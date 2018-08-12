Racing! Things you wanted to know about Santa Anita’s turf

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we wonder if it’s too early to make Instagrand the Kentucky Derby favorite.

We’re in the second half of the Del Mar meeting, which will be followed by Los Alamitos before we return for a short meeting at Santa Anita. In order to get ready, Santa Anita has put in a lot of new grass on its turf course.

The track has put down new turf on the downhill course and in the stretch, which continues to about midway into the first turn. The thinking is that’s the most heavily used part of the course. Yup, every race goes through the stretch.

The announcement was a good excuse to check in with the personable Rick Hammerle , the racing secretary and VP at Santa Anita. We wondered if he had any idea how many turf races are scheduled for the next meeting.

“I do not know the exact number of turf races we will run, but I kind of have a ballpark idea,” Hammerle said. “I never have an end number that I shoot for. I generally try to card two or three on weekdays, four-ish on Saturdays and three-ish on Sundays. It all depends how each day goes and what type of races they are as I have to watch the purse account as well.”

Santa Anita doesn’t have a second turf course around the oval like some tracks but they do have the hillside course, which has the only right turn in U.S. racing. But managing it can be challenging.

“I try and be careful not to write too many hill races per week as it can get a little cut up up there on the hill without a break,” Hammerle said. “We do have a temp rail we will use when necessary.”

That leads me to the one question I get asked a lot. What does it mean when they say the rail is at 30 feet, or 20, or 10 or 0? We’ve discussed it before but a refresher is good, especially for new readers.

When you think about it, the part of the turf course next to rail gets a real pounding because that’s where most of the horses are running because it’s the shortest way around the track. So, in order to keep that one area from a constant pounding the rail can be moved, usually in increments of 10 feet up to 30 feet.

“Besides having the best turf crew in the country, the best thing we did was get the lightweight temporary rail [three years ago] that we now use for the turf course,” Hammerle said. “It allows us to move the rail daily [sometimes even during the races]. If the fields are smaller we can keep the rail out and preserve the inside for the bigger fields and the stakes. It’s generally outside on the weekdays and inside during the weekend when the better races are run.”

While typing in Bob Ike’s winning pick of Cordiality in Saturday’s newsletter, I accidentally sent the horse through gender reassignment. She’s a mare. I did get it right in the Del Mar Review. So, my goof, not Bob’s.

Wow. That’s all you can say about Instagrand’s win in the Grade 2 $200,000 Best Pal Stakes over six furlongs. He’s two for two but the owners did pay $1.2 million for the colt. He won by 10 1/4 lengths under a total hand ride by Drayden Van Dyke . He won his first race by 10 lengths.

It was a small field of five but it was clear this horse is something special. The Best Pal is often a prep for the Grade 1 Del Mar Futurity on Labor Day.

There was no money to be made on Instagrand as he paid $2.20, $2.10 and $2.10. There was a $572 minus place pool and a $76,911 minus show pool, although the damage to the track is never even close to that.

“I haven’t been getting on him in the morning but they told me he was ready,” Van Dyke said. “I just threw a couple of crosses at him today. That’s all. Cadillac. I wanted to see if he’d change leads on his own, but in the end I just gave it a little weight shift and he made a perfect change. He’s got the mind of a 4- or 5-year-old. Professional.”

The racing starts at 2 p.m. for Sunday’s nine-race card. The feature is moved once again up in the card, no doubt because of the six-horse field. But, the Grade 3 $100,000 Rancho Bernardo Handicap, for fillies and mares going 6 ½ furlongs, is a pretty strong race.

The slight favorite, at 8-5, is Anonymity for trainer Richard Mandella and jockey Flavien Prat . She has won three of four races and the last race, an allowance, by 8 ¼ lengths. This is a big step up in class for her, running against horses that have run in the Breeders’ Cup.

Skye Diamonds is 9-5 for Bill Spawr and Tiago Pereira . She is nine for 21 lifetime and is two of three at Del Mar. She ran fourth in the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint.

