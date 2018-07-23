Racing! Victor Espinoza suffers a fractured vertebra

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we see what doubles the readers suggested would be fun.

It was a tragic morning at Del Mar during training on Sunday. Stakes winner Bobby Abu Dhabi suffered a fatal heart attack near the end of his run and while falling threw jockey Victor Espinoza , whose injuries included a fracture of his C-3 vertebra.

If you remember, the other day as I was learning about a double bet between stakes races on Saturday at Saratoga thoroughbred and Saratoga harness tracks, I asked you folks for your suggestions for non-conventional doubles. Of course, government regulation would keep almost all of these bets from happening except in Nevada and New Jersey. At least for now.

So, here’s a good sampling of your responses, remembering, of course, that if you didn’t supply your name, you didn’t make the cut. I also weeded out the political ones, even though they made me smile.

Rey Hernandez thought: A daily double linking the winner of the Pacific Classic with the combined age of the jockeys that win the six races that make up the Pick-6 on that card. Call it the Pick-6 Classic Double.

Dave Brooks offered this: How about tying action on the major July 4 races (NYRA's, e.g.) with the Nathan's hot dog eating contest at Coney Island. Probably more integrity and tougher to fix at Coney Island Downs. What would a Hoppertunity/Joey Chestnut DD pay?

This from William Prieti : Since they are close together as far as dates are concerned, how about the winner of the Pegasus with the winner of the Super Bowl. That way people won’t have to wait long to see who wins.

Fred Hoyt has this head swizzler: How about a trainer/jockey DD? If you can beat O’Neil/Prat it would pay big bucks. Another wager would be a superfecta or trifecta on top trainers, and jockeys that is payable on closing day.

Thanks to everyone who took time out of their day to offer a suggestion. Best of all, my favorite newsletter are the ones you folks write, not me.

Ed Burgart , the world’s best quarter-horse announcer, was called in to duty on Saturday night at Los Alamitos and had to call the weiner-dog races, one of the biggest promotions the track does. Ed, who also does our Los Alamitos nighttime pick, had the public in mind when he identified Willie the Weanie as a first-time gelding.

“I had no choice when I saw that name,” Burgart said. “It was not in the program so I had to let the public know before the race, otherwise we might have a disqualification should Willie the Weanie win. We know what the CHRB rules are so I decided I should make that announcement. Of course, he did not win so it made no difference.”

Ike and Burgart continued the conversation with mock seriousness because the winner was a repeat champion, who Burgart pointed out was only a 3-year-old. Burgart riffed that the wiener dog had put on some weight and the owners were thinking of bringing him back as a 4-year-old. You can listen to the show right here. This comes at about the 37-minute mark.

Up top, we talked about doubles you would like to see. How about a stone-cold trainer double for John Sadler winning the San Diego Handicap on Saturday with Catalina Cruiser and the Grade 2 $250,000 Eddie Read Stakes on Sunday with Catapult. The Eddie Read was for older horses going 1 1/8 miles on the turf.

“This is a nice horse,” Sadler said. “He comes from the East Coast where he had good form last year. The owners gave him a little time off at the end of last year and decided to try him here in California. There’s a lot of good grass opportunities back east, but I think they wanted to send one out here. … We thought he’d run a good race today and he did.”

In a minor stakes, the $75,000 Wickerr saw longshot Double Touch survive an inquiry to beat Bombard by a neck. He paid $60.80 to win for older horses going a mile on the turf. Now some of you who signed up for Rob Henie’s free Saratoga plays today also got his West Coast report from Del Mar as a bonus. Rob called it. He had Double Touch as well as some other winners. It’s Rob’s success but this newsletter is not above coat-tailing every once in a while. Good ($60.80) call, Rob.

