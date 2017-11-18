Sports More Sports

Racing! Hey, Del Mar, you’ve got some splainin’ to do

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as I’m trying to figure out how little work I can get away with over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Last weekend and this, Del Mar decided to honor, as it has in the last couple of years, film stars of the past with races named for Bob Hope and Betty Grable.

The Bob Hope Stakes was run last Saturday for 2-year-olds over 7 furlongs. It used to be the Hollywood Prevue Stakes, when there was a Hollywood Park.

Last Sunday was the Betty Grable Stakes, for Cal-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, and also over 7 furlongs. It used to be the Cat’s Cradle Stakes. (Wonder if Del Mar considered renaming it the Cat Stevens or Yusuf Islam Stakes. Uh, no.)

Today is the Desi Arnaz Stakes, which used to be the Moccasin Stakes, for 2-year-old fillies over, yes, 7 furlongs. And dare we say, the losers will have some splainin’ to do.

And on Sunday is the Cary Grant Stakes for 3-year-old Cal-breds over, of course, 7 furlongs. With all due respect to Cal-breds, Cary Grant gets a race for Cal-breds, while Arnaz get the one with open company? Really?

Now, you can’t argue Hope and Grable as big-time stars. They even starred in a couple of movies together, both in 1938. There was College Swing, which if you really want to watch is available on YouTube, just click right here. It’s really a vehicle for George Burns and Gracie Allen, but Hope and Grable have big parts.

And then there is Give Me a Sailor, which has Hope and Grable as the co-leads. There’s also Martha Raye, who in the trailer, is touted as having “gorgeous gams,” a phrase that will get you a visit to HR around most workplaces nowadays. If you want to watch (movie: just click here) or (trailer: just click here)

OK, we’re off topic.

Now you can understand Arnaz having a race named after him, because he lived in Del Mar for a long time and regularly attended the races. So that’s legit. But wouldn’t he be the guy that gets the Cal-bred race because he was Cal-living-at-Del-Mar? And, without Lucille Ball, a whole lot fewer of us would have ever heard of him, much like what the reputation of Cal-breds might be without California Chrome.

But it’s Grant, who has two more Oscar nominations than the other three combined (2-0-0-0), that gets a race for 3-year-old Cal-breds. In fact, Grant is more associated with Hollywood Park, for whom they named their original Pavilion and then one in the casino.

Hey, we’re just having fun with Del Mar. Rumor has it that Arnaz was quite the character around the track. I’ve been promised stories that no doubt would not be suitable for a family newsletter. So stay tuned.

Del Mar racing

Dream Tree will be the likely favorite in Saturday’s running of the $100,000 Desi Arnaz Stakes. It’s her second start after winning by a nose in a maiden special weight at Santa Anita on Oct. 27. She’s 2-1 on the morning line for trainer Bob Baffert and jockey Drayden Van Dyke, who seems to be getting a steady share of mounts from Baffert. She’ll be breaking from the six in the five-horse field.

Midnight Bisou, who was on the wrong end of the nose photo (wonder how long that same photo would take at Del Mar?) against Dream Tree is at 3-1 for trainer Bill Spawr and new jockey Rafael Bejarano.

Tiago Pereira was Bisou’s jockey but got off to ride Ms Bad Behavior, who he has ridden three ties including a win last time out. This filly is at 5-2 for Richard Baltas, who also has Secret Spice in the race.

“She’s had some time between races, she’s trained very well and the last couple of works have been very good, so this seemed like a logical spot for her,” Balgtas told Del Mar publicity about Ms Bad Behavior.

Steph Being Steph, who drew the rail, was going to be scratched Saturday morning.

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.

12:47 Aqueduct: $150,000 Artie Schiller Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile on the turf. Favorite: Delta Prince (5-2)

1:38 Woodbine: $125,000 Frost King Stakes, 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Be Vewy Vewy Quiet (2-1)

2:24 Churchill Downs: $100,000 Cardinal Handicap, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on the turf. Favorite: Dona Bruja (8-5)

2:30 Del Mar: $100,000 Desi Arnaz Stakes, fillies, 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Dream Tree (2-1)

6:44 Delta Downs: $150,000 Louisiana Legacy, 2-year-olds, 1 mile. Favorite: Budro Talking (5-2)

Bob Ike’s DM pick of the day

NINTH RACE: No. 4 Bolitar (5-1)

Comebacker from high-percentage Peter Miller barn has been sidelined since April but is capable of firing fresh over a track he likes and has a steady seven-day work pattern for his return. He faced open company when last seen but returns in a restricted $16,000 seller and is entered not to be claimed off the seven-month layoff, which is a positive sign.

