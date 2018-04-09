Racing! Hoping it's not the last we'll see locally of Justify and Bolt d'Oro

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as we catch up with the connections from Saturday's big day at Santa Anita.
Saturday was a great day at Santa Anita with all the potential superstars in the making. Even the infield music was a hit, a 180-degree shift from the San Felipe Stakes, when the hip-hop lyrics may not have been in sync with the usual Santa Anita crowd.
But sadly, Saturday may have been the last chance we'll get to see Justify and Bolt d'Oro run in Southern California. That is, unless they come back at 4 years old. Remember, American Pharoah, even though he called Santa Anita his home, only raced there once.
The reason is that after the Santa Anita Derby, there really aren't any marquee races for 3-year-olds at Santa Anita or Del Mar. Generally, after the Triple Crown, races with those conditions are all back East. There is the Pacific Classic at Del Mar, but that tends to be populated by older horses.
Too bad. Justify, Bolt d'Oro and McKinzie have been the fabric of this local Triple Crown run, but like a kid going off to college, you hope they come home a lot but there is no guarantee.
Still, racing fans should consider them as locals. Santa Anita, no doubt, will have a smart promotion on Kentucky Derby day on how the best place to watch the race is at the local track. Trust me when I say the worst place to watch the Kentucky Derby is at Churchill Downs, because of the absolute crush of people, most of whom know little about horse racing. I'll be there, but I'm guessing Arcadia will be a lot more fun.
Follow up SA Derby and Oaks
Credit the ever-vigilant Ed Golden of Santa Anita for all the second-day updates after the Santa Anita Derby and Oaks. Here's what Ed reports:
Bob Baffert on Justify, winner of the Santa Anita Derby and presumptive Kentucky Derby favorite: "He looks good. The track was really deep and loose [Saturday] and I was worried about that because he could have gotten really tired, but he acted like he wasn't, and he handled it well. He's still learning how to run, still a little green. He was out there by himself, looking at everything, taking it all in, but I like the way he responded when Bolt made that run at him [in mid-stretch].
"Those two beat the rest of that field by a wide margin (9 1/2 lengths), so they're serious horses. You just need racing luck. … Justify and Bolt are the two best horses, and you have to give credit to Bolt. He doesn't quit. He's right there every time."
Ed asked Bob about a Triple Crown sweep by Justify: "That's a long way off."
Mick Ruis on Bolt d'Oro, second in the Santa Anita Derby: "After the race there was a little blood by his front quarter on the right side. We washed it off and checked it out. It was like getting a splinter. No flesh came off, nothing like that. It just opened up a bit and in three days you won't even know it's there."
Part-owner Jeff Bloom on Midnight Bisou, winner of the Santa Anita Oaks: "She's bright-eyed, cheery, happy and ate up all her food, so we're happy. It's on to Kentucky. The flight is booked. Actually, the flight's been booked, but now it's really booked. She's just such a wonderful filly to be around, but the way she won yesterday just gives you goose bumps. I've talked to so many horsemen who have been in this game a long time, and they said the same thing. They're fans who saw what she did. It's remarkable."
What's up with Lassen?
You don't see it often, but in Saturday's 12th race, Lassen refused to run. This comes after her refusal to run on March 18. Now horses, for whatever reason, sometimes just don't feel like doing what they were bred to do. (Not that we've ever seen a human worker decide not to show up.) But, it's incredibly rare to see it happen twice in a row in a stakes horse that had run 34 races.
Kent Desormeaux was in the saddle when Lassen broke out of the gate in March, but then the horse didn't run. Trainer James Cassidy switched back to her former jockey Victor Espinoza to ride her on Saturday. Now, these guys are Hall of Famers and this is a veteran stakes runner. Again, she broke but then packed her bags.
She worked on March 25 but not from the gate. Remember, she broke from the gate both times, but it was after the break that she didn't run. She has now been ruled off by the stewards at Santa Anita, not being allowed to race there anymore. The guess is she'll probably be sent to the breeding shed.
Last year, Thunder Snow refused to run after breaking in the Kentucky Derby. This year, Thunder Snow won the $10-million Dubai World Cup.
Newsletter update
Don't panic when the newsletter doesn't hit your inbox on Thursday morning; we haven't gone away. But for the next two weekends, after Sunday's conclusion of the Santa Anita Winter meet, the track goes to three-day weeks. In case you missed it a sentence ago, it's only for two weeks. Same for Golden Gate. So, Friday, with Jon White's eagerly awaited Top 10, Golden Gate preview, Los Alamitos preview and other stuff, the newsletter will rival a Russian novel for length.
