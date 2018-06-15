Racing! What’s California racing without angst?

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as we delve into the threat to close Golden Gate Fields.
Stronach racing boss Tim Ritvo opened a few eyes on Wednesday when he indicated that closing Golden Gate Fields was on the table if he doesn’t get some changes in Northern California. Is this saber rattling or a legitimate threat? Too early to tell.
As someone who has spent a lot of time as an editor responsible for covering labor negotiations, I can tell you there’s one major rule of thumb: They generally don’t get settled until they absolutely have to get settled. So, we’ve got some time.
This newsletter is not going to follow every nuance and incremental detail as this moves forward. The place to look for this is Jeremy Balan’s coverage in the Bloodhorse. He’s great at getting all sides to a story. But, as this goes forward, we’ll check in as big things happen.
Still, it’s worth laying out what’s going on in, hopefully, in the simplest of terms.
In short, Ritvo says there needs to be major changes to the brick-and-mortar off-track infrastructure in Northern California (NOTWINC). These benefit the fairs and were instituted long before the rise of ADWs (TVG, Xpressbet, Twinspires, NYRA bets etc.). I’m thinking everyone agrees the model needs some updating. Ritvo says Golden Gate is essentially “subsidizing” the fair circuit.
Golden Gate, in order to be granted a racing license, has to agree to meet some obligations to NOTWINC. Its next racing meeting is Aug. 22 to Oct. 2. So, this isn’t quite at the crisis point. The next California Horse Racing Board meeting is Thursday, but let’s be honest, they could always schedule another one if they need to.
The racing fair circuit, which at one point was robust but has dwindled, has some political clout and believes that Stronach is trying to put them out of business. Stronach wants year-around racing at Golden Gate and has a turf course that can serve many more horses, while the fair circuit doesn’t. Ritvo says he is not opposed to trainers stabling at Golden Gate and shipping to the fair circuit with no penalty.
Ritvo accused Rick Baedeker, executive director of the CHRB, of soliciting the fairs to see if they could fill the dates, should Golden Gate not run. Baedeker denied this but did say he has contacted them, just in case. Not sure I see the difference.
OK, let’s make this even simpler. Ritvo wants to maximize dollars, much as he did in Florida and Maryland, where there are way fewer regulatory agencies. Ritvo’s ultimate goal is likely year-around racing at Golden Gate. The fairs and Thoroughbred Owners of California (TOC) do not agree with Ritvo’s stance.
It seems to me that Northern California racing can not survive if Golden Gate goes away. And, if that happens, Southern California would also be greatly affected.
It’s also possible that Golden Gate would be happy with, say, a month or more of racing dates, and this hard-line stance is a way of achieving that. Who knows? Well, somebody knows, but not me.
So, there you have it. I’ve tried not to pick sides, and it’s unclear who will blink first.
It would be great to get everyone in the same room and rationally talk about the problems of racing. But that would make too much sense. So, for now, we’ll watch from afar and see what happens.
Belmont follow-up
On Thursday, I reported here that the stewards had no plans to talk to Florent Geroux about his ride on Restoring Hope in the Belmont. Well, they changed their minds and talked to him. We’ll see if he gets any days off.
Santa Anita review
You are used to seeing the team of trainer Doug O’Neill and jockey Mario Gutierrez, usually on a Paul Reddam horse. But O’Neill, the leading trainer, used Flavien Prat, the leading jockey, to win Thursday’s feature, an allowance going 6½ furlongs going down the hillside turf course.
Go On Mary ran gate to wire to win by 3½ lengths over Goseecal, followed by Tizanillusion. Go On Mary paid $16.00, $6.20 and $4.20.
Prat didn’t want to be the front-runner, but that’s how it happened.
“That wasn’t my plan,” Prat told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “But she broke real sharp and she was comfortable. … It worked out she ran great.”
Santa Anita preview
Friday’s card at Santa Anita is eight races, starting at 12:30 p.m. Don’t want to jinx it, but it sure looks as though it will make it to the finish line of this forever meeting without cancelling any cards. Ritvo put an emphasis on increasing field size, and he seems to have achieved that. There are three turf races on the Friday card.
The feature is the sixth, an allowance/optional claimer going 6½ furlongs down the hillside turf course for fillies and mares 3 and up. There are two five furlong races for Cal-bred 2-year-old fillies. (The first and third races.)
The field sizes, in order, are: 8, 8, 9, 6, 10, 8, 9, 8.
Bob Ike’s SA play of the day
THIRD RACE: No. 7 No More Talk (5-1)
Restricted claimers coming down the hillside turf course and it could be a good spot for this Mike Puype-trained gelding. He was tagged out of an open $32,000 claimer last time by a barn that does well first off the claim, is drawn well outside and should be within range of what appears to be a soft pace.
