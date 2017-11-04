Racing! Congratulations to Forever Unbridled for winning the Distaff

Del Mar Charts Results for Friday, November 3. Copyright 2017 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 3rd day of a 16-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Damascus Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.02 44.39 1:08.83 1:21.73

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Americanize 121 4 5 1–hd 1–hd 1–1 1–2¼ Bejarano 5.00 6 Mr. Hinx 123 5 3 3–1½ 3–1 2–2 2–½ Ortiz, Jr. 1.60 7 Loose On the Town 121 6 4 5–2½ 5–3 4–2 3–1 Castellano 3.40 4 Kobe's Back 121 3 6 6 6 5–4 4–1½ Gutierrez 6.30 2 Good Bye Greg 121 1 2 2–1 2–1 3–hd 5–6¼ Valdivia, Jr. 5.50 3 Leading Score 119 2 1 4–½ 4–1 6 6 Smith 6.50

5 AMERICANIZE 12.00 6.20 3.60 6 MR. HINX 3.20 2.40 7 LOOSE ON THE TOWN 2.80

$1 EXACTA (5-6) $14.20 $1 SUPERFECTA (5-6-7-4) $116.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-7) $19.00

Winner–Americanize Grr.g.4 by Concord Point out of American Story, by Ghostzapper. Bred by Kaleem Shah Inc. (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Kaleem Shah, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $686,138 Exacta Pool $411,803 Superfecta Pool $88,445 Trifecta Pool $214,403. Scratched–Silent Bird.

AMERICANIZE disputed the pace three deep, shook clear entering the stretch, turned back the bid of MR. HINX and increased his advantage. The latter was squeezed at the start, quickly moved into contention four wide, loomed large entering the stretch, flattened during the drive and was all out to hold the place, following the race MR. HINX was unsaddled on the turn and was vanned off. LOOSE ON THE TOWN settled in hand three wide within striking distance, got through toward the inside entering the stretch, churned on but settled for the minor award. KOBE'S BACK came away a step slow, tucked in to save ground leaving the chute while unhurried at the tail of the field, angled out six wide leaving the turn and improved position. GOOD BYE GREG contested the pace along the inside to the stretch and wilted. LEADING SCORE attended the pace off of the inside, shifted out a bit entering the stretch, but lacked a response when called upon.

SECOND RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $75,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 24.15 47.92 1:12.27 1:36.44 1:42.50

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Ritzy A. P. 119 11 5 2–½ 3–hd 3–1 1–1½ 1–½ Prat 2.90 10 Lazzam 121 10 3 12 11–½ 11–1 5–½ 2–ns Lopez 7.80 6 Soglio 119 6 6 5–hd 5–hd 5–1 4–hd 3–1¾ Pasquier 4.60 4 Temple Keys 124 4 7 9–½ 9–hd 9–1 6–hd 4–½ Nakatani 8.10 3 Record Highs 121 3 1 4–1 4–1 4–hd 7–1½ 5–¾ T Baze 13.30 9 Cheekaboomboom 122 9 8 10–2 10–1½ 10–½ 9–3 6–1¼ Bejarano 4.80 8 All Star Parade 121 8 4 3–1 1–½ 2–hd 3–hd 7–¾ Pereira 108.10 5 Start a Runnin 124 5 9 1–hd 2–1½ 1–1 2–hd 8–hd Pena 16.50 7 South Americain 114 7 10 8–2 8–2 8–hd 11–hd 9–nk Roman 22.40 1 Malibu Music 119 1 12 11–hd 12 12 12 10–1 Gonzalez 12.60 2 Fritz Johansen 124 2 11 7–½ 7–½ 7–1 8–1 11–3¼ Talamo 8.90 12 Iron Alex 119 12 2 6–1 6–2 6–½ 10–hd 12 Maldonado 103.20

11 RITZY A. P. 7.80 4.60 3.00 10 LAZZAM (GB) 7.80 5.00 6 SOGLIO 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-11) $54.00 $1 EXACTA (11-10) $32.30 $1 SUPERFECTA (11-10-6-4) $1,291.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-10-6) $89.30

Winner–Ritzy A. P. Ch.c.3 by English Channel out of In Dy Ritz, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Calumet Farm (KY). Trainer: Dan Blacker. Owner: Calumet Farm. Mutuel Pool $824,951 Daily Double Pool $238,799 Exacta Pool $644,141 Superfecta Pool $237,271 Trifecta Pool $413,045. Scratched–Conquest Sabre Cat, Little Scotty, Terrys Tom Cat.

