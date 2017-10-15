Racing! He's still running, but Arrogate is always worth a second look

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, October 14. Copyright 2017 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 10th day of a 19-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.37 46.98 59.79 1:06.48

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Big Hearted 125 2 7 2–2 1–hd 1–3½ 1–3¼ Elliott 13.50 8 Contento 118 8 8 9–1½ 7–½ 2–½ 2–4¼ Fuentes 54.30 7 Royal Seeker 122 7 1 8–3½ 8–2 5–hd 3–½ Pena 8.70 5 Tiz Indy 122 5 6 5–hd 6–1 4–1 4–hd Gonzalez 5.70 4 Clifton Beach 120 4 10 10 10 9–12 5–3¾ Roman 0.80 1 Sixes 125 1 9 4–½ 5–½ 6–1½ 6–1¼ Arias 4.50 9 Twisted Candy 122 9 3 6–½ 4–hd 7–hd 7–2¾ Pereira 61.10 3 Fly Papa Fly 122 3 5 1–½ 2–3½ 3–1 8–1½ Pedroza 13.10 6 Papa Ted 124 6 4 3–1 3–½ 8–hd 9–20¼ Arana 64.20 10 Trojan the Wildcat 122 10 2 7–hd 9–½ 10 10 Hernandez 79.10

2 BIG HEARTED 29.00 15.00 9.00 8 CONTENTO 40.80 19.40 7 ROYAL SEEKER 5.40

$1 EXACTA (2-8) $354.90 $1 SUPERFECTA (2-8-7-5) $8,042.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-8-7) $1,295.85

Winner–Big Hearted B.g.4 by Vronsky out of Ms Hearts N Arrows, by In Excess (IRE). Bred by Old English Rancho & Berumen (CA). Trainer: Daniel Dunham. Owner: Woodstock Racing Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $197,875 Exacta Pool $154,430 Superfecta Pool $93,533 Trifecta Pool $110,229. Scratched–none.

BIG HEARTED had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away in upper stretch and won clear under urging. CONTENTO a step slow to begin, angled in and settled just off the rail, split horses leaving the turn, found the rail in the stretch and picked up the place. ROYAL SEEKER bobbled a bit but broke on top, chased off the rail then between foes, continued outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch and edged foes for the show. TIZ INDY broke in a bit, also chased between horses then outside a rival on the turn and three wide into the stretch and was edged for third between foes on the line. CLIFTON BEACH broke a bit in the air and behind the field, settled off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and put in a late bid at a minor award. SIXES a step slow to begin, saved ground stalking the pace and weakened in the drive. TWISTED CANDY stalked four wide between foes then outside on the turn, came five wide into the stretch and also weakened. FLY PAPA FLY dueled outside the winner to the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. PAPA TED stalked off the rail then outside a rival on the turn and four wide into the stretch and also weakened. TROJAN THE WILDCAT chased five wide on the backstretch, dropped back and angled in some on the turn, gave way and was eased in the final furlong.

SECOND RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.30 45.99 1:11.65 1:18.61

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Campaigner 120 5 1 3–½ 3–½ 1–2 1–2½ Pereira 2.90 2 Violent Ridge 120 2 8 4–hd 4–hd 3–½ 2–2¼ Pena 31.20 6 Jump the Tracks 120 6 7 5–hd 6–1½ 4–3½ 3–1¼ T Baze 1.80 4 Buck Duane 120 4 4 1–hd 1–½ 2–1½ 4–2½ Prat 8.80 7 Shackalov 115 7 2 7–1 8–5 5–½ 5–2½ Roman 11.50 9 Minoso 120 9 5 8–3½ 7–1 6–½ 6–½ Pedroza 59.60 1 Smart Knows Smart 120 1 6 6–1½ 5–½ 8–4 7–1¼ Nakatani 4.80 8 Touchdown U S C 120 8 9 9 9 9 8–2½ Sutherland 13.40 3 Croissant 120 3 3 2–½ 2–1 7–hd 9 Gutierrez 8.00

