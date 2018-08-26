Racing! Catholic Boy wins the Travers

First off, yes, I got both the station and time wrong for the TV broadcast of the Travers. It was on the big NBC and I failed to convert the time to PDT. Everyone will receive a full refund for the Saturday newsletter. Oh, that’s right.

Now, Saturday’s Travers was supposed to be a reaffirmation of the talent of Good Magic. Instead, Catholic Boy, once a favorite of the wiseguys before a disappointing fourth in the Florida Derby , dominated the Travers winning his third straight race after skipping the Triple Crown races.

He won by four lengths over Mendelssohn, who went to the lead and held it until the top of stretch when Catholic Boy went to the front. Bravazo was third. Good Magic finished ninth.

“It just doesn’t get any better,” trainer Jonathan Thomas told NYRA media officials. “I’m just so proud of this horse and [jockey] Javier [ Castellano ] was incredible. … He’s a much stronger, mature horse and this really shows that patience helps.”

In case you missed it, the Personal Ensign was the race everyone expected with Southern California-based Abel Tasman and Elate going stride-for-stride down the stretch. Hard as Elate tried, she just couldn’t get past Abel Tasman, who is trained by Bob Baffert and ridden by Mike Smith .

Here’s a bonus contribution from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). The thinking is if you can know and understand the strategies, it will make you a better handicapper.

“This is a starter allowance race at 1 1/16 miles on the turf. Let’s talk about handicapping based on a horse’s likely style TODAY, not what they showed last time out, often an effective angle. Our top selection MONGOLIAN HUMOR (#3) , many will dismiss simply based on fading down the lane last time out. But one of the sharpest angles when looking for a price is simply bypassing the most recent running line. Most handicappers will hurriedly scan through, quickly notice a ‘speed and fade’ type of effort, while clumping the horse into the category of ‘front runners.’ First off, let’s look at this one’s own running line last time out, her own individual fractional splits-- :23.3 / :24.3 / :24.4 / :24. These are nice steady type of drills, ideal for this more methodical distance which can allow for an even more relaxed effort, from gate to wire. Secondly, the, ‘let’s make others chase us’ last time out, didn’t pan out real well, which is precisely why Enebish Ganbat removes the blinkers while also adding the patient presence of Stewart Elliott . Look for a productive effort, reverting to slightly off the pace tactics. FOXTAIL (#1) strings races together for the first time, and here’s another example of a horse likely to revert to tactics prior to her last start. In her most recent race, she came from further back due to the slow start, just not her thing ( Tyler Baze is also not the guy we wanna see with a closer on the turf). Today, we’re looking for either a front running effort, or, a close up trip just off the flank of another wanting the front end, but either way, a different trip than what we saw last time out, also, giving us contrary running styles, from further back with the top choice and closer up with the second choice, often a nice way to capture an event.

“2 Sea Sensation - The distance is ideal, as is Kent Desormeaux , though one thing that bothers us when we come across it, is the horse who’s now featuring his or her fifth different rider in five starts, just no commitment from an agent/rider.

“5 November Tale - Despite Drayden Van Dyke up, she’s 1 for 12, and you can clearly see their resistance to trying the main track, meaning, what we see is what we get with regard to running on the turf, and she just doesn’t do much for us, a plodding sort.

The featured stakes on Saturday had such promise, but when half the field scratched including Ransom the Moon and Roy H, the Grade 2 $200,000 Pat O’Brien Stakes turned into little more than a workout for Catalina Cruiser. The colt bided his time midway through the backstretch of the seven-furlong race before easily taking the lead and winning by 7 ¼ lengths. Drayden Van Dyke went to the whip only once in the stretch and hand-rode him to the easy win

In the first stakes of the day, Tatters to Riches won the $100,000 Shared Belief Stakes for 3-year-olds going one mile. It was a short field of five, but Tatters to Riches was never in a bad spot, sitting a comfortable second all the way around until the top of the stretch. The winning margin was 3 ¾ for jockey Tyler Baze .

“He broke sharp and put me right where I wanted to be,” Baze said. “So much credit to [trainer] Jeff [ Mullins ] and the guys at the barn. They’ve spent a lot of time getting this horse right. Now he’s a dream. I hope he keeps on going and becomes a real dream horse.”

