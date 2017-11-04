Sports More Sports

Racing! Congratulations to Forever Unbridled for winning the Distaff

By Contact Reporter

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, welcome back to our horse racing newsletter and here’s wishing Stellar Wind a great new career.

Del Mar handled the first day (the easy day) of the Breeders’ Cup pretty smoothly. They definitely couldn’t do it if they didn’t cap attendance around 38,000. I heard a great analogy about the difference between Santa Anita hosting the event and Del Mar. Santa Anita is like a battleship with all the support and know how of a military operation. Del Mar is like someone’s private yacht, a couple of smart people but is mostly in it just for the fun.

They get a solid A for the first day, although it was not sold out as 32,278 were at the track.

Let’s get to capsules of Friday’s races provided by my colleague Mike Tierney and then we’ll follow up with my mini-previews of Saturday’s races. Remember, if you want to win, consult a professional (like Jeff and Aaron’s video below), don’t look to me.

Friday’s races

Juvenile Fillies Turf

Winner: Contestants in the Cup races for two-year-olds cannot defend their titles, but trainers and jockeys can. Chad Brown and Javier Castellano, who teamed last year with the winning New Money Honey, repeated with Rushing Fall. The second betting choice at 3-to-1 in the maximum 14-horse field needed a fast break from the wide No. 11 post and got it, only to get bounced around. Castellano got the filly in front early in the stretch and held on by three-quarters of a length to stay unbeaten in three outings.

Scoop: Seven months ago, Brown told the horse’s co-owner, Bob Edwards, “Look, if you give her to me, I’ll take you to the Breeders’ Cup.” Assigning Rushing Fall to Brown was not exactly a risk. The master of grass racing earned his fourth Juvenile Fillies Turf victory Friday.

Quote: “He’s very dedicated. He picks the spot with the horse. . . He takes his time. . . . He tries to pay attention to the little details. You put that together, and you always have a better result.” —Javier Castellano on Brown’s turf success

Dirt Mile

Winner: Battle of Midway has raced on the lead before but, emerging from the No. 9 post in a 10-horse cast, ceded the pace and was situated behind the speed. Jockey Flavien Prat saved some ground with deft maneuvering, which allowed the 14-to-1 shot to enter the stretch in second place and run down front-running Sharp Azteca to score by a half-length. Battle of Midway topped his previous best effort two races back in his Del Mar debut.

Scoop: Prat has contributed beyond his riding to the horse’s winning ways. He urged trainer Jerry Hollendorfer to consider using blinkers to keep Battle of Midway focused on the task. Hollendorfer obliged, adding small blinkers prior to the triumph at Del Mar by 6 1/4 lengths in the Shared Belief.

Quote: “When Prat [first] came around, [trainer] Richard Mandella started riding him, and I think that perked a few people up. If Richard would use him, then everybody else thought they should give him a chance, too.” —Jerry Hollendorfer

Juvenile Turf

Winner: It’s not often that a favorite goes off at 9-to-2. Mendelssohn, nearly 5-to-1, did so and rewarded his backers with a one-length win as trainer Aidan O’Brien and jockey Ryan Moore, the British version of Brown and Castellano, partnered for their fourth blue ribbon in this race, all since 2011. A late foal who is still green, Mendelssohn finished 33 1/2 lengths behind two efforts ago and placed eighth, 16 lengths back, in his inaugural race five starts back. He raced more professionally Friday.

Scoop: Though O’Brien’s horses have not hit the board in the Kentucky Derby, with a best finish of fifth in five attempts, he might give it another go with Mendelssohn, whose pedigree hints that he could excel on dirt courses. “We had it in our head that if everything went well today, he could be a horse we could train for the Kentucky Derby,” he said.

Quote: “I think one or two people quibbled about [the sizable amount of] his yearling price, which was $3 million, but I don't think they're quibbling now.” —Co-owner Michael Tabor

Distaff

You can read all about it by clicking here.

View from the experts

In case you missed it, here’s some great handicapping advice from Jeff Siegel and Aaron Vercruysse of xbtv. Here is their analysis of the final four Breeders’ Cup races on Saturday’s card. (watch here) And here is their look at the first five races on Saturday’s Breeders’ Cup program. (watch here).

Saturday’s races

Juvenile Fillies (12:00 p.m.)

Moonshine Memories, running for Simon Callaghan, is the favorite at 7-2 in this 1 1/16-mile race with 13 runners. She’s undefeated in three starts, two of those at Del Mar. She won at this distance at Santa Anita by a convincing 2 ¾ lengths. Separationofpowers, for Chad Brown, is the second favorite at 4-1. She has won two of her three starts, running in New York. Mark Casse is bringing forth Heavenly Love at 9-2. She has won her last two running in Kentucky. All three fillies have at least one Grade 1 stakes win. Moonshine Memories and Heavenly Love have the same sire, Malibu Moon.

Turf Sprint (12:37 p.m.)

Lady Aurelia is the only 3 year old in the 5 furlong race. She debuted at Keeneland, where she won by 7 ½ lengths and then shipped across the pond to race in Britain and France. she did come back for one other Keeneland race, which she won, and picked up John Velazquez as her jockey. She’s won five of seven and never finished out of the money. She’s the 5-2 favorite. Marsha, a 4-year-old filly, is shipping here from Europe with seven wins in 17 starts. If she wins it will give us an excuse to say, “Marsha, Marsha, Marsha.” (Only those of a certain age will get that reference.) She’s at 7-2.

Filly & Mare Sprint (1:14 p.m.)

This is all about Unique Bella, a 3 year old for Jerry Hollendorfer. Bella has won five of six races and looked like a favorite for the Kentucky Oaks before she was shut down in March with sore shins. She rested up and came back on Oct. 8 to win the LA Woman at Santa Anita by 3 ½ lengths. Mike Smith is her regular jockey. She broke her maiden in her second race, at Del Mar, winning by 10 ¼. So she likes the track. Skye Diamonds is the second choice at 5-1 for Bill Spawr in the 14 horse, 7 furlong race. Finley’sluckycharm is at 6-1.

Filly & Mare Turf (2:00 p.m.)

Last year in this race Lady Eli just lost by a nose to Queen’s Trust. Both are back but are in different orbits. Lady Eli is the 5-2 favorite and has three Grade 1 wins in four races this year. She was second in the other race. Queen’s Trust (12-1) hasn’t finished better than third in her five races this year. Brown and Irad Ortiz should have the upper hand on this shipper. The second favorite is Grand Jete at 6-1.

Sprint (2:37 p.m.)

Drefong is hoping to become only the second horse to win the 6 furlong Sprint in back-to-back years. The first was Midnight Lute in the 2008-2009. The commonality? Both are trained by Bob Baffert. Drefong missed the first half of this year after he spiked a temperature late last year. Baffert kept him off the track and brought him back for the Bing Crosby in July and he unseated rider Smith. He then went to Saratoga and won by a comfortable four lengths. He’s won six of eight lifetime races. He’s the 5-2 favorite. Roy H is the second favorite at 7-2. He was also in the Bing Crosby and finished second after being interfered with by a riderless Drefong. Imperial Hunt, at 9-2, has a five race winning streak, running back east.

