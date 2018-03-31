Racing! Class is in session for the Rob Henie handicapping lesson

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get ready to head to Gulfstream Park.
Saturday is a pretty big day in racing, starting with the group of races collectively known as the
The horse to watch in that is Mendelssohn, a pretty good colt that his connections are eager to bring over to the Kentucky Derby. If he finishes first or second, you can count on them to start making the arrangements. He came over here to Del Mar and won the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf. So, he should probably have enough frequent flier miles to be eligible for an upgrade and, if lucky, free wi-fi.
The other race to watch is the
Now, to whet your appetite, here’s a more comprehensive look at both the Dubai World Cup and the Florida Derby. (just click here)
Couple more things before we move along. As promised, the Longines clock at the finish line at Santa Anita now tells the accurate time. Power of the newsletter. And, there is no racing at Los Alamitos in observance of Easter.
A handicapping tip
Here’s our weekly contribution from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). The thinking is if you can know and understand the strategies, it will make you a better handicapper.
Today’s lesson is from Saturday’s third race at Santa Anita.
“This is a weak maiden $20,000 claiming race at a mile, and a bad, bad group, how poor? Our WCHR Maiden Claim Appraisals have this group as a $700 bunch, that’s it. Remember, these are real money appraisals, not according to the ‘fluffy’ inflated race-track prices, but rather, ‘for sale’ type prices. With training fees around $2,500 a month, ask yourself, how many of these runners would you pay more than $700 for, knowing you’ll be paying $2,500 a month in fees? This is where it gets real, and this is why our claim appraisals are accurate, not based on fake money such as this $20,000 claiming price. Nobody in their right mind would give $20,000 for any of these, not even close. Top selection here is VEGAS ITCH (#2). We always remind our members to give extra credence to the runner who shows success when trying something new, which, in the case of this one, he responded not only when dropped to this low level last time out, but also when routing on the main track for the first time. Unlike a horse such as SPEND IT, who’s had multiple chances at this same level and also routing, we can point to the factors we just mentioned with the top choice, and certainly give another opportunity to break through, with Brayan Pena familiar with him, and a pair of works in place as well. DEFENSE MINISTER (#7) strings three races together to begin his career, telling us he’s withstanding the rigors of racing well, now back for his second try routing, with Evin Roman stringing along for
“Hot / Cold Race Trends: none
“Maiden Listed Condition: $20,000
“WCHR Estimated Level: $700
“Win Contenders (order of preference): 2-7-3
“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): 1,8
“Positive Notes:
“3 Lighthouse Point - Strings races together for the first time in his career, telling us he could be getting healthy, which at least opens the door to a good effort.
“Negative Notes:
“5 Williston Dude - We absolutely question this one’s heart, sometimes pinning his ears back, not wanting to be asked for more, never a good trait to back in a runner.
“TOP PICK: VEGAS ITCH (#2 9-5 Pena)
“SECOND CHOICE: DEFENSE MINISTER (#7 4-1 Roman)”
The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at http://www.westcoasthorseracing.com It has been endorsed by leading trainers, handicappers and industry sources.
Santa Anita review
Ten Blessings won Friday’s $58,000 7-furlong allowance feature by 1 ¾ lengths. Ten Blessings, trained by
He ran second in his previous start after running third in the Malibu Stakes on Santa Anita’s opening day on Dec. 26.
“He ran too good to lose last time,” jockey Drayden Van Dyke told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “He’s been doing well since that race and today he was just too much horse. He’s a very classy horse and he’s getting better, I think.”
Conquest Cobra finished second and Hoffenheim was third.
Santa Anita preview
The Stronach Group shipped all the money and stakes races to Gulfstream this weekend leaving a pretty meager Saturday card at Santa Anita, starting at noon. But it’s actually a pretty good betting card. Lots of full fields, with the exception of the feature. Four of the 10 races are on the turf including three down the hill.
Take a look at these field sizes, in order: 7, 8, 8, 5, 11, 8, 10, 9, 10, 12.
The feature, going as the fourth race at a little after 1:30 p.m., is the $75,000 Santana Mile, which pretty much explains everything you need to know about the race conditions. There are only five horses, but morning-linemaker Jon White is projecting you’ll find a case for four of them.
Dr. Dorr is the 9-5 favorite for trainer Bob Baffert and owner Natalie Baffert. He won his last race, a 6 ½ furlong allowance at 12-1. Air Vice Marshall, for Doug O’Neill, is the 2-1 second favorite after a second in his last allowance race. Cat Burglar is 5-2 and The Lieutenant is 4-1. Well, we named four of them, so might as well name the other. Clear The Mine is 10-1.
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.
