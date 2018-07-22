Racing! Got a free Saratoga offer for today

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we look at the smart move made by trainer John Sadler in the San Diego Handicap.

Sadler had three horses in Saturday’s Grade 2 $200,000 San Diego Handicap and you had to figure they all wouldn’t go. Conventional wisdom was that Accelerate, seemingly his best, would be one of those to run.

Catalina Cruiser, who like Accelerate is owned by Kosta and Pete Hronis , cruised (sorry for the obvious word play) to a dominating win in the San Diego by 6 3/4 lengths. And he looked even better doing it.

Now this could lead to a possible showdown with his stablemate Accelerate in the Pacific Classic on Aug. 18. If they decide to split the two, Accelerate could end up in the Whitney on Aug. 4 at Saratoga.

Any way you look at it, Sadler knew what he had in Catalina Cruiser, a slow developing colt that is undefeated at 4-year-old after only three races.

“The nickname of this horse around the barn is ‘The best horse nobody’s heard of.’ Today we changed it to ‘the next big thing,’” Sadler said. “We’ve loved this horse from day one. He’s showed a lot of potential, but we’ve had to be patient with him. [Saturday] he showed us what we thought he could do. We’re not going to run two in the Pacific Classic. We’re going to run one horse to be determined. We’re going to see how these horses (Accelerate, Catalina Cruiser) train over the track and pull up.”

And who says this newsletter doesn’t pay for itself? Actually, since it’s free it already pays for itself. Nevertheless, here’s a bargain you can’t pass up. Rob Henie , who authors our weekly handicapping lesson, is offering free to our subscribers, his full-card Saratoga picks for Sunday.

Here’s what you need to do, go to eastcoasthorseracing.com , then the “contact us” tab and his email pops up. Send him an email saying you are an L.A. Times horse racing newsletter subscriber and Rob will send you one. You can also just send an email to report@eastcoasthorseracing.com and it cuts out the middle step. But remember, it’s for L.A. Times newsletter subscribers only.

In the second stakes race, the $200,000 San Clemente Stakes for 3-year-old fillies going a mile on the turf, War Heroine ran a perfect race on the front and had enough left in the stretch to hold off Ollie’s Candy by a neck.

“She’s an extremely fast filly,” winning jockey Tyler Baze said. “But it isn’t so much about the speed, it’s about how they’re expanding their energy. She was doing it well [Saturday]. I knew she was good for a mile, she’s all heart.”

“I didn’t think we’d be on the lead and I told Tyler she doesn’t need to be, but if they give it to you take it,” Miller said. “He rode a super race, got reasonable fractions and she really kicked home strong. I see no reason not to try her in the Del Mar Oaks.”

There are two stakes races on Sunday’s nine-race card beginning at 2 p.m. The best of the two is the Grade 2 $250,000 Eddie Read Stakes, for older horses going 1 1/8 miles on the turf. It’s really a wide-open race and a field of 11.

Itsinthepost, for Jeff Mullins and ridden by Baze, is the 5-2 favorite. He’s won four of his last five, all of those victories at Santa Anita. His last race was a 1 ¼-length win in the Charlie Whittingham Stakes. He’s run nine of his 35 races at Del Mar, but never won there. Itsinthepost has 10 lifetime wins.

Hunt, an Irish bred, is the 3-1 second favorite for Phil D’Amato and Flavien Prat . He won this race last year in addition to the Del Mar Handicap. Hunt has a two-race winning streak taking the Grade 1 Shoemaker Mile at Santa Anita and the Seabiscuit Handicap at Del Mar. He won three of his nine Del Mar races and nine of 27 lifetime.

Also to contend with should be Sharp Samurai, at 7-2, for Mark Glatt and Gary Stevens . He has won five of his last six including three graded stakes victories. He’s seven of 11 lifetime and two for three at Del Mar.

The other stakes is the $75,000 Wickerr Stakes for older horses going a mile on the turf. Conquest Tsunami is the 7-2 favorite. He’s well traveled having run his last two races at Belmont and in Dubai. This will be his first start at Del Mar. He is trained by Miller and ridden by Victor Espinoza .

It looks like any of the big three can win the Eddie Read but let's go with the better of the three prices in Sharp Samurai. The Glatt-trained gelding came back with a good victory and loves this course, so let's take him right back in this Grade 2 event.

