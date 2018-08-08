Advertisement

Racing! Assael Espinoza gets 10-day suspension for role in accident

John Cherwa
By
Aug 08, 2018 | 5:00 AM

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get ready for another week of racing at Del Mar.

Actually, the big story from the short time we’ve been away is a steward’s ruling whereby apprentice Assael Espinoza was handed a 10-day suspension for his part in an accident where one horse was killed and two jockeys were injured.

The ruling came down Sunday, a day after his horse, Aussie Fox, drifted in front of Irish Spring causing them to clip heels and sending Irish Spring to the ground with fatal injuries. Bitter Ring Down also went down when he couldn’t avoid Irish Spring. Jockeys Geovanni Franco and Corey Nakatani were both unseated and taken away by ambulance.

Franco was released from the hospital that evening, while Nakatani was held overnight for observation and released on Sunday. Franco has resumed riding, while Nakatani’s return date is uncertain. He is not listed on any horses through Friday.

The stewards placed Aussie Fox, who finished third, last in the race.

“Assael knows what he did was a horrible mistake,” Espinoza’s agent, Brian Beach, told Bill Center of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “The message has been received. Assael feels responsible. He feels horrible about the whole thing … the injuries to the other jockeys, the loss of Irish Spring.”

Espinoza went to the hospital on Saturday night and again on Sunday morning. He also spoke to Richard Baltas, the trainer of Irish Spring.

The suspension is scheduled to take place Aug. 12, 15-19 and 22-25. As is always the case, he can ride in specially designated races, which are usually stakes races.

He has until today to appeal the decision. Beach told Center that if they do appeal it wouldn’t be the findings only the length of the suspension.

Stewards rulings

In addition to that ruling, there were a couple of others. Here’s our weekly rundown of actions by the Del Mar stewards.

--Jockey Mario Gutierrez was fined $50 on Wednesday for being late to a film review with the stewards.

--Exercise rider Luis Hernandez is now eligible for relicensing. He lost his license for failure to appear at a hearing in 2014 at Santa Anita to discuss alleged drug use. He must agree to testing.

--Jockey Israel Ocampo was fined $100 for late reporting of weight during the fifth race on Friday. His mount, Mongolian Humor, finished sixth.

Where’s McKinzie?

One of the questions I get asked frequently is when is McKinzie going to race. Well, I still don’t know, but I do know he’s getting closer. He had his second work on Monday, going four furlongs in 48.80 seconds. It was the 13th fastest time among 65 horses going that distance. His first work back was last Wednesday when he went three furlongs in 37.60 seconds. That was the 13th of 20 works that day at that distance.

Trainer Bob Baffert has a couple of options if he chooses to keep McKinzie out West. There is the $100,000 Shared Belief Stakes on Aug. 25 and the $250,000 Del Mar Derby on Sept. 2. Both races are restricted to 3-year-olds. Or he could find an allowance race if he wants to take it slow. Either way, McKinzie is probably the best 3-year-old in Baffert’s barn now that the other guy is gone.

Del Mar preview

Wednesday’s card might be the weakest of the meeting, but that’s with a pretty high bar. Many tracks would love a card like this. There are eight races starting at 2 p.m. There are three turf races but the rail is set at 30 feet, so the fields are smaller.

The feature is likely the seventh, a one-mile allowance/optional claimer for horses 3 and up. It carries a purse of $62,000. The favorite is River Echo at 5-2 for trainer Peter Miller and jockey Tyler Baze. He is three for 20 lifetime but hasn’t won in his last 11 starts after two wins in a row.

The second favorite is Kidmon at 3-1 for John Sadler and Flavien Prat. He is running only his fifth race and has won once.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 7, 8 (1 also eligible), 10, 8, 10 (2 AE), 6, 11.

Bob Ike’s DMR pick of the day

SEVENTH RACE No. 2 Kidmon (3-1)

Although he was disappointing in his most recent start, there are reasons to believe the John Sadler trainee will run much better today: he didn't break alertly from the rail last time, tries going a route of ground for the first time (bred to run long), is tactical enough to be on or near the lead, has trained steadily since his last and switches to leading rider Flavien Prat.

Sunday’s result: Del Mar May was all out to be second in the Sorrento Stakes but posed no threat to the easy winner.

Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here's a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).

Final thought

Now, the star of the show, Wednesday’s entries.

Del Mar Entries for Wednesday, August 8.

Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 16th day of a 36-day meet.

FIRST RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $30,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Lob CityEdgar Payeras119Gary Sherlock8-1
2Looking At ThelakeAssael Espinoza119Art Sherman4-1
3Blondy's RewardDiego Sanchez124Paula S. Capestro20-1
4Believe IndeedKent Desormeaux124Robert B. Hess, Jr.8-5
5Todos SantosBrayan Pena124Kelly Castaneda12-1
6War MoccasinStewart Elliott124Javier Jose Sierra3-1

SECOND RACE.