5 CAMPAIGNER 7.80 4.60 3.00 2 VIOLENT RIDGE 23.00 9.00 6 JUMP THE TRACKS 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5) $116.00 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $83.60 $1 SUPERFECTA (5-2-6-4) $1,798.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-6) $131.35

Winner–Campaigner Ch.g.2 by Ministers Wild Cat out of Brave Journey, by Good Journey. Bred by Larry Stein (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Larry I. Stein. Mutuel Pool $290,855 Daily Double Pool $55,003 Exacta Pool $173,295 Superfecta Pool $85,429 Trifecta Pool $122,295. Scratched–none.

CAMPAIGNER stalked off the rail then three deep on the turn, took the lead three wide into the stretch, kicked clear under urging and held. VIOLENT RIDGE stalked between rivals on the backstretch and turn, found the inside in the stretch and gained the place. JUMP THE TRACKS stalked between foes then four wide on the backstretch, continued outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and gained the show. BUCK DUANE had speed between horses then dueled outside a rival, inched away leaving the turn, fought back off the rail into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SHACKALOV stalked four wide then off the rail on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. MINOSO settled off the rail, angled in some leaving the backstretch, came three deep into the stretch and did not rally. SMART KNOWS SMART saved ground chasing the pace, split rivals in midstretch and weakened. TOUCHDOWN U S C broke a bit slowly, dropped back off the rail, came a bit wide into the stretch and failed to menace. CROISSANT had good early speed and dueled inside, fell back leaving the turn, steadied in tight into the stretch and weakened.

THIRD RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.66 45.76 1:10.84 1:24.17

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Braddock 117 4 3 3–hd 1–hd 2–2 1–1¼ Roman 1.60 6 Make It a Triple 125 6 5 4–4 3–2 1–hd 2–1¼ Maldonado 2.10 3 Fire to the Wire 125 3 4 1–½ 2–hd 3–1½ 3–4 Gonzalez 2.90 2 Informality 125 2 1 2–hd 4–4 4–5 4–3¼ Prat 8.20 5 Midnight Harbor 125 5 2 5–1½ 5–1 5–6 5–16¼ Ocampo 21.80 1 I Crushed It 122 1 6 6 6 6 6 T Baze 10.40

4 BRADDOCK 5.20 3.00 2.20 6 MAKE IT A TRIPLE 3.40 2.40 3 FIRE TO THE WIRE 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4) $19.00 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $6.50 $1 SUPERFECTA (4-6-3-2) $31.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-3) $8.25

Winner–Braddock B.c.3 by Discreet Cat out of Oelectra, by Gulch. Bred by Larkspur Thoroughbreds & David Soblick (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: All Schlaich Stables LLC, C T R Stables LLC, Gatto Racing LLC, Hollendorfer LLC. Mutuel Pool $198,485 Daily Double Pool $26,539 Exacta Pool $107,102 Superfecta Pool $43,799 Trifecta Pool $67,174. Scratched–Moonlight Blue. $1 Pick Three (2-5-4) paid $170.40. Pick Three Pool $66,907.

BRADDOCK dueled between horses, put a head in front on the turn, fought back under urging along the inside when headed in the stretch, regained the advantage past the eighth pole, inched away then had the rider lose the whip in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. MAKE IT A TRIPLE prompted the pace four wide then three deep on the turn, put a head in front outside the winner in the stretch, could not quite match that one in the final sixteenth but held second. FIRE TO THE WIRE dueled between horses then inside on the turn, fell back some into the stretch, came out in the lane and bested the others. INFORMALITY pressed the pace inside, stalked into the turn, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. MIDNIGHT HARBOR settled off the rail then angled in on the backstretch, saved ground on the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked a further response. I CRUSHED IT stumbled at the start to be away slowly, was taken well off the rail, angled in some leaving the backstretch, found the fence into the stretch and gave way.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.20 45.63 1:10.03 1:22.47 1:34.34