Thursday’s result: Nine-year-old Muchos Besos ($8.00) showed his tenacity by holding off all competitors to the wire. Win bet collected but we missed the exacta with Gonna Fly Now.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Los Alamitos weekend preview
This weekly segment is in the hands of Orlando Gutierrez, marketing and media maven at Los Al. So, the floor is yours, Orlando.
“Twenty older horses will be in action in trials to the Grade 1 $170,000 Vessels Maturity on Sunday night at Los Alamitos. The horses with the 10 fastest times will move on to the 400-yard final to be held here on Sunday, July 8. The winner will earn an invitation to the $600,000 Champion of Champions on Dec. 15.
“Bill Hoburg’s BH Lisas Boy already has an invitation to the Champion of Champions after winning the Brad McKinzie Los Alamitos Winter Championship, but he’s among the horses that will compete in Sunday’s trials. He’s also among the favorites after winning the Vessels Maturity last year. He’ll enter Sunday’s trials after running second to 2016 Champion of Champions winner Zoomin For Spuds in the Moonist Handicap on March 25. BH Lisas Boy recently posted a 220-yard turn and work in 12.80 seconds on Friday, May 25.
“Zoomin For Spuds is looking for a third consecutive berth to the Champion of Champions. After winning the race in 2016, he finished a strong third in last year’s race. He’s had a strong season this year, running second in the Brad McKinzie before winning the Moonist. He’s one of the favorites to qualify to the Vessels Maturity final.
“A new name at Los Alamitos for the trials is the Marfa Lights, who has not raced since finishing fourth in the Grade 1 All American Derby last September. A half-brother to AQHA champion Moonist, the Marfa Lights was second in the $3-million All American Futurity in 2016. Trained by Mike Robbins, the Marfa Lights has been working steadily at Los Alamitos. His last work was a 12.20 second work on June 7. Nine races are on tap for Sunday night.
“Friday’s races will feature eight races starting at 7 p.m., while Saturday’s card has nine races beginning at 6:24 p.m.”
Ed Burgart’s LA play of the day
FIRST RACE: No. 2 Louder California (2-1)
Filly gets a seven-pound weight allowance with switch to Kellie McDaid, who is winning at a 24% clip. In last runner-up try, she steadied from the ¼ to the 3/16-poles when eventually gaining second versus 5 ¾-length winner Sharp Holiday, who returned to beat $5,000 claimers. Her main competitor, Bless the Cause, looms vulnerable while dropping two class levels after an 11-week layoff.
Final thought
Santa Anita Charts Results for Thursday, June 14.
Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 35th day of a 42-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.46 46.60 59.97
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Lippy
|122
|3
|5
|2–½
|1–hd
|2–2½
|1–nk
|Gutierrez
|0.70
|6
|Scatapulp
|122
|5
|1
|1–hd
|2–2
|1–hd
|2–1¾
|Pedroza
|22.20
|3
|Nardini
|115
|2
|2
|5–2
|3–1
|3–5
|3–6¼
|Espinoza
|2.40
|7
|Jellybeankristine
|122
|6
|4
|4–½
|5–2½
|4–1
|4–½
|Talamo
|19.10
|8
|Blueberry Princess
|122
|7
|8
|7–1
|6–½
|5–1
|5–1
|Franco
|7.80
|5
|California Appeal
|122
|4
|3
|3–1
|4–hd
|6–1½
|6–4¼
|Van Dyke
|12.00
|1
|Depende de Ti
|122
|1
|6
|6–hd
|7–4
|7–5
|7–6¾
|Roman
|70.10
|9
|Awepollonia
|122
|8
|7
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Delgadillo
|81.20
|4
|LIPPY
|3.40
|2.60
|2.10
|6
|SCATAPULP
|10.80
|4.80
|3
|NARDINI
|3.20
|$1 EXACTA (4-6)
|$12.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-3-7)
|$21.26
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-6-3-7-8)
|$461.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-3)
|$23.90
Winner–Lippy Ch.f.2 by Square Eddie out of Sarah Jade, by Jade Hunter. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $130,063 Exacta Pool $72,655 Superfecta Pool $35,064 Super High Five Pool $2,418 Trifecta Pool $45,311. Scratched–Rolinga.
