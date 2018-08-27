Racing! Readers thoughts on Justify vs. Accelerate

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as I turn most of the newsletter over to our loyal readers.
Last Monday, a couple of days after Accelerate’s overpowering win in the Pacific Classic, we wondered if he ran the table if he had a chance to be horse of the year. You folks, sent your thoughts.
Here’s an edited sampling, always remembering, if you don’t give your name, you got no shot.
“Justify deserves HOY because he didn’t choose his racing schedule. He was required to ship and race three times against the top 3 year-old’s in just five weeks in order to complete a successful
“In contrast, Accelerate’s connections have had the luxury of picking and choosing races, taking time between starts to freshen and properly condition the horse.
“If Accelerate wins out and takes down the BC Classic convincingly, I won’t begrudge the voters if they award him the Eclipse for HOY. But, Justify’s accomplishments deserve more recognition than just top 3-year-old.”
--Aaron Bernstein
“As usual, the Triple Crown races don’t get the respect that they deserve. Justify got flak because he didn’t race as a 2-year-old, he had to have the lead to win, which he didn’t. His early races proved that. Of course, the classic line is: they didn’t beat much or their time was too slow. If they lose then people say that they weren’t that good. How soon we forget that these babies have to carry 126 pounds, race farther than they ever have before and have to run in three races in five weeks.
“What more do people want from a horse? Maybe there should just be horses that are the best in their divisions. Best 2-year-olds, best 3-year-olds and best older horse. Forget trying to combine the 3-year-olds with older horses.
--Larry Le Gros
“Justify for Horse of the year. Accelerate for top older horse. I have seen them both and Justify, from first sight to finish of the race, takes your breath away.”
--Joen Mitchell
“The fact that Justify didn't race as a 2-year-old has no bearing whatsoever on the HOTY vote.”
--Carol Paulick
“Looking at this year, Justify won the Triple Crown and
--Tom Rooney
“Winning a Triple Crown is the pinnacle of American racing. It’s like winning a Super Bowl in football. Having a Super Bowl win on your resume can make a huge difference when it comes to getting into the Hall of Fame. Former Chargers coach Don Coryell deserves to be in the HOF, but he never won a Super Bowl and this is what has kept him out for years. No different in horse racing. Accelerate can win out and notch a BC Classic win, but it probably won’t place him over top. Zenyatta won the BC Classic and this wasn’t good enough to displace Rachel Alexandra as Horse of the Year. This gives us an indication of what the majority of the Eclipse award voters will likely do next January.”
--Rey Hernandez
“Let's see whether, as we get into the fall, we start to see the good 3-year-olds beating older horses. Justify was head and shoulders the best 3-year-old, but were the rest of them merely a decent bunch, lacking real distinction?
“One thing's for sure:
--Russ McCandless
“Justify won in CA, KY, MD, NY. And the three Grade 1 races in five weeks. Oh, and the Triple Crown.
Accelerate wins in CA.
--Andy Mosley
“Accelerate if he wins out. Never could understand why everyone shies away from co-winners — they both deserve it.
--Gary D. Gress
“Don't think Justify automatically warrants the HOY vote but Accelerate’s competition compares unfavorably to Justify's so far. He'd have to blow away a strong Cup field to earn the award, and I don't see this year's Classic as deep as in years past. Unrelated to how one votes, however, you'd have to pull for the Hronis boys over the team that owns Justify.”
--Mike Tierney
“1987 Breeders’ Cup Classic, Ferdinand, 4, over Alysheba, who won two legs of the Triple Crown — maturity counts. 2018 BCC: Accelerate, 5, over Justify, whose injury history and compressed racing schedule caught up to him.”
--Rebekah Lane
“At this point in time, Justify deserves HOY. But, if Accelerate wins the BCC with a blowout Beyer figure above 115 then he would be hard to deny.”