10:00 Gulfstream: $125,000 Cutler Bay Stakes, 3 year olds, 1 mile on the turf. Favorite: Speed Franco (6-5)
10:30 Gulfstream: $125,000 Sanibel Island Stakes, fillies 3 years old, 1 mile on the turf. Favorite: Best Performance (8-5)
12:00 Gulfstream: Grade 2 $300,000 Gulfstream Park Mile Stakes, 4 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Always Dreaming (9-5)
1:49 Gulfstream: Grade 2 $250,000 Honey Fox Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile on the turf. Favorite: Lull (5-2)
2:26 Gulfstream: Gulfstream Park Oaks, fillies 3 years old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Take Charge Paula (4-1)
3:00 Gulfstream: Grade 2 $250,000 Pan American Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/12 miles on turf. Favorite: Sadler’s Joy (2-1)
3:09 Oaklawn: $100,000 Rainbow Miss Stakes, 3 year olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Georgia’s Rewards (7-2)
3:36 Gulfstream: Grade 1 $1 million Florida Derby,3 year olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Audible (9-5)
Bob Ike’s SA play of the day
FIFTH RACE: No. 11 Tiz Toffee (7-2)
Newcomer from the Phil D'Amato stable ran well when finishing second in both out-of-state starts and should be tough to deny in her SoCal debut if she takes to the turf. Drawn well outside with tactical speed, this sophomore filly should have every chance turning for home.
Friday Result: Only one-third of my exacta/trifecta box got home when favorite Out of The
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Ed Burgart’s LA play of the day
FIFTH RACE: No. 5 Favorite Cartel Jr (3-1)
He will be dangerous on the comeback trial if he runs to his smooth 12.1 gate drill on Feb. 24 when breaking sharp in a solo work. He also broke fast in a 350-yard, 18.4 gate move March 6 and has fired fresh before.
Final thought
And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, March 30.
Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 54th day of a 59-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $29,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 23.28 47.15 1:11.33 1:23.55 1:35.94
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Sekhmet's Revenge
|120
|6
|2
|3–hd
|3–hd
|3–1
|3–2½
|1–½
|Maragh
|9.30
|9
|Brandon's Law
|120
|9
|4
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1½
|1–½
|2–1½
|Prat
|3.10
|2
|Tell Me More
|121
|2
|9
|9
|8–½
|8–3½
|6–hd
|3–1¼
|Ceballos
|1.60
|7
|Turing Machine
|120
|7
|3
|4–1
|4–1
|4–1
|4–½
|4–1½
|Conner
|11.10
|5
|Majestic Design
|126
|5
|6
|7–2½
|7–3
|6–1
|7–1½
|5–ns
|Fuentes
|32.30
|4
|See the World
|120
|4
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–½
|2–1
|6–nk
|Maldonado
|98.50
|1
|Bee Sweet
|126
|1
|5
|5–1½
|5–2
|5–1½
|5–1½
|7–½
|T Baze
|3.30
|3
|Unlucky Hillary
|126
|3
|8
|8–3
|9
|9
|8–1
|8–2¼
|Elliott
|33.10
|8
|Doubelievenmagic
|126
|8
|7
|6–2½
|6–hd
|7–½
|9
|9
|Blanc
|10.70
|6
|SEKHMET'S REVENGE
|20.60
|7.60
|3.80
|9
|BRANDON'S LAW
|4.60
|3.20
|2
|TELL ME MORE
|2.20
|$1 EXACTA (6-9)
|$50.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-9-2-7)
|$87.53
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-9-2)
|$85.90
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-9-2-7-5)
|Carryover $1,466
Winner–Sekhmet's Revenge B.f.3 by
SEKHMET'S REVENGE angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and rallied under urging to wear down the runner-up late. BRANDON'S LAW three deep early, stalked off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter on the second turn, took the lead into the stretch and held on well but was caught late. TELL ME MORE broke slowly and steadied when bumped, settled inside, went outside a rival leaving the backstretch and three deep into the stretch, drifted in some in the drive and split horses in deep stretch to gain the show. TURING MACHINE between horses early, chased outside a rival, came out some in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MAJESTIC DESIGN pulled outside a rival then angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch, drifted in some in deep stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. SEE THE WORLD sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, dueled along the rail on the second turn and into the stretch, fought back in midstretch and weakened late. BEE SWEET chased inside then off the rail leaving the backstretch, continued outside on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. UNLUCKY HILLARY broke in and bumped a rival, saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back into and on the second turn, was in tight along the rail in deep stretch and lacked a rally. DOUBELIEVENMAGIC angled in and chased outside a rival then off the rail into the stretch and did not rally.
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.92 45.99 59.20 1:05.95
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Towards the Light
|123
|5
|2
|4–2
|3–1
|3–4
|1–3
|Roman
|0.80
|4
|Pure Pursuit
|123
|4
|4
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1½
|2–nk
|T Baze
|3.80
|3
|Downside Up
|123
|3
|3
|7–½
|7–½
|4–½
|3–1¼
|Maldonado
|7.70
|1
|Bear Down Cats
|123
|1
|8
|6–1
|5–½
|5–1½
|4–hd
|Gonzalez
|6.10
|8
|Contento
|123
|8
|9
|9
|9
|9
|5–nk
|Mt Garcia
|55.10
|9
|Latitude
|123
|9
|7
|8–8
|8–5
|7–1
|6–1½
|Elliott
|9.90
|7
|King Darius
|123
|7
|5
|2–2
|2–3
|2–½
|7–1½
|Jimenez
|67.10
|6
|Tiz the Ticket
|123
|6
|6
|5–hd
|6–1½
|8–½
|8–3½
|Pereira
|51.80
|2
|Anziyan Cat
|114
|2
|1
|3–hd
|4–2
|6–½
|9
|Sevilla
|26.10
|5
|TOWARDS THE LIGHT
|3.60
|2.60
|2.20
|4
|PURE PURSUIT
|3.80
|2.80
|3
|DOWNSIDE UP
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5)
|$45.80
|$1 EXACTA (5-4)
|$5.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-3-1)
|$5.87
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-4-3-1-8)
|$405.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-3)
|$6.25
Winner–Towards the Light Ch.g.4 by Munnings out of Golda M, by Orientate. Bred by James M. Lynch & Patrick H. Durbin (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: ERJ Racing LLC, Kenney, Dave and Westside Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $143,632 Daily Double Pool $41,026 Exacta Pool $132,243 Superfecta Pool $73,677 Super High Five Pool $3,396 Trifecta Pool $91,611. Scratched–none.
