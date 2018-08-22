Racing! Our weekly look at the stewards’ rulings

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as the Del Mar meeting is rounding the far turn and heading for next week’s finish.

The stewards have been busy at Del Mar. Some of the suspensions have already been served. But, let’s catch up with them.

--As reported, jockey Flavien Prat was suspended for three days for interference while riding Unusual Gold on Aug. 9. The filly finished sixth. His suspension was for Aug. 17, 18 and 19, except for designated races. He rode in all three stakes on Saturday, which kicks in a rule that if you ride in more than one designated race, another day is added at the end. So, he will miss this Saturday.

--Trainer Robert Hess, Jr. was fined $500 for a late medication declaration on Bitte, who was scheduled to run in the second race on Aug. 9. The stewards scratched the horse.

--Jockey Alonso Quinonez was suspended for three days for altering course without enough clearance while riding He’s Like Violence on Aug. 9. He served those days on Aug, 17, 18 and 19. He’s Like Violence finished second, there was a stewards’ inquiry but gelding was not taken down.

--Owner J.R. Pegram, Jr. was suspended for failing to respond to a complaint regarding $4,000 he allegedly owes Jeff Meyers. He is denied access to the track.

--Jockey Tyler Conner was suspended for three days for interference while riding Music to My Ears on Aug. 12. He is scheduled to serve those days Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The horse finished seventh as the beaten favorite.

Jockey and trainer standings

Here are the current standings from Del Mar.

First, the jockeys.

Name -------------- Starts-Win-Place-Show-Win%-ITM%-Earnings

Drayden Van Dyke 99-26-10-13-26%-49%-$1,668,515

Flavien Prat 94-25-16-6-27%-50%-$1,677,430

Tyler Baze 124-18-14-14-15%-37%-$1,073,765

Heriberto Figueroa 88-17-11-7-19%-40%-$504,415

Assael Espinoza 132-15-14-11-11%-30%-$605,255

Geovanni Franco 100-12-10-18-12%-40%-$595,407

Mario Gutierrez 83-10-16-10-12%-43%-$844,115

Rafael Bejarano 101-10-12-13-10%-35%-$710,498

Tiago Josue Pereira 87-9-8-13-10%-34%-$495,607

Kent J. Desormeaux 87-8-13-19-9%-46%-$922,873

And now, the trainers.

Name -------------- Starts-Win-Place-Show-Win%-ITM%-Earnings

Peter Miller 78-21-12-9-27%-54%-$1,007,125

Doug F. O'Neill 105-14-19-14-13%-45%-$1,004,275

Jerry Hollendorfer 65-13-13-4-20%-46%-$826,584

Richard Baltas 75-13-9-9-17%-41%-$700,258

John W. Sadler 46-11-3-6-24%-43%-$1,381,774

Philip D'Amato 73-10-8-8-14%-36%-$901,451

Jeff Mullins 42-8-5-3-19%-38%-$354,020

Bob Baffert 26-7-6-3-27%-62%-$480,160

William E. Morey 27-7-3-3-26%-48%-$364,985

Brian J. Koriner 30-7-2-1-23%-33%-$350,295

And, finally, the folks who pay the bills.

Name -------------- Starts-Win-Place-Show-Win%-ITM%-Earnings

Hronis Racing LLC 33-8-1-3-24%-36%-$1,021,524

Rockingham Ranch 17-6-3-2-35%-65%-$208,960

Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC 25-5-5-3-20%-52%-$304,010

Reddam Racing LLC 38-4-9-5-11%-47%-$551,635

Gary Barber 14-4-2-2-29%-57%-$317,355

Jay Em Ess Stable 11-4-1-0-36%-45%-$211,425

Ruis Racing LLC 10-4-1-1-40%-60%-$150,315

Kaleem Shah, Inc. 9-3-1-0-33%-44%-$215,735

OXO Equine LLC 4-3-0-0-75%-75%-$192,345

Brinkerhoff, Kelly and Grayson, Jr., Bob 4-3-0-0-75%-75%-$120,420

Del Mar preview

Racing returns with an eight-race card starting at 2 p.m. There are some really good horses in the feature, the $75,000 Harry F. Brubaker Stakes for older horses going one mile. The favorite, at 9-5, is Mubtaahij for trainer Bob Baffert.

Mubtaahij was the “other Baffert” when he won the Awesome Again Stakes last year. The “other Baffert” is an often joked about racing strategy to bet Baffert’s second-best horse. Mubtaahij was second in the Santa Anita Handicap to Accelerate and was third in Dubai World Cup . His last out was a second in the Lone Star Park Handicap. Drayden Van Dyke has the ride.

The “other Baffert” in Wednesday’s race is Dabster, who is 5-2 on the morning line. He was third in the San Diego behind Catalina Cruiser and Dr. Dorr. He is three of seven lifetime and one of two at Del Mar. Joe Talamo will ride him.

Also in the race is Grecian Fire, the 10-year-old Soi Phet, Ike Walker and Isotherm. Not bad for a Wednesday $75,000 stakes race.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 8, 7, 8, (3 also eligibles), 10, 9, 6, 11.

Bob Ike’s DMR pick of the day

FOURTH RACE: No. 7 Diosa (5-1)

Juvenile filly from the Mike Pender barn showed sharp speed in her debut, getting in front of talented winner Brill before tiring in the final furlong. That race has already produced two next-out winners, so if this daughter of Uncaptured takes to the turf she might prove very hard to catch.

Sunday’s result: Neighborhood Bully ($12.80) made the last run and got up near the wire, giving jockey Drayden Van Dyke the first of his seven winners on the card.

Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com.

Final thought

Now, the star of the show, Wednesday’s entries.