“She’s training well and her last race was the best she’s run this year,” Spawr told Hank Wesch of Del Mar. “She was hooked on the lead and put away a couple and fought down the stretch before [Marley’s Freedom] got past her late.”

The 3-1 third choice is Moonshine Memories for Simon Callaghan and Mike Smith . She is four of seven lifetime including wins in the Del Mar Debutante and Chandelier Stakes at Santa Anita. She was seventh in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies.

Sophomore colt from the Doug O'Neill stable had no chance last time when marooned in the 12 post and racing wide throughout when facing stronger allowance foes. He shortens up to a mile, drops in class and has drawn much better, so expect a top effort today.

She is a 14-time winner who can flash much early speed when she doesn’t break slow as she did in her last third-place try in which she was only beaten one-half length. I liked the progress she made from between horses midway on the far turn of last outing and her versatility to win from on/off the pace is a plus. In addition, she retains the services of high-percentage distance rider Vinnie Bednar .

Del Mar Charts Results for Saturday, August 11. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 18th day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 22.34 46.61 58.95 1:05.50

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Don't Stalk Me 119 1 4 5–hd 5–1 1–1½ 1–2½ Roman 2.50 7 Memorable Election 119 6 1 4–3½ 3–hd 2–1 2–2¼ Mn Garcia 1.50 5 Michael Mundo 119 5 3 6 6 5–1½ 3–2½ Mt Garcia 13.90 4 Colormemoney 120 4 5 2–hd 2–hd 3–hd 4–½ Desormeaux 2.60 2 Quad 112 2 2 1–hd 1–hd 4–1 5–8¼ Payeras 11.90 3 Ghostly Who 119 3 6 3–hd 4–2 6 6 Maldonado 10.10

1 DON'T STALK ME 7.00 3.20 2.60 7 MEMORABLE ELECTION 3.20 2.40 5 MICHAEL MUNDO 4.20

$1 EXACTA (1-7) $9.50 $2 QUINELLA (1-7) $8.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-5-4) $9.18 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-7-5) $25.05

Winner–Don't Stalk Me Dbb.g.3 by Kafwain out of Silent Stalk, by Petionville. Bred by Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: WestSide Racing, Bello, Stephen, Rothblum, Steve and Sarno, Russell. Mutuel Pool $214,958 Exacta Pool $99,257 Quinella Pool $5,082 Superfecta Pool $35,711 Trifecta Pool $64,140. Claimed–Don't Stalk Me by Diana Citarella. Trainer: Ronald Ellis. Claimed–Colormemoney by ERJ Racing LLC, Westside Racing Stables, Keh, L. Steve and O''Neill, Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–Our Tiger's Boy.

DON'T STALK ME saved ground stalking the pace, slipped through along the fence into the stretch to gain the lead in upper stretch, inched away under urging in midstretch and won clear. MEMORABLE ELECTION a bit fractious in the gate, dueled four wide then five wide into the stretch, drifted in some in the drive and clearly bested the others. MICHAEL MUNDO chased off the rail then outside the winner, continued off the inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and picked up the show. COLORMEMONEY dueled three deep between horses then four wide into the stretch, drifted in and weakened. QUAD dueled a bit off the rail then inside, came out a bit to be between foes into the stretch, also drifted in and weakened. GHOSTLY WHO had good early speed and dueled between horses, was fanned out three deep into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SECOND RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $42,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 22.09 44.68 56.95

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Red Shelby 112 3 2 1–3 1–2½ 1–2½ 1–hd Figueroa 3.30 6 Dis Smart Cat 119 6 1 4–hd 2–hd 2–1 2–hd Roman 4.90 1 Holy Mosey 118 1 4 7 6–hd 6–1½ 3–1 Pedroza 11.00 2 Lori's Attitude 119 2 3 3–hd 5–4 5–2 4–1¼ Bejarano 2.70 4 Jeweled 113 4 7 6–½ 7 7 5–hd Espinoza 8.50 7 Laynee 119 7 6 5–3 4–½ 4–½ 6–ns Prat 2.50 5 Emmy and I 119 5 5 2–½ 3–1 3–hd 7 Talamo 19.80

