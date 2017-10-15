Racing! He's still running, but Arrogate is always worth a second look

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter and glad the Dodgers games don’t conflict with racing.
The announcement last week that Arrogate will be retired after the Breeders’ Cup Classic made us want to take a look back at his spectacular career. So, from his third-place finish at Los Alamitos to his last-to-first in Dubai, to his shocking losses at Del Mar. Here’s an almost complete video library of his races.
April 17, 2016, Los Alamitos. maiden special weight.Finished third. Here’s the race.
June 5, 2016, Santa Anita, maiden special weight. Won.
June 24, 2016, Santa Anita, allowance optional claiming. Won.
August 4, 2016, Del Mar, allowance optional claiming: Won.
August 27, 2016: Saratoga, Travers Stakes. Won. Here’s the race.
November 5, 2016, Santa Anita, Breeders’ Cup Classic. Won. Here’s the race.
January 28, 2017, Gulfstream Park, Pegasus World Cup. Won. Here’s the race.
March 25, 2017, Meydan Racecourse, Dubai World Cup. Won. Here’s the race.
July 22, 2017, Del Mar, San Diego Handicap.Fourth. Here’s the race.
August 19, 2017, Del Mar, Pacific Classic. Second. Here’s the race.
Found this interesting
Thoroughbred Racing Commentary does this poll where they rate the best jockeys worldwide that are under 25. (You can see the full chart here.) The local jockey colony is well represented but not as well as New York. At the top, through some ranking system that is performance based, is Jose Ortiz. There is a tie for second between Irad Ortiz Jr., Jose’s older brother by a year, and our own Flavien Prat. At ninth is Luis Saez, who races back east, and 12th is Drayden Van Dyke. who is moving up the ranks in Southern California.
Santa Anita review
The $100,000 California Distaff Handicap lost some luster when three horses scratched from the 6 ½ furlong turf race down the hill at Santa Anita. Barbara Beatrice benefited by winning the race by ¾ lengths over front-running Late ‘N Left. The race was wide open after Miss Sunset, the morning-line favorite, decided she would rather run next week in Keeneland than Saturday at Santa Anita, where she is stabled.
“I took ahold of her out of the gate and she rated very kind with me today,” winning jockey Tiago Pereira told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “At the half-mile pole, Kent Desormeaux [on Moonless Sky] started to move, so I just followed him. When we crossed the dirt, I asked her and she took off. She really ran great today.”
Phil D’Amato was the winning trainer, owner and breeder. Barbara Beatrice paid $11.60 to win.
“She surprised me today,” D’Amato said. “I thought she’d be coming from behind, but I didn’t think there would be enough speed to set up for her. She kept coming today and I was impressed. This mare’s mother (Showtime Apollo) got hurt a long time ago when I was an assistant to Mike Mitchell. I really liked her and she had a lot of talent…I got her and she has been nothing but good luck for me along the way. Nick Alexander was gracious enough to let me breed to Grazen and that combination has proven to be a good one.”
D’Amato said it was his first win as a breeder.
Santa Anita preview
More of the same when it comes to field size for Sunday’s card. Only races that are weak size-wise are the stakes race and starter handicap. Here’s the numbers for each race: 9, 9, 8, 10, 6, 11, 7, 10, 12 (2 aso eligible). All in all, another good betting day.
The feature is the $70,000 Speakeasy Stakes and don’t you just wonder what possessed them to name a race after something that hasn’t really existed since prohibition? Maybe it’s the rich history of the race, going back to the 20s. Nope, it’s only been around since 2013, replacing the popular Tim Conway Stakes, which lasted one year. Anyway, you’ve got some good horses in the race that could possibly be on the Derby trail. And by saying Derby trail, you know they are 2 year olds. The race is 6 furlongs.
The 6-5 morning-line favorite is Mourinho, coming off a 4 ½-length win in his first race. Drayden Van Dyke was in the saddle for that race but loses the mount to Bob Baffert’s go-to rider Mike Smith. The colt was a $625,000 purchase at the Ocala Breeders sale. He ran his race either on or near the lead so that’s likely where he’ll be in the Speakeasy. Beautiful Shot, for Keith Desormeaux, is the 5-2 second choice. He also won his only race but in entirely different fashion, coming from way off the pace to win by a nose over 5 ½ furlongs. Candy Crew, for John Sadler, is the third choice at 4-1. He’s also one for one winning by 3 ¾ lengths at Los Alamitos. He was bought for $80,000 out of the same sale as Mourinho.
Elsewhere results
Here’s a look at the winners of big races, or if not big than graded or worth more than $100K, on Saturday. Times are PDT.
Belmont: Futurity Stakes, Grade 3, $150,000, 2 year olds, 6 furlong. Winner: Engage ($3.10 to win)
Woodbine: Victorian Queen Stakes, $125,000, 2 year olds, 6 furlongs. Winner: Line Of Vision ($9.60)
Belmont: Pebbles Stakes, $200,000, 3 year olds,1 mile on the turf. Winner: Rubilinda ($4.40)
Keeneland: Queen Elizabeh II Challenge Cup, Grade1, $500,000, 3 year olds, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: La Coronel ($12.20)
Charles Town: West Virginia Cavada Breeders’ Classic, $125,000, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Moonlit Song ($2.60)
Elsewhere entries
Here’s a look at what big races, or if not big than graded or worth more than $100K, on Sunday. Times are PDT.
