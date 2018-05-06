Racing! Justify. What more do you need to know?

We have a lot of content on the Derby, but we’re going to send you to our website for some of it.

Watching Justify win the Kentucky Derby was pretty amazing. You could say he got the perfect trip, but that’s because he put himself in position to have a perfect trip. No more evidence was needed than when Mike Smith showed up for the post-race news conference and there was hardly a speck of mud on his clothes.

It gets to how Justify broke alertly, Smith put him on the outside of Promises Fulfilled, and when that tank started to empty, breezed to the lead.

Lost in all this is how good Audible and Good Magic really were. They would have run down a lot of very good horses, but couldn’t get to this guy and Smith didn’t fully have him fully cranked. You can go back to the Santa Anita Derby when Bolt d’Oro, a really good horse, couldn’t gain on Justify. That may be how good Justify is.

A couple of years ago, I was among those that got caught up in the Nyquist hype. And I don’t apologize for that. He was undefeated, beat the best horse in the East (Mohaymen) in the Florida Derby and kept putting away Exaggerator . I had a hotel reservation on Long Island for the Belmont Stakes .

But, then came the Preakness, Exaggerator won and Nyquist never won another race. There was no such hype for Always Dreaming after winning last year’s Derby. But he, too, has not won another race since the Derby.

It will be interesting to see who elects to run in the Preakness and who waits to run in the Belmont five weeks later. If I’m Chad Brown , trainer of Good Magic, or Todd Pletcher , trainer of Audible who doesn’t really like to run in the Preakness, I’d wait and hope Justify is tired for the New York race.

OK, call me lazy, but I’m gassed. I put up my hand and signaled to the bench. I need a pinch-hitter, or as Dave Roberts would think, just before a pitcher’s third time through the lineup, unless your name is Kershaw. And I’ve got the best back up in Eric (Manny Mota) Sondheimer . He was at Santa Anita on Saturday while I was at Churchill Downs. Eric files this report on the features. All, yours, Eric.

“Blame The Rider, a 3-year-old son of Jimmy Creed, lost his first five races. Then he tried turf and now he’s a stakes winner after taking the $100,000 Singletary Stakes at Santa Anita under jockey Mario Gutierrez . He’s two for two on grass after being 0 for 5 in dirt races.

“Blame The Rider, trained by Doug O’Neill , won by a head over favored La La Land in 1:34.65 for the mile. Blame The Rider was a $320,000 purchase last March at the 2-year-old training sale in Florida by Reddam Racing.

“In the $100,000 Señorita Stakes, the 3-year-old filly Treasuring went to the lead soon after the start and went wire to wire to win by 1 1/2 lengths under jockey Brice Blanc for trainer Simon Callaghan . She covered the mile on the turf in 1:35.43. Pursuing The Dream was second.

There’s a really good stakes race on Santa Anita’s nine-race card on Sunday. The first post is 12:30 p.m. The seventh race, the Grade 3 Adoration Stakes, is only for $100,000 but has some high-class horses. It’s 1 1/16 miles for fillies and mares 3 and up.

The 6-5 favorite is Fault, who is coming off two straight wins including the Grade 1 Santa Margarita. At 7-5 is Vale Dori, who won this race last year for her sixth win in a row, is making her comeback after being off since July. Three of the jockeys who rode in the Kentucky Derby, Flavien Prat , Mike Smith and Drayden Van Dyke are riding in this race. Hope they made their flights.

Improving filly from the Richard Baltas stable broke her maiden vs. high priced claimers going long but might fit well on the cut back in distance. She is drawn well outside, figures to get a good pace in front of her and seems to be getting better with racing.

This filly showed good ability in morning drills before rugged fourth-place debut when loaded with run at the wire after getting bumped off stride repeatedly about 100 yards before the finish. She galloped out with big strides in earlier 12.2 gate drill and her trainer John Cooper is winning at solid 24 percent ratio.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, May 5. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 13th day of a 42-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $35,000. Time 23.43 47.15 1:11.24 1:36.11 1:48.30