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Ample Sufficiency 123 4 8 6–hd 7–1½ 6–hd 2–1 1–¾ Stevens 2.80 10 Tristan's Trilogy 123 10 7 5–2½ 5–1 4–½ 1–½ 2–ns Blanc 31.40 7 Cafe Flavor 123 7 4 7–1½ 8–½ 9–1 4–hd 3–hd Gonzalez 29.30 2 Harbour Master 120 2 6 8–½ 6–hd 7–1 3–1 4–2¼ Desormeaux 5.70 5 Fritz Johansen 125 5 9 10 10 10 5–½ 5–¾ Arroyo, Jr. 10.50 1 Radio Silence 120 1 5 4–2 4–2½ 5–1 6–hd 6–1¼ Prat 1.50 8 Fishel 123 8 10 9–3 9–3 8–½ 8–½ 7–3¾ Pereira 68.80 6 Record Highs 123 6 1 2–hd 2–½ 2–1 7–1½ 8–5¼ T Baze 14.40 3 Little Scotty 120 3 2 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 9–1½ 9–7 Roman 11.40 9 Start a Runnin 125 9 3 3–3 3–1½ 3–hd 10 10 Pena 11.70

4 AMPLE SUFFICIENCY 7.60 4.40 3.40 10 TRISTAN'S TRILOGY 20.40 11.40 7 CAFE FLAVOR 9.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4) $22.60 $1 EXACTA (4-10) $115.50 $1 SUPERFECTA (4-10-7-2) $8,676.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-10-7) $638.55

Winner–Ample Sufficiency B.c.4 by English Channel out of Between Raindrops, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Calumet Farm (KY). Trainer: Dan Blacker. Owner: Calumet Farm. Mutuel Pool $342,010 Daily Double Pool $28,654 Exacta Pool $189,477 Superfecta Pool $93,999 Trifecta Pool $125,403. Claimed–Little Scotty by Mueller, Martin, Pellman, Harry, Scott, Michael and Seymour, Lauri. Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-4-4) paid $43.10. Pick Three Pool $41,095.

AMPLE SUFFICIENCY angled in on the first turn then chased outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch, bid outside a rival in midstretch, gained a slim lead under urging in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. TRISTAN'S TRILOGY angled in and chased a bit off the rail, came out on the second turn, took the lead three deep into the stretch, fought back in the drive and just held second. CAFE FLAVOR three deep early, chased outside a rival, swung four wide into the stretch and finished well. HARBOUR MASTER (GB) saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, angled to the inside in midstretch and also finished with interest and was edged for the show. FRITZ JOHANSEN a step slow to begin, settled inside, came out into the stretch and improved position. RADIO SILENCE saved ground stalking the pace, came out for room into the stretch, split horses in midstretch and lacked the needed late kick. FISHEL a step slow into stride, settled outside a rival then inside on the second turn, waited off heels leaving that turn and into the stretch, came out for room in midstretch and could not offer the necessary response. RECORD HIGHS a bit washy at the gate, dueled between rivals, fell back in the stretch and weakened. LITTLE SCOTTY had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back leaving the second turn and into the stretch and also weakened. START A RUNNIN prompted the pace three deep, fell back some between foes leaving the second turn and had little left for the stretch.

FIFTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.89 47.86 1:12.59 1:39.37 1:46.44