The morning-line price isn’t enticing but McFarland USA is in the concluding leg of the Pick 4 /Pick 6 and looks extremely tough to beat. He missed the break while sixth in the Vandy’s Flash Handicap three weeks ago when facing the streaking winner A Political Lady, who was posting her third stakes victory this year. This gelding lost a narrow photo at tonight’s 330-yard distance two outs ago and is only one of two multiple winners in this field. The other two-time winner, Corona Thru Fire, has scored both his wins at 300 yards.

Still looking to jump the circulation of this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up . Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.

Del Mar Charts Results for Saturday, July 21. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 4th day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $60,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.40 46.03 58.35 1:11.31

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Chasin Lucas 113 7 4 3–1 1–hd 1–2½ 1–4¼ Espinoza 1.10 1 Coco Kisses 120 1 6 2–hd 2–2 2–2½ 2–2¼ Stevens 3.10 2 Into Rissa 120 2 7 7 6–1½ 4–1½ 3–1 Talamo 28.00 4 Desired Edge 120 4 5 4–hd 3–1½ 3–2 4–1¼ T Baze 3.60 3 Rocketann 124 3 3 6–hd 7 5–hd 5–4¼ Frey 20.70 5 Queen Shelly Ann 120 5 2 5–2 4–½ 6–4 6–7½ Gutierrez 7.40 6 Jabber Now 124 6 1 1–hd 5–hd 7 7 Franco 14.20

7 CHASIN LUCAS 4.20 2.60 2.40 1 COCO KISSES 3.40 2.80 2 INTO RISSA 6.40

$1 EXACTA (7-1) $6.10 $2 QUINELLA (1-7) $7.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-2-4) $13.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-2) $23.70

Winner–Chasin Lucas Dbb.f.3 by Shanghai Bobby out of Tiz Gentle, by Tiznow. Bred by Milt A. Policzer (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Agnew, Dan J., Schneider, Gerry and Xitco, John V.. Mutuel Pool $299,604 Exacta Pool $151,804 Quinella Pool $7,390 Superfecta Pool $62,788 Trifecta Pool $110,984. Scratched–none.

CHASIN LUCAS had good early speed and dueled three deep then took the lead outside a rival leaving the turn, kicked clear under urging in the stretch and proved best. COCO KISSES broke out some and was bumped in a bit of a slow start, went up inside to duel for the lead, came a bit off the rail leaving the turn, continued inside in the stretch and was clearly second best. INTO RISSA also bumped in a bit of a slow start, saved ground chasing the pace, came out some into the stretch and gained the show. DESIRED EDGE stalked between horses then inside on the turn and into the stretch, came a bit off the inside in midstretch and lacked a rally.. ROCKETANN chased off the inside then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. QUEEN SHELLY ANN stalked outside a rival then three deep leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. JABBER NOW had speed off the rail then dueled between horses, dropped back outside foe then between rivals leaving the turn and gave way.

SECOND RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.80 46.38 1:11.57 1:18.29

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Gringo Star 120 4 4 1–½ 1–hd 1–2½ 1–2¾ Quinonez 3.30 2 Gryffindor 113 2 8 7–hd 7–1 5–1 2–1½ Payeras 46.20 6 Wheresthemoneyjack 122 6 2 6–2 6–2½ 7–2 3–hd Fuentes 19.20 8 Son of a Royal 117 8 1 4–hd 4–1½ 2–1½ 4–1½ Espinoza 2.50 7 Michael Mundo 120 7 3 8 8 8 5–1¼ Mt Garcia 11.90 3 Ghostly Who 120 3 6 2–hd 2–hd 3–1½ 6–1¼ Nakatani 4.60 5 Smuggler Union 124 5 5 3–hd 3–½ 4–hd 7–¾ Ocampo 5.40 1 Two Hail Marys 124 1 7 5–1½ 5–1½ 6–hd 8 Roman 4.20

4 GRINGO STAR 8.60 5.20 3.80 2 GRYFFINDOR 30.40 9.60 6 WHERESTHEMONEYJACK 8.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4) $22.20 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $120.70 $2 QUINELLA (2-4) $81.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-6-8) $507.34 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-6) $395.00

Winner–Gringo Star Ch.g.3 by Good Journey out of Centerofattention, by Beau Genius. Bred by Dennis Grenier & Norine Grenier (CA). Trainer: Ian Kruljac. Owner: Grenier, Dennis and Norine. Mutuel Pool $348,599 Daily Double Pool $68,304 Exacta Pool $192,544 Quinella Pool $10,558 Superfecta Pool $81,323 Trifecta Pool $136,764. Claimed–Two Hail Marys by SJK Racing Stable. Trainer: Paul Aguirre. Scratched–none.