It’s a hodgepodge card on Sunday with 10 races starting at 2 p.m. The first three races are restricted to Cal-breds. There are four allowance/optional claimers, two turf races and one stakes race.

The feature is almost in the gloaming at 6:05 p.m. You know, gloaming is a word you don’t hear used that much. In fact, I’ve only heard it used once and that was in reference to Gabby Hartnett’s homer for the Chicago Cubs in 1938. Sorry, got distracted.

The favorite in the $100,000 Torrey Pines Stakes for 3-year-old fillies going a mile is Just Grazed Me at 5-2. The second favorite is Thirteen Squared at 3-1. These two horses couldn’t be much different. Just Grazed Me is two-for-two, but lacks graded stakes competition. She won her two races by 3 ½ and 6 ¼ lengths. She’s trained by Phil D’Amato and ridden by Tyler Baze .

Thirteen Squared has won only one of nine races but has been running in heavy company. She was third in the Santa Anita Oaks and second in the Santa Ysabel and the Summertime Oaks in her last out. Baffert is the trainer and Joe Talamo will ride.

Competitive stakes race for sophomore fillies but I like the way this Richard Baltas trainee won in her SoCal debut, easily handling older allowance runners over this track. She should fall into another great trip behind the speed and might be good enough to win this Grade 3 as third choice on the morning line.

I have always felt this gelding is better than what he has displayed in his first four starts and now he drops into a maiden claimer for the first time. In his last sixth-place outing from the rail post, he was bumped after breaking slow when competing in the night’s fastest 300-yard dash. He was fifth vs. two next-out maiden winners two races back and was fourth three outs ago in race where one-length winner One Cool Winner since ran second vs. allowance company.

Del Mar Charts Results for Saturday, August 25. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 29th day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $60,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.62 46.11 57.94 1:04.39

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Fighting Mad 120 4 2 2–hd 2–1 2–2½ 1–ns Talamo 2.50 4 Honeyfromthesouth 120 3 1 1–hd 1–1 1–1½ 2–6¼ Van Dyke 0.50 6 Encanta 120 5 3 3–1½ 3–½ 3–4 3–8 T Baze 9.80 1 Nomizar 120 1 4 4–2 4–2½ 4–4½ 4–5¼ Roman 12.00 2 Pasito 120 2 5 5 5 5 5 Franco 13.60

5 FIGHTING MAD 7.00 2.60 2.10 4 HONEYFROMTHESOUTH 2.10 2.10 6 ENCANTA 2.80

$1 EXACTA (5-4) $4.30 $2 QUINELLA (4-5) $3.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-6-1) $2.63 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-6) $7.15

Winner–Fighting Mad B.f.2 by New Year's Day out of Smokey's Love, by Forestry. Bred by Gary & Mary West Stables Inc. (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: West, Gary and Mary. Mutuel Pool $251,252 Exacta Pool $105,528 Quinella Pool $5,012 Superfecta Pool $26,460 Trifecta Pool $60,163. Scratched–Hurley.

FIGHTING MAD pressed the pace between horses then stalked off the rail on the turn, angled out into the stretch and came back on under left handed urging to get up in the final stride. HONEYFROMTHESOUTH sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside, inched away on the turn, came off the fence into the stretch, drifted out some despite right handed urging in deep stretch and was edged on the wire. ENCANTA hopped slightly at the start, pressed the pace three deep then stalked off the rail on the turn, came out some into the stretch and weakened but clearly bested the others. NOMIZAR broke a bit slowly and was bumped, saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside on the turn and in the stretch and weakened. PASITO hopped and bumped a rival in a slow start, chased off the rail, came out into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SECOND RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $34,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 24.42 49.26 1:13.18 1:36.73 1:42.82

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Hard Fought 123 3 1 2–2 1–hd 2–1 1–hd 1–½ Roman 5.00 2 Popyhowuspelcupcak 123 2 7 3–1½ 3–½ 4–½ 3–1½ 2–nk Conner 6.60 1 Yes Yes Yes 123 1 2 1–hd 2–2½ 1–hd 2–1½ 3–¾ Pedroza 5.70 4 Broken Up 123 4 4 6–½ 6–hd 7 5–½ 4–nk Quinonez 4.00 5 Royal Albert Hall 123 5 6 7 7 5–2 7 5–1 Fuentes 3.40 6 Mr. Opportunist 118 6 3 4–½ 5–½ 6–hd 6–hd 6–3¼ Figueroa 5.00 7 Westwood's Wizard 123 7 5 5–1½ 4–1 3–1 4–hd 7 Gonzalez 5.70

