Racing! Our weekly look at the stewards’ rulings

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as the
The stewards have been busy at Del Mar. Some of the suspensions have already been served. But, let’s catch up with them.
--As reported, jockey Flavien Prat was suspended for three days for interference while riding Unusual Gold on Aug. 9. The filly finished sixth. His suspension was for Aug. 17, 18 and 19, except for designated races. He rode in all three stakes on Saturday, which kicks in a rule that if you ride in more than one designated race, another day is added at the end. So, he will miss this Saturday.
--Trainer Robert Hess, Jr. was fined $500 for a late medication declaration on Bitte, who was scheduled to run in the second race on Aug. 9. The stewards scratched the horse.
--Jockey Alonso Quinonez was suspended for three days for altering course without enough clearance while riding He’s Like Violence on Aug. 9. He served those days on Aug, 17, 18 and 19. He’s Like Violence finished second, there was a stewards’ inquiry but gelding was not taken down.
--Owner J.R. Pegram, Jr. was suspended for failing to respond to a complaint regarding $4,000 he allegedly owes Jeff Meyers. He is denied access to the track.
--Jockey Tyler Conner was suspended for three days for interference while riding Music to My Ears on Aug. 12. He is scheduled to serve those days Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The horse finished seventh as the beaten favorite.
Jockey and trainer standings
Here are the current standings from Del Mar.
First, the jockeys.
Name -------------- Starts-Win-Place-Show-Win%-ITM%-Earnings
Drayden Van Dyke 99-26-10-13-26%-49%-$1,668,515
Flavien Prat 94-25-16-6-27%-50%-$1,677,430
Tyler Baze 124-18-14-14-15%-37%-$1,073,765
Heriberto Figueroa 88-17-11-7-19%-40%-$504,415
Assael Espinoza 132-15-14-11-11%-30%-$605,255
Geovanni Franco 100-12-10-18-12%-40%-$595,407
Tiago Josue Pereira 87-9-8-13-10%-34%-$495,607
Kent J. Desormeaux 87-8-13-19-9%-46%-$922,873
And now, the trainers.
Name -------------- Starts-Win-Place-Show-Win%-ITM%-Earnings
Doug F. O'Neill 105-14-19-14-13%-45%-$1,004,275
Richard Baltas 75-13-9-9-17%-41%-$700,258
John W. Sadler 46-11-3-6-24%-43%-$1,381,774
Philip D'Amato 73-10-8-8-14%-36%-$901,451
Jeff Mullins 42-8-5-3-19%-38%-$354,020
William E. Morey 27-7-3-3-26%-48%-$364,985
Brian J. Koriner 30-7-2-1-23%-33%-$350,295
And, finally, the folks who pay the bills.
Name -------------- Starts-Win-Place-Show-Win%-ITM%-Earnings
Hronis Racing LLC 33-8-1-3-24%-36%-$1,021,524
Rockingham Ranch 17-6-3-2-35%-65%-$208,960
Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC 25-5-5-3-20%-52%-$304,010
Reddam Racing LLC 38-4-9-5-11%-47%-$551,635
Gary Barber 14-4-2-2-29%-57%-$317,355
Jay Em Ess Stable 11-4-1-0-36%-45%-$211,425
Ruis Racing LLC 10-4-1-1-40%-60%-$150,315
Kaleem Shah, Inc. 9-3-1-0-33%-44%-$215,735
OXO Equine LLC 4-3-0-0-75%-75%-$192,345
Brinkerhoff, Kelly and Grayson, Jr., Bob 4-3-0-0-75%-75%-$120,420
Del Mar preview
Racing returns with an eight-race card starting at 2 p.m. There are some really good horses in the feature, the $75,000 Harry F. Brubaker Stakes for older horses going one mile. The favorite, at 9-5, is
Mubtaahij was the “other Baffert” when he won the Awesome Again Stakes last year. The “other Baffert” is an often joked about racing strategy to bet Baffert’s second-best horse. Mubtaahij was second in the Santa Anita Handicap to Accelerate and was third in
The “other Baffert” in Wednesday’s race is Dabster, who is 5-2 on the morning line. He was third in the San Diego behind Catalina Cruiser and Dr. Dorr. He is three of seven lifetime and one of two at Del Mar. Joe Talamo will ride him.
Also in the race is Grecian Fire, the 10-year-old Soi Phet, Ike Walker and Isotherm. Not bad for a Wednesday $75,000 stakes race.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 8, 7, 8, (3 also eligibles), 10, 9, 6, 11.
Bob Ike’s DMR pick of the day
FOURTH RACE: No. 7 Diosa (5-1)
Juvenile filly from the Mike Pender barn showed sharp speed in her debut, getting in front of talented winner Brill before tiring in the final furlong. That race has already produced two next-out winners, so if this daughter of
Sunday’s result: Neighborhood Bully ($12.80) made the last run and got up near the wire, giving jockey Drayden Van Dyke the first of his seven winners on the card.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here's a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Final thought
Yes, we’re always trying to grow the newsletter. You can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at johnacherwa@gmail.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa
Now, the star of the show, Wednesday’s entries.
