Racing! Justify. What more do you need to know?

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we're starting to get excited about a possible Triple Crown.
Want more on Bolt d'Oro? Here's a column by my friend, Bryce
A few thoughts
Watching Justify win the Kentucky Derby was pretty amazing. You could say he got the perfect trip, but that’s because he put himself in position to have a perfect trip. No more evidence was needed than when
It gets to how Justify broke alertly, Smith put him on the outside of Promises Fulfilled, and when that tank started to empty, breezed to the lead.
Lost in all this is how good Audible and Good Magic really were. They would have run down a lot of very good horses, but couldn’t get to this guy and Smith didn’t fully have him fully cranked. You can go back to the
A couple of years ago, I was among those that got caught up in the
But, then came the Preakness, Exaggerator won and Nyquist never won another race. There was no such hype for Always Dreaming after winning last year’s Derby. But he, too, has not won another race since the Derby.
It will be interesting to see who elects to run in the Preakness and who waits to run in the Belmont five weeks later. If I’m Chad Brown, trainer of Good Magic, or Todd Pletcher, trainer of Audible who doesn’t really like to run in the Preakness, I’d wait and hope Justify is tired for the New York race.
The newsletter will be in Baltimore to bring you insights from race trackers and ramblings from me. So, stick around.
Santa Anita review
OK, call me lazy, but I’m gassed. I put up my hand and signaled to the bench. I need a pinch-hitter, or as Dave Roberts would think, just before a pitcher’s third time through the lineup, unless your name is Kershaw. And I’ve got the best back up in Eric (Manny Mota) Sondheimer. He was at Santa Anita on Saturday while I was at Churchill Downs. Eric files this report on the features. All, yours, Eric.
“Blame The Rider, a 3-year-old son of Jimmy Creed, lost his first five races. Then he tried turf and now he’s a stakes winner after taking the $100,000 Singletary Stakes at Santa Anita under jockey
“Blame The Rider, trained by Doug O’Neill, won by a head over favored La La Land in 1:34.65 for the mile. Blame The Rider was a $320,000 purchase last March at the 2-year-old training sale in Florida by Reddam Racing.
“ ‘This horse has always shown ability in the mornings,’ Gutierrez said. ‘I guess you could say he’s a late developer. When Doug switched him to grass last time, it helped him.’
“In the $100,000 Señorita Stakes, the 3-year-old filly Treasuring went to the lead soon after the start and went wire to wire to win by 1 1/2 lengths under jockey Brice Blanc for trainer
“Treasuring was a Group III winner in Ireland as a 2-year-old.”
Santa Anita preview
There’s a really good stakes race on Santa Anita’s nine-race card on Sunday. The first post is 12:30 p.m. The seventh race, the Grade 3 Adoration Stakes, is only for $100,000 but has some high-class horses. It’s 1 1/16 miles for fillies and mares 3 and up.
The 6-5 favorite is Fault, who is coming off two straight wins including the Grade 1 Santa Margarita. At 7-5 is Vale Dori, who won this race last year for her sixth win in a row, is making her comeback after being off since July. Three of the jockeys who rode in the Kentucky Derby, Flavien Prat, Mike Smith and Drayden Van Dyke are riding in this race. Hope they made their flights.
There are four turf races on the card. The field sizes are OK, but not great. In order, they are: 6, 5, 8, 8, 6, 9, 7, 8, 9.
Big Races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Churchill: Grade 1 $300,000 Humana Distaff, fillies and mares 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: American Gal ($7.80)
Churchill: Grade 2 $300,000 Churchill Distaff Turf Mile, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Proctor’s Ledge ($15.60)
Churchill: Grade 2 $500,000 Churchill Downs, 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Limousine Liberal ($10.80)
Tampa Bay: $100,000 Ivanavinalot Florida Sire Stakes. Fla.-breds, fillies 3 years old, 1 mile and 40 yards. Winner: Prospective Lady ($17.40)
Belmont: Grade 2 $200,000 Sheepshead Bay Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 3/8 miles on turf. Winner: Holy Helena ($4.80)
Churchill: Grade 2 $300,000 American Turf, 3 year olds, 1 1/16 miles on the turf. Winner: Maraud ($18.80)
Churchill: Grade 3 $300,000 Pat Day Mile, 3 year olds, 1 mile. Winner: Funny Duck ($81.40)
Tampa Bay: $100,000 Silver Charm Florida Sire Stakes, Fla.-breds, 3 year olds, 1 mile and 40 yards. Winner: Noble Drama ($9.20)
Santa Anita: $100,000 Singletary Stakes, 3 year olds, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Blame The Rider ($32.00)
Woodbine: $100,000 Woodstock Stakes, 3 year olds, 6 furlongs. Winner: Curlin’s Honor ($6.30)
Churchill: Grade 1 $500,000 Old Forester Turf Classic, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Yoshida ($21.80)
Belmont: Grade 3 $150,000 Fort Marcy Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Robert Bruce ($5.30)
Churchill: Grade 1 $2 million Kentucky Derby, 3 year olds, 1 ¼ miles. Winner: Justify ($7.80)
Belmont: Grade 3 $200,000 Westchester Stakes, 4 and up,1 mile. Winner: Tale Of Silence ($26.60)
Santa Anita: Grade 3 $100,000 Senorita Stakes, fillies 3 years old, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Treasuring ($11.80)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT:
2:18 Belmont: Grade 2 $250,000 Ruffian Handicap, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Unchained Melody (9-5)
3:50 Santa Anita: Grade 3 Adoration Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Fault (6-5)
5:08 Lone Star: Grade 3 $200,000 Steve Sexton Mile, 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Girvin (2-1)
Bob Ike’s SA play of the day
FOURTH RACE: No. 8 Sekmet's Revenge (4-1)
Improving filly from the Richard Baltas stable broke her maiden vs. high priced claimers going long but might fit well on the cut back in distance. She is drawn well outside, figures to get a good pace in front of her and seems to be getting better with racing.