Friday Result: Mercer Island was scratched from the third race.

Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).

Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day

FIFTH RACE: No. 6 Twisted Sifter (9-5)

He was steadily bumped at intervals of last fifth-place try after a sluggish start in a fast race and now moves to the outside post. He was a strong third from the rail post two races back and has earned two consecutive strong Trackmaster speed figures.

Final thought

And now the star of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.

Del Mar Charts Results for Friday, November 17.

FIRST RACE.

1 3/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 24.10 47.53 1:11.91 1:37.22 2:02.98 2:15.79

PgmHorseWtPP¼½¾1 MileStrFinJockey$1
4Cafe Flavor12143–23–hd4–23–hd2–½1–2½Van Dyke1.80
2Malko 12425–1½4–hd3–½4–2½4–12–½Elliott7.90
6Kristi's Copilot12462–52–122–82–11–hd3–2½Talamo2.10
3Lucky J Lane12434–1½65–hd5–hd5–24–½Pereira12.20
1Little Scotty12411–½1–hd1–31–23–25–1¾T Baze3.00
5Kid Charming121565–hd6666Espinoza11.30
4CAFE FLAVOR5.603.202.20
2MALKO (IRE) 5.402.80
6KRISTI'S COPILOT 2.40
$1 EXACTA (4-2)  $12.40
$2 QUINELLA (2-4)  $16.20
$1 SUPERFECTA (4-2-6-3)  $147.40
50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-6)  $17.60

Winner–Cafe Flavor Dbb.c.4 by Einstein (BRZ) out of Fortune Candy, by Milwaukee Brew. Bred by Adena Springs (ON). Trainer: Patrick Gallagher. Owner: Oda Racing Stable and US Equine. Mutuel Pool $167,774 Exacta Pool $85,382 Quinella Pool $3,324 Superfecta Pool $26,975 Trifecta Pool $47,856. Scratched–none.

CAFE FLAVOR chased a bit off the rail, split foes three deep nearing the middle turn then chased outside a rival, continued a bit off the rail on the final turn, came out into the stretch, bid three wide under left handed urging in midstretch to gain the lead past the eighth pole and won clear. MALKO (IRE) tossed his head and was off slowly, saved ground, split horses nearing the middle turn, angled in and chased inside, steadied early and again midway on the last turn, came out in upper stretch and gained second. KRISTI'S COPILOT moved up four wide into the first turn then dueled outside a rival, stalked that one off the rail leaving the middle turn and on the backstretch and final turn, re-bid in the stretch to gain a short lead, battled between foes in midstretch and was edged for the place. LUCKY J LANE saved ground chasing the pace, went outside a rival on the final turn and lacked the needed rally. LITTLE SCOTTY had good early speed and dueled inside, kicked clear into the backstretch, set the pace along the rail, fought back in the stretch and weakened late. KID CHARMING settled outside a rival, went up four wide nearing the middle turn then chased alongside a foe, continued off the rail on the final turn and did not rally. A claim of foul by the rider of the runner-up against the winner for alleged interference on the final turn was not allowed by the stewards, who ruled the videotape was inconclusive.

SECOND RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 23.83 48.77 1:13.87 1:26.14 1:38.75

PgmHorseWtPPSt¼½¾StrFinJockey$1
1Forbidden Command120111–11–11–1½1–31–3½T Baze2.10
6Glamsquad1136663–hd3–hd2–hd2–1¼Fuentes3.40
4Optimistic Outcome113434–14–12–½3–2½3–6½Roman2.60
5Sheswildnfree120545–265–24–1½4–½Maldonado3.70
2I'm No Patsy120222–12–14–15–25–nkArias23.80
3Veronica Bay120353–½5–½666Pereira7.30
1FORBIDDEN COMMAND6.203.802.40
6GLAMSQUAD 5.003.00
4OPTIMISTIC OUTCOME 2.20
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1)  $15.80
$1 EXACTA (1-6)  $13.40
$2 QUINELLA (1-6)  $14.00
$1 SUPERFECTA (1-6-4-5)  $103.70
50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-4)  $18.10