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 12 Big Day Tomorrow 117 12 3 2–hd 1–hd 1–1½ 1–2 1–4½ Roman 2.90 3 Second Gear 115 3 1 4–1 2–hd 2–2 2–3½ 2–1¾ Fuentes 14.40 2 Topgallant 122 2 8 6–2 6–4 4–½ 4–3 3–2¼ Pedroza 3.00 1 Vow's Son 122 1 7 8–½ 7–½ 6–½ 5–1 4–½ Conner 15.80 8 Hard Arch 122 8 6 5–½ 5–1½ 3–2½ 3–2 5–nk Nakatani 3.80 9 Colonial Power 115 9 2 12 10–1 8–½ 6–3½ 6–7¼ Sevilla 10.70 7 Sumday Sumday 125 7 5 7–1 9–2½ 9–1½ 7–3 7–2¼ Espinoza 13.10 6 True Force 115 6 12 11–3½ 12 11–1 8–hd 8–5¾ Solis 78.10 10 Sooner Boomer 122 10 10 1–hd 3–½ 5–1½ 10–3 9–7¼ Elliott 29.20 11 Cool Hand Lucas 122 11 9 3–1 4–1 7–1½ 9–½ 10–5¼ Pena 27.30 5 Kinsale Warrior 122 5 11 9–hd 8–1 10–3 11–3½ 11–2¼ Arroyo, Jr. 9.10 4 Bryan Habana 125 4 4 10–2½ 11–2½ 12 12 12 Pereira 58.30

12 BIG DAY TOMORROW 7.80 4.00 3.60 3 SECOND GEAR 11.40 5.60 2 TOPGALLANT 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-12) $35.60 $1 EXACTA (12-3) $53.70 $1 SUPERFECTA (12-3-2-1) $1,242.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (12-3-2) $115.50

Winner–Big Day Tomorrow B.c.3 by Big Brown out of Morrow Cove, by Yes It's True. Bred by Paul Tackett & Phil Tackett (KY). Trainer: Ronald W. Ellis. Owner: Tachycardia Stables, Finder, Gary and Maciariello, Pat. Mutuel Pool $283,654 Daily Double Pool $26,352 Exacta Pool $173,037 Superfecta Pool $101,112 Trifecta Pool $116,545. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-4-12) paid $66.10. Pick Three Pool $46,614. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-4/7-4-12) 1707 tickets with 4 correct paid $120.65. Pick Four Pool $269,912. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-5-4/7-4-12) 120 tickets with 5 correct paid $3,464.65. Pick Five Pool $483,338.

BIG DAY TOMORROW four wide into the first turn, dueled three deep, kicked clear and angled in on the second turn, found the rail in the stretch and proved best under urging. SECOND GEAR pressed then stalked the pace inside, bid again along the rail leaving the backstretch, tracked the winner on the second turn, came out a bit in the stretch and bested the others. TOPGALLANT chased inside then off the rail on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and gained the show. VOW'S SON settled inside chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and lacked the needed rally. HARD ARCH chased outside a rival then a bit off the inside on the backstretch and second turn and could not offer the necessary response in the stretch. COLONIAL POWER settled off the rail then outside, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. SUMDAY SUMDAY chased between horses then off the rail on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. TRUE FORCE unhurried a bit off the rail to the stretch, lacked a rally. SOONER BOOMER dueled between horses then a bit off the rail, was between foes again a half mile out, dropped back on the second turn and had little left for the stretch. COOL HAND LUCAS angled in and dueled three deep between horses, fell back and angled in on the second turn and gave way. KINSALE WARRIOR chased three deep then off the rail on the second turn and also gave way. BRYAN HABANA (ARG) settled between horses then a bit off the rail, fell back in the stretch, also gave way and was eased in the final furlong.

SIXTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'California Distaff H.'. Stakes. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.02 44.41 1:06.78 1:12.56

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Barbara Beatrice 120 3 5 6 6 5–hd 1–¾ Pereira 4.80 2 Late 'n Left 117 2 4 1–2½ 1–1 2–½ 2–½ Elliott 24.10 4 Long Hot Summer 124 4 2 3–1½ 4–½ 1–hd 3–1¼ Prat 2.40 8 Moonless Sky 121 5 3 5–hd 5–2 4–hd 4–ns Desormeaux 1.50 1 Bad Ju Ju 122 1 6 4–hd 3–hd 6 5–1½ Nakatani 3.60 9 Ready to Hula Lula 118 6 1 2–1 2–1 3–1 6 T Baze 12.00