Del Mar Charts Results for Sunday, July 22. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 5th day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $60,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.32 46.07 58.61 1:10.78

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Paddock Pick 120 4 1 5–3 4–1½ 2–1 1–½ Pereira 2.90 3 Deputy Bernardini 120 3 4 2–½ 1–hd 1–hd 2–4¾ Talamo 0.50 7 Town Champ 124 7 2 1–hd 2–1 3–1½ 3–2¼ Bejarano 5.80 2 Aggressivity 120 2 7 7 7 6–1 4–½ T Baze 35.80 6 Croatian 120 6 3 4–1 5–2 5–2½ 5–¾ Mn Garcia 22.10 5 I Am the Danger 124 5 5 3–hd 3–½ 4–2½ 6–6¼ Franco 13.10 1 Northrndancrsghost 115 1 6 6–6 6–3½ 7 7 Payeras 96.30

4 PADDOCK PICK 7.80 3.00 2.10 3 DEPUTY BERNARDINI 2.10 2.10 7 TOWN CHAMP 2.20

$1 EXACTA (4-3) $6.60 $2 QUINELLA (3-4) $4.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-7-2) $7.51 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-7) $8.50

Winner–Paddock Pick B.g.3 by Graydar out of Fiery Pulpit, by Pulpit. Bred by Taylor Brothers Properties LLC,Pollock Farms, Patrick H. Payne, et al (KY). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Jay Em Ess Stable. Mutuel Pool $325,160 Exacta Pool $125,604 Quinella Pool $5,981 Superfecta Pool $78,737 Trifecta Pool $117,685. Scratched–none.

PADDOCK PICK between horses early, stalked a bit off the rail, eased out three deep into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up in midstretch, gained the lead past the eighth pole, drifted in some and gamely prevailed under left handed urging. DEPUTY BERNARDINI had good early speed and dueled inside, took a short lead nearing the turn, fought back along the rail through the stretch and continued willingly to the wire. TOWN CHAMP sped to the early lead off the rail, angled in and dueled between horses then outside the runner-up, was between foes in upper stretch and bested the others. AGGRESSIVITY hopped slightly in a slow start, settled inside, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and lacked the needed rally. CROATIAN prompted the pace four wide, stalked outside then off the rail on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. I AM THE DANGER pressed the pace three deep between rivals then stalked off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened. NORTHRNDANCRSGHOST broke a bit slowly, chased inside, came out in the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $34,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 22.63 45.89 1:10.04 1:22.23 1:34.30

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Secreto Primero 120 8 7 5–½ 6–1½ 7–2 3–1 1–2 Franco 5.40 8 Mongolian Greywolf 120 7 8 3–1½ 2–2 2–1½ 2–½ 2–hd Elliott 10.30 4 Trifecta 120 4 3 7–hd 7–2 6–hd 7–1 3–½ Pereira 27.80 3 Gain Ground 120 3 1 4–2 4–½ 4–1½ 4–hd 4–ns Prat 5.70 6 Cimpl Man 120 6 5 1–½ 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 5–nk T Baze 1.40 1 Broken Up 120 1 4 8 8 8 8 6–1 Desormeaux 6.90 2 Stringent 120 2 2 2–hd 3–2 3–hd 5–1 7–ns Pedroza 3.70 5 Rate for Me 118 5 6 6–1½ 5–hd 5–hd 6–hd 8 Fuentes 72.10

9 SECRETO PRIMERO 12.80 7.60 4.60 8 MONGOLIAN GREYWOLF 10.40 4.40 4 TRIFECTA 8.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-9) $62.40 $1 EXACTA (9-8) $64.60 $2 QUINELLA (8-9) $68.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-8-4-3) $263.47 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-8-4) $348.75

Winner–Secreto Primero Dbb.g.6 by First Samurai out of My Special Secret, by Mineshaft. Bred by Los Samanes Polo & Racing Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: John F. Martin. Owner: Troy Onorato. Mutuel Pool $319,318 Daily Double Pool $65,182 Exacta Pool $176,701 Quinella Pool $8,391 Superfecta Pool $84,387 Trifecta Pool $130,032. Claimed–Gain Ground by Slam Dunk Racing. Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Claimed–Cimpl Man by Supreme Racing. Trainer: Rafael Becerra. Claimed–Stringent by George Kerr. Trainer: Paul Aguirre. Scratched–Bold Papa.

