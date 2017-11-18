Racing! Hey, Del Mar, you’ve got some splainin’ to do

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as I’m trying to figure out how little work I can get away with over the Thanksgiving holiday. Last weekend and this, Del Mar decided to honor, as it has in the last couple of years, film stars of the past with races named for Bob Hope and Betty Grable. The Bob Hope Stakes was run last Saturday for 2-year-olds over 7 furlongs. It used to be the Hollywood Prevue Stakes, when there was a Hollywood Park. Last Sunday was the Betty Grable Stakes, for Cal-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, and also over 7 furlongs. It used to be the Cat’s Cradle Stakes. (Wonder if Del Mar considered renaming it the Cat Stevens or Yusuf Islam Stakes. Uh, no.) Today is the Desi Arnaz Stakes, which used to be the Moccasin Stakes, for 2-year-old fillies over, yes, 7 furlongs. And dare we say, the losers will have some splainin’ to do. And on Sunday is the Cary Grant Stakes for 3-year-old Cal-breds over, of course, 7 furlongs. With all due respect to Cal-breds, Cary Grant gets a race for Cal-breds, while Arnaz get the one with open company? Really? Now, you can’t argue Hope and Grable as big-time stars. They even starred in a couple of movies together, both in 1938. There was College Swing, which if you really want to watch is available on YouTube, just click right here. It’s really a vehicle for George Burns and Gracie Allen, but Hope and Grable have big parts. And then there is Give Me a Sailor, which has Hope and Grable as the co-leads. There’s also Martha Raye, who in the trailer, is touted as having “gorgeous gams,” a phrase that will get you a visit to HR around most workplaces nowadays. If you want to watch (movie: just click here) or (trailer: just click here) OK, we’re off topic. Now you can understand Arnaz having a race named after him, because he lived in Del Mar for a long time and regularly attended the races. So that’s legit. But wouldn’t he be the guy that gets the Cal-bred race because he was Cal-living-at-Del-Mar? And, without Lucille Ball, a whole lot fewer of us would have ever heard of him, much like what the reputation of Cal-breds might be without California Chrome. But it’s Grant, who has two more Oscar nominations than the other three combined (2-0-0-0), that gets a race for 3-year-old Cal-breds. In fact, Grant is more associated with Hollywood Park, for whom they named their original Pavilion and then one in the casino. Hey, we’re just having fun with Del Mar. Rumor has it that Arnaz was quite the character around the track. I’ve been promised stories that no doubt would not be suitable for a family newsletter. So stay tuned. Del Mar racing Dream Tree will be the likely favorite in Saturday’s running of the $100,000 Desi Arnaz Stakes. It’s her second start after winning by a nose in a maiden special weight at Santa Anita on Oct. 27. She’s 2-1 on the morning line for trainer Bob Baffert and jockey Drayden Van Dyke, who seems to be getting a steady share of mounts from Baffert. She’ll be breaking from the six in the five-horse field. Midnight Bisou, who was on the wrong end of the nose photo (wonder how long that same photo would take at Del Mar?) against Dream Tree is at 3-1 for trainer Bill Spawr and new jockey Rafael Bejarano. Tiago Pereira was Bisou’s jockey but got off to ride Ms Bad Behavior, who he has ridden three ties including a win last time out. This filly is at 5-2 for Richard Baltas, who also has Secret Spice in the race. “She’s had some time between races, she’s trained very well and the last couple of works have been very good, so this seemed like a logical spot for her,” Balgtas told Del Mar publicity about Ms Bad Behavior. Steph Being Steph, who drew the rail, was going to be scratched Saturday morning. Big races preview A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST. 12:47 Aqueduct: $150,000 Artie Schiller Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile on the turf. Favorite: Delta Prince (5-2) 1:38 Woodbine: $125,000 Frost King Stakes, 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Be Vewy Vewy Quiet (2-1) 2:24 Churchill Downs: $100,000 Cardinal Handicap, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on the turf. Favorite: Dona Bruja (8-5) 2:30 Del Mar: $100,000 Desi Arnaz Stakes, fillies, 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Dream Tree (2-1) 6:44 Delta Downs: $150,000 Louisiana Legacy, 2-year-olds, 1 mile. Favorite: Budro Talking (5-2) Bob Ike’s DM pick of the day NINTH RACE: No. 4 Bolitar (5-1) Comebacker from high-percentage Peter Miller barn has been sidelined since April but is capable of firing fresh over a track he likes and has a steady seven-day work pattern for his return. FIFTH RACE: No. 6 Twisted Sifter (9-5) He was steadily bumped at intervals of last fifth-place try after a sluggish start in a fast race and now moves to the outside post. He was a strong third from the rail post two races back and has earned two consecutive strong Trackmaster speed figures. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more. Any thoughts, drop me an email at johnacherwa@gmail.com or feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa And now the star of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries. Del Mar Charts Results for Friday, November 17. Copyright 2017 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 10th day of a 16-day meet. Cloudy & Firm FIRST RACE. 1 3/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 24.10 47.53 1:11.91 1:37.22 2:02.98 2:15.79 Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Cafe Flavor 121 4 3–2 3–hd 4–2 3–hd 2–½ 1–2½ Van Dyke 1.80 2 Malko 124 2 5–1½ 4–hd 3–½ 4–2½ 4–1 2–½ Elliott 7.90 6 Kristi's Copilot 124 6 2–5 2–12 2–8 2–1 1–hd 3–2½ Talamo 2.10 3 Lucky J Lane 124 3 4–1½ 6 5–hd 5–hd 5–2 4–½ Pereira 12.20 1 Little Scotty 124 1 1–½ 1–hd 1–3 1–2 3–2 5–1¾ T Baze 3.00 5 Kid Charming 121 5 6 5–hd 6 6 6 6 Espinoza 11.30 4 CAFE FLAVOR 5.60 3.20 2.20 2 MALKO (IRE) 5.40 2.80 6 KRISTI'S COPILOT 2.40 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $12.40 $2 QUINELLA (2-4) $16.20 $1 SUPERFECTA (4-2-6-3) $147.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-6) $17.60 Winner–Cafe Flavor Dbb.c.4 by Einstein (BRZ) out of Fortune Candy, by Milwaukee Brew. Bred by Adena Springs (ON). Trainer: Patrick Gallagher. Owner: Oda Racing Stable and US Equine. Mutuel Pool $167,774 Exacta Pool $85,382 Quinella Pool $3,324 Superfecta Pool $26,975 Trifecta Pool $47,856. Scratched–none. CAFE FLAVOR chased a bit off the rail, split foes three deep nearing the middle turn then chased outside a rival, continued a bit off the rail on the final turn, came out into the stretch, bid three wide under left handed urging in midstretch to gain the lead past the eighth pole and won clear. MALKO (IRE) tossed his head and was off slowly, saved ground, split horses nearing the middle turn, angled in and chased inside, steadied early and again midway on the last turn, came out in upper stretch and gained second. KRISTI'S COPILOT moved up four wide into the first turn then dueled outside a rival, stalked that one off the rail leaving the middle turn and on the backstretch and final turn, re-bid in the stretch to gain a short lead, battled between foes in midstretch and was edged for the place. LUCKY J LANE saved ground chasing the pace, went outside a rival on the final turn and lacked the needed rally. LITTLE SCOTTY had good early speed and dueled inside, kicked clear into the backstretch, set the pace along the rail, fought back in the stretch and weakened late. KID CHARMING settled outside a rival, went up four wide nearing the middle turn then chased alongside a foe, continued off the rail on the final turn and did not rally. A claim of foul by the rider of the runner-up against the winner for alleged interference on the final turn was not allowed by the stewards, who ruled the videotape was inconclusive. SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 23.83 48.77 1:13.87 1:26.14 1:38.75 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Forbidden Command 120 1 1 1–1 1–1 1–1½ 1–3 1–3½ T Baze 2.10 6 Glamsquad 113 6 6 6 3–hd 3–hd 2–hd 2–1¼ Fuentes 3.40 4 Optimistic Outcome 113 4 3 4–1 4–1 2–½ 3–2½ 3–6½ Roman 2.60 5 Sheswildnfree 120 5 4 5–2 6 5–2 4–1½ 4–½ Maldonado 3.70 2 I'm No Patsy 120 2 2 2–1 2–1 4–1 5–2 5–nk Arias 23.80 3 Veronica Bay 120 3 5 3–½ 5–½ 6 6 6 Pereira 7.30 1 FORBIDDEN COMMAND 6.20 3.80 2.40 6 GLAMSQUAD 5.00 3.00 4 OPTIMISTIC OUTCOME 2.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1) $15.80 $1 EXACTA (1-6) $13.40 $2 QUINELLA (1-6) $14.00 $1 SUPERFECTA (1-6-4-5) $103.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-4) $18.10 Winner–Forbidden Command B.m.5 by Forest Command out of Forbidden Sea, by Spectacular Bid. Bred by Four Quarters Corp. (CA). Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Owner: Wynn Vegas Enterprises, LLC. Mutuel Pool $172,403 Daily Double Pool $34,674 Exacta Pool $82,977 Quinella Pool $3,981 Superfecta Pool $36,194 Trifecta Pool $56,618. Scratched–none. FORBIDDEN COMMAND sped to the early lead, inched away leaving the first turn, met the bid of a rival midway on the backstretch and edged away again, inched clear leaving the second turn and won clear under urging. GLAMSQUAD a step slow to begin, angled in and saved ground, pulled her way up between foes on the backstretch, angled back in on the second turn, continued inside in the stretch and bested the others. OPTIMISTIC OUTCOME stalked between foes then three wide on the backstretch and second turn, angled in outside a rival into the stretch and was clearly best of the rest. SHESWILDNFREE four wide into the first turn, stalked outside, went up four wide into the second turn and three deep into the stretch and weakened. I'M NO PATSY had speed between rivals then stalked off the rail, bid outside the winner midway on the backstretch, tracked that one just off the fence to the stretch and also weakened. VERONICA BAY saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back on the second turn, came out into the stretch and also weakened. THIRD RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 23.48 47.20 1:11.47 1:36.42 1:42.90 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 It's The Ice 119 7 1 2–3 2–2½ 1–1 1–1 1–1½ Roman 1.50 3 Billy Big 122 3 7 7 7 7 3–hd 2–½ Gonzalez 4.60 7 Royal Opera House 122 6 4 4–1½ 3–2 3–1½ 2–2½ 3–2¼ Prat 2.40 1 Iron Alex 122 1 5 5–2 5–hd 5–3 4–½ 4–½ Maldonado 18.10 4 He Could 122 4 6 6–5 6–6 4–hd 5–2½ 5–5¾ T Baze 12.00 6 Bow and Arrow 122 5 2 3–hd 4–1 6–2 6–4 6–11¾ Pena 59.00 2 A New Trend 124 2 3 1–½ 1–hd 2–hd 7 7 Pereira 4.60 8 IT'S THE ICE (GB) 5.00 3.00 2.40 3 BILLY BIG (IRE) 4.60 2.60 7 ROYAL OPERA HOUSE (IRE) 2.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8) $18.60 $1 EXACTA (8-3) $9.00 $2 QUINELLA (3-8) $10.00 $1 SUPERFECTA (8-3-7-1) $121.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-3-7) $14.65 Winner–It's The Ice (GB) Dbb.g.4 by Sakhee's Secret (GB) out of Vodka Shot, by Holy Bull. Bred by Mr and Mrs R. Newman (GB). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing. Mutuel Pool $249,956 Daily Double Pool $18,352 Exacta Pool $137,474 Quinella Pool $4,887 Superfecta Pool $62,344 Trifecta Pool $91,366. Claimed–It's The Ice (GB) by Steve Moger. Trainer: Ed Moger, Jr. Claimed–Royal Opera House (IRE) by Casey, Terrence, Finch, Peter, Lambert, Jeff and Summertime Racing. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–Mercer Island. $1 Pick Three (4-1-8) paid $28.60. Pick Three Pool $44,137. IT'S THE ICE (GB) had speed three deep then dueled outside a rival, inched away on the second turn, continued a bit off the rail into the stretch, found the inside in midstretch and held sway under urging. BILLY BIG (IRE) squeezed back at the start, saved ground off the pace, came out on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and finished well to gain the place. ROYAL OPERA HOUSE (IRE) stalked outside a rival then off the rail, continued alongside a foe on the second turn, came out into the stretch and was edged for second late. IRON ALEX saved ground chasing the pace, split rivals leaving the backstretch, continued inside on the second turn and in the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. HE COULD broke in and bumped a rival, settled a bit off the rail then outside a foe, went three deep leaving the backstretch and again into the stretch and lacked the necessary rally. BOW AND ARROW had speed between foes then stalked inside, dropped back into and on the second turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. A NEW TREND broke out and bumped a rival, had good early speed and angled in, dueled inside, stalked on the second turn and gave way in the stretch. HAND TIMED. FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.26 45.89 58.19 1:04.83 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Gem of a Marina 122 5 4 2–hd 2–hd 1–1½ 1–2¼ T Baze 10.20 2 Get Yourself Home 122 2 6 6 5–½ 3–1 2–1½ Bejarano 0.80 1 Hailey Rachele 124 1 5 1–hd 1–hd 2–1½ 3–3½ Pereira 2.60 3 Del Mar Diva 122 3 2 3–hd 3–½ 4–1 4–1¼ Arias 20.80 6 Topaz Time 119 6 1 4–1½ 4–2½ 5–5 5–3½ Roman 12.00 4 Right to the Point 124 4 3 5–1 6 6 6 Hernandez 5.10 5 GEM OF A MARINA 22.40 7.00 3.40 2 GET YOURSELF HOME 2.80 2.10 1 HAILEY RACHELE 2.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-5) $63.80 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $28.30 $2 QUINELLA (2-5) $17.00 $1 SUPERFECTA (5-2-1-3) $288.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-1) $40.50 Winner–Gem of a Marina Grr.f.3 by Marino Marini out of Tribal Gem, by Tribal Rule. Bred by James Weigel (CA). Trainer: Matthew Chew. Owner: Millard, Marianne and Weigel, James. Mutuel Pool $206,971 Daily Double Pool $23,474 Exacta Pool $121,643 Quinella Pool $3,929 Superfecta Pool $52,169 Trifecta Pool $81,513. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-8-5) paid $95.40. Pick Three Pool $41,745. GEM OF A MARINA had good early speed and dueled three deep between rivals, took a short lead in upper stretch, inched away under urging in midstretch and proved best. GET YOURSELF HOME broke out a bit and slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, moved up inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and gained the place. HAILEY RACHELE had speed inside and dueled along the rail, fought back on the turn and into the stretch, could not match the winner in the final furlong, lost the place but bested the others. DEL MAR DIVA also had good early speed and dueled between horses, drifted to the inside in the stretch and weakened. TOPAZ TIME pressed the pace four wide, stalked leaving the turn, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. RIGHT TO THE POINT had speed between horses then stalked off the rail, continued outside the runner-up on the turn and had little left for the stretch.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.08 46.94 1:11.51 1:24.00 1:36.24

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 12 Proud 'n' Ready 121 10 7 7–1½ 7–½ 6–1 4–hd 1–½ Prat 14.70 11 Looking At Thelake 119 9 10 9–½ 9–2½ 8–1 8–½ 2–½ Bejarano 5.50 6 DQ–Midnight Swinger 121 5 2 5–1½ 5–1 4–1 1–½ 3–½ Gonzalez 9.60 9 Tizway That Way 114 7 4 3–2 3–1½ 3–hd 2–hd 4–hd Roman 26.60 1 Lady Ninja 119 1 5 6–½ 6–1½ 7–hd 9–1 5–hd Van Dyke 8.00 3 Aura Rose 119 3 3 4–½ 4–½ 5–½ 6–½ 6–hd T Baze 3.50 7 Tink's Twirl 119 6 6 8–1 8–1 9–½ 10 7–¾ Arroyo, Jr. 2.80 2 Quinn Murphy 119 2 8 10 10 10 7–1 8–1¼ Maldonado 50.10 10 Candy Swirls 120 8 9 2–2 1–hd 2–1 3–½ 9–1¼ Stevens 3.70 5 Her Big Moment 114 4 1 1–hd 2–3½ 1–1½ 5–hd 10 Fuentes 74.10

12 PROUD 'N' READY 31.40 12.60 7.80 11 LOOKING AT THELAKE 7.20 4.60 9 TIZWAY THAT WAY 8.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-12) $228.20 $1 EXACTA (12-11) $94.20 $2 QUINELLA (11-12) $82.80 $1 SUPERFECTA (12-11-9-1) $15,631.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (12-11-9) $498.80

Winner–Proud 'n' Ready B.f.4 by More Than Ready out of Holdontoyourdream, by Proud Citizen. Bred by Normandy Farm (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Gatto Racing LLC and Sebold Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $290,197 Daily Double Pool $28,184 Exacta Pool $157,089 Quinella Pool $7,162 Superfecta Pool $68,879 Trifecta Pool $99,314. Scratched–Demigoddess, Party Hostess, Tammy's Window. DQ–#6 Midnight Swinger–finished 3rd, disqualified, placed 6th. $1 Pick Three (8-5-12) paid $481.60. Pick Three Pool $51,214. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-1-5/8-5-12) 5 correct paid $2,127.65. Pick Five Pool $333,714.

PROUD 'N' READY angled in and chased outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. LOOKING AT THELAKE a step slow to begin, settled three deep then outside a rival, swung five wide into the stretch and closed willingly. MIDNIGHT SWINGER chased outside a rival, came four wide into the stretch, took a short lead outside foes in midstretch, drifted in from the whip past midstretch then drifted out into the whip in deep stretch and continued willingly. TIZWAY THAT WAY angled in outside a rival then chased inside, bid along the rail in the stretch and also went on willingly but was outfinished. LADY NINJA pulled along the inside then saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch and went on with interest between foes. AURA ROSE saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, was between foes in midstretch then steadied in tight off heels in deep stretch. TINK'S TWIRL chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, continued inside into the second turn, came out leaving that turn and four wide into the stretch, steadied off heels in midstretch and was outfinished. QUINN MURPHY saved ground chasing the pace, continued along the rail with a bid in the drive and was outkicked. CANDY SWIRLS bobbled at the start, dueled outside a rival, came out three deep into the stretch, continued between foes in midstretch and weakened. HER BIG MOMENT had good early speed and angled in, dueled inside, inched away on the second turn, came out into the stretch, was between foes in midstretch and also weakened late. Following a stewards' inquiry MIDNIGHT SWINGER was disqualified and placed sixth for interference in deep stretch.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 23.34 48.59 1:14.22 1:26.94 1:39.96

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Davka 120 7 8 5–1½ 4–½ 2–hd 1–½ 1–½ Van Dyke 3.10 2 Touchdown U S C 122 2 6 2–1 2–½ 1–hd 2–3½ 2–4¾ Pereira 10.90 3 On the Right 115 3 4 7–1 8 6–1 5–4 3–hd Roman 5.20 4 Starship Chewy 122 4 5 8 7–hd 4–1½ 4–½ 4–4¼ Chaves 11.00 1 Derby Factor 122 1 3 1–hd 1–hd 3–3 3–1½ 5–1¾ Boulanger 30.10 5 Powerful Thirst 122 5 2 4–hd 6–1 5–½ 6–4 6–9½ Franco 0.70 8 Daylight Charger 119 8 7 6–½ 5–hd 7–1 7–5 7–16½ Arias 80.50 6 Canadian Warrior 122 6 1 3–hd 3–½ 8 8 8 Pena 70.50

7 DAVKA 8.20 4.20 3.60 2 TOUCHDOWN U S C 9.40 4.80 3 ON THE RIGHT 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (12-7) $183.40 $1 EXACTA (7-2) $38.10 $2 QUINELLA (2-7) $45.20 $1 SUPERFECTA (7-2-3-4) $495.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-3) $69.45

Winner–Davka Dbb.g.2 by Alternation out of Philadelphia Gold, by Touch Gold. Bred by Sheltowee Farm, Michael E. Evans II &Travis A. Evans (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $240,097 Daily Double Pool $28,823 Exacta Pool $156,196 Quinella Pool $6,773 Superfecta Pool $99,422 Trifecta Pool $123,539. Claimed–Powerful Thirst by Lerner Racing and Schwartz, Jack. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-12-7) paid $653.10. Pick Three Pool $59,003.

DAVKA five wide into the first turn, went up four wide to press the pace on the backstretch, dueled three deep on the second turn, took a short lead into the stretch and gamely prevailed under urging. TOUCHDOWN U S C fractious in the gate, dueled outside a rival then between foes, fought back off the rail in the stretch and continued gamely to the wire. ON THE RIGHT chased off the rail then inside, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. STARSHIP CHEWY chased inside then off the rail, went three deep then four wide on the second turn, continued off the inside into the stretch and was edged for third. DERBY FACTOR had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the second turn and weakened in the stretch. POWERFUL THIRST three deep into the first turn, angled in and stalked inside, came out in the stretch and also weakened. DAYLIGHT CHARGER five wide into the first turn, angled in and stalked outside a rival then between foes and gave way in the stretch. CANADIAN WARRIOR four wide into the first turn, stalked then pulled his way up three deep between foes to vie for command, dropped back on the second turn, gave way and was eased late.

SEVENTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.23 45.39 56.88

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Beau Square 122 8 4 5–hd 6–1½ 3–hd 1–¾ Gutierrez 1.90 1 Batiquitos 122 1 7 6–hd 5–½ 4–½ 2–ns Bejarano 3.70 2 Bold At Night 122 2 5 2–hd 2–1 1–1 3–1 Conner 20.10 7 Mikenjane 122 6 8 7–2½ 7–1½ 6–1½ 4–¾ T Baze 3.00 5 Candy Ruler 122 4 1 3–½ 3–½ 2–1 5–hd Van Dyke 5.70 6 Desert Madam 124 5 6 8 8 7–½ 6–2¼ Prat 9.60 8 Irish and Lucky 122 7 2 1–1½ 1–hd 5–1½ 7–5¼ Hernandez 45.30 4 Trap Queen 122 3 3 4–1 4–hd 8 8 Elliott 11.90

9 BEAU SQUARE 5.80 3.00 3.20 1 BATIQUITOS 4.40 4.00 2 BOLD AT NIGHT 9.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-9) $28.40 $1 EXACTA (9-1) $14.80 $2 QUINELLA (1-9) $15.60 $1 SUPERFECTA (9-1-2-7) $400.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-1-2) $67.75

Winner–Beau Square B.f.3 by Square Eddie out of Chanel My Belle, by General Meeting. Bred by Reddam Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $287,534 Daily Double Pool $34,810 Exacta Pool $154,378 Quinella Pool $6,294 Superfecta Pool $85,054 Trifecta Pool $109,358. Scratched–Secret Thorn. $1 Pick Three (12-7-9) paid $309.70. Pick Three Pool $42,405.

BEAU SQUARE stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and rallied under some urging to gain the lead in deep stretch. BATIQUITOS saved ground stalking the pace, steadied in tight midway on the turn, waited off heels leaving the turn and into the stretch, got through inside past midstretch and edged a rival for the place. BOLD AT NIGHT stalked the pace inside, bid along the rail leaving the turn, took the lead into the stretch, inched away just off the fence in midstretch, could not quite match the winner late and just lost second. MIKENJANE a step slow into stride, pulled between horses chasing the pace, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and was outfinished. CANDY RULER stalked three deep on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and was outfinished. DESERT MADAM settled a bit off the rail then inside, saved ground on the turn and lacked the needed rally in the lane. IRISH AND LUCKY sped to the early lead, inched clear off the rail, angled in some on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. TRAP QUEEN close up stalking the pace between horses on the backstretch and turn, had little left for the stretch.