Mile (3:19 p.m.)

This turf race doesn’t have many horses familiar to Southern California horse racing fans. Only Midnight Storm for Phil D’Amato and Blackjackcat for Mark Glatt regularly run on this circuit. Both horses are 15-1. Ribchester is the favorite at 7-2. The 4-year-old colt was second in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Royal Ascot. World Approval, for Mark Casse, has won four of five this year, two of those Grade 1s. Velazquez has the mount for the 5-year-old gelding. He’s 9-2.

Juvenile (3:58 p.m.)

On the surface, no one can touch Bolt D’Oro, who crushed the field in the FrontRunner at Santa Anita by 7 ¾ lengths at the same distance as the 1 1/16-mile Juvenile. Trained by Mick Ruis this 9-5 favorite hasn’t even been tested. Baffert, who has Solomini at 6-1, said he would be happy just running second. Free Drop Billy, from trainer Dale Romans, seems to be the best from the East. He won his last race, the Breeders Futurity at Keeneland, by four lengths.

Turf (4:37 p.m.)

Highland Reel won this 1 1/2-mile race last year and he’s back but not the favorite despite winning two of five races this year. He’s the third choice at 5-1. The lukewarm favorite at 7-2 was the Irish-bred Ulysses, but he was scratched Friday night on the advice of veterinarians. He had won three of six this year and in his last race, the prestigious Arc de Triomphe at Chantilly in France, he finished third. Trainer Brown is always dangerous on the turf and he sends forward Beach Patrol, at 4-1. This 4-year-old colt has two wins in six starts. The wins were his last two races, including the Arlington Million.

Classic (5:35 p.m.)

For a preview of the Classic just click here. Or if you want to see Baffert (watch here) or Smith talk (watch here) go for it, courtesy of Jennie Rees.

Racing at Del Mar

The first feature on Friday’s non-Breeders’ Cup card was the $200,000 Damascus Stakes over 7 furlongs, which was won by Americanize. Callaghan was the trainer and Rafael Bejarano was the jockey. He won by 2 ¼ lengths over favorite Mr. Hinx. Americanize paid $12.00, $6.20 and $3.60.

The $200,000 Golden State Juvenile Fillies, also at 7 furlongs, was won by a late charging One Fast Broad for trainer Ruis and jockey Corey Nakatani. Spiced Perfection, owned in part by my colleague above Mike Tierney, finished second by a length. One Fast Broad paid $10.40, $4.60, $3.60.

In the 1 ¾ mile $200,000 Marathon Stakes, Destin went by Infobedad to win by 1 ¾ lengths. Destin paid $6, $4.20, $2.80 for winning connections of Todd Pletcher and Velazquez.

Belvoir Bay won the five furlong Ken Maddy Stakes on the turf in the nightcap.

Remember, early post is 10:10 on Saturday.

Jeffrey Nahill’s spot DM play

10TH RACE: No. 7 The Tabulator (20-1)

Yes, I am going against the likely biggest favorite of the day in Bolt D’Oro, the really local horse owned and trained by Ruis. He is the most probable winner of the day, but the Tabulator is also a perfect 3-for-3 in the Midwest for trainer Larry Rivelli. Again looking for a big upset. I suggest exactas with Bolt d'Oro on top of The Tabulaor, Solomini and U S Navy Flag might pay well as a backup.

Friday’s result: Good Bye Greg didn't take to the dirt in the first race and finished fifth.

Jeff Nahill is a quality editor for the San Diego Union-Tribune. He can be reached at jeff.nahill@sduniontribune.com. For other selections go to his blog: fromthewinnerscircle.me

Ed Burgart’s LA spot play

EIGHTH RACE: No. 4, Strawfinders Jessee (2-1)

She exits the best races and earned a strong 99 Trackmaster speed figure in last fifth-place Grade I outing. Mare won three times last year and fits the restricted allowance conditions perfectly.

Final thought

Still looking to jump the circulation of this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.

Any thoughts, drop me an email at my new address johnacherwa@gmail.com (don’t worry because there is not an LA Times in it, I’m still here) or feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.

Del Mar Charts Results for Friday, November 3.

Copyright 2017 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 3rd day of a 16-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE.

7 Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Damascus Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.02 44.39 1:08.83 1:21.73

PgmHorseWtPPSt¼½StrFinJockey$1
5Americanize121451–hd1–hd1–11–2¼Bejarano5.00
6Mr. Hinx123533–1½3–12–22–½Ortiz, Jr.1.60
7Loose On the Town121645–2½5–34–23–1Castellano3.40
4Kobe's Back12136665–44–1½Gutierrez6.30
2Good Bye Greg121122–12–13–hd5–6¼Valdivia, Jr.5.50
3Leading Score119214–½4–166Smith6.50
5AMERICANIZE12.006.203.60
6MR. HINX 3.202.40
7LOOSE ON THE TOWN 2.80
$1 EXACTA (5-6)  $14.20
$1 SUPERFECTA (5-6-7-4)  $116.70
50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-7)  $19.00

Winner–Americanize Grr.g.4 by Concord Point out of American Story, by Ghostzapper. Bred by Kaleem Shah Inc. (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Kaleem Shah, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $686,138 Exacta Pool $411,803 Superfecta Pool $88,445 Trifecta Pool $214,403. Scratched–Silent Bird.

AMERICANIZE disputed the pace three deep, shook clear entering the stretch, turned back the bid of MR. HINX and increased his advantage. The latter was squeezed at the start, quickly moved into contention four wide, loomed large entering the stretch, flattened during the drive and was all out to hold the place, following the race MR. HINX was unsaddled on the turn and was vanned off. LOOSE ON THE TOWN settled in hand three wide within striking distance, got through toward the inside entering the stretch, churned on but settled for the minor award. KOBE'S BACK came away a step slow, tucked in to save ground leaving the chute while unhurried at the tail of the field, angled out six wide leaving the turn and improved position. GOOD BYE GREG contested the pace along the inside to the stretch and wilted. LEADING SCORE attended the pace off of the inside, shifted out a bit entering the stretch, but lacked a response when called upon.

SECOND RACE.