TOWARDS THE LIGHT stalked the pace outside a rival then off the rail leaving the turn, came three wide into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging while drifting in to collar the runner-up a sixteenth out and won clear. PURE PURSUIT had speed between horses early, angled in and inched away to set the pace inside, could not match the winner in the final sixteenth and just held second. DOWNSIDE UP between foes early, chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail on the turn, continued alongside a foe into the stretch and finished with interest to be edged for the place. BEAR DOWN CATS bobbled in a bit of a slow start, chased inside, came off the rail on the turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick between foes nearing the wire. CONTENTO broke slowly, settled off the rail then a bit off the fence, came out into the stretch and improved position. LATITUDE chased outside then alongside a rival to the stretch and lacked the needed rally. KING DARIUS had sped outside then alongside the runner-up, stalked off the rail leaving the backstretch and on the turn and into the stretch, drifted in and weakened in the final furlong. TIZ THE TICKET chased outside then alongside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. ANZIYAN CAT saved ground stalking the pace, pulled along the inside into and on the turn, continued along the rail and weakened in the drive.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $38,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 22.08 45.54 58.27 1:11.74
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Joejoe's Kingdom
|121
|1
|6
|7
|7
|4–2
|1–½
|Van Dyke
|6.50
|4
|Candy Crew
|121
|4
|2
|1–hd
|1–1½
|1–1½
|2–½
|T Baze
|3.60
|6
|Royal Trump
|119
|6
|4
|4–1
|4–½
|3–1½
|3–1
|Roman
|3.70
|5
|Sir Valentine
|121
|5
|1
|3–1½
|2–½
|2–1
|4–6
|Maldonado
|1.90
|2
|Oh Man
|116
|2
|5
|5–2
|5–3
|5–1
|5–2¼
|Ceballos
|7.30
|3
|Curly's Mark
|121
|3
|7
|6–1
|6–hd
|7
|6–4½
|Prat
|8.60
|7
|Optic
|122
|7
|3
|2–½
|3–1
|6–1½
|7
|Nakatani
|13.60
|1
|JOEJOE'S KINGDOM
|15.00
|6.20
|3.80
|4
|CANDY CREW
|5.20
|3.60
|6
|ROYAL TRUMP
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1)
|$30.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-4)
|$36.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-6-5)
|$33.94
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-4-6-5-2)
|$668.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-6)
|$56.35
Winner–Joejoe's Kingdom Ch.g.3 by
$1 Pick Three (6-5-1) paid $206.30. Pick Three Pool $44,617.
JOEJOE'S KINGDOM settled inside, came out on the turn, swung four wide into the stretch and rallied under urging to get up nearing the wire. CANDY CREW had speed between horses to duel for the lead, inched away and angled in on the turn, kicked clear and held on well but was caught late. ROYAL TRUMP stalked off the rail then outside a rival, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in some and finished with interest. SIR VALENTINE had speed off the rail then angled in and dueled inside, stalked on the turn, came out into the stretch and was outfinished. OH MAN broke out a bit, saved ground stalking the pace, came out some into the stretch and weakened. CURLY'S MARK squeezed a bit at the start, chased outside a rival then off the rail, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. OPTIC prompted the pace three deep then stalked outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened.
FOURTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 22.88 46.54 1:10.61 1:34.51 1:46.25
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Fibonacci
|122
|5
|2
|3–hd
|4–1½
|4–1½
|1–4
|1–5
|Blanc
|0.60
|1
|East Rand
|122
|1
|8
|8
|8
|8
|4–hd
|2–½
|Quinonez
|34.40
|6
|True Loyalty
|122
|6
|6
|7–1
|6–hd
|6–hd
|3–hd
|3–1¼
|Nakatani
|24.20
|3
|Kylemore
|122
|3
|1
|2–1½
|1–½
|1–½
|2–1
|4–1¼
|Van Dyke
|4.10
|8
|Magic Musketier
|120
|8
|7
|6–1½
|5–1
|5–½
|5–½
|5–1¼
|Conner
|28.20
|7
|Buckstopper Kit
|120
|7
|5
|4–hd
|3–½
|3–hd
|6–3
|6–2½
|Prat
|4.50
|4
|Samdar
|120
|4
|3
|1–hd
|2–1
|2–½
|7–4
|7–7
|T Baze
|17.20
|2
|Continental Divide
|120
|2
|4
|5–½
|7–1
|7–1
|8
|8
|Elliott
|18.90
|5
|FIBONACCI
|3.20
|2.80
|2.40
|1
|EAST RAND
|21.60
|10.60
|6
|TRUE LOYALTY
|7.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5)
|$27.80
|$1 EXACTA (5-1)
|$27.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-6-3)
|$116.31
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-6)
|$158.45
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-1-6-3-8)
|Carryover $3,550
Winner–Fibonacci Grr.r.3 by Artie Schiller out of Goose Martini, by Bernardini. Bred by Rock Ridge Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: LNJ Foxwoods, Riley Racing Stables, LLC, DA Meah Racing, Baltas, Solis Jr., Litt. Mutuel Pool $214,000 Daily Double Pool $28,088 Exacta Pool $112,677 Superfecta Pool $58,067 Trifecta Pool $76,902 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,653. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (5-1-5) paid $33.60. Pick Three Pool $20,949.
