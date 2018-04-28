Racing! Our weekly handicapping lesson and more

Told you that if the new early post-time schedule at Santa Anita wasn’t working that management would not hesitate the pull the plug. On Friday, a press release informed everyone that starting this coming Thursday, the daily post time will be 12:30 p.m.

I liked the earlier post, but many newsletter readers disagreed with me. There was also some pushback from the horsemen who were losing some potential training time with an 11:30 a.m. or noon first post.

The thought was by running earlier, the track would find its way into the wagering schedule of East Coast tracks. Santa Anita found “modest” increases in handle but not enough to offset the dissatisfaction of some customers and horsemen.

Now, the new, new schedule will only be in effect two days before Saturday’s noon first post on Kentucky Derby day. The track will actually be open at 7:30 a.m. next Saturday. There will also be adjustments to posts on Preakness and Belmont days.

This is your place for Derby information. Jeff Siegel and Aaron Vercruysse of XBTV.com are doing a series of exclusive video reports on the horses in the Kentucky Derby. Jeff isn’t shy with his opinions and I can’t think of a better primer to start thinking about who to bet on the first Saturday in May.

They are doing four horses a day. And once we get through the 20 horses, they will analyze the race and give you their picks.

Here’s our weekly contribution from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). The thinking is if you can know and understand the strategies, it will make you a better handicapper.

“It’s $12,500 N2L claimers going 5 ½ furlongs. Top selection is COW DOG (#2) . There’s very little to this group, in particular, few are finishing with any sort of conviction the final ⅛, thus, we’ll look for the leader at the ¼ pole, with the following WCHR Handicapping Angle applying well here - In a cheap field lacking much talent we like to find the likely leader at the 1/4 pole which has led members to numerous winners for members of both the WCHR and ECHR. In a weak field very few runners are making up ground down the lane. If the front runner at the 1/4 pole can be established, they're often an excellent candidate to go wire to wire as even if this front runner begins to weaken, they'll simply be backpedaling in FRONT of other regressing runners. This will present the illusion of a horse on the front end who's "finding more" when in actuality the entire field is going backwards. With apprentice Figueroa up, look for a “wire to wire or bust” effort, with a good effort likely. ESTHERFOURFOURTEEN (#7) strings races together for the first time ever, telling us she’s finding some good health right now, which at least opens the door to a good effort. Ceballos riding very confidently right now, and this one fits super facing N2L types for the first time. Easy to find.

Touching Rainbows was much the best in winning the $58,000 allowance feature on Friday. It was Rainbow’s third straight victory, the previous coming back on Sept. 4. Jockey Flavien Prat had few problems winning the six-furlong race by 4 ½ lengths.

It’s a big 11-race card with a noon start. There are a whopping five races on the turf, four of them all the way down the hill, and one just a tiny bit down the hill (1 ¼-mile race). There are two graded stakes.

The first is Grade 3 $100,000 Santa Barbara Stakes for fillies and mares going 1 ½ miles on the turf. It’s an interesting race in that it starts at the top of the downhill course and goes through the stretch twice. There are only six horses headed by 8-5 favorite Plein Air. The 5-year-old mare has won eight of 11 lifetime races, but seven of those wins came in Italy. In her only start in the U.S., she won the Astra Stakes at Santa Anita. Bob Baffert is the trainer and Tyler Baze will be aboard. Pantsonfire, winner of two of her last three, is the second favorite at 2-1. The race is scheduled for about 1:35 p.m.

The bigger stake is the Grade 2 $200,000 Californian Stakes at 1 1/8 miles on the dirt. This race is usually considered a good prep for the (formerly Hollywood) Gold Cup on May 26. It also has a field of six, led by another Baffert trainee, Dr. Dorr at 8-5. The Doc is two-for-two this year including a resounding four-length win in the Santana Mile. Joe Talamo gets the ride for the third straight time. The Lieutenant, who finished second in the Santana, is the 7-2 second choice. Post time is somewhere around 2:10 p.m.

Sophomore colt from the hot Simon Callaghan stable improved a bunch second time out when switched to turf and can beat this maiden field with a repeat effort. He's got tactical speed and drawn favorably, so tab in this full field coming down the hillside turf course.