Santa Anita review
Everyone likes a nice stroll in the fresh air on a Sunday afternoon, and that's exactly what Hoppertunity did to his overmatched rivals in winning the Grade 3 $100,000 Tokyo City Cup. The race is the rare 1 1/2 miles on the dirt. Hoppertunity, with Flavien Prat aboard for Baffert, hung around near the back for the first half of the race until he decided to pick things up and romped to a 6 1/2-length win.
"I knew they were going pretty quick, but I just rode my race," Prat told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. "When we turned down the backside, he grabbed the bit and wanted to go. He's a cool horse. He can run any distance, he's just a pro."
Hoppertunity paid $2.40, $2.20 and $2.10. Twentytwentyvision was second and Moonman was third.
Hoppertunity's performance was dominating but so was Ax Man's romp in a $56,000 allowance race. He ran the 1-mile race by 8 1/2 lengths. Drayden Van Dyke was aboard for the Baffert (who else?) colt. Ax Man was once on the periphery of the Derby trail before falling off after getting caught up in a speed duel leading to a poor performance. We wrote about his owner Hal Earnhardt back then. If you're interested just click here.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Sunday.
Keeneland: Grade 3 $150,000 Beaumont Stakes, fillies 3 years old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Gas Station Sushi ($6.20 to win)
Santa Anita: Grade 3 $100,000 Tokyo City Cup, 4 and up, 1 1/2 miles. Winner: Hoppertunity ($2.40)
Keeneland: Grade 2 $200,000 Appalachian Stakes, fillies 3 years old, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Rushing Fall ($3.00)
Aqueduct: $100,000 Danger's Hour Stakes, 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Fire Away ($14.20)
Final thought
Still looking to jump the circulation of this newsletter. Can't beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don't like it, then you're probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up. Remember, it's free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.
Any thoughts, drop me an email at johnacherwa@gmail.com or feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.
Now, here is the star of the show, Sunday's results. We'll be back on Friday. You can chill on Thursday.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, April 8.
Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 60th day of a 60-day meet. Cloudy & Firm
FIRST RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $29,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 21.61 44.32 1:07.86 1:14.23
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|11
|Saratoga Morning
|120
|11
|3
|4–½
|2–hd
|1–1½
|1–hd
|Desormeaux
|4.60
|5
|Tequila Blanco
|126
|5
|8
|11
|10–hd
|5–½
|2–½
|Pereira
|13.40
|4
|Conquest Smartee
|126
|4
|5
|6–½
|5–hd
|3–½
|3–3¼
|T Baze
|2.30
|1
|Harliss
|126
|1
|4
|2–½
|1–½
|2–2½
|4–1¼
|Frey
|13.20
|3
|Rak City
|126
|3
|10
|8–hd
|8–hd
|8–½
|5–½
|Franco
|11.20
|10
|Big Bad Gary
|120
|10
|2
|3–1½
|4–3
|6–1
|6–½
|Gonzalez
|33.40
|2
|Surfside Sunset
|126
|2
|11
|9–½
|11
|10–4
|7–nk
|Maragh
|7.60
|9
|Kopitar
|126
|9
|1
|1–hd
|3–1
|4–hd
|8–¾
|Roman
|3.20
|7
|Brag Dude
|113
|7
|7
|7–hd
|7–1
|9–1½
|9–1¾
|Ceballos
|123.30
|6
|Imagineiamfastest
|120
|6
|6
|5–2½
|6–hd
|7–1½
|10–6
|Prat
|11.30
|8
|Siege of Vicksburg
|126
|8
|9
|10–hd
|9–½
|11
|11
|Van Dyke
|54.40
|11
|SARATOGA MORNING
|11.20
|6.60
|4.00
|5
|TEQUILA BLANCO
|11.20
|7.20
|4
|CONQUEST SMARTEE
|2.80
|$1 EXACTA (11-5)
|$90.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-5-4-1)
|$457.13
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-5-4)
|$209.15
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-5-4-1-3)
|Carryover $954
Winner–Saratoga Morning Ch.c.3 by City Zip out of Ms. Bedazzle, by Mr. Greeley. Bred by Monticule (KY). Trainer: J. Keith Desormeaux. Owner: Don't Tell My Wife Stables and Monomoy Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $208,502 Exacta Pool $122,884 Superfecta Pool $50,980 Trifecta Pool $83,298 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,250. Claimed–Surfside Sunset by ERJ Racing LLC, Kenney, Dave, Rothblum, Steve and CTR Stables LLC. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none.