FIBONACCI chased between horses then inside, bid along the rail leaving the second turn to gain the lead, kicked clear under a brisk hand ride then steady handling and a long hold late. EAST RAND a step slow into stride, chased inside then off the rail, went three deep on the second turn and into the stretch, angled in and split horses in midstretch and edged a rival for the place. TRUE LOYALTY chased between horses then inside leaving the second turn, continued along the rail in the stretch and was edged for second. KYLEMORE angled in and dueled inside, inched away and came off the rail on the second turn, battled outside the winner leaving that turn, was three deep in midstretch and weakened. MAGIC MUSKETIER four wide early, chased outside then three deep, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BUCKSTOPPER KIT stalked three deep then outside a rival, bid three wide into the second turn, continued three wide into the stretch and weakened. SAMDAR dueled outside a rival, dropped back between horses on the second turn and also weakened. CONTINENTAL DIVIDE saved ground chasing the pace, came out a bit into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
FIFTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.20 46.38 59.26
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Cow Dog
|117
|7
|4
|1–½
|1–1
|1–2½
|1–4
|Ceballos
|0.90
|3
|Mi Pajarito
|122
|3
|1
|3–1½
|3–2
|2–1
|2–2¼
|Quinonez
|8.00
|2
|Takes Two to Tenga
|122
|2
|3
|4–hd
|4–2
|4–3½
|3–2
|Mn Garcia
|8.60
|8
|Baby Beauty
|122
|8
|6
|2–1½
|2–1½
|3–1½
|4–½
|Rojas Fernandez
|43.00
|6
|Mariana's Girl
|122
|6
|5
|6–1
|5–2½
|5–4
|5–2½
|Roman
|3.20
|9
|Smart Little Devil
|115
|9
|8
|8–5½
|8–3
|6–1
|6–10
|Franco
|9.30
|1
|Letsgotomarfatexas
|122
|1
|7
|7–2½
|6–1
|7–½
|7–½
|Linares
|40.10
|5
|Mergie Troid
|124
|5
|2
|5–hd
|7–½
|9
|8–1¼
|Iniguez
|70.70
|4
|Swallows Inn Gal
|122
|4
|9
|9
|9
|8–1
|9
|Russell
|15.00
|7
|COW DOG
|3.80
|2.40
|2.40
|3
|MI PAJARITO
|5.00
|4.00
|2
|TAKES TWO TO TENGA
|4.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-7)
|$6.00
|$1 EXACTA (7-3)
|$8.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-2-8)
|$71.92
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-3-2-8-6)
|$3,938.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-2)
|$31.75
Winner–Cow Dog B.f.3 by Old Topper out of Murderer's Row, by Grand Slam. Bred by Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Tommy Town Thoroughbreds LLC. Mutuel Pool $147,875 Daily Double Pool $24,075 Exacta Pool $81,761 Superfecta Pool $56,638 Super High Five Pool $5,670 Trifecta Pool $70,604. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (1-5-7) paid $36.00. Pick Three Pool $41,526. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-1-5-7) 3420 tickets with 4 correct paid $38.00. Pick Four Pool $170,502. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-5-1-5-7) 652 tickets with 5 correct paid $562.05. Pick Five Pool $426,202.
COW DOG had speed off the rail then outside a rival into the turn, inched away again off the inside, kicked clear, had the rider lose the whip nearing the eighth pole and won clear under a strong hand ride. MI PAJARITO stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out on the turn and three wide into the stretch and was clearly second best. TAKES TWO TO TENGA in a good position stalking the pace inside, came out into the stretch, angled to the inside in midstretch and picked up the show. BABY BEAUTY stalked outside a rival then bid inside the winner into the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. MARIANA'S GIRL bobbled at the start, chased outside then alongside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. SMART LITTLE DEVIL broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, went three wide leaving the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. LETSGOTOMARFATEXAS also broke a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch, drifted in a bit in midstretch and weakened. MERGIE TROID chased outside a rival then between foes into the turn, continued outside a rival on the turn and gave way. SWALLOWS INN GAL stumbled at the start to be away behind the field, angled in and saved ground off the pace, was in tight along the rail in midstretch and did not rally.
SIXTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 21.69 44.77 1:08.50 1:14.82
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Out of The Flames
|124
|8
|10
|7–½
|7–hd
|1–½
|1–½
|Prat
|0.90
|3
|Travieza
|122
|3
|6
|6–1
|3–hd
|4–1
|2–hd
|Roman
|5.40
|4
|Factorofwon
|122
|4
|2
|8–hd
|8–hd
|7–hd
|3–hd
|Conner
|12.80
|5
|Pursuing The Dream
|124
|5
|9
|2–1½
|2–1½
|3–1
|4–nk
|Van Dyke
|10.50
|2
|Mraseel
|124
|2
|3
|9–1
|9–2
|5–½
|5–1½
|Quinonez
|28.50
|7
|Classy Atlantic
|122
|7
|4
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–hd
|6–1½
|Talamo
|7.00
|1
|Miss Puddles
|124
|1
|5
|3–1
|5–1
|6–hd
|7–½
|T Baze
|32.70
|10
|Allianna
|122
|10
|8
|10
|10
|9–1
|8–3¼
|Nakatani
|8.10
|6
|Proud Heroine
|122
|6
|7
|4–hd
|4–hd
|8–2
|9–1¾
|Pereira
|16.50
|9
|Atrevida
|115
|9
|1
|5–½
|6–hd
|10
|10
|Ceballos
|111.20
|8
|OUT OF THE FLAMES (GB)
|3.80
|2.40
|2.20
|3
|TRAVIEZA
|4.80
|4.00
|4
|FACTOROFWON
|6.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-8)
|$8.20
|$1 EXACTA (8-3)
|$8.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-3-4-5)
|$31.98
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-3-4-5-2)
|$1,915.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-3-4)
|$24.25
Winner–Out of The Flames (GB) Ch.f.3 by Showcasing (GB) out of Primo Lady (GB), by Lucky Story. Bred by Mr Gary Hodson & Mr Peter Moule (GB). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Qatar Racing Limited. Mutuel Pool $268,768 Daily Double Pool $17,473 Exacta Pool $196,154 Superfecta Pool $107,899 Super High Five Pool $2,513 Trifecta Pool $138,642. Scratched–Holy Diver, Special Purpose (IRE), Streetwithnoname.
$1 Pick Three (5-7-8) paid $5.80. Pick Three Pool $53,057.
OUT OF THE FLAMES (GB) broke in a bit, chased outside then three deep down the hill, came four wide into the stretch, took a short lead three wide in midstretch and held on gamely under urging. TRAVIEZA stalked a bit off the rail then between horses leaving the hill, split rivals with a bid past midstretch and continued willingly. FACTOROFWON pulled early, chased outside a rival, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and finished well. PURSUING THE DREAM (IRE) had speed between horses then dueled inside, fought back along the rail through the stretch and continued gamely to the end. MRASEEL (IRE) saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and rallied between horses late. CLASSY ATLANTIC sped to the early lead off the rail, dueled outside a rival, fought back between horses in midstretch and was outfinished. MISS PUDDLES (IRE) saved ground stalking the pace throughout and weakened late. ALLIANNA settled outside then off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and had mild late bid. PROUD HEROINE stalked between horses down the hill, came three wide into the stretch and weakened some in the final furlong. ATREVIDA was in a good position stalking the pace three deep then four wide leaving the hill, came five wide into the stretch and also weakened. Rail on hill at 14 feet.
SEVENTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.09 46.14 59.39
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Allie's Love
|122
|3
|1
|2–½
|1–hd
|1–1½
|1–2
|Pereira
|3.10
|8
|Baby Brown
|122
|8
|7
|1–hd
|2–1
|2–2½
|2–3¼
|Mn Garcia
|1.70
|2
|Bragging Rights
|122
|2
|3
|5–1
|4–hd
|4–2½
|3–1¼
|Conner
|14.20
|1
|Gamezapper
|122
|1
|4
|3–1
|3–4
|3–4
|4–4¼
|Pena
|35.40
|7
|Irish Cream N Kafe
|117
|7
|8
|7–2
|6–hd
|7–½
|5–½
|Ceballos
|7.10
|4
|Mongolian Rahy
|122
|4
|5
|6–½
|7–1½
|6–hd
|6–½
|Elliott
|4.70
|6
|Tricky Gal
|122
|6
|9
|9
|8–3
|8–5
|7–4¼
|Mt Garcia
|25.50
|9
|Lil' A. J.
|122
|9
|2
|4–2
|5–3
|5–½
|8–2¼
|T Baze
|6.20
|5
|Miss Barton
|112
|5
|6
|8–hd
|9
|9
|9
|Espinoza
|61.10
|3
|ALLIE'S LOVE
|8.20
|4.00
|3.20
|8
|BABY BROWN
|3.80
|3.00
|2
|BRAGGING RIGHTS
|5.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-3)
|$19.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-8)
|$15.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-8-2-1)
|$107.95
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-8-2)
|$42.60
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-8-2-1-7)
|Carryover $2,527
Winner–Allie's Love Grr.f.3 by Eddington out of Marissa's Joy, by Cee's Tizzy. Bred by Harold Tillema & Pamela Tillema (CA). Trainer: Art Sherman. Owner: Tillema, Harold and Pamela. Mutuel Pool $192,519 Daily Double Pool $23,257 Exacta Pool $135,016 Superfecta Pool $72,541 Trifecta Pool $96,430 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,315. Claimed–Baby Brown by Gulliver Racing LLC and Slam Dunk Racing. Trainer: William Morey. Claimed–Mongolian Rahy by DeMaio Racing Ventures LLC. Trainer: Gerard Piccioni. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (7-8-3) paid $21.20. Pick Three Pool $26,998.