11:01 a.m. Belmont. Matron Stakes, Grade 3, $150,000, 2 year olds, fillies, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Happy Like A Fool (7-5)
1:21 p.m. Woodbine. Ontario Derby, Grade 3, $125,000, 3 year olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Holy Helena (2-1)
12:48 p.m. Woodbine. Nearctic Stakes, Grade 2, $250,000; 3 and up, 6 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Cotai Glory (2-1)
2:28 p.m. Woodbine: E. P. Taylor Stakes, Grade 1, $500,000, 3 and up, fillies and mares, 1 1/4 miles on turf. Favorite: Nezwaah (5-2)
3:10 p.m. Woodbine: Pattison Canadian International S., Grade 1, $800,000; 3 and up, 1 ½ miles on the turf: Favorite: Idaho (5-2)
Jeff Nahill's spot play
FIRST RACE: #4 Camino Del Paraiso (4-1)
Trainer OJ Jauregui ships this gelding down from Northern California and he doesn't do that much so there is a purpose here. Despite the class hike going to the better circuit, jockey Kent Desormeaux jumps on. Desormeaux is a masterful turf rider and when he gets on a horse for the first time that horse usually shows improvement, which will be needed here. Jauregui is 3-for-7 with horses in the allowance ranks.
Saturday’s result: Battleground State was wide throughout in the ninth race, but jockey Flavien Prat took the lead at the head of the stretch and held on, paying $7.80 for the win.
Jeff Nahill is a quality editor for the San Diego Union-Tribune. He can be reached at jeff.nahill@sduniontribune.com. For other selections go to his blog: fromthewinnerscircle.me
Ed Burgart’s LRC spot play
FIFTH RACE: #4 Pam’s Joy (5-2)
This 4 year old was impeded early from an inside post when unable to show her usual early speed in last; runs her best when drawn near the outside; has top distance rider Juan Sanchez back up.
Final thought
Now, the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, October 14.
Copyright 2017 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 10th day of a 19-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.37 46.98 59.79 1:06.48
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Big Hearted
|125
|2
|7
|2–2
|1–hd
|1–3½
|1–3¼
|Elliott
|13.50
|8
|Contento
|118
|8
|8
|9–1½
|7–½
|2–½
|2–4¼
|Fuentes
|54.30
|7
|Royal Seeker
|122
|7
|1
|8–3½
|8–2
|5–hd
|3–½
|Pena
|8.70
|5
|Tiz Indy
|122
|5
|6
|5–hd
|6–1
|4–1
|4–hd
|Gonzalez
|5.70
|4
|Clifton Beach
|120
|4
|10
|10
|10
|9–12
|5–3¾
|Roman
|0.80
|1
|Sixes
|125
|1
|9
|4–½
|5–½
|6–1½
|6–1¼
|Arias
|4.50
|9
|Twisted Candy
|122
|9
|3
|6–½
|4–hd
|7–hd
|7–2¾
|Pereira
|61.10
|3
|Fly Papa Fly
|122
|3
|5
|1–½
|2–3½
|3–1
|8–1½
|Pedroza
|13.10
|6
|Papa Ted
|124
|6
|4
|3–1
|3–½
|8–hd
|9–20¼
|Arana
|64.20
|10
|Trojan the Wildcat
|122
|10
|2
|7–hd
|9–½
|10
|10
|Hernandez
|79.10
|2
|BIG HEARTED
|29.00
|15.00
|9.00
|8
|CONTENTO
|40.80
|19.40
|7
|ROYAL SEEKER
|5.40
|$1 EXACTA (2-8)
|$354.90
|$1 SUPERFECTA (2-8-7-5)
|$8,042.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-8-7)
|$1,295.85
Winner–Big Hearted B.g.4 by Vronsky out of Ms Hearts N Arrows, by In Excess (IRE). Bred by Old English Rancho & Berumen (CA). Trainer: Daniel Dunham. Owner: Woodstock Racing Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $197,875 Exacta Pool $154,430 Superfecta Pool $93,533 Trifecta Pool $110,229. Scratched–none.
BIG HEARTED had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away in upper stretch and won clear under urging. CONTENTO a step slow to begin, angled in and settled just off the rail, split horses leaving the turn, found the rail in the stretch and picked up the place. ROYAL SEEKER bobbled a bit but broke on top, chased off the rail then between foes, continued outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch and edged foes for the show. TIZ INDY broke in a bit, also chased between horses then outside a rival on the turn and three wide into the stretch and was edged for third between foes on the line. CLIFTON BEACH broke a bit in the air and behind the field, settled off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and put in a late bid at a minor award. SIXES a step slow to begin, saved ground stalking the pace and weakened in the drive. TWISTED CANDY stalked four wide between foes then outside on the turn, came five wide into the stretch and also weakened. FLY PAPA FLY dueled outside the winner to the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. PAPA TED stalked off the rail then outside a rival on the turn and four wide into the stretch and also weakened. TROJAN THE WILDCAT chased five wide on the backstretch, dropped back and angled in some on the turn, gave way and was eased in the final furlong.