3 HARD FOUGHT 12.00 7.20 5.40 2 POPYHOWUSPELCUPCAK 6.40 4.80 1 YES YES YES 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3) $41.60 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $41.10 $2 QUINELLA (2-3) $53.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-1-4) $67.42 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-1) $89.60

Winner–Hard Fought B.g.4 by Hard Spun out of Miss Netta, by Street Sense. Bred by Candy Meadows LLC (KY). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Mark Kornegay. Mutuel Pool $286,813 Daily Double Pool $57,975 Exacta Pool $136,378 Quinella Pool $6,586 Superfecta Pool $44,505 Trifecta Pool $86,138. Claimed–Broken Up by Purple Rein Racing and Westside Racing Stable. Trainer: Doug O'Neill . Scratched–none.

HARD FOUGHT dueled outside a rival, put a head back in front in midstretch and gamely prevailed under urging. POPYHOWUSPELCUPCAK stalked inside, came out into the stretch and went on willingly three deep on the line. YES YES YES had good early speed and dueled inside, put a head back in front into the second turn, fought back along the rail through the stretch and continued gamely late. BROKEN UP chased inside then between foes on the backstretch and outside a rival on the second turn, split horses in midstretch and was outfinished. ROYAL ALBERT HALL (GB) stalked outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch, continued alongside a foe on the second turn and three wide into the stretch, also split horses in midstretch and was outfinished. MR. OPPORTUNIST angled in and saved ground chasing the pace throughout and lacked the needed late kick. WESTWOOD'S WIZARD close up stalking the pace outside a rival then off the rail on the second turn, came three deep into the stretch, was four wide in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Shared Belief Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 23.49 47.58 1:12.11 1:24.36 1:36.94

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Tatters to Riches 120 5 2 2–1 2–½ 2–1½ 1–1 1–3¾ T Baze 1.20 2 Afleet Ascent 119 2 1 1–1 1–hd 1–hd 2–4 2–3¾ Desormeaux 5.50 4 Shivermetimbers 120 4 5 3–hd 3–½ 4–1 3–1½ 3–4¼ Van Dyke 2.60 3 Yulong Warrior 124 3 3 5 5 5 5 4–1½ Roman 14.00 1 Cool Bobby 118 1 4 4–1½ 4–1½ 3–½ 4–1½ 5 Gutierrez 3.10

5 TATTERS TO RICHES 4.40 3.00 2.10 2 AFLEET ASCENT 5.00 2.80 4 SHIVERMETIMBERS 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5) $32.60 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $10.30 $2 QUINELLA (2-5) $12.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-4) $10.55

Winner–Tatters to Riches B.c.3 by Union Rags out of Poco Mas, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Mount Brilliant Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $421,419 Daily Double Pool $23,617 Exacta Pool $131,809 Quinella Pool $7,506 Trifecta Pool $89,426. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-3-5) paid $70.30. Pick Three Pool $62,498.

TATTERS TO RICHES a bit washy at the gate, was three deep early then stalked outside a rival, bid between horses on the backstretch and alongside the runner-up on the second turn, took the lead in upper stretch, inched away under left handed urging and won clear. AFLEET ASCENT sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, fought back along the rail on the backstretch and second turn, came out a bit into the stretch, drifted inward in midstretch and was clearly second best. SHIVERMETIMBERS broke slowly, stalked three deep then bid three wide on the backstretch, fell back some on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. YULONG WARRIOR between horses early, stalked outside a rival then just off the rail, found the inside into the stretch, was in a bit tight nearing midstretch, came out for room and weakened. COOL BOBBY saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, drifted back to the inside nearing midstretch and also weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $60,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.17 47.07 1:11.66 1:36.07 1:42.36