SARATOGA MORNING angled in and stalked off the rail then outside a rival, found the inside leaving the hill, bid along the rail to gain the lead into the stretch, kicked clear under urging and held. TEQUILA BLANCO steadied early, chased off the rail then between foes, steadied again midway on the hill, came out four wide into the stretch and closed willingly. CONQUEST SMARTEE chased just off the rail then between foes to the stretch and rallied between rivals late. HARLISS had good early speed and dueled a bit off the rail then between foes leaving the hill, drifted out a bit in the stretch and weakened. RAK CITY chased between horses down the hill and outside a rival into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BIG BAD GARY had speed outside then dueled three deep, stalked off the rail on the hill, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. SURFSIDE SUNSET broke a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, steadied in tight midway on the hill, continued inside and lacked the needed rally. KOPITAR had good early speed and dueled between horses then three deep leaving the hill, angled in some into the stretch and weakened. BRAG DUDE chased outside then between foes, came three deep into the stretch and did not rally. IMAGINEIAMFASTEST between rivals early, chased off the rail then inside leaving the hill and weakened. SIEGE OF VICKSBURG settled outside then six wide midway on the hill, continued four wide leaving the hill and five wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive. Rail on hill at zero.
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 22.02 46.06 58.97 1:05.70
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Princess Dorian
|124
|2
|2
|5–4½
|4–1
|2–½
|1–2¼
|Franco
|3.90
|1
|Pied N True
|124
|1
|4
|7
|7
|6–3
|2–1
|Frey
|6.80
|5
|Love a Honeybadger
|124
|5
|6
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–1
|3–½
|Elliott
|3.30
|6
|Red Stich
|124
|6
|7
|6–3½
|6–5
|5–1
|4–½
|Maragh
|1.70
|4
|DH–Lucky Student
|126
|4
|3
|2–2
|2–2
|4–4
|5–11
|Roman
|3.70
|7
|DH–Sharona Sunset
|118
|7
|5
|3–1
|3–2
|3–hd
|5–11
|Quinonez
|24.10
|3
|Sugaratsundown
|120
|3
|1
|4–2½
|5–3½
|7
|7
|Pena
|75.90
|2
|PRINCESS DORIAN
|9.80
|5.20
|4.20
|1
|PIED N TRUE
|6.80
|4.00
|5
|LOVE A HONEYBADGER
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-2)
|$69.20
|$1 EXACTA (2-1)
|$21.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-5-6)
|$34.01
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-1-5-6-4)
|$347.50
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-1-5-6-7)
|$1,214.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-5)
|$82.15
Winner–Princess Dorian Dbb.f.4 by Idiot Proof out of Dislitleliteomine, by Singletary. Bred by Elliston Black (CA). Trainer: Reed Saldana. Owner: Leopoldo Urbina. Mutuel Pool $149,620 Daily Double Pool $37,471 Exacta Pool $68,822 Superfecta Pool $31,850 Super High Five Pool $5,122 Trifecta Pool $49,774. Scratched–none.
PRINCESS DORIAN saved ground chasing the pace, went outside a rival on the turn and three deep into the stretch, rallied under some urging to the lead a sixteenth out and won clear. PIED N TRUE chased inside, came out into the stretch, angled back inward in midstretch and split horses late for the place. LOVE A HONEYBADGER bobbled just after the start, dueled outside a rival, inched away into the stretch, could not match the winner in the final sixteenth, was overtaken for second and just held third. RED STICH broke in the air and slowly, went up outside a rival on the backstretch, angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch and was edged for the show. LUCKY STUDENT angled in and dueled inside on the backstretch and turn and weakened some in the stretch to share fifth. SHARONA SUNSET four wide early, stalked outside a rival then off the rail on the turn, was between horses in midstretch and weakened late. SUGARATSUNDOWN saved ground chasing the pace throughout and gave way in the stretch.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Waiver Maiden Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.18 45.92 58.61 1:12.18
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Glorious Crown
|123
|2
|6
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–2
|1–½
|Conner
|3.60
|8
|Lucky Staxx
|123
|8
|7
|3–hd
|4–1
|2–hd
|2–½
|Pereira
|7.10
|3
|Duke of Fallbrook
|123
|3
|8
|6–2
|6–2½
|4–1½
|3–ns
|Gutierrez
|45.10
|9
|Awesome E K
|123
|9
|1
|4–½
|3–hd
|3–hd
|4–1¼
|Prat
|6.90
|10
|Rmanie's Grey Suit
|116
|10
|2
|7–1½
|7–½
|6–½
|5–3
|Espinoza
|25.20
|5
|Majestic Journey
|123
|5
|5
|10
|10
|8–1
|6–4½
|Roman
|19.20
|6
|Satori
|123
|6
|9
|2–hd
|2–hd
|5–1½
|7–2¼
|Gonzalez
|17.00
|1
|Trio of Champions
|118
|1
|3
|5–1½
|5–hd
|7–4½
|8–9
|Ceballos
|62.50
|4
|Borg
|123
|4
|4
|9–4
|8–2½
|9–10
|9–28
|Talamo
|0.90
|7
|Dapper Dixie
|123
|7
|10
|8–hd
|9–2½
|10
|10
|Pena
|86.80
|2
|GLORIOUS CROWN
|9.20
|4.80
|4.00
|8
|LUCKY STAXX
|6.80
|5.20
|3
|DUKE OF FALLBROOK
|11.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2)
|$36.40
|$1 EXACTA (2-8)
|$29.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-8-3-9)
|$180.85
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-8-3)
|$192.40
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-8-3-910)
|Carryover $2,009
Winner–Glorious Crown B.c.4 by Crown of Thorns out of Wasted Wisdom, by Gold Fever. Bred by Woodford Thoroughbreds (FL). Trainer: David Jacobson. Owner: David Jacobson. Mutuel Pool $248,722 Daily Double Pool $18,138 Exacta Pool $136,438 Superfecta Pool $68,587 Trifecta Pool $93,795 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,632. Claimed–Borg by Dore, Timothy and Moewes, Denice. Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (11-2-2) paid $178.30. Pick Three Pool $56,713.