GRINGO STAR dueled three deep between foes then between horses midway on the turn, inched away off the rail leaving the turn and drew clear under urging. GRYFFINDOR chased inside then off the rail, came out on the turn and three deep into the stretch and gained the place. WHERESTHEMONEYJACK stalked between horses early then off the rail, came out in the stretch and edged a foe late for the show. SON OF A ROYAL pressed the pace five wide on the backstretch and four wide midway on the turn, stalked outside leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for third. MICHAEL MUNDO settled outside then off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. GHOSTLY WHO had good early speed and dueled between horses, stalked a bit off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. SMUGGLER UNION prompted the pace four wide between foes then three deep between rivals midway on the turn, stalked leaving the bend, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened. TWO HAIL MARYS went up inside to press the pace, fell back inside on the turn and weakened in the drive.

THIRD RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $65,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.66 45.34 1:10.06 1:16.70

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Horse Greedy 120 6 3 2–hd 3–½ 1–hd 1–½ Elliott 1.20 5 Conqueror 120 5 1 6–½ 7 4–hd 2–hd Desormeaux 5.70 3 Allaboutaction 120 3 4 1–hd 1–1 2–½ 3–1 Pereira 3.60 4 Jan's Reserve 120 4 5 4–1 2–hd 3–2 4–2¼ Pedroza 12.00 2 Malibu Alex 122 2 7 7 6–½ 7 5–1½ Bejarano 13.90 7 Graycaster 118 7 2 3–½ 4–1 6–hd 6–1½ Prat 4.80 1 K Thirty Eight 115 1 6 5–hd 5–hd 5–hd 7 Espinoza 17.30

6 HORSE GREEDY 4.40 3.00 2.40 5 CONQUEROR 5.00 3.00 3 ALLABOUTACTION 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6) $25.40 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $9.00 $2 QUINELLA (5-6) $11.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-3-4) $15.94 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-3) $20.30

Winner–Horse Greedy Dbb.g.5 by Horse Greeley out of Southern Breeze, by General Royal. Bred by Pope McLean, Pope McLean Jr & MarcMcLean (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $413,189 Daily Double Pool $35,697 Exacta Pool $220,532 Quinella Pool $9,328 Superfecta Pool $84,073 Trifecta Pool $146,820. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (7-4-6) paid $25.20. Pick Three Pool $90,391.

HORSE GREEDY dueled three deep between horses, stalked under urging midway on the turn, re-bid three wide into the stretch, gained the advantage outside foes in midstretch and held gamely between foes under urging. CONQUEROR stalked outside then three deep to the stretch, came out in midstretch and finished willingly outside foes. ALLABOUTACTION had speed between horses then dueled inside, inched away briefly on the turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, fought back just off the inside through the drive and continued gamely to the wire. JAN'S RESERVE dueled between horses then stalked between foes midway on the turn, re-bid between rivals into and through the stretch and was outfinished late. MALIBU ALEX stalked a bit off the rail then between horses to the stretch, came out past midstretch and did not rally. GRAYCASTER pressed the pace four wide then stalked outside leaving the turn, bid again four wide into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. K THIRTY EIGHT close up stalking the pace inside, continued along the rail on the turn and in the stretch and also weakened in the final furlong.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $100,000. Time 23.31 47.24 1:11.42 1:23.30 1:34.76

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Vasilika 124 6 7 4–hd 3–hd 3–1 1–hd 1–2¼ Prat 0.70 1 Barleysugar 120 1 5 6–1½ 6–1½ 6–1½ 3–½ 2–ns T Baze 12.90 3 Melissa Jane 120 3 4 5–2 5–1 5–hd 4–1 3–½ Blanc 21.30 9 Sheeza Milky Way 120 9 3 10 10 10 8–hd 4–2 Stevens 16.20 7 Algorhythmic 120 7 1 1–1 1–½ 1–½ 2–1½ 5–½ Van Dyke 9.10 10 Moonless Sky 120 10 9 7–1½ 7–hd 7–hd 9–½ 6–ns Bejarano 19.30 5 Pricedtoperfection 120 5 10 8–hd 8–hd 8–hd 7–hd 7–¾ Conner 53.90 2 Shenandoah Queen 120 2 6 3–1 4–½ 4–hd 6–1½ 8–1¼ Espinoza 8.30 4 Dreamarcher 115 4 8 9–2 9–2½ 9–1 10 9–1½ Espinoza 32.30 8 Shy Carmelita 122 8 2 2–½ 2–1 2–hd 5–hd 10 Talamo 7.10