1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $23,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1HarrovianHeriberto Figueroa113Dennis Givens15-112,500
2My FarmerEdwin Maldonado120George Papaprodromou10-112,500
3Above BoardAssael Espinoza115Mark Glatt4-112,500
4Plum DandyTyler Baze122Doug F. O'Neill5-112,500
5Just KiddingAlonso Quinonez120Steve Knapp2-112,500
6South AmericainGeovanni Franco120George Papaprodromou6-112,500
7Shackleford BanksTyler Conner120Jerry Hollendorfer5-212,500

THIRD RACE.

5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $60,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Oracle of OmahaDrayden Van Dyke120Peter Miller5-2
2Calder ValeRuben Fuentes120Ricardo Zamora12-1
3HerdsmanEdwin Maldonado120Dan Blacker20-1
4HartelFlavien Prat120Peter Miller7-2
5Lincoln CityGeovanni Franco120J. Eric Kruljac12-1
6Seeking RefugeMario Gutierrez120Doug F. O'Neill5-1
7Truck SalesmanEvin Roman120Doug F. O'Neill3-1
8Flying ScotsmanTyler Conner120Jerry Hollendorfer5-1
Also Eligible
9Easy KeeperRafael Bejarano120Doug F. O'Neill10-1

FOURTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1KelseybelleTyler Conner123Andy Mathis3-120,000
2TacyEvin Roman120Tim Yakteen8-120,000
3Spectacular StormTyler Baze120Jorge Gutierrez6-120,000
4Irish Cream N KafeHeriberto Figueroa113Steven Miyadi7-220,000
5KalsaFranklin Ceballos120Librado Barocio20-120,000
6Shanghai TootsieEdgar Payeras115Hector O. Palma10-120,000
7SnakedAssael Espinoza115Steve Knapp5-120,000
8Two Timing LucyRuben Fuentes120Jeff Bonde20-120,000
9Tengas AngelOctavio Vergara, Jr.123Jeff Mullins20-120,000
10Pray for CordayMartin Pedroza120Sal Gonzalez6-120,000

FIFTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Mongolian WindowTyler Baze118Peter Miller2-1
2ArrowsphereTyler Conner124Peter Eurton4-1
3Swallows Inn GalEdgar Payeras113Robert J. Lucas20-1
4Marjorie EFlavien Prat120Patrick Gallagher5-2
5Married by NowGeovanni Franco122Matthew Chew8-1
6Lethal LegacyMatt Garcia122Gary Stute10-1
7Lil Bit DangerousSantiago Gonzalez122James M. Cassidy8-1
8November Tale Rafael Bejarano122Patrick Gallagher10-1

SIXTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. State bred.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Morning PressDrayden Van Dyke120Tim Yakteen15-150,000
2FilthyRuben Fuentes120Jeff Bonde12-150,000
3Sassy KittyEvin Roman120Michael Machowsky20-150,000
4LunagonnamoonyaStewart Elliott120Mike Puype4-150,000
5CrosshavenTyler Conner120Andy Mathis4-150,000
6Storms a BrewnTiago Pereira120Scott Rollins8-150,000
7LakerballAgapito Delgadillo120Doug F. O'Neill7-250,000
8AwepolloniaOctavio Vergara, Jr.120Jorge Periban15-150,000
9Depende de TiEdgar Payeras115Antonio Garcia20-150,000
10JellybeankristineJoseph Talamo120Gary Sherlock3-150,000
Also Eligible
11She's a DimeMartin Garcia120Reed Saldana8-150,000
12Spicy CurryAssael Espinoza115Vladimir Cerin10-150,000

SEVENTH RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $62,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Canadian GameMario Gutierrez118Doug F. O'Neill7-2
2KidmonFlavien Prat122John W. Sadler3-1
3DivisorSantiago Gonzalez122Philip D'Amato5-1
4Super Duper CooperAssael Espinoza117Michael W. McCarthy4-1
5River Echo Tyler Baze124Peter Miller5-240,000
6Show Me Da LuteMartin Pedroza122Bob Baffert6-1

EIGHTH RACE.

7 Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1June Two FourMario Gutierrez120George Papaprodromou20-120,000
2Blaze of GloryGeovanni Franco120David Jacobson7-220,000
3Spend ItHeriberto Figueroa117Rafael Becerra5-120,000
4WelldidyougetitTyler Baze120Mark Glatt5-120,000
5ScorpioDiego Sanchez120Paula S. Capestro30-120,000
6Sterling's TempleAssael Espinoza115Carla Gaines8-120,000
7Starship ChewyOctavio Vergara, Jr.120Howard L. Zucker20-120,000
8JonasMartin Pedroza124Peter Miller8-120,000
9Pacific SongAgapito Delgadillo124Alfredo Marquez20-120,000
10Awesome E KIsrael Ocampo124George Papaprodromou3-120,000
11Brighton BoyEdgar Payeras115Steven Miyadi8-120,000