LIPPY had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back to the lead under urging a sixteenth out and gamely prevailed. SCATAPULP dueled three deep then outside the winner, put a head in front in midstretch and continued willingly but was outgamed. NARDINI chased just off the rail, was momentarily in a bit tight off heels into the turn, angled to the inside on the bend, came out in midstretch and bested the others. JELLYBEANKRISTINE stalked outside then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. BLUEBERRY PRINCESS hopped slightly in a bit of a slow start, chased off the inside, came a bit wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. CALIFORNIA APPEAL dueled between horses, dropped back between foes on the turn, continued a bit off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. DEPENDE DE TI saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive. AWEPOLLONIA a bit slow to begin, chased outside a rival, dropped back off the rail on the turn and gave way.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 23.77 47.52 1:11.82 1:23.92 1:36.24
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Dreams of Valor
|123
|5
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–2½
|1–½
|Maldonado
|16.40
|3
|Dr. Troutman
|123
|3
|2
|4–1
|4–hd
|4–1
|5–1½
|2–½
|Pereira
|3.80
|7
|Extreme Heat
|116
|7
|5
|3–hd
|3–1
|3–½
|3–hd
|3–ns
|Espinoza
|8.20
|8
|Souter
|125
|8
|8
|8
|5–½
|6–1½
|4–hd
|4–1¼
|Talamo
|4.00
|4
|Hot American
|118
|4
|7
|7–hd
|6–1½
|5–hd
|6–1½
|5–½
|Van Dyke
|2.60
|1
|Amazon Cry
|123
|1
|6
|5–hd
|7–hd
|7–½
|8
|6–hd
|Franco
|2.70
|6
|Taste's Legend
|123
|6
|3
|2–½
|2–½
|2–1
|2–hd
|7–¾
|Pedroza
|35.30
|2
|For Him
|120
|2
|4
|6–hd
|8
|8
|7–hd
|8
|Roman
|21.70
|5
|DREAMS OF VALOR
|34.80
|14.00
|8.20
|3
|DR. TROUTMAN
|6.40
|4.20
|7
|EXTREME HEAT
|5.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5)
|$65.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-3)
|$82.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-7-8)
|$238.63
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-7)
|$332.15
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-3-7-8-4)
|Carryover $1,214
Winner–Dreams of Valor Ch.g.4 by Majestic Warrior out of Dreamingly, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Whisper Hill Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Craig Dollase. Owner: Masino Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $179,771 Daily Double Pool $33,911 Exacta Pool $108,078 Superfecta Pool $46,652 Trifecta Pool $70,244 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,590. Scratched–none.
DREAMS OF VALOR sped to the early lead, angled in and set all the pace along the inside, kicked clear in the stretch and held on gamely under urging. DR. TROUTMAN also angled in and stalked inside, came out a bit in deep stretch and continued willingly between foes on the line. EXTREME HEAT three deep between horses on the first turn, stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, was between foes through the drive and also went willingly late. SOUTER (GB) broke slightly in the air and a bit slowly, stalked four wide on the first turn then three deep on the backstretch and second turn, came four wide into the stretch, continued four wide through the drive and also finished with interest. HOT AMERICAN three deep on the first turn, stalked between horses to the stretch and lacked the needed rally. AMAZON CRY saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside into the stretch and split rivals late but lacked the needed rally. TASTE'S LEGEND between horse early, stalked just off the rail, continued between foes in midstretch and weakened some late. FOR HIM chased between horses on the first turn then outside a rival on the backstretch and most of the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally.
THIRD RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.04 46.31 59.85
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Naughty Tiger
|122
|7
|1
|1–3
|1–4
|1–4½
|1–3¾
|Fuentes
|1.90
|5
|Swing Thoughts
|122
|5
|6
|2–½
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–2¼
|Conner
|32.20
|1
|Naturalborn Singer
|115
|1
|8
|4–hd
|3–hd
|3–hd
|3–nk
|Figueroa
|5.70
|10
|Takahiro's Dream
|122
|9
|3
|3–1
|4–2½
|4–2½
|4–ns
|Pedroza
|4.50
|4
|Settle It
|122
|4
|2
|6–1½
|6–4
|5–1
|5–4¼
|Gutierrez
|2.40
|6
|Daddy's Mistress
|122
|6
|5
|7–1
|8–hd
|7–3
|6–1½
|Roman
|8.40
|2
|Time for Suzzie
|122
|2
|4
|5–hd
|5–hd
|6–4
|7–11¾
|Pereira
|25.30
|3
|Win Win
|123
|3
|7
|8–hd
|7–hd
|8–hd
|8–½
|Aragon
|33.70
|8
|Blazed Glory
|122
|8
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|T Baze
|32.60
|7
|NAUGHTY TIGER
|5.80
|4.00
|2.80
|5
|SWING THOUGHTS
|23.20
|12.00
|1
|NATURALBORN SINGER
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-7)
|$97.60
|$1 EXACTA (7-5)
|$51.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-1-10)
|$117.03
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-5-1-10-4)
|$5,061.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-1)
|$123.75
Winner–Naughty Tiger Ch.f.2 by Smiling Tiger out of Naughty Nightie, by Red Giant. Bred by Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA). Trainer: Edward R. Freeman. Owner: Blackburn, Brian, Freeman, Edward R, Hunt, Shannon, Marsdsen, Mike, Murigo, Antony and Albert, Darri. Mutuel Pool $175,093 Daily Double Pool $17,287 Exacta Pool $100,009 Superfecta Pool $51,653 Super High Five Pool $5,042 Trifecta Pool $65,194. Scratched–Lakerzwin.
