Racing! Hoping it's not the last we'll see locally of Justify and Bolt d'Oro

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, April 8. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 60th day of a 60-day meet. Cloudy & Firm

FIRST RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $29,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 21.61 44.32 1:07.86 1:14.23

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Saratoga Morning 120 11 3 4–½ 2–hd 1–1½ 1–hd Desormeaux 4.60 5 Tequila Blanco 126 5 8 11 10–hd 5–½ 2–½ Pereira 13.40 4 Conquest Smartee 126 4 5 6–½ 5–hd 3–½ 3–3¼ T Baze 2.30 1 Harliss 126 1 4 2–½ 1–½ 2–2½ 4–1¼ Frey 13.20 3 Rak City 126 3 10 8–hd 8–hd 8–½ 5–½ Franco 11.20 10 Big Bad Gary 120 10 2 3–1½ 4–3 6–1 6–½ Gonzalez 33.40 2 Surfside Sunset 126 2 11 9–½ 11 10–4 7–nk Maragh 7.60 9 Kopitar 126 9 1 1–hd 3–1 4–hd 8–¾ Roman 3.20 7 Brag Dude 113 7 7 7–hd 7–1 9–1½ 9–1¾ Ceballos 123.30 6 Imagineiamfastest 120 6 6 5–2½ 6–hd 7–1½ 10–6 Prat 11.30 8 Siege of Vicksburg 126 8 9 10–hd 9–½ 11 11 Van Dyke 54.40

11 SARATOGA MORNING 11.20 6.60 4.00 5 TEQUILA BLANCO 11.20 7.20 4 CONQUEST SMARTEE 2.80

$1 EXACTA (11-5) $90.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-5-4-1) $457.13 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-5-4) $209.15 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-5-4-1-3) Carryover $954

Winner–Saratoga Morning Ch.c.3 by City Zip out of Ms. Bedazzle, by Mr. Greeley. Bred by Monticule (KY). Trainer: J. Keith Desormeaux. Owner: Don't Tell My Wife Stables and Monomoy Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $208,502 Exacta Pool $122,884 Superfecta Pool $50,980 Trifecta Pool $83,298 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,250. Claimed–Surfside Sunset by ERJ Racing LLC, Kenney, Dave, Rothblum, Steve and CTR Stables LLC. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none.

SARATOGA MORNING angled in and stalked off the rail then outside a rival, found the inside leaving the hill, bid along the rail to gain the lead into the stretch, kicked clear under urging and held. TEQUILA BLANCO steadied early, chased off the rail then between foes, steadied again midway on the hill, came out four wide into the stretch and closed willingly. CONQUEST SMARTEE chased just off the rail then between foes to the stretch and rallied between rivals late. HARLISS had good early speed and dueled a bit off the rail then between foes leaving the hill, drifted out a bit in the stretch and weakened. RAK CITY chased between horses down the hill and outside a rival into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BIG BAD GARY had speed outside then dueled three deep, stalked off the rail on the hill, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. SURFSIDE SUNSET broke a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, steadied in tight midway on the hill, continued inside and lacked the needed rally. KOPITAR had good early speed and dueled between horses then three deep leaving the hill, angled in some into the stretch and weakened. BRAG DUDE chased outside then between foes, came three deep into the stretch and did not rally. IMAGINEIAMFASTEST between rivals early, chased off the rail then inside leaving the hill and weakened. SIEGE OF VICKSBURG settled outside then six wide midway on the hill, continued four wide leaving the hill and five wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive. Rail on hill at zero.

SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 22.02 46.06 58.97 1:05.70

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Princess Dorian 124 2 2 5–4½ 4–1 2–½ 1–2¼ Franco 3.90 1 Pied N True 124 1 4 7 7 6–3 2–1 Frey 6.80 5 Love a Honeybadger 124 5 6 1–hd 1–½ 1–1 3–½ Elliott 3.30 6 Red Stich 124 6 7 6–3½ 6–5 5–1 4–½ Maragh 1.70 4 DH–Lucky Student 126 4 3 2–2 2–2 4–4 5–11 Roman 3.70 7 DH–Sharona Sunset 118 7 5 3–1 3–2 3–hd 5–11 Quinonez 24.10 3 Sugaratsundown 120 3 1 4–2½ 5–3½ 7 7 Pena 75.90

2 PRINCESS DORIAN 9.80 5.20 4.20 1 PIED N TRUE 6.80 4.00 5 LOVE A HONEYBADGER 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-2) $69.20 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $21.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-5-6) $34.01 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-1-5-6-4) $347.50 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-1-5-6-7) $1,214.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-5) $82.15

Winner–Princess Dorian Dbb.f.4 by Idiot Proof out of Dislitleliteomine, by Singletary. Bred by Elliston Black (CA). Trainer: Reed Saldana. Owner: Leopoldo Urbina. Mutuel Pool $149,620 Daily Double Pool $37,471 Exacta Pool $68,822 Superfecta Pool $31,850 Super High Five Pool $5,122 Trifecta Pool $49,774. Scratched–none.

PRINCESS DORIAN saved ground chasing the pace, went outside a rival on the turn and three deep into the stretch, rallied under some urging to the lead a sixteenth out and won clear. PIED N TRUE chased inside, came out into the stretch, angled back inward in midstretch and split horses late for the place. LOVE A HONEYBADGER bobbled just after the start, dueled outside a rival, inched away into the stretch, could not match the winner in the final sixteenth, was overtaken for second and just held third. RED STICH broke in the air and slowly, went up outside a rival on the backstretch, angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch and was edged for the show. LUCKY STUDENT angled in and dueled inside on the backstretch and turn and weakened some in the stretch to share fifth. SHARONA SUNSET four wide early, stalked outside a rival then off the rail on the turn, was between horses in midstretch and weakened late. SUGARATSUNDOWN saved ground chasing the pace throughout and gave way in the stretch.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Waiver Maiden Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.18 45.92 58.61 1:12.18

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Glorious Crown 123 2 6 1–hd 1–½ 1–2 1–½ Conner 3.60 8 Lucky Staxx 123 8 7 3–hd 4–1 2–hd 2–½ Pereira 7.10 3 Duke of Fallbrook 123 3 8 6–2 6–2½ 4–1½ 3–ns Gutierrez 45.10 9 Awesome E K 123 9 1 4–½ 3–hd 3–hd 4–1¼ Prat 6.90 10 Rmanie's Grey Suit 116 10 2 7–1½ 7–½ 6–½ 5–3 Espinoza 25.20 5 Majestic Journey 123 5 5 10 10 8–1 6–4½ Roman 19.20 6 Satori 123 6 9 2–hd 2–hd 5–1½ 7–2¼ Gonzalez 17.00 1 Trio of Champions 118 1 3 5–1½ 5–hd 7–4½ 8–9 Ceballos 62.50 4 Borg 123 4 4 9–4 8–2½ 9–10 9–28 Talamo 0.90 7 Dapper Dixie 123 7 10 8–hd 9–2½ 10 10 Pena 86.80

2 GLORIOUS CROWN 9.20 4.80 4.00 8 LUCKY STAXX 6.80 5.20 3 DUKE OF FALLBROOK 11.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2) $36.40 $1 EXACTA (2-8) $29.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-8-3-9) $180.85 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-8-3) $192.40 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-8-3-910) Carryover $2,009

Winner–Glorious Crown B.c.4 by Crown of Thorns out of Wasted Wisdom, by Gold Fever. Bred by Woodford Thoroughbreds (FL). Trainer: David Jacobson. Owner: David Jacobson. Mutuel Pool $248,722 Daily Double Pool $18,138 Exacta Pool $136,438 Superfecta Pool $68,587 Trifecta Pool $93,795 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,632. Claimed–Borg by Dore, Timothy and Moewes, Denice. Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (11-2-2) paid $178.30. Pick Three Pool $56,713.