--Frank Kern
The feature on Sunday was the Grade 3 $100,000 Torrey Pines Stakes for 3-year-old fillies going a mile. It turned out to be another win for Drayden Van Dyke, his third of the afternoon, then he guided True Royalty to 3 ½ length win.
The filly was perfectly positioned through most of the race near the front and then turned on the speed once the horses hit the short De Mar homestretch. True Royalty paid $19.20, $8.00 and $5.60 for trainer John Sadler, who is having a fantastic meeting. It was his eighth stakes win of the meet. Just Grazed Me was second and Spring Lily was third.
“I was loaded going into that first turn,” Van Dyke said. “She was really keen to go on. But at the half-mile she relaxed and then we were good to go. She’s a nice filly and she ran big today. I had more left at the finish, too.”
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Sunday.
Woodbine (8): $100,000 Soaring Free Stakes, 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Winner: Wallace ($31.90)
Saratoga (9): $100,000 Smart N Fancy Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 ½ furlong son turf. Winner: Chanteline ($11.60)
Woodbine (10): Grade 3 $125,000 Seaway Stakes, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Code Warrior ($16.90)
Del Mar (9): Grade 3 $100,000 Torrey Pines Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile. Winner: True Royalty ($19.20)
Final thought
Del Mar Charts Results for Sunday, August 26.
Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 30th day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $62,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.23 47.41 1:12.31 1:25.24 1:38.34
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Popular Kid
|124
|6
|4
|5–1½
|4–1
|3–hd
|1–hd
|1–1¼
|Desormeaux
|1.10
|2
|Fashionably Fast
|118
|2
|2
|1–1½
|1–½
|1–1
|2–1½
|2–2½
|Pereira
|3.60
|4
|Senator Robert
|124
|4
|1
|3–1½
|3–½
|4–4
|3–hd
|3–2½
|Roman
|10.50
|3
|Carville
|122
|3
|3
|2–1½
|2–1
|2–1
|4–8
|4–9
|Prat
|4.20
|1
|Shaymin
|120
|1
|6
|6
|6
|5–1
|5–3½
|5–3¾
|Gutierrez
|5.70
|5
|Monterey Shale
|122
|5
|5
|4–½
|5–hd
|6
|6
|6
|T Baze
|10.60
|6
|POPULAR KID
|4.20
|2.80
|2.20
|2
|FASHIONABLY FAST
|3.80
|3.00
|4
|SENATOR ROBERT
|4.00
|$1 EXACTA (6-2)
|$7.00
|$2 QUINELLA (2-6)
|$7.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-4-3)
|$6.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-4)
|$11.30
Winner–Popular Kid B.g.4 by Popular out of Lemon Supreme, by Lemon Drop Kid. Bred by Rod Rodriguez & Lorraine Rodriguez (CA). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Koentopp, Jacob and Koentopp, Kevin. Mutuel Pool $208,478 Exacta Pool $107,305 Quinella Pool $5,795 Superfecta Pool $34,219 Trifecta Pool $64,151. Claimed–Popular Kid by Finder, Gary, Newman, Roger and Desloge, John. Trainer: Ronald Ellis. Scratched–none.
POPULAR KID four wide early, chased outside a rival, went three deep leaving the backstretch then four wide on the second turn and into the stretch, gained the lead outside the runner-up in midstretch and inched away late under urging then a hold in the final strides. FASHIONABLY FAST pulled his way to the front, set the pace inside while tugging under restraint, inched away from a rival leaving the second turn, fought back inside the winner in the stretch, could not match that one late but clearly held second. SENATOR ROBERT stalked off the rail or outside a rival, went three wide on the second turn and into the stretch, drifted in some in the final furlong and clearly held third. CARVILLE stalked the pace just off the rail, bid outside the runner-up leaving the backstretch and on most of the second turn, drifted in late and weakened. SHAYMIN bobbled at the start, saved ground chasing the pace, went outside a rival leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and lacked a further response. MONTEREY SHALE broke a bit slowly, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace and gave way in the stretch.