$1 Pick Three (4-5-7) paid $118.00. Pick Three Pool $39,690.
NAUGHTY TIGER had speed outside a rival then kicked clear, angled in on the turn and opened up, remained clear in the stretch under left handed urging and steady handling then a long hold late. SWING THOUGHTS stalked the winner a bit off the rail throughout and bested the others. NATURALBORN SINGER broke in a bit, saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and just held third. TAKAHIRO'S DREAM stalked outside then alongside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch, drifted in some in the final furlong and was edged for third between foes late. SETTLE IT was in a good position stalking the pace three deep then outside a rival, continued three wide into the stretch and also was edged for a minor share three wide on the line. DADDY'S MISTRESS chased outside then off the rail, continued three deep leaving the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. TIME FOR SUZZIE stalked between horses then a bit off the rail leaving the turn and weakened. WIN WIN chased a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, dropped back into the stretch and had little left for the drive. BLAZED GLORY settled outside then alongside a rival, was between foes leaving the turn and gave way.
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 21.87 45.19 57.65 1:10.76
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Treasure Hunter
|118
|4
|5
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–2½
|1–1¾
|Bejarano
|2.30
|1
|Sequentially
|123
|1
|3
|2–hd
|2–1
|2–2
|2–3¾
|Stevens
|5.30
|6
|Caray
|123
|6
|2
|3–hd
|3–½
|3–3
|3–ns
|Pereira
|2.10
|2
|John and Montan
|123
|2
|6
|6
|6
|5–7
|4–7¾
|Ceballos
|11.20
|5
|Gringo Star
|111
|5
|1
|4–1½
|4–5
|4–½
|5–14
|Figueroa
|3.90
|3
|Quad
|118
|3
|4
|5–10
|5–1
|6
|6
|Talamo
|6.80
|4
|TREASURE HUNTER
|6.60
|3.40
|2.20
|1
|SEQUENTIALLY
|5.00
|2.40
|6
|CARAY
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4)
|$25.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-1)
|$13.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-6-2)
|$13.86
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-6)
|$19.15
Winner–Treasure Hunter B.g.3 by Treasure Beach (GB) out of Bouvet, by Touch Gold. Bred by Norman G. Houston III (KY). Trainer: G. F. Almeida. Owner: Heart Racing Stables. Mutuel Pool $157,372 Daily Double Pool $20,058 Exacta Pool $84,897 Superfecta Pool $34,551 Trifecta Pool $53,526. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (5-7-4) paid $254.00. Pick Three Pool $17,150.
TREASURE HUNTER sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, responded when rivals loomed a half mile out, inched clear again on the turn and held on gamely under urging. SEQUENTIALLY saved ground stalking the pace, inched forward a half mile out, came out a bit into the stretch and was clearly second best. CARAY close up stalking the winner three deep to the stretch, just held third. JOHN AND MONTAN broke with the field then dropped back off the rail, began to advance leaving the turn, came three deep into the stretch and just missed the show. GRINGO STAR had good early speed and stalked between horses, continued a bit off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. QUAD well placed stalking the pace a bit off the rail, fell back some on the turn and gave way.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.78 46.90 1:12.73 1:26.35 1:40.21
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Frankie Machine
|116
|2
|2
|4–1½
|4–1
|3–3
|2–hd
|1–½
|Espinoza
|17.70
|8
|Earnednevergiven
|123
|8
|9
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–2½
|2–5½
|Pedroza
|10.60
|7
|Skagit River
|116
|7
|10
|10
|10
|8–4
|7–4
|3–1¼
|Payeras
|46.80
|9
|Jump the Tracks
|123
|9
|3
|2–hd
|2–2
|2–2½
|3–5
|4–¾
|Ceballos
|1.30
|5
|Typhoon Harry
|116
|5
|6
|8–3½
|7–hd
|7–2½
|5–hd
|5–hd
|Figueroa
|58.20
|1
|Nate's Attack
|123
|1
|5
|7–hd
|5–½
|4–1½
|4–1
|6–½
|Talamo
|10.30
|3
|June Two Four
|123
|3
|7
|6–hd
|6–1½
|5–hd
|6–hd
|7–19¾
|Gutierrez
|4.30
|4
|Courtship
|123
|4
|8
|9–4½
|9–1½
|6–hd
|8–10
|8–22
|T Baze
|27.60
|10
|Ivy Mike
|123
|10
|4
|3–2½
|3–1
|9–4½
|9–4½
|9–nk
|Mn Garcia
|20.90
|6
|Fire Rooster
