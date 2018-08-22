Advertisement

Racing! Our weekly look at the stewards’ rulings

John Cherwa
By
Aug 22, 2018 | 5:00 AM

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as the Del Mar meeting is rounding the far turn and heading for next week’s finish.

The stewards have been busy at Del Mar. Some of the suspensions have already been served. But, let’s catch up with them.

--As reported, jockey Flavien Prat was suspended for three days for interference while riding Unusual Gold on Aug. 9. The filly finished sixth. His suspension was for Aug. 17, 18 and 19, except for designated races. He rode in all three stakes on Saturday, which kicks in a rule that if you ride in more than one designated race, another day is added at the end. So, he will miss this Saturday.

--Trainer Robert Hess, Jr. was fined $500 for a late medication declaration on Bitte, who was scheduled to run in the second race on Aug. 9. The stewards scratched the horse.

--Jockey Alonso Quinonez was suspended for three days for altering course without enough clearance while riding He’s Like Violence on Aug. 9. He served those days on Aug, 17, 18 and 19. He’s Like Violence finished second, there was a stewards’ inquiry but gelding was not taken down.

--Owner J.R. Pegram, Jr. was suspended for failing to respond to a complaint regarding $4,000 he allegedly owes Jeff Meyers. He is denied access to the track.

--Jockey Tyler Conner was suspended for three days for interference while riding Music to My Ears on Aug. 12. He is scheduled to serve those days Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The horse finished seventh as the beaten favorite.

Jockey and trainer standings

Here are the current standings from Del Mar.

First, the jockeys.

Name -------------- Starts-Win-Place-Show-Win%-ITM%-Earnings

Drayden Van Dyke 99-26-10-13-26%-49%-$1,668,515

Flavien Prat 94-25-16-6-27%-50%-$1,677,430

Tyler Baze 124-18-14-14-15%-37%-$1,073,765

Heriberto Figueroa 88-17-11-7-19%-40%-$504,415

Assael Espinoza 132-15-14-11-11%-30%-$605,255

Geovanni Franco 100-12-10-18-12%-40%-$595,407

Mario Gutierrez 83-10-16-10-12%-43%-$844,115

Rafael Bejarano 101-10-12-13-10%-35%-$710,498

Tiago Josue Pereira 87-9-8-13-10%-34%-$495,607

Kent J. Desormeaux 87-8-13-19-9%-46%-$922,873

And now, the trainers.

Name -------------- Starts-Win-Place-Show-Win%-ITM%-Earnings

Peter Miller 78-21-12-9-27%-54%-$1,007,125

Doug F. O'Neill 105-14-19-14-13%-45%-$1,004,275

Jerry Hollendorfer 65-13-13-4-20%-46%-$826,584

Richard Baltas 75-13-9-9-17%-41%-$700,258

John W. Sadler 46-11-3-6-24%-43%-$1,381,774

Philip D'Amato 73-10-8-8-14%-36%-$901,451

Jeff Mullins 42-8-5-3-19%-38%-$354,020

Bob Baffert 26-7-6-3-27%-62%-$480,160

William E. Morey 27-7-3-3-26%-48%-$364,985

Brian J. Koriner 30-7-2-1-23%-33%-$350,295

And, finally, the folks who pay the bills.

Name -------------- Starts-Win-Place-Show-Win%-ITM%-Earnings

Hronis Racing LLC 33-8-1-3-24%-36%-$1,021,524

Rockingham Ranch 17-6-3-2-35%-65%-$208,960

Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC 25-5-5-3-20%-52%-$304,010

Reddam Racing LLC 38-4-9-5-11%-47%-$551,635

Gary Barber 14-4-2-2-29%-57%-$317,355

Jay Em Ess Stable 11-4-1-0-36%-45%-$211,425

Ruis Racing LLC 10-4-1-1-40%-60%-$150,315

Kaleem Shah, Inc. 9-3-1-0-33%-44%-$215,735

OXO Equine LLC 4-3-0-0-75%-75%-$192,345

Brinkerhoff, Kelly and Grayson, Jr., Bob 4-3-0-0-75%-75%-$120,420

Del Mar preview

Racing returns with an eight-race card starting at 2 p.m. There are some really good horses in the feature, the $75,000 Harry F. Brubaker Stakes for older horses going one mile. The favorite, at 9-5, is Mubtaahij for trainer Bob Baffert.

Mubtaahij was the “other Baffert” when he won the Awesome Again Stakes last year. The “other Baffert” is an often joked about racing strategy to bet Baffert’s second-best horse. Mubtaahij was second in the Santa Anita Handicap to Accelerate and was third in Dubai World Cup. His last out was a second in the Lone Star Park Handicap. Drayden Van Dyke has the ride.

The “other Baffert” in Wednesday’s race is Dabster, who is 5-2 on the morning line. He was third in the San Diego behind Catalina Cruiser and Dr. Dorr. He is three of seven lifetime and one of two at Del Mar. Joe Talamo will ride him.

Also in the race is Grecian Fire, the 10-year-old Soi Phet, Ike Walker and Isotherm. Not bad for a Wednesday $75,000 stakes race.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 8, 7, 8, (3 also eligibles), 10, 9, 6, 11.

Bob Ike’s DMR pick of the day

FOURTH RACE: No. 7 Diosa (5-1)

Juvenile filly from the Mike Pender barn showed sharp speed in her debut, getting in front of talented winner Brill before tiring in the final furlong. That race has already produced two next-out winners, so if this daughter of Uncaptured takes to the turf she might prove very hard to catch.

Sunday’s result: Neighborhood Bully ($12.80) made the last run and got up near the wire, giving jockey Drayden Van Dyke the first of his seven winners on the card.

Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here's a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).