3 RED SHELBY 8.60 5.20 4.00 6 DIS SMART CAT 6.00 4.20 1 HOLY MOSEY 4.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3) $35.40 $1 EXACTA (3-6) $21.20 $2 QUINELLA (3-6) $25.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-1-2) $26.85 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-1) $59.80

Winner–Red Shelby Ch.f.4 by Greatness out of Rehocracy, by Adhocracy. Bred by Tom McCrocklin, Frank Mermenstein &Craig Rounsefell (FL). Trainer: Peter Miller . Owner: Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $299,525 Daily Double Pool $56,528 Exacta Pool $162,755 Quinella Pool $9,030 Superfecta Pool $53,062 Trifecta Pool $97,486. Claimed–Laynee by Roper, James L. and Ilene A. Trainer: Eddie Truman. Scratched–none.

RED SHELBY sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, drifted out some in the stretch despite right handed urging and held gamely between foes late. DIS SMART CAT stalked three deep between foes then outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and finished willingly. HOLY MOSEY saved ground chasing the pace to the stretch, split horses in deep stretch and rallied inside. LORI'S ATTITUDE stalked the pace inside, continued along the rail on the turn and in the stretch and was outfinished. JEWELED settled outside a rival to the stretch, came out some in the drive and split horses on the wire. LAYNEE stalked four wide on the backstretch and outside a rival on the turn, came out four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. EMMY AND I close up stalking the pace between horses on the backstretch and a bit off the rail on the turn, was between foes again in midstretch and did not rally.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Best Pal Stakes'. 2 year olds. Time 23.00 46.54 58.17 1:10.27

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Instagrand 118 1 1 1–hd 1–1 1–7 1–10¼ Van Dyke 0.10 5 Sparky Ville 120 5 2 3–4 4–1½ 3–1 2–3¼ Stevens 14.50 3 Synthesis 120 3 4 4–hd 3–hd 4–4 3–hd Desormeaux 19.00 2 Owning 118 2 3 2–2 2–3 2–½ 4–5¼ Gutierrez 7.90 4 Mason Dixon 118 4 5 5 5 5 5 Prat 8.10

1 INSTAGRAND 2.20 2.10 2.10 5 SPARKY VILLE 4.80 3.60 3 SYNTHESIS 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1) $11.00 $1 EXACTA (1-5) $5.60 $2 QUINELLA (1-5) $10.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-3) $14.00

Winner–Instagrand B.c.2 by Into Mischief out of Assets of War, by Lawyer Ron. Bred by Stoneway Farm (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: OXO Equine LLC. Mutuel Pool $792,932 Daily Double Pool $32,337 Exacta Pool $164,752 Quinella Pool $7,813 Trifecta Pool $136,025. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-3-1) paid $23.00. Pick Three Pool $73,917.

INSTAGRAND quickly sprinted to the front, dueled a bit off the rail then inside, inched away leaving the turn and drew off in the stretch under a brisk hand ride and a hold late. SPARKY VILLE stalked the pace off the rail, went outside a rival in midstretch and was clearly second best. SYNTHESIS reluctant to load, was a bit awkwardly into stride, chased off the rail then angled in for the turn, continued along the inside in the stretch and edged a rival for the show. OWNING dueled outside the winner then stalked a bit off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and was edged for third late. MASON DIXON a bit reluctant to load, turned his head and was straightened then broke a bit slowly, chased outside a rival, went three deep on the turn and into the stretch and weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.85 47.44 1:13.19 1:25.86 1:39.40

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 K P's Smokin 120 1 2 2–1½ 2–1 1–1½ 1–8 1–10½ T Baze 2.30 2 Tengs Rhythm 120 2 4 4–3 3–1 4–4 4–4 2–hd Desormeaux 2.30 3 Veiled Heat 119 3 6 5–hd 5–2 3–hd 2–hd 3–4¼ Payeras 7.00 6 Stella Sweeper 124 5 5 6–1½ 6–1 5–hd 5–1 4–½ Pena 22.80 8 Eurasia 120 6 1 1–2 1–1 2–3 3–1 5–3¼ Pereira 12.50 5 Dianka 115 4 3 7 7 6–1 6–5 6–4¼ Espinoza 7.40 9 Star of Kobol 120 7 7 3–hd 4–1½ 7 7 7 Bejarano 3.40

