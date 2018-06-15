Racing! What’s California racing without angst?

Santa Anita Charts Results for Thursday, June 14. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 35th day of a 42-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.46 46.60 59.97

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Lippy 122 3 5 2–½ 1–hd 2–2½ 1–nk Gutierrez 0.70 6 Scatapulp 122 5 1 1–hd 2–2 1–hd 2–1¾ Pedroza 22.20 3 Nardini 115 2 2 5–2 3–1 3–5 3–6¼ Espinoza 2.40 7 Jellybeankristine 122 6 4 4–½ 5–2½ 4–1 4–½ Talamo 19.10 8 Blueberry Princess 122 7 8 7–1 6–½ 5–1 5–1 Franco 7.80 5 California Appeal 122 4 3 3–1 4–hd 6–1½ 6–4¼ Van Dyke 12.00 1 Depende de Ti 122 1 6 6–hd 7–4 7–5 7–6¾ Roman 70.10 9 Awepollonia 122 8 7 8 8 8 8 Delgadillo 81.20

4 LIPPY 3.40 2.60 2.10 6 SCATAPULP 10.80 4.80 3 NARDINI 3.20

$1 EXACTA (4-6) $12.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-3-7) $21.26 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-6-3-7-8) $461.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-3) $23.90

Winner–Lippy Ch.f.2 by Square Eddie out of Sarah Jade, by Jade Hunter. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $130,063 Exacta Pool $72,655 Superfecta Pool $35,064 Super High Five Pool $2,418 Trifecta Pool $45,311. Scratched–Rolinga.

LIPPY had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back to the lead under urging a sixteenth out and gamely prevailed. SCATAPULP dueled three deep then outside the winner, put a head in front in midstretch and continued willingly but was outgamed. NARDINI chased just off the rail, was momentarily in a bit tight off heels into the turn, angled to the inside on the bend, came out in midstretch and bested the others. JELLYBEANKRISTINE stalked outside then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. BLUEBERRY PRINCESS hopped slightly in a bit of a slow start, chased off the inside, came a bit wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. CALIFORNIA APPEAL dueled between horses, dropped back between foes on the turn, continued a bit off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. DEPENDE DE TI saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive. AWEPOLLONIA a bit slow to begin, chased outside a rival, dropped back off the rail on the turn and gave way.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 23.77 47.52 1:11.82 1:23.92 1:36.24

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Dreams of Valor 123 5 1 1–1 1–1 1–1 1–2½ 1–½ Maldonado 16.40 3 Dr. Troutman 123 3 2 4–1 4–hd 4–1 5–1½ 2–½ Pereira 3.80 7 Extreme Heat 116 7 5 3–hd 3–1 3–½ 3–hd 3–ns Espinoza 8.20 8 Souter 125 8 8 8 5–½ 6–1½ 4–hd 4–1¼ Talamo 4.00 4 Hot American 118 4 7 7–hd 6–1½ 5–hd 6–1½ 5–½ Van Dyke 2.60 1 Amazon Cry 123 1 6 5–hd 7–hd 7–½ 8 6–hd Franco 2.70 6 Taste's Legend 123 6 3 2–½ 2–½ 2–1 2–hd 7–¾ Pedroza 35.30 2 For Him 120 2 4 6–hd 8 8 7–hd 8 Roman 21.70

5 DREAMS OF VALOR 34.80 14.00 8.20 3 DR. TROUTMAN 6.40 4.20 7 EXTREME HEAT 5.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $65.40 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $82.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-7-8) $238.63 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-7) $332.15 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-3-7-8-4) Carryover $1,214

Winner–Dreams of Valor Ch.g.4 by Majestic Warrior out of Dreamingly, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Whisper Hill Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Craig Dollase. Owner: Masino Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $179,771 Daily Double Pool $33,911 Exacta Pool $108,078 Superfecta Pool $46,652 Trifecta Pool $70,244 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,590. Scratched–none.