RITZY A. P. stalked three deep then outside a rival, bid three wide then took the lead four wide into the stretch, kicked clear and held under urging. LAZZAM (GB) settled outside a rival then inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch, split rivals in midstretch and rallied inside. SOGLIO chased between horses then a bit off the rail, went outside a rival on the second turn, came out into the stretch and finished well. TEMPLE KEYS chased a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was outfinished. RECORD HIGHS saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside into the stretch, came out past midstretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. CHEEKABOOMBOOM chased three deep then outside a rival, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally, then broke down into the clubhouse turn and was vanned off. ALL STAR PARADE stalked off the rail then bid outside the pacesetter into the first turn, stalked on the second turn, re-bid between foes into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. START A RUNNIN sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside then inched away on the second turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch and also weakened in the final furlong. SOUTH AMERICAIN chased three deep then outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MALIBU MUSIC settled off the pace inside, came out on the second turn and six wide into the stretch and also lacked the necessary response. FRITZ JOHANSEN saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. IRON ALEX chased three deep then outside a rival, continued three wide on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and weakened.

THIRD RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $75,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.85 44.30 1:09.53 1:22.90

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Dabster 119 10 8 6–1 5–½ 2–2½ 1–1½ Prat 4.70 2 City of Light 119 2 7 2–1½ 2–1½ 1–2½ 2–½ Stevens 1.20 5 Midnight Pleasure 119 5 9 10–1 10–1 6–hd 3–½ Arroyo, Jr. 18.30 12 Mesa Sky 124 12 12 5–½ 7–2 3–hd 4–1¾ Desormeaux 12.80 11 Sir Samson 121 11 4 7–1 6–½ 4–hd 5–½ Van Dyke 15.20 6 Camino de Estrella 119 6 6 9–½ 8–1½ 8–½ 6–6¼ Bejarano 48.90 1 Prime Issue 119 1 10 1–½ 1–½ 5–1 7–½ Roman 9.60 7 New Karma 124 7 5 8–1½ 9–1½ 9–1½ 8–nk Castellano 21.10 9 Chief of Staff 124 9 1 11–hd 11–1 11–1½ 9–hd T Baze 41.60 3 Donworth 124 3 3 3–hd 3–1 7–1 10–¾ Gutierrez 4.80 4 Boy Howdy 124 4 11 4–½ 4–½ 10–2 11–4¼ Pereira 61.90 8 Proud Zoning 121 8 2 12 12 12 12 Ochoa 235.40

10 DABSTER 11.40 5.00 3.60 2 CITY OF LIGHT 2.80 2.40 5 MIDNIGHT PLEASURE 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-10) $54.20 $1 EXACTA (10-2) $15.90 $1 SUPERFECTA (10-2-5-12) $1,806.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-2-5) $85.55

Winner–Dabster Ch.c.3 by Curlin out of On a Roll, by A.P. Indy. Bred by G. Watts Humphrey Jr., Susan Keller,Victoria Oliver & G. Watts Humphrey III (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa al Maktoum. Mutuel Pool $1,098,750 Daily Double Pool $165,589 Exacta Pool $846,884 Superfecta Pool $320,053 Trifecta Pool $553,108. Claimed–Donworth by Altamira Racing Stable and Robison, J. Kirk and Judy. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-11-10) paid $178.60. Pick Three Pool $277,263.

DABSTER tracked four wide, came under a ride midway through the turn, reeled in CITY OF LIGHT inside the sixteenth marker and kicked away. CITY OF LIGHT broke inwardly bumping PRIME ISSUE at the start, disputed the pace with that one, opened clear leaving the turn, faltered in the final sixteenth, was unable to go on with the winner and was all out to hold the place. MIDNIGHT PLEASURE was unhurried along the inside, was roused with three furlongs to run, circled into the stretch seven wide and was making up ground. MESA SKY was allowed to settle, tucked in to save ground, shifted out entering the stretch, kept on between rivals and improved position. SIR SAMSON was restless in the gate, came away a step slow, moved into contention five wide, but flattened between runners in the drive. CAMINO DE ESTRELLA settled off of the inside, angled out six wide leaving the turn and finished with a mild improvement between horses. PRIME ISSUE was bumped at the start, set the pressured pace along the inside through the turn, but tired entering the stretch and faded. NEW KARMA was caught in tight between horses and steadied leaving the chute, angled in to save ground but failed to make headway thereafter. CHIEF OF STAFF was allowed to settle, circled into the stretch seven wide but failed to threaten. DONWORTH was close up off of the inside through the turn and tired. BOY HOWDY contended between horses for five furlongs and dropped out. PROUD ZONING was rank to place, dropped to the tail of the field and showed little thereafter.

FOURTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Golden State Juvenile Fillies Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.82 46.27 1:11.74 1:24.78

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 One Fast Broad 120 1 9 9 9 4–1½ 1–1 Nakatani 4.20 8 Spiced Perfection 122 8 2 7–1 3–1 1–hd 2–1 Talamo 2.30 4 Show It N Moe It 122 4 6 3–1 2–½ 2–1 3–3¼ Roman 9.40 3 Ismelucky 122 3 8 2–hd 1–hd 3–1½ 4–4¼ Desormeaux 3.50 9 Family Girl 120 9 1 8–3 7–2½ 5–1 5–nk Prat 9.90 6 Pulpit Rider 122 6 4 6–hd 6–1 6–½ 6–2½ Elliott 4.30 7 Smiling Tigress 120 7 3 5–hd 5–hd 7–8 7–14¼ T Baze 13.90 5 Sharona Sunset 120 5 5 4–½ 8–1 8–8 8–23 Mn Garcia 48.40 2 Mama's Kid 120 2 7 1–hd 4–½ 9 9 Ochoa 85.40

1 ONE FAST BROAD 10.40 4.60 3.60 8 SPICED PERFECTION 3.60 3.00 4 SHOW IT N MOE IT 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-1) $62.20 $1 EXACTA (1-8) $21.60 $1 SUPERFECTA (1-8-4-3) $478.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-8-4) $81.35

Winner–One Fast Broad Dbb.f.2 by Decarchy out of Awesome Broad, by Mr. Broad Blade. Bred by Richard Allen Kritzski and AGR Racing (CA). Trainer: Mick Ruis. Owner: Ruis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $1,115,066 Daily Double Pool $131,353 Exacta Pool $760,089 Superfecta Pool $255,098 Trifecta Pool $481,632. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (11-10-1) paid $139.20. Pick Three Pool $321,479.

ONE FAST BROAD hopped slightly in a slow start, settled inside then a bit off the rail, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to sweep to the front three wide nearing the wire. SPICED PERFECTION stalked outside then four wide into the turn, bid three deep on the turn and into the stretch, took a short lead outside a rival nearing midstretch, was between foes in late stretch and could not hold off the winner. SHOW IT N MOE IT dueled three deep then between rivals on the turn and into the stretch and bested the others. ISMELUCKY had good early speed and dueled between horses then inside on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. FAMILY GIRL bobbled slightly at the start, settled outside then chased off the rail, split horses on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. PULPIT RIDER stalked between horses then off the rail, went three deep on the turn and five wide into the stretch and weakened. SMILING TIGRESS steadied early, angled in and pulled her way along a bit off the rail, split horses on the turn and weakened in the stretch. SHARONA SUNSET stalked between horses then off the rail, steadied in tight into the turn, angled in and gave way in the drive. MAMA'S KID had good early speed and dueled inside, dropped back on the turn, had nothing left for the stretch, gave way and was eased in the drive. HAND TIMED.

FIFTH RACE. 1¾ Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'Marathon S. Presented by TAA'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up. Time 49.06 1:14.26 1:40.31 2:05.97 2:32.06 2:57.77

Pgm Horse Wt PP ½ 1 Mile 1¼ Mile 1½ Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Destin 121 3 2–½ 2–½ 2–½ 2–2 1–hd 1–1¼ Velazquez 2.00 2 Infobedad 121 2 1–1 1–1½ 1–1 1–½ 2–4 2–4¾ Rosario 24.10 7 Hard Aces 121 7 7–hd 6–1½ 6–3 3–½ 3–3½ 3–8 Gonzalez 1.80 5 Noble Nick 121 5 3–½ 5–2 4–hd 6–15 5–1½ 4–nk Antongeorgi III 17.60 4 Estrechada 118 4 4–1 3–½ 5–2½ 4–2 4–2 5–15¾ Castellano 6.20 6 Ground Rules 121 6 5–½ 4–½ 3–1 5–½ 6–23½ 6–19½ Desormeaux 10.60 1 Archanova 121 1 6–1 8 8 8 8 7–17 Landeros 5.80 8 Dressed in Hermes 121 8 8 7–½ 7–1 7–1½ 7–hd 8 Blanc 21.10