SECRETO PRIMERO chased three deep into the first turn then outside a rival to the stretch, bid three wide in the drive, gained the advantage past midstretch and won clear under some urging. MONGOLIAN GREYWOLF pressed the pace three deep then outside a rival, battled between horses in midstretch and held second. TRIFECTA chased outside a rival then three deep on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and edged foes late for the show. GAIN GROUND stalked off the rail then outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. CIMPL MAN had speed between horses then angled in and dueled inside, fought back in the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award late. BROKEN UP saved ground chasing the pace, came out in upper stretch, was in tight between horses a sixteenth out, continued between foes and was outfinished. STRINGENT pressed then stalked the pace inside, came a bit off the rail leaving the second turn, angled out into the stretch, was between rivals through much of the drive and was outkicked. RATE FOR ME angled in and saved ground stalking the pace throughout and lacked the needed rally.

THIRD RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $48,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.57 45.43 1:10.93 1:24.46

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Italiano 115 6 1 3–1 2–1 1–½ 1–½ Espinoza 4.40 5 Goodwillambassador 120 5 7 6–½ 6–3 3–½ 2–2¼ Franco 9.50 7 Saratoga Morning 120 7 4 4–hd 3–½ 4–1 3–1 Desormeaux 20.60 3 Stop the Violence 113 3 5 1–½ 1–hd 2–2 4–¾ Figueroa 1.20 2 Platinum Equity 120 2 3 5–1 5–hd 5–3 5–10¼ Prat 5.60 1 Risky Proposition 122 1 2 2–hd 4–½ 6–5 6–1 Talamo 4.50 4 Lolly Express 122 4 6 7 7 7 7 Bejarano 12.40

6 ITALIANO 10.80 5.60 4.40 5 GOODWILLAMBASSADOR 9.20 5.60 7 SARATOGA MORNING 6.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-6) $74.40 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $40.80 $2 QUINELLA (5-6) $50.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-7-3) $94.48 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-7) $160.15

Winner–Italiano B.c.3 by Twirling Candy out of Personal Sunset, by Belong to Me. Bred by Al Graziani (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Al Graziani. Mutuel Pool $396,025 Daily Double Pool $37,313 Exacta Pool $230,347 Quinella Pool $8,918 Superfecta Pool $88,250 Trifecta Pool $152,567. Claimed–Risky Proposition by Acker, Tom, Becker, Barry and Judith, Bloom , Michael,Lindo,Jon and Wafer, Tom. Trainer: William Spawr. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-9-6) paid $198.10. Pick Three Pool $99,925.

ITALIANO pressed the pace three deep then outside a rival on the turn, took the lead into the stretch, drifted out a bit past midstretch and held on gamely under urging. GOODWILLAMBASSADOR broke a bit slowly, chased between foes then outside a rival, went three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch, bid outside the winner in deep stretch and continued willingly but could not get by. SARATOGA MORNING pressed the pace four wide then stalked outside, came three deep into the stretch, angled in past midstretch and gained the show along the rail. STOP THE VIOLENCE stumbled at the start, had speed between horses to duel for the lead, battled inside on the turn and into the stretch, fought back and drifted out some from the whip in the drive and weakened late. PLATINUM EQUITY stalked between rivals then outside a foe, continued between horses on the turn and into the stretch, drifted to the inside in the drive and lacked a rally. RISKY PROPOSITION prompted the pace inside, dropped back on the turn and gave way. LOLLY EXPRESS broke a bit slowly, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside on the turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

FOURTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $62,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.22 44.96 56.79