6 VASILIKA 3.40 2.80 2.40 1 BARLEYSUGAR (IRE) 7.00 6.20 3 MELISSA JANE (GB) 5.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6) $7.40 $1 EXACTA (6-1) $13.60 $2 QUINELLA (1-6) $21.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-3-9) $71.01 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-3) $55.50

Winner–Vasilika Ch.f.4 by Skipshot out of La Belle Marquet, by Marquetry. Bred by Mikhail Yanakov (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer . Owner: All Schlaich Stables LLC, Hollendorfer, LLC, Gatto Racing, LLC and Todaro, G.. Mutuel Pool $490,251 Daily Double Pool $51,160 Exacta Pool $281,840 Quinella Pool $11,697 Superfecta Pool $131,623 Trifecta Pool $199,638. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-6-6) paid $23.90. Pick Three Pool $50,044.

VASILIKA stalked three deep then outside a rival, bid three wide on the second turn, took a short lead outside the pacesetter nearing midstretch and won clear under urging. BARLEYSUGAR (IRE) chased inside then just off the rail leaving the backstretch, went three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and edged rivals for the place. MELISSA JANE (GB) chased between rivals, came three deep into the stretch and just missed second. SHEEZA MILKY WAY angled in and settled off the pace inside, came out on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and was edged for a minor award outside foes. ALGORHYTHMIC sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, fought back on the backstretch and second turn and in the stretch and weakened late. MOONLESS SKY three deep early, chased outside a rival then three wide leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. PRICEDTOPERFECTION settled outside a rival chasing the pace, continued between foes into the stretch and lacked the necessary late kick. SHENANDOAH QUEEN saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside on thee second turn and into the stretch and weakened. DREAMARCHER also saved ground chasing the pace, came out off heels for room in deep stretch and did not rally. SHY CARMELITA stalked outside a rival then off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter on the backstretch and between foes on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the drive, then was unsaddled at the end of the stretch and vanned off.

FIFTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $43,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $150,000. Time 21.93 46.23 59.37

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Mason Dixon 120 6 5 4–hd 5–2 5–8 1–¾ Prat 11.50 9 Seven Scents 120 9 7 6–1½ 4–hd 4–hd 2–hd T Baze 6.40 3 No Treble 120 3 3 2–1½ 1–hd 2–3 3–hd Maldonado 2.60 4 Fortnite Dance 113 4 1 3–5 3–8 1–hd 4–5¼ Figueroa 7.30 1 Linemaker 115 1 9 7–2 7–3 6–½ 5–4½ Espinoza 19.70 8 Carbon Zero 122 8 8 9 8–½ 8–1 6–hd Ocampo 62.10 2 Its Gonna Hurt 120 2 2 1–hd 2–1 3–½ 7–1 Pereira 1.30 5 The Creep 120 5 6 5–1½ 6–4 7–2½ 8–¾ Frey 14.80 7 Knight's Cross 120 7 4 8–1 9 9 9 Desormeaux 29.00

6 MASON DIXON 25.00 8.20 4.60 9 SEVEN SCENTS 5.60 3.40 3 NO TREBLE 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6) $37.60 $1 EXACTA (6-9) $66.80 $2 QUINELLA (6-9) $68.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-9-3-4) $154.82 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-9-3) $133.85

Winner–Mason Dixon B.c.2 by Union Rags out of Katerbug, by Pulpit. Bred by G. Watts Humphrey Jr. (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Great Friends Stable, Hornstock, Steve, Keh, Steven and Pappas, Greg. Mutuel Pool $461,620 Daily Double Pool $40,713 Exacta Pool $249,020 Quinella Pool $11,220 Superfecta Pool $108,141 Trifecta Pool $169,019. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-6-6) paid $44.40. Pick Three Pool $86,561. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-6-6-6) 4 correct paid $162.25. Pick Four Pool $296,693. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-4-6-6-6) 5 correct paid $340.70. Pick Five Pool $783,624.