Winner–Forbidden Command B.m.5 by Forest Command out of Forbidden Sea, by Spectacular Bid. Bred by Four Quarters Corp. (CA). Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Owner: Wynn Vegas Enterprises, LLC. Mutuel Pool $172,403 Daily Double Pool $34,674 Exacta Pool $82,977 Quinella Pool $3,981 Superfecta Pool $36,194 Trifecta Pool $56,618. Scratched–none.

FORBIDDEN COMMAND sped to the early lead, inched away leaving the first turn, met the bid of a rival midway on the backstretch and edged away again, inched clear leaving the second turn and won clear under urging. GLAMSQUAD a step slow to begin, angled in and saved ground, pulled her way up between foes on the backstretch, angled back in on the second turn, continued inside in the stretch and bested the others. OPTIMISTIC OUTCOME stalked between foes then three wide on the backstretch and second turn, angled in outside a rival into the stretch and was clearly best of the rest. SHESWILDNFREE four wide into the first turn, stalked outside, went up four wide into the second turn and three deep into the stretch and weakened. I'M NO PATSY had speed between rivals then stalked off the rail, bid outside the winner midway on the backstretch, tracked that one just off the fence to the stretch and also weakened. VERONICA BAY saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back on the second turn, came out into the stretch and also weakened.

THIRD RACE.

1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 23.48 47.20 1:11.47 1:36.42 1:42.90

PgmHorseWtPPSt¼½¾StrFinJockey$1
8It's The Ice 119712–32–2½1–11–11–1½Roman1.50
3Billy Big 122377773–hd2–½Gonzalez4.60
7Royal Opera House 122644–1½3–23–1½2–2½3–2¼Prat2.40
1Iron Alex122155–25–hd5–34–½4–½Maldonado18.10
4He Could122466–56–64–hd5–2½5–5¾T Baze12.00
6Bow and Arrow122523–hd4–16–26–46–11¾Pena59.00
2A New Trend124231–½1–hd2–hd77Pereira4.60
8IT'S THE ICE (GB)5.003.002.40
3BILLY BIG (IRE) 4.602.60
7ROYAL OPERA HOUSE (IRE) 2.40
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8)  $18.60
$1 EXACTA (8-3)  $9.00
$2 QUINELLA (3-8)  $10.00
$1 SUPERFECTA (8-3-7-1)  $121.30
50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-3-7)  $14.65

Winner–It's The Ice (GB) Dbb.g.4 by Sakhee's Secret (GB) out of Vodka Shot, by Holy Bull. Bred by Mr and Mrs R. Newman (GB). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing. Mutuel Pool $249,956 Daily Double Pool $18,352 Exacta Pool $137,474 Quinella Pool $4,887 Superfecta Pool $62,344 Trifecta Pool $91,366. Claimed–It's The Ice (GB) by Steve Moger. Trainer: Ed Moger, Jr. Claimed–Royal Opera House (IRE) by Casey, Terrence, Finch, Peter, Lambert, Jeff and Summertime Racing. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–Mercer Island.

$1 Pick Three (4-1-8) paid $28.60. Pick Three Pool $44,137.

IT'S THE ICE (GB) had speed three deep then dueled outside a rival, inched away on the second turn, continued a bit off the rail into the stretch, found the inside in midstretch and held sway under urging. BILLY BIG (IRE) squeezed back at the start, saved ground off the pace, came out on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and finished well to gain the place. ROYAL OPERA HOUSE (IRE) stalked outside a rival then off the rail, continued alongside a foe on the second turn, came out into the stretch and was edged for second late. IRON ALEX saved ground chasing the pace, split rivals leaving the backstretch, continued inside on the second turn and in the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. HE COULD broke in and bumped a rival, settled a bit off the rail then outside a foe, went three deep leaving the backstretch and again into the stretch and lacked the necessary rally. BOW AND ARROW had speed between foes then stalked inside, dropped back into and on the second turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. A NEW TREND broke out and bumped a rival, had good early speed and angled in, dueled inside, stalked on the second turn and gave way in the stretch. HAND TIMED.

FOURTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.26 45.89 58.19 1:04.83

PgmHorseWtPPSt¼3/8StrFinJockey$1
5Gem of a Marina122542–hd2–hd1–1½1–2¼T Baze10.20
2Get Yourself Home1222665–½3–12–1½Bejarano0.80
1Hailey Rachele124151–hd1–hd2–1½3–3½Pereira2.60
3Del Mar Diva122323–hd3–½4–14–1¼Arias20.80
6Topaz Time119614–1½4–2½5–55–3½Roman12.00
4Right to the Point124435–1666Hernandez5.10
5GEM OF A MARINA22.407.003.40
2GET YOURSELF HOME 2.802.10
1HAILEY RACHELE 2.40
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-5)  $63.80
$1 EXACTA (5-2)  $28.30
$2 QUINELLA (2-5)  $17.00
$1 SUPERFECTA (5-2-1-3)  $288.30
50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-1)  $40.50

Winner–Gem of a Marina Grr.f.3 by Marino Marini out of Tribal Gem, by Tribal Rule. Bred by James Weigel (CA). Trainer: Matthew Chew. Owner: Millard, Marianne and Weigel, James. Mutuel Pool $206,971 Daily Double Pool $23,474 Exacta Pool $121,643 Quinella Pool $3,929 Superfecta Pool $52,169 Trifecta Pool $81,513. Scratched–none.

$1 Pick Three (1-8-5) paid $95.40. Pick Three Pool $41,745.

GEM OF A MARINA had good early speed and dueled three deep between rivals, took a short lead in upper stretch, inched away under urging in midstretch and proved best. GET YOURSELF HOME broke out a bit and slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, moved up inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and gained the place. HAILEY RACHELE had speed inside and dueled along the rail, fought back on the turn and into the stretch, could not match the winner in the final furlong, lost the place but bested the others. DEL MAR DIVA also had good early speed and dueled between horses, drifted to the inside in the stretch and weakened. TOPAZ TIME pressed the pace four wide, stalked leaving the turn, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. RIGHT TO THE POINT had speed between horses then stalked off the rail, continued outside the runner-up on the turn and had little left for the stretch.

FIFTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.08 46.94 1:11.51 1:24.00 1:36.24

PgmHorseWtPPSt¼½¾StrFinJockey$1
12Proud 'n' Ready1211077–1½7–½6–14–hd1–½Prat14.70
11Looking At Thelake1199109–½9–2½8–18–½2–½Bejarano5.50
6DQ–Midnight Swinger121525–1½5–14–11–½3–½Gonzalez9.60
9Tizway That Way114743–23–1½3–hd2–hd4–hdRoman26.60
1Lady Ninja119156–½6–1½7–hd9–15–hdVan Dyke8.00
3Aura Rose119334–½4–½5–½6–½6–hdT Baze3.50
7Tink's Twirl119668–18–19–½107–¾Arroyo, Jr.2.80
2Quinn Murphy119281010107–18–1¼Maldonado50.10
10Candy Swirls120892–21–hd2–13–½9–1¼Stevens3.70
5Her Big Moment114411–hd2–3½1–1½5–hd10Fuentes74.10
12PROUD 'N' READY31.4012.607.80
11LOOKING AT THELAKE 7.204.60
9TIZWAY THAT WAY 8.80
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-12)  $228.20
$1 EXACTA (12-11)  $94.20
$2 QUINELLA (11-12)  $82.80
$1 SUPERFECTA (12-11-9-1)  $15,631.10
50-CENT TRIFECTA (12-11-9)  $498.80

Winner–Proud 'n' Ready B.f.4 by More Than Ready out of Holdontoyourdream, by Proud Citizen. Bred by Normandy Farm (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Gatto Racing LLC and Sebold Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $290,197 Daily Double Pool $28,184 Exacta Pool $157,089 Quinella Pool $7,162 Superfecta Pool $68,879 Trifecta Pool $99,314. Scratched–Demigoddess, Party Hostess, Tammy's Window. DQ–#6 Midnight Swinger–finished 3rd, disqualified, placed 6th.