DREAMS OF VALOR sped to the early lead, angled in and set all the pace along the inside, kicked clear in the stretch and held on gamely under urging. DR. TROUTMAN also angled in and stalked inside, came out a bit in deep stretch and continued willingly between foes on the line. EXTREME HEAT three deep between horses on the first turn, stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, was between foes through the drive and also went willingly late. SOUTER (GB) broke slightly in the air and a bit slowly, stalked four wide on the first turn then three deep on the backstretch and second turn, came four wide into the stretch, continued four wide through the drive and also finished with interest. HOT AMERICAN three deep on the first turn, stalked between horses to the stretch and lacked the needed rally. AMAZON CRY saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside into the stretch and split rivals late but lacked the needed rally. TASTE'S LEGEND between horse early, stalked just off the rail, continued between foes in midstretch and weakened some late. FOR HIM chased between horses on the first turn then outside a rival on the backstretch and most of the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally.

THIRD RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.04 46.31 59.85

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Naughty Tiger 122 7 1 1–3 1–4 1–4½ 1–3¾ Fuentes 1.90 5 Swing Thoughts 122 5 6 2–½ 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–2¼ Conner 32.20 1 Naturalborn Singer 115 1 8 4–hd 3–hd 3–hd 3–nk Figueroa 5.70 10 Takahiro's Dream 122 9 3 3–1 4–2½ 4–2½ 4–ns Pedroza 4.50 4 Settle It 122 4 2 6–1½ 6–4 5–1 5–4¼ Gutierrez 2.40 6 Daddy's Mistress 122 6 5 7–1 8–hd 7–3 6–1½ Roman 8.40 2 Time for Suzzie 122 2 4 5–hd 5–hd 6–4 7–11¾ Pereira 25.30 3 Win Win 123 3 7 8–hd 7–hd 8–hd 8–½ Aragon 33.70 8 Blazed Glory 122 8 9 9 9 9 9 T Baze 32.60

7 NAUGHTY TIGER 5.80 4.00 2.80 5 SWING THOUGHTS 23.20 12.00 1 NATURALBORN SINGER 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-7) $97.60 $1 EXACTA (7-5) $51.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-1-10) $117.03 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-5-1-10-4) $5,061.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-1) $123.75

Winner–Naughty Tiger Ch.f.2 by Smiling Tiger out of Naughty Nightie, by Red Giant. Bred by Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA). Trainer: Edward R. Freeman. Owner: Blackburn, Brian, Freeman, Edward R, Hunt, Shannon, Marsdsen, Mike, Murigo, Antony and Albert, Darri. Mutuel Pool $175,093 Daily Double Pool $17,287 Exacta Pool $100,009 Superfecta Pool $51,653 Super High Five Pool $5,042 Trifecta Pool $65,194. Scratched–Lakerzwin. $1 Pick Three (4-5-7) paid $118.00. Pick Three Pool $39,690.

NAUGHTY TIGER had speed outside a rival then kicked clear, angled in on the turn and opened up, remained clear in the stretch under left handed urging and steady handling then a long hold late. SWING THOUGHTS stalked the winner a bit off the rail throughout and bested the others. NATURALBORN SINGER broke in a bit, saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and just held third. TAKAHIRO'S DREAM stalked outside then alongside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch, drifted in some in the final furlong and was edged for third between foes late. SETTLE IT was in a good position stalking the pace three deep then outside a rival, continued three wide into the stretch and also was edged for a minor share three wide on the line. DADDY'S MISTRESS chased outside then off the rail, continued three deep leaving the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. TIME FOR SUZZIE stalked between horses then a bit off the rail leaving the turn and weakened. WIN WIN chased a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, dropped back into the stretch and had little left for the drive. BLAZED GLORY settled outside then alongside a rival, was between foes leaving the turn and gave way.

FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 21.87 45.19 57.65 1:10.76

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Treasure Hunter 118 4 5 1–1 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–1¾ Bejarano 2.30 1 Sequentially 123 1 3 2–hd 2–1 2–2 2–3¾ Stevens 5.30 6 Caray 123 6 2 3–hd 3–½ 3–3 3–ns Pereira 2.10 2 John and Montan 123 2 6 6 6 5–7 4–7¾ Ceballos 11.20 5 Gringo Star 111 5 1 4–1½ 4–5 4–½ 5–14 Figueroa 3.90 3 Quad 118 3 4 5–10 5–1 6 6 Talamo 6.80

4 TREASURE HUNTER 6.60 3.40 2.20 1 SEQUENTIALLY 5.00 2.40 6 CARAY 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4) $25.00 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $13.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-6-2) $13.86 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-6) $19.15

Winner–Treasure Hunter B.g.3 by Treasure Beach (GB) out of Bouvet, by Touch Gold. Bred by Norman G. Houston III (KY). Trainer: G. F. Almeida. Owner: Heart Racing Stables. Mutuel Pool $157,372 Daily Double Pool $20,058 Exacta Pool $84,897 Superfecta Pool $34,551 Trifecta Pool $53,526. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-7-4) paid $254.00. Pick Three Pool $17,150.