Del Mar Entries for Wednesday, August 22.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 25th day of a 36-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 3/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $62,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Siberian Iris
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|8-5
|2
|War Moccasin
|Stewart Elliott
|124
|Javier Jose Sierra
|5-1
|40,000
|3
|Chica La Habana
|Santiago Gonzalez
|117
|James M. Cassidy
|10-1
|4
|Blossom Trail Miss
|Alonso Quinonez
|122
|Neil D. Drysdale
|12-1
|5
|Mybluebell
|Kent Desormeaux
|117
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|4-1
|6
|India Mantuana
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|9-5
|40,000
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $60,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Jefe
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|5-2
|2
|Gunmetal Gray
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|6-1
|3
|Pirate's Punch
|Tyler Baze
|120
|William E. Morey
|5-1
|4
|Dark Prince
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Bob Baffert
|4-1
|5
|Carbon Zero
|Santiago Gonzalez
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|20-1
|6
|Easy Keeper
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|7
|Parsimony
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|3-1
|8
|Runningwscissors
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|George Papaprodromou
|20-1
THIRD RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Gypsy Blu
|Martin Garcia
|123
|David E. Hofmans
|8-1
|2
|Lovely Raquel
|Agapito Delgadillo
|123
|Victor L. Garcia
|5-1
|3
|Winsinfashion
|Tyler Baze
|118
|Jack Carava
|12-1
|4
|Wishful
|Alonso Quinonez
|118
|Leonard Powell
|8-1
|5
|Sauce On Side
|Evin Roman
|118
|Peter Miller
|3-1
|6
|Tiz Toffee
|Assael Espinoza
|113
|Philip D'Amato
|9-5
|7
|Majestic Authority
|Heriberto Figueroa
|115
|Sal Gonzalez
|4-1
FOURTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $60,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Mo Me Mo My
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|2
|Rather Nosy
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Simon Callaghan
|3-1
|3
|Data Storm Kitty
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|7-2
|4
|Discreet Diva
|Evin Roman
|120
|Vann Belvoir
|8-1
|5
|Archana
|Santiago Gonzalez
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|15-1
|6
|Diosa
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Michael Pender
|5-1
|7
|Candura
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|John W. Sadler
|5-2
|8
|Superhotamolly
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|J. Eric Kruljac
|10-1
|Also Eligible
|9
|Princess Becky
|Edgar Payeras
|115
|Hector O. Palma
|20-1
|10
|Staythirstymyamigo
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Edward R. Freeman
|10-1
|11
|Kim K
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Peter Miller
|5-1
FIFTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Scurry
|Santiago Gonzalez
|123
|Genaro Vallejo
|20-1
|20,000
|2
|Queen Shelly Ann
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Peter Eurton
|5-1
|20,000
|3
|Cheyenne Dancer
|Martin Pedroza
|123
|Joe Herrick
|20-1
|20,000
|4
|Chapis
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Paul G. Aguirre
|20-1
|20,000
|5
|Kelseybelle
|Geovanni Franco
|123
|Andy Mathis
|6-1
|20,000
|6
|Tengs Rhythm
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|6-1
|20,000
|7
|Gia Lula
|Assael Espinoza
|115
|Mark Glatt
|4-1
|20,000
|8
|Mongolian Cheetah
|Stewart Elliott
|120
|Enebish Ganbat
|20-1
|20,000
|9
|Shanghai Tootsie
|Edgar Payeras
|115
|Hector O. Palma
|7-2
|20,000
|10
|Belle Monte
|Heriberto Figueroa
|115
|Peter Miller
|3-1
|20,000
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $62,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Save Ground
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Ben D. A. Cecil
|3-1
|2
|Exotic Ghost
|Alonso Quinonez
|124
|Reed Saldana
|12-1
|20,000
|3
|Thermopolis
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
|4
|Caiifornia Clone
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Sean McCarthy
|10-1
|5
|El Tovar
|Heriberto Figueroa
|119
|David Jacobson
|6-1
|20,000
|6
|Six Point Rack
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|Mike Puype
|4-1
|7
|Accreditation
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Hector O. Palma
|20-1
|8
|California Journey
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Matthew Chew
|12-1
|9
|Junior Gilliam
|Assael Espinoza
|119
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|6-1
|20,000
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $75,000. 'Harry F. Brubaker Stakes'. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Dabster
|Joseph Talamo
|119
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|2
|Ike Walker
|Assael Espinoza
|119
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|8-1
|3
|Soi Phet
|Alonso Quinonez
|123
|Leonard Powell
|4-1
|4
|Mubtaahij
|Drayden Van Dyke
|121
|Bob Baffert
|9-5
|5
|Grecian Fire
|119
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|7-2
|6
|Isotherm
|Geovanni Franco
|119
|Philip D'Amato
|10-1
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Joejoe's Kingdom
|Heriberto Figueroa
|112
|Doug F. O'Neill
|20-1
|18,000
|2
|Colormemoney
|Evin Roman
|117
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|18,000
|3
|Hollywood Dancer
|Vinnie Bednar
|121
|James W. Glenn, Jr.
|20-1
|20,000
|4
|Our Tiger's Boy
|Ruben Fuentes
|119
|Jeff Bonde
|6-1
|20,000
|5
|Just Call Me Ken
|Edwin Maldonado
|119
|Todd W. Fincher
|12-1
|20,000
|6
|Gringo Star
|Alonso Quinonez
|117
|Ian Kruljac
|4-1
|18,000
|7
|Don't Stalk Me
|Drayden Van Dyke
|119
|Ronald W. Ellis
|3-1
|20,000
|8
|Giddymeister
|Assael Espinoza
|112
|Paul G. Aguirre
|12-1
|18,000
|9
|Bob's All In
|Agapito Delgadillo
|119
|Matthew Chew
|6-1
|20,000
|10
|Rhettbutler
|Tiago Pereira
|119
|Sam J. Scolamieri
|8-1
|20,000
|11
|North County Guy
|Martin Pedroza
|119
|Genaro Vallejo
|6-1
|20,000