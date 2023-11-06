JuJu Watkins scores 32 points in her college debut, leading USC past Ohio State

USC freshman guard JuJu Watkins drives on Ohio State guard Taylor Thierry during the Trojans’ 83-74 season-opening win in Las Vegas on Monday.

Freshman JuJu Watkins scored 32 points in her college debut, lifting No. 21 USC over No. 7 Ohio State 83-74 Monday in the season opener for both teams.

Watkins, one of the nation’s highest regarded incoming freshmen, finished 11 of 18 from the floor with six rebounds and five assists.

Rayah Marshall had 18 points and 17 rebounds for the Trojans while McKenzie Forbes scored 11 points.

Jacy Sheldon led the Buckeyes with 28 points on 10-of-19 shooting, and Taylor Thierry scored 16.

After seeing their 19-point lead disappear when Ohio State outscored them 30-10 in the third quarter, the Trojans opened the fourth on a 13-4 run to seize control and hold off the Buckeyes.

USC shot 12 of 18 in the second quarter and finished the first half hitting 18 of 35, including four of 11 from three-point range.

After hitting 35.2% from the floor in the first quarter, the Buckeyes shot just 20% ( two of 10) in the second quarter.

Marshall didn’t make it easy on the Buckeyes, as she had four steals in the second and converted two of them into breakaway buckets. The Trojans finished with 10 points off turnovers in the first half, and outscored Ohio State in the paint, 26-6. USC also dominated the Buckeyes on the boards, outrebounding them 27-11.

Las Vegas’ Aaliyah Gayles, who was shot more than a dozen times in April of 2022, dressed for USC but did not play.