$1 Pick Three (8-5-12) paid $481.60. Pick Three Pool $51,214. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-1-5/8-5-12) 5 correct paid $2,127.65. Pick Five Pool $333,714.

PROUD 'N' READY angled in and chased outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. LOOKING AT THELAKE a step slow to begin, settled three deep then outside a rival, swung five wide into the stretch and closed willingly. MIDNIGHT SWINGER chased outside a rival, came four wide into the stretch, took a short lead outside foes in midstretch, drifted in from the whip past midstretch then drifted out into the whip in deep stretch and continued willingly. TIZWAY THAT WAY angled in outside a rival then chased inside, bid along the rail in the stretch and also went on willingly but was outfinished. LADY NINJA pulled along the inside then saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch and went on with interest between foes. AURA ROSE saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, was between foes in midstretch then steadied in tight off heels in deep stretch. TINK'S TWIRL chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, continued inside into the second turn, came out leaving that turn and four wide into the stretch, steadied off heels in midstretch and was outfinished. QUINN MURPHY saved ground chasing the pace, continued along the rail with a bid in the drive and was outkicked. CANDY SWIRLS bobbled at the start, dueled outside a rival, came out three deep into the stretch, continued between foes in midstretch and weakened. HER BIG MOMENT had good early speed and angled in, dueled inside, inched away on the second turn, came out into the stretch, was between foes in midstretch and also weakened late. Following a stewards' inquiry MIDNIGHT SWINGER was disqualified and placed sixth for interference in deep stretch.

SIXTH RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 23.34 48.59 1:14.22 1:26.94 1:39.96

PgmHorseWtPPSt¼½¾StrFinJockey$1
7Davka120785–1½4–½2–hd1–½1–½Van Dyke3.10
2Touchdown U S C122262–12–½1–hd2–3½2–4¾Pereira10.90
3On the Right115347–186–15–43–hdRoman5.20
4Starship Chewy1224587–hd4–1½4–½4–4¼Chaves11.00
1Derby Factor122131–hd1–hd3–33–1½5–1¾Boulanger30.10
5Powerful Thirst122524–hd6–15–½6–46–9½Franco0.70
8Daylight Charger119876–½5–hd7–17–57–16½Arias80.50
6Canadian Warrior122613–hd3–½888Pena70.50
7DAVKA8.204.203.60
2TOUCHDOWN U S C 9.404.80
3ON THE RIGHT 3.80
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (12-7)  $183.40
$1 EXACTA (7-2)  $38.10
$2 QUINELLA (2-7)  $45.20
$1 SUPERFECTA (7-2-3-4)  $495.60
50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-3)  $69.45

Winner–Davka Dbb.g.2 by Alternation out of Philadelphia Gold, by Touch Gold. Bred by Sheltowee Farm, Michael E. Evans II &Travis A. Evans (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $240,097 Daily Double Pool $28,823 Exacta Pool $156,196 Quinella Pool $6,773 Superfecta Pool $99,422 Trifecta Pool $123,539. Claimed–Powerful Thirst by Lerner Racing and Schwartz, Jack. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Scratched–none.

$1 Pick Three (5-12-7) paid $653.10. Pick Three Pool $59,003.

DAVKA five wide into the first turn, went up four wide to press the pace on the backstretch, dueled three deep on the second turn, took a short lead into the stretch and gamely prevailed under urging. TOUCHDOWN U S C fractious in the gate, dueled outside a rival then between foes, fought back off the rail in the stretch and continued gamely to the wire. ON THE RIGHT chased off the rail then inside, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. STARSHIP CHEWY chased inside then off the rail, went three deep then four wide on the second turn, continued off the inside into the stretch and was edged for third. DERBY FACTOR had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the second turn and weakened in the stretch. POWERFUL THIRST three deep into the first turn, angled in and stalked inside, came out in the stretch and also weakened. DAYLIGHT CHARGER five wide into the first turn, angled in and stalked outside a rival then between foes and gave way in the stretch. CANADIAN WARRIOR four wide into the first turn, stalked then pulled his way up three deep between foes to vie for command, dropped back on the second turn, gave way and was eased late.

SEVENTH RACE.