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 13 Kentan Road 115 11 1 1–½ 1–1 1–1½ 1–½ Espinoza 74.00 2 Tonahutu 120 2 11 11–1½ 10–1 5–hd 2–½ Prat 3.70 14 Vallestina 120 12 9 4–hd 2–hd 2–2½ 3–½ Van Dyke 10.00 3 Tizanillusion 120 3 2 3–hd 5–1 3–hd 4–nk Conner 5.60 1 Queen Bee to You 122 1 7 8–hd 7–1 6–½ 5–1¼ Desormeaux 5.10 8 Silken Spy 118 7 5 5–1 4–hd 4–½ 6–1¾ Pedroza 6.40 7 Ruby Trust 120 6 6 10–1 8–½ 9–hd 7–ns Stevens 55.60 6 Late 'n Left 120 5 10 7–hd 11–1 12 8–ns Maldonado 33.80 10 Smiling Tigress 118 8 4 12 12 11–½ 9–1½ T Baze 26.60 11 Cute Knows Cute 120 9 3 9–hd 9–hd 10–1 10–1¼ Roman 10.80 12 Berryessa 120 10 12 6–hd 6–½ 8–hd 11–1¼ Elliott 47.40 4 Classy Atlantic 120 4 8 2–1 3–1½ 7–2½ 12 Talamo 3.20

13 KENTAN ROAD 150.00 58.20 24.20 2 TONAHUTU (IRE) 5.60 4.20 14 VALLESTINA 7.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-13) $399.80 $1 EXACTA (13-2) $511.60 $2 QUINELLA (2-13) $331.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (13-2-14-3) $4,333.93 50-CENT TRIFECTA (13-2-14) $2,644.75

Winner–Kentan Road B.f.4 by Into Mischief out of Western Rush, by West by West. Bred by Keith Abrahams (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Keith Abrahams. Mutuel Pool $502,108 Daily Double Pool $51,108 Exacta Pool $281,904 Quinella Pool $12,784 Superfecta Pool $125,114 Trifecta Pool $195,304. Scratched–Trust Fund Kitty, Venezuelan Gold. $1 Pick Three (9-6-13) paid $3,014.10. Pick Three Pool $59,258.

KENTAN ROAD had speed outside foes then angled in and dueled alongside a rival, inched away leaving the turn, kicked clear in the stretch and held under left handed urging. TONAHUTU (IRE) chased between horses then inside, came out in the drive, split horses in midstretch and deep stretch and surged late. VALLESTINA had speed four wide then stalked three deep, continued outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and finished with interest. TIZANILLUSION saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and was outfinished. QUEEN BEE TO YOU chased inside, was in tight midway on the turn, came out for room into the stretch and also was outfinished. SILKEN SPY stalked between horses then outside a rival leaving the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. RUBY TRUST was reluctant to load then broke through the gate before the start, steadied early, stalked between horses on the backstretch and turn and could not offer the necessary response in the drive. LATE 'N LEFT stalked three wide between horses, was shuffled back in tight on the turn, steadied off heels leaving the turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SMILING TIGRESS between horses early, dropped back off the rail, angled in for the turn, came out some in the stretch and split foes late. CUTE KNOWS CUTE broke out a bit, stalked four wide between horses then outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary rally. BERRYESSA (IRE) squeezed at the start, stalked five wide then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. CLASSY ATLANTIC had speed between foes then dueled inside, stalked leaving the turn and weakened in the drive.

FIFTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.45 47.26 1:00.37

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Swing Thoughts 120 3 1 4–2 3–1 1–1½ 1–2¼ Conner 2.50 10 Disco Tale 115 10 6 7–1 6–½ 5–3½ 2–nk Payeras 3.80 9 Lakerball 120 9 4 6–2 5–2 4–1 3–1 Delgadillo 4.90 8 Storms a Brewn 120 8 5 2–hd 2–2 3–hd 4–1¼ Pereira 33.90 7 Rolinga 120 7 3 1–hd 1–½ 2–1 5–2½ Fuentes 6.30 5 She's a Dime 120 5 7 5–hd 7–5 6–½ 6–1½ Mn Garcia 6.30 1 Spicy Curry 115 1 9 9–3 9–5 8–6 7–3¼ Espinoza 14.20 6 Gee Cee Cee 120 6 2 3–1 4–hd 7–5 8–12¾ Franco 8.80 4 Lady Suzzett 120 4 10 10 10 10 9–7¾ Ceballos 29.90 2 Tizbuds Princess 120 2 8 8–3½ 8–1½ 9–2 10 Quinonez 37.80

