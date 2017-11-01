Racing! Del Mar gets ready for its biggest fall meeting ever

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, welcome back to our horse racing newsletter. I’m on the ground at Del Mar.
One of the crazy things about covering big events such as the Breeders’ Cup is if you are a lazy journalist you get fed enough information that you can fake your way through it without doing much work.
That’s going to be me today, but only today. By the time I made the 14-hour drive from Pasadena to here it was too late. OK, so I exaggerate, only three hours, just felt like 14.
Del Mar opens today with a nine-race card, nothing compared with what’s coming Friday and Saturday. The highlight is the seventh race (about 3:30 p.m.), the $75,000 Let It Ride Stakes for 3-year- olds going a mile on the turf. In some future newsletter we’ll do a deconstruct of the movie Let It Ride, one of the all-time greats.
Back to Del Mar and its $75,000 feature. Do you know what they call a $75,000 race in New York? A dark day. OK, cheap shot.
View from the experts
Now, thanks to the wonderful notes team at the Breeders’ Cup, here are some bits and pieces of information.
Classic Notes
Here’s the post positions for Saturday’s big race:
Horse, trainer, odds
1. Arrogate, Bob Baffert, Mike Smith, 2-1
2. War Decree, Aidan O'Brien, Seamie Heffernan, 30-1
3. Win the Space, George Papaprodromou, Joe Talamo, 30-1
4. War Story, Jorge Navarro, Jose Ortiz, 30-1
5. Gun Runner, Steve Asmussen, Florent Geroux, 9-5
6. Mubtaahij (IRE), Bob Baffert, Drayden Van Dyke, 12-1
7. Churchill (IRE), Aidan O'Brien, Ryan Moore, 15-1
8. West Coast, Bob Baffert, Javier Castellano, 6-1
9. Gunnevera, Antonio Sano, Edgard Zayas, 30-1
10. Pavel, Doug O'Neill, Mario Gutierrez, 20-1
11. Collected, Bob Baffert, Martin Garcia, 6-1
-- Bob Baffert can’t be too happy with the most inside and outside posts. He shipped 16 horses, 11 of which should run in the Breeders’ Cup races, from Santa Anita to Del Mar at 2 a.m. Tuesday morning. They just arrived. Kidding, took a little over two hours.
-- Churchill, the Irish horse — although shouldn’t he be a British horse? — arrived on Monday and is scheduled to get through quarantine on Thursday.
-- Gunnevera, the only horse in the Classic that ran in a Triple Crown race, galloped 1½ miles Tuesday. The exercise rider said he likes the track. “My horse is in 100% condition, very fresh,” said trainer Antonio Sano.
-- Gun Runner had his final breeze on Monday of 49 2/5 for four furlongs. On Tuesday, he just walked.
-- Pavel, who has run only four races, is ready according to Leandro Moro, Doug O’Neill’s chief assistant. “He’s been training well here at Del Mar just as he did this summer before going east to run in some stakes races,” Moro said.
Distaff notes
Here’s the post positions for Friday’s big race:
Horse, trainer, jockey, odds
1. Champagne Room, Peter Eurton, Mario Gutierrez, 15-1
2. Stellar Wind, John Sadler, Victor Espinoza, 5-2
3. Mopotism, Doug O'Neill, Frankie Dettori, 30-1
4. Abel Tasman, Bob Baffert, Mike Smith, 4-1
5. Elate, Bill Mott, Jose Ortiz, 3-1
6. Forever Unbridled, Dallas Stewart, John Velazquez, 4-1
7. Paradise Woods, Richard Mandella, Flavien Prat, 9-2
8. Romantic Vision, Rusty Arnold, Brian Hernandez Jr., 15-1
-- Champaign Room jogged on Tuesday with exercise rider Eddie India. Trainer Peter Eurton was still lamenting his horse drawing the one. “It is what it is,” Eurton said. “[From the one] she can get aggressive when she feels the pressure around her. I would love to switch with Paradise Woods [in the seven] and be able to control things.”
-- Paradise Woods galloped once around the track on Tuesday. “She likes to be on the lead but she can also come from a bit off the pace so we’ll just have to wait and see how it all shakes out,” said trainer Richard Mandella.
-- Stellar Wind, the morning-line favorite, galloped 1¼ on Tuesday. “Going early has been her routine here for three years so I didn’t want to change it, trainer John Sadler said. “We gave her a nice gallop, leaning toward being a strong gallop toward the end.”