|123
|6
|1
|5–½
|8–4
|10
|10
|10
|Franco
|3.60
|2
|FRANKIE MACHINE
|37.40
|18.00
|13.00
|8
|EARNEDNEVERGIVEN
|12.20
|8.00
|7
|SKAGIT RIVER
|15.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2)
|$143.00
|$1 EXACTA (2-8)
|$163.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-8-7-9)
|$1,545.82
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-8-7)
|$2,733.60
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-8-7-9-5)
|Carryover $2,054
Winner–Frankie Machine Dbb.g.3 by Wilburn out of Letthepartybegin, by Bertrando. Bred by John Fradkin & Diane Fradkin (KY). Trainer: Scott Hansen. Owner: Hansen, Scott and Laura. Mutuel Pool $199,583 Daily Double Pool $20,350 Exacta Pool $119,670 Superfecta Pool $71,087 Trifecta Pool $87,490 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,691. Scratched–Derby Factor.
$1 Pick Three (7-4-2) paid $225.70. Pick Three Pool $47,852. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-7/9-4-2) 33 tickets with 4 correct paid $2,558.45. Pick Four Pool $110,631. 50-Cent Pick Five (2/4-5-7/9-4-2) 37 tickets with 5 correct paid $7,508.40. Pick Five Pool $321,725.
FRANKIE MACHINE saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and into the stretch and rallied under urging to get up nearing the wire. EARNEDNEVERGIVEN had speed between horses then off the rail, angled in and dueled inside, inched clear in the stretch and held on well but was caught late. SKAGIT RIVER settled three deep then off the rail, moved up a bit off the fence on the second turn and outside a rival into the stretch, split horses past midstretch and gained the show toward the inside. JUMP THE TRACKS had speed three deep between horses, dueled between foes then outside the runner-up and weakened in the drive. TYPHOON HARRY chased three deep then four wide on the backstretch, angled in and split horses on the second turn, continued outside a rival into the stretch and did not rally. NATE'S ATTACK chased inside, split horses on the backstretch, came three deep into the stretch and lacked a rally. JUNE TWO FOUR settled between horses chasing the pace, continued outside a rival on the backstretch and three deep on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. COURTSHIP saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back in the stretch and gave way. IVY MIKE had speed four wide into the first turn, dueled three deep then stalked outside a rival, dropped back three deep on the second turn, also gave way and was eased in the stretch. FIRE ROOSTER had speed off the rail and steadied into the first turn, stalked between horses then off the rail, dropped back fast into and on the second turn, also gave way and was eased in the drive.
SIXTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.26 43.79 1:07.15 1:13.47
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Go On Mary
|123
|1
|1
|1–1½
|1–hd
|1–3
|1–3½
|Prat
|7.00
|3
|Goseecal
|123
|3
|5
|6–2½
|6–1½
|6–3
|2–1¼
|Stevens
|1.90
|4
|Tizanillusion
|123
|4
|4
|5–1
|5–2
|3–½
|3–2
|Conner
|3.90
|2
|Lori's Attitude
|123
|2
|2
|3–1
|3–½
|4–1
|4–nk
|Bejarano
|2.80
|5
|Robin's Love
|123
|5
|3
|4–1½
|4–hd
|5–hd
|5–½
|T Baze
|7.40
|8
|Noble Dancer
|125
|8
|6
|2–1
|2–2
|2–hd
|6–¾
|Franco
|28.80
|7
|Demigoddess
|123
|7
|7
|7–1
|8
|7–½
|7–ns
|Pereira
|52.20
|6
|Battleground State
|125
|6
|8
|8
|7–hd
|8
|8
|Van Dyke
|10.30
|1
|GO ON MARY
|16.00
|6.20
|4.20
|3
|GOSEECAL
|3.20
|2.60
|4
|TIZANILLUSION
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1)
|$354.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-3)
|$26.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-4-2)
|$20.84
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-3-4-2-5)
|$730.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-4)
|$48.90
Winner–Go On Mary B.f.4 by Broken Vow out of Blue Orleans, by Bluegrass Cat. Bred by WinStar Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: McShane Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $234,454 Daily Double Pool $19,413 Exacta Pool $138,438 Superfecta Pool $70,793 Super High Five Pool $8,793 Trifecta Pool $96,460. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (4-2-1) paid $551.50. Pick Three Pool $25,670.