3 SWING THOUGHTS 7.00 4.20 3.20 10 DISCO TALE 4.60 3.40 9 LAKERBALL 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (13-3) $779.80 $1 EXACTA (3-10) $14.80 $2 QUINELLA (3-10) $13.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-10-9-8) $90.93 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-10-9) $32.10

Winner–Swing Thoughts B.f.2 by U S Ranger out of Ankha, by Desert Classic. Bred by Rancho de Los Aviadores, Sacha Campbell& David Chase (CA). Trainer: Ed Moger, Jr.. Owner: Moger Inc., Morris, Randy and Riley, Mark. Mutuel Pool $351,176 Daily Double Pool $50,201 Exacta Pool $181,930 Quinella Pool $7,654 Superfecta Pool $73,738 Trifecta Pool $116,228. Scratched–Cat Holic. $1 Pick Three (6-13-3) paid $1,514.20. Pick Three Pool $106,392. 50-Cent Pick Four (9-6-13-3/11) 4 correct paid $4,708.20. Pick Four Pool $363,450. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-9-6-13-3/11) 5 correct paid $42,028.25. Pick Five Pool $831,012.

SWING THOUGHTS bobbled some at the start, had speed inside then stalked along the rail, bid from the fence in the lane to gain the lead and won clear under urging. DISCO TALE chased outside then alongside a rival, angled to the inside on the turn and gained the place along the rail. LAKERBALL also chased outside then off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and was edged for second. STORMS A BREWN had speed outside, dueled three deep then outside a rival to the stretch and weakened some in the final furlong. ROLINGA dueled between horses then off the rail, battled a bit off the fence on the turn and weakened in the final furlong. SHE'S A DIME chased a bit off the inside, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SPICY CURRY broke a bit slowly, settled inside, came out into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. GEE CEE CEE dueled between horses then off the rail, fell back on the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. LADY SUZZETT broke slowly, settled just off the rail to the stretch and was not a threat. TIZBUDS PRINCESS between foes early, settled inside chasing the pace, saved ground on the turn and gave way in the stretch.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Wickerr Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.29 45.66 1:09.80 1:21.69 1:33.61

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 13 Double Touch 119 11 5 7–1 7–2 4–½ 1–1½ 1–hd Stevens 29.40 14 Bombard 119 12 1 4–3 4–1 5–1 4–½ 2–1 Prat 8.40 12 Perfectly Majestic 119 10 8 9–hd 9–1½ 8–hd 6–2½ 3–¾ Nakatani 10.40 9 Big Score 121 7 12 12 12 12 9–½ 4–hd Bejarano 3.90 10 Colonist 119 8 11 11–2½ 11–4½ 11–1 7–½ 5–½ Van Dyke 6.20 6 Isotherm 121 5 7 8–1½ 8–1 7–hd 5–hd 6–1½ Franco 5.10 3 Cistron 121 3 4 3–hd 3–1½ 2–hd 2–hd 7–¾ T Baze 19.00 4 Giant Payday 121 4 10 10–1½ 10–½ 10–hd 8–hd 8–1½ Desormeaux 13.90 7 Tule Fog 123 6 3 2–3½ 2–1 1–½ 3–1 9–3¼ Gonzalez 23.40 1 Gold Rush Dancer 121 1 6 6–1½ 6–½ 9–1½ 11–hd 10–1¼ Roman 61.60 2 Forever Juanito 119 2 9 5–hd 5–1 6–1½ 10–1 11–10½ Delgadillo 35.50 11 Conquest Tsunami 119 9 2 1–½ 1–1 3–1 12 12 Talamo 2.90