SECOND RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.30 45.99 1:11.65 1:18.61
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Campaigner
|120
|5
|1
|3–½
|3–½
|1–2
|1–2½
|Pereira
|2.90
|2
|Violent Ridge
|120
|2
|8
|4–hd
|4–hd
|3–½
|2–2¼
|Pena
|31.20
|6
|Jump the Tracks
|120
|6
|7
|5–hd
|6–1½
|4–3½
|3–1¼
|T Baze
|1.80
|4
|Buck Duane
|120
|4
|4
|1–hd
|1–½
|2–1½
|4–2½
|Prat
|8.80
|7
|Shackalov
|115
|7
|2
|7–1
|8–5
|5–½
|5–2½
|Roman
|11.50
|9
|Minoso
|120
|9
|5
|8–3½
|7–1
|6–½
|6–½
|Pedroza
|59.60
|1
|Smart Knows Smart
|120
|1
|6
|6–1½
|5–½
|8–4
|7–1¼
|Nakatani
|4.80
|8
|Touchdown U S C
|120
|8
|9
|9
|9
|9
|8–2½
|Sutherland
|13.40
|3
|Croissant
|120
|3
|3
|2–½
|2–1
|7–hd
|9
|Gutierrez
|8.00
|5
|CAMPAIGNER
|7.80
|4.60
|3.00
|2
|VIOLENT RIDGE
|23.00
|9.00
|6
|JUMP THE TRACKS
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5)
|$116.00
|$1 EXACTA (5-2)
|$83.60
|$1 SUPERFECTA (5-2-6-4)
|$1,798.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-6)
|$131.35
Winner–Campaigner Ch.g.2 by Ministers Wild Cat out of Brave Journey, by Good Journey. Bred by Larry Stein (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Larry I. Stein. Mutuel Pool $290,855 Daily Double Pool $55,003 Exacta Pool $173,295 Superfecta Pool $85,429 Trifecta Pool $122,295. Scratched–none.
CAMPAIGNER stalked off the rail then three deep on the turn, took the lead three wide into the stretch, kicked clear under urging and held. VIOLENT RIDGE stalked between rivals on the backstretch and turn, found the inside in the stretch and gained the place. JUMP THE TRACKS stalked between foes then four wide on the backstretch, continued outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and gained the show. BUCK DUANE had speed between horses then dueled outside a rival, inched away leaving the turn, fought back off the rail into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SHACKALOV stalked four wide then off the rail on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. MINOSO settled off the rail, angled in some leaving the backstretch, came three deep into the stretch and did not rally. SMART KNOWS SMART saved ground chasing the pace, split rivals in midstretch and weakened. TOUCHDOWN U S C broke a bit slowly, dropped back off the rail, came a bit wide into the stretch and failed to menace. CROISSANT had good early speed and dueled inside, fell back leaving the turn, steadied in tight into the stretch and weakened.
THIRD RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.66 45.76 1:10.84 1:24.17
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Braddock
|117
|4
|3
|3–hd
|1–hd
|2–2
|1–1¼
|Roman
|1.60
|6
|Make It a Triple
|125
|6
|5
|4–4
|3–2
|1–hd
|2–1¼
|Maldonado
|2.10
|3
|Fire to the Wire
|125
|3
|4
|1–½
|2–hd
|3–1½
|3–4
|Gonzalez
|2.90
|2
|Informality
|125
|2
|1
|2–hd
|4–4
|4–5
|4–3¼
|Prat
|8.20
|5
|Midnight Harbor
|125
|5
|2
|5–1½
|5–1
|5–6
|5–16¼
|Ocampo
|21.80
|1
|I Crushed It
|122
|1
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|T Baze
|10.40
|4
|BRADDOCK
|5.20
|3.00
|2.20
|6
|MAKE IT A TRIPLE
|3.40
|2.40
|3
|FIRE TO THE WIRE
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4)
|$19.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-6)
|$6.50
|$1 SUPERFECTA (4-6-3-2)
|$31.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-3)
|$8.25
Winner–Braddock B.c.3 by Discreet Cat out of Oelectra, by Gulch. Bred by Larkspur Thoroughbreds & David Soblick (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: All Schlaich Stables LLC, C T R Stables LLC, Gatto Racing LLC, Hollendorfer LLC. Mutuel Pool $198,485 Daily Double Pool $26,539 Exacta Pool $107,102 Superfecta Pool $43,799 Trifecta Pool $67,174. Scratched–Moonlight Blue.
$1 Pick Three (2-5-4) paid $170.40. Pick Three Pool $66,907.
BRADDOCK dueled between horses, put a head in front on the turn, fought back under urging along the inside when headed in the stretch, regained the advantage past the eighth pole, inched away then had the rider lose the whip in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. MAKE IT A TRIPLE prompted the pace four wide then three deep on the turn, put a head in front outside the winner in the stretch, could not quite match that one in the final sixteenth but held second. FIRE TO THE WIRE dueled between horses then inside on the turn, fell back some into the stretch, came out in the lane and bested the others. INFORMALITY pressed the pace inside, stalked into the turn, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. MIDNIGHT HARBOR settled off the rail then angled in on the backstretch, saved ground on the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked a further response. I CRUSHED IT stumbled at the start to be away slowly, was taken well off the rail, angled in some leaving the backstretch, found the fence into the stretch and gave way.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.20 45.63 1:10.03 1:22.47 1:34.34
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Ample Sufficiency
|123
|4
|8
|6–hd
|7–1½
|6–hd
|2–1
|1–¾
|Stevens
|2.80
|10
|Tristan's Trilogy
|123
|10
|7
|5–2½
|5–1
|4–½
|1–½
|2–ns
|Blanc
|31.40
|7
|Cafe Flavor
|123
|7
|4
|7–1½
|8–½
|9–1
|4–hd
|3–hd
|Gonzalez
|29.30
|2
|Harbour Master
|120
|2
|6
|8–½
|6–hd
|7–1
|3–1
|4–2¼
|Desormeaux
|5.70
|5
|Fritz Johansen
|125
|5
|9
|10
|10
|10
|5–½
|5–¾
|Arroyo, Jr.