3 BARBARA BEATRICE 11.60 5.80 3.00 2 LATE 'N LEFT 18.00 7.20 4 LONG HOT SUMMER 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (12-3) $65.20 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $107.00 $1 SUPERFECTA (3-2-4-8) $957.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-4) $162.70

Winner–Barbara Beatrice Grr.m.5 by Grazen out of Showtime Apollo, by Decarchy. Bred by Philip D'Amato (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: D'Amato, Philip and Queen Bee Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $306,205 Daily Double Pool $21,386 Exacta Pool $125,581 Superfecta Pool $52,703 Trifecta Pool $84,004. Scratched–Miss Sunset, Run for Retts, Starlite Style. $1 Pick Three (4-12-3) paid $201.00. Pick Three Pool $59,923.

BARBARA BEATRICE chased between horses then just off the rail, was in a bit close off heels midway on the hill, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and rallied under left handed urging to be in time. LATE 'N LEFT sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch and outfinished a rival for the place. LONG HOT SUMMER stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, took a short lead in midstretch, could not hold off the winner and was outgamed for second. MOONLESS SKY chased three deep then outside a rival, continued three wide leaving the hill and four wide into the stretch and was outfinished. BAD JU JU saved ground stalking the pace throughout and could not quite summon the needed late kick. READY TO HULA LULA stalked off the rail then outside a rival, bid between horses in the stretch and weakened some late. Rail on hill at zero.

SEVENTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 22.19 45.29 1:10.57 1:17.24

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Indavidualist 125 1 8 4–½ 1–½ 1–5 1–9¾ Elliott 1.10 4 Adventurous 125 4 12 11–2½ 10–hd 7–3 2–½ T Baze 20.90 5 Slasher 117 5 7 7–hd 6–½ 6–1½ 3–1½ Roman 7.30 7 Pick One 122 7 4 5–hd 5–1½ 4–1 4–1 Pereira 3.60 6 Bucky Goldstein 125 6 9 1–hd 2–2 2–1½ 5–2¼ Prat 9.90 11 Mostly Cloudy 122 10 1 2–hd 3–hd 3–1 6–2¼ Gonzalez 13.30 13 Cammy's Music 122 12 2 3–1 4–2 5–½ 7–nk Maldonado 13.20 10 Demonslayer 125 9 6 8–hd 9–3 8–1 8–hd Sutherland 31.70 2 L. A. Tower 122 2 10 9–1½ 7–2 9–hd 9–ns Bednar 43.30 12 Julia's Summer 113 11 3 10–6 11–2 10–½ 10–¾ Sorese 124.70 3 Picasso's Mandolin 118 3 11 12 12 11–5 11–12¼ Fuentes 27.60 9 Big Bad Jon 125 8 5 6–1½ 8–hd 12 12 Ochoa 48.80

1 INDAVIDUALIST 4.20 3.40 3.00 4 ADVENTUROUS 13.20 9.00 5 SLASHER 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1) $33.60 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $27.00 $1 SUPERFECTA (1-4-5-7) $516.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-5) $78.80

Winner–Indavidualist Dbb.g.4 by Kantharos out of Lyin Goddess, by Boston Harbor. Bred by Manuel Rosales & Ivan Hernandez (FL). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Thrash, Ike and Dawn. Mutuel Pool $371,193 Daily Double Pool $26,440 Exacta Pool $222,865 Superfecta Pool $123,812 Trifecta Pool $146,941. Claimed–Pick One by Richard Patenaude. Trainer: Daniel Azcarate. Scratched–Liberation. $1 Pick Three (12-3-1) paid $95.10. Pick Three Pool $49,103.