ALLIE'S LOVE dueled between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn, inched away in the stretch and won clear under some urging. BABY BROWN had speed three deep between foes then dueled three wide, battled outside the winner on the turn and bested the others. BRAGGING RIGHTS saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and gained the show. GAMEZAPPER pressed then stalked the pace inside, came out into the stretch, drifted out through the drive and weakened. IRISH CREAM N KAFE stalked three deep then outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. MONGOLIAN RAHY bobbled at the break, stalked between horses then off the inside on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened. TRICKY GAL bobbled and broke slowly as the ground broke out behind, angled in and saved ground to no avail. LIL' A. J. had speed four wide then stalked outside a rival, came out into the stretch and weakened. MISS BARTON dropped back outside then off the rail, came a bit wide into the stretch and was not a threat.
EIGHTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $58,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.55 45.24 1:09.89 1:22.53
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Ten Blessings
|122
|5
|1
|4–1
|4–hd
|1–1
|1–1¾
|Van Dyke
|0.50
|6
|Conquest Cobra
|124
|6
|3
|5–½
|6–1
|5–4
|2–nk
|Prat
|6.10
|3
|Hoffenheim
|122
|3
|6
|2–hd
|2–½
|2–hd
|3–1¼
|Pedroza
|19.50
|7
|Desert Law
|124
|7
|2
|7
|7
|4–hd
|4–1¼
|Elliott
|8.60
|4
|Excitations
|122
|4
|4
|3–½
|3–1
|3–hd
|5–4
|Nakatani
|7.00
|1
|So Conflated
|122
|1
|5
|6–½
|5–½
|6–2½
|6–10
|Roman
|14.00
|2
|I Will Score
|119
|2
|7
|1–hd
|1–hd
|7
|7
|Ceballos
|21.90
|5
|TEN BLESSINGS
|3.00
|2.40
|2.10
|6
|CONQUEST COBRA
|3.80
|3.20
|3
|HOFFENHEIM
|4.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5)
|$14.80
|$1 EXACTA (5-6)
|$5.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-3-7)
|$11.62
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-6-3-7-4)
|$212.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-3)
|$20.25
Winner–Ten Blessings B.h.5 by Smart Strike out of Indian Blessing, by Indian Charlie. Bred by Hal Earnhardt (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Earnhardt III, Patti and Hal J.. Mutuel Pool $226,768 Daily Double Pool $29,538 Exacta Pool $134,405 Superfecta Pool $71,144 Super High Five Pool $15,835 Trifecta Pool $95,464. Claimed–Conquest Cobra by Horseplayer Racing Club LLC. Trainer: Mark Rheinford. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (8-3-5) paid $11.40. Pick Three Pool $39,019.
TEN BLESSINGS pressed the pace four wide then stalked outside on the turn, re-bid four wide into the stretch, inched away under left handed urging in midstretch, drifted out some and held under some late right handed pressure. CONQUEST COBRA had speed five wide then stalked outside or off the rail, angled in for the turn, split horses into the stretch, bid inside in the drive and edged a rival for the place. HOFFENHEIM dueled between horses, took a short lead leaving the turn, fought back off the rail into the stretch, was between rivals in midstretch and was edged for second. DESERT LAW stalked outside then off the rail, came out five wide into the stretch and bested the others. EXCITATIONS dueled three deep between horses then three wide on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SO CONFLATED saved ground stalking the pace, swung out into the stretch and lacked a rally. I WILL SCORE broke a bit slowly, went up between horses then dueled inside, fought back on the turn, dropped back into the stretch and gave way.
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.12 45.92 1:10.51 1:23.00 1:35.29
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Save Ground
|126
|9
|5
|5–1
|5–1
|5–1½
|3–1½
|1–½
|Nakatani
|1.30
|3
|Minister's Glory
|120
|3
|7
|4–2
|3–hd
|3–1
|2–½
|2–1
|Prat
|3.50
|7
|Cool Your Jets
|120
|7
|10
|7–2
|7–3½
|6–½
|4–½
|3–¾
|Van Dyke
|4.20
|2
|Huddle
|120
|2
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–1½
|4–½
|T Baze
|6.80
|5
|Jersey's Heat
|120
|5
|6
|8–2½
|8–2½
|8–4
|7–2
|5–5
|Pereira
|20.80
|6
|Ashley's Big Guy
|120
|6
|4
|6–½
|6–½
|7–1
|6–hd
|6–4½
|Maldonado
|31.80
|10
|Mavericks
|120
|10
|3
|2–2
|2–3½
|2–1
|5–1
|7–¾
|Quinonez
|16.80
|4
|Hailey's Kid Comet
|116
|4
|9
|10
|10
|9–hd
|9–½
|8–1¼
|Espinoza
|103.60
|8
|Smart Knows Smart
|120
|8
|1
|3–hd
|4–2½
|4–hd
|8–4½
|9–½
|Pedroza
|13.20
|1
|I'm Amore
|120
|1
|8
|9–2½
|9–1½
|10
|10
|10
|Jimenez
|123.40
|9
|SAVE GROUND
|4.60
|3.00
|2.20
|3
|MINISTER'S GLORY
|3.60
|2.60
|7
|COOL YOUR JETS
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-9)
|$6.80
|$1 EXACTA (9-3)
|$6.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-3-7-2)
|$9.40
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-3-7-2-5)
|$147.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-3-7)
|$12.35
Winner–Save Ground B.c.4 by Square Eddie out of Tangle (IRE), by Bob Back. Bred by Reddam Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Ben D. A. Cecil. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $304,464 Daily Double Pool $111,243 Exacta Pool $187,937 Superfecta Pool $116,480 Super High Five Pool $19,196 Trifecta Pool $144,452. Scratched–Ready Eddie, Tatar.
