Racing! Assael Espinoza gets 10-day suspension for role in accident

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get ready for another week of racing at Del Mar.
Actually, the big story from the short time we’ve been away is a steward’s ruling whereby apprentice Assael Espinoza was handed a 10-day suspension for his part in an accident where one horse was killed and two jockeys were injured.
The ruling came down Sunday, a day after his horse, Aussie Fox, drifted in front of Irish Spring causing them to clip heels and sending Irish Spring to the ground with fatal injuries. Bitter Ring Down also went down when he couldn’t avoid Irish Spring. Jockeys Geovanni Franco and
Franco was released from the hospital that evening, while Nakatani was held overnight for observation and released on Sunday. Franco has resumed riding, while Nakatani’s return date is uncertain. He is not listed on any horses through Friday.
The stewards placed Aussie Fox, who finished third, last in the race.
“Assael knows what he did was a horrible mistake,” Espinoza’s agent, Brian Beach, told Bill Center of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “The message has been received. Assael feels responsible. He feels horrible about the whole thing … the injuries to the other jockeys, the loss of Irish Spring.”
Espinoza went to the hospital on Saturday night and again on Sunday morning. He also spoke to Richard Baltas, the trainer of Irish Spring.
The suspension is scheduled to take place Aug. 12, 15-19 and 22-25. As is always the case, he can ride in specially designated races, which are usually stakes races.
He has until today to appeal the decision. Beach told Center that if they do appeal it wouldn’t be the findings only the length of the suspension.
Stewards rulings
In addition to that ruling, there were a couple of others. Here’s our weekly rundown of actions by the
--Jockey
--Exercise rider Luis Hernandez is now eligible for relicensing. He lost his license for failure to appear at a hearing in 2014 at Santa Anita to discuss alleged drug use. He must agree to testing.
--Jockey Israel Ocampo was fined $100 for late reporting of weight during the fifth race on Friday. His mount, Mongolian Humor, finished sixth.
Where’s McKinzie?
One of the questions I get asked frequently is when is McKinzie going to race. Well, I still don’t know, but I do know he’s getting closer. He had his second work on Monday, going four furlongs in 48.80 seconds. It was the 13th fastest time among 65 horses going that distance. His first work back was last Wednesday when he went three furlongs in 37.60 seconds. That was the 13th of 20 works that day at that distance.
Trainer
Del Mar preview
Wednesday’s card might be the weakest of the meeting, but that’s with a pretty high bar. Many tracks would love a card like this. There are eight races starting at 2 p.m. There are three turf races but the rail is set at 30 feet, so the fields are smaller.
The feature is likely the seventh, a one-mile allowance/optional claimer for horses 3 and up. It carries a purse of $62,000. The favorite is River Echo at 5-2 for trainer
The second favorite is Kidmon at 3-1 for John Sadler and Flavien Prat. He is running only his fifth race and has won once.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 7, 8 (1 also eligible), 10, 8, 10 (2 AE), 6, 11.
Bob Ike’s DMR pick of the day
SEVENTH RACE No. 2 Kidmon (3-1)
Although he was disappointing in his most recent start, there are reasons to believe the John Sadler trainee will run much better today: he didn't break alertly from the rail last time, tries going a route of ground for the first time (bred to run long), is tactical enough to be on or near the lead, has trained steadily since his last and switches to leading rider Flavien Prat.
Sunday’s result: Del Mar May was all out to be second in the Sorrento Stakes but posed no threat to the easy winner.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here's a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Del Mar Entries for Wednesday, August 8.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 16th day of a 36-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $30,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Lob City
|Edgar Payeras
|119
|Gary Sherlock
|8-1
|2
|Looking At Thelake
|Assael Espinoza
|119
|Art Sherman
|4-1
|3
|Blondy's Reward
|Diego Sanchez
|124
|Paula S. Capestro
|20-1
|4
|Believe Indeed
|Kent Desormeaux
|124
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|8-5
|5
|Todos Santos
|Brayan Pena
|124
|Kelly Castaneda
|12-1
|6
|War Moccasin
|Stewart Elliott
|124
|Javier Jose Sierra
|3-1
SECOND RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $23,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Harrovian
|Heriberto Figueroa
|113
|Dennis Givens
|15-1
|12,500
|2
|My Farmer
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|George Papaprodromou
|10-1
|12,500
|3
|Above Board
|Assael Espinoza
|115
|Mark Glatt
|4-1
|12,500
|4
|Plum Dandy
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-1
|12,500
|5
|Just Kidding
|Alonso Quinonez
|120
|Steve Knapp
|2-1
|12,500
|6
|South Americain
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|George Papaprodromou
|6-1
|12,500
|7
|Shackleford Banks
|Tyler Conner
|120
|5-2
|12,500
THIRD RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $60,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Oracle of Omaha
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Peter Miller
|5-2
|2
|Calder Vale
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Ricardo Zamora
|12-1
|3
|Herdsman
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Dan Blacker
|20-1
|4
|Hartel
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Peter Miller
|7-2
|5
|Lincoln City
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|J. Eric Kruljac
|12-1
|6
|Seeking Refuge
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-1
|7
|Truck Salesman
|Evin Roman
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|3-1
|8
|Flying Scotsman
|Tyler Conner
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|5-1
|Also Eligible
|9
|Easy Keeper
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|10-1
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Kelseybelle
|Tyler Conner
|123
|Andy Mathis
|3-1
|20,000
|2
|Tacy
|Evin Roman
|120
|Tim Yakteen
|8-1
|20,000
|3
|Spectacular Storm
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Jorge Gutierrez
|6-1
|20,000
|4
|Irish Cream N Kafe
|Heriberto Figueroa
|113
|Steven Miyadi
|7-2
|20,000
|5
|Kalsa
|Franklin Ceballos
|120
|Librado Barocio
|20-1
|20,000
|6
|Shanghai Tootsie
|Edgar Payeras
|115
|Hector O. Palma
|10-1
|20,000
|7
|Snaked
|Assael Espinoza
|115
|Steve Knapp
|5-1
|20,000
|8
|Two Timing Lucy
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|20-1
|20,000
|9
|Tengas Angel
|Octavio Vergara, Jr.