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 K P Pergoliscious 120 4 4 5–1½ 5–1 5–½ 3–1½ 1–2 Van Dyke 9.90 6 Room to Finish 120 6 3 6–½ 6–½ 6–1½ 6–hd 2–ns Mn Garcia 4.00 1 Take a Leap 120 1 6 4–4 3–hd 3–½ 2–½ 3–1¼ Desormeaux 13.70 2 Gattaia 120 2 8 8 8 8 5–hd 4–1 Talamo 23.80 7 Untouched Elegance 120 7 2 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 1–hd 5–½ Stevens 5.00 5 Chiffon 120 5 7 7–4½ 7–2½ 7–1½ 7–2 6–3¾ Roman 10.40 3 Loving Moment 120 3 5 3–½ 4–2 4–1 8 7–¾ T Baze 1.70 8 Madaket Sunset 120 8 1 2–3½ 2–1 2–1½ 4–½ 8 Franco 5.00

4 K P PERGOLISCIOUS (IRE) 21.80 8.40 4.80 6 ROOM TO FINISH 5.60 4.20 1 TAKE A LEAP 6.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4) $58.80 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $55.20 $2 QUINELLA (4-6) $46.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-1-2) $332.82 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-1) $231.50

Winner–K P Pergoliscious (IRE) B.f.3 by Declaration of War out of Inkling, by Seeking the Gold. Bred by Tower Bloodstock (IRE). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Karl Pergola. Mutuel Pool $467,248 Daily Double Pool $51,366 Exacta Pool $238,066 Quinella Pool $9,829 Superfecta Pool $78,723 Trifecta Pool $142,784. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (3-5-4) paid $202.10. Pick Three Pool $42,066.

K P PERGOLISCIOUS (IRE) chased a bit off the rail then inside, continued along the fence on the second turn and into the stretch, bid inside in the drive, gained the advantage past the eighth pole and inched away then won clear under left handed urging. ROOM TO FINISH angled in and chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and finished well late for the place. TAKE A LEAP saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch, bid three deep in midstretch and was edged late for second. GATTAIA broke a bit slowly, settled off the pace inside, came out on the second turn and around a rival into the stretch and found her best stride late. UNTOUCHED ELEGANCE pulled her way to the lead and drifted out leaving the chute, angled in and dueled inside then inched away on the first turn, dueled again on the backstretch and second turn, came off the rail into the stretch, was between horses in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong. CHIFFON angled in and saved ground chasing the pace throughout and lacked the needed late kick. LOVING MOMENT stalked outside a rival, fell back some three deep on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. MADAKET SUNSET wide in the chute, angled in and dueled outside a rival then stalked, bid again alongside the pacesetter on the backstretch and second turn and weakened in the drive.

FIFTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.96 46.35 59.25 1:06.18

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 As a Rule 123 7 3 2–1½ 1–1 1–hd 1–ns Fuentes 71.90 10 Eskenforadrink 120 9 2 3–1 2–½ 2–3½ 2–2¾ Pedroza 2.90 1 Veiled Heat 118 1 8 11 9–hd 7–hd 3–nk Payeras 13.10 13 Baby Ice 123 11 1 6–hd 5–1½ 3–3 4–½ Pena 21.20 9 Amore Gattina 123 8 6 4–hd 7–hd 4–hd 5–4¾ T Baze 2.30 4 Sweetener 120 4 10 8–hd 8–2 6–hd 6–ns Conner 19.00 3 Cal Pack Queen 120 3 11 9–1½ 6–hd 8–4 7–3¼ Quinonez 41.10 5 Pray for Corday 120 5 7 5–½ 4–hd 5–½ 8–1 Ceballos 5.20 2 Springtime Dance 123 2 9 10–2 11 9–2½ 9–6¼ Talamo 15.10 11 Fantastic Chloe 115 10 4 7–1 10–½ 10–2 10–16 Espinoza 9.40 6 True Martha 120 6 5 1–hd 3–2½ 11 11 Elliott 8.20

8 AS A RULE 145.80 51.20 16.00 10 ESKENFORADRINK 4.80 3.60 1 VEILED HEAT 5.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-8) $3,398.20 $1 EXACTA (8-10) $467.60 $2 QUINELLA (8-10) $315.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-10-1-13) $2,551.59 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-10-1) $1,631.60