13 DOUBLE TOUCH (GB) 60.80 24.20 12.00 14 BOMBARD 9.40 6.40 12 PERFECTLY MAJESTIC 7.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-13) $346.00 $1 EXACTA (13-14) $202.00 $2 QUINELLA (13-14) $222.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (13-14-12-9) $1,159.44 50-CENT TRIFECTA (13-14-12) $696.55

Winner–Double Touch (GB) Ch.g.4 by Dutch Art (GB) out of Classical Dancer (GB), by Dr Fong. Bred by Honeypuddle Stud (GB). Trainer: Dan Blacker. Owner: Radley Equine, Inc, Roadrunner Racing, Gold, R., MacDonald, Scott and Smole, K.. Mutuel Pool $516,687 Daily Double Pool $45,542 Exacta Pool $277,994 Quinella Pool $12,166 Superfecta Pool $126,979 Trifecta Pool $182,222. Scratched–Editore (BRZ), Liam the Charmer. $1 Pick Three (13-3-13) paid $4,625.20. Pick Three Pool $109,153.

DOUBLE TOUCH (GB) chased outside a rival, moved up inside then went around the pacesetter leaving the second turn, bid along the fence into the stretch to gain the lead, inched away nearing midstretch, drifted out despite right handed urging in the final furlong, bumped with the runner-up in the final strides and held gamely. BOMBARD angled in and chased outside a rival then between horses on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and finished well then bumped with the winner late. PERFECTLY MAJESTIC also angled in and chased alongside a foe, came out three deep into the stretch and rallied for the show. BIG SCORE broke a bit slowly, angled in and settled inside, came out on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and found his best stride late. COLONIST settled off the pace outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch and finished willingly. ISOTHERM saved ground stalking the pace, continued between horses on the second turn, angled to the inside in the stretch and was outfinished. CISTRON stalked inside, came a bit off the rail on the second turn, bid three wide leaving that turn and into the stretch but weakened in the final furlong. GIANT PAYDAY settled off the pace inside, came out into the stretch then angled back to the inside and lacked the needed rally. TULE FOG pulled and angled in to press the early pace then stalked inside, re-bid alongside a rival then between foes on the second turn to take the lead, fought back in upper stretch and weakened in the final furlong. GOLD RUSH DANCER saved ground stalking the pace, split horses in midstretch and lacked a rally. FOREVER JUANITO stalked outside a rival then three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and weakened. CONQUEST TSUNAMI angled in and dueled outside a rival then inched away and set the pace inside, battled along the rail leaving the second turn and gave way in the stretch. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the late stretch run by the top pair but made no change when they ruled the late bumping did not alter the original order of finish.

SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $60,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.16 46.08 58.35 1:10.78

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Mother Mother 120 2 1 2–1½ 1–1 1–3½ 1–6½ Van Dyke 0.60 8 Tapwater 120 6 5 5–12 4–1½ 2–1½ 2–4¾ Prat 2.00 6 Over Emphasize 115 5 4 4–2 2–½ 3–5 3–10¼ Espinoza 6.50 1 Calm Down Lady 120 1 2 1–½ 3–1 4–3½ 4–4½ Stevens 24.10 4 Creative Romance 120 3 6 6 6 6 5–½ Conner 53.30 5 Queen of the Track 120 4 3 3–½ 5–15 5–10 6 Bejarano 18.20

3 MOTHER MOTHER 3.20 2.20 2.10 8 TAPWATER 2.60 2.20 6 OVER EMPHASIZE 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (13-3) $249.40 $1 EXACTA (3-8) $2.80 $2 QUINELLA (3-8) $3.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-8-6-1) $1.36 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-8-6) $2.50 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (13-7) $47.40

Winner–Mother Mother Dbb.f.2 by Pioneerof the Nile out of Mother, by Lion Hearted. Bred by T. F. VanMeter (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Bolton, George, Hall, Barry, Lipman, Barry, Mathiesen, Mark and Molasky, Andrew. Mutuel Pool $391,934 Daily Double Pool $50,283 Exacta Pool $189,749 Quinella Pool $9,195 Superfecta Pool $85,213 Trifecta Pool $128,024. Scratched–She Rocks the Look, She's My Gem. $1 Pick Three (3-13-3) paid $485.60. Pick Three Pool $84,341. $1 Consolation Pick Three (3-13-7) paid $233.50.