Juvenile notes
Here’s the post positions for Saturday’s race that wil establish the early favorite to win the Kentucky Derby:
Horse, trainer, jockey, odds
1. U S Navy Flag, Aidan O'Brien, Ryan Moore, 8-1
2. Solomini, Bob Baffert, Flavien Prat, 6-1
3. Firenze Fire, Jason Servis, Irad Ortiz Jr., 6-1
4. Givemeaminit, Dallas Stewart, Javier Castellano, 20-1
5. Free Drop Billy, Dale Romans, Robby Albarado, 5-1
6. Good Magic, Chad Brown, Jose Ortiz, 8-1
7. The Tabulator, Larry Rivelli, Jose Valdivia Jr., 20-1
8. Bahamian, Simon Callaghan, Mario Gutierrez, 30-1
9. Hazit, Todd Pletcher, John Velazquez, 20-1
10. Golden Dragon, Mikhail Yanakov, Evin Roman, 30-1
11. Bolt d'Oro, Mick Ruis, Corey Nakatani, 9-5
12. Hollywood Star, Dale Romans, Joel Rosario, 15-1
-- It was travel day for favored Bolt d’Oro as he left the barn at 3 a.m. and came down to Del Mar. “He relaxed in the stall here for a couple hours and then went to the track,” owner and trainer Mick Ruis said. “Nothing bothers him and he’s just a 2-year-old. It’s pretty cool.”
-- Free Drop Billy is the better of two 2-year-olds that trainer Dale Romans has brought to Del Mar. “He’s a push button horse,” Romans said. “He’s one of the horses that you know you have to deal with the least. He’s sound. He’s smart. He always does everything right.”
Jeff Nahill’s DM spot play
NINTH RACE: No. 1 Channel Crossing (8-1)
The circuit moves to Del Mar and the turf course rails will be at 30 feet the first two days of the meet waiting for Friday and Saturday's Breeders' Cup races. When the rails are that far out speed seems to do well. Channel Crossing has that and comes out of a key Santa Anita maiden race where four of the first five to run back have won. Good stat. However, No. 4 Martin Riggs and No. 8 Arch Anthem also come out of that race. I recommend an exacta box of 1-4-8. I also recommend an exacta of 10 with 1-4-8. No. 10 Kazan gets the great Frankie Dettori to ride and I might have picked on top but that post is tough in this race. But just in case, I recommend the aforementioned exacta as a saver.
Sunday’s result: Midnight Swinger finished second in Sunday's third race
Jeff Nahill is a quality editor for the San Diego Union-Tribune. He can be reached at jeff.nahill@sduniontribune.com. For other selections go to his blog: fromthewinnerscircle.me
Final thought
Now, the star of the show, Wednesday’s entries.
Del Mar Entries for Wednesday, November 1.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 1st day of a 16-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Rocket Heat
|Evin Roman
|119
|Vann Belvoir
|2-1
|40,000
|2
|Student Body Left
|Drayden Van Dyke
|121
|Scott Hansen
|15-1
|3
|Green With Eddie
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|4
|Incensed
|Paco Lopez
|121
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|5
|Brandothebartender
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Blake R. Heap
|7-2
|6
|Mr Vargas
|Joseph Talamo
|119
|Brian J. Koriner
|5-2
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Pioneerof the West
|Stewart Elliott
|120
|Vladimir Cerin
|12-1
|20,000
|2
|Beaumarchais
|Evin Roman
|115
|Dan Blacker
|4-1
|20,000
|3
|Cannes
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|8-1
|20,000
|4
|Tribal Jewel
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|William Spawr
|5-2
|20,000
|5
|Out of Patience
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|3-1
|20,000
|6
|Gunslinger
|Brayan Pena
|118
|Antonio Garcia
|30-1
|18,000
|7
|Muchos Besos
|Saul Arias
|120
|Javier Jose Sierra
|20-1
|20,000
|8
|Kristo
|Kyle Frey
|120
|John W. Sadler
|4-1
|20,000
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Insubordination
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Kenneth D. Black
|4-1
|2
|Wild Lando
|Evin Roman
|117
|Philip D'Amato
|2-1
|3
|Hollywood Square
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-2
|4
|Eighty and Sunny
|Corey Nakatani
|122
|Edward R. Freeman
|20-1
|5
|Unnamed Source
|Brayan Pena
|122
|Antonio Garcia
|20-1
|6
|Duke of Fallbrook
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|122
|Antonio Garcia
|12-1
|7
|Hardcore Troubador
|Ruben Fuentes
|115
|Edward R. Freeman
|5-2
|8
|Dream On Brother
|Ignacio Puglisi
|122
|Paul G. Aguirre
|12-1
