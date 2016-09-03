Kevin Chappell takes the lead at Deutsche Bank Championship

Kevin Chappell did just about everything right Saturday, even when making his lone bogey, and shot seven-under-par 64 for a one-shot lead in the Deutsche Bank Championship and another chance at his first PGA Tour victory.

Chappell pitched in for eagle on No. 7 and made a 35-foot birdie putt on the next hole. Even better was the 15-foot bogey putt on the 13th hole, and his great escape from a bad shot when trying to lay up on the par-five 18th.

He was at 11-under 131, one shot ahead of PGA champion Jimmy Walker (64) and Paul Casey (66).

Dustin Johnson was poised to join Chappell in the lead until his long iron on the 18th sailed well right into the trees. He had to take a penalty drop, hit a wedge to about 45 feet and then three-putted for a double bogey. He still shot 66 and was three behind.

At least he still has a chance.

Phil Mickelson missed the cut for only the second time in a FedEx Cup playoff event, making a double bogey on his final hole for a 72. Jason Day, the world No. 1, took a quadruple-bogey eight on the fifth hole and rallied to make the cut on the number at one-under 141.

Also missing the cut was Bubba Watson, still hopeful of a captain's pick for the Ryder Cup.

Jutanugarn is in the hunt at LPGA Manulife Classic

Ariya Jutanugarn shot a six-under 66 in the LPGA Manulife Classic in Cambridge, Canada, leaving her two strokes back in her bid to win three straight events for the second time this season.

The second-ranked Jutanugarn was chasing South Koreans Mi Hyang Lee and Hjo Joo Kim at Whistle Bear. Lee also had a 66 to top the leaderboard at 14-under 202, and Kim was a stroke back after a 68.

Jutanugarn closed with a birdie to join Thailand's P.K. Kongkraphan (69) at 12 under.

Top-ranked Lydia Ko had the round of the day, shooting a bogey-free 64 to move into a tie for seventh at 10 under. The 19-year-old New Zealander has four LPGA Tour victories this year. Canadian star Brooke Henderson was tied for 29th at six under after a 69.

Maggert shoots another 63

Defending champion Jeff Maggert shot his second consecutive seven-under 63 to take a three-stroke lead in the PGA Tour Champions' Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary.

The 52-year-old Maggert parred the final three holes after making eight birdies and a bogey on the first 15 at Canyon Meadows. The three-time PGA Tour winner has five victories on the 50-and-over tour. He won four times last year, the first two majors in the Regions Tradition and U.S. Senior Open.

Maggert broke the tournament 36-hole record of 15 under set by Rocco Mediate in his 2013 victory.

Paraguay's Carlos Franco was second, also shooting 63. Bernhard Langer was third at 10 under after his second 65. Tom Watson followed his opening 65 with a 72 to drop into a tie for 38th at three under. On Friday, Watson broke his age for the fourth time on the tour. He will be 67 on Sunday.

Hend has one-shot lead at European Masters

Australia's Scott Hend shot a five-under 65 to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the European Masters in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

Hend had a 13-under 197 total. Sweden's Alex Noren was second after a 66. Noren won the 2009 event on the Swiss Alps course.