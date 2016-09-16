In Gee Chun has two-stroke lead at Evian Championship

In Gee Chun shot a five-under-par 66 on Friday to take a two-stroke lead in the Evian Championship, keeping the South Korean player on course for the second major title in women’s golf.

The 22-year-old Chun, the 2015 U.S. Women's Open champion, had six birdies and bogey in in rainy and overcast conditions to reach 13-under 129 on the picturesque resort overlooking Lake Geneva in Evian-les-Bains, France.

South Korea's Sung Hyun Park, tied for the first-round lead with Chun after a 63, to match China's Shanshan Feng (68) at 11 under.

So Yeon Ryu, also from South Korea, was 10 under after a 66.

Defending champion Lydia Ko was 4 under after a 68. Second-ranked Ariya Jutanugarn was 11 strokes back following a 73 with a 67.

South Korea increases lead

Hye Jin Choi shot a four-under 68 to help push South Korea's lead to 14 strokes in the Women's World Amateur Team Championships in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

Sixteen-year-old Min Ji Park added a 70 at Iberostar Playa Paraiso for a 19-under 413 total, with only the best two scores counting each day for the three-player teams. Hyun Kyung Park had a 71.

The 17-year-old Choi, the low amateur at the 2016 U.S. Women's Open, also topped the individual standings at 9-under 207 — three strokes ahead of Switerland's Kim Metraux. South Korea won the Espirito Santo Trophy in 1996, 2010 and 2012.

Switzerland was second. Metraux had a 69, sister and Florida State teammate Morgane Metraux shot 76, and Azelia Meichtry had an 82. The United States was seventh at 4 over. Andrea Lee shot 70, Mariel Galdiano 75, and Katelyn Dambaugh 78.

Paisley leads Italian Open

England's Chris Paisley topped the Italian Open leaderboard at 10 under after 13 holes when play was suspended for the day because of thunderstorms in Monza.

Masters champion Danny Willett of England was a stroke back, also with five holes left in the second round at Golf Club Milano next to Monza's Formula One circuit.