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Handful of Stripes
|Paco Lopez
|124
|Peter Miller
|7-2
|16,000
|2
|Excavation
|Martin Garcia
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|3-1
|16,000
|3
|My Golden One
|Ruben Fuentes
|115
|Edward R. Freeman
|15-1
|14,000
|4
|Alpha Uno
|Brayan Pena
|120
|Gerard Piccioni
|20-1
|14,000
|5
|Special Story
|Tyler Conner
|124
|Mark Glatt
|4-1
|16,000
|6
|Harrovian
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|6-1
|16,000
|7
|Rings of Jupiter
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|16,000
|8
|I Crushed It
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Tim Yakteen
|20-1
|16,000
|9
|Pick One
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Daniel Azcarate
|20-1
|16,000
|10
|Bow and Arrow
|Evin Roman
|117
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|16,000
FIFTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Dominating Woman
|Flavien Prat
|119
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|2
|West Coast Bias
|Drayden Van Dyke
|121
|Thomas F. Proctor
|5-2
|3
|La Premiere Etoile
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|4
|Mrs. Norris
|William Buick
|121
|Eoin G. Harty
|8-1
|5
|Sugary
|Santiago Gonzalez
|121
|Martin F. Jones
|8-1
|6
|Phantom Opening
|Julien Leparoux
|119
|Brian A. Lynch
|6-1
|7
|Tweeting
|Gary Stevens
|119
|William Spawr
|3-1
|8
|Cash Prize
|Joseph Talamo
|119
|Brian J. Koriner
|20-1
|9
|Utana
|Tyler Baze
|121
|John A. Shirreffs
|20-1
SIXTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Sigur Ros
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Carla Gaines
|8-1
|2
|Pure Pursuit
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|John W. Sadler
|5-2
|3
|Dodgertown
|Martin Garcia
|122
|Scott Hansen
|12-1
|4
|Momma's Baby Boy
|Joel Rosario
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|4-1
|5
|Emphatic
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Peter Eurton
|3-1
|6
|Boogalute
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Mike Puype
|20-1
|7
|Lighthouse Point
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|6-1
|8
|Steely Resolve
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|9-2
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Let It Ride Stakes'. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Van Cortlandt
|Stewart Elliott
|118
|Vladimir Cerin
|10-1
|2
|Holiday Stone
|Flavien Prat
|118
|George Weaver
|3-1
|3
|Kitten's Cat
|Julien Leparoux
|120
|Michael J. Maker
|7-2
|4
|Dangerfield
|Kyle Frey
|118
|Doug F. O'Neill
|15-1
|5
|Harbour Master
|Kent Desormeaux
|118
|James M. Cassidy
|7-2
|6
|Master Merion
|John Velazquez
|122
|Wesley A. Ward
|5-2
|7
|Monydontspenitself
|Rafael Bejarano
|118
|Mark Glatt
|10-1
|8
|Curly's Waterfront
|Edwin Maldonado
|118
|Reed Saldana
|20-1
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Candy Ruler
|Drayden Van Dyke
|119
|Mark Glatt
|20-1
|2
|Meet and Greet
|Evin Roman
|114
|Philip D'Amato
|3-1
|3
|Be a Lady
|Brayan Pena
|124
|Antonio Garcia
|20-1
|20,000
|4
|Dreamy Gal
|Tyler Baze
|119
|Jeff Mullins
|7-2
|5
|Jenna's Faith
|Flavien Prat
|124
|William E. Morey
|6-1
|20,000
|6
|Red Stich
|Joseph Talamo
|121
|Kristin Mulhall
|8-1
|7
|Haveiture Way
|Martin Pedroza
|124
|J. Eric Kruljac
|15-1
|20,000
|8
|Princess Kendra
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Reed Saldana
|12-1
|20,000
|9
|Pied N True
|Tiago Pereira
|121
|Matthew Chew
|8-1
|10
|Gotham Desire
|Rafael Bejarano
|119
|Ed Moger, Jr.
|5-1
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Channel Crossing
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|8-1
|2
|Formal Dude
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
|3
|Choo Choo
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|6-1
|4
|Martin Riggs
|Gary Stevens
|120
|Mark Glatt
|8-1
|5
|Knight Disruptor
|Evin Roman
|115
|Neil D. Drysdale
|8-1
|6
|Big Buzz
|Corey Nakatani
|120
|Tim Yakteen
|9-2
|7
|Sandbed
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|120
|Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
|12-1
|8
|Arch Anthem
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|6-1
|9
|Dark Vader
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Peter Eurton
|12-1
|10
|Kazan
|Lanfranco Dettori
|120
|Simon Callaghan
|7-2