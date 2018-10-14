Golf: Marc Leishman ties course record to win his fourth PGA Tour title

Marc Leishman shot a seven-under 65 in the final round to win the CIMB Classic in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Sunday by five strokes and equal the tournament course record.
The Australian was in fine form as he strolled to his fourth PGA Tour title and matched Justin Thomas' tournament record of 26-under 262 in 2015 on the PGA Kuala Lumpur West course.
Leishman started strongly with four birdies in the first five holes before turning in another long birdie putt on the ninth for 31.
Two more birdies on the 10th and 16th followed, sandwiching his lone bogey at the 13th, before he birdied the final hole and celebrated with a fist pump.
First-round leader Bronson Burgoon shot a 68 to finish tied for second with Emiliano Grillo and Chesson Hadley.
Thomas finished tied for fifth place after ending the final day with an eight-under 64, along with Gary Woodland (71) and Louis Oosthuizen (69).
Shubhankar Sharma, part of the trio of joint-leaders coming into this final round, faltered in the final round to finish tied for 10th after an even par 72.
In Gee Chun wins in front of home crowd
Local favorite In Gee Chun fired a 6-under 66 to win the KEB Hana Bank Championship on Sunday in Incheon, South Korea, and clinch her third LPGA Tour victory.
In, who started the final round two strokes off the pace, carded seven birdies against a lone bogey at the Sky 72 Ocean Course to finish at 16-under 272, three strokes ahead of Charley Hull, who shot a 71.
“Before this week, I won 13 times as a professional,” said In. “I am glad that I am done with the No. 13. I really hate that number.”
It was her first LPGA Tour win since the 2016 Evian Championship. She also won the 2015 U.S. Women's Open Championship.
Hull began the final round in a two-way tie for the lead but her chances of victory faded with her fourth bogey of the day on the par-4 16th.