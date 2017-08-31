College football roundup: Buckeyes roll in the second half

J.K. Dobbins broke Ohio State’s freshman record by rushing for 181 yards in his college debut, J.T. Barrett threw three touchdown passes and the second-ranked Buckeyes pulled away to beat Indiana 49-21 on Thursday night at Bloomington, Ind.

The Buckeyes have won 23 in a row against the Hoosiers.

Indiana had big plans for what was billed as the biggest opener in school history — a prime-time, nationally televised game that included the first trip by ESPN’s “College GameDay” to Bloomington.

Instead, Dobbins stole the show.

With Mike Weber, Ohio State’s top runner in 2016, out with a hamstring injury, Dobbins stepped in and surpassed Maurice Clarett’s previous debut record of 175 yards set in 2002 against Texas Tech.

Barrett overcame a slow start to finish 20 of 35 for 304 yards. He added 61 yards rushing and another score to move within two touchdowns of matching Drew Brees’ Big Ten career record for total touchdowns of 106.

Ohio State scored the last 28 points.

Hoosiers quarterback Richard Lagow played fearlessly, completing 40 of 65 with 410 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also broke Ben Chappell’s school record for pass attempts of 64 set in 2010 against Michigan, and finished with the second-highest completions total in one game.

at No. 10 Oklahoma State 59, Tulsa 24: Mason Rudolph threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score in the Cowboys’ romp. Rudolph completed 20 of 24 passes with no interceptions, joining Brandon Weeden as the only Cowboys quarterbacks to surpass 9,000 yards in career passing. Preseason AP All-American James Washington caught six passes for 145 yards, including touchdown receptions of 77 and 40 yards.

at Minnesota 17, Buffalo 7: Tyler Johnson had a 61-yard touchdown reception from Conor Rhoda in the first quarter and the Gophers grinded out a victory in coach P.J. Fleck’s first game.

at Central Florida 61, Florida International 17: McKenzie Milton threw for four touchdowns and 360 yards to spoil coach Butch Davis’ return to the field for the first time since 2010. Milton capped the opening drive with a 22-yard scoring pass to Jordan Atkins, and the Knights capitalized on an interception and a safety to lead 40-10 at halftime.

at Wake Forest 51, Presbyterian 7: John Wolford threw for three touchdowns and ran for another for the Demon Deacons, who held the FCS Blue Hose to 41 yards passing.

at Cincinnati 26, Austin Peay 14: Hayden Moore, who won the quarterback job last week, threw touchdown passes to Thomas Geddis, Kahill Lewis and Tyler Cogswell in the Bearcats’ victory.

at Arkansas 49, Florida A&M 7: Freshman Chase Hayden rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown, and the Razorbacks nearly recorded their first shutout since 2014.