|10.50
|1
|Radio Silence
|120
|1
|5
|4–2
|4–2½
|5–1
|6–hd
|6–1¼
|Prat
|1.50
|8
|Fishel
|123
|8
|10
|9–3
|9–3
|8–½
|8–½
|7–3¾
|Pereira
|68.80
|6
|Record Highs
|123
|6
|1
|2–hd
|2–½
|2–1
|7–1½
|8–5¼
|T Baze
|14.40
|3
|Little Scotty
|120
|3
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|9–1½
|9–7
|Roman
|11.40
|9
|Start a Runnin
|125
|9
|3
|3–3
|3–1½
|3–hd
|10
|10
|Pena
|11.70
|4
|AMPLE SUFFICIENCY
|7.60
|4.40
|3.40
|10
|TRISTAN'S TRILOGY
|20.40
|11.40
|7
|CAFE FLAVOR
|9.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4)
|$22.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-10)
|$115.50
|$1 SUPERFECTA (4-10-7-2)
|$8,676.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-10-7)
|$638.55
Winner–Ample Sufficiency B.c.4 by English Channel out of Between Raindrops, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Calumet Farm (KY). Trainer: Dan Blacker. Owner: Calumet Farm. Mutuel Pool $342,010 Daily Double Pool $28,654 Exacta Pool $189,477 Superfecta Pool $93,999 Trifecta Pool $125,403. Claimed–Little Scotty by Mueller, Martin, Pellman, Harry, Scott, Michael and Seymour, Lauri. Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (5-4-4) paid $43.10. Pick Three Pool $41,095.
AMPLE SUFFICIENCY angled in on the first turn then chased outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch, bid outside a rival in midstretch, gained a slim lead under urging in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. TRISTAN'S TRILOGY angled in and chased a bit off the rail, came out on the second turn, took the lead three deep into the stretch, fought back in the drive and just held second. CAFE FLAVOR three deep early, chased outside a rival, swung four wide into the stretch and finished well. HARBOUR MASTER (GB) saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, angled to the inside in midstretch and also finished with interest and was edged for the show. FRITZ JOHANSEN a step slow to begin, settled inside, came out into the stretch and improved position. RADIO SILENCE saved ground stalking the pace, came out for room into the stretch, split horses in midstretch and lacked the needed late kick. FISHEL a step slow into stride, settled outside a rival then inside on the second turn, waited off heels leaving that turn and into the stretch, came out for room in midstretch and could not offer the necessary response. RECORD HIGHS a bit washy at the gate, dueled between rivals, fell back in the stretch and weakened. LITTLE SCOTTY had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back leaving the second turn and into the stretch and also weakened. START A RUNNIN prompted the pace three deep, fell back some between foes leaving the second turn and had little left for the stretch.
FIFTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.89 47.86 1:12.59 1:39.37 1:46.44
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|12
|Big Day Tomorrow
|117
|12
|3
|2–hd
|1–hd
|1–1½
|1–2
|1–4½
|Roman
|2.90
|3
|Second Gear
|115
|3
|1
|4–1
|2–hd
|2–2
|2–3½
|2–1¾
|Fuentes
|14.40
|2
|Topgallant
|122
|2
|8
|6–2
|6–4
|4–½
|4–3
|3–2¼
|Pedroza
|3.00
|1
|Vow's Son
|122
|1
|7
|8–½
|7–½
|6–½
|5–1
|4–½
|Conner
|15.80
|8
|Hard Arch
|122
|8
|6
|5–½
|5–1½
|3–2½
|3–2
|5–nk
|Nakatani
|3.80
|9
|Colonial Power
|115
|9
|2
|12
|10–1
|8–½
|6–3½
|6–7¼
|Sevilla
|10.70
|7
|Sumday Sumday
|125
|7
|5
|7–1
|9–2½
|9–1½
|7–3
|7–2¼
|Espinoza
|13.10
|6
|True Force
|115
|6
|12
|11–3½
|12
|11–1
|8–hd
|8–5¾
|Solis
|78.10
|10
|Sooner Boomer
|122
|10
|10
|1–hd
|3–½
|5–1½
|10–3
|9–7¼
|Elliott
|29.20
|11
|Cool Hand Lucas
|122
|11
|9
|3–1
|4–1
|7–1½
|9–½
|10–5¼
|Pena
|27.30
|5
|Kinsale Warrior
|122
|5
|11
|9–hd
|8–1
|10–3
|11–3½
|11–2¼
|Arroyo, Jr.
|9.10
|4
|Bryan Habana
|125
|4
|4
|10–2½
|11–2½
|12
|12
|12
|Pereira
|58.30
|12
|BIG DAY TOMORROW
|7.80
|4.00
|3.60
|3
|SECOND GEAR
|11.40
|5.60
|2
|TOPGALLANT
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-12)
|$35.60
|$1 EXACTA (12-3)
|$53.70
|$1 SUPERFECTA (12-3-2-1)
|$1,242.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (12-3-2)
|$115.50
Winner–Big Day Tomorrow B.c.3 by Big Brown out of Morrow Cove, by Yes It's True. Bred by Paul Tackett & Phil Tackett (KY). Trainer: Ronald W. Ellis. Owner: Tachycardia Stables, Finder, Gary and Maciariello, Pat. Mutuel Pool $283,654 Daily Double Pool $26,352 Exacta Pool $173,037 Superfecta Pool $101,112 Trifecta Pool $116,545. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (4-4-12) paid $66.10. Pick Three Pool $46,614. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-4/7-4-12) 1707 tickets with 4 correct paid $120.65. Pick Four Pool $269,912. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-5-4/7-4-12) 120 tickets with 5 correct paid $3,464.65. Pick Five Pool $483,338.