3 DESTIN 6.00 4.20 2.80 2 INFOBEDAD (ARG) 21.80 9.20 7 HARD ACES 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3) $37.60 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $53.40 $1 SUPERFECTA (3-2-7-5) $1,375.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-7) $89.55

Winner–Destin Grr.c.4 by Giant's Causeway out of Dream of Summer, by Siberian Summer. Bred by James C. Weigel &Taylor Made Stallions Inc. (KY). Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher. Owner: Twin Creeks Racing Stables, LLC and Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners. Mutuel Pool $1,219,283 Daily Double Pool $153,536 Exacta Pool $795,714 Superfecta Pool $277,207 Trifecta Pool $512,055. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (10-1-3) paid $124.20. Pick Three Pool $187,383. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-11/13/14/15-10-1-3) 5 correct paid $2,327.60. Pick Five Pool $1,594,897.

DESTIN tracked four wide, moved up to engage INFOBEDAD (ARG) on the final turn, was floated out into the lane, came together with that one a furlong out, shook off that menace and kicked clear in the final yards while moving back in toward the rail. INFOBEDAD (ARG) opened clear to dictate terms well off of the inside, was collared between horses with a half mile to run, dug in when set down on the final turn, drifted out packing DESTIN wide into the lane, continued out and brushed with that one, wandered back toward the inside in the drive and grudgingly gave in. HARD ACES was allowed to settle, made a sweeping move six wide on the final turn, loomed large but flattened entering the stretch and settled for the minor award. NOBLE NICK was close up five wide through the final turn and faltered. ESTRECHADA (ARG) settled in hand, launched his bid between horses, got through entering the stretch but came up empty and faded. GROUND RULES was allowed to settle, tucked in to save ground entering the stretch the first time, took an early run at the leader after the opening mile, but stopped leaving the final turn, eased to the wire but walked off. ARCHANOVA settled saving ground, was put to pressure after the opening mile without response, eased to the wire but walked off. DRESSED IN HERMES was unhurried five wide, was never a factor, eased to the wire but walked off. 23.87 for the opening quarter.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $1,000,000. 'Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf'. Stakes. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.04 47.23 1:11.93 1:24.09 1:36.09

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Rushing Fall 122 11 1 9–½ 8–hd 5–½ 1–hd 1–¾ Castellano 3.00 1 Best Performance 122 1 3 8–hd 9–1½ 12–1 5–½ 2–1 Ortiz 15.80 10 September 122 10 14 14 14 13–½ 9–1 3–¾ Heffernan 5.30 8 Significant Form 122 8 6 4–1 4–½ 2–hd 2–1 4–hd Ortiz, Jr. 6.60 9 Fatale Bere 122 9 8 11–½ 11–hd 9–½ 3–hd 5–1¼ Desormeaux 25.40 12 Dixie Moon 122 12 12 7–½ 7–1 7–hd 4–½ 6–½ Da Silva 35.10 7 Capla Temptress 122 7 9 10–½ 12–½ 10–hd 7–hd 7–2½ Rosario 11.70 3 Now You're Talking 122 3 13 13–1½ 13–1 14 13–½ 8–4¼ Lordan 59.70 6 Orbolution 122 6 7 5–½ 6–1 8–hd 10–hd 9–nk Velazquez 36.20 14 Moon Dash 122 14 5 2–1 1–½ 3–½ 6–½ 10–½ Smith 37.80 13 Juliet Capulet 122 13 4 1–½ 2–½ 1–hd 8–½ 11–nk Dettori 34.30 5 Ultima D 122 5 2 3–1½ 3–½ 4–1 11–hd 12–½ Gaffalione 31.50 4 Madeline 122 4 11 6–hd 5–hd 6–½ 12–hd 13–3¾ Atzeni 42.40 2 Happily 122 2 10 12–hd 10–½ 11–hd 14 14 Moore 2.40