|123
|Jeff Mullins
|20-1
|20,000
|10
|Pray for Corday
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Sal Gonzalez
|6-1
|20,000
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Mongolian Window
|Tyler Baze
|118
|Peter Miller
|2-1
|2
|Arrowsphere
|Tyler Conner
|124
|Peter Eurton
|4-1
|3
|Swallows Inn Gal
|Edgar Payeras
|113
|Robert J. Lucas
|20-1
|4
|Marjorie E
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Patrick Gallagher
|5-2
|5
|Married by Now
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Matthew Chew
|8-1
|6
|Lethal Legacy
|Matt Garcia
|122
|Gary Stute
|10-1
|7
|Lil Bit Dangerous
|Santiago Gonzalez
|122
|James M. Cassidy
|8-1
|8
|November Tale
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Patrick Gallagher
|10-1
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Morning Press
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Tim Yakteen
|15-1
|50,000
|2
|Filthy
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Jeff Bonde
|12-1
|50,000
|3
|Sassy Kitty
|Evin Roman
|120
|Michael Machowsky
|20-1
|50,000
|4
|Lunagonnamoonya
|Stewart Elliott
|120
|Mike Puype
|4-1
|50,000
|5
|Crosshaven
|Tyler Conner
|120
|Andy Mathis
|4-1
|50,000
|6
|Storms a Brewn
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Scott Rollins
|8-1
|50,000
|7
|Lakerball
|Agapito Delgadillo
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-2
|50,000
|8
|Awepollonia
|Octavio Vergara, Jr.
|120
|Jorge Periban
|15-1
|50,000
|9
|Depende de Ti
|Edgar Payeras
|115
|Antonio Garcia
|20-1
|50,000
|10
|Jellybeankristine
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Gary Sherlock
|3-1
|50,000
|Also Eligible
|11
|She's a Dime
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Reed Saldana
|8-1
|50,000
|12
|Spicy Curry
|Assael Espinoza
|115
|Vladimir Cerin
|10-1
|50,000
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $62,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Canadian Game
|Mario Gutierrez
|118
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-2
|2
|Kidmon
|Flavien Prat
|122
|John W. Sadler
|3-1
|3
|Divisor
|Santiago Gonzalez
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|5-1
|4
|Super Duper Cooper
|Assael Espinoza
|117
|Michael W. McCarthy
|4-1
|5
|River Echo
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Peter Miller
|5-2
|40,000
|6
|Show Me Da Lute
|Martin Pedroza
|122
|Bob Baffert
|6-1
EIGHTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|June Two Four
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|George Papaprodromou
|20-1
|20,000
|2
|Blaze of Glory
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|David Jacobson
|7-2
|20,000
|3
|Spend It
|Heriberto Figueroa
|117
|Rafael Becerra
|5-1
|20,000
|4
|Welldidyougetit
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Mark Glatt
|5-1
|20,000
|5
|Scorpio
|Diego Sanchez
|120
|Paula S. Capestro
|30-1
|20,000
|6
|Sterling's Temple
|Assael Espinoza
|115
|Carla Gaines
|8-1
|20,000
|7
|Starship Chewy
|Octavio Vergara, Jr.
|120
|Howard L. Zucker
|20-1
|20,000
|8
|Jonas
|Martin Pedroza
|124
|Peter Miller
|8-1
|20,000
|9
|Pacific Song
|Agapito Delgadillo
|124
|Alfredo Marquez
|20-1
|20,000
|10
|Awesome E K
|Israel Ocampo
|124
|George Papaprodromou
|3-1
|20,000
|11
|Brighton Boy
|Edgar Payeras
|115
|Steven Miyadi
|8-1
|20,000