Saturday Result: Afleet Ascent held on gamely until the late stages, then tired to fourth in a blanket finish.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Ed Burgart LA play of the day
THIRD RACE: No. 3 Bookofmatches (2-1)
This filly showed good ability in morning drills before rugged fourth-place debut when loaded with run at the wire after getting bumped off stride repeatedly about 100 yards before the finish. She galloped out with big strides in earlier 12.2 gate drill and her trainer John Cooper is winning at solid 24 percent ratio.
Final thoughts
Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, May 5.
Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 13th day of a 42-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $35,000. Time 23.43 47.15 1:11.24 1:36.11 1:48.30
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Tammy's Window
|125
|1
|1
|5–hd
|6–2
|5–hd
|3–2
|1–1¾
|Conner
|3.50
|2
|Lynne's Legacy
|125
|2
|2
|7
|7
|7
|5–1½
|2–½
|T Baze
|2.70
|3
|Proud 'n' Ready
|125
|3
|3
|4–1
|4–½
|4–1½
|1–hd
|3–1¼
|Talamo
|4.10
|7
|Kitty Boo
|125
|7
|4
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–2½
|2–½
|4–¾
|Elliott
|10.00
|4
|Subic Bay
|118
|4
|5
|2–hd
|2–1½
|2–1
|4–1½
|5–5½
|Espinoza
|2.30
|6
|Zuzanna
|125
|6
|7
|6–3½
|5–1
|6–1½
|6–3
|6–2¼
|Quinonez
|14.40
|5
|Winner's Dream
|125
|5
|6
|3–½
|3–1
|3–hd
|7
|7
|Pereira
|20.50
|1
|TAMMY'S WINDOW
|9.00
|4.20
|3.00
|2
|LYNNE'S LEGACY
|3.60
|2.60
|3
|PROUD 'N' READY
|3.00
|$1 EXACTA (1-2)
|$11.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-3-7)
|$18.80
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-2-3-7-4)
|$393.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-3)
|$17.60
Winner–Tammy's Window Ch.f.4 by Parading out of Math Class, by Eddington. Bred by Ramona Holt Thomson (KY). Trainer: William E. Morey. Owner: Cardenas, Javier and Morey, William E.. Mutuel Pool $255,457 Exacta Pool $123,827 Superfecta Pool $48,875 Super High Five Pool $2,205 Trifecta Pool $88,223. Claimed–Lynne's Legacy by Great Friends Stable, Gorman, Mark, Richardson, Maureen and Rothblum, Steve. Trainer:
TAMMY'S WINDOW saved ground stalking the pace, came out and bid between horses while bumping with a pair of runners in tight quarters in midstretch, gained the lead a sixteenth out and kicked clear under a right handed crack of the whip. LYNNE'S LEGACY settled off the pace inside, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and finished well to gain the place late. PROUD 'N' READY stalked the pace inside, came out into the stretch, put a head in front three deep while drifting in a bit and bumping the winner in midstretch, fought back outside in the final furlong, could not match that one late and lost second nearing the wire. KITTY BOO (GB) had speed outside then pulled to the front three deep, angled in and set the pace inside, fought back in midstretch when bumping with the winner and was outkicked late. SUBIC BAY stalked between horses then outside a rival or off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ZUZANNA broke a step slowly, chased outside a rival, was between horses in upper stretch and could not summon the necessary response. WINNER'S DREAM three deep early, stalked outside a rival, went three wide on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and weakened. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the midstretch run among the first, third and fourth finishers but made no change when they ruled the contact was caused by PROUD 'N' READY and that the incident did not affect the original order of finish.
SECOND RACE.
4½ Furlongs. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.79 47.13 53.66
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Tap the Wire
|122
|5
|3
|2–hd
|1–2½
|1–3¾
|Mt Garcia
|21.70
|8
|Settle It
|119
|7
|4
|5–1
|5–2½
|2–1¾
|Gutierrez
|1.30
|1
|Calder Vale
|122
|1
|2
|1–hd
|2–1½
|3–3¼
|Fuentes
|16.30
|4
|Luck's Royal Flush
|122
|4
|5
|4–3½
|3–hd
|4–1¾
|Maldonado
|1.30
|2
|Mr Bingley
|122
|2
|1
|3–hd
|4–½
|5–nk
|Linares
|35.90
|7
|Stormy Valentino
|122
|6
|6
|6–1½
|6–1½
|6–ns
|Pereira
|13.20
|3
|Movedbydino
|115
|3
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Figueroa
|6.30
|5
|TAP THE WIRE
|45.40
|12.20
|5.60
|8
|SETTLE IT
|3.40
|2.80
|1
|CALDER VALE
|4.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5)
|$192.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-8)
|$57.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-8-1-4)
|$135.23
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-8-1)
|$229.90
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-8-1-4-2)
|Carryover $2,127
Winner–Tap the Wire Ch.c.2 by Eddington out of Tap the Till, by Tapit. Bred by John Ernst & Allegra Ernst (CA). Trainer: Daniel Dunham. Owner: Ernst, Allegra and John. Mutuel Pool $196,792 Daily Double Pool $38,018 Exacta Pool $103,960 Superfecta Pool $42,035 Trifecta Pool $72,841 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,786. Scratched–Nice Haircut.