1 K P'S SMOKIN 6.60 4.20 3.00 2 TENGS RHYTHM 3.40 2.60 3 VEILED HEAT 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1) $6.80 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $7.90 $2 QUINELLA (1-2) $8.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-3-6) $21.94 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-3) $13.30

Winner–K P's Smokin Grr.f.3 by Archarcharch out of Holy Smokie, by Holy Bull. Bred by Meadow Lane Stables LLC (KY). Trainer: Jeff Mullins . Owner: Karl Pergola. Mutuel Pool $246,941 Daily Double Pool $27,964 Exacta Pool $128,652 Quinella Pool $7,985 Superfecta Pool $55,446 Trifecta Pool $99,677. Scratched–Curlina Curlina, Western Mongolia. $1 Pick Three (3-1-1) paid $24.00. Pick Three Pool $36,709.

K P'S SMOKIN had speed inside then stalked along the rail or a bit off the fence, bid outside the pacesetter on the second turn to gain the lead, inched away leaving that turn and drew off in the stretch under urging then a long hold late. TENGS RHYTHM pulled a bit off the rail then chased inside, went outside a rival leaving the second turn, came out into the stretch and just got the place. VEILED HEAT saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and was edged late for second. STELLA SWEEPER three deep into the first turn, chased outside a rival, was between foes into the stretch and lacked a rally. EURASIA had speed outside then alongside the winner, kicked away and angled in on the first turn, set the pace inside, offered little resistance when that one challenged again on the second turn and weakened in the stretch. DIANKA pulled her way between horses then a bit off the rail, angled in and chased inside on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and also weakened. STAR OF KOBOL three deep early, chased outside a rival, dropped back on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

FIFTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $62,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.52 47.59 1:11.91 1:34.99 1:40.85

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Meal Ticket 122 2 5 5–2½ 3–hd 3–1 1–2½ 1–4½ T Baze 1.30 6 Siberian Iris 122 5 6 6 6 6 3–hd 2–nk Prat 2.90 1 Wind Tartare 124 1 4 4–1 5–hd 5–hd 4–2 3–2¼ Franco 6.80 5 Jazaalah 122 4 3 3–1 2–2½ 2–½ 2–½ 4–6¼ Desormeaux 4.80 3 Goseecal 122 3 1 2–½ 4–1½ 4–½ 5–hd 5–nk Stevens 8.00 7 Beautiful Becca 124 6 2 1–1½ 1–1 1–½ 6 6 Talamo 9.20

2 MEAL TICKET 4.60 2.80 2.40 6 SIBERIAN IRIS (IRE) 3.20 2.60 1 WIND TARTARE (FR) 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2) $17.40 $1 EXACTA (2-6) $7.30 $2 QUINELLA (2-6) $8.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-1-5) $8.61 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-1) $16.80

Winner–Meal Ticket Dbb.f.4 by Malibu Moon out of Rainbow's Song, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Glen Hill Farm (FL). Trainer: Matthew Chew. Owner: Aulds, Chris, Jeong, Peter and Johnston, Keith. Mutuel Pool $384,825 Daily Double Pool $29,022 Exacta Pool $178,406 Quinella Pool $8,631 Superfecta Pool $58,039 Trifecta Pool $107,074. Claimed–Wind Tartare (FR) by J. Robison. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–Saburai. $1 Pick Three (1-1-2) paid $11.20. Pick Three Pool $80,110. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-1-1/4-2/4) 4 correct paid $46.00. Pick Four Pool $203,014. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-3-1-1/4-2/4) 5 correct paid $173.20. Pick Five Pool $607,648.