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Tammy's Window 125 1 1 5–hd 6–2 5–hd 3–2 1–1¾ Conner 3.50 2 Lynne's Legacy 125 2 2 7 7 7 5–1½ 2–½ T Baze 2.70 3 Proud 'n' Ready 125 3 3 4–1 4–½ 4–1½ 1–hd 3–1¼ Talamo 4.10 7 Kitty Boo 125 7 4 1–1 1–1½ 1–2½ 2–½ 4–¾ Elliott 10.00 4 Subic Bay 118 4 5 2–hd 2–1½ 2–1 4–1½ 5–5½ Espinoza 2.30 6 Zuzanna 125 6 7 6–3½ 5–1 6–1½ 6–3 6–2¼ Quinonez 14.40 5 Winner's Dream 125 5 6 3–½ 3–1 3–hd 7 7 Pereira 20.50

1 TAMMY'S WINDOW 9.00 4.20 3.00 2 LYNNE'S LEGACY 3.60 2.60 3 PROUD 'N' READY 3.00

$1 EXACTA (1-2) $11.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-3-7) $18.80 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-2-3-7-4) $393.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-3) $17.60

Winner–Tammy's Window Ch.f.4 by Parading out of Math Class, by Eddington. Bred by Ramona Holt Thomson (KY). Trainer: William E. Morey. Owner: Cardenas, Javier and Morey, William E.. Mutuel Pool $255,457 Exacta Pool $123,827 Superfecta Pool $48,875 Super High Five Pool $2,205 Trifecta Pool $88,223. Claimed–Lynne's Legacy by Great Friends Stable, Gorman, Mark, Richardson, Maureen and Rothblum, Steve. Trainer: Doug O'Neill . Scratched–none.

TAMMY'S WINDOW saved ground stalking the pace, came out and bid between horses while bumping with a pair of runners in tight quarters in midstretch, gained the lead a sixteenth out and kicked clear under a right handed crack of the whip. LYNNE'S LEGACY settled off the pace inside, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and finished well to gain the place late. PROUD 'N' READY stalked the pace inside, came out into the stretch, put a head in front three deep while drifting in a bit and bumping the winner in midstretch, fought back outside in the final furlong, could not match that one late and lost second nearing the wire. KITTY BOO (GB) had speed outside then pulled to the front three deep, angled in and set the pace inside, fought back in midstretch when bumping with the winner and was outkicked late. SUBIC BAY stalked between horses then outside a rival or off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ZUZANNA broke a step slowly, chased outside a rival, was between horses in upper stretch and could not summon the necessary response. WINNER'S DREAM three deep early, stalked outside a rival, went three wide on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and weakened. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the midstretch run among the first, third and fourth finishers but made no change when they ruled the contact was caused by PROUD 'N' READY and that the incident did not affect the original order of finish.

SECOND RACE. 4½ Furlongs. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.79 47.13 53.66

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Tap the Wire 122 5 3 2–hd 1–2½ 1–3¾ Mt Garcia 21.70 8 Settle It 119 7 4 5–1 5–2½ 2–1¾ Gutierrez 1.30 1 Calder Vale 122 1 2 1–hd 2–1½ 3–3¼ Fuentes 16.30 4 Luck's Royal Flush 122 4 5 4–3½ 3–hd 4–1¾ Maldonado 1.30 2 Mr Bingley 122 2 1 3–hd 4–½ 5–nk Linares 35.90 7 Stormy Valentino 122 6 6 6–1½ 6–1½ 6–ns Pereira 13.20 3 Movedbydino 115 3 7 7 7 7 Figueroa 6.30

5 TAP THE WIRE 45.40 12.20 5.60 8 SETTLE IT 3.40 2.80 1 CALDER VALE 4.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $192.40 $1 EXACTA (5-8) $57.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-8-1-4) $135.23 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-8-1) $229.90 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-8-1-4-2) Carryover $2,127

Winner–Tap the Wire Ch.c.2 by Eddington out of Tap the Till, by Tapit. Bred by John Ernst & Allegra Ernst (CA). Trainer: Daniel Dunham. Owner: Ernst, Allegra and John. Mutuel Pool $196,792 Daily Double Pool $38,018 Exacta Pool $103,960 Superfecta Pool $42,035 Trifecta Pool $72,841 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,786. Scratched–Nice Haircut.