5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.23 45.39 56.88

PgmHorseWtPPSt3/163/8StrFinJockey$1
9Beau Square122845–hd6–1½3–hd1–¾Gutierrez1.90
1Batiquitos122176–hd5–½4–½2–nsBejarano3.70
2Bold At Night122252–hd2–11–13–1Conner20.10
7Mikenjane122687–2½7–1½6–1½4–¾T Baze3.00
5Candy Ruler122413–½3–½2–15–hdVan Dyke5.70
6Desert Madam12456887–½6–2¼Prat9.60
8Irish and Lucky122721–1½1–hd5–1½7–5¼Hernandez45.30
4Trap Queen122334–14–hd88Elliott11.90
9BEAU SQUARE5.803.003.20
1BATIQUITOS 4.404.00
2BOLD AT NIGHT 9.40
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-9)  $28.40
$1 EXACTA (9-1)  $14.80
$2 QUINELLA (1-9)  $15.60
$1 SUPERFECTA (9-1-2-7)  $400.50
50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-1-2)  $67.75

Winner–Beau Square B.f.3 by Square Eddie out of Chanel My Belle, by General Meeting. Bred by Reddam Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $287,534 Daily Double Pool $34,810 Exacta Pool $154,378 Quinella Pool $6,294 Superfecta Pool $85,054 Trifecta Pool $109,358. Scratched–Secret Thorn.

$1 Pick Three (12-7-9) paid $309.70. Pick Three Pool $42,405.

BEAU SQUARE stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and rallied under some urging to gain the lead in deep stretch. BATIQUITOS saved ground stalking the pace, steadied in tight midway on the turn, waited off heels leaving the turn and into the stretch, got through inside past midstretch and edged a rival for the place. BOLD AT NIGHT stalked the pace inside, bid along the rail leaving the turn, took the lead into the stretch, inched away just off the fence in midstretch, could not quite match the winner late and just lost second. MIKENJANE a step slow into stride, pulled between horses chasing the pace, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and was outfinished. CANDY RULER stalked three deep on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and was outfinished. DESERT MADAM settled a bit off the rail then inside, saved ground on the turn and lacked the needed rally in the lane. IRISH AND LUCKY sped to the early lead, inched clear off the rail, angled in some on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. TRAP QUEEN close up stalking the pace between horses on the backstretch and turn, had little left for the stretch.

EIGHTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.75 45.53 58.29 1:05.00

PgmHorseWtPPSt¼3/8StrFinJockey$1
2Celebrate Life1172111–hd1–1½1–2½1–nsRoman37.40
12Taste's Legend124938–1½9–24–hd2–¾Mt Garcia6.10
13Clifton Beach1241044–hd4–hd2–½3–1¼Frey8.00
4Beloved Holiday1224109–1½8–1½6–24–¾Talamo3.00
5Captain Walker124585–15–23–25–6½Gutierrez2.20
10Beyond Wonderful122812–½2–½5–hd6–nkGonzalez14.50
3Californium122327–hd7–hd8–27–2¼Pereira13.40
14Super Storm1241156–½6–hd7–1½8–2¼Puglisi54.40
8Eighty and Sunny122671111119–1¼Maldonado15.60
9Close to Midnight1227910–110–310–1½10–8¼Elliott22.90
1Atticism122163–23–19–3½11Pena8.90
2CELEBRATE LIFE76.8030.2010.80
12TASTE'S LEGEND 8.404.60
13CLIFTON BEACH 5.60
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-2)  $373.20
$1 EXACTA (2-12)  $426.70
$2 QUINELLA (2-12)  $395.40
$1 SUPERFECTA (2-12-13-4)  $9,329.80
$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-12-13-4-5)  Carryover $18,164
50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-12-13)  $1,636.75

Winner–Celebrate Life B.r.3 by Blazonry out of Celebrate Everyday, by Beau Genius. Bred by Howard & Janet Siegel Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Eddie Truman. Owner: Howard and Janet Siegel Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $286,447 Daily Double Pool $102,847 Exacta Pool $192,281 Quinella Pool $7,621 Superfecta Pool $115,704 Super High Five Pool $23,802 Trifecta Pool $142,586. Claimed–Beloved Holiday by Edward Freeman. Trainer: Edward Freeman. Scratched–June and Johnny, King of Leon (ARG), Machete.