MASON DIXON chased outside a rival or off the rail, came out into the stretch and rallied under urging to get up four wide late. SEVEN SCENTS settled off the inside, angled in on the turn, came out in upper stretch and dove to the rail in deep stretch and finished well. NO TREBLE had speed between foes then dueled outside a rival, fought back leaving the turn and in the stretch and held third between foes late. FORTNITE DANCE three deep early, stalked off the rail, bid three wide into the stretch to gain the lead, battled outside a foe and was edged for the show between rivals late. LINEMAKER broke a bit slowly then ducked in and dropped back, saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. CARBON ZERO also a bit slow to begin, settled off the inside, went outside a rival leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and was not a threat. ITS GONNA HURT had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. THE CREEP stalked a bit off the rail, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and weakened. KNIGHT'S CROSS chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn and also weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $62,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.97 46.51 1:11.23 1:23.45 1:35.31

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Tammy's Window 122 9 11 9–1 9–½ 8–1 3–1 1–¾ Conner 10.90 3 Meal Ticket 122 3 4 7–½ 8–1 11–1 7–2 2–nk T Baze 7.80 5 Vexatious 122 5 5 4–hd 5–½ 5–½ 5–hd 3–hd Bejarano 3.50 6 Goseecal 122 6 12 10–2 10–1 10–½ 6–1 4–½ Stevens 16.50 4 Libby's Tail 122 4 2 2–hd 3–1 4–1 4–1½ 5–hd Prat 2.00 11 Jazaalah 122 11 9 8–1½ 6–hd 3–½ 2–½ 6–2¾ Desormeaux 6.00 1 Princess Roi 124 1 1 1–1 1–½ 1–1 1–hd 7–½ Nakatani 9.10 2 Halo Darlin 122 2 3 12 12 12 12 8–ns Elliott 21.00 7 Copper Fever 122 7 6 5–1½ 4–1 6–hd 8–2 9–1½ Van Dyke 25.10 8 Proud 'n' Ready 122 8 10 11–2½ 11–½ 7–hd 9–1½ 10–2¼ Talamo 46.60 10 Glorious Hour 122 10 8 6–hd 7–1 9–hd 10–½ 11–5½ Blanc 79.20 12 Red Livy 122 12 7 3–1 2–1 2–hd 11–hd 12 Roman 44.30

9 TAMMY'S WINDOW 23.80 10.60 5.80 3 MEAL TICKET 9.60 5.80 5 VEXATIOUS 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-9) $490.20 $1 EXACTA (9-3) $77.50 $2 QUINELLA (3-9) $73.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-3-5-6) $443.85 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-3-5) $193.25

Winner–Tammy's Window Ch.f.4 by Parading out of Math Class, by Eddington. Bred by Ramona Holt Thomson (KY). Trainer: William E. Morey. Owner: Cardenas, Javier and Morey, William E.. Mutuel Pool $674,888 Daily Double Pool $50,725 Exacta Pool $374,629 Quinella Pool $14,269 Superfecta Pool $163,038 Trifecta Pool $249,246. Scratched–Beautiful Becca, Hip Ninety Three. $1 Pick Three (6-6-9) paid $255.20. Pick Three Pool $94,198.

TAMMY'S WINDOW chased outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, bid four wide in midstretch under urging to gain the lead in deep stretch and held gamely. MEAL TICKET saved ground off the pace, awaited room inside on the second turn and into the stretch, got through along the rail in midstretch then rallied between foes late. VEXATIOUS stalked the pace inside, came out for room in midstretch and finished well between foes. GOSEECAL angled in and settled inside, came out on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and closed gamely. LIBBY'S TAIL had speed between horses then stalked inside, awaited room in upper stretch, bid inside past midstretch and continued willingly. JAZAALAH chased three deep to the stretch, bid between rivals in midstretch, fought back in deep stretch and continued gamely to the wire. PRINCESS ROI broke through the gate before the start, sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, responded when challenged on the backstretch, inched away again on the second turn, came a bit off the rail in the drive, was between foes past midstretch and weakened late. HALO DARLIN settled inside then a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, swung four wide into the stretch and improved position. COPPER FEVER stalked outside a rival then between horses leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. PROUD 'N' READY between horses early, chased outside a rival, went four wide on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and did not rally. GLORIOUS HOUR pulled between foes and was in tight into the first turn, chased outside a rival then between foes and weakened in the drive. RED LIVY (IRE) pulled four wide early then stalked outside a rival, bid outside the pacesetter on the backstretch and second turn, tracked between foes leaving the second turn, dropped back in the stretch and also weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'San Diego H.'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.07 47.20 1:11.64 1:36.52 1:42.95