GLORIOUS CROWN dueled between horses on the backstretch and inside on the turn, inched away under urging in the stretch and held. LUCKY STAXX had good early speed and dueled four wide between foes on the backstretch and three deep between horses on the turn then came back at the winner between foes late. DUKE OF FALLBROOK drifted out and bumped a rival early, chased just off the rail, came out leaving the turn and five wide into the stretch and finished well. AWESOME E K vied for command five wide on the backstretch and four wide on the turn, drifted in some in the stretch and was edged for the show between foes. RMANIE'S GREY SUIT stalked outside on the backstretch and off the rail on the turn, swung five wide into the stretch and was outfinished. MAJESTIC JOURNEY steadied in tight between horses early, dropped back just off the rail to the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SATORI dueled three deep between horses then between rivals on the turn, drifted to the inside in the stretch and weakened. TRIO OF CHAMPIONS went up inside to press the pace then stalked leaving the turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and also weakened. BORG bumped and steadied early, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and had little left for the drive. DAPPER DIXIE bobbled at the start, chased off the rail then outside a rival into the turn, gave way in the stretch and was eased in the final furlong. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the trouble early on the backstretch but made no change when they ruled multiple runners were responsible for the incident.
FOURTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.45 48.64 1:13.78 1:38.83 1:50.86
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Married by Now
|126
|4
|2
|1–1
|1–½
|1–1
|1–½
|1–nk
|Frey
|22.00
|9
|Radish
|126
|9
|1
|4–½
|3–½
|4–1
|2–1
|2–¾
|Gutierrez
|3.90
|1
|Super Patriot
|120
|1
|4
|5–hd
|4–hd
|5–2
|6–hd
|3–nk
|Roman
|3.40
|5
|Clearly Gone
|126
|5
|6
|8–1
|10–1½
|8–½
|5–1
|4–3
|Blanc
|5.80
|2
|Nothing But Heat
|120
|2
|7
|7–1
|6–hd
|6–hd
|7–1½
|5–1¼
|Van Dyke
|5.00
|10
|Operandi
|120
|10
|3
|3–hd
|5–2
|3–hd
|3–hd
|6–nk
|Conner
|24.10
|6
|Irish Lassie
|120
|6
|5
|2–1
|2–2
|2–1
|4–½
|7–hd
|Franco
|87.80
|7
|Becomes a Queen
|120
|7
|11
|10–½
|11
|11
|8–3
|8–1½
|Maldonado
|49.60
|3
|Cinnamon Toast
|126
|3
|8
|11
|8–½
|10–1½
|9–10
|9–14
|Vergara, Jr.
|46.70
|11
|Perfect Portrait
|120
|11
|9
|9–hd
|9–1
|9–hd
|10
|10
|Elliott
|13.10
|8
|South Boot Shirley
|120
|8
|10
|6–hd
|7–1½
|7–2
|dnf
|Desormeaux
|3.20
|4
|MARRIED BY NOW
|46.00
|21.60
|10.80
|9
|RADISH
|6.00
|4.40
|1
|SUPER PATRIOT
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4)
|$351.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-9)
|$117.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-9-1-5)
|$325.68
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-9-1)
|$326.40
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-9-1-5-2)
|Carryover $4,596
Winner–Married by Now B.f.4 by Slew's Tiznow out of Marry by Summer, by Siberian Summer. Bred by James Weigel (CA). Trainer: Matthew Chew. Owner: James Weigel. Mutuel Pool $324,320 Daily Double Pool $28,825 Exacta Pool $205,681 Superfecta Pool $99,641 Trifecta Pool $150,813 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,390. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (2-2-4) paid $656.30. Pick Three Pool $26,680.
MARRIED BY NOW angled in on the early lead, dueled inside on the first turn and backstretch, inched away briefly into the second turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, battled outside the runner-up in the final furlong, responded when headed in deep stretch and gamely prevailed under urging. RADISH stalked between horses, found the inside into the stretch, bid along the rail in the drive, put a head in front a sixteenth from home and was outgamed late. SUPER PATRIOT broke outward, saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, was in tight off heels in midstretch, came out again for room and finished well. CLEARLY GONE pulled between horses, steadied and came out into the first turn, chased between foes, found the inside into the stretch, came out for room and also finished well. NOTHING BUT HEAT crowded at the start, pulled between foes then chased a bit off the rail, swung four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. OPERANDI stalked three deep, was fanned out with a bid outside rivals into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. IRISH LASSIE stalked then bid outside the winner to press the pace, had that one slip away into the second turn, re-bid between foes while fanned out a bit into the stretch and also weakened in the final furlong. BECOMES A QUEEN off a bit slowly, was fanned out five wide into the first turn, angled in a bit off the rail, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. CINNAMON TOAST crowded at the start, saved ground chasing the pace and did not rally. PERFECT PORTRAIT fanned five wide into the first turn, angled in and chased three deep, dropped back on the second turn and gave way. SOUTH BOOT SHIRLEY stumbled badly at the start, stalked three deep then outside a rival, drifted out while being pulled up on the second turn and was walked off.
FIFTH RACE.
1½ Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Tokyo City Cup Stakes'. 4 year olds and up. Time 24.64 48.77 1:14.42 1:40.77 2:06.78 2:32.63
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|¼
|½
|1 Mile
|1¼ Mile
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Hoppertunity
|120
|3
|5–1
|4–1
|2–½
|1–3½
|1–4½
|1–6½
|Prat
|0.20
|5
|Twentytwentyvision
|120
|5
|6
|6
|4–1½
|2–½
|2–4
|2–5¼
|T Baze
|7.80
|4
|Moonman
|120
|4
|4–1
|5–1
|6
|4–2½
|4–12
|3–2¼
|Van Dyke
|38.00
|2
|Noble Nick
|120
|2
|3–1½
|3–½
|5–1
|3–3½
|3–2½
|4–33
|Antongeorgi III
|13.40
|6
|Beaumarchais
|120
|6
|1–½
|1–½
|1–½
|5–15
|5
|5
|Pedroza
|16.20
|1
|Infobedad
|120
|1
|2–3½
|2–7
|3–1
|6
|dnf
|Desormeaux
|6.60
|3
|HOPPERTUNITY
|2.40
|2.20
|2.10
|5
|TWENTYTWENTYVISION
|3.80
|2.60
|4
|MOONMAN
|5.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3)
|$47.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$3.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-4-2)
|$8.98
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-4)
|$14.75
Winner–Hoppertunity B.h.7 by Any Given Saturday out of Refugee, by Unaccounted For. Bred by Betz/D.J. Stable/Kidder/J. Betz/Robenalt (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Watson, Karl, Pegram, Michael E. and Weitman, Paul. Mutuel Pool $303,866 Daily Double Pool $32,076 Exacta Pool $112,843 Superfecta Pool $51,607 Trifecta Pool $76,601. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (2-4-3) paid $194.30. Pick Three Pool $71,700. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-2-4-3) 243 tickets with 4 correct paid $574.85. Pick Four Pool $183,202. 50-Cent Pick Five (11-2-2-4-3) 94 tickets with 5 correct paid $4,700.85. Pick Five Pool $514,385.
HOPPERTUNITY chased inside, came out into the backstretch, bid three deep then took the lead outside a rival into the last turn, kicked clear, remained clear under urging past midstretch then was under a long hold late. TWENTYTWENTYVISION settled outside chasing the pace, went four wide into the middle turn, split rivals then angled in on the final turn, continued inside in the stretch and was clearly second best. MOONMAN chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail on the final turn, angled to the inside in the stretch and picked up the show. NOBLE NICK stalked outside a rival, went three deep midway on the final turn, angled in entering the stretch and weakened. BEAUMARCHAIS had speed outside a rival then angled in, set a pressured pace inside, inched clear into the middle turn, fought back into the final turn, dropped back on that turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch. INFOBEDAD (ARG) came out on the first turn, pressed the pace while drifting four wide into the first stretch, stalked into the middle turn, re-bid between horses leaving the backstretch then dropped back on the final turn, gave way and also was eased then pulled up nearing the stretch and was walked off.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 23.25 46.63 1:11.28 1:23.89 1:37.05
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Ax Man
|120
|4
|1
|2–½
|2–½
|1–hd
|1–3½
|1–8½
|Van Dyke
|0.80
|8
|Calexman
|122
|6
|2
|1–2
|1–2
|2–2
|2–2
|2–1¼
|Quinonez
|9.40
|5
|Shivermetimbers
|122
|3
|3
|3–1½
|3–1½
|3–3
|3–5½
|3–5¼
|Conner
|5.60
|1
|Dia de Pago
|120
|1
|5
|6
|6
|6
|6
|4–1
|Prat
|4.70
|3
|Aquila
|122
|2
|4
|4–hd
|4–hd
|5–4½
|4–hd
|5–1¾
|Pedroza
|11.00
|7
|Call West
|120
|5
|6
|5–3½
|5–3½
|4–hd
|5–1½
|6
|Espinoza
|5.70
|6
|AX MAN
|3.60
|3.00
|2.40
|8
|CALEXMAN
|7.80
|4.60
|5
|SHIVERMETIMBERS
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6)
|$4.20
|$1 EXACTA (6-8)
|$10.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-8-5-1)
|$11.47
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-8-5)
|$20.40
Winner–Ax Man B.c.3 by Misremembered out of Shameful, by Flying Chevron. Bred by Hal J. Earnhardt (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Earnhardt III, Patti and Hal J.. Mutuel Pool $309,844 Daily Double Pool $25,354 Exacta Pool $169,209 Superfecta Pool $69,843 Trifecta Pool $112,447. Scratched–Blame the Rider, Jungle Warfare.
$1 Pick Three (4-3-6) paid $62.80. Pick Three Pool $72,165.
AX MAN angled in with early speed then came off the rail into the backstretch to stalk the pace, bid outside the runner-up on the second turn to gain the lead a quarter mile out, was shaken up with the reins to widen in the stretch, had the rider almost lose the whip past the eighth pole then drew off under a crack of the stick and steady handling. CALEXMAN had speed outside the winner then inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, fought back on the second turn then was no match for that one in the drive but held second. SHIVERMETIMBERS stalked the pace outside the winner then off the rail on the second turn, came out into the stretch and bested the others. DIA DE PAGO saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and did not rally. AQUILA stalked the pace inside, came under urging leaving the second turn and weakened. CALL WEST was in a good position stalking the pace three deep then outside a rival on the backstretch and second turn, came out into the stretch and also weakened.
SEVENTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.44 43.60 1:06.77 1:12.60
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|My Man Chuckles
|120
|7
|9
|9–1
|10
|5–hd
|1–1¼
|Prat
|4.10
|1
|Tina's Exchange
|122
|1
|1
|2–hd
|3–1
|2–1
|2–1½
|Maldonado
|8.80
|9
|Oiseau de Guerre
|122
|9
|5
|10
|9–½
|4–hd
|3–¾
|Blanc
|2.70
|4
|Sir Samson
|122
|4
|8
|4–1
|5–1½
|3–1
|4–nk
|Gonzalez
|19.30
|3
|Rigoletto
|124
|3
|10
|5–½
|4–½
|7–hd
|5–½
|Desormeaux
|7.70
|10
|Skelton Pass
|124
|10
|7
|7–1
|7–½
|8–1½
|6–nk
|Franco
|3.20
|5
|Taste's Legend
|120
|5
|3
|8–½
|8–hd
|6–½
|7–½
|Quinonez
|62.70
|2
|Chief Hosa
|124
|2
|2
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–1½
|8–2¼
|Roman
|8.20
|8
|Love My Bud
|124
|8
|4
|6–2
|6–1
|10
|9–18
|Van Dyke
|20.50
|6
|Forest Chatter
|124
|6
|6
|3–½
|2–hd
|9–hd
|10
|Maragh
|19.90
|7
|MY MAN CHUCKLES
|10.20
|5.80
|3.60
|1
|TINA'S EXCHANGE
|8.60
|5.40
|9
|OISEAU DE GUERRE
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7)
|$18.80
|$1 EXACTA (7-1)
|$34.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-9-4)
|$155.74
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-9)
|$88.20
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-1-9-4-3)
|Carryover $10,216
Winner–My Man Chuckles B.g.4 by Into Mischief out of Top Marks, by Marquetry. Bred by Brandywine Farm (Jim & Pam Robinson) (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Baltas, Richard, Messineo, Nancy and Sands, Bruce. Mutuel Pool $429,823 Daily Double Pool $36,269 Exacta Pool $227,019 Superfecta Pool $105,376 Trifecta Pool $155,944 X-5 Super High Five Pool $7,368. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (3-6-7) paid $13.30. Pick Three Pool $51,481.