TREASURE HUNTER sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, responded when rivals loomed a half mile out, inched clear again on the turn and held on gamely under urging. SEQUENTIALLY saved ground stalking the pace, inched forward a half mile out, came out a bit into the stretch and was clearly second best. CARAY close up stalking the winner three deep to the stretch, just held third. JOHN AND MONTAN broke with the field then dropped back off the rail, began to advance leaving the turn, came three deep into the stretch and just missed the show. GRINGO STAR had good early speed and stalked between horses, continued a bit off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. QUAD well placed stalking the pace a bit off the rail, fell back some on the turn and gave way.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.78 46.90 1:12.73 1:26.35 1:40.21

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Frankie Machine 116 2 2 4–1½ 4–1 3–3 2–hd 1–½ Espinoza 17.70 8 Earnednevergiven 123 8 9 1–hd 1–hd 1–½ 1–2½ 2–5½ Pedroza 10.60 7 Skagit River 116 7 10 10 10 8–4 7–4 3–1¼ Payeras 46.80 9 Jump the Tracks 123 9 3 2–hd 2–2 2–2½ 3–5 4–¾ Ceballos 1.30 5 Typhoon Harry 116 5 6 8–3½ 7–hd 7–2½ 5–hd 5–hd Figueroa 58.20 1 Nate's Attack 123 1 5 7–hd 5–½ 4–1½ 4–1 6–½ Talamo 10.30 3 June Two Four 123 3 7 6–hd 6–1½ 5–hd 6–hd 7–19¾ Gutierrez 4.30 4 Courtship 123 4 8 9–4½ 9–1½ 6–hd 8–10 8–22 T Baze 27.60 10 Ivy Mike 123 10 4 3–2½ 3–1 9–4½ 9–4½ 9–nk Mn Garcia 20.90 6 Fire Rooster 123 6 1 5–½ 8–4 10 10 10 Franco 3.60

2 FRANKIE MACHINE 37.40 18.00 13.00 8 EARNEDNEVERGIVEN 12.20 8.00 7 SKAGIT RIVER 15.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2) $143.00 $1 EXACTA (2-8) $163.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-8-7-9) $1,545.82 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-8-7) $2,733.60 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-8-7-9-5) Carryover $2,054

Winner–Frankie Machine Dbb.g.3 by Wilburn out of Letthepartybegin, by Bertrando. Bred by John Fradkin & Diane Fradkin (KY). Trainer: Scott Hansen. Owner: Hansen, Scott and Laura. Mutuel Pool $199,583 Daily Double Pool $20,350 Exacta Pool $119,670 Superfecta Pool $71,087 Trifecta Pool $87,490 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,691. Scratched–Derby Factor. $1 Pick Three (7-4-2) paid $225.70. Pick Three Pool $47,852. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-7/9-4-2) 33 tickets with 4 correct paid $2,558.45. Pick Four Pool $110,631. 50-Cent Pick Five (2/4-5-7/9-4-2) 37 tickets with 5 correct paid $7,508.40. Pick Five Pool $321,725.

FRANKIE MACHINE saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and into the stretch and rallied under urging to get up nearing the wire. EARNEDNEVERGIVEN had speed between horses then off the rail, angled in and dueled inside, inched clear in the stretch and held on well but was caught late. SKAGIT RIVER settled three deep then off the rail, moved up a bit off the fence on the second turn and outside a rival into the stretch, split horses past midstretch and gained the show toward the inside. JUMP THE TRACKS had speed three deep between horses, dueled between foes then outside the runner-up and weakened in the drive. TYPHOON HARRY chased three deep then four wide on the backstretch, angled in and split horses on the second turn, continued outside a rival into the stretch and did not rally. NATE'S ATTACK chased inside, split horses on the backstretch, came three deep into the stretch and lacked a rally. JUNE TWO FOUR settled between horses chasing the pace, continued outside a rival on the backstretch and three deep on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. COURTSHIP saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back in the stretch and gave way. IVY MIKE had speed four wide into the first turn, dueled three deep then stalked outside a rival, dropped back three deep on the second turn, also gave way and was eased in the stretch. FIRE ROOSTER had speed off the rail and steadied into the first turn, stalked between horses then off the rail, dropped back fast into and on the second turn, also gave way and was eased in the drive.

SIXTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.26 43.79 1:07.15 1:13.47

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Go On Mary 123 1 1 1–1½ 1–hd 1–3 1–3½ Prat 7.00 3 Goseecal 123 3 5 6–2½ 6–1½ 6–3 2–1¼ Stevens 1.90 4 Tizanillusion 123 4 4 5–1 5–2 3–½ 3–2 Conner 3.90 2 Lori's Attitude 123 2 2 3–1 3–½ 4–1 4–nk Bejarano 2.80 5 Robin's Love 123 5 3 4–1½ 4–hd 5–hd 5–½ T Baze 7.40 8 Noble Dancer 125 8 6 2–1 2–2 2–hd 6–¾ Franco 28.80 7 Demigoddess 123 7 7 7–1 8 7–½ 7–ns Pereira 52.20 6 Battleground State 125 6 8 8 7–hd 8 8 Van Dyke 10.30

1 GO ON MARY 16.00 6.20 4.20 3 GOSEECAL 3.20 2.60 4 TIZANILLUSION 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1) $354.80 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $26.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-4-2) $20.84 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-3-4-2-5) $730.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-4) $48.90

Winner–Go On Mary B.f.4 by Broken Vow out of Blue Orleans, by Bluegrass Cat. Bred by WinStar Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: McShane Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $234,454 Daily Double Pool $19,413 Exacta Pool $138,438 Superfecta Pool $70,793 Super High Five Pool $8,793 Trifecta Pool $96,460. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-2-1) paid $551.50. Pick Three Pool $25,670.

GO ON MARY sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then dueled inside leaving the hill, inched away into the stretch, kicked clear under urging and proved best. GOSEECAL saved ground chasing the pace to the stretch, split rivals a sixteenth out and gained the place toward the inside. TIZANILLUSION chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. LORI'S ATTITUDE stalked a bit off the rail then inside down the hill and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. ROBIN'S LOVE settled outside a rival stalking the pace, continued between foes into the stretch and did not rally. NOBLE DANCER (IRE) stalked outside a rival, bid alongside the winner to duel for the lead, drifted four wide into the stretch and weakened. DEMIGODDESS settled off the rail then a bit off the fence leaving the hill and lacked a rally. BATTLEGROUND STATE allowed to settle off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and also lacked the necessary response. Rail on hill at 14 feet.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.88 47.89 1:12.94 1:25.92 1:39.08

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Muchos Besos 122 1 4 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 1–nk Mt Garcia 3.00 9 Ground Rules 122 9 6 8–1 8–hd 8–1 6–½ 2–½ Elliott 3.50 2 Banze No Oeste 122 2 3 6–2½ 5–hd 4–hd 3–2 3–½ Pena 34.40 3 Pioneerof the West 115 3 9 7–2½ 7–2 6–2½ 4–½ 4–nk Espinoza 11.30 7 Gonna Fly Now 122 7 2 3–hd 3–hd 2–1 2–hd 5–3¾ Vergara, Jr. 4.10 8 Out of Patience 122 8 5 4–1 4–1½ 3–½ 5–1 6–¾ Pereira 4.20 4 Shackleford Banks 122 4 8 9 9 7–hd 8–6 7–1¾ Frey 8.20 5 Trifecta 122 5 1 2–½ 2–½ 5–1 7–hd 8–9¾ Stevens 9.50 6 Most Determined 115 6 7 5–hd 6–3 9 9 9 Figueroa 53.60

1 MUCHOS BESOS 8.00 4.00 3.40 9 GROUND RULES 4.80 4.00 2 BANZE NO OESTE (BRZ) 11.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1) $87.20 $1 EXACTA (1-9) $18.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-9-2-3) $241.54 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-9-2) $152.85 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-9-2-3-7) Carryover $2,588

Winner–Muchos Besos Grr.g.9 by Macho Uno out of Ryn, by Mr. Prospector. Bred by Hermitage Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Javier Jose Sierra. Owner: Hugo E. Catalan. Mutuel Pool $212,796 Daily Double Pool $28,881 Exacta Pool $130,400 Superfecta Pool $62,711 Trifecta Pool $91,748 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,391. Claimed–Out of Patience by Holden, Mark and Barnes, Michelle. Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-1-1) paid $934.00. Pick Three Pool $23,931.