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.38 47.05 1:00.05 1:07.07
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Irish Terrier
|120
|6
|6
|7
|5–1½
|1–½
|1–2¼
|T Baze
|1.50
|1
|Principe Carlo
|120
|1
|3
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–1
|2–½
|Pereira
|9.50
|8
|Concord Jet
|120
|7
|2
|2–½
|2–1½
|2–hd
|3–hd
|Fuentes
|2.00
|4
|Unplayable
|115
|4
|4
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–4
|4–9
|Espinoza
|5.90
|3
|Mr Bingley
|120
|3
|1
|3–hd
|3–½
|5–5
|5–4¼
|Pedroza
|7.60
|2
|Bonsail Treasure
|120
|2
|7
|6–hd
|6–½
|6–3
|6–4¼
|Gutierrez
|15.10
|6
|U S Lawman
|120
|5
|5
|5–1
|7
|7
|7
|Quinonez
|18.70
|7
|IRISH TERRIER
|5.00
|2.80
|2.20
|1
|PRINCIPE CARLO
|7.60
|4.40
|8
|CONCORD JET
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7)
|$10.80
|$1 EXACTA (7-1)
|$21.00
|$2 QUINELLA (1-7)
|$23.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-8-4)
|$21.88
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-8)
|$34.70
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (6-5)
|$4.40
Winner–Irish Terrier B.g.2 by Boisterous out of Irish Tart, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Gary Barber (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $251,854 Daily Double Pool $50,845 Exacta Pool $164,373 Quinella Pool $8,240 Superfecta Pool $63,820 Trifecta Pool $97,763. Scratched–Hammurabi's Law.
IRISH TERRIER chased outside a rival, went up four wide then three deep on the turn and into the stretch, gained the lead three wide in midstretch and inched clear late under urging. PRINCIPE CARLO had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and in the stretch, could not match the winner late but edged rivals for the place. CONCORD JET pressed the pace five wide on the backstretch, dueled outside the runner-up on the turn and into the stretch, put, a head in front in upper stretch, battled between foes in midstretch and just held third between horses late. UNPLAYABLE prompted the pace between horses then stalked outside a rival then between foes on the turn, drifted to the inside in midstretch, came out for room a sixteenth out and was edged for a minor award three deep on the line. MR BINGLEY dueled between horses then stalked inside on the turn, came out in the stretch and weakened. BONSAIL TREASURE broke a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, came off the rail leaving the turn and also weakened. U S LAWMAN pressed the pace four wide between horses on the backstretch, dropped back between then outside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch and gave way.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $62,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.94 46.28 58.29 1:10.90
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Powder
|124
|4
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–1½
|1–hd
|Prat
|1.00
|6
|Princess Dorian
|124
|5
|3
|4–1½
|3–2½
|2–1½
|2–6½
|Franco
|3.30
|7
|Chasin Lucas
|113
|6
|4
|2–hd
|2–1½
|3–4
|3–1
|Espinoza
|1.90
|2
|Pied N True
|122
|2
|6
|6
|6
|5–3½
|4–1½
|Pereira
|22.40
|1
|Li'l Grazen
|122
|1
|5
|5–hd
|5–1
|4–1½
|5–10
|Elliott
|27.60
|3
|Chocolate Goddess
|115
|3
|2
|3–1½
|4–1
|6
|6
|Peterson
|18.00
|4
|POWDER
|4.00
|3.00
|2.20
|6
|PRINCESS DORIAN
|3.80
|2.40
|7
|CHASIN LUCAS
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4)
|$11.40
|$1 EXACTA (4-6)
|$5.20
|$2 QUINELLA (4-6)
|$7.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-7-2)
|$3.48
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-7)
|$5.25
Winner–Powder Grr.f.4 by Slew's Tiznow out of Money Lover, by Marino Marini. Bred by Rancho San Miguel (CA). Trainer:
$1 Pick Three (6-7-4) paid $12.20. Pick Three Pool $67,379. $1 Consolation Pick Three (6-5-4) paid $5.20.