INDAVIDUALIST sent inside to stalk the pace, bid along the rail leaving the backstretch to gain the lead, inched away leaving the turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and drew off under urging and steady handling late. ADVENTUROUS stumbled at the start, settled a bit off the rail, moved up inside leaving the turn, swung three wide into the stretch and gained the place late. SLASHER chased between horses then outside a rival on the turn and off the rail into the stretch and was edged for the place. PICK ONE stalked off the rail then between foes leaving the backstretch, continued off the inside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked as rally. BUCKY GOLDSTEIN had good early speed and dueled off the rail then between foes a half mile out and outside the winner into the turn, stalked leaving the turn, drifted inward in the stretch and weakened. MOSTLY CLOUDY angled in and dueled between horses then stalked into the turn, continued just off the rail on the turn and also weakened. CAMMY'S MUSIC pressed the pace three deep then stalked outside into and on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. DEMONSLAYER chased outside and five wide into the turn, came four wide into the stretch and did not rally. L. A. TOWER off a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace throughout and could not offer the necessary response. JULIA'S SUMMER settled outside then off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch and was not a threat. PICASSO'S MANDOLIN broke a bit slowly, settled toward the inside, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and failed to menace. BIG BAD JON stalked outside, dropped back on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and gave way.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.72 47.84 1:12.05 1:37.88 1:44.81

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Got Even 120 5 1 1–hd 1–1 1–1½ 1–2 1–2¼ Roman 11.00 6 Chris and Dave 123 6 3 4–2 3–1 2–1 2–1 2–½ Ocampo 18.60 7 Sheer Flattery 120 7 7 7–hd 7–1½ 4–½ 4–2 3–hd Gutierrez 5.70 8 Ground Rules 125 8 11 11 11 11 9–½ 4–ns Nakatani 6.60 2 Wild About Deb 123 2 8 3–hd 4–hd 7–2½ 5–2 5–¾ Pereira 3.30 9 Magical Mystery 123 9 4 8–½ 6–½ 3–1 3–1½ 6–hd Gonzalez 9.10 11 General Kitten 120 11 10 10–1½ 10–2½ 10–2½ 6–hd 7–3¼ T Baze 4.90 1 Kid Charming 123 1 9 2–2 2–hd 6–1 8–1½ 8–¾ Espinoza 30.10 4 Camino de Estrella 120 4 5 6–1 8–1½ 8–½ 10–2 9–¾ Prat 7.00 10 Senator Robert 125 10 2 5–½ 5–hd 5–hd 7–1½ 10–5¼ Pena 13.50 3 Lucky J Lane 125 3 6 9–5 9–5 9–2½ 11 11 Maldonado 18.10

5 GOT EVEN 24.00 9.60 5.00 6 CHRIS AND DAVE 18.20 11.20 7 SHEER FLATTERY 5.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $59.20 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $141.00 $1 SUPERFECTA (5-6-7-8) $5,949.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-7) $434.85

Winner–Got Even Dbb.g.8 by Stephen Got Even out of Kathryns Birthday, by Blare of Trumpets. Bred by Madera Thoroughbreds LLC (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Sinnott Family Trust. Mutuel Pool $366,894 Daily Double Pool $36,873 Exacta Pool $215,846 Superfecta Pool $111,026 Trifecta Pool $140,837. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (3-1-5) paid $241.40. Pick Three Pool $38,298.

GOT EVEN dueled outside a rival then inched away on the backstretch, set the pace a bit off the rail thereafter and held on gamely under urging. CHRIS AND DAVE stalked between horses then outside a rival, came out into the stretch and just held second. SHEER FLATTERY chased between rivals then a bit off the rail into the stretch, angled to the inside in the drive and was edged for the place. GROUND RULES settled wide into the first turn then off the rail, continued outside leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch and was edged for third. WILD ABOUT DEB stalked inside then between horses or a bit off the rail, found the inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. MAGICAL MYSTERY chased four wide, continued four wide on the second turn and into the stretch and could not quite summon the necessary response. GENERAL KITTEN angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and was outfinished late. KID CHARMING dueled inside then saved ground stalking the pace to the stretch and weakened. CAMINO DE ESTRELLA angled in and chased a bit off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. SENATOR ROBERT four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep between foes, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened. LUCKY J LANE allowed to settle a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.06 47.74 1:12.64 1:24.77 1:36.60