MUCHOS BESOS had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back between horses through the final furlong and held on gamely under urging. GROUND RULES five wide early, went three deep into the first turn, chased outside a rival, split horses leaving the second turn, came out four wide into the stretch and closed with a rush late. BANZE NO OESTE (BRZ) saved ground stalking the pace, bid inside in the stretch and continued gamely to the end. PIONEEROF THE WEST stalked the pace inside, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and finished with interest. GONNA FLY NOW prompted the pace three deep between foes then outside the winner leaving the second turn and into the stretch, fought back three wide as the rider lost the whip in midstretch and was outfinished. OUT OF PATIENCE prompted the pace four wide, stalked three deep leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. SHACKLEFORD BANKS chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, swung out into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. TRIFECTA had good early speed and dueled between horses, stalked between foes leaving the second turn and weakened. MOST DETERMINED chased outside, went up five wide on the backstretch, dropped back three deep as the rider lost the whip midway on the second turn and had little left for the stretch.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 23.66 47.73 1:11.88 1:24.20 1:36.47

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Foxtail 125 5 1 1–½ 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 1–2 T Baze 2.90 8 Into Glamour 120 7 3 2–1 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–2 2–½ Franco 2.60 2 Sunday Prophet 125 1 4 3–½ 4–hd 3–hd 3–3 3–3¼ Prat 1.80 9 Eye of the River 121 8 6 6–2½ 6–1 5–½ 6–2½ 4–¾ Pereira 22.70 4 On a Toot 121 3 7 7–½ 7–½ 6–1 5–hd 5–1¼ Harvey 48.10 3 Gia Lula 120 2 2 5–hd 5–hd 4–1½ 4–hd 6–2¼ Conner 7.80 7 Aha 120 6 5 4–hd 3–hd 7–1½ 7–1½ 7–¾ Blanc 22.80 5 Fluorescent 125 4 8 8 8 8 8 8 Van Dyke 11.50

6 FOXTAIL 7.80 4.00 2.40 8 INTO GLAMOUR 3.80 2.60 2 SUNDAY PROPHET 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6) $35.00 $1 EXACTA (6-8) $14.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-8-2-9) $20.40 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-8-2-9-4) $1,525.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-8-2) $17.80

Winner–Foxtail B.f.4 by Mizzen Mast out of Surf Babe, by E Dubai. Bred by Joseph J. Perrotta (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $241,734 Daily Double Pool $80,336 Exacta Pool $138,137 Superfecta Pool $83,817 Super High Five Pool $23,213 Trifecta Pool $103,292. Scratched–Chalky (IRE), Conformation, Grecian Fort, Memorys Star, Our Slick Chick. $1 Pick Three (1-1-6) paid $158.80. Pick Three Pool $132,437. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-1-1-6) 112 tickets with 4 correct paid $2,313.40. Pick Four Pool $340,560. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-2-1-1-6) 20 tickets with 5 correct paid $6,350.90. Pick Five Pool $166,428. $2 Pick Six (7/9-4-2-1-1-6) 30 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $262.40. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (7/9-4-2-1-1-6) 1 ticket with 6 correct paid $236,857.80. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $68,772.

FOXTAIL angled in and set a pressured pace inside, fought back to a short lead in midstretch, inched clear under urging a sixteenth out and proved best. INTO GLAMOUR also angled in and pressed the pace outside the winner, briefly put a head in front in upper stretch, could not match that one late but held second. SUNDAY PROPHET saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and was edged for the place. EYE OF THE RIVER stalked four wide then three deep leaving the second turn, angled in between horses into the stretch and weakened. ON A TOOT chased inside then a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, came out on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. GIA LULA stalked between horses then outside a rival leaving the second turn, angled to the inside in the drive and lacked a further response. AHA well placed stalking the pace three deep between horses, was shuffled back and angled in on the second turn, came out in upper stretch and weakened. FLUORESCENT chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail leaving the second turn and did not rally.