GLORIOUS CROWN dueled between horses on the backstretch and inside on the turn, inched away under urging in the stretch and held. LUCKY STAXX had good early speed and dueled four wide between foes on the backstretch and three deep between horses on the turn then came back at the winner between foes late. DUKE OF FALLBROOK drifted out and bumped a rival early, chased just off the rail, came out leaving the turn and five wide into the stretch and finished well. AWESOME E K vied for command five wide on the backstretch and four wide on the turn, drifted in some in the stretch and was edged for the show between foes. RMANIE'S GREY SUIT stalked outside on the backstretch and off the rail on the turn, swung five wide into the stretch and was outfinished. MAJESTIC JOURNEY steadied in tight between horses early, dropped back just off the rail to the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SATORI dueled three deep between horses then between rivals on the turn, drifted to the inside in the stretch and weakened. TRIO OF CHAMPIONS went up inside to press the pace then stalked leaving the turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and also weakened. BORG bumped and steadied early, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and had little left for the drive. DAPPER DIXIE bobbled at the start, chased off the rail then outside a rival into the turn, gave way in the stretch and was eased in the final furlong. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the trouble early on the backstretch but made no change when they ruled multiple runners were responsible for the incident.

FOURTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.45 48.64 1:13.78 1:38.83 1:50.86

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Married by Now 126 4 2 1–1 1–½ 1–1 1–½ 1–nk Frey 22.00 9 Radish 126 9 1 4–½ 3–½ 4–1 2–1 2–¾ Gutierrez 3.90 1 Super Patriot 120 1 4 5–hd 4–hd 5–2 6–hd 3–nk Roman 3.40 5 Clearly Gone 126 5 6 8–1 10–1½ 8–½ 5–1 4–3 Blanc 5.80 2 Nothing But Heat 120 2 7 7–1 6–hd 6–hd 7–1½ 5–1¼ Van Dyke 5.00 10 Operandi 120 10 3 3–hd 5–2 3–hd 3–hd 6–nk Conner 24.10 6 Irish Lassie 120 6 5 2–1 2–2 2–1 4–½ 7–hd Franco 87.80 7 Becomes a Queen 120 7 11 10–½ 11 11 8–3 8–1½ Maldonado 49.60 3 Cinnamon Toast 126 3 8 11 8–½ 10–1½ 9–10 9–14 Vergara, Jr. 46.70 11 Perfect Portrait 120 11 9 9–hd 9–1 9–hd 10 10 Elliott 13.10 8 South Boot Shirley 120 8 10 6–hd 7–1½ 7–2 dnf Desormeaux 3.20

4 MARRIED BY NOW 46.00 21.60 10.80 9 RADISH 6.00 4.40 1 SUPER PATRIOT 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4) $351.00 $1 EXACTA (4-9) $117.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-9-1-5) $325.68 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-9-1) $326.40 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-9-1-5-2) Carryover $4,596

Winner–Married by Now B.f.4 by Slew's Tiznow out of Marry by Summer, by Siberian Summer. Bred by James Weigel (CA). Trainer: Matthew Chew. Owner: James Weigel. Mutuel Pool $324,320 Daily Double Pool $28,825 Exacta Pool $205,681 Superfecta Pool $99,641 Trifecta Pool $150,813 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,390. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-2-4) paid $656.30. Pick Three Pool $26,680.

