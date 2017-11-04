Racing! Congratulations to Forever Unbridled for winning the Distaff

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, welcome back to our horse racing newsletter and here’s wishing Stellar Wind a great new career.
Del Mar handled the first day (the easy day) of the Breeders’ Cup pretty smoothly. They definitely couldn’t do it if they didn’t cap attendance around 38,000. I heard a great analogy about the difference between Santa Anita hosting the event and Del Mar. Santa Anita is like a battleship with all the support and know how of a military operation. Del Mar is like someone’s private yacht, a couple of smart people but is mostly in it just for the fun.
They get a solid A for the first day, although it was not sold out as 32,278 were at the track.
Let’s get to capsules of Friday’s races provided by my colleague Mike Tierney and then we’ll follow up with my mini-previews of Saturday’s races. Remember, if you want to win, consult a professional (like Jeff and Aaron’s video below), don’t look to me.
Friday’s races
Juvenile Fillies Turf
Winner: Contestants in the Cup races for two-year-olds cannot defend their titles, but trainers and jockeys can. Chad Brown and Javier Castellano, who teamed last year with the winning New Money Honey, repeated with Rushing Fall. The second betting choice at 3-to-1 in the maximum 14-horse field needed a fast break from the wide No. 11 post and got it, only to get bounced around. Castellano got the filly in front early in the stretch and held on by three-quarters of a length to stay unbeaten in three outings.
Scoop: Seven months ago, Brown told the horse’s co-owner, Bob Edwards, “Look, if you give her to me, I’ll take you to the Breeders’ Cup.” Assigning Rushing Fall to Brown was not exactly a risk. The master of grass racing earned his fourth Juvenile Fillies Turf victory Friday.
Quote: “He’s very dedicated. He picks the spot with the horse. . . He takes his time. . . . He tries to pay attention to the little details. You put that together, and you always have a better result.” —Javier Castellano on Brown’s turf success
Dirt Mile
Winner: Battle of Midway has raced on the lead before but, emerging from the No. 9 post in a 10-horse cast, ceded the pace and was situated behind the speed. Jockey Flavien Prat saved some ground with deft maneuvering, which allowed the 14-to-1 shot to enter the stretch in second place and run down front-running Sharp Azteca to score by a half-length. Battle of Midway topped his previous best effort two races back in his Del Mar debut.
Scoop: Prat has contributed beyond his riding to the horse’s winning ways. He urged trainer Jerry Hollendorfer to consider using blinkers to keep Battle of Midway focused on the task. Hollendorfer obliged, adding small blinkers prior to the triumph at Del Mar by 6 1/4 lengths in the Shared Belief.
Quote: “When Prat [first] came around, [trainer] Richard Mandella started riding him, and I think that perked a few people up. If Richard would use him, then everybody else thought they should give him a chance, too.” —Jerry Hollendorfer
Juvenile Turf
Winner: It’s not often that a favorite goes off at 9-to-2. Mendelssohn, nearly 5-to-1, did so and rewarded his backers with a one-length win as trainer Aidan O’Brien and jockey Ryan Moore, the British version of Brown and Castellano, partnered for their fourth blue ribbon in this race, all since 2011. A late foal who is still green, Mendelssohn finished 33 1/2 lengths behind two efforts ago and placed eighth, 16 lengths back, in his inaugural race five starts back. He raced more professionally Friday.
Scoop: Though O’Brien’s horses have not hit the board in the Kentucky Derby, with a best finish of fifth in five attempts, he might give it another go with Mendelssohn, whose pedigree hints that he could excel on dirt courses. “We had it in our head that if everything went well today, he could be a horse we could train for the Kentucky Derby,” he said.
Quote: “I think one or two people quibbled about [the sizable amount of] his yearling price, which was $3 million, but I don't think they're quibbling now.” —Co-owner Michael Tabor
Distaff
You can read all about it by clicking here.
View from the experts
In case you missed it, here’s some great handicapping advice from Jeff Siegel and Aaron Vercruysse of xbtv. Here is their analysis of the final four Breeders’ Cup races on Saturday’s card. (watch here) And here is their look at the first five races on Saturday’s Breeders’ Cup program. (watch here).
Saturday’s races
Juvenile Fillies (12:00 p.m.)
Moonshine Memories, running for Simon Callaghan, is the favorite at 7-2 in this 1 1/16-mile race with 13 runners. She’s undefeated in three starts, two of those at Del Mar. She won at this distance at Santa Anita by a convincing 2 ¾ lengths. Separationofpowers, for Chad Brown, is the second favorite at 4-1. She has won two of her three starts, running in New York. Mark Casse is bringing forth Heavenly Love at 9-2. She has won her last two running in Kentucky. All three fillies have at least one Grade 1 stakes win. Moonshine Memories and Heavenly Love have the same sire, Malibu Moon.
Turf Sprint (12:37 p.m.)
Lady Aurelia is the only 3 year old in the 5 furlong race. She debuted at Keeneland, where she won by 7 ½ lengths and then shipped across the pond to race in Britain and France. she did come back for one other Keeneland race, which she won, and picked up John Velazquez as her jockey. She’s won five of seven and never finished out of the money. She’s the 5-2 favorite. Marsha, a 4-year-old filly, is shipping here from Europe with seven wins in 17 starts. If she wins it will give us an excuse to say, “Marsha, Marsha, Marsha.” (Only those of a certain age will get that reference.) She’s at 7-2.
Filly & Mare Sprint (1:14 p.m.)