11 RUSHING FALL 8.00 4.60 3.40 1 BEST PERFORMANCE 11.80 7.80 10 SEPTEMBER (IRE) 4.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-11) $30.00 $1 EXACTA (11-1) $53.70 $1 SUPERFECTA (11-1-10-8) $1,878.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-1-10) $185.80

Winner–Rushing Fall B.f.2 by More Than Ready out of Autumnal, by Forestry. Bred by Fred W. Hertrich III & John D. Fielding (KY). Trainer: Chad C. Brown. Owner: e Five Racing Thoroughbreds. Mutuel Pool $2,369,498 Daily Double Pool $263,961 Exacta Pool $1,578,582 Superfecta Pool $600,028 Trifecta Pool $1,045,521. Scratched–Goodthingstaketime (IRE), Retro. $1 Pick Three (1-3-11) paid $97.30. Pick Three Pool $387,093. 50-Cent Pick Four (10-1-3-11) 4 correct paid $316.45. Pick Four Pool $1,013,706.

RUSHING FALL pulled four wide early then chased outside, moved up four wide on the second turn and six wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to a short lead in midstretch, inched clear in deep stretch and held gamely. BEST PERFORMANCE in tight into the first turn, saved ground chasing the pace, went between horses on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, drifted inward in midstretch and finished well. SEPTEMBER (IRE) hesitated to be away slowly, settled inside, went outside a rival on the second turn and six wide into the stretch and closed willingly. SIGNIFICANT FORM between foes early, stalked three wide, came five wide into the stretch, drifted in and battled inside the winner in midstretch and was outfinished. FATALE BERE (FR) chased three deep then four wide on the second turn, came out seven wide into the stretch and finished with interest. DIXIE MOON steadied early, went four wide into the first turn, chased outside, continued four wide into the stretch, drifted in and lacked the needed late kick. CAPLA TEMPTRESS (IRE) steadied early, pulled and chased between rivals, came out five wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late response. NOW YOU'RE TALKING (IRE) steadied in tight early, settled outside a rival then a bit off the rail, continued inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch and improved position. ORBOLUTION angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, steadied off heels nearing midstretch and lacked the needed rally. MOON DASH angled in three deep early and dueled for the lead, inched away and found the rail on the backstretch, fought back inside on the second turn and weakened in the stretch. JULIET CAPULET (IRE) angled in and dueled between horses then stalked a bit off the rail, re-bid between horses on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. ULTIMA D pulled along the inside then stalked a bit off the rail, bid three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. MADELINE (IRE) pulled between foes and was in tight into the first turn, stalked between rivals and weakened in the stretch. HAPPILY (IRE) steadied in tight nearing the first turn, saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, steadied again in tight nearing midstretch and weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $1,000,000. 'Las Vegas Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.94 46.95 1:11.13 1:23.02 1:35.20

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Battle of Midway 123 9 3 5–½ 5–1 2–hd 2–3 1–½ Prat 14.20 3 Sharp Azteca 126 3 1 1–1 1–½ 1–hd 1–hd 2–4¼ Lopez 2.90 5 Awesome Slew 126 5 10 7–½ 6–hd 5–½ 3–1 3–½ Velazquez 14.10 10 Practical Joke 123 10 8 9–3½ 9–2 8–2 6–2 4–2 Rosario 5.80 1 Iron Fist 126 1 7 4–½ 4–½ 4–hd 5–½ 5–1¼ Santana, Jr. 35.10 2 Giant Expectations 126 2 9 10 10 10 9–1 6–2¾ Stevens 25.10 4 Gato Del Oro 123 4 2 2–1 2–1½ 3–1½ 4–1 7–2¾ Ortiz 67.80 6 Mor Spirit 126 6 4 3–1 3–hd 6–1 7–hd 8–nk Smith 2.40 8 Accelerate 126 8 6 8–2 8–1 9–2 8–hd 9–½ Espinoza 3.90 7 Cupid 126 7 5 6–1 7–1½ 7–hd 10 10 Bejarano 12.00

9 BATTLE OF MIDWAY 30.40 11.40 6.60 3 SHARP AZTECA 4.80 4.00 5 AWESOME SLEW 7.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-9) $147.40 $1 EXACTA (9-3) $82.10 $1 SUPERFECTA (9-3-5-10) $2,858.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-3-5) $370.30

Winner–Battle of Midway B.c.3 by Smart Strike out of Rigoletta, by Concerto. Bred by Thor-Bred Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Don Alberto Stable and WinStar Farm LLC. Mutuel Pool $2,332,781 Daily Double Pool $314,216 Exacta Pool $1,476,966 Superfecta Pool $511,151 Trifecta Pool $987,202. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (3-11-9) paid $257.90. Pick Three Pool $421,319.