TAP THE WIRE stalked off the rail then bid four wide on the turn, took the lead leaving the turn, inched away three deep into the stretch, drifted out some from the whip while kicking clear in midstretch and proved best under steady handling late. SETTLE IT chased outside then off the rail on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in some and gained the place. CALDER VALE had good early speed and dueled inside, continued along the rail in the stretch and bested the others. LUCK'S ROYAL FLUSH dueled three wide then three deep between foes on the turn, continued three wide into the stretch and weakened. MR BINGLEY also had good early speed and dueled between horses, continued between foes into the stretch, drifted in late and also weakened. STORMY VALENTINO a bit slow into stride, chased off the rail, angled in on the turn, was outside a rival into the stretch and lacked a rally. MOVEDBYDINO broke a bit in the air and a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, continued along the rail into and in the stretch then came out and split foes on the wire and also lacked a bid.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.10 45.32 57.35 1:09.88
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Amada Rafaela
|122
|7
|2
|3–hd
|1–½
|1–4½
|1–8¼
|Mn Garcia
|0.70
|5
|Hot Autumn
|122
|5
|1
|2–1
|2–½
|2–1
|2–1¼
|Franco
|16.60
|1
|Tiz Toffee
|122
|1
|3
|1–½
|3–1
|4–3
|3–2¼
|Maldonado
|3.30
|4
|Storming Lady
|122
|4
|4
|4–1½
|4–2
|3–hd
|4–1¾
|Talamo
|10.30
|3
|Patricia's Ring
|122
|3
|7
|6–4
|6–8
|5–1½
|5–½
|T Baze
|5.70
|2
|Untouched Elegance
|117
|2
|5
|7
|7
|7
|6–1¼
|Ceballos
|20.30
|6
|Fantastic Girl
|122
|6
|6
|5–hd
|5–hd
|6–4
|7
|Conner
|25.70
|7
|AMADA RAFAELA
|3.40
|2.80
|2.20
|5
|HOT AUTUMN
|9.40
|4.40
|1
|TIZ TOFFEE
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-7)
|$141.40
|$1 EXACTA (7-5)
|$15.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-1-4)
|$16.11
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-5-1-4-3)
|$528.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-1)
|$22.10
Winner–Amada Rafaela B.f.3 by Distorted Humor out of Dust and Diamonds, by Vindication. Bred by Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer:
$1 Pick Three (1-5-7) paid $290.20. Pick Three Pool $49,976.
AMADA RAFAELA stalked outside then bid three deep into and on the turn, took the advantage a quarter mile out, inched away into the stretch, was shaken up with the reins to widen in midstretch and drew off under a steady hand ride. HOT AUTUMN angled in and pressed the pace outside a rival then between foes on the turn and held second. TIZ TOFFEE had good early speed and set a pressured pace inside, dueled along the rail on the turn and bested the rest. STORMING LADY stalked a bit off the rail then inside leaving the backstretch and into the turn, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and lacked a rally. PATRICIA'S RING chased just off the inside, angled in on the turn, continued toward the rail in the stretch and lacked a further response. UNTOUCHED ELEGANCE dropped back along the inside on the backstretch and turn, came out into the stretch and was not a threat. FANTASTIC GIRL chased outside then alongside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Singletary Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 22.88 46.52 1:10.93 1:22.79 1:34.65
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Blame the Rider
|120
|7
|1
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–1
|2–1½
|1–hd
|Gutierrez
|15.00
|4
|La La Land
|120
|4
|8
|7–1
|8
|7–½
|4–1
|2–½
|Talamo
|1.40
|6
|Move Over
|120
|6
|7
|6–hd
|6–½
|5–hd
|3–hd
|3–nk
|T Baze
|9.30
|1
|Afleet Ascent
|120
|1
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|4–1
|Elliott
|5.00
|2
|East Rand
|120
|2
|5
|8
|7–1
|8
|8
|5–2¼
|Quinonez
|17.40
|5
|Choo Choo
|124
|5
|4
|5–2
|4–hd
|4–hd
|6–hd
|6–nk
|Franco
|3.60
|8
|Restrainedvengence
|120
|8
|6
|4–hd
|3–hd
|3–½
|5–hd
|7–3¼
|Pereira
|5.80
|3
|More Honor
|120
|3
|3
|3–hd
|5–1
|6–1
|7–½
|8
|Conner
|29.40
|7
|BLAME THE RIDER
|32.00
|10.80
|6.40
|4
|LA LA LAND (IRE)
|3.20
|2.40
|6
|MOVE OVER (GB)
|4.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-7)
|$61.20
|$1 EXACTA (7-4)
|$52.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-6-1)
|$161.93
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-6)
|$180.20
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-4-6-1-2)
|Carryover $3,121
Winner–Blame the Rider B.c.3 by Jimmy Creed out of Shiny Sheet, by Press Card. Bred by Sarah A. Wells (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $433,734 Daily Double Pool $37,678 Exacta Pool $207,132 Superfecta Pool $81,484 Trifecta Pool $148,325 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,092. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (5-7-7) paid $1,497.80. Pick Three Pool $21,605.
BLAME THE RIDER angled in and dueled outside a rival, drifted out then in a bit past midstretch, fought back in deep stretch and gamely prevailed under urging between foes late. LA LA LAND (IRE) chased between horses then a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch and finished gamely four wide on the line. MOVE OVER (GB) bobbled some at the start, chased between rivals then outside a foe, came out leaving the second turn, waited off heels three deep into the stretch, spit horses in the drive, steadied off heels then angled in a sixteenth out and continued willingly inside. AFLEET ASCENT had good early speed and dueled inside, drifted out a bit in upper stretch, fought back just off the rail in the final furlong then between foes late. EAST RAND saved ground chasing the pace, came out for room leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch, steadied off heels in midstretch then came out again and finished with interest. CHOO CHOO stalked between horses, continued between foes in the drive and lacked the needed late kick. RESTRAINEDVENGENCE hopped some at the break, stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and could not summon the necessary late response. MORE HONOR saved ground stalking the pace, steadied in tight into the second turn, continued inside, came under the left handed whip in midstretch then had the rider lose the stick nearing the sixteenth marker and lacked the needed late kick.
FIFTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 22.62 45.70 1:11.68 1:25.93
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Love a Honeybadger
|123
|3
|3
|1–1
|1–1
|1–4
|1–1¾
|Pereira
|6.30
|6
|Red Stich
|123
|6
|8
|8
|8
|8
|2–hd
|Ocampo
|9.80
|7
|Batiquitos
|123
|7
|5
|4–2
|3–½
|2–1
|3–½
|Pedroza
|2.00
|2
|Li'l Grazen
|123
|2
|6
|7–5
|7–5
|5–hd
|4–½
|Elliott
|6.10
|1
|Scathing
|118
|1
|7
|6–hd
|6–hd
|7–½
|5–½
|Ceballos
|8.60
|8
|Paschalitsa
|123
|8
|1
|5–hd
|5–hd
|3–½
|6–1¼
|T Baze
|19.80
|5
|Mixed Emotions
|111
|5
|2
|3–hd
|4–1½
|6–hd
|7–3¼
|Espinoza
|3.20
|4
|Twisted Rosie
|118
|4
|4
|2–1
|2–1
|4–1
|8
|Maldonado
|9.50
|3
|LOVE A HONEYBADGER
|14.60
|8.60
|4.80
|6
|RED STICH
|9.40
|4.80
|7
|BATIQUITOS
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3)
|$306.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-6)
|$74.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-7-2)
|$185.62
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-7)
|$124.40
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-6-7-2-1)
|Carryover $7,067
Winner–Love a Honeybadger Dbb.f.4 by Bushwacker out of Angela's Love, by Not For Love. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: E-Racing.Com, Chu, Min Chin, Faurot, Rod and Lyons, Janet. Mutuel Pool $309,600 Daily Double Pool $26,976 Exacta Pool $167,093 Superfecta Pool $66,022 Trifecta Pool $116,656 X-5 Super High Five Pool $5,172. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (7-7-3) paid $204.80. Pick Three Pool $87,743. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-7-7-3) 15 tickets with 4 correct paid $5,890.75. Pick Four Pool $115,292. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-5-7-7-3) 19 tickets with 5 correct paid $16,680.60. Pick Five Pool $368,534.
LOVE A HONEYBADGER sped to the early lead, set the pace along the inside, opened up in the stretch and held sway under urging. RED STICH hopped slightly in a slow start, settled off the rail then inside on the backstretch and into the turn, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and finished well to edge a rival for the place. BATIQUITOS stalked three deep then outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in some and was edged for second between foes late. LI'L GRAZEN chased outside a rival then between foes on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, angled in past midstretch and was edged for the show. SCATHING saved ground chasing the pace, steadied off heels into the stretch, continued inside and was edged for a minor award. PASCHALITSA stalked outside then three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch and was outfinished. MIXED EMOTIONS bobbled at the start, stalked off the rail then inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. TWISTED ROSIE had speed between foes then stalked a bit off the rail to the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $58,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.88 45.97 1:09.83 1:21.75 1:33.61
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Fahan Mura
|121
|3
|1
|1–4
|1–6
|1–1½
|1–3
|1–2½
|Maldonado
|1.10
|2
|The Tulip
|123
|2
|7
|7
|7
|6–hd
|2–hd
|2–1½
|Couton
|4.80
|8
|Fizzy Friday
|121
|7
|4
|4–1
|3–1
|3–1½
|3–hd
|3–ns
|Franco
|3.10
|5
|Spin Me a Kiss
|125
|5
|2
|3–1
|5–½
|4–½
|5–1½
|4–nk
|Pereira
|6.80
|7
|Hachi
|121
|6
|3
|2–1½
|2–1
|2–hd
|4–1
|5–5¼
|Mn Garcia
|18.90
|4
|Fuerza
|123
|4
|6
|6–1
|6–2½
|5–1
|6–2
|6–2¼
|Talamo
|13.20
|1
|Domestic Vintage
|123
|1
|5
|5–1½
|4–hd
|7
|7
|7
|Gutierrez
|17.60
|3
|FAHAN MURA
|4.20
|3.00
|2.20
|2
|THE TULIP (IRE)
|3.60
|2.40
|8
|FIZZY FRIDAY (GB)
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3)
|$36.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$8.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-8-5)
|$6.40
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-2-8-5-7)
|$239.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-8)
|$10.45
Winner–Fahan Mura Ch.f.4 by English Channel out of Celtic Cross, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Michael J. Moran (PA). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Bran Jam Stable and Clark, David W.. Mutuel Pool $457,129 Daily Double Pool $19,861 Exacta Pool $204,747 Superfecta Pool $83,800 Super High Five Pool $18,767 Trifecta Pool $161,318. Scratched–Bernina Star.
$1 Pick Three (7-3-3) paid $398.70. Pick Three Pool $54,515.