BIG DAY TOMORROW four wide into the first turn, dueled three deep, kicked clear and angled in on the second turn, found the rail in the stretch and proved best under urging. SECOND GEAR pressed then stalked the pace inside, bid again along the rail leaving the backstretch, tracked the winner on the second turn, came out a bit in the stretch and bested the others. TOPGALLANT chased inside then off the rail on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and gained the show. VOW'S SON settled inside chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and lacked the needed rally. HARD ARCH chased outside a rival then a bit off the inside on the backstretch and second turn and could not offer the necessary response in the stretch. COLONIAL POWER settled off the rail then outside, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. SUMDAY SUMDAY chased between horses then off the rail on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. TRUE FORCE unhurried a bit off the rail to the stretch, lacked a rally. SOONER BOOMER dueled between horses then a bit off the rail, was between foes again a half mile out, dropped back on the second turn and had little left for the stretch. COOL HAND LUCAS angled in and dueled three deep between horses, fell back and angled in on the second turn and gave way. KINSALE WARRIOR chased three deep then off the rail on the second turn and also gave way. BRYAN HABANA (ARG) settled between horses then a bit off the rail, fell back in the stretch, also gave way and was eased in the final furlong.
SIXTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'California Distaff H.'. Stakes. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.02 44.41 1:06.78 1:12.56
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Barbara Beatrice
|120
|3
|5
|6
|6
|5–hd
|1–¾
|Pereira
|4.80
|2
|Late 'n Left
|117
|2
|4
|1–2½
|1–1
|2–½
|2–½
|Elliott
|24.10
|4
|Long Hot Summer
|124
|4
|2
|3–1½
|4–½
|1–hd
|3–1¼
|Prat
|2.40
|8
|Moonless Sky
|121
|5
|3
|5–hd
|5–2
|4–hd
|4–ns
|Desormeaux
|1.50
|1
|Bad Ju Ju
|122
|1
|6
|4–hd
|3–hd
|6
|5–1½
|Nakatani
|3.60
|9
|Ready to Hula Lula
|118
|6
|1
|2–1
|2–1
|3–1
|6
|T Baze
|12.00
|3
|BARBARA BEATRICE
|11.60
|5.80
|3.00
|2
|LATE 'N LEFT
|18.00
|7.20
|4
|LONG HOT SUMMER
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (12-3)
|$65.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$107.00
|$1 SUPERFECTA (3-2-4-8)
|$957.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-4)
|$162.70
Winner–Barbara Beatrice Grr.m.5 by Grazen out of Showtime Apollo, by Decarchy. Bred by Philip D'Amato (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: D'Amato, Philip and Queen Bee Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $306,205 Daily Double Pool $21,386 Exacta Pool $125,581 Superfecta Pool $52,703 Trifecta Pool $84,004. Scratched–Miss Sunset, Run for Retts, Starlite Style.
$1 Pick Three (4-12-3) paid $201.00. Pick Three Pool $59,923.
BARBARA BEATRICE chased between horses then just off the rail, was in a bit close off heels midway on the hill, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and rallied under left handed urging to be in time. LATE 'N LEFT sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch and outfinished a rival for the place. LONG HOT SUMMER stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, took a short lead in midstretch, could not hold off the winner and was outgamed for second. MOONLESS SKY chased three deep then outside a rival, continued three wide leaving the hill and four wide into the stretch and was outfinished. BAD JU JU saved ground stalking the pace throughout and could not quite summon the needed late kick. READY TO HULA LULA stalked off the rail then outside a rival, bid between horses in the stretch and weakened some late. Rail on hill at zero.
SEVENTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 22.19 45.29 1:10.57 1:17.24
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Indavidualist
|125
|1
|8
|4–½
|1–½
|1–5
|1–9¾
|Elliott
|1.10
|4
|Adventurous
|125
|4
|12
|11–2½
|10–hd
|7–3
|2–½
|T Baze
|20.90
|5
|Slasher
|117
|5
|7
|7–hd
|6–½
|6–1½
|3–1½
|Roman
|7.30
|7
|Pick One
|122
|7
|4
|5–hd
|5–1½
|4–1
|4–1
|Pereira
|3.60
|6
|Bucky Goldstein
|125
|6
|9
|1–hd
|2–2
|2–1½
|5–2¼
|Prat
|9.90
|11
|Mostly Cloudy
|122
|10
|1
|2–hd
|3–hd
|3–1
|6–2¼
|Gonzalez
|13.30
|13
|Cammy's Music
|122
|12
|2
|3–1
|4–2
|5–½
|7–nk
|Maldonado
|13.20
|10
|Demonslayer
|125
|9
|6
|8–hd
|9–3
|8–1
|8–hd
|Sutherland
|31.70
|2
|L. A. Tower
|122
|2
|10
|9–1½
|7–2
|9–hd
|9–ns
|Bednar
|43.30
|12
|Julia's Summer
|113
|11
|3
|10–6
|11–2
|10–½
|10–¾
|Sorese
|124.70
|3
|Picasso's Mandolin
|118
|3
|11
|12
|12
|11–5
|11–12¼
|Fuentes
|27.60
|9
|Big Bad Jon
|125
|8
|5
|6–1½
|8–hd
|12
|12
|Ochoa
|48.80
|1
|INDAVIDUALIST
|4.20
|3.40
|3.00
|4
|ADVENTUROUS
|13.20
|9.00
|5
|SLASHER
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1)
|$33.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-4)
|$27.00
|$1 SUPERFECTA (1-4-5-7)
|$516.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-5)
|$78.80
Winner–Indavidualist Dbb.g.4 by Kantharos out of Lyin Goddess, by Boston Harbor. Bred by Manuel Rosales & Ivan Hernandez (FL). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Thrash, Ike and Dawn. Mutuel Pool $371,193 Daily Double Pool $26,440 Exacta Pool $222,865 Superfecta Pool $123,812 Trifecta Pool $146,941. Claimed–Pick One by Richard Patenaude. Trainer: Daniel Azcarate. Scratched–Liberation.