BATTLE OF MIDWAY settled in hand, ranged up five wide to make a bold bid midway through the second turn, poked his head in front a furlong out and proved best following a stiff drive. SHARP AZTECA was away in good order, controlled the tempo off of the inside, fought doggedly through a prolonged drive but was unable to resist the winner. AWESOME SLEW was allowed to settle, angled in to save ground, got through into the lane, tipped to the outside for the final furlong, failed to make headway on the top two, but churned on to earn the show spot. PRACTICAL JOKE was unhurried into stride, tucked in to save ground at once, took closer order on the second turn, angled out entering the stretch for clear sailing and improved position. IRON FIST pulled to contention off of the inside, leveled into stride after a half, shifted out into the stretch, but flattened during the drive. GIANT EXPECTATIONS unhurried into stride and raced well behind the field, finished with a belated improvement, but was never a factor. GATO DEL ORO shadowed SHARP AZTECA four wide, was collared between horses leaving the second turn and wilted. MOR SPIRIT bumped at the start, was forwardly placed four wide to the second turn, but came up empty after six furlongs and retreated. ACCELERATE was bumped at the start, raced unhurried five wide and lacked a response. CUPID was jostled between horses at the start, moved up five wide, but faltered before going three-quarters of a mile and dropped out.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $1,000,000. 'Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf'. Stakes. Colts and Geldings. 2 year olds. Time 22.83 46.87 1:11.29 1:23.67 1:35.97

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Mendelssohn 122 1 8 3–1 4–½ 4–hd 2–1½ 1–1 Moore 4.80 2 Untamed Domain 122 2 9 13–hd 13–3½ 10–hd 8–1½ 2–½ Ortiz 12.80 8 Voting Control 122 8 5 6–1 6–½ 6–½ 4–hd 3–hd Castellano 9.30 4 Catholic Boy 122 4 4 8–1 9–½ 8–½ 5–hd 4–½ Franco 6.40 5 Beckford 122 5 10 14 14 14 7–1½ 5–½ Rosario 14.80 6 Masar 122 6 12 12–2 11–2 13–½ 11–½ 6–½ Buick 5.10 13 My Boy Jack 122 13 3 11–hd 12–2½ 7–hd 6–hd 7–hd Desormeaux 11.30 10 Flameaway 122 10 1 2–½ 2–½ 2–1 3–hd 8–ns Leparoux 23.00 3 Sands of Mali 122 3 7 1–1 1–1 1–½ 1–hd 9–¾ Prat 20.40 7 James Garfield 122 7 11 10–½ 7–hd 12–1 12–hd 10–½ Dettori 6.80 14 Rajasinghe 122 14 13 9–hd 8–hd 9–1½ 9–hd 11–5¾ Donohoe 61.70 11 Snapper Sinclair 122 11 2 5–hd 5–hd 11–hd 14 12–6¼ Santana, Jr. 20.70 9 Encumbered 122 9 14 4–hd 3–hd 3–hd 10–½ 13–½ Gutierrez 12.70 12 Hemp Hemp Hurray 122 12 6 7–hd 10–½ 5–1 13–1½ 14 Velazquez 17.70

1 MENDELSSOHN 11.60 8.40 5.60 2 UNTAMED DOMAIN 11.00 7.00 8 VOTING CONTROL 6.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-1) $218.00 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $73.30 $1 SUPERFECTA (1-2-8-4) $3,206.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-8) $301.75

Winner–Mendelssohn B.c.2 by Scat Daddy out of Leslie's Lady, by Tricky Creek. Bred by Clarkland Farm (KY). Trainer: Aidan P. O'Brien. Owner: Tabor, Michael B., Magnier, Mrs. John, and Smith, Derrick. Mutuel Pool $2,644,758 Daily Double Pool $272,553 Exacta Pool $1,675,652 Superfecta Pool $583,225 Trifecta Pool $1,126,196. Scratched–Pubilius Syrus, Tap Daddy. $1 Pick Three (11-9-1) paid $725.40. Pick Three Pool $443,660.