FAHAN MURA pulled a bit off the rail on a loose rein to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, responded when rivals loomed on the second turn, kicked away again under urging in the stretch and proved best. THE TULIP (IRE) settled inside then a bit off the rail, steadied in tight off heels into the second turn, angled back in, continued along thee rail in the stretch and gained the place. FIZZY FRIDAY (GB) angled in and chased outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and held third between foes. SPIN ME A KISS between foes early, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace ,came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. HACHI (CHI) angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, inched forward inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch, was between horses in midstretch and was outfinished for a minor award. FUERZA chased outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch and second turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. DOMESTIC VINTAGE chased inside then between horses on the backstretch and a bit off the rail on the second turn, continued toward the inside in the stretch and weakened.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Senorita Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 23.04 46.47 1:11.23 1:23.16 1:35.43
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Treasuring
|120
|4
|1
|2–hd
|1–½
|1–1
|1–2
|1–1½
|Blanc
|4.90
|6
|Pursuing The Dream
|120
|6
|6
|3–1½
|2–1
|2–1
|2–½
|2–nk
|Elliott
|6.00
|7
|Movie Moment
|120
|7
|5
|4–½
|4–1
|4–1½
|4–1
|3–nk
|Franco
|9.60
|5
|Consolida
|122
|5
|7
|6–1
|6–2
|5–½
|5–½
|4–½
|Couton
|22.60
|1
|West Palm Beach
|120
|1
|3
|7
|7
|6–hd
|6–2½
|5–2¼
|T Baze
|0.70
|2
|May Girl
|120
|2
|4
|1–hd
|3–1
|3–hd
|3–1
|6–1½
|Talamo
|17.30
|3
|Exuberance
|120
|3
|2
|5–2
|5–1½
|7
|7
|7
|Pereira
|9.10
|4
|TREASURING (GB)
|11.80
|5.20
|3.60
|6
|PURSUING THE DREAM (IRE)
|6.40
|4.00
|7
|MOVIE MOMENT
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4)
|$16.80
|$1 EXACTA (4-6)
|$29.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-7-5)
|$85.75
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-6-7-5-1)
|$3,952.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-7)
|$65.75
Winner–Treasuring (GB) Ch.f.3 by Havana Gold (IRE) out of You Look So Good (GB), by Excellent Art (GB). Bred by The Pocock Family (GB). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Qatar Racing Limited. Mutuel Pool $440,307 Daily Double Pool $30,146 Exacta Pool $195,747 Superfecta Pool $75,173 Super High Five Pool $5,182 Trifecta Pool $139,785. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (3-3-4) paid $109.90. Pick Three Pool $47,519.
TREASURING (GB) dueled between horses then inside on the backstretch, inched away on the second turn, kicked clear and held gamely under urging. PURSUING THE DREAM (IRE) bumped between foes at the start, dueled between horses then outside the winner, stalked leaving the second turn, continued outside a rival in the stretch and held second between foes late. MOVIE MOMENT bumped at the break, angled in and chased outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and was edged for second three wide on the line. CONSOLIDA (GB) broke out and bumped a rival, chased outside a foe then a bit off the rail, continued inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch, split horses in deep stretch and was edged for a minor award. WEST PALM BEACH (IRE) settled off the pace inside, came out on the second turn, went three deep past the quarter pole and four wide into the stretch and found her best stride late. MAY GIRL (GB) had speed inside to duel for the lead then stalked along the rail, continued inside in the stretch and weakened late. EXUBERANCE chased inside then outside a rival on the second turn, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. HAND TIMED.
EIGHTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.09 45.43 1:11.81 1:18.85
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Quad
|122
|7
|2
|1–1
|1–2½
|1–3
|1–3¼
|Talamo
|1.30
|5
|North County Guy
|122
|5
|9
|3–½
|2–3½
|2–3½
|2–3¼
|Conner
|2.90
|2
|Moon Juice
|122
|2
|4
|7–½
|5–1½
|3–4
|3–½
|Pedroza
|6.60
|1
|Mach Speed
|117
|1
|5
|6–1
|8–3
|6–5
|4–4¼
|Ceballos
|10.80
|4
|Calimonco Flyer
|115
|4
|7
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–hd
|5–1¾
|Espinoza
|60.80
|9
|Angry Bobby
|122
|9
|3
|8–1
|7–hd
|5–1
|6–5½
|Sanchez
|19.30
|6
|Unusual Champ
|122
|6
|8
|9
|9
|7–½
|7–14
|Mt Garcia
|32.80
|8
|Seattle Encounter
|122
|8
|6
|2–hd
|3–1
|8–3½
|8–6¼
|Franco
|4.50
|3
|The Tattoo Kid
|122
|3
|1
|5–1
|6–hd
|9
|9
|Russell
|53.70
|7
|QUAD
|4.60
|2.80
|2.20
|5
|NORTH COUNTY GUY
|3.40
|2.80
|2
|MOON JUICE
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7)
|$29.40
|$1 EXACTA (7-5)
|$7.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-2-1)
|$8.52
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-5-2-1-4)
|$721.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-2)
|$12.00
Winner–Quad B.c.3 by The Factor out of Mostbeautifulstorm, by Storm Boot. Bred by Dr. J. David Richardson (KY). Trainer: Gary Sherlock. Owner: Tom Mansor. Mutuel Pool $335,009 Daily Double Pool $22,796 Exacta Pool $173,297 Superfecta Pool $98,680 Super High Five Pool $4,518 Trifecta Pool $144,626. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (3-4-7) paid $26.70. Pick Three Pool $53,959.
QUAD had speed three deep then inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, kicked clear on the turn and held under left handed urging. NORTH COUNTY GUY a bit slow to begin, stalked between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and was clearly second best. MOON JUICE chased off the rail, went up three deep on the turn, angled in off the rail into the stretch and just held third. MACH SPEED saved ground chasing the pace, split rivals on the turn, steadied off heels leaving the turn, found the rail into the stretch, came out some in the drive and was edged for the show. CALIMONCO FLYER stalked between horses then outside a rival into the turn, angled to the inside on the turn and weakened. ANGRY BOBBY chased outside on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. UNUSUAL CHAMP pulled early and steadied off heels midway on the backstretch, chased off the inside, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. SEATTLE ENCOUNTER bobbled a step out of the gate, stalked four wide then outside a rival into the turn, angled in some leaving the bend and weakened. THE TATTOO KID had speed a bit off the rail then stalked inside, dropped back on the turn and gave way.
NINTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.49 44.65 1:07.13 1:13.02
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Sigur Ros
|123
|7
|2
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–1½
|1–½
|Elliott
|11.40
|10
|Oiseau de Guerre
|123
|9
|3
|6–hd
|8–1½
|6–1½
|2–½
|Blanc
|2.10
|2
|So Conflated
|125
|2
|6
|5–hd
|5–hd
|3–hd
|3–1½
|Gutierrez
|7.00
|5
|Fortune of War
|123
|5
|8
|8–hd
|7–½
|2–½
|4–1
|Franco
|7.50
|4
|Vending Machine
|120
|4
|4
|4–hd
|3–hd
|5–1½
|5–½
|Ceballos
|11.40
|1
|Make It a Triple
|125
|1
|7
|3–½
|2–1½
|4–hd
|6–1
|Maldonado
|5.60
|9
|Incensed
|118
|8
|1
|2–1
|6–1
|7–2
|7–½
|Espinoza
|4.20
|6
|Buckys Pick
|123
|6
|5
|9
|9
|8–½
|8–7¼
|Talamo
|21.80
|3
|Conquest Superstar
|123
|3
|9
|7–1½
|4–1
|9
|9
|T Baze
|12.10
|7
|SIGUR ROS
|24.80
|10.00
|7.40
|10
|OISEAU DE GUERRE
|4.00
|3.00
|2
|SO CONFLATED
|5.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-7)
|$48.80
|$1 EXACTA (7-10)
|$51.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-10-2-5)
|$153.13
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-10-2)
|$166.40
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-10-2-5-4)
|Carryover $3,268
Winner–Sigur Ros Ch.g.4 by Gemologist out of Awesome Chic, by Awesome Again. Bred by Pronto Pronto Breeders (KY). Trainer:
$1 Pick Three (4-7-7) paid $182.90. Pick Three Pool $40,401.
SIGUR ROS had good early speed off the rail, dueled off the inside then outside a rival leaving the hill, inched away into the stretch and held on gamely under urging. OISEAU DE GUERRE stalked four wide then fell back outside a rival leaving the hill, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and finished with a rush late. SO CONFLATED between horses early, stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came between rivals into the stretch, split foes in midstretch and continued willingly inside. FORTUNE OF WAR (GB) chased outside then alongside a rival, angled in leaving the hill, continued along the inside into and through the stretch and bested the others. VENDING MACHINE pulled and stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, continued outside a rival leaving the hill and three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MAKE IT A TRIPLE stalked inside then bid along the rail to duel for the lead leaving the hill, came a bit off the rail in the stretch, steadied in a bit tight off heels nearing the sixteenth pole and weakened. INCENSED pressed the pace outside the winner then stalked three deep, came five wide into the stretch and also weakened. BUCKYS PICK a bit slow to begin, settled off the rail then inside on the hill, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CONQUEST SUPERSTAR hopped some at the start, pulled between horses chasing the pace, continued outside leaving the hill and four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive. Rail on hill at zero.
TENTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.03 45.15 1:10.76 1:17.91
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|11
|Zap Again
|125
|7
|1
|4–½
|3–3½
|1–½
|1–1¾
|Pereira
|1.00
|6
|Glorious Crown
|125
|3
|8
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–2½
|2–3¼
|Pedroza
|2.60
|10
|Isee It in Hiseyes
|115
|6
|5
|3–1
|2–1
|3–5
|3–2¼
|Ceballos
|6.10
|4
|Gator Don't Play
|125
|2
|7
|8
|7–3½
|5–2½
|4–2½
|Couton
|9.20
|8
|Kaleidoscope Kid
|120
|5
|3
|7–3½
|5–1
|4–½
|5–2¾
|Elliott
|13.30
|2
|Mac McLovin
|120
|1
|6
|2–hd
|4–hd
|6–1
|6–ns
|Mt Garcia
|34.40
|12
|Dominant Don
|118
|8
|4
|5–hd
|6–2
|7–10
|7–17
|Espinoza
|30.40
|7
|Upperclassman
|125
|4
|2
|6–hd
|8
|8
|8
|Conner
|21.90
|11
|ZAP AGAIN
|4.00
|2.60
|2.20
|6
|GLORIOUS CROWN
|2.80
|2.60
|10
|ISEE IT IN HISEYES
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-11)
|$50.40
|$1 EXACTA (11-6)
|$5.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-6-10-4)
|$8.00
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-6-10-4-8)
|$94.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-6-10)
|$12.70
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (7-5)
|$20.00
Winner–Zap Again Dbb.c.4 by Ghostzapper out of Dream, by Malibu Moon. Bred by Dark Hollow Farm, D. Brown, Mr. & Mrs.D. Schwaber & Mr. & Mrs. A. Davidov (MD). Trainer: Charles S. Treece. Owner: Andy Andrews. Mutuel Pool $448,974 Daily Double Pool $27,305 Exacta Pool $219,859 Superfecta Pool $110,658 Super High Five Pool $19,394 Trifecta Pool $159,468. Claimed–Zap Again by Barnes, Michelle and Holden, Mark. Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Claimed–Glorious Crown by Barnes, Michelle, Holden, Mark and Twilight Racing LLC. Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Scratched–Bad Boy Leroy, Dad's a Gambler, Shackalov, Wheresthemoneyjack.
$1 Pick Three (7-7-11) paid $59.30. Pick Three Pool $27,766. $1 Consolation Pick Three (7-7-5) paid $29.10.