Winner–As a Rule B.f.4 by Tribal Rule out of Avenida La Cresta, by Avenue of Flags. Bred by Patricia Keeline & Elliston Black (CA). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Patricia Keeline. Mutuel Pool $434,615 Daily Double Pool $44,605 Exacta Pool $225,248 Quinella Pool $11,033 Superfecta Pool $108,707 Trifecta Pool $165,907. Claimed–Eskenforadrink by Sinnott Family Trust and Altamira Racing Stable. Trainer: Peter Miller . Scratched–Coco Loco Mama, Omerta, Two Timing Lucy. $1 Pick Three (5-4-8) paid $1,875.40. Pick Three Pool $127,135. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-5-4-8) 4 correct paid $6,176.35. Pick Four Pool $258,981. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-3-5-4-8) 5 correct paid $43,259.55. Pick Five Pool $654,029.

AS A RULE dueled outside a rival, inched away on the turn, fought back off the rail through a long drive and gamely held under urging. ESKENFORADRINK stalked outside then off the rail, bid alongside the winner into the stretch, battled outside that one through the drive and continued willingly but was outgamed. VEILED HEAT chased inside then a bit off the rail, split horses on the turn, came three deep into the stretch, angled back in past midstretch and got up for the show. BABY ICE stalked four wide then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and was edged for third late. AMORE GATTINA stalked between horses, fell back three deep on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and put in a late bid at a minor award. SWEETENER chased three deep, split rivals on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CAL PACK QUEEN chased between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn, split rivals into the stretch and again past midstretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. PRAY FOR CORDAY angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, split horses leaving the turn, found the rail in the stretch and did not rally. SPRINGTIME DANCE saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. FANTASTIC CHLOE stalked three deep between horses, dropped back on the turn and weakened. TRUE MARTHA had speed between horses then angled in and dueled inside, stalked on the turn, fell back leaving the turn and gave way.

SIXTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $48,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 23.50 48.43 1:12.93 1:36.07 1:42.24

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Conquest Typhoon 120 1 6 1–½ 1–1 1–1 1–1½ 1–¾ T Baze 2.10 6 Cool Green 122 5 3 6 6 5–hd 5–12 2–nk Elliott 7.80 7 DH–Fabozzi 120 6 1 5–2½ 5–2 3–hd 2–½ 3–1¼ Van Dyke 2.50 3 DH–Twentytwentyvision 120 3 5 2–1½ 2–1 2–1 3–1 3–1¼ Desormeaux 3.50 2 Terrys Tom Cat 120 2 4 4–1 3–½ 4–2 4–hd 5–19½ Gutierrez 4.60 5 Winning Road 115 4 2 3–hd 4–1 6 6 6 Espinoza 12.60

1 CONQUEST TYPHOON 6.20 3.60 2.20 6 COOL GREEN 7.80 3.00 7 DH–FABOZZI 2.10 3 DH–TWENTYTWENTYVISION 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-1) $927.80 $1 EXACTA (1-6) $24.50 $2 QUINELLA (1-6) $28.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-7-3) $9.69 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-3-7) $9.83 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-7) $22.75 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-3) $21.45

Winner–Conquest Typhoon B.g.6 by Stormy Atlantic out of Swanky Bubbles, by Ascot Knight. Bred by Josham Farms Limited (ON). Trainer: Jack Carava. Owner: Paymaster Racing LLC, Slugo Racing and Burns, Greg. Mutuel Pool $406,629 Daily Double Pool $37,117 Exacta Pool $181,346 Quinella Pool $9,349 Superfecta Pool $52,334 Trifecta Pool $110,325. Scratched–Bob's Bad Boy. $1 Pick Three (4-8-1) paid $3,138.30. Pick Three Pool $86,423.

CONQUEST TYPHOON had speed inside on a short lead then inched away on the first turn, set the pace inside, inched clear a bit off the rail in the stretch and held gamely under urging. COOL GREEN saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and in upper stretch and got up for the place four wide on the line. TWENTYTWENTYVISION pressed the pace outside the winner then stalked a bit off the rail to the stretch, continued between foes in the drive and held for a share of third. FABOZZI five wide in the chute, angled in and chased a bit off the rail then between foes on the second turn, came three deep into the stretch, was between horses in deep stretch and also shared the show. TERRYS TOM CAT saved ground stalking the pace, bid along the rail in the stretch and was outfinished. WINNING ROAD four wide in the chute, angled in and stalked three deep then outside a rival, dropped back on the second turn then angled in and gave way.

SEVENTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Pat O'Brien Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.23 44.82 1:09.37 1:22.13

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Catalina Cruiser 121 1 3 2–½ 1–½ 1–3½ 1–7¼ Van Dyke 0.20 8 Battle of Midway 123 4 4 3–2 3–1½ 2–2½ 2–2¼ Prat 2.60 2 Vorticity 119 2 1 4 4 3–1½ 3–5¾ Pereira 18.80 3 Threefiveindia 119 3 2 1–hd 2–hd 4 4 Talamo 14.00

1 CATALINA CRUISER 2.40 2.10 8 BATTLE OF MIDWAY 2.20 2 VORTICITY

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1) $7.00 $1 EXACTA (1-8) $1.90 $2 QUINELLA (1-8) $2.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-8-2-3) $0.51 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-8-2) $2.75

Winner–Catalina Cruiser Ch.c.4 by Union Rags out of Sea Gull, by Mineshaft. Bred by W. S. Farish (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $533,042 Daily Double Pool $46,184 Exacta Pool $146,449 Quinella Pool $6,372 Superfecta Pool $26,638 Trifecta Pool $61,586. Scratched–Horse Greedy, Ransom the Moon, Roy H, St. Joe Bay. $1 Pick Three (8-1-1) paid $340.70. Pick Three Pool $68,171.

CATALINA CRUISER had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away on the turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, was pushed along to open up and drew off under a couple taps of the whip inside the eighth pole and a steady hand ride while being shown the stick. BATTLE OF MIDWAY bobbled at the start, dueled three deep then stalked outside a rival on the turn, angled in off the rail into the stretch and was clearly second best. VORTICITY chased off the rail, continued off the inside on the turn under urging, came out into the stretch and gained the show. THREEFIVEINDIA had good early speed and dueled between rivals, stalked a bit off the rail then angled to the inside on the turn and weakened in the stretch.

EIGHTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $62,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.02 44.64 56.77

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Regal Born 120 7 3 4–1 5–hd 4–½ 1–nk Pereira 5.70 2 Placido 120 2 8 8–hd 6–2½ 3–hd 2–1¼ Roman 5.80 3 Ride to the Wire 118 3 5 2–hd 1–hd 1–½ 3–hd Gutierrez 7.80 10 Lauren's Ladd 122 10 2 5–hd 7–hd 8–3 4–hd Gonzalez 15.00 9 Circus Act 118 9 1 3–3 3–1½ 5–1 5–1 Franco 5.30 1 Facts Matter 113 1 6 6–1 4–hd 6–3 6–ns Espinoza 12.70 4 Cats Blame 120 4 9 9–hd 8–1 7–½ 7–1¼ Conner 9.90 6 Smiling Angelo 118 6 4 1–hd 2–2 2–1 8–2¾ Talamo 2.30 8 My Heart Awakens 120 8 10 10 10 9–1½ 9–3½ Stevens 12.30 5 Stylistics United 115 5 7 7–½ 9–hd 10 10 Payeras 51.30

7 REGAL BORN 13.40 6.80 4.00 2 PLACIDO 6.40 4.80 3 RIDE TO THE WIRE 6.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-7) $19.20 $1 EXACTA (7-2) $39.10 $2 QUINELLA (2-7) $38.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-3-10) $207.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-3) $148.05

Winner–Regal Born Dbb.g.4 by Maclean's Music out of Reina Victoriosa (ARG), by Interprete (ARG). Bred by Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY). Trainer: Tim McCanna. Owner: Quadrun Farm LLC. Mutuel Pool $493,869 Daily Double Pool $35,390 Exacta Pool $264,258 Quinella Pool $11,612 Superfecta Pool $125,606 Trifecta Pool $178,980. Scratched–Eskimo Roses, What'sontheagenda. $1 Pick Three (1-1-7) paid $38.10. Pick Three Pool $78,580.