This is all about Unique Bella, a 3 year old for Jerry Hollendorfer. Bella has won five of six races and looked like a favorite for the Kentucky Oaks before she was shut down in March with sore shins. She rested up and came back on Oct. 8 to win the LA Woman at Santa Anita by 3 ½ lengths. Mike Smith is her regular jockey. She broke her maiden in her second race, at Del Mar, winning by 10 ¼. So she likes the track. Skye Diamonds is the second choice at 5-1 for Bill Spawr in the 14 horse, 7 furlong race. Finley’sluckycharm is at 6-1.
Filly & Mare Turf (2:00 p.m.)
Last year in this race Lady Eli just lost by a nose to Queen’s Trust. Both are back but are in different orbits. Lady Eli is the 5-2 favorite and has three Grade 1 wins in four races this year. She was second in the other race. Queen’s Trust (12-1) hasn’t finished better than third in her five races this year. Brown and Irad Ortiz should have the upper hand on this shipper. The second favorite is Grand Jete at 6-1.
Sprint (2:37 p.m.)
Drefong is hoping to become only the second horse to win the 6 furlong Sprint in back-to-back years. The first was Midnight Lute in the 2008-2009. The commonality? Both are trained by Bob Baffert. Drefong missed the first half of this year after he spiked a temperature late last year. Baffert kept him off the track and brought him back for the Bing Crosby in July and he unseated rider Smith. He then went to Saratoga and won by a comfortable four lengths. He’s won six of eight lifetime races. He’s the 5-2 favorite. Roy H is the second favorite at 7-2. He was also in the Bing Crosby and finished second after being interfered with by a riderless Drefong. Imperial Hunt, at 9-2, has a five race winning streak, running back east.
Mile (3:19 p.m.)
This turf race doesn’t have many horses familiar to Southern California horse racing fans. Only Midnight Storm for Phil D’Amato and Blackjackcat for Mark Glatt regularly run on this circuit. Both horses are 15-1. Ribchester is the favorite at 7-2. The 4-year-old colt was second in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Royal Ascot. World Approval, for Mark Casse, has won four of five this year, two of those Grade 1s. Velazquez has the mount for the 5-year-old gelding. He’s 9-2.
Juvenile (3:58 p.m.)
On the surface, no one can touch Bolt D’Oro, who crushed the field in the FrontRunner at Santa Anita by 7 ¾ lengths at the same distance as the 1 1/16-mile Juvenile. Trained by Mick Ruis this 9-5 favorite hasn’t even been tested. Baffert, who has Solomini at 6-1, said he would be happy just running second. Free Drop Billy, from trainer Dale Romans, seems to be the best from the East. He won his last race, the Breeders Futurity at Keeneland, by four lengths.
Turf (4:37 p.m.)
Highland Reel won this 1 1/2-mile race last year and he’s back but not the favorite despite winning two of five races this year. He’s the third choice at 5-1. The lukewarm favorite at 7-2 was the Irish-bred Ulysses, but he was scratched Friday night on the advice of veterinarians. He had won three of six this year and in his last race, the prestigious Arc de Triomphe at Chantilly in France, he finished third. Trainer Brown is always dangerous on the turf and he sends forward Beach Patrol, at 4-1. This 4-year-old colt has two wins in six starts. The wins were his last two races, including the Arlington Million.
Classic (5:35 p.m.)
For a preview of the Classic just click here. Or if you want to see Baffert (watch here) or Smith talk (watch here) go for it, courtesy of Jennie Rees.
Racing at Del Mar
The first feature on Friday’s non-Breeders’ Cup card was the $200,000 Damascus Stakes over 7 furlongs, which was won by Americanize. Callaghan was the trainer and Rafael Bejarano was the jockey. He won by 2 ¼ lengths over favorite Mr. Hinx. Americanize paid $12.00, $6.20 and $3.60.
The $200,000 Golden State Juvenile Fillies, also at 7 furlongs, was won by a late charging One Fast Broad for trainer Ruis and jockey Corey Nakatani. Spiced Perfection, owned in part by my colleague above Mike Tierney, finished second by a length. One Fast Broad paid $10.40, $4.60, $3.60.
In the 1 ¾ mile $200,000 Marathon Stakes, Destin went by Infobedad to win by 1 ¾ lengths. Destin paid $6, $4.20, $2.80 for winning connections of Todd Pletcher and Velazquez.
Belvoir Bay won the five furlong Ken Maddy Stakes on the turf in the nightcap.
Remember, early post is 10:10 on Saturday.
Jeffrey Nahill’s spot DM play
10TH RACE: No. 7 The Tabulator (20-1)
Yes, I am going against the likely biggest favorite of the day in Bolt D’Oro, the really local horse owned and trained by Ruis. He is the most probable winner of the day, but the Tabulator is also a perfect 3-for-3 in the Midwest for trainer Larry Rivelli. Again looking for a big upset. I suggest exactas with Bolt d'Oro on top of The Tabulaor, Solomini and U S Navy Flag might pay well as a backup.
Friday’s result: Good Bye Greg didn't take to the dirt in the first race and finished fifth.
Jeff Nahill is a quality editor for the San Diego Union-Tribune. He can be reached at jeff.nahill@sduniontribune.com. For other selections go to his blog: fromthewinnerscircle.me
Ed Burgart’s LA spot play
EIGHTH RACE: No. 4, Strawfinders Jessee (2-1)
She exits the best races and earned a strong 99 Trackmaster speed figure in last fifth-place Grade I outing. Mare won three times last year and fits the restricted allowance conditions perfectly.
Final thought
Still looking to jump the circulation of this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.
Any thoughts, drop me an email at my new address johnacherwa@gmail.com (don’t worry because there is not an LA Times in it, I’m still here) or feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.
Del Mar Charts Results for Friday, November 3.
Copyright 2017 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 3rd day of a 16-day meet. Clear & Fast
Del Mar Entries for Saturday, November 4.