POWDER sped to the early lead off the rail, dueled between horses then inside on the turn, inched clear in the stretch and held gamely under urging. PRINCESS DORIAN chased a bit off the rail, went outside a rival on the turn and three deep into the stretch, drifted in some but finished willingly to just miss. CHASIN LUCAS hopped and broke out at the start, dueled outside the winner then three deep, battled outside the winner again on the turn, drifted inward in the final furlong and held third. PIED N TRUE squeezed a bit at the start, chased outside a rival, came out in the stretch and lacked a rally. LI'L GRAZEN broke out a bit, moved up inside then steadied in tight midway on the backstretch, saved ground thereafter and weakened. CHOCOLATE GODDESS a bit off the rail early, angled in on the backstretch and pressed the pace inside, dropped back and drifted out on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and gave way.
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $60,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.24 45.37 57.37 1:03.81
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Tale of the Union
|120
|2
|5
|2–2
|2–4
|1–4
|1–8
|Van Dyke
|0.90
|8
|Stubbins
|120
|7
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–3½
|2–1¾
|Prat
|2.50
|4
|Neptune's Storm
|115
|3
|6
|3–1
|4–1½
|3–1½
|3–1
|Espinoza
|18.50
|7
|Easy Shot
|120
|6
|3
|6–1½
|5–1
|5–6
|4–2¾
|Desormeaux
|7.90
|1
|Capture the Sea
|120
|1
|7
|4–hd
|3–hd
|4–1
|5–3¼
|Maldonado
|32.40
|5
|Harmon
|120
|4
|8
|8
|8
|6–½
|6–3¼
|Smith
|9.90
|6
|Mo Dinero
|120
|5
|4
|7–3½
|7–3
|7–hd
|7–3
|Gutierrez
|11.60
|9
|Red Valor
|120
|8
|2
|5–½
|6–2½
|8
|8
|Quinonez
|31.70
|2
|TALE OF THE UNION
|3.80
|2.60
|2.60
|8
|STUBBINS
|3.00
|2.60
|4
|NEPTUNE'S STORM
|4.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2)
|$8.60
|$1 EXACTA (2-8)
|$4.30
|$2 QUINELLA (2-8)
|$5.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-8-4-7)
|$10.17
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-8-4)
|$16.45
Winner–Tale of the Union B.c.2 by
$1 Pick Three (7-4-2) paid $11.70. Pick Three Pool $50,049.
TALE OF THE UNION bumped at the start, tugged his way up toward the inside, bid between horses then dueled outside a rival, took the lead nearing the stretch and drew off while drifting in some under a couple left handed cracks of the whip and steady handling. STUBBINS sped to the early lead and angled in, dueled inside, fought back on the turn, was no match for the winner in the lane but held second. NEPTUNE'S STORM broke in and bumped the winner, went up to press the pace three deep then stalked off the rail, continued outside a rival leaving the turn and into the stretch and held third. EASY SHOT four wide early, chased off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. CAPTURE THE SEA broke a bit slowly, went up inside to stalked the pace, saved ground on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. HARMON also broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. MO DINERO stalked between horses then chased off the rail, angled in on the turn and weakened. RED VALOR stalked outside then off the rail, angled in some on the turn and had little left for the drive.
FIFTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.44 46.34 1:10.89 1:34.78 1:41.07
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Mo See Cal
|118
|9
|3
|5–1½
|3–hd
|2–hd
|1–1½
|1–¾
|Prat
|2.30
|1
|Foxtail
|124
|1
|5
|4–hd
|4–½
|4–hd
|2–1½
|2–¾
|Conner
|3.70
|2
|Sea Sensation
|120
|2
|8
|8–hd
|8–1
|6–hd
|3–½
|3–3½
|Desormeaux
|4.00
|3
|Mongolian Humor
|118
|3
|2
|2–1½
|2–1½
|1–½
|4–4
|4–1
|Elliott
|7.90
|5
|November Tale
|122
|5
|7
|9–hd
|9–½
|7–½
|5–hd
|5–4¼
|Van Dyke
|5.00
|4
|Our Slick Chick
|120
|4
|6
|7–1
|6–hd
|5–1½
|6–hd
|6–½
|Gutierrez
|30.30
|7
|Lady Phyllis
|113
|7
|4
|1–½
|1–hd
|3–1
|7–4
|7–½
|Espinoza
|36.40
|8
|Married by Now
|122
|8
|10
|10
|10
|10
|8–2
|8–12½
|Franco
|64.60
|6
|Funny Bean
|118
|6
|1
|3–hd
|5–1
|9–1½
|9–1½
|9–2½
|Talamo
|44.60
|10
|K P's Smokin
|120
|10
|9
|6–hd
|7–½
|8–hd
|10
|10
|T Baze
|8.30
|9
|MO SEE CAL
|6.60
|3.80
|3.20
|1
|FOXTAIL
|5.00
|3.60
|2
|SEA SENSATION
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-9)
|$12.60
|$1 EXACTA (9-1)
|$18.00
|$2 QUINELLA (1-9)
|$18.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-1-2-3)
|$27.19
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-1-2)
|$25.75
Winner–Mo See Cal Grr.f.3 by
$1 Pick Three (4-2-9) paid $16.00. Pick Three Pool $81,748. 50-Cent Pick Four (5/7-4/5-2/3-9) 4 correct paid $24.20. Pick Four Pool $285,426. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-5/7-4/5-2/3-9) 5 correct paid $75.65. Pick Five Pool $806,133.
MO SEE CAL stalked three deep then bid three wide on the second turn, took the lead into the stretch, inched away under urging, drifted to the inside in the final furlong and held. FOXTAIL saved ground stalking the pace, moved up inside into the stretch, came out some in deep stretch and finished willingly. SEA SENSATION bobbled some at the start, chased inside, split horses leaving the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and also went on willingly late. MONGOLIAN HUMOR angled in and dueled inside, fought back on the second turn, came out and was in a bit tight between horses into the stretch and weakened. NOVEMBER TALE (IRE) chased off the rail then between foes, continued just off the inside leaving the second turn and lacked the needed rally. OUR SLICK CHICK stalked between horses then outside a rival on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and did not rally. LADY PHYLLIS had speed three deep then dueled outside a rival, battled between foes into and on the second turn, dropped back and angled in leaving that turn and weakened. MARRIED BY NOW broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, was outside a rival leaving the second turn and between foes into the stretch and lacked a rally. FUNNY BEAN had speed between horses then stalked between foes, dropped back and angled in on the second turn and gave way. K P'S SMOKIN widest in the chute, stalked three deep, also fell back on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and had nothing left for the drive.
SIXTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.61 46.59 1:12.66 1:19.33
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Pulpitinthesky
|120
|1
|9
|9
|6–hd
|1–1½
|1–1¾
|Pereira
|10.10
|2
|Neon Gypsy
|120
|2
|2
|7–½
|7–1
|4–1
|2–1¾
|Prat
|2.40
|3
|Ciao Luna
|120
|3
|3
|6–hd
|5–hd
|3–½
|3–1¾
|Conner
|8.30
|10
|Lovely Linda
|121
|9
|5
|4–hd
|2–hd
|2–1½
|4–2¼
|Gutierrez
|40.20
|6
|Summer Down Now
|120
|5
|8
|8–1½
|8–½
|7–1½
|5–3½
|Franco
|18.70
|4
|L. A. Coliseum
|115
|4
|1
|1–hd
|4–1
|5–hd
|6–ns
|Espinoza
|6.10
|8
|Princess Areni
|120
|7
|6
|2–hd
|1–hd
|6–2
|7–6½
|Pedroza
|3.80
|7
|Fashion Editor
|118
|6
|7
|5–1½
|3–hd
|8–5
|8–8
|Payeras
|25.80
|9
|Topaz Time
|123
|8
|4
|3–hd
|9
|9
|9
|Stevens
|3.20
|1
|PULPITINTHESKY
|22.20
|10.20
|6.00
|2
|NEON GYPSY
|4.60
|3.20
|3
|CIAO LUNA
|4.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-1)
|$121.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-2)
|$38.80
|$2 QUINELLA (1-2)
|$35.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-3-10)
|$393.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-3)
|$134.95
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (9-5)
|$12.40
Winner–Pulpitinthesky B.f.3 by Lucky Pulpit out of Yerevan Sky, by Menifee. Bred by Bud Petrosian (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Norman Tavares. Mutuel Pool $391,110 Daily Double Pool $33,084 Exacta Pool $229,083 Quinella Pool $9,217 Superfecta Pool $95,673 Trifecta Pool $147,773. Claimed–Neon Gypsy by Hess, Maria E., McCanne, Steve and Summertime Racing. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Claimed–Ciao Luna by Haagsma, David, Haagsma, John R. and Vanderdussen, Robert John. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Scratched–Lookingforthewire.
$1 Pick Three (2-9-1) paid $68.80. Pick Three Pool $77,828. $1 Consolation Pick Three (2-9-5) paid $10.10.
PULPITINTHESKY came off the rail early and chased the pace, went four wide on the turn and five wide into the stretch, gained the lead under left handed urging nearing midstretch, kicked clear and held. NEON GYPSY stalked the pace inside, came out and waited off heels leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch, angled out for room in upper stretch and finished with interest. CIAO LUNA stalked between horse then outside a rival, also waited some leaving the second turn, came out four wide into the stretch and gained the show. LOVELY LINDA dueled five wide on the backstretch and into the turn, continued four wide on the turn and into the stretch, drifted inward in the drive and weakened. SUMMER DOWN NOW chased off the rail then split horses three deep on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. L. A. COLISEUM angled in and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. PRINCESS ARENI dueled three deep between horses on the backstretch and turn and into the stretch and also weakened. FASHION EDITOR angled in and dueled between horses, also fought back on the turn, drifted to the inside in the stretch and gave way. TOPAZ TIME dueled four wide between horses, dropped back between foes then off the rail on the turn and had nothing left for the drive.
SEVENTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $100,000. Time 21.62 44.05 55.68
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Surrender Now
|118
|6
|4
|4–1
|2–hd
|1–½
|1–1
|Van Dyke
|1.90
|9
|Deer Valley
|120
|7
|2
|2–1
|1–hd
|2–1½
|2–1¼
|Stevens
|6.90
|3
|Mongolian Shopper
|120
|1
|3
|5–½
|6–1½
|5–1
|3–hd
|Elliott
|14.90
|7
|Symposium
|120
|5
|5
|3–hd
|4–1
|3–½
|4–nk
|Conner
|13.10
|4
|Fizzy Friday
|122
|2
|6
|7
|7
|7
|5–hd
|Franco
|3.80
|6
|Go On Mary
|124
|4
|7
|6–3½
|5–hd
|6–½
|6–2¼
|Roman
|2.60
|5
|Algorhythmic
|120
|3
|1
|1–hd
|3–1
|4–hd
|7
|Talamo
|8.20
|8
|SURRENDER NOW
|5.80
|3.80
|3.00
|9
|DEER VALLEY
|6.80
|4.60
|3
|MONGOLIAN SHOPPER
|5.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8)
|$74.20
|$1 EXACTA (8-9)
|$21.60
|$2 QUINELLA (8-9)
|$25.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-9-3-7)
|$143.05
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-9-3)
|$111.45
Winner–Surrender Now B.f.3 by Morning Line out of Surrender, by Stormy Atlantic. Bred by Elaine Macpherson (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $340,094 Daily Double Pool $36,663 Exacta Pool $158,020 Quinella Pool $6,774 Superfecta Pool $64,615 Trifecta Pool $97,778. Scratched–Desert Steel, Rubilinda.