1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $75,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 24.15 47.92 1:12.27 1:36.44 1:42.50

PgmHorseWtPPSt¼½¾StrFinJockey$1
11Ritzy A. P.1191152–½3–hd3–11–1½1–½Prat2.90
10Lazzam 1211031211–½11–15–½2–nsLopez7.80
6Soglio119665–hd5–hd5–14–hd3–1¾Pasquier4.60
4Temple Keys124479–½9–hd9–16–hd4–½Nakatani8.10
3Record Highs121314–14–14–hd7–1½5–¾T Baze13.30
9Cheekaboomboom1229810–210–1½10–½9–36–1¼Bejarano4.80
8All Star Parade121843–11–½2–hd3–hd7–¾Pereira108.10
5Start a Runnin124591–hd2–1½1–12–hd8–hdPena16.50
7South Americain1147108–28–28–hd11–hd9–nkRoman22.40
1Malibu Music11911211–hd12121210–1Gonzalez12.60
2Fritz Johansen1242117–½7–½7–18–111–3¼Talamo8.90
12Iron Alex1191226–16–26–½10–hd12Maldonado103.20
11RITZY A. P.7.804.603.00
10LAZZAM (GB) 7.805.00
6SOGLIO 4.00
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-11)  $54.00
$1 EXACTA (11-10)  $32.30
$1 SUPERFECTA (11-10-6-4)  $1,291.70
50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-10-6)  $89.30

Winner–Ritzy A. P. Ch.c.3 by English Channel out of In Dy Ritz, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Calumet Farm (KY). Trainer: Dan Blacker. Owner: Calumet Farm. Mutuel Pool $824,951 Daily Double Pool $238,799 Exacta Pool $644,141 Superfecta Pool $237,271 Trifecta Pool $413,045. Scratched–Conquest Sabre Cat, Little Scotty, Terrys Tom Cat.

RITZY A. P. stalked three deep then outside a rival, bid three wide then took the lead four wide into the stretch, kicked clear and held under urging. LAZZAM (GB) settled outside a rival then inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch, split rivals in midstretch and rallied inside. SOGLIO chased between horses then a bit off the rail, went outside a rival on the second turn, came out into the stretch and finished well. TEMPLE KEYS chased a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was outfinished. RECORD HIGHS saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside into the stretch, came out past midstretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. CHEEKABOOMBOOM chased three deep then outside a rival, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally, then broke down into the clubhouse turn and was vanned off. ALL STAR PARADE stalked off the rail then bid outside the pacesetter into the first turn, stalked on the second turn, re-bid between foes into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. START A RUNNIN sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside then inched away on the second turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch and also weakened in the final furlong. SOUTH AMERICAIN chased three deep then outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MALIBU MUSIC settled off the pace inside, came out on the second turn and six wide into the stretch and also lacked the necessary response. FRITZ JOHANSEN saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. IRON ALEX chased three deep then outside a rival, continued three wide on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and weakened.

THIRD RACE.

7 Furlongs. Purse: $75,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.85 44.30 1:09.53 1:22.90

PgmHorseWtPPSt¼½StrFinJockey$1
10Dabster1191086–15–½2–2½1–1½Prat4.70
2City of Light119272–1½2–1½1–2½2–½Stevens1.20
5Midnight Pleasure1195910–110–16–hd3–½Arroyo, Jr.18.30
12Mesa Sky12412125–½7–23–hd4–1¾Desormeaux12.80
11Sir Samson1211147–16–½4–hd5–½Van Dyke15.20
6Camino de Estrella119669–½8–1½8–½6–6¼Bejarano48.90
1Prime Issue1191101–½1–½5–17–½Roman9.60
7New Karma124758–1½9–1½9–1½8–nkCastellano21.10
9Chief of Staff1249111–hd11–111–1½9–hdT Baze41.60
3Donworth124333–hd3–17–110–¾Gutierrez4.80
4Boy Howdy1244114–½4–½10–211–4¼Pereira61.90
8Proud Zoning1218212121212Ochoa235.40
10DABSTER11.405.003.60
2CITY OF LIGHT 2.802.40
5MIDNIGHT PLEASURE 5.00
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-10)  $54.20
$1 EXACTA (10-2)  $15.90
$1 SUPERFECTA (10-2-5-12)  $1,806.60
50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-2-5)  $85.55

Winner–Dabster Ch.c.3 by Curlin out of On a Roll, by A.P. Indy. Bred by G. Watts Humphrey Jr., Susan Keller,Victoria Oliver & G. Watts Humphrey III (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa al Maktoum. Mutuel Pool $1,098,750 Daily Double Pool $165,589 Exacta Pool $846,884 Superfecta Pool $320,053 Trifecta Pool $553,108. Claimed–Donworth by Altamira Racing Stable and Robison, J. Kirk and Judy. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–none.

$1 Pick Three (5-11-10) paid $178.60. Pick Three Pool $277,263.

DABSTER tracked four wide, came under a ride midway through the turn, reeled in CITY OF LIGHT inside the sixteenth marker and kicked away. CITY OF LIGHT broke inwardly bumping PRIME ISSUE at the start, disputed the pace with that one, opened clear leaving the turn, faltered in the final sixteenth, was unable to go on with the winner and was all out to hold the place. MIDNIGHT PLEASURE was unhurried along the inside, was roused with three furlongs to run, circled into the stretch seven wide and was making up ground. MESA SKY was allowed to settle, tucked in to save ground, shifted out entering the stretch, kept on between rivals and improved position. SIR SAMSON was restless in the gate, came away a step slow, moved into contention five wide, but flattened between runners in the drive. CAMINO DE ESTRELLA settled off of the inside, angled out six wide leaving the turn and finished with a mild improvement between horses. PRIME ISSUE was bumped at the start, set the pressured pace along the inside through the turn, but tired entering the stretch and faded. NEW KARMA was caught in tight between horses and steadied leaving the chute, angled in to save ground but failed to make headway thereafter. CHIEF OF STAFF was allowed to settle, circled into the stretch seven wide but failed to threaten. DONWORTH was close up off of the inside through the turn and tired. BOY HOWDY contended between horses for five furlongs and dropped out. PROUD ZONING was rank to place, dropped to the tail of the field and showed little thereafter.

FOURTH RACE.

7 Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Golden State Juvenile Fillies Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.82 46.27 1:11.74 1:24.78

PgmHorseWtPPSt¼½StrFinJockey$1
1One Fast Broad12019994–1½1–1Nakatani4.20
8Spiced Perfection122827–13–11–hd2–1Talamo2.30
4Show It N Moe It122463–12–½2–13–3¼Roman9.40
3Ismelucky122382–hd1–hd3–1½4–4¼Desormeaux3.50
9Family Girl120918–37–2½5–15–nkPrat9.90
6Pulpit Rider122646–hd6–16–½6–2½Elliott4.30
7Smiling Tigress120735–hd5–hd7–87–14¼T Baze13.90
5Sharona Sunset120554–½8–18–88–23Mn Garcia48.40
2Mama's Kid120271–hd4–½99Ochoa85.40
1ONE FAST BROAD10.404.603.60
8SPICED PERFECTION 3.603.00
4SHOW IT N MOE IT 5.00
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-1)  $62.20
$1 EXACTA (1-8)  $21.60
$1 SUPERFECTA (1-8-4-3)  $478.20
50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-8-4)  $81.35

Winner–One Fast Broad Dbb.f.2 by Decarchy out of Awesome Broad, by Mr. Broad Blade. Bred by Richard Allen Kritzski and AGR Racing (CA). Trainer: Mick Ruis. Owner: Ruis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $1,115,066 Daily Double Pool $131,353 Exacta Pool $760,089 Superfecta Pool $255,098 Trifecta Pool $481,632. Scratched–none.