MEAL TICKET stalked outside a rival, bid three deep on the second turn, took the lead into the stretch and drew off under a crack of the whip inside the eighth pole and steady handling while drifting in through the final furlong. SIBERIAN IRIS (IRE) bumped at the start, angled in and settled a bit off the rail then three deep into and on the second turn and into the stretch and edged a rival for the place. WIND TARTARE (FR) stalked inside then between foes leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, continued a bit off the rail in the stretch and was edged for second. JAZAALAH broke out and bumped a rival then pulled and stalked outside a foe, bid between horses on the second turn and nearing the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. GOSEECAL pulled her way along to stalk the pace inside, continued inside on the second turn and into the stretch and also weakened. BEAUTIFUL BECCA had speed outside then inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, dueled from the rail on the second turn, dropped back into the stretch and also weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $60,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.22 45.97 59.30

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 The Aurelia Factor 120 2 5 1–hd 1–hd 1–½ 1–nk Van Dyke 0.70 1 Claudelle 120 1 6 6–2½ 4–1 3–1½ 2–1 Desormeaux 5.70 8 Vangogo 115 8 1 2–1 2–5 2–4 3–¾ Figueroa 11.70 3 Lesley's Song 115 3 2 3–1 3–1½ 4–1½ 4–hd Espinoza 13.90 6 Shes All Woman 120 6 4 5–1 6–1½ 5–½ 5–1¾ Roman 31.10 4 Calf Moon Bay 120 4 3 4–½ 5–½ 6–hd 6–1¼ Prat 4.80 9 Be a Shero 120 9 8 9 7–2 7–5 7–4¾ T Baze 17.10 5 Bev's Humor 120 5 7 7–1½ 8–4 8–2½ 8–2 Smith 17.20 7 Discrete Stevie B 120 7 9 8–1 9 9 9 Pereira 63.20

2 THE AURELIA FACTOR 3.40 2.60 2.40 1 CLAUDELLE 4.80 4.40 8 VANGOGO 6.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2) $9.20 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $5.70 $2 QUINELLA (1-2) $8.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-8-3) $18.71 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-8) $20.80

Winner–The Aurelia Factor Grr.f.2 by The Factor out of Another Romance, by Saint Anddan. Bred by Gunpowder Farms LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Stonestreet Stables, LLC and Bolton, George. Mutuel Pool $451,572 Daily Double Pool $36,274 Exacta Pool $233,479 Quinella Pool $11,464 Superfecta Pool $102,826 Trifecta Pool $161,592. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-2-2) paid $20.20. Pick Three Pool $70,195.

THE AURELIA FACTOR had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away past midstretch and just held under urging. CLAUDELLE a bit crowded behind the winner early, stalked inside then a bit off the rail leaving the turn, came out into the stretch and surged late to just miss. VANGOGO sped to the early lead off the rail, angled in and dueled outside the winner, fought back in the stretch then held third. LESLEY'S SONG between horses early, stalked a bit off the rail, continued toward the inside in the stretch and was outfinished for the show. SHES ALL WOMAN stalked outside a rival then three deep on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and put in a late bid at a minor award. CALF MOON BAY between horses early, stalked outside a rival, came out into the stretch, was between foes through much of the drive and lacked the needed late kick. BE A SHERO settled off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn, continued along the fence in the drive and also lacked the necessary response. BEV'S HUMOR allowed to settle off the inside, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. DISCRETE STEVIE B chased off the inside, dropped back and angled in some on the turn and also lacked a response in the stretch.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $62,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 22.98 47.14 1:10.88 1:22.83 1:34.90

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Pulpit Rider 123 4 4 10 9–hd 9–1 4–hd 1–½ Conner 11.50 9 Camino Song 120 9 5 5–1½ 5–hd 5–hd 2–1 2–hd Franco 13.90 3 Luminoso 120 3 8 6–1 6–½ 7–hd 5–hd 3–hd Bejarano 2.80 10 Hey Negrita 120 10 7 4–1 2–hd 1–hd 1–2 4–¾ Gutierrez 9.30 7 Ladybug 120 7 3 7–½ 8–½ 8–hd 7–hd 5–1 Desormeaux 8.90 8 Whirling 120 8 10 8–½ 7–1 6–1 3–hd 6–½ Van Dyke 16.10 1 Kodiak West 120 1 9 9–hd 10 10 9–hd 7–4¼ Prat 1.50 5 Smiling Tigress 120 5 6 3–hd 4–1½ 4–hd 10 8–¾ T Baze 44.30 6 Silken Spy 115 6 1 2–1 3–½ 2–hd 6–hd 9–5½ Espinoza 17.60 2 Classy Atlantic 120 2 2 1–1½ 1–1 3–1½ 8–1 10 Talamo 17.00