MENDELSSOHN sent inside, saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit in the upper stretch, bid outside the pacesetter in midstretch, gained the advantage nearing the sixteenth pole, inched clear and held gamely under urging. UNTAMED DOMAIN pulled along the inside then chased a bit off the rail, came out on the second turn, went six wide into the stretch and finished well. VOTING CONTROL steadied into the first turn, stalked between rivals, continued between foes through the stretch and edged rivals for the show. CATHOLIC BOY in tight into the first turn, saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and was edged for third between horses late. BECKFORD (GB) in tight early, angled in and saved ground, moved up inside in the stretch, waited momentarily off heels a sixteenth out then got through and finished with interest. MASAR (IRE) also in tight early, chased between foes, had the rider lose the left iron on the second turn, swung six wide into the stretch and was outfinished. MY BOY JACK chased three deep then four wide leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, came five wide into the stretch, was under urging in upper stretch then had the rider lose the whip in midstretch and also was outfinished late. FLAMEAWAY stalked three deep then pressed the pace between foes on the backstretch and outside a rival leaving the second turn and into the stretch then weakened in the final furlong. SANDS OF MALI (FR) had speed between rivals then inched away and angled in, set a pressured pace inside, fought back inside the winner in midstretch and also weakened late. JAMES GARFIELD (IRE) angled in and pulled his way along a bit off the rail chasing the pace, found the inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. RAJASINGHE (IRE) off a step slowly, angled in and chased between horses, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. SNAPPER SINCLAIR pulled his way along four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep, steadied while dropping back between foes leaving the second turn, entered the stretch five wide, came out in midstretch and weakened. ENCUMBERED pulled and steadied nearing the first turn, stalked between horses, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened. HEMP HEMP HURRAY bobbled at the start, went up five wide into the first turn, stalked outside then four wide on the second turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

NINTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile. Purse: $2,000,000. 'Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff'. Stakes. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.79 48.08 1:12.50 1:37.19 1:50.25

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Forever Unbridled 124 6 6 7–2 6–1½ 6–1½ 1–hd 1–½ Velazquez 3.70 4 Abel Tasman 121 4 7 8 8 7–1½ 3–hd 2–3 Smith 4.90 7 Paradise Woods 121 7 2 2–½ 2–½ 2–1 2–3 3–1 Prat 5.30 5 Elate 121 5 8 5–½ 4–1 3–½ 4–hd 4–2 Ortiz 2.00 3 Mopotism 121 3 3 4–½ 5–1½ 5–1 6–1½ 5–1¼ Dettori 71.30 1 Champagne Room 121 1 1 1–1 1–1 1–hd 5–3 6–4¾ Gutierrez 23.60 8 Romantic Vision 124 8 4 6–1 7–3 8 7–1 7–ns Hernandez, Jr. 49.90 2 Stellar Wind 124 2 5 3–1½ 3–hd 4–hd 8 8 Espinoza 3.10

6 FOREVER UNBRIDLED 9.40 5.00 3.40 4 ABEL TASMAN 5.40 3.60 7 PARADISE WOODS 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6) $73.20 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $23.40 $1 SUPERFECTA (6-4-7-5) $370.70 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-4-7-5-3) $2,686.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-7) $73.60

Winner–Forever Unbridled B.m.5 by Unbridled's Song out of Lemons Forever, by Lemon Drop Kid. Bred by Charles Fipke (KY). Trainer: Dallas Stewart. Owner: Charles E. Fipke. Mutuel Pool $3,061,837 Daily Double Pool $516,144 Exacta Pool $1,609,159 Superfecta Pool $535,570 Super High Five Pool $101,664 Trifecta Pool $995,033. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (9-1-6) paid $619.20. Pick Three Pool $451,107. 50-Cent Pick Four (11-9-1/15/16-6) 4 correct paid $2,375.90. Pick Four Pool $3,517,617. $2 Pick Six (1-3-11-9-1/15/16-6) 5 out of 6 paid $684.80. $2 Pick Six (1-3-11-9-1/15/16-6) 6 correct paid $146,053.20. Pick Six Pool $675,461.