$1 Pick Three (11-10-1) paid $139.20. Pick Three Pool $321,479.

ONE FAST BROAD hopped slightly in a slow start, settled inside then a bit off the rail, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to sweep to the front three wide nearing the wire. SPICED PERFECTION stalked outside then four wide into the turn, bid three deep on the turn and into the stretch, took a short lead outside a rival nearing midstretch, was between foes in late stretch and could not hold off the winner. SHOW IT N MOE IT dueled three deep then between rivals on the turn and into the stretch and bested the others. ISMELUCKY had good early speed and dueled between horses then inside on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. FAMILY GIRL bobbled slightly at the start, settled outside then chased off the rail, split horses on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. PULPIT RIDER stalked between horses then off the rail, went three deep on the turn and five wide into the stretch and weakened. SMILING TIGRESS steadied early, angled in and pulled her way along a bit off the rail, split horses on the turn and weakened in the stretch. SHARONA SUNSET stalked between horses then off the rail, steadied in tight into the turn, angled in and gave way in the drive. MAMA'S KID had good early speed and dueled inside, dropped back on the turn, had nothing left for the stretch, gave way and was eased in the drive. HAND TIMED.

FIFTH RACE.

1¾ Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'Marathon S. Presented by TAA'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up. Time 49.06 1:14.26 1:40.31 2:05.97 2:32.06 2:57.77

PgmHorseWtPP½1 Mile1¼ Mile1½ MileStrFinJockey$1
3Destin12132–½2–½2–½2–21–hd1–1¼Velazquez2.00
2Infobedad 12121–11–1½1–11–½2–42–4¾Rosario24.10
7Hard Aces12177–hd6–1½6–33–½3–3½3–8Gonzalez1.80
5Noble Nick12153–½5–24–hd6–155–1½4–nkAntongeorgi III17.60
4Estrechada 11844–13–½5–2½4–24–25–15¾Castellano6.20
6Ground Rules12165–½4–½3–15–½6–23½6–19½Desormeaux10.60
1Archanova12116–188887–17Landeros5.80
8Dressed in Hermes121887–½7–17–1½7–hd8Blanc21.10
3DESTIN6.004.202.80
2INFOBEDAD (ARG) 21.809.20
7HARD ACES 2.40
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3)  $37.60
$1 EXACTA (3-2)  $53.40
$1 SUPERFECTA (3-2-7-5)  $1,375.30
50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-7)  $89.55

Winner–Destin Grr.c.4 by Giant's Causeway out of Dream of Summer, by Siberian Summer. Bred by James C. Weigel &Taylor Made Stallions Inc. (KY). Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher. Owner: Twin Creeks Racing Stables, LLC and Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners. Mutuel Pool $1,219,283 Daily Double Pool $153,536 Exacta Pool $795,714 Superfecta Pool $277,207 Trifecta Pool $512,055. Scratched–none.

$1 Pick Three (10-1-3) paid $124.20. Pick Three Pool $187,383. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-11/13/14/15-10-1-3) 5 correct paid $2,327.60. Pick Five Pool $1,594,897.

DESTIN tracked four wide, moved up to engage INFOBEDAD (ARG) on the final turn, was floated out into the lane, came together with that one a furlong out, shook off that menace and kicked clear in the final yards while moving back in toward the rail. INFOBEDAD (ARG) opened clear to dictate terms well off of the inside, was collared between horses with a half mile to run, dug in when set down on the final turn, drifted out packing DESTIN wide into the lane, continued out and brushed with that one, wandered back toward the inside in the drive and grudgingly gave in. HARD ACES was allowed to settle, made a sweeping move six wide on the final turn, loomed large but flattened entering the stretch and settled for the minor award. NOBLE NICK was close up five wide through the final turn and faltered. ESTRECHADA (ARG) settled in hand, launched his bid between horses, got through entering the stretch but came up empty and faded. GROUND RULES was allowed to settle, tucked in to save ground entering the stretch the first time, took an early run at the leader after the opening mile, but stopped leaving the final turn, eased to the wire but walked off. ARCHANOVA settled saving ground, was put to pressure after the opening mile without response, eased to the wire but walked off. DRESSED IN HERMES was unhurried five wide, was never a factor, eased to the wire but walked off. 23.87 for the opening quarter.

SIXTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $1,000,000. 'Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf'. Stakes. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.04 47.23 1:11.93 1:24.09 1:36.09

PgmHorseWtPPSt¼½¾StrFinJockey$1
11Rushing Fall1221119–½8–hd5–½1–hd1–¾Castellano3.00
1Best Performance122138–hd9–1½12–15–½2–1Ortiz15.80
10September 1221014141413–½9–13–¾Heffernan5.30
8Significant Form122864–14–½2–hd2–14–hdOrtiz, Jr.6.60
9Fatale Bere 1229811–½11–hd9–½3–hd5–1¼Desormeaux25.40
12Dixie Moon12212127–½7–17–hd4–½6–½Da Silva35.10
7Capla Temptress 1227910–½12–½10–hd7–hd7–2½Rosario11.70
3Now You're Talking 12231313–1½13–11413–½8–4¼Lordan59.70
6Orbolution122675–½6–18–hd10–hd9–nkVelazquez36.20
14Moon Dash1221452–11–½3–½6–½10–½Smith37.80
13Juliet Capulet 1221341–½2–½1–hd8–½11–nkDettori34.30
5Ultima D122523–1½3–½4–111–hd12–½Gaffalione31.50
4Madeline 1224116–hd5–hd6–½12–hd13–3¾Atzeni42.40
2Happily 12221012–hd10–½11–hd1414Moore2.40
11RUSHING FALL8.004.603.40
1BEST PERFORMANCE 11.807.80
10SEPTEMBER (IRE) 4.80
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-11)  $30.00
$1 EXACTA (11-1)  $53.70
$1 SUPERFECTA (11-1-10-8)  $1,878.10
50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-1-10)  $185.80

Winner–Rushing Fall B.f.2 by More Than Ready out of Autumnal, by Forestry. Bred by Fred W. Hertrich III & John D. Fielding (KY). Trainer: Chad C. Brown. Owner: e Five Racing Thoroughbreds. Mutuel Pool $2,369,498 Daily Double Pool $263,961 Exacta Pool $1,578,582 Superfecta Pool $600,028 Trifecta Pool $1,045,521. Scratched–Goodthingstaketime (IRE), Retro.

$1 Pick Three (1-3-11) paid $97.30. Pick Three Pool $387,093. 50-Cent Pick Four (10-1-3-11) 4 correct paid $316.45. Pick Four Pool $1,013,706.