4 PULPIT RIDER 25.00 9.40 6.00 9 CAMINO SONG (IRE) 12.80 5.80 3 LUMINOSO 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4) $55.20 $1 EXACTA (4-9) $122.00 $2 QUINELLA (4-9) $171.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-9-3-10) $421.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-9-3) $202.20

Winner–Pulpit Rider B.f.3 by Lucky Pulpit out of Lady Railrider, by Ride the Rails. Bred by Mr. & Mrs. Larry D. Williams (CA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Williams, Mr. and Mrs. Larry D.. Mutuel Pool $420,726 Daily Double Pool $56,847 Exacta Pool $230,746 Quinella Pool $10,502 Superfecta Pool $101,684 Trifecta Pool $166,111. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-2-4) paid $61.10. Pick Three Pool $94,134.

PULPIT RIDER settled outside a rival, went up three wide leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to get up in the final strides. CAMINO SONG (IRE) chased outside a rival then between foes on the second turn, came out into the stretch and rallied between horses late. LUMINOSO saved ground chasing the pace, waited for room leaving the second turn, came out some in the stretch, split rivals in midstretch and rallied inside. HEY NEGRITA stalked three deep, bid three wide to gain the lead on the second turn, kicked clear in the stretch and was caught late. LADYBUG chased between horses, came three deep into the stretch, continued between foes in the stretch and was outfinished. WHIRLING hopped slightly then bobbled some in a bit of a slow start, stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and also was outfinished. KODIAK WEST (IRE) saved ground, awaited room inside leaving the second turn to just past the eighth pole, split rivals past midstretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. SMILING TIGRESS angled in and stalked inside, came out into the stretch, steadied in traffic in midstretch and lacked the needed rally. SILKEN SPY stalked off the rail then between foes leaving the backstretch, bid between horses on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. CLASSY ATLANTIC sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, fought back on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.

EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $26,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.59 46.02 58.14 1:10.55

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Ninety Nine Proof 119 7 2 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–4 1–3¼ Pedroza 2.40 4 Bow and Arrow 119 4 7 7–hd 6–1 3–hd 2–4½ Fuentes 8.70 2 Papa Turf 120 2 5 5–hd 5–½ 5–hd 3–hd Desormeaux 3.80 3 Baby Bear's Soup 114 3 8 4–1 3–½ 2–hd 4–nk Figueroa 11.30 6 Burn Me Twice 119 6 1 2–hd 2–hd 4–1½ 5–2¼ Delgadillo 4.80 5 Braddock 116 5 4 3–½ 4–1½ 6–4 6–1¼ Espinoza 4.50 8 Rate for Me 121 8 6 9 8–hd 7–½ 7–1½ Ceballos 36.10 1 Twirling Tiger 119 1 9 8–1½ 9 9 8–4¼ Elliott 11.80 9 Bernin Sensation 119 9 3 6–2½ 7–4 8–2 9 Maldonado 18.10

7 NINETY NINE PROOF 6.80 4.00 3.60 4 BOW AND ARROW 7.00 5.20 2 PAPA TURF 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7) $127.00 $1 EXACTA (7-4) $32.00 $2 QUINELLA (4-7) $36.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-2-3) $86.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-2) $65.05

Winner–Ninety Nine Proof B.c.4 by Idiot Proof out of Seattle Avenue, by Capsized. Bred by Judi Garfi-Partridge & Serenity OakFarms, LLC (CA). Trainer: Andy Mathis. Owner: Shane Thompson Racing, Begley, J., Begley, P., Panian, L. and Schott, M.. Mutuel Pool $430,573 Daily Double Pool $38,429 Exacta Pool $245,650 Quinella Pool $10,907 Superfecta Pool $102,673 Trifecta Pool $160,265. Claimed–Ninety Nine Proof by Bartlett, Charles and O''Neill, Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Claimed–Baby Bear's Soup by Steve Aichle. Trainer: Adam Kitchingman. Claimed–Twirling Tiger by Paymaster Racing LLC. Trainer: Jack Carava. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-4-7) paid $130.80. Pick Three Pool $79,206.