$1 Pick Three (12-3-1) paid $95.10. Pick Three Pool $49,103.
INDAVIDUALIST sent inside to stalk the pace, bid along the rail leaving the backstretch to gain the lead, inched away leaving the turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and drew off under urging and steady handling late. ADVENTUROUS stumbled at the start, settled a bit off the rail, moved up inside leaving the turn, swung three wide into the stretch and gained the place late. SLASHER chased between horses then outside a rival on the turn and off the rail into the stretch and was edged for the place. PICK ONE stalked off the rail then between foes leaving the backstretch, continued off the inside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked as rally. BUCKY GOLDSTEIN had good early speed and dueled off the rail then between foes a half mile out and outside the winner into the turn, stalked leaving the turn, drifted inward in the stretch and weakened. MOSTLY CLOUDY angled in and dueled between horses then stalked into the turn, continued just off the rail on the turn and also weakened. CAMMY'S MUSIC pressed the pace three deep then stalked outside into and on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. DEMONSLAYER chased outside and five wide into the turn, came four wide into the stretch and did not rally. L. A. TOWER off a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace throughout and could not offer the necessary response. JULIA'S SUMMER settled outside then off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch and was not a threat. PICASSO'S MANDOLIN broke a bit slowly, settled toward the inside, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and failed to menace. BIG BAD JON stalked outside, dropped back on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and gave way.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.72 47.84 1:12.05 1:37.88 1:44.81
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Got Even
|120
|5
|1
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–2
|1–2¼
|Roman
|11.00
|6
|Chris and Dave
|123
|6
|3
|4–2
|3–1
|2–1
|2–1
|2–½
|Ocampo
|18.60
|7
|Sheer Flattery
|120
|7
|7
|7–hd
|7–1½
|4–½
|4–2
|3–hd
|Gutierrez
|5.70
|8
|Ground Rules
|125
|8
|11
|11
|11
|11
|9–½
|4–ns
|Nakatani
|6.60
|2
|Wild About Deb
|123
|2
|8
|3–hd
|4–hd
|7–2½
|5–2
|5–¾
|Pereira
|3.30
|9
|Magical Mystery
|123
|9
|4
|8–½
|6–½
|3–1
|3–1½
|6–hd
|Gonzalez
|9.10
|11
|General Kitten
|120
|11
|10
|10–1½
|10–2½
|10–2½
|6–hd
|7–3¼
|T Baze
|4.90
|1
|Kid Charming
|123
|1
|9
|2–2
|2–hd
|6–1
|8–1½
|8–¾
|Espinoza
|30.10
|4
|Camino de Estrella
|120
|4
|5
|6–1
|8–1½
|8–½
|10–2
|9–¾
|Prat
|7.00
|10
|Senator Robert
|125
|10
|2
|5–½
|5–hd
|5–hd
|7–1½
|10–5¼
|Pena
|13.50
|3
|Lucky J Lane
|125
|3
|6
|9–5
|9–5
|9–2½
|11
|11
|Maldonado
|18.10
|5
|GOT EVEN
|24.00
|9.60
|5.00
|6
|CHRIS AND DAVE
|18.20
|11.20
|7
|SHEER FLATTERY
|5.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5)
|$59.20
|$1 EXACTA (5-6)
|$141.00
|$1 SUPERFECTA (5-6-7-8)
|$5,949.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-7)
|$434.85
Winner–Got Even Dbb.g.8 by Stephen Got Even out of Kathryns Birthday, by Blare of Trumpets. Bred by Madera Thoroughbreds LLC (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Sinnott Family Trust. Mutuel Pool $366,894 Daily Double Pool $36,873 Exacta Pool $215,846 Superfecta Pool $111,026 Trifecta Pool $140,837. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (3-1-5) paid $241.40. Pick Three Pool $38,298.
GOT EVEN dueled outside a rival then inched away on the backstretch, set the pace a bit off the rail thereafter and held on gamely under urging. CHRIS AND DAVE stalked between horses then outside a rival, came out into the stretch and just held second. SHEER FLATTERY chased between rivals then a bit off the rail into the stretch, angled to the inside in the drive and was edged for the place. GROUND RULES settled wide into the first turn then off the rail, continued outside leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch and was edged for third. WILD ABOUT DEB stalked inside then between horses or a bit off the rail, found the inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. MAGICAL MYSTERY chased four wide, continued four wide on the second turn and into the stretch and could not quite summon the necessary response. GENERAL KITTEN angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and was outfinished late. KID CHARMING dueled inside then saved ground stalking the pace to the stretch and weakened. CAMINO DE ESTRELLA angled in and chased a bit off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. SENATOR ROBERT four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep between foes, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened. LUCKY J LANE allowed to settle a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.06 47.74 1:12.64 1:24.77 1:36.60
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Battleground State
|122
|8
|5
|6–1
|6–½
|4–hd
|1–1
|1–½
|Prat
|2.90
|4
|Halo Ahead
|122
|4
|8
|8–½
|7–½
|9–1½
|5–1
|2–½
|Nakatani
|2.90
|3
|Council Women
|122
|3
|4
|7–½
|11
|11
|9–½
|3–½
|Stevens
|12.00
|9
|Gee Street
|122
|9
|11
|11
|10–hd
|7–1
|4–hd
|4–1¼
|Desormeaux
|3.20
|11
|Wendy's Back
|125
|11
|9
|9–1½
|8–1
|8–hd
|7–½
|5–1
|Pena
|36.30
|10
|Rolling Shadow
|117
|10
|2
|4–hd
|4–hd
|2–1
|2–½
|6–1¼
|Roman
|8.30
|6
|Hotsy Dotsy
|125
|6
|10
|10–2
|9–hd
|10–hd
|10–2
|7–1¼
|Ocampo
|47.00
|1
|Arunachala
|122
|1
|7
|5–1
|5–½
|6–hd
|8–hd
|8–½
|Gutierrez
|9.30
|5
|Promnesia
|122
|5
|6
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–½
|3–1
|9–½
|Arroyo, Jr.