MOTHER MOTHER dueled between horses then outside a rival, inched away on the turn and drew clear in the stretch under some urging. TAPWATER chased off the rail on the backstretch and turn, came four wide into the stretch and gained the place. OVER EMPHASIZE stalked outside a rival then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch, drifted to the inside and bested the others. CALM DOWN LADY went up inside to duel for the lead, stalked along the rail leaving the turn and weakened din the stretch. CREATIVE ROMANCE dropped back a bit off the rail early, continued just off the inside to the stretch and failed to menace. QUEEN OF THE TRACK had speed three deep then stalked a bit off the rail to the stretch and gave way.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $250,000. 'Eddie Read Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.75 47.65 1:11.00 1:34.26 1:46.07

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Catapult 120 5 5 7–hd 7–½ 7–hd 6–2 1–nk Van Dyke 21.00 5 Sharp Samurai 120 4 8 2–1 2–½ 2–hd 1–hd 2–hd Stevens 3.10 10 Prime Attraction 120 9 7 1–½ 1–1 1–hd 2–1½ 3–¾ Desormeaux 9.70 4 Bowies Hero 124 3 3 8–4 8–3 8–3½ 5–1 4–1½ Nakatani 8.20 8 Multiplier 120 7 1 3–½ 3–1½ 3–2 3–1 5–hd Pedroza 15.30 2 Next Shares 120 2 10 9–½ 9–1½ 9–1½ 8–2 6–¾ Bejarano 12.40 1 True Valour 120 1 6 4–1 4–hd 4–hd 4–hd 7–1¾ Spencer 8.00 11 Fashion Business 120 10 9 10 10 10 10 8–1¾ Talamo 20.60 9 Itsinthepost 122 8 4 5–½ 5–½ 5–hd 9–½ 9–1 T Baze 4.80 7 Hunt 124 6 2 6–1 6–1½ 6–2 7–½ 10 Prat 3.30

6 CATAPULT 44.00 14.40 8.60 5 SHARP SAMURAI 4.60 4.00 10 PRIME ATTRACTION 6.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6) $82.80 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $112.50 $2 QUINELLA (5-6) $73.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-10-4) $680.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-10) $729.65

Winner–Catapult Dbb.h.5 by Kitten's Joy out of Gata Bella, by Storm Cat. Bred by Breffni Farm (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Woodford Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $611,520 Daily Double Pool $82,206 Exacta Pool $288,714 Quinella Pool $11,591 Superfecta Pool $146,707 Trifecta Pool $207,509. Scratched–Flamboyant (FR). $1 Pick Three (13-3-6) paid $2,010.70. Pick Three Pool $89,883. $1 Consolation Pick Three (13-7-6) paid $2,198.90.

CATAPULT chased outside a rival, came out in the stretch and rallied under urging to get up three wide late. SHARP SAMURAI had speed between foes then dueled then stalked inside, re-bid between foes leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, battled outside a rival in the stretch and was caught between foes late. PRIME ATTRACTION four wide in the chute, dueled three deep then outside a rival, inched away and angled in on the first turn, set the pace inside, fought back along the rail on the second turn and through the stretch and continued gamely. BOWIES HERO saved ground chasing the pace, came out in midstretch and was in tight off heels nearing the wire. MULTIPLIER four wide in the chute, dueled then stalked outside a rival, re-bid three deep into and on the second turn and into the stretch and was outfinished. NEXT SHARES saved ground off the pace, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and also was outfinished. TRUE VALOUR (IRE) stalked the pace inside, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. FASHION BUSINESS (GB) angled in outside a rival then a bit off the rail, continued inside on the second turn and could not offer the necessary late response. ITSINTHEPOST (FR) stalked three deep, dropped back leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened. HUNT (IRE) was in a good position stalking the pace between horses then outside a rival leaving the second turn and also weakened.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $23,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 23.73 48.34 1:13.61 1:26.57 1:39.76

