) is tackled by USC Trojans defensive tackle Nate Clifton (99) during second-half action in the Modelo Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
LSU Tigers defensive tackle Jay'viar Suggs and USC Trojans offensive lineman Elijah Paige reach for a muffed lateral.
LSU Tigers defensive tackle Jay’viar Suggs (31) and USC Trojans offensive lineman Elijah Paige (72) reach for a muffed lateral during second-half action in the Modelo Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium. Paige recovered the fumble.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon is tackled by LSU Tigers safety Sage Ryan.
USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) is tackled by LSU Tigers safety Sage Ryan (3) in the first half of the Modelo Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
USC Trojans defensive end Sam Greene smiles while family celebrates in the stands above him.
USC Trojans defensive end Sam Greene (44) celebrates with family in the stands after a 27-20 win over the LSU Tigers in the Modelo Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
USC coach Lincoln Riley and the team sit on the field together after a 27-20 win over the LSU Tigers.
USC coach Lincoln Riley celebrates with the team after a 27-20 win over the LSU Tigers.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

More to Read

Sports
Robert Gauthier

Robert Gauthier has been with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. He was the photographer for a project detailing the failings of an L.A. public hospital that won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for public service. Before The Times, Gauthier worked at the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Escondido Times-Advocate and the Bernardo News in San Diego County, his hometown.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement