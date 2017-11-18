Racing! Hey, Del Mar, you’ve got some splainin’ to do

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as I’m trying to figure out how little work I can get away with over the Thanksgiving holiday.
Last weekend and this, Del Mar decided to honor, as it has in the last couple of years, film stars of the past with races named for Bob Hope and Betty Grable.
The Bob Hope Stakes was run last Saturday for 2-year-olds over 7 furlongs. It used to be the Hollywood Prevue Stakes, when there was a Hollywood Park.
Last Sunday was the Betty Grable Stakes, for Cal-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, and also over 7 furlongs. It used to be the Cat’s Cradle Stakes. (Wonder if Del Mar considered renaming it the Cat Stevens or Yusuf Islam Stakes. Uh, no.)
Today is the Desi Arnaz Stakes, which used to be the Moccasin Stakes, for 2-year-old fillies over, yes, 7 furlongs. And dare we say, the losers will have some splainin’ to do.
And on Sunday is the Cary Grant Stakes for 3-year-old Cal-breds over, of course, 7 furlongs. With all due respect to Cal-breds, Cary Grant gets a race for Cal-breds, while Arnaz get the one with open company? Really?
Now, you can’t argue Hope and Grable as big-time stars. They even starred in a couple of movies together, both in 1938. There was College Swing, which if you really want to watch is available on YouTube, just click right here. It’s really a vehicle for George Burns and Gracie Allen, but Hope and Grable have big parts.
And then there is Give Me a Sailor, which has Hope and Grable as the co-leads. There’s also Martha Raye, who in the trailer, is touted as having “gorgeous gams,” a phrase that will get you a visit to HR around most workplaces nowadays. If you want to watch (movie: just click here) or (trailer: just click here)
OK, we’re off topic.
Now you can understand Arnaz having a race named after him, because he lived in Del Mar for a long time and regularly attended the races. So that’s legit. But wouldn’t he be the guy that gets the Cal-bred race because he was Cal-living-at-Del-Mar? And, without Lucille Ball, a whole lot fewer of us would have ever heard of him, much like what the reputation of Cal-breds might be without California Chrome.
But it’s Grant, who has two more Oscar nominations than the other three combined (2-0-0-0), that gets a race for 3-year-old Cal-breds. In fact, Grant is more associated with Hollywood Park, for whom they named their original Pavilion and then one in the casino.
Hey, we’re just having fun with Del Mar. Rumor has it that Arnaz was quite the character around the track. I’ve been promised stories that no doubt would not be suitable for a family newsletter. So stay tuned.
Del Mar racing
Dream Tree will be the likely favorite in Saturday’s running of the $100,000 Desi Arnaz Stakes. It’s her second start after winning by a nose in a maiden special weight at Santa Anita on Oct. 27. She’s 2-1 on the morning line for trainer Bob Baffert and jockey Drayden Van Dyke, who seems to be getting a steady share of mounts from Baffert. She’ll be breaking from the six in the five-horse field.
Midnight Bisou, who was on the wrong end of the nose photo (wonder how long that same photo would take at Del Mar?) against Dream Tree is at 3-1 for trainer Bill Spawr and new jockey Rafael Bejarano.
Tiago Pereira was Bisou’s jockey but got off to ride Ms Bad Behavior, who he has ridden three ties including a win last time out. This filly is at 5-2 for Richard Baltas, who also has Secret Spice in the race.
“She’s had some time between races, she’s trained very well and the last couple of works have been very good, so this seemed like a logical spot for her,” Balgtas told Del Mar publicity about Ms Bad Behavior.
Steph Being Steph, who drew the rail, was going to be scratched Saturday morning.
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.
12:47 Aqueduct: $150,000 Artie Schiller Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile on the turf. Favorite: Delta Prince (5-2)
1:38 Woodbine: $125,000 Frost King Stakes, 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Be Vewy Vewy Quiet (2-1)
2:24 Churchill Downs: $100,000 Cardinal Handicap, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on the turf. Favorite: Dona Bruja (8-5)
2:30 Del Mar: $100,000 Desi Arnaz Stakes, fillies, 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Dream Tree (2-1)
6:44 Delta Downs: $150,000 Louisiana Legacy, 2-year-olds, 1 mile. Favorite: Budro Talking (5-2)
Bob Ike’s DM pick of the day
NINTH RACE: No. 4 Bolitar (5-1)
Comebacker from high-percentage Peter Miller barn has been sidelined since April but is capable of firing fresh over a track he likes and has a steady seven-day work pattern for his return. He faced open company when last seen but returns in a restricted $16,000 seller and is entered not to be claimed off the seven-month layoff, which is a positive sign.
Friday Result: Mercer Island was scratched from the third race.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day
FIFTH RACE: No. 6 Twisted Sifter (9-5)
He was steadily bumped at intervals of last fifth-place try after a sluggish start in a fast race and now moves to the outside post. He was a strong third from the rail post two races back and has earned two consecutive strong Trackmaster speed figures.
Final thought
And now the star of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.
Del Mar Charts Results for Friday, November 17.
Copyright 2017 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 10th day of a 16-day meet. Cloudy & Firm
FIRST RACE.
1 3/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 24.10 47.53 1:11.91 1:37.22 2:02.98 2:15.79
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|¼
|½
|¾
|1 Mile
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Cafe Flavor
|121
|4
|3–2
|3–hd
|4–2
|3–hd
|2–½
|1–2½
|Van Dyke
|1.80
|2
|Malko
|124
|2
|5–1½
|4–hd
|3–½
|4–2½
|4–1
|2–½
|Elliott
|7.90
|6
|Kristi's Copilot
|124
|6
|2–5
|2–12
|2–8
|2–1
|1–hd
|3–2½
|Talamo
|2.10
|3
|Lucky J Lane
|124
|3
|4–1½
|6
|5–hd
|5–hd
|5–2
|4–½
|Pereira
|12.20
|1
|Little Scotty
|124
|1
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–3
|1–2
|3–2
|5–1¾
|T Baze
|3.00
|5
|Kid Charming
|121
|5
|6
|5–hd
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Espinoza
|11.30
|4
|CAFE FLAVOR
|5.60
|3.20
|2.20
|2
|MALKO (IRE)
|5.40
|2.80
|6
|KRISTI'S COPILOT
|2.40
|$1 EXACTA (4-2)
|$12.40
|$2 QUINELLA (2-4)
|$16.20
|$1 SUPERFECTA (4-2-6-3)
|$147.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-6)
|$17.60
Winner–Cafe Flavor Dbb.c.4 by Einstein (BRZ) out of Fortune Candy, by Milwaukee Brew. Bred by Adena Springs (ON). Trainer: Patrick Gallagher. Owner: Oda Racing Stable and US Equine. Mutuel Pool $167,774 Exacta Pool $85,382 Quinella Pool $3,324 Superfecta Pool $26,975 Trifecta Pool $47,856. Scratched–none.
CAFE FLAVOR chased a bit off the rail, split foes three deep nearing the middle turn then chased outside a rival, continued a bit off the rail on the final turn, came out into the stretch, bid three wide under left handed urging in midstretch to gain the lead past the eighth pole and won clear. MALKO (IRE) tossed his head and was off slowly, saved ground, split horses nearing the middle turn, angled in and chased inside, steadied early and again midway on the last turn, came out in upper stretch and gained second. KRISTI'S COPILOT moved up four wide into the first turn then dueled outside a rival, stalked that one off the rail leaving the middle turn and on the backstretch and final turn, re-bid in the stretch to gain a short lead, battled between foes in midstretch and was edged for the place. LUCKY J LANE saved ground chasing the pace, went outside a rival on the final turn and lacked the needed rally. LITTLE SCOTTY had good early speed and dueled inside, kicked clear into the backstretch, set the pace along the rail, fought back in the stretch and weakened late. KID CHARMING settled outside a rival, went up four wide nearing the middle turn then chased alongside a foe, continued off the rail on the final turn and did not rally. A claim of foul by the rider of the runner-up against the winner for alleged interference on the final turn was not allowed by the stewards, who ruled the videotape was inconclusive.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 23.83 48.77 1:13.87 1:26.14 1:38.75
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Forbidden Command
|120
|1
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–3
|1–3½
|T Baze
|2.10
|6
|Glamsquad
|113
|6
|6
|6
|3–hd
|3–hd
|2–hd
|2–1¼
|Fuentes
|3.40
|4
|Optimistic Outcome
|113
|4
|3
|4–1
|4–1
|2–½
|3–2½
|3–6½
|Roman
|2.60
|5
|Sheswildnfree
|120
|5
|4
|5–2
|6
|5–2
|4–1½
|4–½
|Maldonado
|3.70
|2
|I'm No Patsy
|120
|2
|2
|2–1
|2–1
|4–1
|5–2
|5–nk
|Arias
|23.80
|3
|Veronica Bay
|120
|3
|5
|3–½
|5–½
|6
|6
|6
|Pereira
|7.30
|1
|FORBIDDEN COMMAND
|6.20
|3.80
|2.40
|6
|GLAMSQUAD
|5.00
|3.00
|4
|OPTIMISTIC OUTCOME
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1)
|$15.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-6)
|$13.40
|$2 QUINELLA (1-6)
|$14.00
|$1 SUPERFECTA (1-6-4-5)
|$103.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-4)
|$18.10
Winner–Forbidden Command B.m.5 by Forest Command out of Forbidden Sea, by Spectacular Bid. Bred by Four Quarters Corp. (CA). Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Owner: Wynn Vegas Enterprises, LLC. Mutuel Pool $172,403 Daily Double Pool $34,674 Exacta Pool $82,977 Quinella Pool $3,981 Superfecta Pool $36,194 Trifecta Pool $56,618. Scratched–none.
FORBIDDEN COMMAND sped to the early lead, inched away leaving the first turn, met the bid of a rival midway on the backstretch and edged away again, inched clear leaving the second turn and won clear under urging. GLAMSQUAD a step slow to begin, angled in and saved ground, pulled her way up between foes on the backstretch, angled back in on the second turn, continued inside in the stretch and bested the others. OPTIMISTIC OUTCOME stalked between foes then three wide on the backstretch and second turn, angled in outside a rival into the stretch and was clearly best of the rest. SHESWILDNFREE four wide into the first turn, stalked outside, went up four wide into the second turn and three deep into the stretch and weakened. I'M NO PATSY had speed between rivals then stalked off the rail, bid outside the winner midway on the backstretch, tracked that one just off the fence to the stretch and also weakened. VERONICA BAY saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back on the second turn, came out into the stretch and also weakened.
THIRD RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 23.48 47.20 1:11.47 1:36.42 1:42.90
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|It's The Ice
|119
|7
|1
|2–3
|2–2½
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1½
|Roman
|1.50
|3
|Billy Big
|122
|3
|7
|7
|7
|7
|3–hd
|2–½
|Gonzalez
|4.60
|7
|Royal Opera House
|122
|6
|4
|4–1½
|3–2
|3–1½
|2–2½
|3–2¼
|Prat
|2.40
|1
|Iron Alex
|122
|1
|5
|5–2
|5–hd
|5–3
|4–½
|4–½
|Maldonado
|18.10
|4
|He Could
|122
|4
|6
|6–5
|6–6
|4–hd
|5–2½
|5–5¾
|T Baze
|12.00
|6
|Bow and Arrow
|122
|5
|2
|3–hd
|4–1
|6–2
|6–4
|6–11¾
|Pena
|59.00
|2
|A New Trend
|124
|2
|3
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–hd
|7
|7
|Pereira
|4.60
|8
|IT'S THE ICE (GB)
|5.00
|3.00
|2.40
|3
|BILLY BIG (IRE)
|4.60
|2.60
|7
|ROYAL OPERA HOUSE (IRE)
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8)
|$18.60
|$1 EXACTA (8-3)
|$9.00
|$2 QUINELLA (3-8)
|$10.00
|$1 SUPERFECTA (8-3-7-1)
|$121.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-3-7)
|$14.65
Winner–It's The Ice (GB) Dbb.g.4 by Sakhee's Secret (GB) out of Vodka Shot, by Holy Bull. Bred by Mr and Mrs R. Newman (GB). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing. Mutuel Pool $249,956 Daily Double Pool $18,352 Exacta Pool $137,474 Quinella Pool $4,887 Superfecta Pool $62,344 Trifecta Pool $91,366. Claimed–It's The Ice (GB) by Steve Moger. Trainer: Ed Moger, Jr. Claimed–Royal Opera House (IRE) by Casey, Terrence, Finch, Peter, Lambert, Jeff and Summertime Racing. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–Mercer Island.
$1 Pick Three (4-1-8) paid $28.60. Pick Three Pool $44,137.
IT'S THE ICE (GB) had speed three deep then dueled outside a rival, inched away on the second turn, continued a bit off the rail into the stretch, found the inside in midstretch and held sway under urging. BILLY BIG (IRE) squeezed back at the start, saved ground off the pace, came out on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and finished well to gain the place. ROYAL OPERA HOUSE (IRE) stalked outside a rival then off the rail, continued alongside a foe on the second turn, came out into the stretch and was edged for second late. IRON ALEX saved ground chasing the pace, split rivals leaving the backstretch, continued inside on the second turn and in the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. HE COULD broke in and bumped a rival, settled a bit off the rail then outside a foe, went three deep leaving the backstretch and again into the stretch and lacked the necessary rally. BOW AND ARROW had speed between foes then stalked inside, dropped back into and on the second turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. A NEW TREND broke out and bumped a rival, had good early speed and angled in, dueled inside, stalked on the second turn and gave way in the stretch. HAND TIMED.
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.26 45.89 58.19 1:04.83
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Gem of a Marina
|122
|5
|4
|2–hd
|2–hd
|1–1½
|1–2¼
|T Baze
|10.20
|2
|Get Yourself Home
|122
|2
|6
|6
|5–½
|3–1
|2–1½
|Bejarano
|0.80
|1
|Hailey Rachele
|124
|1
|5
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–1½
|3–3½
|Pereira
|2.60
|3
|Del Mar Diva
|122
|3
|2
|3–hd
|3–½
|4–1
|4–1¼
|Arias
|20.80
|6
|Topaz Time
|119
|6
|1
|4–1½
|4–2½
|5–5
|5–3½
|Roman
|12.00
|4
|Right to the Point
|124
|4
|3
|5–1
|6
|6
|6
|Hernandez
|5.10
|5
|GEM OF A MARINA
|22.40
|7.00
|3.40
|2
|GET YOURSELF HOME
|2.80
|2.10
|1
|HAILEY RACHELE
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-5)
|$63.80
|$1 EXACTA (5-2)
|$28.30
|$2 QUINELLA (2-5)
|$17.00
|$1 SUPERFECTA (5-2-1-3)
|$288.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-1)
|$40.50
Winner–Gem of a Marina Grr.f.3 by Marino Marini out of Tribal Gem, by Tribal Rule. Bred by James Weigel (CA). Trainer: Matthew Chew. Owner: Millard, Marianne and Weigel, James. Mutuel Pool $206,971 Daily Double Pool $23,474 Exacta Pool $121,643 Quinella Pool $3,929 Superfecta Pool $52,169 Trifecta Pool $81,513. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (1-8-5) paid $95.40. Pick Three Pool $41,745.
GEM OF A MARINA had good early speed and dueled three deep between rivals, took a short lead in upper stretch, inched away under urging in midstretch and proved best. GET YOURSELF HOME broke out a bit and slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, moved up inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and gained the place. HAILEY RACHELE had speed inside and dueled along the rail, fought back on the turn and into the stretch, could not match the winner in the final furlong, lost the place but bested the others. DEL MAR DIVA also had good early speed and dueled between horses, drifted to the inside in the stretch and weakened. TOPAZ TIME pressed the pace four wide, stalked leaving the turn, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. RIGHT TO THE POINT had speed between horses then stalked off the rail, continued outside the runner-up on the turn and had little left for the stretch.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.08 46.94 1:11.51 1:24.00 1:36.24
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|12
|Proud 'n' Ready
|121
|10
|7
|7–1½
|7–½
|6–1
|4–hd
|1–½
|Prat
|14.70
|11
|Looking At Thelake
|119
|9
|10
|9–½
|9–2½
|8–1
|8–½
|2–½
|Bejarano
|5.50
|6
|DQ–Midnight Swinger
|121
|5
|2
|5–1½
|5–1
|4–1
|1–½
|3–½
|Gonzalez
|9.60
|9
|Tizway That Way
|114
|7
|4
|3–2
|3–1½
|3–hd
|2–hd
|4–hd
|Roman
|26.60
|1
|Lady Ninja
|119
|1
|5
|6–½
|6–1½
|7–hd
|9–1
|5–hd
|Van Dyke
|8.00
|3
|Aura Rose
|119
|3
|3
|4–½
|4–½
|5–½
|6–½
|6–hd
|T Baze
|3.50
|7
|Tink's Twirl
|119
|6
|6
|8–1
|8–1
|9–½
|10
|7–¾
|Arroyo, Jr.
|2.80
|2
|Quinn Murphy
|119
|2
|8
|10
|10
|10
|7–1
|8–1¼
|Maldonado
|50.10
|10
|Candy Swirls
|120
|8
|9
|2–2
|1–hd
|2–1
|3–½
|9–1¼
|Stevens
|3.70
|5
|Her Big Moment
|114
|4
|1
|1–hd
|2–3½
|1–1½
|5–hd
|10
|Fuentes
|74.10
|12
|PROUD 'N' READY
|31.40
|12.60
|7.80
|11
|LOOKING AT THELAKE
|7.20
|4.60
|9
|TIZWAY THAT WAY
|8.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-12)
|$228.20
|$1 EXACTA (12-11)
|$94.20
|$2 QUINELLA (11-12)
|$82.80
|$1 SUPERFECTA (12-11-9-1)
|$15,631.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (12-11-9)
|$498.80
Winner–Proud 'n' Ready B.f.4 by More Than Ready out of Holdontoyourdream, by Proud Citizen. Bred by Normandy Farm (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Gatto Racing LLC and Sebold Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $290,197 Daily Double Pool $28,184 Exacta Pool $157,089 Quinella Pool $7,162 Superfecta Pool $68,879 Trifecta Pool $99,314. Scratched–Demigoddess, Party Hostess, Tammy's Window. DQ–#6 Midnight Swinger–finished 3rd, disqualified, placed 6th.
$1 Pick Three (8-5-12) paid $481.60. Pick Three Pool $51,214. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-1-5/8-5-12) 5 correct paid $2,127.65. Pick Five Pool $333,714.
PROUD 'N' READY angled in and chased outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. LOOKING AT THELAKE a step slow to begin, settled three deep then outside a rival, swung five wide into the stretch and closed willingly. MIDNIGHT SWINGER chased outside a rival, came four wide into the stretch, took a short lead outside foes in midstretch, drifted in from the whip past midstretch then drifted out into the whip in deep stretch and continued willingly. TIZWAY THAT WAY angled in outside a rival then chased inside, bid along the rail in the stretch and also went on willingly but was outfinished. LADY NINJA pulled along the inside then saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch and went on with interest between foes. AURA ROSE saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, was between foes in midstretch then steadied in tight off heels in deep stretch. TINK'S TWIRL chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, continued inside into the second turn, came out leaving that turn and four wide into the stretch, steadied off heels in midstretch and was outfinished. QUINN MURPHY saved ground chasing the pace, continued along the rail with a bid in the drive and was outkicked. CANDY SWIRLS bobbled at the start, dueled outside a rival, came out three deep into the stretch, continued between foes in midstretch and weakened. HER BIG MOMENT had good early speed and angled in, dueled inside, inched away on the second turn, came out into the stretch, was between foes in midstretch and also weakened late. Following a stewards' inquiry MIDNIGHT SWINGER was disqualified and placed sixth for interference in deep stretch.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 23.34 48.59 1:14.22 1:26.94 1:39.96
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Davka
|120
|7
|8
|5–1½
|4–½
|2–hd
|1–½
|1–½
|Van Dyke
|3.10
|2
|Touchdown U S C
|122
|2
|6
|2–1
|2–½
|1–hd
|2–3½
|2–4¾
|Pereira
|10.90
|3
|On the Right
|115
|3
|4
|7–1
|8
|6–1
|5–4
|3–hd
|Roman
|5.20
|4
|Starship Chewy
|122
|4
|5
|8
|7–hd
|4–1½
|4–½
|4–4¼
|Chaves
|11.00
|1
|Derby Factor
|122
|1
|3
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–3
|3–1½
|5–1¾
|Boulanger
|30.10
|5
|Powerful Thirst
|122
|5
|2
|4–hd
|6–1
|5–½
|6–4
|6–9½
|Franco
|0.70
|8
|Daylight Charger
|119
|8
|7
|6–½
|5–hd
|7–1
|7–5
|7–16½
|Arias
|80.50
|6
|Canadian Warrior
|122
|6
|1
|3–hd
|3–½
|8
|8
|8
|Pena
|70.50
|7
|DAVKA
|8.20
|4.20
|3.60
|2
|TOUCHDOWN U S C
|9.40
|4.80
|3
|ON THE RIGHT
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (12-7)
|$183.40
|$1 EXACTA (7-2)
|$38.10
|$2 QUINELLA (2-7)
|$45.20
|$1 SUPERFECTA (7-2-3-4)
|$495.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-3)
|$69.45
Winner–Davka Dbb.g.2 by Alternation out of Philadelphia Gold, by Touch Gold. Bred by Sheltowee Farm, Michael E. Evans II &Travis A. Evans (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $240,097 Daily Double Pool $28,823 Exacta Pool $156,196 Quinella Pool $6,773 Superfecta Pool $99,422 Trifecta Pool $123,539. Claimed–Powerful Thirst by Lerner Racing and Schwartz, Jack. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (5-12-7) paid $653.10. Pick Three Pool $59,003.
DAVKA five wide into the first turn, went up four wide to press the pace on the backstretch, dueled three deep on the second turn, took a short lead into the stretch and gamely prevailed under urging. TOUCHDOWN U S C fractious in the gate, dueled outside a rival then between foes, fought back off the rail in the stretch and continued gamely to the wire. ON THE RIGHT chased off the rail then inside, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. STARSHIP CHEWY chased inside then off the rail, went three deep then four wide on the second turn, continued off the inside into the stretch and was edged for third. DERBY FACTOR had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the second turn and weakened in the stretch. POWERFUL THIRST three deep into the first turn, angled in and stalked inside, came out in the stretch and also weakened. DAYLIGHT CHARGER five wide into the first turn, angled in and stalked outside a rival then between foes and gave way in the stretch. CANADIAN WARRIOR four wide into the first turn, stalked then pulled his way up three deep between foes to vie for command, dropped back on the second turn, gave way and was eased late.
SEVENTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.23 45.39 56.88
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Beau Square
|122
|8
|4
|5–hd
|6–1½
|3–hd
|1–¾
|Gutierrez
|1.90
|1
|Batiquitos
|122
|1
|7
|6–hd
|5–½
|4–½
|2–ns
|Bejarano
|3.70
|2
|Bold At Night
|122
|2
|5
|2–hd
|2–1
|1–1
|3–1
|Conner
|20.10
|7
|Mikenjane
|122
|6
|8
|7–2½
|7–1½
|6–1½
|4–¾
|T Baze
|3.00
|5
|Candy Ruler
|122
|4
|1
|3–½
|3–½
|2–1
|5–hd
|Van Dyke
|5.70
|6
|Desert Madam
|124
|5
|6
|8
|8
|7–½
|6–2¼
|Prat
|9.60
|8
|Irish and Lucky
|122
|7
|2
|1–1½
|1–hd
|5–1½
|7–5¼
|Hernandez
|45.30
|4
|Trap Queen
|122
|3
|3
|4–1
|4–hd
|8
|8
|Elliott
|11.90
|9
|BEAU SQUARE
|5.80
|3.00
|3.20
|1
|BATIQUITOS
|4.40
|4.00
|2
|BOLD AT NIGHT
|9.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-9)
|$28.40
|$1 EXACTA (9-1)
|$14.80
|$2 QUINELLA (1-9)
|$15.60
|$1 SUPERFECTA (9-1-2-7)
|$400.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-1-2)
|$67.75
Winner–Beau Square B.f.3 by Square Eddie out of Chanel My Belle, by General Meeting. Bred by Reddam Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $287,534 Daily Double Pool $34,810 Exacta Pool $154,378 Quinella Pool $6,294 Superfecta Pool $85,054 Trifecta Pool $109,358. Scratched–Secret Thorn.
$1 Pick Three (12-7-9) paid $309.70. Pick Three Pool $42,405.
BEAU SQUARE stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and rallied under some urging to gain the lead in deep stretch. BATIQUITOS saved ground stalking the pace, steadied in tight midway on the turn, waited off heels leaving the turn and into the stretch, got through inside past midstretch and edged a rival for the place. BOLD AT NIGHT stalked the pace inside, bid along the rail leaving the turn, took the lead into the stretch, inched away just off the fence in midstretch, could not quite match the winner late and just lost second. MIKENJANE a step slow into stride, pulled between horses chasing the pace, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and was outfinished. CANDY RULER stalked three deep on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and was outfinished. DESERT MADAM settled a bit off the rail then inside, saved ground on the turn and lacked the needed rally in the lane. IRISH AND LUCKY sped to the early lead, inched clear off the rail, angled in some on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. TRAP QUEEN close up stalking the pace between horses on the backstretch and turn, had little left for the stretch.
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.75 45.53 58.29 1:05.00
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Celebrate Life
|117
|2
|11
|1–hd
|1–1½
|1–2½
|1–ns
|Roman
|37.40
|12
|Taste's Legend
|124
|9
|3
|8–1½
|9–2
|4–hd
|2–¾
|Mt Garcia
|6.10
|13
|Clifton Beach
|124
|10
|4
|4–hd
|4–hd
|2–½
|3–1¼
|Frey
|8.00
|4
|Beloved Holiday
|122
|4
|10
|9–1½
|8–1½
|6–2
|4–¾
|Talamo
|3.00
|5
|Captain Walker
|124
|5
|8
|5–1
|5–2
|3–2
|5–6½
|Gutierrez
|2.20
|10
|Beyond Wonderful
|122
|8
|1
|2–½
|2–½
|5–hd
|6–nk
|Gonzalez
|14.50
|3
|Californium
|122
|3
|2
|7–hd
|7–hd
|8–2
|7–2¼
|Pereira
|13.40
|14
|Super Storm
|124
|11
|5
|6–½
|6–hd
|7–1½
|8–2¼
|Puglisi
|54.40
|8
|Eighty and Sunny
|122
|6
|7
|11
|11
|11
|9–1¼
|Maldonado
|15.60
|9
|Close to Midnight
|122
|7
|9
|10–1
|10–3
|10–1½
|10–8¼
|Elliott
|22.90
|1
|Atticism
|122
|1
|6
|3–2
|3–1
|9–3½
|11
|Pena
|8.90
|2
|CELEBRATE LIFE
|76.80
|30.20
|10.80
|12
|TASTE'S LEGEND
|8.40
|4.60
|13
|CLIFTON BEACH
|5.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-2)
|$373.20
|$1 EXACTA (2-12)
|$426.70
|$2 QUINELLA (2-12)
|$395.40
|$1 SUPERFECTA (2-12-13-4)
|$9,329.80
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-12-13-4-5)
|Carryover $18,164
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-12-13)
|$1,636.75
Winner–Celebrate Life B.r.3 by Blazonry out of Celebrate Everyday, by Beau Genius. Bred by Howard & Janet Siegel Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Eddie Truman. Owner: Howard and Janet Siegel Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $286,447 Daily Double Pool $102,847 Exacta Pool $192,281 Quinella Pool $7,621 Superfecta Pool $115,704 Super High Five Pool $23,802 Trifecta Pool $142,586. Claimed–Beloved Holiday by Edward Freeman. Trainer: Edward Freeman. Scratched–June and Johnny, King of Leon (ARG), Machete.
$1 Pick Three (7-9-2) paid $689.30. Pick Three Pool $181,940. 50-Cent Pick Four (12-7-3/9-2) 4 correct paid $3,682.50. Pick Four Pool $528,696. $2 Pick Six (5/8-5-12-7-3/9-2) 5 out of 6 paid $1,157.00. Pick Six Pool $111,193. Pick Six Carryover $59,400. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (5/8-5-12-7-3/9-2) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $75,510. $1 Place Pick All 8 correct paid $6,998.10. Place Pick All Pool $18,339.
CELEBRATE LIFE broke a bit slowly, was sent between horses then dueled between foes, inched away and angled in on the turn, kicked clear along the inside in the stretch and held gamely under left handed urging. TASTE'S LEGEND stalked between horses then outside, came five wide into the stretch, drifted in but closed willingly to just miss three deep on the line. CLIFTON BEACH stalked between horses then outside a rival on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and finished willingly between the top pair late. BELOVED HOLIDAY a step slow to begin, settled off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch and found his best stride late. CAPTAIN WALKER had speed between horses then stalked a bit off the rail, went around a rival leaving the turn, found the rail into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. BEYOND WONDERFUL angled in and pressed the pace three deep, stalked outside a rival on the turn and weakened in the drive. CALIFORNIUM chased a bit off the rail then between rivals on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. SUPER STORM was in a good position chasing the pace outside on the backstretch and turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. EIGHTY AND SUNNY dropped back between foes then settled off the rail to the stretch and failed to menace. CLOSE TO MIDNIGHT settled three deep then off the rail to the stretch and was not a threat. ATTICISM went up inside to duel for the lead, stalked along the rail on the turn and gave way in the stretch.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|2,246
|$416,076
|Inter-Track
|4,204
|$2,363,699
|Out of State
|N/A
|$4,859,898
|TOTAL
|6,450
|$7,639,673
Del Mar Entries for Saturday, November 18.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 11th day of a 16-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Mesut
|Evin Roman
|117
|Carla Gaines
|10-1
|2
|Uncle Billy
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|Peter Miller
|7-2
|3
|Sunday Prophet
|Kent Desormeaux
|119
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|5-1
|4
|Little Juanito
|Corey Nakatani
|122
|Victor L. Garcia
|3-1
|5
|Air On Fire
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|5-1
|6
|Lookingforthewire
|Juan Ochoa
|119
|Sal Gonzalez
|20-1
|7
|Vegas Itch
|Tyler Conner
|122
|George Papaprodromou
|20-1
|8
|Cats Blame
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Victor L. Garcia
|5-1
|9
|Dramatic Victory
|Edwin Maldonado
|121
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|20-1
|10
|New Dancer
|Santiago Gonzalez
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
|Also Eligible
|11
|Milhaud
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Richard E. Mandella
|5-2
|12
|Pure Pursuit
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|John W. Sadler
|10-1
|13
|Insubordination
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Kenneth D. Black
|8-1
|14
|Rak City
|Evin Roman
|117
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Big League
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|50,000
|2
|Reverend Al
|Ruben Fuentes
|113
|Blake R. Heap
|12-1
|50,000
|3
|The Critical Way
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Mick Ruis
|5-1
|50,000
|4
|Burn Me Twice
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|William Spawr
|5-2
|50,000
|5
|Pundy
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Peter Miller
|8-1
|50,000
|6
|Night's Watch
|Evin Roman
|113
|Leonard Powell
|12-1
|45,000
|7
|Red Carpet Cat
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Vann Belvoir
|7-2
|50,000
|8
|True Valor
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|50,000
THIRD RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Dixie Lassie
|Ruben Fuentes
|113
|John C. Ivory
|6-1
|50,000
|2
|Lucky Stash
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Steven Miyadi
|12-1
|50,000
|3
|Helen's Tiger
|Kyle Frey
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-5
|50,000
|4
|If Only Ida
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Gary Sherlock
|20-1
|50,000
|5
|Yolanda's Stone
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Walther Solis
|5-1
|50,000
|6
|Kiss of Dahpespe
|Evin Roman
|115
|Gary Sherlock
|4-1
|50,000
|7
|Artistic Ministry
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Steven Miyadi
|6-1
|50,000
|8
|Wicked Sunset
|Santiago Gonzalez
|120
|Marcia Stortz
|10-1
|50,000
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Hardboot
|Stewart Elliott
|120
|Michele Dollase
|5-1
|2
|Buck Duane
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Steven Miyadi
|9-2
|3
|Smart Knows Smart
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Peter Miller
|12-1
|4
|Dos Palos
|Tyler Conner
|120
|Dean Pederson
|10-1
|5
|Croissant
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|6
|Dark Paradise
|Ruben Fuentes
|113
|Val Brinkerhoff
|15-1
|7
|Minister's Glory
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Michael Machowsky
|15-1
|8
|Jersey's Heat
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Rafael Becerra
|7-2
|9
|Infuriated Gary
|Corey Nakatani
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|10
|Push Through
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Edward R. Freeman
|15-1
|11
|Rustic Canyon
|Evin Roman
|115
|Carla Gaines
|5-1
FIFTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Desi Arnaz Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Steph Being Steph
|Stewart Elliott
|120
|Brian J. Koriner
|6-1
|2
|Ms Bad Behavior
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
|3
|Midnight Bisou
|Rafael Bejarano
|118
|William Spawr
|3-1
|4
|Smiling Tigress
|Tyler Baze
|120
|David Bernstein
|10-1
|5
|Secret Spice
|Corey Nakatani
|120
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|6
|Dream Tree
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Bob Baffert
|2-1
SIXTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Lajatico
|Kyle Frey
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|3-1
|40,000
|2
|Red Livy
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|5-1
|3
|Painting Corners
|Evin Roman
|113
|Peter Miller
|7-2
|4
|Dashin Ashen
|Edgar Orozco
|120
|Carlos Cruz Lopez
|30-1
|5
|Phantom Proton
|Mario Gutierrez
|118
|Neil D. Drysdale
|10-1
|6
|Little Voice
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Ben D. A. Cecil
|5-1
|7
|Bowie
|Flavien Prat
|118
|Richard E. Mandella
|8-1
|8
|Go Argento
|Martin Pedroza
|118
|Simon Callaghan
|12-1
|9
|Zero Zee
|Joseph Talamo
|118
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
|10
|Yuvetsi
|Drayden Van Dyke
|118
|John W. Sadler
|12-1
|Also Eligible
|11
|Snow Cloud
|Ruben Fuentes
|113
|James M. Cassidy
|4-1
|40,000
|12
|Not too Shiny
|Evin Roman
|115
|Jack Carava
|15-1
|40,000
|13
|Wonderful Lie
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|5-1
|40,000
SEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Demigoddess
|Cesar Franco
|113
|Charles R. Stutts
|12-1
|2
|Christy Jackson
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Kenneth D. Black
|8-1
|3
|Reckless Charm
|Joseph Talamo
|124
|James M. Cassidy
|6-1
|4
|Party Hostess
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|3-1
|5
|Go On Mary
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-2
|6
|Li'l Grazen
|Evin Roman
|115
|Jack Carava
|4-1
|7
|Little Nati
|Ruben Fuentes
|113
|Victor L. Garcia
|15-1
|8
|Princess Dorian
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Peter Eurton
|4-1
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Thorpe d'Oro
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|20-1
|2
|Farley
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|20-1
|3
|Fly to Mars
|Evin Roman
|115
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|80,000
|4
|Radio Silence
|Corey Nakatani
|120
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
|5
|South Americain
|Tyler Baze
|120
|John W. Sadler
|15-1
|80,000
|6
|Midnight Pleasure
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|120
|Mick Ruis
|6-1
|7
|Buckys Pick
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Victor L. Garcia
|15-1
|8
|Hootie
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|7-2
|9
|Harbour Master
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|James M. Cassidy
|3-1
NINTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Braddock
|Evin Roman
|117
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|7-2
|16,000
|2
|All Star Parade
|Martin Pedroza
|124
|Michael Pender
|15-1
|16,000
|3
|Gentrified
|Flavien Prat
|122
|John W. Sadler
|3-1
|16,000
|4
|Bolitar
|Tyler Conner
|124
|Peter Miller
|5-1
|5
|Tough But Nice
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Hector O. Palma
|12-1
|16,000
|6
|My Man Chuckles
|Kyle Frey
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-1
|16,000
|7
|Lindante
|Sasha Risenhoover
|124
|Gary Stute
|12-1
|16,000
|8
|Make It a Triple
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|Michael Machowsky
|5-2
|16,000