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 If You Like It 113 6 8 4–hd 3–hd 1–1 1–2½ 1–3¼ Figueroa 2.00 4 Ipray 120 4 2 7–hd 7–hd 6–1 5–hd 2–2¾ Elliott 5.50 10 Ryder's Starlight 115 8 3 5–½ 4–hd 3–hd 3–1 3–hd Espinoza 6.20 6 Brookes All Mine 120 5 1 3–½ 2–hd 2–½ 2–½ 4–¾ Roman 5.70 3 Scathing 120 3 4 1–1½ 1–hd 5–1½ 6–3½ 5–1½ Gonzalez 9.70 14 Jersey Buns 118 9 9 6–1½ 5–1½ 4–1½ 4–hd 6–½ Ceballos 19.00 1 Resky Business 120 1 7 2–hd 6–1 7–1½ 7–1 7–3¼ Mt Garcia 5.20 9 Veronica Bay 120 7 5 8–hd 9 9 8–6 8–14¼ Pereira 27.90 2 Detail 120 2 6 9 8–hd 8–hd 9 9 Franco 11.90

7 IF YOU LIKE IT 6.00 3.60 2.80 4 IPRAY 5.60 3.40 10 RYDER'S STARLIGHT 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7) $185.40 $1 EXACTA (7-4) $14.60 $2 QUINELLA (4-7) $15.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-10-6) $30.46 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-4-10-6-3) $935.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-10) $39.30

Winner–If You Like It Ch.m.7 by First Samurai out of Ice Cool Kitty, by Tomorrows Cat. Bred by Lansdon B. Robbins & Kevin Callahan (KY). Trainer: William E. Morey. Owner: Ron Stolich. Mutuel Pool $399,997 Daily Double Pool $114,346 Exacta Pool $214,856 Quinella Pool $8,675 Superfecta Pool $109,424 Super High Five Pool $24,514 Trifecta Pool $155,443. Claimed–If You Like It by Robert Bone. Trainer: Mike Puype. Claimed–Scathing by James Davis, III. Trainer: James Davis, III. Scratched–Dizzy Diva, Honor Maker, Skeeter Davis, Tiki Bar Logic, Zuzanna. $1 Pick Three (3-6-7) paid $137.40. Pick Three Pool $266,224. 50-Cent Pick Four (13-3/7-6-7/8) 4 correct paid $3,199.15. Pick Four Pool $885,718. 50-Cent Pick Five (3/11-13-3/7-6-7/8) 5 correct paid $11,363.25. Pick Five Pool $580,669. $2 Pick Six (13-3/11-13-3/7-6-7/8) 5 out of 6 paid $537.00. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (13-3/11-13-3/7-6-7/8) 6 correct paid $119,107.80. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $150,120. $1 Place Pick All 8 out of 9 paid $1,673.00. Place Pick All Pool $39,460.

IF YOU LIKE IT stalked between horses then bid between foes to duel for the lead, inched away leaving the second turn and won clear under urging. IPRAY chased outside a rival then between horses on the backstretch and three wide on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and gained the place. RYDER'S STARLIGHT stalked four wide then bid four wide between foes, came three wide into the stretch and just held third. BROOKES ALL MINE stalked between horses then bid between foes to vie for command, angled in entering the stretch and was edged for the show inside. SCATHING sped to the early lead, set the pace inside then dueled along the rail, fell back leaving the second turn, came out into the stretch then drifted in and weakened. JERSEY BUNS five wide into the first turn, bid five wide on the backstretch then four wide leaving the second turn and into the stretch and also weakened. RESKY BUSINESS saved ground stalking the pace, came out some in the stretch and also weakened. VERONICA BAY four wide into the first turn, chased three deep then dropped back off the rail on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. DETAIL stalked inside, went between horses into the second turn, angled back to the inside into the stretch and gave way.