RUSHING FALL pulled four wide early then chased outside, moved up four wide on the second turn and six wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to a short lead in midstretch, inched clear in deep stretch and held gamely. BEST PERFORMANCE in tight into the first turn, saved ground chasing the pace, went between horses on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, drifted inward in midstretch and finished well. SEPTEMBER (IRE) hesitated to be away slowly, settled inside, went outside a rival on the second turn and six wide into the stretch and closed willingly. SIGNIFICANT FORM between foes early, stalked three wide, came five wide into the stretch, drifted in and battled inside the winner in midstretch and was outfinished. FATALE BERE (FR) chased three deep then four wide on the second turn, came out seven wide into the stretch and finished with interest. DIXIE MOON steadied early, went four wide into the first turn, chased outside, continued four wide into the stretch, drifted in and lacked the needed late kick. CAPLA TEMPTRESS (IRE) steadied early, pulled and chased between rivals, came out five wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late response. NOW YOU'RE TALKING (IRE) steadied in tight early, settled outside a rival then a bit off the rail, continued inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch and improved position. ORBOLUTION angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, steadied off heels nearing midstretch and lacked the needed rally. MOON DASH angled in three deep early and dueled for the lead, inched away and found the rail on the backstretch, fought back inside on the second turn and weakened in the stretch. JULIET CAPULET (IRE) angled in and dueled between horses then stalked a bit off the rail, re-bid between horses on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. ULTIMA D pulled along the inside then stalked a bit off the rail, bid three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. MADELINE (IRE) pulled between foes and was in tight into the first turn, stalked between rivals and weakened in the stretch. HAPPILY (IRE) steadied in tight nearing the first turn, saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, steadied again in tight nearing midstretch and weakened.

SEVENTH RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $1,000,000. 'Las Vegas Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.94 46.95 1:11.13 1:23.02 1:35.20

PgmHorseWtPPSt¼½¾StrFinJockey$1
9Battle of Midway123935–½5–12–hd2–31–½Prat14.20
3Sharp Azteca126311–11–½1–hd1–hd2–4¼Lopez2.90
5Awesome Slew1265107–½6–hd5–½3–13–½Velazquez14.10
10Practical Joke1231089–3½9–28–26–24–2Rosario5.80
1Iron Fist126174–½4–½4–hd5–½5–1¼Santana, Jr.35.10
2Giant Expectations126291010109–16–2¾Stevens25.10
4Gato Del Oro123422–12–1½3–1½4–17–2¾Ortiz67.80
6Mor Spirit126643–13–hd6–17–hd8–nkSmith2.40
8Accelerate126868–28–19–28–hd9–½Espinoza3.90
7Cupid126756–17–1½7–hd1010Bejarano12.00
9BATTLE OF MIDWAY30.4011.406.60
3SHARP AZTECA 4.804.00
5AWESOME SLEW 7.00
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-9)  $147.40
$1 EXACTA (9-3)  $82.10
$1 SUPERFECTA (9-3-5-10)  $2,858.20
50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-3-5)  $370.30

Winner–Battle of Midway B.c.3 by Smart Strike out of Rigoletta, by Concerto. Bred by Thor-Bred Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Don Alberto Stable and WinStar Farm LLC. Mutuel Pool $2,332,781 Daily Double Pool $314,216 Exacta Pool $1,476,966 Superfecta Pool $511,151 Trifecta Pool $987,202. Scratched–none.

$1 Pick Three (3-11-9) paid $257.90. Pick Three Pool $421,319.

BATTLE OF MIDWAY settled in hand, ranged up five wide to make a bold bid midway through the second turn, poked his head in front a furlong out and proved best following a stiff drive. SHARP AZTECA was away in good order, controlled the tempo off of the inside, fought doggedly through a prolonged drive but was unable to resist the winner. AWESOME SLEW was allowed to settle, angled in to save ground, got through into the lane, tipped to the outside for the final furlong, failed to make headway on the top two, but churned on to earn the show spot. PRACTICAL JOKE was unhurried into stride, tucked in to save ground at once, took closer order on the second turn, angled out entering the stretch for clear sailing and improved position. IRON FIST pulled to contention off of the inside, leveled into stride after a half, shifted out into the stretch, but flattened during the drive. GIANT EXPECTATIONS unhurried into stride and raced well behind the field, finished with a belated improvement, but was never a factor. GATO DEL ORO shadowed SHARP AZTECA four wide, was collared between horses leaving the second turn and wilted. MOR SPIRIT bumped at the start, was forwardly placed four wide to the second turn, but came up empty after six furlongs and retreated. ACCELERATE was bumped at the start, raced unhurried five wide and lacked a response. CUPID was jostled between horses at the start, moved up five wide, but faltered before going three-quarters of a mile and dropped out.

EIGHTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $1,000,000. 'Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf'. Stakes. Colts and Geldings. 2 year olds. Time 22.83 46.87 1:11.29 1:23.67 1:35.97

PgmHorseWtPPSt¼½¾StrFinJockey$1
1Mendelssohn122183–14–½4–hd2–1½1–1Moore4.80
2Untamed Domain1222913–hd13–3½10–hd8–1½2–½Ortiz12.80
8Voting Control122856–16–½6–½4–hd3–hdCastellano9.30
4Catholic Boy122448–19–½8–½5–hd4–½Franco6.40
5Beckford 1225101414147–1½5–½Rosario14.80
6Masar 12261212–211–213–½11–½6–½Buick5.10
13My Boy Jack12213311–hd12–2½7–hd6–hd7–hdDesormeaux11.30
10Flameaway1221012–½2–½2–13–hd8–nsLeparoux23.00
3Sands of Mali 122371–11–11–½1–hd9–¾Prat20.40
7James Garfield 12271110–½7–hd12–112–hd10–½Dettori6.80
14Rajasinghe 12214139–hd8–hd9–1½9–hd11–5¾Donohoe61.70
11Snapper Sinclair1221125–hd5–hd11–hd1412–6¼Santana, Jr.20.70
9Encumbered1229144–hd3–hd3–hd10–½13–½Gutierrez12.70
12Hemp Hemp Hurray1221267–hd10–½5–113–1½14Velazquez17.70
1MENDELSSOHN11.608.405.60
2UNTAMED DOMAIN 11.007.00
8VOTING CONTROL 6.20
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-1)  $218.00
$1 EXACTA (1-2)  $73.30
$1 SUPERFECTA (1-2-8-4)  $3,206.80
50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-8)  $301.75

Winner–Mendelssohn B.c.2 by Scat Daddy out of Leslie's Lady, by Tricky Creek. Bred by Clarkland Farm (KY). Trainer: Aidan P. O'Brien. Owner: Tabor, Michael B., Magnier, Mrs. John, and Smith, Derrick. Mutuel Pool $2,644,758 Daily Double Pool $272,553 Exacta Pool $1,675,652 Superfecta Pool $583,225 Trifecta Pool $1,126,196. Scratched–Pubilius Syrus, Tap Daddy.