|13.90
|2
|Bella Sierra
|125
|2
|1
|3–1
|3–hd
|5–1
|6–1
|10–11¼
|Gonzalez
|93.10
|7
|Veiled Heat
|122
|7
|3
|2–hd
|2–1½
|3–hd
|11
|11
|Blanc
|25.30
|8
|BATTLEGROUND STATE
|7.80
|4.20
|3.40
|4
|HALO AHEAD
|4.20
|3.20
|3
|COUNCIL WOMEN
|5.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-8)
|$106.00
|$1 EXACTA (8-4)
|$17.30
|$1 SUPERFECTA (8-4-3-9)
|$511.50
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-4-3-9-11)
|$4,142.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-4-3)
|$73.45
Winner–Battleground State Dbb.f.3 by Unusual Heat out of Freedom Dance, by Moscow Ballet. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc. and Bowers-Lepore, Jeanne. Mutuel Pool $416,094 Daily Double Pool $113,282 Exacta Pool $240,243 Superfecta Pool $152,508 Super High Five Pool $32,569 Trifecta Pool $175,978. Scratched–Alpha Pegasus, Quality Girl.
$1 Pick Three (1-5-8) paid $117.60. Pick Three Pool $211,541. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-1/8-5-8) 1066 tickets with 4 correct paid $484.15. Pick Four Pool $675,971. $2 Pick Six (4-12-3-1/8-5-8) 5 tickets with 6 correct paid $58,185.40. Pick Six Pool $403,976. $2 Pick Six (4-12-3-1/8-5-8) 159 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $292.00. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (4-12-3-1/8-5-8) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $368,281.
BATTLEGROUND STATE stalked outside then three deep, went four wide on the second turn and into the stretch, gained the lead in upper stretch, inched away under urging in mdistretch and held on gamely. HALO AHEAD saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and finished well. COUNCIL WOMEN reluctant to load, pulled between horses then fell back leaving the backstretch, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch, split horses past midstretch and closed willingly late. GEE STREET a bit slow to begin, settled off the rail then outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and finished with interest. WENDY'S BACK broke out a bit, pulled her way along three deep chasing the pace, came five wide into the stretch and was outfinished. ROLLING SHADOW had speed four wide into the first turn then stalked outside, bid again three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened some late. HOTSY DOTSY angled in and saved ground off the pace, split rivals in deep stretch and lacked the needed rally. ARUNACHALA stalked inside then between foes on the backstretch and second turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. PROMNESIA dueled between horses then inside, fought back on the second turn, came off the rail into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. BELLA SIERRA dueled inside then was shuffled back a bit into the backstretch, stalked along the rail, came a bit off the fence in the stretch and weakened. VEILED HEAT three deep between foes into the first turn, dueled between horses then outside a rival, fell back some between horses leaving the second turn, came out into the stretch and gave way.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|12,520
|$1,326,972
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$2,264,738
|Out of State
|N/A
|$7,005,178
|TOTAL
|12,520
|$10,596,888
Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, October 15.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 11th day of a 19-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Brimstoned
|Stewart Elliott
|125
|Thomas Ray Bell, II
|6-1
|2
|Prince of Arabia
|Victor Espinoza
|123
|James M. Cassidy
|10-1
|3
|Giant Influence
|Jamie Theriot
|123
|Peter Eurton
|7-2
|4
|Camino Del Paraiso
|Kent Desormeaux
|125
|O. J. Jauregui
|4-1
|5
|My Italian Babbo
|Corey Nakatani
|125
|Richard Baltas
|3-1
|6
|Oscar Dominguez
|Evin Roman
|118
|Patrick Gallagher
|12-1
|7
|Editore
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|123
|Paulo H. Lobo
|12-1
|8
|Unapologetic
|Mike Smith
|123
|William Spawr
|4-1
|9
|Play Hard to Get
|Tiago Pereira
|125
|J. Eric Kruljac
|20-1
|62,500
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Tiki Bar Logic
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|Michael Machowsky
|6-5
|20,000
|2
|Yalla
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Bruce Headley
|9-2
|20,000
|3
|Dedication
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|122
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|20,000
|4
|Eye of the River
|Brandon Boulanger
|122
|Martine Bellocq
|50-1
|20,000
|5
|Champagne Elegance
|Warren Ebow
|122
|John C. Ivory
|30-1
|20,000
|6
|Princess Nicole
|Brayan Pena
|122
|Bobby Wayne Grayson
|12-1
|20,000
|7
|Colonel Peggy Sue
|Sasha Risenhoover
|122
|Art Sherman
|30-1
|20,000
|8
|Dadlani
|Stewart Elliott
|125
|Leonard Powell
|5-2
|20,000
|9
|Curlina Curlina
|Felipe Martinez
|125
|Mike Harrington
|12-1
|20,000
THIRD RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Proud Heroine
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Tim Yakteen
|10-1
|2
|Wish You Were Mine
|Mike Smith
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|5-1
|3
|Gia Lula
|Gary Stevens
|120
|Mark Glatt
|8-1
|4
|Rancor
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|8-1
|5