ZAP AGAIN stalked five wide between foes then outside into the turn, bid three deep leaving the turn, led into the stretch, inched away under urging past midstretch and proved best. GLORIOUS CROWN squeezed at the start, dueled between horses then inside on the turn, came off the rail in the stretch and bested the others. ISEE IT IN HISEYES dueled three deep then outside the runner-up on the turn and between foes leaving the turn and into the stretch, drifted to the inside in the drive and held third. GATOR DON'T PLAY broke out and bumped a rival, settled off the rail then inside, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and improved position. KALEIDOSCOPE KID chased between horses then outside a rival into the turn, split horses on the bend and lacked the needed rally. MAC MCLOVIN went up inside to duel for the lead, dropped back on the turn and weakened. DOMINANT DON stalked six wide then five wide into the turn, continued outside then four wide into the stretch and also weakened. UPPERCLASSMAN stalked off the rail, dropped back on the turn and gave way.
ELEVENTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $29,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.04 44.87 1:07.67 1:13.61
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|Kinematico
|121
|8
|2
|1–2
|1–1½
|1–3½
|1–2¼
|Talamo
|2.60
|11
|Camps Bay
|120
|9
|6
|7–8
|7–5
|4–5
|2–½
|T Baze
|4.10
|5
|Conquest Smartee
|125
|3
|1
|6–3½
|4–1
|2–hd
|3–4¾
|Conner
|1.60
|6
|Harliss
|125
|4
|4
|2–1½
|2–1½
|3–½
|4–6¾
|Quinonez
|5.20
|7
|Brag Dude
|123
|5
|3
|4–½
|5–2
|5–3½
|5–1¼
|Ocampo
|83.80
|8
|When Jesus Walked
|120
|6
|8
|8–3½
|8–7
|6–1½
|6–12¾
|Mt Garcia
|44.10
|2
|Bob's Bad Boy
|125
|1
|9
|9
|9
|9
|7–¾
|Elliott
|7.00
|9
|St. Simeon
|118
|7
|5
|5–hd
|6–1½
|8–5
|8–1½
|Sanchez
|105.00
|3
|War Link
|116
|2
|7
|3–hd
|3–hd
|7–3
|9
|Franco
|58.60
|10
|KINEMATICO
|7.20
|4.00
|2.40
|11
|CAMPS BAY
|4.20
|2.80
|5
|CONQUEST SMARTEE
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-10)
|$15.80
|$1 EXACTA (10-11)
|$13.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-11-5-6)
|$7.98
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-11-5-6-7)
|$624.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-11-5)
|$14.85
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (11-1)
|$4.80
Winner–Kinematico Dbb.g.4 by Artie Schiller out of Gram's Beauty, by Forest Wildcat. Bred by C5 Farm (ON). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Wildwind Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $490,112 Daily Double Pool $127,293 Exacta Pool $262,885 Superfecta Pool $160,045 Super High Five Pool $23,724 Trifecta Pool $203,578. Scratched–Frankie Machine, Rustic Canyon.
$2 Pick Six Jackpot (3/6-4-7-7-1/3/5/9/11-10) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $251,026. $1 Pick Three (7-11-10) paid $109.20. Pick Three Pool $111,174. $1 Consolation Pick Three (7-11-1) paid $38.70. $1 Consolation Pick Three (7-5-1) paid $8.20. $1 Consolation Pick Three (7-5-10) paid $44.60. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-7-1/3/5/9/11-10) 3209 tickets with 4 correct paid $127.50. Pick Four Pool $536,154. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-7-7-1/3/5/9/11-10) 258 tickets with 5 correct paid $885.85. Pick Five Pool $299,469. $2 Pick Six (3/6-4-7-7-1/3/5/9/11-10) 453 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $36.00. $2 Pick Six (3/6-4-7-7-1/3/5/9/11-10) 19 tickets with 6 correct paid $4,013.00. Pick Six Pool $142,725.
KINEMATICO sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside on a clear lead and proved best under left handed urging. CAMPS BAY dropped back off the rail then angled in on the hill, split horses into the stretch, went inside in the final furlong to edge a rival for the place. CONQUEST SMARTEE stalked between horses then off the rail, went between foes again leaving the hill and three wide into the stretch and was edged for second. HARLISS stalked off the rail then outside a rival, continued off the inside leaving the hill, came out into the stretch and weakened. BRAG DUDE was in a good position stalking the pace three deep between foes then three wide leaving the hill and into the stretch and lacked a further response. WHEN JESUS WALKED broke slowly, settled off the rail, angled in on the hill, came out into the stretch and failed to menace. BOB'S BAD BOY turned his head, hopped and was away well behind the field, settled a bit off the rail then inside and was not a threat. ST. SIMEON stalked four wide, drifted eight wide into the stretch and gave way. WAR LINK saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back in the stretch and also gave way. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the start before ruling BOB'S BAD BOY was the cause of his own trouble. Rail on hill at zero.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|26,121
|$3,606,865
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$8,140,411
|Out of State
|N/A
|$8,071,432
|TOTAL
|26,121
|$19,818,708
Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, May 6.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 14th day of a 42-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Mizzen Glory
|Tiago Pereira
|125
|Ed Moger, Jr.