He had his speed sharpened after a 26-week layoff when third at 870 yards in last start vs. repeat allowance winner Papa G. He figures to get a stalking trip behind expected pacesetter Runbrorun, who looks vulnerable with the class drop after a 22-week layoff.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, April 27. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 8th day of a 42-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.11 46.74 1:10.87 1:22.62 1:35.05

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Bakersfield Sound 126 3 8 1–1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–3½ 1–3¾ Van Dyke 7.30 2 Minister's Glory 120 2 6 5–1 4–½ 3–½ 3–2½ 2–¾ Prat 1.50 1 Wound Tight 120 1 5 2–½ 2–1 2–1½ 2–1 3–1¾ Desormeaux 15.00 5 Ultimate Bango 120 5 1 3–1 3–1 4–1½ 4–1½ 4–2½ Fuentes 8.00 4 Jersey's Heat 120 4 7 6–hd 6–hd 7–2 7–2 5–1¼ Pereira 10.40 9 Tatar 126 9 2 4–hd 5–hd 6–1½ 6–½ 6–½ Gutierrez 3.10 8 Schooley 126 8 4 8–2 7–1½ 5–½ 5–hd 7–nk Pedroza 43.30 7 Advantageous 120 7 3 7–½ 8–1 8–1½ 8–1 8–¾ Quinonez 81.60 10 Faversham 120 10 9 9–2½ 9–2 9–hd 10 9–1 Elliott 7.10 6 Buddy Bear 126 6 10 10 10 10 9–1½ 10 Mn Garcia 90.60

3 BAKERSFIELD SOUND 16.60 6.60 4.60 2 MINISTER'S GLORY 2.80 2.40 1 WOUND TIGHT 7.00

$1 EXACTA (3-2) $21.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-1-5) $75.81 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-1) $60.70 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-2-1-5-4) Carryover $1,552

Winner–Bakersfield Sound Dbb.g.4 by Acclamation out of Hotlantic, by Stormy Atlantic. Bred by Harris Farms & Donald Valpredo (CA). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc. and Valpredo, Donald. Mutuel Pool $226,643 Exacta Pool $144,240 Superfecta Pool $60,586 Trifecta Pool $89,350 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,033. Scratched–none.

BAKERSFIELD SOUND had speed between foes then angled in, set the pace along the inside, kicked clear under urging in the drive, drifted out then in a bit and bobbled slightly past midstretch and proved best under steady handling late. MINISTER'S GLORY saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and outfinished a rival for the place. WOUND TIGHT pulled along the inside then stalked the winner just off the rail to the stretch and was outfinished for second. ULTIMATE BANGO broke out a bit, chased three deep then outside a rival leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. JERSEY'S HEAT angled in and pulled inside chasing the pace, came out into the stretch, split horses in midstretch and could not offer the necessary response. TATAR chased three deep then outside a rival on the second turn, came out into the stretch and did not rally. SCHOOLEY three deep on the first turn, chased outside then between rivals leaving the backstretch, angled in on the second turn and could not summon the necessary late kick. ADVANTAGEOUS chased between horses then outside a foe into the second turn, angled to the inside into the stretch and lacked a further response. FAVERSHAM a bit slow into stride, angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out a bit into the stretch and failed to menace. BUDDY BEAR broke a bit slowly and steadied when crowded some, settled inside then just off the rail, went outside a rival leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch and was not a threat.

SECOND RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.56 48.04 1:13.99 1:40.74 1:47.93

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Williston Dude 119 7 2 2–hd 2–1½ 1–2 1–6 1–3 Espinoza 1.20 5 Skagit River 120 5 5 8 8 5–1 2–3 2–2½ Elliott 12.80 8 Spend It 126 8 8 6–hd 5–hd 6–hd 3–1 3–7 Pena 8.50 2 Defense Minister 126 2 7 5–1 6–2½ 7–1½ 6–1 4–¾ Conner 12.10 1 Rmanie's Grey Suit 121 1 3 1–hd 1–hd 2–2½ 4–1½ 5–½ Ceballos 4.30 3 Majestic Journey 126 3 6 7–5 7–2 8 7–3½ 6–11 Desormeaux 2.80 6 Chiquilin 120 6 4 3–1 3–1 3–hd 5–½ 7–4 Mt Garcia 56.30 4 Tiz the Ticket 126 4 1 4–5 4–2 4–½ 8 8 Pereira 56.10

7 WILLISTON DUDE 4.40 3.00 2.60 5 SKAGIT RIVER 9.40 5.60 8 SPEND IT 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7) $35.00 $1 EXACTA (7-5) $21.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-8-2) $38.42 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-5-8-2-1) $3,152.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-8) $45.70

Winner–Williston Dude Ch.g.5 by First Dude out of Forest Flora, by Woodman. Bred by Karen Blaho (FL). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Drummond, Lee, Riso, Joe, Xitco, John V. and Schwartz, Paul. Mutuel Pool $127,430 Daily Double Pool $38,046 Exacta Pool $80,883 Superfecta Pool $32,776 Super High Five Pool $2,096 Trifecta Pool $50,443. Scratched–none.