GO ON MARY sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then dueled inside leaving the hill, inched away into the stretch, kicked clear under urging and proved best. GOSEECAL saved ground chasing the pace to the stretch, split rivals a sixteenth out and gained the place toward the inside. TIZANILLUSION chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. LORI'S ATTITUDE stalked a bit off the rail then inside down the hill and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. ROBIN'S LOVE settled outside a rival stalking the pace, continued between foes into the stretch and did not rally. NOBLE DANCER (IRE) stalked outside a rival, bid alongside the winner to duel for the lead, drifted four wide into the stretch and weakened. DEMIGODDESS settled off the rail then a bit off the fence leaving the hill and lacked a rally. BATTLEGROUND STATE allowed to settle off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and also lacked the necessary response. Rail on hill at 14 feet.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.88 47.89 1:12.94 1:25.92 1:39.08
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Muchos Besos
|122
|1
|4
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–nk
|Mt Garcia
|3.00
|9
|Ground Rules
|122
|9
|6
|8–1
|8–hd
|8–1
|6–½
|2–½
|Elliott
|3.50
|2
|Banze No Oeste
|122
|2
|3
|6–2½
|5–hd
|4–hd
|3–2
|3–½
|Pena
|34.40
|3
|Pioneerof the West
|115
|3
|9
|7–2½
|7–2
|6–2½
|4–½
|4–nk
|Espinoza
|11.30
|7
|Gonna Fly Now
|122
|7
|2
|3–hd
|3–hd
|2–1
|2–hd
|5–3¾
|Vergara, Jr.
|4.10
|8
|Out of Patience
|122
|8
|5
|4–1
|4–1½
|3–½
|5–1
|6–¾
|Pereira
|4.20
|4
|Shackleford Banks
|122
|4
|8
|9
|9
|7–hd
|8–6
|7–1¾
|Frey
|8.20
|5
|Trifecta
|122
|5
|1
|2–½
|2–½
|5–1
|7–hd
|8–9¾
|Stevens
|9.50
|6
|Most Determined
|115
|6
|7
|5–hd
|6–3
|9
|9
|9
|Figueroa
|53.60
|1
|MUCHOS BESOS
|8.00
|4.00
|3.40
|9
|GROUND RULES
|4.80
|4.00
|2
|BANZE NO OESTE (BRZ)
|11.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1)
|$87.20
|$1 EXACTA (1-9)
|$18.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-9-2-3)
|$241.54
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-9-2)
|$152.85
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-9-2-3-7)
|Carryover $2,588
Winner–Muchos Besos Grr.g.9 by Macho Uno out of Ryn, by Mr. Prospector. Bred by Hermitage Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Javier Jose Sierra. Owner: Hugo E. Catalan. Mutuel Pool $212,796 Daily Double Pool $28,881 Exacta Pool $130,400 Superfecta Pool $62,711 Trifecta Pool $91,748 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,391. Claimed–Out of Patience by Holden, Mark and Barnes, Michelle. Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (2-1-1) paid $934.00. Pick Three Pool $23,931.