TAP THE WIRE stalked off the rail then bid four wide on the turn, took the lead leaving the turn, inched away three deep into the stretch, drifted out some from the whip while kicking clear in midstretch and proved best under steady handling late. SETTLE IT chased outside then off the rail on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in some and gained the place. CALDER VALE had good early speed and dueled inside, continued along the rail in the stretch and bested the others. LUCK'S ROYAL FLUSH dueled three wide then three deep between foes on the turn, continued three wide into the stretch and weakened. MR BINGLEY also had good early speed and dueled between horses, continued between foes into the stretch, drifted in late and also weakened. STORMY VALENTINO a bit slow into stride, chased off the rail, angled in on the turn, was outside a rival into the stretch and lacked a rally. MOVEDBYDINO broke a bit in the air and a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, continued along the rail into and in the stretch then came out and split foes on the wire and also lacked a bid.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.10 45.32 57.35 1:09.88

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Amada Rafaela 122 7 2 3–hd 1–½ 1–4½ 1–8¼ Mn Garcia 0.70 5 Hot Autumn 122 5 1 2–1 2–½ 2–1 2–1¼ Franco 16.60 1 Tiz Toffee 122 1 3 1–½ 3–1 4–3 3–2¼ Maldonado 3.30 4 Storming Lady 122 4 4 4–1½ 4–2 3–hd 4–1¾ Talamo 10.30 3 Patricia's Ring 122 3 7 6–4 6–8 5–1½ 5–½ T Baze 5.70 2 Untouched Elegance 117 2 5 7 7 7 6–1¼ Ceballos 20.30 6 Fantastic Girl 122 6 6 5–hd 5–hd 6–4 7 Conner 25.70

7 AMADA RAFAELA 3.40 2.80 2.20 5 HOT AUTUMN 9.40 4.40 1 TIZ TOFFEE 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-7) $141.40 $1 EXACTA (7-5) $15.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-1-4) $16.11 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-5-1-4-3) $528.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-1) $22.10

Winner–Amada Rafaela B.f.3 by Distorted Humor out of Dust and Diamonds, by Vindication. Bred by Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert . Owner: Three Chimneys Farm. Mutuel Pool $406,682 Daily Double Pool $21,904 Exacta Pool $219,179 Superfecta Pool $107,264 Super High Five Pool $15,927 Trifecta Pool $186,138. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-5-7) paid $290.20. Pick Three Pool $49,976.

AMADA RAFAELA stalked outside then bid three deep into and on the turn, took the advantage a quarter mile out, inched away into the stretch, was shaken up with the reins to widen in midstretch and drew off under a steady hand ride. HOT AUTUMN angled in and pressed the pace outside a rival then between foes on the turn and held second. TIZ TOFFEE had good early speed and set a pressured pace inside, dueled along the rail on the turn and bested the rest. STORMING LADY stalked a bit off the rail then inside leaving the backstretch and into the turn, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and lacked a rally. PATRICIA'S RING chased just off the inside, angled in on the turn, continued toward the rail in the stretch and lacked a further response. UNTOUCHED ELEGANCE dropped back along the inside on the backstretch and turn, came out into the stretch and was not a threat. FANTASTIC GIRL chased outside then alongside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Singletary Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 22.88 46.52 1:10.93 1:22.79 1:34.65

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Blame the Rider 120 7 1 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–1 2–1½ 1–hd Gutierrez 15.00 4 La La Land 120 4 8 7–1 8 7–½ 4–1 2–½ Talamo 1.40 6 Move Over 120 6 7 6–hd 6–½ 5–hd 3–hd 3–nk T Baze 9.30 1 Afleet Ascent 120 1 2 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 4–1 Elliott 5.00 2 East Rand 120 2 5 8 7–1 8 8 5–2¼ Quinonez 17.40 5 Choo Choo 124 5 4 5–2 4–hd 4–hd 6–hd 6–nk Franco 3.60 8 Restrainedvengence 120 8 6 4–hd 3–hd 3–½ 5–hd 7–3¼ Pereira 5.80 3 More Honor 120 3 3 3–hd 5–1 6–1 7–½ 8 Conner 29.40

7 BLAME THE RIDER 32.00 10.80 6.40 4 LA LA LAND (IRE) 3.20 2.40 6 MOVE OVER (GB) 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-7) $61.20 $1 EXACTA (7-4) $52.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-6-1) $161.93 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-6) $180.20 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-4-6-1-2) Carryover $3,121

Winner–Blame the Rider B.c.3 by Jimmy Creed out of Shiny Sheet, by Press Card. Bred by Sarah A. Wells (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $433,734 Daily Double Pool $37,678 Exacta Pool $207,132 Superfecta Pool $81,484 Trifecta Pool $148,325 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,092. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-7-7) paid $1,497.80. Pick Three Pool $21,605.