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Battleground State 122 8 5 6–1 6–½ 4–hd 1–1 1–½ Prat 2.90 4 Halo Ahead 122 4 8 8–½ 7–½ 9–1½ 5–1 2–½ Nakatani 2.90 3 Council Women 122 3 4 7–½ 11 11 9–½ 3–½ Stevens 12.00 9 Gee Street 122 9 11 11 10–hd 7–1 4–hd 4–1¼ Desormeaux 3.20 11 Wendy's Back 125 11 9 9–1½ 8–1 8–hd 7–½ 5–1 Pena 36.30 10 Rolling Shadow 117 10 2 4–hd 4–hd 2–1 2–½ 6–1¼ Roman 8.30 6 Hotsy Dotsy 125 6 10 10–2 9–hd 10–hd 10–2 7–1¼ Ocampo 47.00 1 Arunachala 122 1 7 5–1 5–½ 6–hd 8–hd 8–½ Gutierrez 9.30 5 Promnesia 122 5 6 1–hd 1–hd 1–½ 3–1 9–½ Arroyo, Jr. 13.90 2 Bella Sierra 125 2 1 3–1 3–hd 5–1 6–1 10–11¼ Gonzalez 93.10 7 Veiled Heat 122 7 3 2–hd 2–1½ 3–hd 11 11 Blanc 25.30

8 BATTLEGROUND STATE 7.80 4.20 3.40 4 HALO AHEAD 4.20 3.20 3 COUNCIL WOMEN 5.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-8) $106.00 $1 EXACTA (8-4) $17.30 $1 SUPERFECTA (8-4-3-9) $511.50 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-4-3-9-11) $4,142.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-4-3) $73.45

Winner–Battleground State Dbb.f.3 by Unusual Heat out of Freedom Dance, by Moscow Ballet. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc. and Bowers-Lepore, Jeanne. Mutuel Pool $416,094 Daily Double Pool $113,282 Exacta Pool $240,243 Superfecta Pool $152,508 Super High Five Pool $32,569 Trifecta Pool $175,978. Scratched–Alpha Pegasus, Quality Girl. $1 Pick Three (1-5-8) paid $117.60. Pick Three Pool $211,541. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-1/8-5-8) 1066 tickets with 4 correct paid $484.15. Pick Four Pool $675,971. $2 Pick Six (4-12-3-1/8-5-8) 5 tickets with 6 correct paid $58,185.40. Pick Six Pool $403,976. $2 Pick Six (4-12-3-1/8-5-8) 159 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $292.00. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (4-12-3-1/8-5-8) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $368,281.

BATTLEGROUND STATE stalked outside then three deep, went four wide on the second turn and into the stretch, gained the lead in upper stretch, inched away under urging in mdistretch and held on gamely. HALO AHEAD saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and finished well. COUNCIL WOMEN reluctant to load, pulled between horses then fell back leaving the backstretch, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch, split horses past midstretch and closed willingly late. GEE STREET a bit slow to begin, settled off the rail then outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and finished with interest. WENDY'S BACK broke out a bit, pulled her way along three deep chasing the pace, came five wide into the stretch and was outfinished. ROLLING SHADOW had speed four wide into the first turn then stalked outside, bid again three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened some late. HOTSY DOTSY angled in and saved ground off the pace, split rivals in deep stretch and lacked the needed rally. ARUNACHALA stalked inside then between foes on the backstretch and second turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. PROMNESIA dueled between horses then inside, fought back on the second turn, came off the rail into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. BELLA SIERRA dueled inside then was shuffled back a bit into the backstretch, stalked along the rail, came a bit off the fence in the stretch and weakened. VEILED HEAT three deep between foes into the first turn, dueled between horses then outside a rival, fell back some between horses leaving the second turn, came out into the stretch and gave way.