$1 Pick Three (11-9-1) paid $725.40. Pick Three Pool $443,660.

MENDELSSOHN sent inside, saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit in the upper stretch, bid outside the pacesetter in midstretch, gained the advantage nearing the sixteenth pole, inched clear and held gamely under urging. UNTAMED DOMAIN pulled along the inside then chased a bit off the rail, came out on the second turn, went six wide into the stretch and finished well. VOTING CONTROL steadied into the first turn, stalked between rivals, continued between foes through the stretch and edged rivals for the show. CATHOLIC BOY in tight into the first turn, saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and was edged for third between horses late. BECKFORD (GB) in tight early, angled in and saved ground, moved up inside in the stretch, waited momentarily off heels a sixteenth out then got through and finished with interest. MASAR (IRE) also in tight early, chased between foes, had the rider lose the left iron on the second turn, swung six wide into the stretch and was outfinished. MY BOY JACK chased three deep then four wide leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, came five wide into the stretch, was under urging in upper stretch then had the rider lose the whip in midstretch and also was outfinished late. FLAMEAWAY stalked three deep then pressed the pace between foes on the backstretch and outside a rival leaving the second turn and into the stretch then weakened in the final furlong. SANDS OF MALI (FR) had speed between rivals then inched away and angled in, set a pressured pace inside, fought back inside the winner in midstretch and also weakened late. JAMES GARFIELD (IRE) angled in and pulled his way along a bit off the rail chasing the pace, found the inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. RAJASINGHE (IRE) off a step slowly, angled in and chased between horses, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. SNAPPER SINCLAIR pulled his way along four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep, steadied while dropping back between foes leaving the second turn, entered the stretch five wide, came out in midstretch and weakened. ENCUMBERED pulled and steadied nearing the first turn, stalked between horses, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened. HEMP HEMP HURRAY bobbled at the start, went up five wide into the first turn, stalked outside then four wide on the second turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

NINTH RACE.

1 1/8 Mile. Purse: $2,000,000. 'Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff'. Stakes. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.79 48.08 1:12.50 1:37.19 1:50.25

PgmHorseWtPPSt¼½¾StrFinJockey$1
6Forever Unbridled124667–26–1½6–1½1–hd1–½Velazquez3.70
4Abel Tasman12147887–1½3–hd2–3Smith4.90
7Paradise Woods121722–½2–½2–12–33–1Prat5.30
5Elate121585–½4–13–½4–hd4–2Ortiz2.00
3Mopotism121334–½5–1½5–16–1½5–1¼Dettori71.30
1Champagne Room121111–11–11–hd5–36–4¾Gutierrez23.60
8Romantic Vision124846–17–387–17–nsHernandez, Jr.49.90
2Stellar Wind124253–1½3–hd4–hd88Espinoza3.10
6FOREVER UNBRIDLED9.405.003.40
4ABEL TASMAN 5.403.60
7PARADISE WOODS 3.80
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6)  $73.20
$1 EXACTA (6-4)  $23.40
$1 SUPERFECTA (6-4-7-5)  $370.70
$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-4-7-5-3)  $2,686.40
50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-7)  $73.60

Winner–Forever Unbridled B.m.5 by Unbridled's Song out of Lemons Forever, by Lemon Drop Kid. Bred by Charles Fipke (KY). Trainer: Dallas Stewart. Owner: Charles E. Fipke. Mutuel Pool $3,061,837 Daily Double Pool $516,144 Exacta Pool $1,609,159 Superfecta Pool $535,570 Super High Five Pool $101,664 Trifecta Pool $995,033. Scratched–none.

$1 Pick Three (9-1-6) paid $619.20. Pick Three Pool $451,107. 50-Cent Pick Four (11-9-1/15/16-6) 4 correct paid $2,375.90. Pick Four Pool $3,517,617. $2 Pick Six (1-3-11-9-1/15/16-6) 5 out of 6 paid $684.80. $2 Pick Six (1-3-11-9-1/15/16-6) 6 correct paid $146,053.20. Pick Six Pool $675,461.

FOREVER UNBRIDLED settled toward the inside in hand, shifted out to commence her run inside the half mile marker, came to level terms three deep, shook clear entering the lane, dug in and maintained a diminishing advantage. ABEL TASMAN lagged at the tail of the field, took closer order with a half mile to run, worked her way to the outside midway through the second turn, quickened once straightened for the drive but was unable to bridge the gap. PARADISE WOODS shadowed the leader three deep, drew even between horses leaving the second turn, weakened slightly during the drive but had enough left to hold the minor award. ELATE came away a bit slow, tugged to contention between horses, was a daunting presence through the second turn, but flattened entering the stretch and faded. MOPOTISM pulled to contention between rivals, came three wide but failed to make headway. CHAMPAGNE ROOM was away in good order, set the pace just off of the inside, dropped to the rail midway through the second turn, was headed shortly after and wilted. ROMANTIC VISION was five wide into the first turn while unhurried, lacked a response when called upon and was never a factor. STELLAR WIND bobbled at the start, recovered quickly and moved up along the inside, was caught in tight near the three-sixteenths pole, steadied slightly and came up empty thereafter. Due to a timer malfunction this race was hand timed.

TENTH RACE.

5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $150,000. 'Senator Ken Maddy Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.14 45.19 56.63

PgmHorseWtPPSt3/163/8StrFinJockey$1
2Belvoir Bay 121285–½4–½2–1½1–1¼Prat3.40
5Vigor119476–15–11–12–2¼Ortiz3.30
3Instant Reflex1193108–16–½3–hd3–2½Espinoza8.00
8Little Jude119753–½3–hd6–24–½Lopez15.30
9Long Hot Summer12384108–hd7–hd5–2¼Talamo4.40
7Snack Shack119622–hd2–15–hd6–1¼Geroux19.20
11Paquita Coqueta 1211014–17–18–1½7–nkGaffalione16.80
10Street Surrender123999–hd109–½8–½Roman13.40
6What a Ten119537–hd9–½109–1½Ochoa112.80
1So Sweetitiz121161–hd1–hd4–hd10Desormeaux4.20
2BELVOIR BAY (GB)8.804.203.20
5VIGOR 4.203.00
3INSTANT REFLEX 5.20
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2)  $42.80
$1 EXACTA (2-5)  $17.70
$1 SUPERFECTA (2-5-3-8)  $852.60
50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-3)  $63.20

Winner–Belvoir Bay (GB) B.f.4 by Equiano (FR) out of Path of Peace (GB), by Rock of Gibraltar (IRE). Bred by Mrs R. D. Peacock (GB). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Team Valor International and Barber, Gary. Mutuel Pool $1,480,872 Daily Double Pool $430,776 Exacta Pool $930,970 Superfecta Pool $410,601 Trifecta Pool $657,097. Scratched–Firsthand Report.