Final thought

Yes, we’re always trying to grow the newsletter. You can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.

Any thoughts, you can reach me at johnacherwa@gmail.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa

Now, the star of the show, Wednesday’s entries.

Del Mar Entries for Wednesday, August 22.

Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 25th day of a 36-day meet.

FIRST RACE.

1 3/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $62,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Siberian Iris Flavien Prat122Richard E. Mandella8-5
2War MoccasinStewart Elliott124Javier Jose Sierra5-140,000
3Chica La Habana Santiago Gonzalez117James M. Cassidy10-1
4Blossom Trail MissAlonso Quinonez122Neil D. Drysdale12-1
5Mybluebell Kent Desormeaux117Robert B. Hess, Jr.4-1
6India MantuanaTyler Baze122Philip D'Amato9-540,000

SECOND RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $60,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1JefeKent Desormeaux120J. Keith Desormeaux5-2
2Gunmetal GrayDrayden Van Dyke120Jerry Hollendorfer6-1
3Pirate's PunchTyler Baze120William E. Morey5-1
4Dark PrinceJoseph Talamo120Bob Baffert4-1
5Carbon ZeroSantiago Gonzalez120J. Keith Desormeaux20-1
6Easy KeeperRafael Bejarano120Doug F. O'Neill6-1
7ParsimonyMario Gutierrez120Doug F. O'Neill3-1
8RunningwscissorsGeovanni Franco120George Papaprodromou20-1

THIRD RACE.

6½ Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Gypsy BluMartin Garcia123David E. Hofmans8-1
2Lovely RaquelAgapito Delgadillo123Victor L. Garcia5-1
3WinsinfashionTyler Baze118Jack Carava12-1
4WishfulAlonso Quinonez118Leonard Powell8-1
5Sauce On SideEvin Roman118Peter Miller3-1
6Tiz ToffeeAssael Espinoza113Philip D'Amato9-5
7Majestic AuthorityHeriberto Figueroa115Sal Gonzalez4-1

FOURTH RACE.

5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $60,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Mo Me Mo MyMario Gutierrez120Doug F. O'Neill8-1
2Rather NosyFlavien Prat120Simon Callaghan3-1
3Data Storm KittyRafael Bejarano120Jeff Bonde7-2
4Discreet DivaEvin Roman120Vann Belvoir8-1
5ArchanaSantiago Gonzalez120Philip D'Amato15-1
6DiosaMartin Pedroza120Michael Pender5-1
7CanduraDrayden Van Dyke120John W. Sadler5-2
8SuperhotamollyGeovanni Franco120J. Eric Kruljac10-1
Also Eligible
9Princess BeckyEdgar Payeras115Hector O. Palma20-1
10StaythirstymyamigoRuben Fuentes120Edward R. Freeman10-1
11Kim KFlavien Prat120Peter Miller5-1

FIFTH RACE.

6½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1ScurrySantiago Gonzalez123Genaro Vallejo20-120,000
2Queen Shelly AnnMario Gutierrez120Peter Eurton5-120,000
3Cheyenne DancerMartin Pedroza123Joe Herrick20-120,000
4ChapisRuben Fuentes120Paul G. Aguirre20-120,000
5KelseybelleGeovanni Franco123Andy Mathis6-120,000
6Tengs RhythmKent Desormeaux120Jeff Mullins6-120,000
7Gia LulaAssael Espinoza115Mark Glatt4-120,000
8Mongolian CheetahStewart Elliott120Enebish Ganbat20-120,000
9Shanghai TootsieEdgar Payeras115Hector O. Palma7-220,000
10Belle MonteHeriberto Figueroa115Peter Miller3-120,000

SIXTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $62,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Save GroundMario Gutierrez124Ben D. A. Cecil3-1
2Exotic GhostAlonso Quinonez124Reed Saldana12-120,000
3ThermopolisTiago Pereira124Philip D'Amato5-2
4Caiifornia CloneTyler Baze124Sean McCarthy10-1
5El TovarHeriberto Figueroa119David Jacobson6-120,000
6Six Point RackRafael Bejarano124Mike Puype4-1
7AccreditationRuben Fuentes124Hector O. Palma20-1
8California JourneyGeovanni Franco124Matthew Chew12-1
9Junior GilliamAssael Espinoza119Jerry Hollendorfer6-120,000

SEVENTH RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $75,000. 'Harry F. Brubaker Stakes'. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1DabsterJoseph Talamo119Bob Baffert5-2
2Ike WalkerAssael Espinoza119Jerry Hollendorfer8-1
3Soi PhetAlonso Quinonez123Leonard Powell4-1
4Mubtaahij Drayden Van Dyke121Bob Baffert9-5
5Grecian FireMike Smith119Jerry Hollendorfer7-2
6IsothermGeovanni Franco119Philip D'Amato10-1

EIGHTH RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Joejoe's KingdomHeriberto Figueroa112Doug F. O'Neill20-118,000
2ColormemoneyEvin Roman117Doug F. O'Neill12-118,000
3Hollywood DancerVinnie Bednar121James W. Glenn, Jr.20-120,000
4Our Tiger's BoyRuben Fuentes119Jeff Bonde6-120,000
5Just Call Me KenEdwin Maldonado119Todd W. Fincher12-120,000
6Gringo StarAlonso Quinonez117Ian Kruljac4-118,000
7Don't Stalk MeDrayden Van Dyke119Ronald W. Ellis3-120,000
8GiddymeisterAssael Espinoza112Paul G. Aguirre12-118,000
9Bob's All InAgapito Delgadillo119Matthew Chew6-120,000
10RhettbutlerTiago Pereira119Sam J. Scolamieri8-120,000
11North County GuyMartin Pedroza119Genaro Vallejo6-120,000
Advertisement
Advertisement