MARRIED BY NOW angled in on the early lead, dueled inside on the first turn and backstretch, inched away briefly into the second turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, battled outside the runner-up in the final furlong, responded when headed in deep stretch and gamely prevailed under urging. RADISH stalked between horses, found the inside into the stretch, bid along the rail in the drive, put a head in front a sixteenth from home and was outgamed late. SUPER PATRIOT broke outward, saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, was in tight off heels in midstretch, came out again for room and finished well. CLEARLY GONE pulled between horses, steadied and came out into the first turn, chased between foes, found the inside into the stretch, came out for room and also finished well. NOTHING BUT HEAT crowded at the start, pulled between foes then chased a bit off the rail, swung four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. OPERANDI stalked three deep, was fanned out with a bid outside rivals into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. IRISH LASSIE stalked then bid outside the winner to press the pace, had that one slip away into the second turn, re-bid between foes while fanned out a bit into the stretch and also weakened in the final furlong. BECOMES A QUEEN off a bit slowly, was fanned out five wide into the first turn, angled in a bit off the rail, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. CINNAMON TOAST crowded at the start, saved ground chasing the pace and did not rally. PERFECT PORTRAIT fanned five wide into the first turn, angled in and chased three deep, dropped back on the second turn and gave way. SOUTH BOOT SHIRLEY stumbled badly at the start, stalked three deep then outside a rival, drifted out while being pulled up on the second turn and was walked off.

FIFTH RACE. 1½ Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Tokyo City Cup Stakes'. 4 year olds and up. Time 24.64 48.77 1:14.42 1:40.77 2:06.78 2:32.63

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ 1 Mile 1¼ Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Hoppertunity 120 3 5–1 4–1 2–½ 1–3½ 1–4½ 1–6½ Prat 0.20 5 Twentytwentyvision 120 5 6 6 4–1½ 2–½ 2–4 2–5¼ T Baze 7.80 4 Moonman 120 4 4–1 5–1 6 4–2½ 4–12 3–2¼ Van Dyke 38.00 2 Noble Nick 120 2 3–1½ 3–½ 5–1 3–3½ 3–2½ 4–33 Antongeorgi III 13.40 6 Beaumarchais 120 6 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 5–15 5 5 Pedroza 16.20 1 Infobedad 120 1 2–3½ 2–7 3–1 6 dnf Desormeaux 6.60

3 HOPPERTUNITY 2.40 2.20 2.10 5 TWENTYTWENTYVISION 3.80 2.60 4 MOONMAN 5.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3) $47.20 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $3.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-4-2) $8.98 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-4) $14.75

Winner–Hoppertunity B.h.7 by Any Given Saturday out of Refugee, by Unaccounted For. Bred by Betz/D.J. Stable/Kidder/J. Betz/Robenalt (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Watson, Karl, Pegram, Michael E. and Weitman, Paul. Mutuel Pool $303,866 Daily Double Pool $32,076 Exacta Pool $112,843 Superfecta Pool $51,607 Trifecta Pool $76,601. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-4-3) paid $194.30. Pick Three Pool $71,700. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-2-4-3) 243 tickets with 4 correct paid $574.85. Pick Four Pool $183,202. 50-Cent Pick Five (11-2-2-4-3) 94 tickets with 5 correct paid $4,700.85. Pick Five Pool $514,385.

HOPPERTUNITY chased inside, came out into the backstretch, bid three deep then took the lead outside a rival into the last turn, kicked clear, remained clear under urging past midstretch then was under a long hold late. TWENTYTWENTYVISION settled outside chasing the pace, went four wide into the middle turn, split rivals then angled in on the final turn, continued inside in the stretch and was clearly second best. MOONMAN chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail on the final turn, angled to the inside in the stretch and picked up the show. NOBLE NICK stalked outside a rival, went three deep midway on the final turn, angled in entering the stretch and weakened. BEAUMARCHAIS had speed outside a rival then angled in, set a pressured pace inside, inched clear into the middle turn, fought back into the final turn, dropped back on that turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch. INFOBEDAD (ARG) came out on the first turn, pressed the pace while drifting four wide into the first stretch, stalked into the middle turn, re-bid between horses leaving the backstretch then dropped back on the final turn, gave way and also was eased then pulled up nearing the stretch and was walked off.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 23.25 46.63 1:11.28 1:23.89 1:37.05