MUCHOS BESOS had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back between horses through the final furlong and held on gamely under urging. GROUND RULES five wide early, went three deep into the first turn, chased outside a rival, split horses leaving the second turn, came out four wide into the stretch and closed with a rush late. BANZE NO OESTE (BRZ) saved ground stalking the pace, bid inside in the stretch and continued gamely to the end. PIONEEROF THE WEST stalked the pace inside, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and finished with interest. GONNA FLY NOW prompted the pace three deep between foes then outside the winner leaving the second turn and into the stretch, fought back three wide as the rider lost the whip in midstretch and was outfinished. OUT OF PATIENCE prompted the pace four wide, stalked three deep leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. SHACKLEFORD BANKS chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, swung out into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. TRIFECTA had good early speed and dueled between horses, stalked between foes leaving the second turn and weakened. MOST DETERMINED chased outside, went up five wide on the backstretch, dropped back three deep as the rider lost the whip midway on the second turn and had little left for the stretch.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 23.66 47.73 1:11.88 1:24.20 1:36.47
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Foxtail
|125
|5
|1
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–2
|T Baze
|2.90
|8
|Into Glamour
|120
|7
|3
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–2
|2–½
|Franco
|2.60
|2
|Sunday Prophet
|125
|1
|4
|3–½
|4–hd
|3–hd
|3–3
|3–3¼
|Prat
|1.80
|9
|Eye of the River
|121
|8
|6
|6–2½
|6–1
|5–½
|6–2½
|4–¾
|Pereira
|22.70
|4
|On a Toot
|121
|3
|7
|7–½
|7–½
|6–1
|5–hd
|5–1¼
|Harvey
|48.10
|3
|Gia Lula
|120
|2
|2
|5–hd
|5–hd
|4–1½
|4–hd
|6–2¼
|Conner
|7.80
|7
|Aha
|120
|6
|5
|4–hd
|3–hd
|7–1½
|7–1½
|7–¾
|Blanc
|22.80
|5
|Fluorescent
|125
|4
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Van Dyke
|11.50
|6
|FOXTAIL
|7.80
|4.00
|2.40
|8
|INTO GLAMOUR
|3.80
|2.60
|2
|SUNDAY PROPHET
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6)
|$35.00
|$1 EXACTA (6-8)
|$14.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-8-2-9)
|$20.40
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-8-2-9-4)
|$1,525.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-8-2)
|$17.80
Winner–Foxtail B.f.4 by Mizzen Mast out of Surf Babe, by E Dubai. Bred by Joseph J. Perrotta (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $241,734 Daily Double Pool $80,336 Exacta Pool $138,137 Superfecta Pool $83,817 Super High Five Pool $23,213 Trifecta Pool $103,292. Scratched–Chalky (IRE), Conformation, Grecian Fort, Memorys Star, Our Slick Chick.
$1 Pick Three (1-1-6) paid $158.80. Pick Three Pool $132,437. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-1-1-6) 112 tickets with 4 correct paid $2,313.40. Pick Four Pool $340,560. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-2-1-1-6) 20 tickets with 5 correct paid $6,350.90. Pick Five Pool $166,428. $2 Pick Six (7/9-4-2-1-1-6) 30 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $262.40. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (7/9-4-2-1-1-6) 1 ticket with 6 correct paid $236,857.80. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $68,772.
FOXTAIL angled in and set a pressured pace inside, fought back to a short lead in midstretch, inched clear under urging a sixteenth out and proved best. INTO GLAMOUR also angled in and pressed the pace outside the winner, briefly put a head in front in upper stretch, could not match that one late but held second. SUNDAY PROPHET saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and was edged for the place. EYE OF THE RIVER stalked four wide then three deep leaving the second turn, angled in between horses into the stretch and weakened. ON A TOOT chased inside then a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, came out on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. GIA LULA stalked between horses then outside a rival leaving the second turn, angled to the inside in the drive and lacked a further response. AHA well placed stalking the pace three deep between horses, was shuffled back and angled in on the second turn, came out in upper stretch and weakened. FLUORESCENT chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail leaving the second turn and did not rally.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|3,151
|$462,246
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$964,050
|Out of State
|N/A
|$4,232,018
|TOTAL
|3,151
|$5,658,314
Santa Anita Entries for Friday, June 15.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 36th day of a 42-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Frankincense
|Flavien Prat
|125
|Richard E. Mandella
|5-2
|2
|Data Central
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|3-1
|3
|Mongolian Groom
|Stewart Elliott
|120
|Enebish Ganbat
|8-1
|4