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Catalina Cruiser 115 1 5 1–1 1–½ 1–1½ 1–4 1–6¾ Van Dyke 1.30 2 Dr. Dorr 121 2 3 2–½ 2–1 2–1½ 2–3 2–1¾ Talamo 2.60 9 Dabster 118 4 2 4–½ 5 4–4 4–17 3–nk Prat 2.90 4 Two Thirty Five 116 3 1 3–2 3–hd 3–3 3–4 4–30 Ceballos 6.00 10 Harlan Punch 118 5 4 5 4–2 5 5 5 Pedroza 10.20

1 CATALINA CRUISER 4.60 2.80 2.40 2 DR. DORR 3.40 2.60 9 DABSTER 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-1) $52.60 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $6.70 $2 QUINELLA (1-2) $6.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-9-4) $2.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-9) $9.20

Winner–Catalina Cruiser Ch.c.4 by Union Rags out of Sea Gull, by Mineshaft. Bred by W. S. Farish (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $549,125 Daily Double Pool $65,970 Exacta Pool $182,870 Quinella Pool $7,795 Superfecta Pool $52,047 Trifecta Pool $98,850. Scratched–Accelerate, Curlin Rules, El Huerfano, Prince of Arabia, Sharp Samurai. $1 Pick Three (6-9-1) paid $388.10. Pick Three Pool $86,830.

CATALINA CRUISER sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, met a pair of bids on the backstretch, inched away again on the second turn and drew off under urging then steady handling late. DR. DORR stalked a bit off the rail, bid between foes on the backstretch, continued just off the inside on the second turn and held the place. DABSTER close up stalking the pace outside then off the rail, continued alongside a rival on the backstretch and off the inside on the second turn, came three deep into the stretch and edged a rival for third. TWO THIRTY FIVE stalked outside then bid three deep leaving the backstretch, continued off the inside on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lost third late. HARLAN PUNCH four wide early, angled in on the first turn and stalked inside, dropped back on the second turn and gave way.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'San Clemente Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.85 46.86 1:10.67 1:22.56 1:34.90

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 War Heroine 120 9 3 1–½ 1–1½ 1–1 1–1 1–nk T Baze 5.90 14 Ollie's Candy 123 13 7 8–1 9–1½ 8–hd 5–hd 2–nk Nakatani 5.00 2 Ms Bad Behavior 120 2 1 2–1 2–1 2–½ 2–1½ 3–¾ Desormeaux 2.50 5 Ahimsa 120 5 10 7–½ 7–½ 9–1 6–hd 4–hd Roman 72.90 3 Flammetta 120 3 5 6–1 6–1½ 6–1 3–hd 5–1¼ Franco 28.20 8 Animosity 118 7 13 13 13 13 12–3 6–½ Van Dyke 10.10 9 West Palm Beach 120 8 11 11–hd 11–½ 10–1 11–½ 7–ns Prat 8.50 13 Ms Peintour 120 12 8 10–1 10–1 11–1 9–hd 8–1 Elliott 25.90 4 Miss Sienna 118 4 9 3–hd 3–1 3–1½ 4–1½ 9–1½ Smith 6.60 12 Lexington Grace 120 11 6 9–½ 8–½ 4–hd 7–hd 10–½ Stevens 30.20 6 Dulce Ride 118 6 4 5–1 5–1 7–hd 10–hd 11–1¾ Bejarano 46.90 1 Rockin Ready 118 1 2 4–½ 4–½ 5–hd 8–1½ 12–1¼ Talamo 8.60 11 Pursuing The Dream 120 10 12 12–1 12–1 12–hd 13 13 Espinoza 44.20

10 WAR HEROINE 13.80 7.80 4.80 14 OLLIE'S CANDY 8.60 5.00 2 MS BAD BEHAVIOR 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-10) $28.80 $1 EXACTA (10-14) $68.20 $2 QUINELLA (10-14) $77.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-14-2-5) $648.54 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-14-2) $111.85

Winner–War Heroine Dbb.f.3 by Lonhro (AUS) out of War Tigress, by War Chant. Bred by Waymore LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $769,291 Daily Double Pool $67,264 Exacta Pool $344,989 Quinella Pool $14,026 Superfecta Pool $154,775 Trifecta Pool $233,498. Scratched–Streak of Luck. $1 Pick Three (9-1-10) paid $167.10. Pick Three Pool $124,863.