FOREVER UNBRIDLED settled toward the inside in hand, shifted out to commence her run inside the half mile marker, came to level terms three deep, shook clear entering the lane, dug in and maintained a diminishing advantage. ABEL TASMAN lagged at the tail of the field, took closer order with a half mile to run, worked her way to the outside midway through the second turn, quickened once straightened for the drive but was unable to bridge the gap. PARADISE WOODS shadowed the leader three deep, drew even between horses leaving the second turn, weakened slightly during the drive but had enough left to hold the minor award. ELATE came away a bit slow, tugged to contention between horses, was a daunting presence through the second turn, but flattened entering the stretch and faded. MOPOTISM pulled to contention between rivals, came three wide but failed to make headway. CHAMPAGNE ROOM was away in good order, set the pace just off of the inside, dropped to the rail midway through the second turn, was headed shortly after and wilted. ROMANTIC VISION was five wide into the first turn while unhurried, lacked a response when called upon and was never a factor. STELLAR WIND bobbled at the start, recovered quickly and moved up along the inside, was caught in tight near the three-sixteenths pole, steadied slightly and came up empty thereafter. Due to a timer malfunction this race was hand timed.

TENTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $150,000. 'Senator Ken Maddy Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.14 45.19 56.63

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Belvoir Bay 121 2 8 5–½ 4–½ 2–1½ 1–1¼ Prat 3.40 5 Vigor 119 4 7 6–1 5–1 1–1 2–2¼ Ortiz 3.30 3 Instant Reflex 119 3 10 8–1 6–½ 3–hd 3–2½ Espinoza 8.00 8 Little Jude 119 7 5 3–½ 3–hd 6–2 4–½ Lopez 15.30 9 Long Hot Summer 123 8 4 10 8–hd 7–hd 5–2¼ Talamo 4.40 7 Snack Shack 119 6 2 2–hd 2–1 5–hd 6–1¼ Geroux 19.20 11 Paquita Coqueta 121 10 1 4–1 7–1 8–1½ 7–nk Gaffalione 16.80 10 Street Surrender 123 9 9 9–hd 10 9–½ 8–½ Roman 13.40 6 What a Ten 119 5 3 7–hd 9–½ 10 9–1½ Ochoa 112.80 1 So Sweetitiz 121 1 6 1–hd 1–hd 4–hd 10 Desormeaux 4.20

2 BELVOIR BAY (GB) 8.80 4.20 3.20 5 VIGOR 4.20 3.00 3 INSTANT REFLEX 5.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2) $42.80 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $17.70 $1 SUPERFECTA (2-5-3-8) $852.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-3) $63.20

Winner–Belvoir Bay (GB) B.f.4 by Equiano (FR) out of Path of Peace (GB), by Rock of Gibraltar (IRE). Bred by Mrs R. D. Peacock (GB). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Team Valor International and Barber, Gary. Mutuel Pool $1,480,872 Daily Double Pool $430,776 Exacta Pool $930,970 Superfecta Pool $410,601 Trifecta Pool $657,097. Scratched–Firsthand Report. $1 Pick Three (1-6-2) paid $154.20. Pick Three Pool $754,060. 50-Cent Pick Four (9-1/15/16-6-2) 4 correct paid $1,725.65. Pick Four Pool $1,272,410.

BELVOIR BAY (GB) stalked the pace inside, waited behind foes leaving the turn, slipped through inside in upper stretch, bid inside the runner-up and gained the lead nearing the sixteenth pole and proved best under vigorous handling. VIGOR chased outside a rival, went three deep leaving the turn, bid four wide into the stretch to take the lead, inched away approaching midstretch, battled outside the winner in deep stretch and bested the others. INSTANT REFLEX broke a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and picked up the show. LITTLE JUDE dueled between horses then three deep on the turn, was fanned four wide into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. LONG HOT SUMMER chased off the rail then a bit off the fence, continued inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SNACK SHACK had good early speed and dueled between horses, was floated out some into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. PAQUITA COQUETA (CHI) prompted the pace four wide, fell back and came out some on the turn, was three wide into the stretch and also weakened. STREET SURRENDER dropped back outside then chased alongside a rival, came out leaving the turn and five wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. WHAT A TEN chased outside a rival, steadied off heels leaving the turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. SO SWEETITIZ had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, brushed with the winner in midstretch and weakened.