|Geocas Dream
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Lorenzo Ruiz
|20-1
|5
|Irish Spring
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Richard Baltas
|8-1
|6
|Mongolian Cheetah
|Edgar Payeras
|108
|Enebish Ganbat
|20-1
|7
|Rumpus Cat
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Simon Callaghan
|7-2
|8
|Starting Bloc
|Gary Stevens
|125
|Alfredo Marquez
|7-2
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Ipray
|Stewart Elliott
|123
|Javier Jose Sierra
|3-1
|8,000
|2
|Backintheacademy
|Tiago Pereira
|123
|Peter Miller
|7-5
|8,000
|3
|Rockantharos
|Franklin Ceballos
|123
|Antonio Garcia
|6-1
|8,000
|4
|Jill Madden
|Martin Pedroza
|123
|Kristin Mulhall
|2-1
|8,000
|5
|Trinitys Turn
|Modesto Linares
|123
|John C. Ivory
|12-1
|8,000
|6
|Veronica Bay
|Edgar Payeras
|116
|Marcelo Polanco
|12-1
|8,000
THIRD RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $38,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Lauren's Ladd
|Alonso Quinonez
|125
|David Jacobson
|5-1
|50,000
|2
|Over Par
|Mario Gutierrez
|123
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-2
|45,000
|3
|Two Hail Marys
|Kent Desormeaux
|125
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|10-1
|50,000
|4
|Fortune of War
|Geovanni Franco
|123
|J. Eric Kruljac
|2-1
|45,000
|5
|Bear Chum
|Martin Pedroza
|125
|Sean McCarthy
|4-1
|50,000
|6
|Bob's Bad Boy
|Stewart Elliott
|125
|Mike Harrington
|15-1
|50,000
|7
|No More Talk
|Tyler Baze
|125
|Mike Puype
|5-1
|50,000
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Scorpio
|Diego Sanchez
|120
|Paula S. Capestro
|12-1
|50,000
|2
|Captivate
|Drayden Van Dyke
|125
|Mike Puype
|9-5
|50,000
|3
|Littlebitamedal
|Stewart Elliott
|120
|Art Sherman
|6-1
|50,000
|4
|Kershaw
|Heriberto Figueroa
|109
|Peter Miller
|3-1
|40,000
|5
|Fast Cotton
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Brian J. Koriner
|4-1
|50,000
|6
|Worthy Turk
|Asa Espinoza
|109
|Peter Miller
|8-1
|40,000
|7
|Astro Rider
|Brayan Pena
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|5-1
|50,000
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $35,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Lucky Bryan
|Victor Espinoza
|125
|John W. Sadler
|8-1
|35,000
|2
|Spitfire
|Brice Blanc
|125
|Brian J. Koriner
|9-2
|35,000
|3
|Comes the Dream
|Asa Espinoza
|118
|Mike Puype
|8-1
|35,000
|4
|Beantown Boys
|Brayan Pena
|125
|Genaro Vallejo
|5-1
|35,000
|5
|Bold Papa
|Rafael Bejarano
|125
|Richard Baltas
|3-1
|35,000
|6
|Seau
|Tyler Conner
|125
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|12-1
|35,000
|7
|Bourbon Soul
|Tyler Baze
|125
|Jeff Mullins
|15-1
|35,000
|8
|Lymebyrd
|Martin Pedroza
|125
|Dean Pederson
|6-1
|35,000
|9
|Defiantly
|Kent Desormeaux
|125
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|35,000
|10
|Aventador
|Franklin Ceballos
|125
|Jeffrey Metz
|20-1
|35,000
SIXTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Stormy Valentino
|Israel Ocampo
|122
|Daniel Dunham
|30-1
|2
|Feeling Strong
|Tyler Conner
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|15-1
|3
|Twisted Plot
|Stewart Elliott
|122
|Art Sherman
|15-1
|4
|Oliver
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Luis Mendez
|4-1
|5
|Irish Terrier
|Edgar Payeras
|115
|Steven Miyadi
|15-1
|6
|Luck's Royal Flush
|Gary Stevens
|122
|Jeff Bonde
|5-2
|7
|An American Jet
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Gary Sherlock
|6-1
|8
|Concord Jet
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Brian J. Koriner
|4-1
|9
|Mad Mike
|Heriberto Figueroa
|115
|Steven Miyadi
|8-1
|10
|Kid Koil
|Martin Pedroza
|122
|Adam Kitchingman
|6-1
|Also Eligible
|11
|Handsome John
|Kyle Frey
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|12
|Golden Image
|Diego Sanchez
|122
|Daniel Dunham
|30-1
SEVENTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Unpossible
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Brian J. Koriner
|5-1
|2
|More Honor
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Mark Glatt
|5-1
|75,000
|3
|Jimmy Chila
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|4
|So Long Sailor
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|Peter Miller
|7-2
|5
|Heartfullofstars
|Corey Nakatani
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|3-1
|6
|Calexman
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Vladimir Cerin
|5-2
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Brandon's Law
|Geovanni Franco
|123
|Vladimir Cerin
|5-2
|30,000
|2
|Sea Glass
|Heriberto Figueroa
|116
|Ian Kruljac
|6-1
|30,000
|3
|M D's Jewel
|Edgar Payeras
|116
|Nestor M. Capitaine
|50-1
|30,000
|4
|Takes Two to Tenga
|Martin Garcia
|123
|Jeff Mullins
|5-1
|30,000
|5
|Loves Image
|Anthony Locke
|123
|Manuel Calvario
|20-1
|30,000
|6
|Princess Areni
|Asa Espinoza
|116
|Richard Baltas
|8-5
|30,000
|7
|Daisy's Stormcat
|Octavio Vergara, Jr.
|123
|Marcelo Polanco
|50-1
|30,000
|8
|Garrulous Gal
|Evin Roman
|123
|Adam Kitchingman
|8-1
|30,000
|9
|Gray Diva
|Stewart Elliott
|123
|Art Sherman
|8-1
|30,000
|10
|Pray for Corday
|Martin Pedroza
|123
|Sal Gonzalez
|20-1
|30,000