WILLISTON DUDE dueled four wide then three deep leaving the first turn and into the backstretch, battled outside a rival leaving the backstretch, inched away and angled in on the second turn, drew off under urging in the stretch and held sway. SKAGIT RIVER settled outside foes then off the rail, advanced three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and closed the gap to the winner. SPEND IT four wide into the first turn, chased three deep then outside a rival on the backstretch and into the second turn, split horses into the stretch and picked up the show. DEFENSE MINISTER saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail in upper stretch and lacked a further response. RMANIE'S GREY SUIT had good early speed and dueled inside, stalked the winner on the second turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. MAJESTIC JOURNEY settled off the rail then between foes on the first turn, angled to the inside on the backstretch, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and did not rally. CHIQUILIN three deep into the first turn, dueled between horses, stalked a bit off the rail on the backstretch, angled in on the second turn and gave way. TIZ THE TICKET pulled, between horses to duel for the lead then steadied in tight midway on the first turn, stalked just off the rail, dropped back leaving the second turn, came three deep into the stretch and had nothing left for the drive.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $58,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.19 44.81 56.85 1:09.63

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Touching Rainbows 126 2 1 1–hd 1–1 1–2 1–4½ Prat 1.00 3 Desert Law 126 3 2 4–1½ 2–2 2–4 2–1¾ Elliott 8.20 1 Red Lightning 124 1 6 5–2½ 3–1 3–1 3–ns Desormeaux 5.40 4 Quality Line 124 4 5 6 6 5–2½ 4–4¾ T Baze 21.70 5 Law Abidin Citizen 124 5 3 3–hd 4–1 4–1 5–3¼ Van Dyke 3.90 6 Excitations 124 6 4 2–hd 5–3 6 6 Nakatani 4.50

2 TOUCHING RAINBOWS 4.00 3.00 2.20 3 DESERT LAW 5.80 3.60 1 RED LIGHTNING 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2) $12.00 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $10.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-1-4) $17.72 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-1) $21.85

Winner–Touching Rainbows Ch.g.5 by Aragorn (IRE) out of Violin Case, by Gold Case. Bred by Esembee Inc. (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: KM Racing Enterprise, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $202,137 Daily Double Pool $14,497 Exacta Pool $94,193 Superfecta Pool $35,136 Trifecta Pool $57,736. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (3-7-2) paid $63.00. Pick Three Pool $46,834.

TOUCHING RAINBOWS had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away leaving the turn, kicked clear in the stretch under a tap of the whip and a brisk hand ride then a long hold late. DESERT LAW dueled between horses then outside the winner on the turn, stalked just off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and held second. RED LIGHTNING broke a bit slowly, saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and just held third. QUALITY LINE settled off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn, continued along the fence in the stretch and just missed the show. LAW ABIDIN CITIZEN dueled three deep between horses, stalked off the rail then between foes on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. EXCITATIONS pressed the pace four wide then stalked three deep on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.25 45.77 58.67 1:12.15

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Palace Paynter 111 2 4 1–hd 1–1 1–1½ 1–5½ Espinoza 2.70 7 Jeweled 124 6 2 3–½ 2–hd 2–3½ 2–½ T Baze 0.50 4 Mischievous Song 118 3 3 5–½ 5–4 3–1 3–¾ Pedroza 6.70 1 Atrevida 113 1 5 4–2 4–hd 4–1½ 4–4½ Ceballos 20.20 5 Proper Drink 124 4 6 6 6 6 5–8 Quinonez 30.50 6 Tiffany Diamond 124 5 1 2–hd 3–3 5–3½ 6 Maldonado 15.20

3 PALACE PAYNTER 7.40 2.80 2.20 7 JEWELED 2.20 2.10 4 MISCHIEVOUS SONG 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3) $21.20 $1 EXACTA (3-7) $7.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-4-1) $7.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-7-4) $8.40

Winner–Palace Paynter B.f.3 by Paynter out of Palace Pier, by Out of Place. Bred by Seclusive Farm & Chester Prince (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller . Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $111,091 Daily Double Pool $17,091 Exacta Pool $58,383 Superfecta Pool $25,705 Trifecta Pool $34,296. Scratched–Lucky Val. $1 Pick Three (7-2-3) paid $27.40. Pick Three Pool $16,513.