BLAME THE RIDER angled in and dueled outside a rival, drifted out then in a bit past midstretch, fought back in deep stretch and gamely prevailed under urging between foes late. LA LA LAND (IRE) chased between horses then a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch and finished gamely four wide on the line. MOVE OVER (GB) bobbled some at the start, chased between rivals then outside a foe, came out leaving the second turn, waited off heels three deep into the stretch, spit horses in the drive, steadied off heels then angled in a sixteenth out and continued willingly inside. AFLEET ASCENT had good early speed and dueled inside, drifted out a bit in upper stretch, fought back just off the rail in the final furlong then between foes late. EAST RAND saved ground chasing the pace, came out for room leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch, steadied off heels in midstretch then came out again and finished with interest. CHOO CHOO stalked between horses, continued between foes in the drive and lacked the needed late kick. RESTRAINEDVENGENCE hopped some at the break, stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and could not summon the necessary late response. MORE HONOR saved ground stalking the pace, steadied in tight into the second turn, continued inside, came under the left handed whip in midstretch then had the rider lose the stick nearing the sixteenth marker and lacked the needed late kick.

FIFTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 22.62 45.70 1:11.68 1:25.93

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Love a Honeybadger 123 3 3 1–1 1–1 1–4 1–1¾ Pereira 6.30 6 Red Stich 123 6 8 8 8 8 2–hd Ocampo 9.80 7 Batiquitos 123 7 5 4–2 3–½ 2–1 3–½ Pedroza 2.00 2 Li'l Grazen 123 2 6 7–5 7–5 5–hd 4–½ Elliott 6.10 1 Scathing 118 1 7 6–hd 6–hd 7–½ 5–½ Ceballos 8.60 8 Paschalitsa 123 8 1 5–hd 5–hd 3–½ 6–1¼ T Baze 19.80 5 Mixed Emotions 111 5 2 3–hd 4–1½ 6–hd 7–3¼ Espinoza 3.20 4 Twisted Rosie 118 4 4 2–1 2–1 4–1 8 Maldonado 9.50

3 LOVE A HONEYBADGER 14.60 8.60 4.80 6 RED STICH 9.40 4.80 7 BATIQUITOS 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3) $306.80 $1 EXACTA (3-6) $74.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-7-2) $185.62 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-7) $124.40 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-6-7-2-1) Carryover $7,067

Winner–Love a Honeybadger Dbb.f.4 by Bushwacker out of Angela's Love, by Not For Love. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: E-Racing.Com, Chu, Min Chin, Faurot, Rod and Lyons, Janet. Mutuel Pool $309,600 Daily Double Pool $26,976 Exacta Pool $167,093 Superfecta Pool $66,022 Trifecta Pool $116,656 X-5 Super High Five Pool $5,172. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (7-7-3) paid $204.80. Pick Three Pool $87,743. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-7-7-3) 15 tickets with 4 correct paid $5,890.75. Pick Four Pool $115,292. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-5-7-7-3) 19 tickets with 5 correct paid $16,680.60. Pick Five Pool $368,534.

LOVE A HONEYBADGER sped to the early lead, set the pace along the inside, opened up in the stretch and held sway under urging. RED STICH hopped slightly in a slow start, settled off the rail then inside on the backstretch and into the turn, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and finished well to edge a rival for the place. BATIQUITOS stalked three deep then outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in some and was edged for second between foes late. LI'L GRAZEN chased outside a rival then between foes on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, angled in past midstretch and was edged for the show. SCATHING saved ground chasing the pace, steadied off heels into the stretch, continued inside and was edged for a minor award. PASCHALITSA stalked outside then three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch and was outfinished. MIXED EMOTIONS bobbled at the start, stalked off the rail then inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. TWISTED ROSIE had speed between foes then stalked a bit off the rail to the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $58,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.88 45.97 1:09.83 1:21.75 1:33.61