NINETY NINE PROOF sped to the early lead, angled in and set thee pace a bit off the rail then inside, drew away under urging in the stretch and proved best. BOW AND ARROW chased outside a rival then off the rail on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and gained the place. PAPA TURF stalked inside then pulled and steadied off heels and came out a bit into the turn, entered the stretch three deep and just held third. BABY BEAR'S SOUP saved ground stalking the pace throughout and was edged for the show. BURN ME TWICE stalked three deep then outside a rival into the stretch and was edged for a minor award between foes late. BRADDOCK close up stalking the pace between horses, dropped back a bit off the rail into the stretch and weakened. RATE FOR ME settled off the rail on the backstretch and turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. TWIRLING TIGER chased inside then a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and weakened. BERNIN SENSATION chased outside a rival then off the rail leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and also weakened.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $62,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 23.33 47.14 1:11.09 1:23.13 1:35.26

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 One Fast Broad 123 2 4 7–1½ 7–1 6–½ 3–1 1–2¼ Stevens 4.10 7 Nice Ice 123 6 2 1–hd 1–1 1–2 1–2 2–½ Pereira 3.60 9 Dulce Ride 120 8 8 3–1 2–hd 2–hd 2–hd 3–nk Bejarano 6.80 1 Miraculously 123 1 9 9–1½ 9–4½ 7–1 6–½ 4–2¼ Franco 22.10 6 Nonna Gianna 120 5 7 4–½ 4–hd 5–1 4–hd 5–½ Van Dyke 14.50 8 Sappho 120 7 6 5–hd 6–3½ 4–hd 5–1 6–¾ T Baze 2.80 5 Pacific Strike 120 4 5 8–1 8–½ 9–6 8–5 7–3¾ Talamo 8.60 4 Klosters 120 3 3 2–1 3–1 3–1 7–2 8–9¼ Roman 46.70 10 Highland Lass 120 9 1 6–3 5–hd 8–hd 9–4 9–1½ Prat 6.20 11 Sum Reward 120 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 Pedroza 72.80

3 ONE FAST BROAD 10.20 4.60 3.20 7 NICE ICE 4.80 3.80 9 DULCE RIDE 5.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3) $39.00 $1 EXACTA (3-7) $21.00 $2 QUINELLA (3-7) $21.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-9-1) $102.81 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-7-9) $63.35

Winner–One Fast Broad Dbb.f.3 by Decarchy out of Awesome Broad, by Mr. Broad Blade. Bred by Richard Allen Kritzski and AGR Racing (CA). Trainer: Mick Ruis. Owner: Ruis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $482,058 Daily Double Pool $53,974 Exacta Pool $254,572 Quinella Pool $11,445 Superfecta Pool $121,588 Trifecta Pool $174,367. Scratched–Pursuing The Dream (IRE). $1 Pick Three (4-7-3) paid $294.60. Pick Three Pool $45,687.

ONE FAST BROAD chased inside then a bit off the rail, split rivals on the second turn, came out four wide into the stretch, rallied under some urging to the lead in deep stretch and won clear. NICE ICE angled in and dueled outside a rival then inched away and set the pace inside, kicked clear on the second turn, held well to deep stretch and saved the place. DULCE RIDE stalked the pace outside a rival to the stretch and held third between foes late. MIRACULOUSLY saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and again nearing midstretch and was edged for the show. NONNA GIANNA (IRE) close up stalking the pace along the inside, came out a bit for room into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SAPPHO (IRE) pulled between foes and was in tight into the first turn, stalked between rivals, came three deep into the stretch and did not rally. PACIFIC STRIKE chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival on the backstretch, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch and could not summon the necessary late kick. KLOSTERS (IRE) angled in and dueled inside then stalked along the rail to the stretch and weakened. HIGHLAND LASS stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in and weakened. SUM REWARD angled in outside a rival then found the rail on the backstretch and second turn, came out into the stretch and lacked a further response.

TENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.60 46.92 59.90 1:13.10

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Hey Sal 120 10 1 2–½ 1–hd 1–1½ 1–nk Franco 2.20 4 Irish Terrier 120 4 4 4–hd 5–2 3–hd 2–3¼ T Baze 3.90 6 Handsome John 120 6 5 5–2½ 3–hd 4–4 3–1¼ Bejarano 1.50 7 Silent Alarm 115 7 2 3–2 2–1 2–hd 4–2¼ Figueroa 7.80 1 Red Clem 115 1 6 8–2½ 7–4 5–½ 5–3¾ Espinoza 32.60 2 Small Town Boy 120 2 7 6–2½ 6–2 6–2 6–2½ Conner 38.20 3 Lucky General 120 3 9 10 8–2½ 8–10 7–2¼ Elliott 23.60 9 Warrensdirtydancer 115 9 3 1–hd 4–hd 7–2½ 8–23 Payeras 32.50 8 Empirical Data 122 8 8 9–1½ 9–2½ 9–8 9–18½ Pena 37.50 5 Cyprus Souljah 120 5 10 7–1 10 10 10 Delgadillo 47.00

10 HEY SAL 6.40 3.60 2.60 4 IRISH TERRIER 4.00 2.80 6 HANDSOME JOHN 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-10) $50.60 $1 EXACTA (10-4) $12.20 $2 QUINELLA (4-10) $14.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-4-6-7) $11.62 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-4-6-7-1) $560.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-4-6) $16.85

Winner–Hey Sal Dbb.c.2 by Empire Way out of Clawpuccino, by Forest Wildcat. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Gary Sherlock. Owner: Lovingier, Terry C. and Sherlock, Gary. Mutuel Pool $446,166 Daily Double Pool $154,824 Exacta Pool $238,622 Quinella Pool $11,152 Superfecta Pool $133,500 Super High Five Pool $195,175 Trifecta Pool $173,341. Claimed–Handsome John by Featherston, Roger, Lambert, Jeff and Pritchard, Pete. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (7-3-10) paid $125.40. Pick Three Pool $239,142. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-7-3-10) 4 correct paid $852.60. Pick Four Pool $687,084. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-4-7-3-10) 5 correct paid $2,373.35. Pick Five Pool $590,860. $2 Pick Six (2/4-2-4-7-3-10) 6 correct paid $6,361.40. Pick Six Pool $151,930. $2 Pick Six (2/4-2-4-7-3-10) 5 out of 6 paid $72.80. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (2/4-2-4-7-3-10) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $39,389. $1 Place Pick All 10 correct paid $2,376.50. Place Pick All Pool $38,987.

HEY SAL dueled three deep then outside a rival leaving the turn, continued a bit wide into the stretch, inched away under urging and held. IRISH TERRIER stalked inside, came out in upper stretch, split rivals in midstretch bid inside the winner in deep stretch and just missed. HANDSOME JOHN broke in a bit, stalked outside a rival then three deep leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and bested the others. SILENT ALARM went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back leaving the turn and weakened in the final furlong. RED CLEM saved ground chasing the pace, came out some on the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SMALL TOWN BOY chased a bit off the rail, angled to the inside into the stretch and weakened. LUCKY GENERAL broke a bit slowly, settled just off the rail to the stretch and did not rally. WARRENSDIRTYDANCER had good early speed and dueled between horses, stalked between foes leaving the turn and weakened in the drive. EMPIRICAL DATA settled off the inside to the stretch, gave way and was eased. CYPRUS SOULJAH briefly loose during the post parade, bobbled in a slow start, chased three deep then outside a rival, dropped back on the turn, also gave way and was eased in the stretch.