PALACE PAYNTER sent between horses to duel for the lead, battled inside on the turn, inched away leaving the turn, kicked clear under urging in the stretch and proved best. JEWELED pressed the pace four wide then three deep on the turn, stalked leaving the turn, came three wide into the stretch and held second. MISCHIEVOUS SONG bobbled some at the start, chased just off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. ATREVIDA went up inside to press the pace, fell back and stalked on the turn, continued along the rail in the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. PROPER DRINK settled outside then off the rail, angled in some on the turn and lacked a response in the drive. TIFFANY DIAMOND had speed off the rail then dueled three deep between foes, fought back between horses on the turn, stalked a bit off the inside leaving the turn and had little left for the drive.

FIFTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 21.65 44.13 1:07.29 1:13.47

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Ahimsa 122 8 3 3–1 3–hd 1–1 1–1¼ Prat 6.10 10 Trustini 120 9 7 7–3 8–2 7–½ 2–nk Elliott 30.70 7 Lexington Grace 124 6 8 6–hd 6–2½ 2–½ 3–1¼ Franco 2.30 5 Trust Fund Kitty 120 4 5 8–3 7–½ 8–3 4–½ Pedroza 29.20 6 Factorofwon 122 5 6 5–hd 5–½ 5–hd 5–ns Conner 3.00 3 Slick Trick 122 2 1 4–1 4–1 6–1 6–nk T Baze 4.10 4 Best of Me 122 3 2 1–hd 1–1 3–1 7–1½ Van Dyke 7.80 8 Ms Dupree 122 7 4 2–½ 2–½ 4–1 8–¾ Maldonado 12.60 2 Bunny Yogurt 120 1 9 9 9 9 9 Desormeaux 19.80

9 AHIMSA 14.20 8.80 5.20 10 TRUSTINI 25.20 10.20 7 LEXINGTON GRACE (IRE) 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-9) $40.40 $1 EXACTA (9-10) $146.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-10-7-5) $858.72 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-10-7) $362.00 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-10-7-5-6) Carryover $751 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (3-1) $6.60

Winner–Ahimsa Ch.f.3 by Animal Kingdom out of Hot Affair, by Cuvee. Bred by Three Great Sons, LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Three Great Sons, LLC and Hughes, Darryl. Mutuel Pool $235,615 Daily Double Pool $17,151 Exacta Pool $130,372 Superfecta Pool $45,651 Trifecta Pool $67,054 X-5 Super High Five Pool $983. Scratched–Baytown Juliet, Medaglia Gold, Special Purpose (IRE), Team Hollywood. $1 Pick Three (2-3-9) paid $79.30. Pick Three Pool $38,965. $1 Consolation Pick Three (2-3-1) paid $7.60. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-2-3-9) 799 tickets with 4 correct paid $117.45. Pick Four Pool $123,021. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-7-2-3-9) 374 tickets with 5 correct paid $889.90. Pick Five Pool $386,438.

AHIMSA prompted the pace three deep then stalked outside foes leaving the hill, re-bid three wide into the stretch, took a short lead, inched away in midstretch and held gamely under some urging. TRUSTINI chased outside then four wide midway on the hill, angled in outside a rival leaving the hill, came out into the stretch and again nearing midstretch and finished well to edge a rival for the place. LEXINGTON GRACE (IRE) forced in at the start, chased between horses then off the rail leaving the hill, came four wide into the stretch and was edged late for second. TRUST FUND KITTY bumped at the start, chased a bit off the rail then inside, came out in the stretch and split rivals on the line. FACTOROFWON forced in and bumped at the start, stalked a bit off the rail then between foes, continued outside a rival leaving the hill, came out in the stretch and lacked the needed rally four wide on the wire. SLICK TRICK pulled along the inside and saved ground stalking the pace, lacked room off heels from midstretch to deep stretch and split horses late. BEST OF ME had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away briefly leaving the hill, fought back into the stretch, conitnu3ed inside and weakened late. MS DUPREE came in at the break, had speed off the rail then dueled between horses or outside a rival, stalked leaving the hill, re-bid between foes into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. BUNNY YOGURT broke in and a bit slowly, settled just off the rail, came out some in the stretch and lacked a rally. Rail on hill at 7 feet.

SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 21.89 44.84 57.37 1:10.52

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Jay Makes Us Laugh 121 1 8 1–hd 1–1 2–3 1–hd Franco 8.70 10 Ketos 121 7 4 2–½ 2–½ 1–hd 2–1¼ T Baze 22.00 11 Eighty Three 121 8 3 8 7–hd 4–hd 3–1¼ Prat 0.90 4 Gonna Fly Now 121 3 5 7–½ 5–1 3–½ 4–ns Van Dyke 10.40 7 Twirling Tiger 121 5 2 5–hd 6–½ 6–1 5–2½ Pedroza 24.00 5 Midnight Bolt 121 4 7 6–1 8 8 6–1½ Pereira 8.30 9 Tough But Nice 121 6 1 4–2½ 4–2 7–1 7–½ Quinonez 6.10 2 Rocket Fuel 121 2 6 3–hd 3–1½ 5–hd 8 Conner 5.60

1 JAY MAKES US LAUGH 19.40 9.80 4.40 10 KETOS 18.80 8.00 11 EIGHTY THREE 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-1) $192.00 $1 EXACTA (1-10) $137.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-10-11-4) $169.67 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-10-11) $192.75 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-10-11-4-7) Carryover $3,398

Winner–Jay Makes Us Laugh B.g.4 by Southern Image out of So Nice, by Fusaichi Pegasus. Bred by Howard & Janet Siegel Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Gary Stute. Owner: Huston Racing Stable, Sonora, Steve and Stute, Gary. Mutuel Pool $192,340 Daily Double Pool $18,310 Exacta Pool $117,542 Superfecta Pool $58,628 Trifecta Pool $78,937 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,469. Claimed–Jay Makes Us Laugh by Pender Racing LLC. Trainer: Michael Pender. Claimed–Tough But Nice by Sperry, Ross and Dina. Trainer: Jack Carava. Scratched–Burn Me Twice, I Will Score, Shades of Victory. $1 Pick Three (3-9-1) paid $205.00. Pick Three Pool $22,281. $1 Consolation Pick Three (3-1-1) paid $29.70.

JAY MAKES US LAUGH broke in and a step slowly, went up inside to duel for the lead, inched away leaving the turn, drifted out into the stretch, fought back when headed in the drive, regained the advantage under urging in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. KETOS dueled four wide then stalked leaving the turn, re-bid again four wide into the stretch to gain a short lead but was outgamed late. EIGHTY THREE chased outside then off the rail, angled in outside a rival leaving the turn and into stretch and gained the show. GONNA FLY NOW angled in and saved ground stalking the pace throughout and lacked the needed late kick. TWIRLING TIGER chased between horses then three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch and could not summon the necessary late response. MIDNIGHT BOLT also chased between rivals then a bit off the rail on the turn, angled to the inside into the stretch and lacked a rally. TOUGH BUT NICE dueled three deep between foes then stalked off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. ROCKET FUEL had good early speed and dueled between foes then outside the winner midway on the turn, stalked just off the rail leaving the turn and weakened in the drive.

SEVENTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $38,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.99 44.84 1:09.69 1:16.61

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Street Vision 124 6 1 2–hd 2–hd 1–hd 1–nk Pedroza 4.80 1 Allaboutaction 124 1 2 1–½ 1–hd 2–hd 2–nk Conner 1.00 8 Boy Howdy 124 7 3 3–5 3–5 3–3½ 3–hd Elliott 5.90 4 Jan's Reserve 124 3 7 7 4–1½ 4–5 4–6 Van Dyke 9.40 6 Stormin Monarcho 119 5 4 5–1 6–4 5–½ 5–nk Ceballos 11.40 3 Midnight Destiny 124 2 6 6–hd 7 7 6–3½ Prat 6.00 5 Hollywood Angel 124 4 5 4–hd 5–hd 6–1½ 7 Pereira 16.00

7 STREET VISION 11.60 3.80 3.00 1 ALLABOUTACTION 3.00 2.20 8 BOY HOWDY 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-7) $145.80 $1 EXACTA (7-1) $14.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-8-4) $19.50 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-1-8-4-6) $470.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-8) $31.50

Winner–Street Vision Dbb.g.5 by Street Sense out of Emmy's Storm, by Stormy Atlantic. Bred by Affirmed Investment Corp (KY). Trainer: David Jacobson. Owner: Drawing Away Stable. Mutuel Pool $251,923 Daily Double Pool $23,072 Exacta Pool $132,207 Superfecta Pool $61,374 Super High Five Pool $25,502 Trifecta Pool $90,768. Claimed–Allaboutaction by Andrews, Andy and Martindale, Ken. Trainer: Charles Treece. Scratched–Papa Turf. $1 Pick Three (9-1-7) paid $341.00. Pick Three Pool $23,051.