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Fahan Mura 121 3 1 1–4 1–6 1–1½ 1–3 1–2½ Maldonado 1.10 2 The Tulip 123 2 7 7 7 6–hd 2–hd 2–1½ Couton 4.80 8 Fizzy Friday 121 7 4 4–1 3–1 3–1½ 3–hd 3–ns Franco 3.10 5 Spin Me a Kiss 125 5 2 3–1 5–½ 4–½ 5–1½ 4–nk Pereira 6.80 7 Hachi 121 6 3 2–1½ 2–1 2–hd 4–1 5–5¼ Mn Garcia 18.90 4 Fuerza 123 4 6 6–1 6–2½ 5–1 6–2 6–2¼ Talamo 13.20 1 Domestic Vintage 123 1 5 5–1½ 4–hd 7 7 7 Gutierrez 17.60

3 FAHAN MURA 4.20 3.00 2.20 2 THE TULIP (IRE) 3.60 2.40 8 FIZZY FRIDAY (GB) 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3) $36.00 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $8.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-8-5) $6.40 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-2-8-5-7) $239.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-8) $10.45

Winner–Fahan Mura Ch.f.4 by English Channel out of Celtic Cross, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Michael J. Moran (PA). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Bran Jam Stable and Clark, David W.. Mutuel Pool $457,129 Daily Double Pool $19,861 Exacta Pool $204,747 Superfecta Pool $83,800 Super High Five Pool $18,767 Trifecta Pool $161,318. Scratched–Bernina Star. $1 Pick Three (7-3-3) paid $398.70. Pick Three Pool $54,515.

FAHAN MURA pulled a bit off the rail on a loose rein to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, responded when rivals loomed on the second turn, kicked away again under urging in the stretch and proved best. THE TULIP (IRE) settled inside then a bit off the rail, steadied in tight off heels into the second turn, angled back in, continued along thee rail in the stretch and gained the place. FIZZY FRIDAY (GB) angled in and chased outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and held third between foes. SPIN ME A KISS between foes early, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace ,came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. HACHI (CHI) angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, inched forward inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch, was between horses in midstretch and was outfinished for a minor award. FUERZA chased outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch and second turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. DOMESTIC VINTAGE chased inside then between horses on the backstretch and a bit off the rail on the second turn, continued toward the inside in the stretch and weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Senorita Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 23.04 46.47 1:11.23 1:23.16 1:35.43

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Treasuring 120 4 1 2–hd 1–½ 1–1 1–2 1–1½ Blanc 4.90 6 Pursuing The Dream 120 6 6 3–1½ 2–1 2–1 2–½ 2–nk Elliott 6.00 7 Movie Moment 120 7 5 4–½ 4–1 4–1½ 4–1 3–nk Franco 9.60 5 Consolida 122 5 7 6–1 6–2 5–½ 5–½ 4–½ Couton 22.60 1 West Palm Beach 120 1 3 7 7 6–hd 6–2½ 5–2¼ T Baze 0.70 2 May Girl 120 2 4 1–hd 3–1 3–hd 3–1 6–1½ Talamo 17.30 3 Exuberance 120 3 2 5–2 5–1½ 7 7 7 Pereira 9.10

4 TREASURING (GB) 11.80 5.20 3.60 6 PURSUING THE DREAM (IRE) 6.40 4.00 7 MOVIE MOMENT 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4) $16.80 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $29.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-7-5) $85.75 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-6-7-5-1) $3,952.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-7) $65.75

Winner–Treasuring (GB) Ch.f.3 by Havana Gold (IRE) out of You Look So Good (GB), by Excellent Art (GB). Bred by The Pocock Family (GB). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Qatar Racing Limited. Mutuel Pool $440,307 Daily Double Pool $30,146 Exacta Pool $195,747 Superfecta Pool $75,173 Super High Five Pool $5,182 Trifecta Pool $139,785. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (3-3-4) paid $109.90. Pick Three Pool $47,519.

TREASURING (GB) dueled between horses then inside on the backstretch, inched away on the second turn, kicked clear and held gamely under urging. PURSUING THE DREAM (IRE) bumped between foes at the start, dueled between horses then outside the winner, stalked leaving the second turn, continued outside a rival in the stretch and held second between foes late. MOVIE MOMENT bumped at the break, angled in and chased outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and was edged for second three wide on the line. CONSOLIDA (GB) broke out and bumped a rival, chased outside a foe then a bit off the rail, continued inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch, split horses in deep stretch and was edged for a minor award. WEST PALM BEACH (IRE) settled off the pace inside, came out on the second turn, went three deep past the quarter pole and four wide into the stretch and found her best stride late. MAY GIRL (GB) had speed inside to duel for the lead then stalked along the rail, continued inside in the stretch and weakened late. EXUBERANCE chased inside then outside a rival on the second turn, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. HAND TIMED.

EIGHTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.09 45.43 1:11.81 1:18.85

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Quad 122 7 2 1–1 1–2½ 1–3 1–3¼ Talamo 1.30 5 North County Guy 122 5 9 3–½ 2–3½ 2–3½ 2–3¼ Conner 2.90 2 Moon Juice 122 2 4 7–½ 5–1½ 3–4 3–½ Pedroza 6.60 1 Mach Speed 117 1 5 6–1 8–3 6–5 4–4¼ Ceballos 10.80 4 Calimonco Flyer 115 4 7 4–hd 4–hd 4–hd 5–1¾ Espinoza 60.80 9 Angry Bobby 122 9 3 8–1 7–hd 5–1 6–5½ Sanchez 19.30 6 Unusual Champ 122 6 8 9 9 7–½ 7–14 Mt Garcia 32.80 8 Seattle Encounter 122 8 6 2–hd 3–1 8–3½ 8–6¼ Franco 4.50 3 The Tattoo Kid 122 3 1 5–1 6–hd 9 9 Russell 53.70

7 QUAD 4.60 2.80 2.20 5 NORTH COUNTY GUY 3.40 2.80 2 MOON JUICE 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7) $29.40 $1 EXACTA (7-5) $7.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-2-1) $8.52 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-5-2-1-4) $721.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-2) $12.00

Winner–Quad B.c.3 by The Factor out of Mostbeautifulstorm, by Storm Boot. Bred by Dr. J. David Richardson (KY). Trainer: Gary Sherlock. Owner: Tom Mansor. Mutuel Pool $335,009 Daily Double Pool $22,796 Exacta Pool $173,297 Superfecta Pool $98,680 Super High Five Pool $4,518 Trifecta Pool $144,626. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (3-4-7) paid $26.70. Pick Three Pool $53,959.

QUAD had speed three deep then inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, kicked clear on the turn and held under left handed urging. NORTH COUNTY GUY a bit slow to begin, stalked between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and was clearly second best. MOON JUICE chased off the rail, went up three deep on the turn, angled in off the rail into the stretch and just held third. MACH SPEED saved ground chasing the pace, split rivals on the turn, steadied off heels leaving the turn, found the rail into the stretch, came out some in the drive and was edged for the show. CALIMONCO FLYER stalked between horses then outside a rival into the turn, angled to the inside on the turn and weakened. ANGRY BOBBY chased outside on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. UNUSUAL CHAMP pulled early and steadied off heels midway on the backstretch, chased off the inside, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. SEATTLE ENCOUNTER bobbled a step out of the gate, stalked four wide then outside a rival into the turn, angled in some leaving the bend and weakened. THE TATTOO KID had speed a bit off the rail then stalked inside, dropped back on the turn and gave way.

NINTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.49 44.65 1:07.13 1:13.02

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Sigur Ros 123 7 2 1–½ 1–hd 1–1½ 1–½ Elliott 11.40 10 Oiseau de Guerre 123 9 3 6–hd 8–1½ 6–1½ 2–½ Blanc 2.10 2 So Conflated 125 2 6 5–hd 5–hd 3–hd 3–1½ Gutierrez 7.00 5 Fortune of War 123 5 8 8–hd 7–½ 2–½ 4–1 Franco 7.50 4 Vending Machine 120 4 4 4–hd 3–hd 5–1½ 5–½ Ceballos 11.40 1 Make It a Triple 125 1 7 3–½ 2–1½ 4–hd 6–1 Maldonado 5.60 9 Incensed 118 8 1 2–1 6–1 7–2 7–½ Espinoza 4.20 6 Buckys Pick 123 6 5 9 9 8–½ 8–7¼ Talamo 21.80 3 Conquest Superstar 123 3 9 7–1½ 4–1 9 9 T Baze 12.10

7 SIGUR ROS 24.80 10.00 7.40 10 OISEAU DE GUERRE 4.00 3.00 2 SO CONFLATED 5.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-7) $48.80 $1 EXACTA (7-10) $51.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-10-2-5) $153.13 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-10-2) $166.40 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-10-2-5-4) Carryover $3,268

Winner–Sigur Ros Ch.g.4 by Gemologist out of Awesome Chic, by Awesome Again. Bred by Pronto Pronto Breeders (KY). Trainer: Carla Gaines . Owner: Keith Brackpool. Mutuel Pool $425,211 Daily Double Pool $25,833 Exacta Pool $215,395 Superfecta Pool $99,267 Trifecta Pool $165,026 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,282. Claimed–So Conflated by River Card Stable and Jacobson, David. Trainer: David Jacobson. Scratched–Taste's Legend. $1 Pick Three (4-7-7) paid $182.90. Pick Three Pool $40,401.

SIGUR ROS had good early speed off the rail, dueled off the inside then outside a rival leaving the hill, inched away into the stretch and held on gamely under urging. OISEAU DE GUERRE stalked four wide then fell back outside a rival leaving the hill, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and finished with a rush late. SO CONFLATED between horses early, stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came between rivals into the stretch, split foes in midstretch and continued willingly inside. FORTUNE OF WAR (GB) chased outside then alongside a rival, angled in leaving the hill, continued along the inside into and through the stretch and bested the others. VENDING MACHINE pulled and stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, continued outside a rival leaving the hill and three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MAKE IT A TRIPLE stalked inside then bid along the rail to duel for the lead leaving the hill, came a bit off the rail in the stretch, steadied in a bit tight off heels nearing the sixteenth pole and weakened. INCENSED pressed the pace outside the winner then stalked three deep, came five wide into the stretch and also weakened. BUCKYS PICK a bit slow to begin, settled off the rail then inside on the hill, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CONQUEST SUPERSTAR hopped some at the start, pulled between horses chasing the pace, continued outside leaving the hill and four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive. Rail on hill at zero.

TENTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.03 45.15 1:10.76 1:17.91

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Zap Again 125 7 1 4–½ 3–3½ 1–½ 1–1¾ Pereira 1.00 6 Glorious Crown 125 3 8 1–½ 1–hd 2–2½ 2–3¼ Pedroza 2.60 10 Isee It in Hiseyes 115 6 5 3–1 2–1 3–5 3–2¼ Ceballos 6.10 4 Gator Don't Play 125 2 7 8 7–3½ 5–2½ 4–2½ Couton 9.20 8 Kaleidoscope Kid 120 5 3 7–3½ 5–1 4–½ 5–2¾ Elliott 13.30 2 Mac McLovin 120 1 6 2–hd 4–hd 6–1 6–ns Mt Garcia 34.40 12 Dominant Don 118 8 4 5–hd 6–2 7–10 7–17 Espinoza 30.40 7 Upperclassman 125 4 2 6–hd 8 8 8 Conner 21.90

11 ZAP AGAIN 4.00 2.60 2.20 6 GLORIOUS CROWN 2.80 2.60 10 ISEE IT IN HISEYES 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-11) $50.40 $1 EXACTA (11-6) $5.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-6-10-4) $8.00 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-6-10-4-8) $94.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-6-10) $12.70 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (7-5) $20.00

Winner–Zap Again Dbb.c.4 by Ghostzapper out of Dream, by Malibu Moon. Bred by Dark Hollow Farm, D. Brown, Mr. & Mrs.D. Schwaber & Mr. & Mrs. A. Davidov (MD). Trainer: Charles S. Treece. Owner: Andy Andrews. Mutuel Pool $448,974 Daily Double Pool $27,305 Exacta Pool $219,859 Superfecta Pool $110,658 Super High Five Pool $19,394 Trifecta Pool $159,468. Claimed–Zap Again by Barnes, Michelle and Holden, Mark. Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Claimed–Glorious Crown by Barnes, Michelle, Holden, Mark and Twilight Racing LLC. Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Scratched–Bad Boy Leroy, Dad's a Gambler, Shackalov, Wheresthemoneyjack. $1 Pick Three (7-7-11) paid $59.30. Pick Three Pool $27,766. $1 Consolation Pick Three (7-7-5) paid $29.10.

ZAP AGAIN stalked five wide between foes then outside into the turn, bid three deep leaving the turn, led into the stretch, inched away under urging past midstretch and proved best. GLORIOUS CROWN squeezed at the start, dueled between horses then inside on the turn, came off the rail in the stretch and bested the others. ISEE IT IN HISEYES dueled three deep then outside the runner-up on the turn and between foes leaving the turn and into the stretch, drifted to the inside in the drive and held third. GATOR DON'T PLAY broke out and bumped a rival, settled off the rail then inside, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and improved position. KALEIDOSCOPE KID chased between horses then outside a rival into the turn, split horses on the bend and lacked the needed rally. MAC MCLOVIN went up inside to duel for the lead, dropped back on the turn and weakened. DOMINANT DON stalked six wide then five wide into the turn, continued outside then four wide into the stretch and also weakened. UPPERCLASSMAN stalked off the rail, dropped back on the turn and gave way.

ELEVENTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $29,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.04 44.87 1:07.67 1:13.61

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Kinematico 121 8 2 1–2 1–1½ 1–3½ 1–2¼ Talamo 2.60 11 Camps Bay 120 9 6 7–8 7–5 4–5 2–½ T Baze 4.10 5 Conquest Smartee 125 3 1 6–3½ 4–1 2–hd 3–4¾ Conner 1.60 6 Harliss 125 4 4 2–1½ 2–1½ 3–½ 4–6¾ Quinonez 5.20 7 Brag Dude 123 5 3 4–½ 5–2 5–3½ 5–1¼ Ocampo 83.80 8 When Jesus Walked 120 6 8 8–3½ 8–7 6–1½ 6–12¾ Mt Garcia 44.10 2 Bob's Bad Boy 125 1 9 9 9 9 7–¾ Elliott 7.00 9 St. Simeon 118 7 5 5–hd 6–1½ 8–5 8–1½ Sanchez 105.00 3 War Link 116 2 7 3–hd 3–hd 7–3 9 Franco 58.60

10 KINEMATICO 7.20 4.00 2.40 11 CAMPS BAY 4.20 2.80 5 CONQUEST SMARTEE 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-10) $15.80 $1 EXACTA (10-11) $13.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-11-5-6) $7.98 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-11-5-6-7) $624.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-11-5) $14.85 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (11-1) $4.80

Winner–Kinematico Dbb.g.4 by Artie Schiller out of Gram's Beauty, by Forest Wildcat. Bred by C5 Farm (ON). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Wildwind Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $490,112 Daily Double Pool $127,293 Exacta Pool $262,885 Superfecta Pool $160,045 Super High Five Pool $23,724 Trifecta Pool $203,578. Scratched–Frankie Machine, Rustic Canyon. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (3/6-4-7-7-1/3/5/9/11-10) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $251,026. $1 Pick Three (7-11-10) paid $109.20. Pick Three Pool $111,174. $1 Consolation Pick Three (7-11-1) paid $38.70. $1 Consolation Pick Three (7-5-1) paid $8.20. $1 Consolation Pick Three (7-5-10) paid $44.60. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-7-1/3/5/9/11-10) 3209 tickets with 4 correct paid $127.50. Pick Four Pool $536,154. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-7-7-1/3/5/9/11-10) 258 tickets with 5 correct paid $885.85. Pick Five Pool $299,469. $2 Pick Six (3/6-4-7-7-1/3/5/9/11-10) 453 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $36.00. $2 Pick Six (3/6-4-7-7-1/3/5/9/11-10) 19 tickets with 6 correct paid $4,013.00. Pick Six Pool $142,725.

KINEMATICO sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside on a clear lead and proved best under left handed urging. CAMPS BAY dropped back off the rail then angled in on the hill, split horses into the stretch, went inside in the final furlong to edge a rival for the place. CONQUEST SMARTEE stalked between horses then off the rail, went between foes again leaving the hill and three wide into the stretch and was edged for second. HARLISS stalked off the rail then outside a rival, continued off the inside leaving the hill, came out into the stretch and weakened. BRAG DUDE was in a good position stalking the pace three deep between foes then three wide leaving the hill and into the stretch and lacked a further response. WHEN JESUS WALKED broke slowly, settled off the rail, angled in on the hill, came out into the stretch and failed to menace. BOB'S BAD BOY turned his head, hopped and was away well behind the field, settled a bit off the rail then inside and was not a threat. ST. SIMEON stalked four wide, drifted eight wide into the stretch and gave way. WAR LINK saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back in the stretch and also gave way. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the start before ruling BOB'S BAD BOY was the cause of his own trouble. Rail on hill at zero.