WAR HEROINE angled in and had speed outside a rival then inched away and set the pace inside, continued inside in the stretch and held on gamely under urging. OLLIE'S CANDY angled in and chased outside a rival, went three deep on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and closed willingly. MS BAD BEHAVIOR had speed inside then stalked the winner, continued a bit off the rail on the second turn, bid outside that one past midstretch and held third between foes. AHIMSA saved ground chasing the pace, went between horses into and on the second turn then found the rail into the stretch and finished with interest inside. FLAMMETTA saved ground stalking the pace, split rivals in deep stretch and was outfinished. ANIMOSITY angled in and settled off the pace inside, came out into the stretch and could not summon the needed late kick. WEST PALM BEACH (IRE) angled in and chased a bit off the rail then inside, went between foes on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MS PEINTOUR settled outside a rival then inside on the second turn and into and through the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. MISS SIENNA (GB) stalked three deep then outside a rival, came out into the stretch and weakened. LEXINGTON GRACE (IRE) angled in on the first turn and chased inside, went outside a rival on the second turn, came out into the stretch and did not rally. DULCE RIDE stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. ROCKIN READY close up stalking the pace inside then between horses on the second turn, weakened in the drive. PURSUING THE DREAM (IRE) angled in and settled off the pace outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally.

NINTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $60,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.35 46.00 58.61

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Rowayton 120 10 8 2–1 1–hd 1–3½ 1–1¾ Van Dyke 0.80 4 Dueling 115 4 6 7–hd 6–½ 5–2½ 2–2¼ Espinoza 4.80 2 Pirate's Punch 120 2 1 3–1½ 3–1 3–1 3–nk T Baze 17.80 7 Synthesis 120 7 3 4–hd 4–1½ 4–2 4–1¾ Desormeaux 5.10 9 Truck Salesman 120 9 5 1–½ 2–1½ 2–hd 5–3½ Frey 27.10 5 Yak 120 5 4 9–1 8–2½ 7–½ 6–½ Elliott 24.30 8 Magnificent McCool 120 8 9 5–2 5–4 6–2½ 7–hd Bejarano 11.20 6 Grand Meister 120 6 7 8–hd 7–1 8–2½ 8–1½ Franco 43.80 3 Frosted Grace 120 3 10 10 9–1½ 9–4 9–8¼ Fuentes 16.70 1 Bustin Aprilstones 120 1 2 6–½ 10 10 10 Ceballos 65.60

10 ROWAYTON 3.60 2.80 2.60 4 DUELING 6.20 4.60 2 PIRATE'S PUNCH 5.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-10) $27.40 $1 EXACTA (10-4) $8.70 $2 QUINELLA (4-10) $12.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-4-2-7) $37.46 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-4-2) $39.10

Winner–Rowayton B.c.2 by Into Mischief out of Rosemonde, by Indian Charlie. Bred by H. Allen Poindexter (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: OXO Equine LLC. Mutuel Pool $494,906 Daily Double Pool $65,914 Exacta Pool $254,068 Quinella Pool $11,235 Superfecta Pool $126,283 Trifecta Pool $184,745. Scratched–Easy Keeper, Istanbul. $1 Pick Three (1-10-10) paid $27.50. Pick Three Pool $87,356.

ROWAYTON had speed outside then dueled alongside a rival, took a short lead leaving the turn, kicked clear under some urging while drifting to the inside in the stretch and proved best. DUELING stalked a bit off the rail then between foes, continued inside on the turn, came out under a crack of the whip in the drive then had the rider lose the stick a sixteenth out and gained the place. PIRATE'S PUNCH had speed inside then saved ground stalking the pace, continued along the rail in the stretch and just held third. SYNTHESIS stalked between horses then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. TRUCK SALESMAN angled in between foes early then dueled a bit off the rail, fought back leaving the turn and weakened in the stretch. YAK chased between horses then off the rail, angled in some on the turn and did not rally. MAGNIFICENT MCCOOL chased three deep then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. GRAND MEISTER stalked the pace four wide then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. FROSTED GRACE broke a bit in the air and slowly, pulled along the inside and steadied off heels into the turn, went outside a rival on the turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. BUSTIN APRILSTONES saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the turn and gave way.

TENTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $60,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.11 47.47 1:11.88 1:36.50 1:42.68

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Camino Song 120 8 5 7–1 7–2 7–2 3–1 1–1¼ Bejarano 2.80 9 Innocent 120 9 1 1–½ 1–hd 3–1½ 2–½ 2–1¾ Nakatani 4.20 1 Dearborn 120 1 3 3–1 3–2 1–hd 1–1 3–¾ Van Dyke 3.70 7 Amuse 120 7 10 5–1½ 6–2 5–1 4–1½ 4–½ Prat 4.90 5 Chiffon 120 5 7 9–3½ 9–4 9–5 7–½ 5–½ T Baze 14.00 3 Star Kissed 120 3 9 6–1½ 5–hd 6–½ 8–2½ 6–2½ Sanchez 62.60 11 Party Dancer 120 11 4 4–½ 4–1 4–hd 6–hd 7–nk Talamo 8.10 6 Resolu 115 6 6 8–2 8–2 8–hd 9–3½ 8–2¼ Espinoza 45.40 2 Stella Sweeper 124 2 8 10 10 10 10 9–1¾ Ocampo 80.20 4 Ten Count Out 124 4 2 2–½ 2–hd 2–hd 5–1½ 10 Gutierrez 11.80 10 Take a Leap 120 10 11 dnf Ceballos 19.50

8 CAMINO SONG (IRE) 7.60 4.00 2.80 9 INNOCENT 4.40 3.00 1 DEARBORN 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-8) $18.40 $1 EXACTA (8-9) $18.30 $2 QUINELLA (8-9) $19.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-9-1-7) $29.53 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-9-1-7-5) $863.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-9-1) $47.75

Winner–Camino Song (IRE) B.f.3 by Kodiac (GB) out of Mudalalah (IRE), by Singspiel (IRE). Bred by Sherborough & Alexander B/S (IRE). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing. Mutuel Pool $504,307 Daily Double Pool $168,413 Exacta Pool $281,901 Quinella Pool $11,091 Superfecta Pool $170,100 Super High Five Pool $29,403 Trifecta Pool $236,720. Scratched–none. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (6-9-1/5/7/8-1--10/11-8) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $21,724. $1 Pick Three (10-10-8) paid $76.30. Pick Three Pool $180,642. 50-Cent Pick Four (1/5/7/8-10-10/11-8) 4 correct paid $100.20. Pick Four Pool $1,080,113. 50-Cent Pick Five (9-1/5/7/8-10-10/11-8) 5 correct paid $834.65. Pick Five Pool $925,468. $2 Pick Six (6-9-1/5/7/8-10-10/11-8) 5 out of 6 paid $150.00. $2 Pick Six (6-9-1/5/7/8-10-10/11-8) 6 correct paid $16,896.60. Pick Six Pool $189,768. $1 Place Pick All 10 correct paid $4,491.10. Place Pick All Pool $35,309.

CAMINO SONG (IRE) chased outside a rival then inside on the backstretch, went outside a foe on the second turn, came out in the stretch and rallied under urging to the front in deep stretch to prove best. INNOCENT dueled three deep, had a rival slip away in the stretch, re-bid between foes in deep stretch and held second. DEARBORN had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away a bit off the rail in the stretch, fought back in deep stretch and held third. AMUSE chased between horses then outside a rival, angled in entering the stretch and was edged for the show. CHIFFON settled outside a rival then a bit off the rail, split horses in midstretch and was outfinished. STAR KISSED saved ground chasing the pace, steadied in tight early on the second turn, came out some in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. PARTY DANCER angled in and stalked three deep then outside a rival leaving the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. RESOLU chased inside then off the rail, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. STELLA SWEEPER settled off the pace inside and saved ground to no avail. TEN COUNT OUT had good early speed and dueled between horses, dropped back in the stretch and weakened. TAKE A LEAP dipped her head then hopped at the start and lost the rider. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the start before ruling TAKE A LEAP was the cause of her own trouble.