$2 Pick Six Jackpot (5-7-8/11/12/13-3-5-9/11/12) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $173,091. $1 Pick Three (3-5-9) paid $16.40. Pick Three Pool $97,284. 50-Cent Pick Four (8/11/12/13-3-5-9/11/12) 28223 tickets with 4 correct paid $16.50. Pick Four Pool $610,292. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-8/11/12/13-3-5-9/11/12) 3933 tickets with 5 correct paid $46.40. Pick Five Pool $239,353. $2 Pick Six (5-7-8/11/12/13-3-5-9/11/12) 4300 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $3.80. $2 Pick Six (5-7-8/11/12/13-3-5-9/11/12) 438 tickets with 6 correct paid $181.40. Pick Six Pool $148,739.
SAVE GROUND chased outside a rival then inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch, bid three wide in deep stretch and edged the runner-up under urging. MINISTER'S GLORY saved ground stalking the pace, bid between horses a sixteenth out and continued willingly inside the winner. COOL YOUR JETS chased outside a rival, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and gained the show. HUDDLE had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away a bit off the rail in the stretch, ducked in from the whip in midstretch and was edged for third. JERSEY'S HEAT chased a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch and put in a late bid at a minor award. ASHLEY'S BIG GUY saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch, steadied when crowded in midstretch then angled in and lacked a rally. MAVERICKS broke out a bit, angled in and dueled outside a rival, drifted out into the stretch, drifted in from the whip nearing midstretch and weakened. HAILEY'S KID COMET settled off the pace inside, saved ground throughout and lacked a rally. SMART KNOWS SMART stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and weakened, then did not return to be unsaddled and was vanned off. I'M AMORE settled inside then a bit off the rail, went outside a rival on the second turn and failed to menace.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|4,003
|$684,160
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,560,048
|Out of State
|N/A
|$5,663,207
|TOTAL
|4,003
|$7,907,415
Santa Anita Entries for Saturday, March 31.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 55th day of a 59-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Twirling Tiger
|Martin Pedroza
|123
|Jack Carava
|5-1
|16,000
|2
|Rick's Dream
|Brayan Pena
|123
|Hector O. Palma
|5-2
|16,000
|3
|Levitation
|Franklin Ceballos
|118
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|6-1
|16,000
|4
|Milton Freewater
|Evin Roman
|123
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-2
|16,000
|5
|Jay Makes Us Laugh
|Stewart Elliott
|123
|Eddie Truman
|5-1
|16,000
|6
|Rocky's Show
|123
|Charles S. Treece
|5-1
|16,000
|7
|Go Ghetto
|Martin Garcia
|123
|Justin B. Clark
|5-1
|16,000
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Crown the Kitten
|123
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|2-1
|32,000
|2
|Landwade Lad
|Joseph Talamo
|123
|Mark Glatt
|12-1
|32,000
|3
|Sunny Kat
|Tyler Conner
|123
|John W. Sadler
|12-1
|32,000
|4
|Bourbon Soul
|Tyler Baze
|123
|8-1
|32,000
|5
|Buymeabond
|Evin Roman
|123
|Jack Carava
|15-1
|32,000
|6
|Cardiac
|Ruben Fuentes
|123
|Mick Ruis
|4-1
|32,000
|7
|Temple Keys
|Santiago Gonzalez
|123
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|32,000
|8
|Secreto Primero
|Martin Pedroza
|123
|Alfredo Marquez
|5-2
|32,000
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Son of the South
|Octavio Vergara, Jr.