|10-1
|2
|Almost Reality
|Flavien Prat
|125
|Neil D. Drysdale
|5-2
|3
|X S Gold
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|7-2
|4
|My Aunt Tillie
|125
|Mike Puype
|2-1
|5
|Streak of Luck
|Kyle Frey
|118
|Matthew Chew
|7-2
|6
|Quinnie
|Joseph Talamo
|118
|Carla Gaines
|6-1
SECOND RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Above Board
|Asa Espinoza
|116
|Sal Gonzalez
|3-1
|12,500
|2
|Rprettyboyfloyd
|Brayan Pena
|123
|Genaro Vallejo
|5-2
|12,500
|3
|Howdy
|Tyler Conner
|123
|David Jacobson
|7-2
|12,500
|4
|Drummer
|Matt Garcia
|123
|Neil D. Drysdale
|15-1
|12,500
|5
|Moonlight Blue
|Franklin Ceballos
|120
|Vladimir Cerin
|6-5
|12,500
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Angel Tears
|Asa Espinoza
|118
|Vann Belvoir
|15-1
|20,000
|2
|Smart Rachel
|Brayan Pena
|120
|Hector O. Palma
|6-1
|20,000
|3
|Irish Cream N Kafe
|Heriberto Figueroa
|113
|Steven Miyadi
|9-5
|20,000
|4
|Mariana's Girl
|Franklin Ceballos
|115
|Hector O. Palma
|6-1
|20,000
|5
|Yalla
|Martin Pedroza
|125
|Alfredo Marquez
|8-5
|20,000
|6
|Stylist
|Israel Ocampo
|120
|Kristin Mulhall
|12-1
|20,000
|7
|Pray for Corday
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Sal Gonzalez
|8-1
|20,000
|8
|Grecian Fort
|Matt Garcia
|120
|Antonio Garcia
|30-1
|20,000
FOURTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $30,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Tiny Tina
|Flavien Prat
|118
|Richard Baltas
|8-1
|2
|Red Shelby
|Asa Espinoza
|116
|Peter Miller
|7-2
|3
|Lucky Lula
|Geovanni Franco
|118
|J. Eric Kruljac
|12-1
|4
|An Eddie Surprise
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-2
|5
|Lady's War Dress
|Tiago Pereira
|123
|Bobby Wayne Grayson
|30-1
|6
|Diva La Mousse
|Joseph Talamo
|123
|Bob Baffert
|2-1
|7
|Fellina
|Edgar Payeras
|116
|Bobby Wayne Grayson
|30-1
|8
|Sekhmet's Revenge
|Stewart Elliott
|118
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Parasail
|Joseph Talamo
|123
|Ronald W. Ellis
|3-1
|12,500
|2
|Dragon Flower
|Alonso Quinonez
|123
|Derek Meredith
|6-1
|12,500
|3
|Irish Dame
|Mario Gutierrez
|123
|George Papaprodromou
|7-2
|12,500
|4
|Rockantharos
|Franklin Ceballos
|118
|Antonio Garcia
|8-1
|12,500
|5
|Todos Santos
|Cesar Franco
|118
|Kelly Castaneda
|8-1
|12,500
|6
|Devil's Beauty
|Brayan Pena
|123
|Robert N. Falcone, Jr.
|6-5
|12,500
SIXTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Charmingslew
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Neil French
|7-2
|2
|Helen's Tiger
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|10-1
|3
|Venue
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|3-1
|4
|Garrulous Gal
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Adam Kitchingman
|12-1
|5
|Martinis N Bikinis
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|J. Eric Kruljac
|8-1
|6
|Sea Sensation
|Tyler Conner
|120
|James M. Cassidy
|8-1
|7
|Whata Flirt
|Alonso Quinonez
|120
|Leonard Powell
|15-1
|8
|Paprika
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Leonard Powell
|5-2
|9
|Operandi
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|10-1
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Adoration Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Dalsaros
|Flavien Prat
|121
|Carla Gaines
|20-1
|2
|Mended
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|121
|John F. Martin
|7-2
|3
|Vale Dori
|Mike Smith
|123
|Bob Baffert
|7-5
|4
|Shenandoah Queen
|Tyler Baze
|121
|John W. Sadler
|20-1
|5
|La Force
|Drayden Van Dyke
|121
|Patrick Gallagher
|8-1
|6
|Demigoddess
|Tiago Pereira
|121
|Charles R. Stutts
|50-1
|7
|Fault
|Geovanni Franco
|125
|Philip D'Amato
|6-5
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Achira
|Mike Smith
|123
|John A. Shirreffs
|9-5
|2
|Battleground State
|Mario Gutierrez
|125
|Neil D. Drysdale
|15-1
|3
|Spy Ring
|Joseph Talamo
|121
|James M. Cassidy
|4-1
|4
|Speakers
|Drayden Van Dyke
|125
|Patrick Gallagher
|6-1
|5
|Queen Anne's Lace
|Tiago Pereira
|123
|Dan Blacker
|12-1
|6
|Helen Hillary
|Geovanni Franco
|123
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
|7
|Labhay
|Stewart Elliott
|123
|James M. Cassidy
|12-1
|8
|Siberian Iris
|Flavien Prat
|123
|Richard E. Mandella
|5-2
NINTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Sawbuck
|Tyler Baze
|125
|John W. Sadler
|8-1
|20,000
|2
|Jerry's Thunder
|Franklin Ceballos
|120
|Mark Rheinford
|5-1
|20,000
|3
|Duke of Fallbrook
|Mario Gutierrez
|125
|Antonio Garcia
|8-1
|20,000
|4
|Supreme Giant
|Ruben Fuentes
|125
|Sal Gonzalez
|15-1
|20,000
|5
|Hidden Crook
|Matt Garcia
|125
|Gary Stute
|15-1
|20,000
|6
|Siege of Vicksburg
|Stewart Elliott
|125
|Ronald L. McAnally
|15-1
|20,000
|7
|Surfside Sunset
|Asa Espinoza
|118
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-2
|20,000
|8
|Red Obsession
|Geovanni Franco
|125
|Kristin Mulhall
|8-1
|20,000
|9
|Vegas Itch
|Edwin Maldonado
|125
|George Papaprodromou
|2-1
|20,000