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Ax Man 120 4 1 2–½ 2–½ 1–hd 1–3½ 1–8½ Van Dyke 0.80 8 Calexman 122 6 2 1–2 1–2 2–2 2–2 2–1¼ Quinonez 9.40 5 Shivermetimbers 122 3 3 3–1½ 3–1½ 3–3 3–5½ 3–5¼ Conner 5.60 1 Dia de Pago 120 1 5 6 6 6 6 4–1 Prat 4.70 3 Aquila 122 2 4 4–hd 4–hd 5–4½ 4–hd 5–1¾ Pedroza 11.00 7 Call West 120 5 6 5–3½ 5–3½ 4–hd 5–1½ 6 Espinoza 5.70

6 AX MAN 3.60 3.00 2.40 8 CALEXMAN 7.80 4.60 5 SHIVERMETIMBERS 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6) $4.20 $1 EXACTA (6-8) $10.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-8-5-1) $11.47 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-8-5) $20.40

Winner–Ax Man B.c.3 by Misremembered out of Shameful, by Flying Chevron. Bred by Hal J. Earnhardt (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Earnhardt III, Patti and Hal J.. Mutuel Pool $309,844 Daily Double Pool $25,354 Exacta Pool $169,209 Superfecta Pool $69,843 Trifecta Pool $112,447. Scratched–Blame the Rider, Jungle Warfare. $1 Pick Three (4-3-6) paid $62.80. Pick Three Pool $72,165.

AX MAN angled in with early speed then came off the rail into the backstretch to stalk the pace, bid outside the runner-up on the second turn to gain the lead a quarter mile out, was shaken up with the reins to widen in the stretch, had the rider almost lose the whip past the eighth pole then drew off under a crack of the stick and steady handling. CALEXMAN had speed outside the winner then inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, fought back on the second turn then was no match for that one in the drive but held second. SHIVERMETIMBERS stalked the pace outside the winner then off the rail on the second turn, came out into the stretch and bested the others. DIA DE PAGO saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and did not rally. AQUILA stalked the pace inside, came under urging leaving the second turn and weakened. CALL WEST was in a good position stalking the pace three deep then outside a rival on the backstretch and second turn, came out into the stretch and also weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.44 43.60 1:06.77 1:12.60

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 My Man Chuckles 120 7 9 9–1 10 5–hd 1–1¼ Prat 4.10 1 Tina's Exchange 122 1 1 2–hd 3–1 2–1 2–1½ Maldonado 8.80 9 Oiseau de Guerre 122 9 5 10 9–½ 4–hd 3–¾ Blanc 2.70 4 Sir Samson 122 4 8 4–1 5–1½ 3–1 4–nk Gonzalez 19.30 3 Rigoletto 124 3 10 5–½ 4–½ 7–hd 5–½ Desormeaux 7.70 10 Skelton Pass 124 10 7 7–1 7–½ 8–1½ 6–nk Franco 3.20 5 Taste's Legend 120 5 3 8–½ 8–hd 6–½ 7–½ Quinonez 62.70 2 Chief Hosa 124 2 2 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 8–2¼ Roman 8.20 8 Love My Bud 124 8 4 6–2 6–1 10 9–18 Van Dyke 20.50 6 Forest Chatter 124 6 6 3–½ 2–hd 9–hd 10 Maragh 19.90

7 MY MAN CHUCKLES 10.20 5.80 3.60 1 TINA'S EXCHANGE 8.60 5.40 9 OISEAU DE GUERRE 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7) $18.80 $1 EXACTA (7-1) $34.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-9-4) $155.74 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-9) $88.20 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-1-9-4-3) Carryover $10,216

Winner–My Man Chuckles B.g.4 by Into Mischief out of Top Marks, by Marquetry. Bred by Brandywine Farm (Jim & Pam Robinson) (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Baltas, Richard, Messineo, Nancy and Sands, Bruce. Mutuel Pool $429,823 Daily Double Pool $36,269 Exacta Pool $227,019 Superfecta Pool $105,376 Trifecta Pool $155,944 X-5 Super High Five Pool $7,368. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (3-6-7) paid $13.30. Pick Three Pool $51,481.