|122
|Anthony K. Saavedra
|12-1
|20,000
|2
|Vegas Itch
|Brayan Pena
|122
|George Papaprodromou
|9-5
|20,000
|3
|Lighthouse Point
|Rajiv Maragh
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|5-1
|20,000
|4
|Spend It
|Franklin Ceballos
|117
|Rafael Becerra
|5-1
|20,000
|5
|Williston Dude
|Asa Espinoza
|112
|Mark Glatt
|7-2
|20,000
|6
|Royal Seeker
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Marcelo Polanco
|12-1
|20,000
|7
|Defense Minister
|Evin Roman
|122
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|4-1
|20,000
|8
|Dixie Rival
|Edgar Payeras
|115
|Bobby Wayne Grayson
|20-1
|20,000
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $75,000. 'Santana Mile'. Stakes. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Dr. Dorr
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Bob Baffert
|9-5
|2
|Air Vice Marshal
|Corey Nakatani
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|2-1
|3
|The Lieutenant
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|4-1
|4
|Clear the Mine
|Tyler Baze
|120
|John W. Sadler
|10-1
|5
|Cat Burglar
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
FIFTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Del Mar Babe
|Santiago Gonzalez
|122
|Peter Eurton
|12-1
|2
|Unchaining Melody
|Tyler Baze
|122
|John W. Sadler
|4-1
|3
|Garrulous Gal
|Evin Roman
|122
|Adam Kitchingman
|8-1
|4
|No Wine Untasted
|Martin Pedroza
|122
|J. Eric Kruljac
|12-1
|5
|Sheza Factor
|Franklin Ceballos
|117
|Peter Miller
|12-1
|6
|Vegas Palm
|Rajiv Maragh
|122
|Gary Mandella
|12-1
|7
|International Diva
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|8
|Baladera
|Brayan Pena
|122
|Paulo H. Lobo
|15-1
|9
|Into Glamour
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|10
|Animosity
|Tyler Conner
|122
|Patrick Gallagher
|12-1
|11
|Tiz Toffee
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|7-2
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Fire to the Wire
|Santiago Gonzalez
|123
|Brian J. Koriner
|2-1
|12,500
|2
|Chrisiscookin
|Brayan Pena
|123
|Genaro Vallejo
|4-1
|12,500
|3
|Marvelous Max
|Martin Garcia
|123
|John W. Sadler
|10-1
|12,500
|4
|Liberty Jack
|Franklin Ceballos
|118
|Peter Miller
|5-2
|12,500
|5
|States Hero
|Manuel Chaves
|123
|Antonio Garcia
|50-1
|12,500
|6
|Summer Buddha
|Edgar Payeras
|116
|Lorenzo Ruiz
|30-1
|12,500
|7
|Informality
|Martin Pedroza
|123
|Jack Carava
|4-1
|12,500
|8
|Run Like Rhett
|Ruben Fuentes
|123
|Andrew Lerner
|6-1
|12,500
SEVENTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|War Moccasin
|Evin Roman
|124
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|8-1
|40,000
|2
|Gotham Desire
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Ed Moger, Jr.
|12-1
|3
|Lightning Dove
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Ronald W. Ellis
|12-1
|40,000
|4
|Ruby Trust
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Howard L. Zucker
|8-1
|5
|Tizanillusion
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|John W. Sadler
|5-1
|6
|Persistence
|Stewart Elliott
|122
|James M. Cassidy
|12-1
|7
|Demigoddess
|Modesto Linares
|120
|Charles R. Stutts
|50-1
|8
|Salten Sapity
|Rajiv Maragh
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|3-1
|9
|Beau Square
|Corey Nakatani
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|40,000
|10
|Glorious Hour
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Paulo H. Lobo
|7-2
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|On the Fence
|Juan Ochoa
|123
|Nestor M. Capitaine
|6-1
|12,500
|2
|True Ranger
|Tiago Pereira
|123
|Jeffrey Metz
|5-1
|12,500
|3
|Big Hearted
|Stewart Elliott
|123
|Daniel Dunham
|15-1
|12,500
|4
|Upperclassman
|Tyler Conner
|123
|Jack Carava
|15-1
|12,500
|5
|Magical More
|Rajiv Maragh
|123
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|12-1
|12,500
|6
|Bitte
|Tyler Baze
|123
|John W. Sadler
|3-1
|7
|Milhaud
|Joseph Talamo
|123
|Richard E. Mandella
|5-2
|12,500
|8
|Pampers n' Boots
|Franklin Ceballos
|118
|Victor L. Garcia
|7-2
|12,500
|9
|Amodei
|Martin Pedroza
|123
|Mick Ruis
|20-1
|12,500
NINTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Joeray
|Tyler Conner
|123
|David Jacobson
|7-2
|2
|Infuriated Gary
|Brayan Pena
|121
|Philip D'Amato
|12-1
|3
|Lolly Express
|Drayden Van Dyke
|121
|Mike Puype
|12-1
|4
|Jimmythisnjimthat
|Santiago Gonzalez
|121
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|12-1
|5
|El Asesino
|Stewart Elliott
|121
|Mick Ruis
|4-1
|6
|Elevated Knight
|Edwin Maldonado
|121
|Philip D'Amato
|15-1
|7
|Luke's On Fire
|Joseph Talamo
|123
|Craig Dollase
|8-1
|8
|Treasure Hunter
|Franklin Ceballos
|116
|G. F. Almeida
|9-2
|9
|Southern Warlord
|Tyler Baze
|121
|Kristin Mulhall
|6-1
|10
|Honeymoonz Over
|Evin Roman
|121
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-1
TENTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Nap Lajoie
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Steven Miyadi
|12-1
|2
|Lord Admiral
|Tom Lefranc
|115
|Jay Nehf
|20-1
|3
|Dr. Troutman
|Evin Roman
|122
|George Papaprodromou
|8-1
|4
|Closing Time
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|7-2
|5
|Ibon
|Brayan Pena
|122
|Paulo H. Lobo
|12-1
|6
|Preacher Roe
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Mike Puype
|12-1
|16,000
|7
|Kings River King
|Stewart Elliott
|122
|Kenneth D. Black
|4-1
|8
|Kenny Benny
|Tyler Conner
|122
|William E. Morey
|20-1
|9
|El Tovar
|Rajiv Maragh
|124
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|16,000
|10
|Mostly Cloudy
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Lorenzo Ruiz
|50-1
|11
|Alsatian
|Franklin Ceballos
|117
|Neil D. Drysdale
|6-1
|12
|Green With Eddie
|Corey Nakatani
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|16,000