$1 Pick Three (1-6-2) paid $154.20. Pick Three Pool $754,060. 50-Cent Pick Four (9-1/15/16-6-2) 4 correct paid $1,725.65. Pick Four Pool $1,272,410.

BELVOIR BAY (GB) stalked the pace inside, waited behind foes leaving the turn, slipped through inside in upper stretch, bid inside the runner-up and gained the lead nearing the sixteenth pole and proved best under vigorous handling. VIGOR chased outside a rival, went three deep leaving the turn, bid four wide into the stretch to take the lead, inched away approaching midstretch, battled outside the winner in deep stretch and bested the others. INSTANT REFLEX broke a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and picked up the show. LITTLE JUDE dueled between horses then three deep on the turn, was fanned four wide into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. LONG HOT SUMMER chased off the rail then a bit off the fence, continued inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SNACK SHACK had good early speed and dueled between horses, was floated out some into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. PAQUITA COQUETA (CHI) prompted the pace four wide, fell back and came out some on the turn, was three wide into the stretch and also weakened. STREET SURRENDER dropped back outside then chased alongside a rival, came out leaving the turn and five wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. WHAT A TEN chased outside a rival, steadied off heels leaving the turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. SO SWEETITIZ had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, brushed with the winner in midstretch and weakened.

AttendanceHandle
On-Track32,278$9,350,746
Inter-Track9,381$3,199,452
Out of StateN/A$40,119,717
TOTAL41,659 $52,669,915

Del Mar Entries for Saturday, November 4.

Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 4th day of a 16-day meet.

FIRST RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Goldikova Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1On LeaveIrad Ortiz, Jr.121III Claude R McGaughey9-2
2Laur NetKendrick Carmouche121Robert B. Hess, Jr.20-1
3Malibu StacyManuel Franco121George Weaver30-1
4Thundering SkyRajiv Maragh121George Weaver8-1
5Laseen Victor Espinoza121James M. Cassidy30-1
6Hillhouse HighKent Desormeaux123Richard Baltas12-1
7Kitten's RoarJohn Velazquez121Michael J. Maker5-1
8Goldy Espony Mike Smith121Bob Baffert8-1
9Majestic HeatFlavien Prat121Richard E. Mandella12-1
10Madame Stripes Joseph Talamo121Neil D. Drysdale8-1
11Aljazzi Andrea Atzeni123Marco Botti6-1
12Mrs McDougalJavier Castellano121Richard E. Mandella8-1
13Corps de BalletCorey Nakatani121Richard Baltas12-1
14Sassy Little LilaLuis Saez121Brad H. Cox12-1

SECOND RACE.

7 Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Golden State Juvenile'. Stakes. Colts and Geldings. 2 year olds. State bred.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1SmokemEvin Roman120Gary Sherlock5-2
2Night At the OperaDrayden Van Dyke120Jerry Hollendorfer3-1
3CampaignerTiago Pereira120Steven Miyadi8-1
4Lucky PegasusJuan Ochoa118Sal Gonzalez20-1
5Lucky RomanoTyler Baze118Andy Mathis10-1
6Bookies LuckKent Desormeaux122Jeff Bonde7-2
7MinistersdontpartyGeovanni Franco120Steven Miyadi20-1
8SchulaceRafael Bejarano120Michael Machowsky4-1

THIRD RACE.

5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Qatar Juvenile Turf Sprint Stakes'. 2 year olds.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1FairylandIrad Ortiz, Jr.115Wesley A. Ward5-1
2McErinVictor Espinoza118Wesley A. Ward12-1
3Count AlexanderCorey Nakatani118Vladimir Cerin6-1
4El DulceJohn Velazquez118Todd A. Pletcher9-2
5Sound And Silence William Buick120Charles Appleby8-1
6Treasuring Oisin Murphy117Simon Callaghan15-1
7Corinthia Knight Luke Morris120Archie Watson12-1
8Out of The Flames Flavien Prat115Richard Hannon10-1
9DeclarationofpeaceRyan Moore120Aidan P. O'Brien12-1
10March X PressJavier Castellano119Todd A. Pletcher7-2
11Elizabeth Darcy Jose Ortiz115Wesley A. Ward20-1
12Majestic DunhillManuel Franco118George Weaver20-1
Also Eligible
13MourinhoDrayden Van Dyke118Bob Baffert6-1
14BurnsideJose Valdivia, Jr.118Larry Rivelli20-1
15FactorofwonTyler Baze115Mark Glatt15-1
16Good Guy Bad GuyTyler Baze118Philip D'Amato20-1

FOURTH RACE.

1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $2,000,000. '14 Hands Winery Breeders' Cup Juvenile F'. Stakes. Fillies. 2 year olds.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Heavenly LoveJulien Leparoux122Mark E. Casse9-2
2Tell Your MamaKent Desormeaux122Robert B. Hess, Jr.30-1
3Princess WarriorBrian Hernandez, Jr.122Kenneth G. McPeek12-1
4Gio GameManuel Franco122Mark E. Casse15-1
5Blonde BomberJose Lezcano122Stanley I. Gold20-1
6StainlessJohn Velazquez122Todd A. Pletcher20-1
7Moonshine MemoriesFlavien Prat122Simon Callaghan7-2
8Piedi BianchiMario Gutierrez122Doug F. O'Neill15-1
9Alluring StarJoseph Talamo122Bob Baffert6-1
10Maya MalibuJavier Castellano122H. Graham Motion20-1
11Wonder GadotPatrick Husbands122Mark E. Casse8-1
12Caledonia RoadMike Smith122Ralph E. Nicks15-1
13SeparationofpowersJose Ortiz122Chad C. Brown4-1

FIFTH RACE.

5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $1,000,000. 'Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Disco PartnerIrad Ortiz, Jr.126Christophe Clement9-2
2Holding GoldManuel Franco126Mark E. Casse15-1
3Lady AureliaJohn Velazquez121Wesley A. Ward5-2
4Stormy LiberalJoel Rosario126Peter Miller12-1
5Washington DC Ryan Moore126Aidan P. O'Brien20-1
6Marsha Luke Morris123Sir Mark Prescott7-2
7Richard's BoyFlavien Prat126Peter Miller10-1
8Cotai Glory Oisin Murphy126Charles Hills20-1
9Mongolian SaturdayFlorent Geroux126Enebish Ganbat20-1
10HogyJose Ortiz126Michael J. Maker12-1
11BuccheroLa De126Tim Glyshaw12-1
12Pure SensationKendrick Carmouche126Christophe Clement10-1
Also Eligible
13Guns LoadedRafael Bejarano126Doug F. O'Neill20-1
14Paquita Coqueta Corey Nakatani123Chad Summers20-1

SIXTH RACE.