|Mapit
|Evin Roman
|115
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|12-1
|6
|Ms Bad Behavior
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Richard Baltas
|9-5
|7
|Line Drive
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|8
|Summer's Indy
|Corey Nakatani
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
FOURTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $30,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Pacific Coast Hwy
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Simon Callaghan
|6-1
|2
|Red King
|Corey Nakatani
|120
|Vladimir Cerin
|4-1
|3
|Run Like Rhett
|Tyler Baze
|123
|Blake R. Heap
|3-1
|4
|Pampers n' Boots
|Evin Roman
|117
|Victor L. Garcia
|15-1
|5
|Rainbow Squall
|Tyler Conner
|120
|George Papaprodromou
|8-1
|6
|Gabo's Macondo
|Tiago Pereira
|123
|Matthew Chew
|15-1
|7
|Irish Goodbye
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|6-1
|8
|Van Cortlandt
|Stewart Elliott
|120
|Vladimir Cerin
|8-1
|9
|Alaskan Son
|Santiago Gonzalez
|125
|Philip D'Amato
|12-1
|10
|Uber Star
|Joseph Talamo
|123
|William E. Morey
|6-1
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $70,000. 'Speakeasy Stakes'. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Candy Crew
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|John W. Sadler
|4-1
|2
|Soul of Discretion
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Jeff Bonde
|8-1
|3
|Show It N Moe It
|Evin Roman
|119
|Gary Sherlock
|6-1
|4
|Beautiful Shot
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|5-2
|5
|Here Is Happy
|Joseph Talamo
|118
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|10-1
|6
|Mourinho
|Mike Smith
|120
|Bob Baffert
|6-5
SIXTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $29,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Special Season
|Tyler Baze
|123
|Tim Yakteen
|12-1
|25,000
|2
|Unreal Deal
|Sasha Risenhoover
|121
|Dallas E. Keen
|15-1
|22,500
|3
|Banze No Oeste
|Kent Desormeaux
|121
|Peter Miller
|7-2
|22,500
|4
|Hay Dude
|Brayan Pena
|121
|Andrew Lerner
|8-1
|22,500
|5
|Guggenheim
|Tiago Pereira
|125
|Eddie Truman
|5-1
|25,000
|6
|My Man Chuckles
|Israel Ocampo
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|25,000
|7
|Skelton Pass
|Santiago Gonzalez
|123
|Mark Glatt
|5-2
|25,000
|8
|Sir Matador
|Brandon Boulanger
|121
|Val Brinkerhoff
|30-1
|22,500
|9
|Eight Spokes
|Evin Roman
|118
|Mike Puype
|5-1
|25,000
|10
|Il Segreto
|Corey Nakatani
|123
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|12-1
|25,000
|11
|Moving
|Tyler Conner
|121
|George Papaprodromou
|50-1
|22,500
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. 'Horseshoe Starter Handicap'. Starter Handicap. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Fast Pass
|Ruben Fuentes
|119
|Librado Barocio
|8-1
|2
|It's Just Bob
|Brayan Pena
|117
|Daniel Azcarate
|10-1
|3
|Pray Hard
|Evin Roman
|119
|Doug F. O'Neill
|9-2
|4
|Templar
|Chantal Sutherland
|123
|Angela Maria Aquino
|4-1
|5
|Out of Patience
|Joseph Talamo
|125
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|8-5
|6
|One More Roll
|Vinnie Bednar
|120
|Charles S. Treece
|5-1
|7
|Cherokee Dynasty
|Efrain Hernandez
|122
|Jose Antonio Moreno
|5-1
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Roman Tizzy
|Kent Desormeaux
|123
|Vladimir Cerin
|7-2
|8,000
|2
|Jensen
|Saul Arias
|123
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-1
|8,000
|3
|Our Nation
|Evin Roman
|118
|Angela Maria Aquino
|10-1
|8,000
|4
|Oh Newman
|Edwin Maldonado
|123
|Michael Pender
|8-1
|8,000
|5
|Prohibition
|Tiago Pereira
|121
|William Spawr
|15-1
|7,000
|6
|Broadway Nika
|Ruben Fuentes
|116
|Reed Saldana
|4-1
|7,000
|7
|South Texas Lingo
|Tyler Baze
|123
|Dallas E. Keen
|5-1
|8,000
|8
|Changing Karma
|Brandon Boulanger
|121
|Steve Knapp
|30-1
|7,000
|9
|David R.
|Sasha Risenhoover
|123
|Dallas E. Keen
|10-1
|8,000
|10
|Willing to Travel
|Austin Solis
|114
|Ian Kruljac
|5-1
|7,000
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Pantsonfire
|Corey Nakatani
|122
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
|2
|Achira
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|John A. Shirreffs
|10-1
|3
|Night Bloom
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|122
|Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
|12-1
|4
|No Cats Allowed
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Thomas F. Proctor
|3-1
|5
|Took the High Road
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Ronald W. Ellis
|15-1
|6
|Danuska's My Girl
|Evin Roman
|117
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|8-1
|7
|Sasini
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|4-1
|8
|Malibu Model
|Tiago Pereira
|125
|James M. Cassidy
|30-1
|9
|Eternal Endeavour
|Stewart Elliott
|122
|Leonard Powell
|15-1
|10
|Boldest Vow
|Brayan Pena
|122
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|30-1
|11
|Morning Dance
|Santiago Gonzalez
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|12-1
|12
|Quality Girl
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Martin F. Jones
|30-1
|Also Eligible
|13
|Glory and Power
|Gary Stevens
|122
|Paulo H. Lobo
|15-1
|14
|Queen of Troy
|Brice Blanc
|122
|Patrick Gallagher
|20-1