MY MAN CHUCKLES chased off the rail then between foes, steadied in tight off heels midway on the hill, came out four wide into the stretch, angled out again in upper stretch and rallied under urging to be along in time. TINA'S EXCHANGE saved ground stalking the pace, bid outside the pacesetter in deep stretch to gain the lead but could not hold off the winner. OISEAU DE GUERRE chased outside then four wide on the hill, came five wide into the stretch and finished with interest for third. SIR SAMSON stalked between horses then outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. RIGOLETTO (SWI) a bit slow to begin, chased just off the rail then between foes to the stretch and continued willingly between horses in the lane. SKELTON PASS stalked outside then three deep on the hill and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. TASTE'S LEGEND chased just off the rail then inside down the hill and in the stretch and could not summon the necessary late response. CHIEF HOSA sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, held on well to deep stretch and weakened late. LOVE MY BUD between horses early, chased outside a rival then inside, came out into the stretch, lacked room off heels from upper stretch to midstretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. FOREST CHATTER stalked three deep then outside a rival, dropped back between horses in the stretch and weakened, then did not return to be unsaddled and was vanned off. Rail on hill at zero.
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 22.27 45.61 58.14 1:10.96
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Mesa Sky
|121
|8
|8
|4–1
|3–½
|3–hd
|1–nk
|Maragh
|3.20
|10
|Bargaining
|121
|10
|1
|2–1½
|2–2
|1–½
|2–3¼
|T Baze
|22.10
|9
|Atomic Action
|121
|9
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–1½
|3–½
|Frey
|2.00
|6
|Omdurman
|121
|6
|3
|6–3
|4–hd
|4–2
|4–¾
|Franco
|6.40
|2
|Heir of Storm
|116
|2
|4
|7–½
|6–1
|5–1½
|5–1¼
|Ceballos
|6.30
|5
|Lambo Luxx
|121
|5
|6
|5–½
|7–1
|7–½
|6–nk
|Roman
|4.60
|7
|Pumpkin Star
|114
|7
|5
|8–1½
|8–2
|8–1½
|7–1½
|Espinoza
|38.90
|3
|Adventurous
|121
|3
|10
|9–3
|9–4
|9–3
|8–2½
|Elliott
|24.20
|1
|Limited Response
|121
|1
|9
|10
|10
|10
|9–1¾
|Gonzalez
|20.00
|4
|Ps Bettin On You
|121
|4
|7
|3–hd
|5–2½
|6–hd
|10
|Russell
|73.20
|8
|MESA SKY
|8.40
|4.40
|3.40
|10
|BARGAINING
|12.60
|7.20
|9
|ATOMIC ACTION
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-8)
|$46.80
|$1 EXACTA (8-10)
|$73.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-10-9-6)
|$175.09
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-10-9-6-2)
|$14,527.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-10-9)
|$130.80
Winner–Mesa Sky Ch.g.5 by Sky Mesa out of Cape Canada, by Cape Town. Bred by Oxley, TCF Stallions et al,Justin Harris & Tyler Harris (KY). Trainer: David Jacobson. Owner: David Jacobson. Mutuel Pool $338,419 Daily Double Pool $28,752 Exacta Pool $177,289 Superfecta Pool $90,416 Super High Five Pool $24,685 Trifecta Pool $121,472. Claimed–Atomic Action by Zolotas, Steven and Zolotas, Sabina Romo. Trainer: Anthony Saavedra. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (6-7-8) paid $53.90. Pick Three Pool $42,515.
MESA SKY stalked three deep then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and rallied under urging to get up on the line. BARGAINING dueled well outside a rival then angled in alongside that foe on the turn, took a short lead in midstretch and held on well but was nailed late. ATOMIC ACTION bobbled a bit at the start. had speed off the rail then angled in and dueled inside, fought back in midstretch and until deep stretch and just held third. OMDURMAN chased outside then off the rail, went three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. HEIR OF STORM saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. LAMBO LUXX chased between horses then outside a rival, continued outside a foe on the turn and could not summon the necessary late kick. PUMPKIN STAR settled outside on the backstretch and turn, came four wide into the stretch and did not rally. ADVENTUROUS dropped back inside and saved ground off the pace to the stretch and was not a threat. LIMITED RESPONSE allowed to settle off the pace inside, came out on the turn and into the stretch and failed to menace./. PS BETTIN ON YOU saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and weakened.
NINTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $29,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 22.42 44.32 1:07.41 1:13.61
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Giant Mongolian
|121
|5
|5
|1–hd
|3–1
|1–½
|1–¾
|Elliott
|22.70
|12
|Girl Downstairs
|121
|10
|2
|7–hd
|7–hd
|6–hd
|2–¾
|T Baze
|3.10
|7
|Joyable
|121
|6
|4
|6–1
|6–2
|4–1½
|3–nk
|Desormeaux
|11.10
|13
|Passionate Emotion
|121
|11
|1
|3–hd
|4–hd
|5–½
|4–nk
|Antongeorgi III
|12.70
|2
|Little Bit Lovely
|121
|2
|9
|2–1
|2–hd
|3–hd
|5–¾
|Conner
|3.50
|5
|Ok Doll
|121
|4
|8
|8–1
|9–2½
|7–1½
|6–½
|Prat
|6.40
|1
|Del Mar Ann
|121
|1
|10
|10–½
|11
|9–1
|7–½
|Gonzalez
|4.60
|9
|Madame Mousse
|119
|7
|11
|4–hd
|1–1½
|2–2
|8–1¼
|Talamo
|17.20
|11
|Charming Starlet
|121
|9
|3
|11
|8–½
|11
|9–nk
|Pereira
|20.70
|10
|Peach Cove
|119
|8
|6
|9–hd
|10–1
|10–hd
|10–hd
|Pedroza
|9.00
|3
|Not too Shiny
|121
|3
|7
|5–½
|5–hd
|8–1½
|11
|Frey
|66.40
|6
|GIANT MONGOLIAN
|47.40
|13.60
|8.00
|12
|GIRL DOWNSTAIRS
|4.40
|4.20
|7
|JOYABLE
|6.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-6)
|$395.80
|$1 EXACTA (6-12)
|$145.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-12-7-13)
|$1,613.88
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-12-7-13-2)
|Carryover $13,617
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-12-7)
|$965.15
Winner–Giant Mongolian Ch.f.4 by Cape Blanco (IRE) out of Yesenia, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Mongolian Stable (KY). Trainer: Enebish Ganbat. Owner: Mongolian Stable. Mutuel Pool $515,131 Daily Double Pool $124,647 Exacta Pool $271,564 Superfecta Pool $143,041 Super High Five Pool $17,849 Trifecta Pool $192,747. Claimed–Girl Downstairs by Mattivi, Albert and Kathleen LLC. Trainer: Ronald Ellis. Scratched–Lori's Attitude, Nine Point Nine.
$1 Pick Three (7-8-6) paid $576.20. Pick Three Pool $126,976. 50-Cent Pick Four (2/4/6-7-8-6) 611 tickets with 4 correct paid $779.95. Pick Four Pool $624,236. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-2/4/6-7-8-6) 216 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,059.55. Pick Five Pool $299,883. $2 Pick Six (4-3-2/4/6-7-8-6) 99 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $380.40. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (4-3-2/4/6-7-8-6) 1 ticket with 6 correct paid $730,315.60. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $326,468.
GIANT MONGOLIAN dueled outside a rival then stalked outside a foe, re-bid into the stretch, gained the lead, inched away under urging and held. GIRL DOWNSTAIRS chased outside then between foes leaving the hill, came three wide into the stretch and finished well. JOYABLE stalked between horses, came out some in the stretch and rallied between rivals. PASSIONATE EMOTION stalked outside then three deep to the stretch and also finished with interest to be edged for the show. LITTLE BIT LOVELY dueled inside then stalked along the rail, came out some in the stretch and split rivals late. OK DOLL chased a bit off the rail then between horses, continued between rivals in the stretch and steadied late. DEL MAR ANN a bit slow to begin, saved ground chasing the pace, steadied in tight midway on the hill, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MADAME MOUSSE hopped slightly in a bit of a slow start, went up four wide with a bid on the hill, took command and inched away and angled in, dueled into the stretch, fought back in midstretch, then weakened. CHARMING STARLET chased outside then three deep on the hill and four wide into the stretch and did not rally. PEACH COVE (NZ) settled between horses chasing the pace, angled to the inside midway on the hill and did not rally. NOT TOO SHINY between horses early, angled in and stalked the pace inside, continued along the rail into the stretch and weakened. Rail on hill at zero.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|14,848
|$1,181,283
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$2,116,149
|Out of State
|N/A
|$7,093,357
|TOTAL
|14,848
|$10,390,789