MY MAN CHUCKLES chased off the rail then between foes, steadied in tight off heels midway on the hill, came out four wide into the stretch, angled out again in upper stretch and rallied under urging to be along in time. TINA'S EXCHANGE saved ground stalking the pace, bid outside the pacesetter in deep stretch to gain the lead but could not hold off the winner. OISEAU DE GUERRE chased outside then four wide on the hill, came five wide into the stretch and finished with interest for third. SIR SAMSON stalked between horses then outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. RIGOLETTO (SWI) a bit slow to begin, chased just off the rail then between foes to the stretch and continued willingly between horses in the lane. SKELTON PASS stalked outside then three deep on the hill and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. TASTE'S LEGEND chased just off the rail then inside down the hill and in the stretch and could not summon the necessary late response. CHIEF HOSA sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, held on well to deep stretch and weakened late. LOVE MY BUD between horses early, chased outside a rival then inside, came out into the stretch, lacked room off heels from upper stretch to midstretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. FOREST CHATTER stalked three deep then outside a rival, dropped back between horses in the stretch and weakened, then did not return to be unsaddled and was vanned off. Rail on hill at zero.

EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 22.27 45.61 58.14 1:10.96

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Mesa Sky 121 8 8 4–1 3–½ 3–hd 1–nk Maragh 3.20 10 Bargaining 121 10 1 2–1½ 2–2 1–½ 2–3¼ T Baze 22.10 9 Atomic Action 121 9 2 1–hd 1–hd 2–1½ 3–½ Frey 2.00 6 Omdurman 121 6 3 6–3 4–hd 4–2 4–¾ Franco 6.40 2 Heir of Storm 116 2 4 7–½ 6–1 5–1½ 5–1¼ Ceballos 6.30 5 Lambo Luxx 121 5 6 5–½ 7–1 7–½ 6–nk Roman 4.60 7 Pumpkin Star 114 7 5 8–1½ 8–2 8–1½ 7–1½ Espinoza 38.90 3 Adventurous 121 3 10 9–3 9–4 9–3 8–2½ Elliott 24.20 1 Limited Response 121 1 9 10 10 10 9–1¾ Gonzalez 20.00 4 Ps Bettin On You 121 4 7 3–hd 5–2½ 6–hd 10 Russell 73.20

8 MESA SKY 8.40 4.40 3.40 10 BARGAINING 12.60 7.20 9 ATOMIC ACTION 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-8) $46.80 $1 EXACTA (8-10) $73.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-10-9-6) $175.09 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-10-9-6-2) $14,527.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-10-9) $130.80

Winner–Mesa Sky Ch.g.5 by Sky Mesa out of Cape Canada, by Cape Town. Bred by Oxley, TCF Stallions et al,Justin Harris & Tyler Harris (KY). Trainer: David Jacobson. Owner: David Jacobson. Mutuel Pool $338,419 Daily Double Pool $28,752 Exacta Pool $177,289 Superfecta Pool $90,416 Super High Five Pool $24,685 Trifecta Pool $121,472. Claimed–Atomic Action by Zolotas, Steven and Zolotas, Sabina Romo. Trainer: Anthony Saavedra. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-7-8) paid $53.90. Pick Three Pool $42,515.

MESA SKY stalked three deep then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and rallied under urging to get up on the line. BARGAINING dueled well outside a rival then angled in alongside that foe on the turn, took a short lead in midstretch and held on well but was nailed late. ATOMIC ACTION bobbled a bit at the start. had speed off the rail then angled in and dueled inside, fought back in midstretch and until deep stretch and just held third. OMDURMAN chased outside then off the rail, went three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. HEIR OF STORM saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. LAMBO LUXX chased between horses then outside a rival, continued outside a foe on the turn and could not summon the necessary late kick. PUMPKIN STAR settled outside on the backstretch and turn, came four wide into the stretch and did not rally. ADVENTUROUS dropped back inside and saved ground off the pace to the stretch and was not a threat. LIMITED RESPONSE allowed to settle off the pace inside, came out on the turn and into the stretch and failed to menace./. PS BETTIN ON YOU saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and weakened.

NINTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $29,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 22.42 44.32 1:07.41 1:13.61

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Giant Mongolian 121 5 5 1–hd 3–1 1–½ 1–¾ Elliott 22.70 12 Girl Downstairs 121 10 2 7–hd 7–hd 6–hd 2–¾ T Baze 3.10 7 Joyable 121 6 4 6–1 6–2 4–1½ 3–nk Desormeaux 11.10 13 Passionate Emotion 121 11 1 3–hd 4–hd 5–½ 4–nk Antongeorgi III 12.70 2 Little Bit Lovely 121 2 9 2–1 2–hd 3–hd 5–¾ Conner 3.50 5 Ok Doll 121 4 8 8–1 9–2½ 7–1½ 6–½ Prat 6.40 1 Del Mar Ann 121 1 10 10–½ 11 9–1 7–½ Gonzalez 4.60 9 Madame Mousse 119 7 11 4–hd 1–1½ 2–2 8–1¼ Talamo 17.20 11 Charming Starlet 121 9 3 11 8–½ 11 9–nk Pereira 20.70 10 Peach Cove 119 8 6 9–hd 10–1 10–hd 10–hd Pedroza 9.00 3 Not too Shiny 121 3 7 5–½ 5–hd 8–1½ 11 Frey 66.40

6 GIANT MONGOLIAN 47.40 13.60 8.00 12 GIRL DOWNSTAIRS 4.40 4.20 7 JOYABLE 6.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-6) $395.80 $1 EXACTA (6-12) $145.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-12-7-13) $1,613.88 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-12-7-13-2) Carryover $13,617 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-12-7) $965.15

Winner–Giant Mongolian Ch.f.4 by Cape Blanco (IRE) out of Yesenia, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Mongolian Stable (KY). Trainer: Enebish Ganbat. Owner: Mongolian Stable. Mutuel Pool $515,131 Daily Double Pool $124,647 Exacta Pool $271,564 Superfecta Pool $143,041 Super High Five Pool $17,849 Trifecta Pool $192,747. Claimed–Girl Downstairs by Mattivi, Albert and Kathleen LLC. Trainer: Ronald Ellis. Scratched–Lori's Attitude, Nine Point Nine. $1 Pick Three (7-8-6) paid $576.20. Pick Three Pool $126,976. 50-Cent Pick Four (2/4/6-7-8-6) 611 tickets with 4 correct paid $779.95. Pick Four Pool $624,236. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-2/4/6-7-8-6) 216 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,059.55. Pick Five Pool $299,883. $2 Pick Six (4-3-2/4/6-7-8-6) 99 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $380.40. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (4-3-2/4/6-7-8-6) 1 ticket with 6 correct paid $730,315.60. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $326,468.

GIANT MONGOLIAN dueled outside a rival then stalked outside a foe, re-bid into the stretch, gained the lead, inched away under urging and held. GIRL DOWNSTAIRS chased outside then between foes leaving the hill, came three wide into the stretch and finished well. JOYABLE stalked between horses, came out some in the stretch and rallied between rivals. PASSIONATE EMOTION stalked outside then three deep to the stretch and also finished with interest to be edged for the show. LITTLE BIT LOVELY dueled inside then stalked along the rail, came out some in the stretch and split rivals late. OK DOLL chased a bit off the rail then between horses, continued between rivals in the stretch and steadied late. DEL MAR ANN a bit slow to begin, saved ground chasing the pace, steadied in tight midway on the hill, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MADAME MOUSSE hopped slightly in a bit of a slow start, went up four wide with a bid on the hill, took command and inched away and angled in, dueled into the stretch, fought back in midstretch, then weakened. CHARMING STARLET chased outside then three deep on the hill and four wide into the stretch and did not rally. PEACH COVE (NZ) settled between horses chasing the pace, angled to the inside midway on the hill and did not rally. NOT TOO SHINY between horses early, angled in and stalked the pace inside, continued along the rail into the stretch and weakened. Rail on hill at zero.