7 Furlongs. Purse: $1,000,000. 'Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint'. Stakes. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Carina MiaJavier Castellano124Chad C. Brown12-1
2PaulassilverliningJose Ortiz124Chad C. Brown8-1
3Curlin's ApprovalLuis Saez124Happy Alter20-1
4Finest CityCorey Nakatani124Ian Kruljac12-1
5Bar of GoldIrad Ortiz, Jr.124John C. Kimmel30-1
6Proper DiscretionKent Desormeaux124Philip D'Amato30-1
7By the MoonRajiv Maragh124Michelle Nevin12-1
8ConstellationFlavien Prat124Bob Baffert15-1
9Finley'sluckycharmBrian Hernandez, Jr.124W. Bret Calhoun6-1
10Highway StarAngel Arroyo124Rodrigo A. Ubillo15-1
11Unique BellaMike Smith122Jerry Hollendorfer9-5
12Skye DiamondsTiago Pereira124William Spawr5-1
13Princess KarenJulien Leparoux122Jeff Bonde20-1
14Ami's MesaLuis Contreras124Josie Carroll20-1

SEVENTH RACE.

1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $2,000,000. 'Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf'. Stakes. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1War FlagJose Ortiz124III Claude R McGaughey12-1
2SengaStephane Pasquier121Pascal F. Bary20-1
3Birdie GoldMike Smith121Gary Mandella30-1
4ZipessaJoe Bravo124Michael Stidham20-1
5Wuheida William Buick121Charles Appleby20-1
6CambodiaDrayden Van Dyke124Thomas F. Proctor8-1
7Dacita Joel Rosario124Chad C. Brown8-1
8Grand Jete Javier Castellano124Chad C. Brown6-1
9Lady EliIrad Ortiz, Jr.124Chad C. Brown5-2
10Queen's Trust Lanfranco Dettori124Sir Michael R. Stoute12-1
11Nezwaah Andrea Atzeni124Roger Varian20-1
12AvengeFlavien Prat124Richard E. Mandella8-1
13Goodyearforroses Corey Nakatani124Richard Baltas12-1
14Rhododendron Ryan Moore121Aidan P. O'Brien8-1
Also Eligible
15Kitten's RoarJohn Velazquez124Michael J. Maker20-1
16Responsibleforlove Joseph Talamo124Neil D. Drysdale20-1

EIGHTH RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $1,500,000. 'TwinSpires Breeders' Cup Sprint'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1CalculatorJohn Velazquez126Peter Miller20-1
2DrefongMike Smith126Bob Baffert5-2
3American PastimeCorey Nakatani124Robert B. Hess, Jr.12-1
4B SquaredMario Gutierrez124Doug F. O'Neill30-1
5WhitmoreManuel Franco126Ron Moquett15-1
6Mind Your BiscuitsJoel Rosario126Chad Summers6-1
7TakafulJose Ortiz124Kiaran P. McLaughlin5-1
8Roy HKent Desormeaux126Peter Miller7-2
9Ransom the MoonFlavien Prat126Philip D'Amato12-1
10Imperial HintJavier Castellano126Luis Carvajal, Jr.9-2

NINTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $2,000,000. 'Breeders' Cup Mile'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Midnight StormTyler Baze126Philip D'Amato15-1
2Heart to HeartJulien Leparoux126Brian A. Lynch6-1
3Mr. RoaryTyler Conner126George Papaprodromou30-1
4Lancaster BomberSeamus Heffernan123Aidan P. O'Brien20-1
5World ApprovalJohn Velazquez126Mark E. Casse9-2
6Zelzal Gregory Benoist126Jean-Claude Rouget20-1
7OmDrayden Van Dyke126Dan L. Hendricks20-1
8Suedois Daniel Tudhope126David O'Meara6-1
9Home of The Brave Mike Smith126Hugo Palmer20-1
10Ribchester William Buick126Richard Fahey7-2
11Ballagh RocksJose Lezcano126William I. Mott12-1
12Roly PolyRyan Moore120Aidan P. O'Brien6-1
13BlackjackcatKent Desormeaux126Mark Glatt15-1
14Karar Lanfranco Dettori126Francis - Hen Graffard15-1

TENTH RACE.

1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $2,000,000. 'Sentient Jet Breeders' Cup Juvenile'. Stakes. Colts and Geldings. 2 year olds.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1U S Navy FlagRyan Moore122Aidan P. O'Brien8-1
2SolominiFlavien Prat122Bob Baffert6-1
3Firenze FireIrad Ortiz, Jr.122Jason Servis6-1
4GivemeaminitJavier Castellano122Dallas Stewart20-1
5Free Drop BillyRobby Albarado122Dale L. Romans5-1
6Good MagicJose Ortiz122Chad C. Brown8-1
7The TabulatorJose Valdivia, Jr.122Larry Rivelli20-1
8BahamianMario Gutierrez122Simon Callaghan30-1
9HazitJohn Velazquez122Todd A. Pletcher20-1
10Golden DragonEvin Roman122Mikhail Yanakov30-1
11Bolt d'OroCorey Nakatani122Mick Ruis9-5
12Hollywood StarJoel Rosario122Dale L. Romans15-1

ELEVENTH RACE.

1½ Mile Turf. Purse: $4,000,000. 'Longines Breeders' Cup Turf'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Talismanic Mickael Barzalona126Andre Fabre15-1
2Bullards AlleyJavier Castellano126Tim Glyshaw15-1
3Highland Reel Ryan Moore126Aidan P. O'Brien5-1
4Decorated Knight Andrea Atzeni126Roger J. Charlton15-1
6Cliffs of Moher Wayne Lordan122Aidan P. O'Brien20-1
7Itsinthepost Tyler Baze126Jeff Mullins15-1
8Bigger PictureJohn Velazquez126Michael J. Maker15-1
9Seventh Heaven Seamus Heffernan123Aidan P. O'Brien20-1
10Fanciful Angel Irad Ortiz, Jr.126Chad C. Brown12-1
11Hunt Flavien Prat126Philip D'Amato15-1
12Beach PatrolJoel Rosario126Chad C. Brown4-1
13Sadler's JoyJulien Leparoux126Thomas Albertrani12-1
14Oscar PerformanceJose Ortiz122Brian A. Lynch10-1

TWELFTH RACE.

1¼ Mile. Purse: $6,000,000. 'Breeders' Cup Classic'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1ArrogateMike Smith126Bob Baffert2-1
2War DecreeSeamus Heffernan122Aidan P. O'Brien30-1
3Win the SpaceJoseph Talamo126George Papaprodromou30-1
4War StoryJose Ortiz126Jorge Navarro30-1
5Gun RunnerFlorent Geroux126Steven M. Asmussen9-5
6Mubtaahij Drayden Van Dyke126Bob Baffert12-1
7Churchill Ryan Moore122Aidan P. O'Brien15-1
8West CoastJavier Castellano122Bob Baffert6-1
9GunneveraEdgard Zayas122Antonio Sano30-1
10PavelMario Gutierrez122Doug F. O'Neill20-1
11CollectedMartin Garcia126Bob Baffert6-1
Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
58°