$1 Pick Three (7-9-2) paid $689.30. Pick Three Pool $181,940. 50-Cent Pick Four (12-7-3/9-2) 4 correct paid $3,682.50. Pick Four Pool $528,696. $2 Pick Six (5/8-5-12-7-3/9-2) 5 out of 6 paid $1,157.00. Pick Six Pool $111,193. Pick Six Carryover $59,400. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (5/8-5-12-7-3/9-2) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $75,510. $1 Place Pick All 8 correct paid $6,998.10. Place Pick All Pool $18,339.

CELEBRATE LIFE broke a bit slowly, was sent between horses then dueled between foes, inched away and angled in on the turn, kicked clear along the inside in the stretch and held gamely under left handed urging. TASTE'S LEGEND stalked between horses then outside, came five wide into the stretch, drifted in but closed willingly to just miss three deep on the line. CLIFTON BEACH stalked between horses then outside a rival on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and finished willingly between the top pair late. BELOVED HOLIDAY a step slow to begin, settled off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch and found his best stride late. CAPTAIN WALKER had speed between horses then stalked a bit off the rail, went around a rival leaving the turn, found the rail into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. BEYOND WONDERFUL angled in and pressed the pace three deep, stalked outside a rival on the turn and weakened in the drive. CALIFORNIUM chased a bit off the rail then between rivals on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. SUPER STORM was in a good position chasing the pace outside on the backstretch and turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. EIGHTY AND SUNNY dropped back between foes then settled off the rail to the stretch and failed to menace. CLOSE TO MIDNIGHT settled three deep then off the rail to the stretch and was not a threat. ATTICISM went up inside to duel for the lead, stalked along the rail on the turn and gave way in the stretch.

AttendanceHandle
On-Track2,246$416,076
Inter-Track4,204$2,363,699
Out of StateN/A$4,859,898
TOTAL6,450 $7,639,673

Del Mar Entries for Saturday, November 18.

Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 11th day of a 16-day meet.

FIRST RACE.

5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1MesutEvin Roman117Carla Gaines10-1
2Uncle BillyVictor Espinoza122Peter Miller7-2
3Sunday ProphetKent Desormeaux119Robert B. Hess, Jr.5-1
4Little JuanitoCorey Nakatani122Victor L. Garcia3-1
5Air On FireRafael Bejarano122Richard E. Mandella5-1
6LookingforthewireJuan Ochoa119Sal Gonzalez20-1
7Vegas ItchTyler Conner122George Papaprodromou20-1
8Cats BlameJoseph Talamo122Victor L. Garcia5-1
9Dramatic VictoryEdwin Maldonado121Robert B. Hess, Jr.20-1
10New DancerSantiago Gonzalez122Philip D'Amato8-1
Also Eligible
11MilhaudFlavien Prat124Richard E. Mandella5-2
12Pure PursuitDrayden Van Dyke122John W. Sadler10-1
13InsubordinationTyler Baze124Kenneth D. Black8-1
14Rak CityEvin Roman117Philip D'Amato6-1

SECOND RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Big LeagueKent Desormeaux122Peter Miller4-150,000
2Reverend AlRuben Fuentes113Blake R. Heap12-150,000
3The Critical WayEdwin Maldonado120Mick Ruis5-150,000
4Burn Me TwiceDrayden Van Dyke120William Spawr5-250,000
5PundyFlavien Prat120Peter Miller8-150,000
6Night's WatchEvin Roman113Leonard Powell12-145,000
7Red Carpet CatRafael Bejarano120Vann Belvoir7-250,000
8True ValorMario Gutierrez122Doug F. O'Neill6-150,000

THIRD RACE.