REGAL BORN stalked off the rail then three deep on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, rallied while drifting in some under left handed urging to gain the lead three wide in deep stretch and held gamely. PLACIDO a bit slow to begin, saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside on the turn and through the stretch and finished willingly. RIDE TO THE WIRE had good early speed and dueled inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch, was between foes in deep stretch and held third. LAUREN'S LADD chased outside then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and was edged for the show outside. CIRCUS ACT pressed the pace three deep then stalked off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for a minor award between foes late. FACTS MATTER stalked inside then a bit off the rail on the turn, was between foes leaving the turn and lacked the needed rally. CATS BLAME a bit slow to begin, chased between horses, came out some in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SMILING ANGELO dueled between horses then outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch, fought back in midstretch and weakened some in the final furlong. MY HEART AWAKENS chased outside then four wide on the backstretch and three deep on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. STYLISTICS UNITED chased between horses then outside a rival, angled to the inside on the turn and weakened. HAND TIMED.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.70 48.15 1:13.41 1:26.63 1:40.28

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 DH–Kona Coast 118 1 1 2–1 2–1 1–1 1–hd 1–nk Figueroa 3.30 5 DH–Shirl's Ready 123 5 6 7–1½ 6–hd 4–1½ 2–½ 1–nk Pena 12.00 3 We Go Now 123 3 2 3–½ 3–½ 2–hd 3–1 3–½ Maldonado 15.70 6 Taniko 123 6 8 9 8–1 5–hd 4–1½ 4–½ Gonzalez 2.90 9 Premium Forest 120 9 3 4–1 4–hd 6–1½ 5–1½ 5–2¼ Roman 24.10 7 Run Like Rhett 123 7 4 6–hd 7–2½ 8–1 6–2½ 6–1¼ Van Dyke 3.40 4 Plum Dandy 118 4 7 8–1½ 9 9 7–½ 7–8½ Espinoza 5.10 8 Bourque 123 8 9 1–½ 1–½ 3–hd 8–2½ 8–12 Gutierrez 24.90 2 Pappou 123 2 5 5–1 5–1 7–½ 9 9 Talamo 9.40

1 DH–KONA COAST 4.80 5.00 3.60 5 DH–SHIRL'S READY 11.20 10.80 7.00 3 WE GO NOW 7.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-5) $82.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-1) $37.20 $1 EXACTA (5-1) $37.00 $1 EXACTA (1-5) $30.10 $2 QUINELLA (1-5) $64.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-3-6) $136.48 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-3-6) $168.31 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-3) $151.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-3) $172.30

Winner–Kona Coast Dbb.g.4 by Eskendereya out of Christmas Choir, by Songandaprayer. Bred by Sanford R. Robertson (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: R3 Racing LLC, Calara Farms and Rothblum, Steve. Winner–Shirl's Ready Ch.c.4 by More Than Ready out of Shirl's Soul, by Perfect Soul (IRE). Bred by Charles Fipke (KY). Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Owner: Battle Born Racing Stable, Bussey, Kevin, Casucci, Vito, Ferrara, Nick, Nentwig, Michael and Waldner. Mutuel Pool $366,805 Daily Double Pool $36,335 Exacta Pool $193,600 Quinella Pool $8,233 Superfecta Pool $88,980 Trifecta Pool $137,888. Claimed–Taniko by Troy Onorato. Trainer: John Martin. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-7-5) paid $36.60. $1 Pick Three (1-7-1) paid $15.20. Pick Three Pool $35,291.

KONA COAST had speed inside to duel for the lead then stalked a bit off the rail, re-bid outside a rival on the backstretch, took the lead on the second turn, inched away a bit off the rail leaving that turn, fought back outside SHIRL'S READY through the drive under urging then had the rider lose the whip late and gamely finished even with that one. SHIRL'S READY chased between horses, split rivals on the second turn, found the inside into the stretch, bid along the rail, put a head in front in deep stretch and continued gamely to the wire under urging. WE GO NOW stalked between horses then off the rail on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and edged a rival for third between foes late. TANIKO chased off the rail, advanced outside on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and was edged for the show four wide on the line. PREMIUM FOREST four wide early, stalked three deep to the stretch, angled to the inside in the drive and finished with interest. RUN LIKE RHETT chased three deep, lugged out some and steadied nearing midway on the second turn, angled in then came out three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. PLUM DANDY settled inside, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. BOURQUE broke a bit slowly, went up five wide then four wide on the first turn, bid outside a rival to take the lead, kicked away and angled in on the backstretch, battled along the rail into and early on the second turn and weakened. PAPPOU saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and gave way.

TENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $60,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.65 46.62 1:10.60 1:23.27 1:35.34

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Noivo 120 6 9 9–3½ 9–3½ 7–½ 3–hd 1–½ Stevens 2.70 10 Sellwood 120 10 4 4–1½ 4–1½ 3–hd 2–1 2–2½ T Baze 2.30 1 Breakers Isle 120 1 7 6–1 5–1 5–1½ 5–1½ 3–nk Franco 26.00 2 Pointed 120 2 6 7–1 7–1 6–hd 6–½ 4–nk Gonzalez 33.60 3 Cupid's Claws 120 3 10 8–½ 8–2 9–4½ 7–2½ 5–hd Pereira 6.20 8 Henry County 120 8 1 2–½ 3–2½ 4–1½ 4–1 6–1¼ Talamo 5.70 9 Blitzkrieg 120 9 5 3–3 1–½ 1–2 1–hd 7–2¾ Roman 17.90 7 Cold Brew Kid 120 7 2 5–1½ 6–hd 8–1½ 8–3 8–1¼ Mt Garcia 45.10 5 Malibu Magic 118 5 8 10 10 10 9–½ 9–20 Payeras 49.00 4 Paladar 120 4 3 1–hd 2–1 2–1½ 10 10 Van Dyke 5.00

6 NOIVO (IRE) 7.40 3.20 2.60 10 SELLWOOD 3.20 2.60 1 BREAKERS ISLE 7.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $58.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6) $14.60 $1 EXACTA (6-10) $8.90 $2 QUINELLA (6-10) $9.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-10-1-2) $74.44 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-10-1-2-3) $3,102.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-10-1) $49.00

Winner–Noivo (IRE) B.g.3 by Casamento (IRE) out of Kiss Goodnight (IRE), by Papal Bull (GB). Bred by Highfort Stud (IRE). Trainer: Dan Blacker. Owner: Jpf Investments I LLC, Radley Equine, Inc., Wine Alot Stables, FC3, LLC, Lizarraga, Joe and O'Sulliv. Mutuel Pool $469,147 Daily Double Pool $134,094 Exacta Pool $250,282 Quinella Pool $9,546 Superfecta Pool $146,335 Super High Five Pool $43,785 Trifecta Pool $195,394. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (7-1-6) paid $56.40. Pick Three Pool $154,647. $1 Pick Three (7-5-6) paid $156.40. 50-Cent Pick Four (1/4/5/6/7-7-1/5-6) 4 correct paid $64.05. Pick Four Pool $520,504. 50-Cent Pick Five (1/4-1/4/5/6/7-7-1/5-6) 5 correct paid $218.45. Pick Five Pool $656,623. $2 Pick Six (8-1/4-1/4/5/6/7-7-1/5-6) 5 out of 6 paid $86.60. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (8-1/4-1/4/5/6/7-7-1/5-6) 6 correct paid $130,850.00. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $201,712. $1 Place Pick All 10 correct paid $12,111.70. Place Pick All Pool $31,739.

NOIVO (IRE) chased outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under some urging to gain the lead outside the runner-up in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. SELLWOOD angled in and chased outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch, bid outside the leader in midstretch, gained a slim advantage past the eighth pole, fought back inside the winner in deep stretch and continued willingly. BREAKERS ISLE chased inside then outside a rival into and on the backstretch, continued off the rail leaving the second turn, came out into the stretch and edged foes for third between horses late. POINTED between horses early, chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for a minor award between foes. CUPID'S CLAWS saved ground chasing the pace, came off the rail leaving the backstretch, swung four wide into the stretch and also was edged for a minor share four wide on the line. HENRY COUNTY dueled between horses then stalked a bit off the rail, split rivals into the stretch and lacked the needed late response. BLITZKRIEG pulled his way along to duel three deep then outside a rival, kicked clear and angled in leaving the second turn, fought back inside in the stretch and weakened late. COLD BREW KID between horses early, angled in and chased inside, came out in the stretch and lacked a rally. MALIBU MAGIC steadied between horses early, angled in and saved ground to the stretch to no avail. PALADAR had good early speed and angled in, dueled inside, stalked leaving the second turn and gave way in the stretch.