STREET VISION bobbled at the start, had good early speed and dueled between horses throughout, took a slim advantage in the stretch and held on gamely under urging. ALLABOUTACTION went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back along the rail through a stiff drive and continued gamely to the wire. BOY HOWDY dueled outside the top pair throughout and just held third between foes late. JAN'S RESERVE a step slow into stride, chased outside a rival then angled in for the turn, came out into the stretch and finished willingly four wide on the line. STORMIN MONARCHO chased outside then three deep on the turn, angled in alongside a rival into the stretch and did not rally. MIDNIGHT DESTINY threw his head and hopped slightly at the start, saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and was not a threat. HOLLYWOOD ANGEL chased off the rail then split horses on the turn, angled to the inside into the stretch and weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.62 46.37 1:11.13 1:23.74 1:36.38

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Huddle 120 2 1 1–1½ 1–½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1 T Baze 0.70 3 Clyde's Pride 120 3 3 2–½ 2–1½ 2–½ 2–1½ 2–3¼ Franco 13.30 9 Celturian 120 8 2 4–5 4–5 3–4 3–4 3–2¼ Van Dyke 4.00 6 Boogie 126 5 4 5–½ 6–2½ 5–3½ 4–½ 4–nk Desormeaux 36.00 10 Famous Rock Star 120 9 7 3–hd 3–½ 4–½ 5–5 5–7½ Conner 4.80 1 Californiaspecial 115 1 9 8–2 8–2 8–3½ 7–2 6–1¼ Ceballos 66.80 5 Great Commission 120 4 6 7–6 7–6 7–2½ 6–1½ 7–1½ Gonzalez 112.00 8 The Hunted 120 7 8 9 9 9 9 8–7 Elliott 8.30 7 Golden Gladiator 120 6 5 6–1 5–hd 6–½ 8–1 9 Harvey 136.50

2 HUDDLE 3.40 2.60 2.10 3 CLYDE'S PRIDE 8.20 5.00 9 CELTURIAN 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2) $25.60 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $10.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-9-6) $27.15 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-3-9-6-10) $667.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-9) $21.65 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (7-4) $11.00

Winner–Huddle Dbb.c.3 by Acclamation out of Caitie's Secret, by Benchmark. Bred by Hronis Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $392,795 Daily Double Pool $115,237 Exacta Pool $209,288 Superfecta Pool $115,268 Super High Five Pool $17,051 Trifecta Pool $140,950. Scratched–Acclimate, When Jesus Walked. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (2-3-9-1-7-2/4/11) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $158,019. $1 Pick Three (1-7-2) paid $115.50. Pick Three Pool $108,930. $1 Consolation Pick Three (1-7-4) paid $62.80. 50-Cent Pick Four (9-1-7-2/4/11) 645 tickets with 4 correct paid $429.25. Pick Four Pool $362,569. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-9-1-7-2/4/11) 62 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,831.40. Pick Five Pool $148,779. $2 Pick Six (2-3-9-1-7-2/4/11) 374 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $70.60. $2 Pick Six (2-3-9-1-7-2/4/11) 14 tickets with 6 correct paid $12,859.00. Pick Six Pool $230,679.

HUDDLE sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, turned back the bid of the runner-up to inch away again on the second turn and held gamely under urging. CLYDE'S PRIDE stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the winner on the backstretch, tracked outside a rival on the second turn, drifted out from the whip in midstretch and continued willingly to best the others. CELTURIAN angled in on the first turn and saved ground stalking the pace, was momentarily in a bit tight into the stretch, continued inside and saved the show. BOOGIE also angled in early and saved ground chasing the pace to the stretch and did not rally. FAMOUS ROCK STAR reluctant to load, stalked three deep then outside a rival and weakened. CALIFORNIASPECIAL broke slowly, settled off the pace inside, came out into the stretch and did not rally. GREAT COMMISSION angled in and chased inside then a bit off the rail on the backstretch, went outside a rival on the second turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. THE HUNTED came out off heels early, was rank and bore out badly into and on the first turn, angled in off the rail leaving that turn and failed to menace. GOLDEN GLADIATOR chased outside a rival then inside leaving the second turn and gave way in the drive.