6½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. State bred.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Dixie LassieRuben Fuentes113John C. Ivory6-150,000
2Lucky StashGeovanni Franco120Steven Miyadi12-150,000
3Helen's TigerKyle Frey120Doug F. O'Neill7-550,000
4If Only IdaTiago Pereira120Gary Sherlock20-150,000
5Yolanda's StoneMartin Pedroza120Walther Solis5-150,000
6Kiss of DahpespeEvin Roman115Gary Sherlock4-150,000
7Artistic MinistryMario Gutierrez120Steven Miyadi6-150,000
8Wicked SunsetSantiago Gonzalez120Marcia Stortz10-150,000

FOURTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. State bred.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1HardbootStewart Elliott120Michele Dollase5-1
2Buck DuaneRafael Bejarano120Steven Miyadi9-2
3Smart Knows SmartMartin Pedroza120Peter Miller12-1
4Dos PalosTyler Conner120Dean Pederson10-1
5CroissantDrayden Van Dyke120Doug F. O'Neill12-1
6Dark ParadiseRuben Fuentes113Val Brinkerhoff15-1
7Minister's GloryJoseph Talamo120Michael Machowsky15-1
8Jersey's HeatTiago Pereira120Rafael Becerra7-2
9Infuriated GaryCorey Nakatani120Philip D'Amato6-1
10Push ThroughMario Gutierrez120Edward R. Freeman15-1
11Rustic CanyonEvin Roman115Carla Gaines5-1

FIFTH RACE.

7 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Desi Arnaz Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Steph Being StephStewart Elliott120Brian J. Koriner6-1
2Ms Bad BehaviorTiago Pereira120Richard Baltas5-2
3Midnight BisouRafael Bejarano118William Spawr3-1
4Smiling TigressTyler Baze120David Bernstein10-1
5Secret SpiceCorey Nakatani120Richard Baltas6-1
6Dream TreeDrayden Van Dyke120Bob Baffert2-1

SIXTH RACE.

5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Lajatico Kyle Frey120Doug F. O'Neill3-140,000
2Red Livy Tyler Baze120Philip D'Amato5-1
3Painting CornersEvin Roman113Peter Miller7-2
4Dashin AshenEdgar Orozco120Carlos Cruz Lopez30-1
5Phantom ProtonMario Gutierrez118Neil D. Drysdale10-1
6Little VoiceEdwin Maldonado120Ben D. A. Cecil5-1
7BowieFlavien Prat118Richard E. Mandella8-1
8Go ArgentoMartin Pedroza118Simon Callaghan12-1
9Zero ZeeJoseph Talamo118Philip D'Amato8-1
10YuvetsiDrayden Van Dyke118John W. Sadler12-1
Also Eligible
11Snow Cloud Ruben Fuentes113James M. Cassidy4-140,000
12Not too ShinyEvin Roman115Jack Carava15-140,000
13Wonderful LieRafael Bejarano120Jerry Hollendorfer5-140,000

SEVENTH RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1DemigoddessCesar Franco113Charles R. Stutts12-1
2Christy JacksonTyler Baze122Kenneth D. Black8-1
3Reckless CharmJoseph Talamo124James M. Cassidy6-1
4Party HostessMario Gutierrez122Jerry Hollendorfer3-1
5Go On MaryFlavien Prat122Doug F. O'Neill7-2
6Li'l GrazenEvin Roman115Jack Carava4-1
7Little NatiRuben Fuentes113Victor L. Garcia15-1
8Princess DorianEdwin Maldonado122Peter Eurton4-1

EIGHTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Thorpe d'OroEdwin Maldonado120Doug F. O'Neill20-1
2FarleyMario Gutierrez120Doug F. O'Neill20-1
3Fly to MarsEvin Roman115Peter Miller6-180,000
4Radio SilenceCorey Nakatani120Richard Baltas5-2
5South AmericainTyler Baze120John W. Sadler15-180,000
6Midnight PleasureNorberto Arroyo, Jr.120Mick Ruis6-1
7Buckys PickJoseph Talamo120Victor L. Garcia15-1
8HootieFlavien Prat120Michael W. McCarthy7-2
9Harbour Master Kent Desormeaux120James M. Cassidy3-1

NINTH RACE.

6½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1BraddockEvin Roman117Jerry Hollendorfer7-216,000
2All Star ParadeMartin Pedroza124Michael Pender15-116,000
3GentrifiedFlavien Prat122John W. Sadler3-116,000
4BolitarTyler Conner124Peter Miller5-1
5Tough But NiceTyler Baze124Hector O. Palma12-116,000
6My Man ChucklesKyle Frey122Doug F. O'Neill5-116,000
7LindanteSasha Risenhoover124Gary Stute12-116,000
8Make It a TripleRafael Bejarano124Michael Machowsky5-216,000