$1 Pick Three (9-1-8) paid $138.40. Pick Three Pool $71,120. $1 Consolation Pick Three (9-5-8) paid $19.30.
SURRENDER NOW stalked outside, bid three deep leaving the turn to gain the lead into the stretch, battled outside the runner-up in the drive and inched away late under urging. DEER VALLEY had speed three deep then dueled outside a rival, battled on a short lead between foes leaving the turn, fought back inside in the stretch and held second. MONGOLIAN SHOPPER saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and edged rivals for the show. SYMPOSIUM (GB) stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, split rivals in the drive and again at the wire and was edged for the show. FIZZY FRIDAY (GB) a step slow into stride, saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and was edged for a minor share four wide on the line. GO ON MARY bobbled some at the start, stalked outside a rival, came out three deep into the stretch and also split rivals on the line. ALGORHYTHMIC had good early speed and angled in, dueled inside, fought back on the turn and weakened in the final furlong.
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $62,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.31 45.31 57.05 1:10.01
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Distinctive B
|123
|7
|2
|2–1
|1–2
|1–4
|1–4½
|Prat
|2.10
|10
|Jungle Warfare
|118
|8
|4
|3–hd
|2–½
|2–1½
|2–1¼
|Van Dyke
|12.80
|11
|Paddock Pick
|118
|9
|7
|4–hd
|4–2
|3–1
|3–nk
|Pereira
|2.90
|4
|Fight On
|120
|4
|1
|7–1
|5–hd
|4–½
|4–nk
|Roman
|10.30
|3
|Make It a Triple
|123
|3
|5
|8–2½
|6–1
|5–2
|5–2½
|Bednar
|5.00
|2
|Very Very Stella
|123
|2
|9
|9
|8–1½
|7–1
|6–3¾
|Delgadillo
|9.10
|7
|Acceptance
|123
|6
|3
|5–½
|7–2
|8–5
|7–3¼
|Franco
|19.90
|6
|Mo Soul
|123
|5
|8
|1–hd
|3–hd
|6–1
|8–1¾
|T Baze
|16.90
|1
|All Out Blitz
|118
|1
|6
|6–hd
|9
|9
|9
|Mn Garcia
|11.30
|9
|DISTINCTIVE B
|6.20
|4.20
|3.00
|10
|JUNGLE WARFARE
|8.80
|4.20
|11
|PADDOCK PICK
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-9)
|$18.80
|$1 EXACTA (9-10)
|$27.80
|$2 QUINELLA (9-10)
|$26.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-10-11-4)
|$49.17
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-10-11)
|$35.30
Winner–Distinctive B B.g.7 by With Distinction out of Anythingispossible, by Songandaprayer. Bred by Hartley/De Renzo Thoroughbreds,Charlie Dobbs & Frank Berris (FL). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $380,119 Daily Double Pool $34,089 Exacta Pool $233,853 Quinella Pool $8,709 Superfecta Pool $94,628 Trifecta Pool $147,199. Claimed–Very Very Stella by Da Meah Racing, Next Wave Racing, Cavalli, John and Peal, Larry. Trainer: Dan Blacker. Scratched–More Honor, Street Vision.
$1 Pick Three (1-8-9) paid $168.60. Pick Three Pool $67,069.
DISTINCTIVE B had speed three deep then dueled outside a rival, kicked clear off the rail on the turn and drew away under a steady hand ride and a long hold late. JUNGLE WARFARE stalked four wide between horses then off the rail on the turn, came three deep into the stretch, drifted in and held second. PADDOCK PICK hopped at the start, was close up stalking the pace five wide on the backstretch and four wide on the turn and into the stretch and just held third between foes late. FIGHT ON stalked between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn, went around a rival into the stretch and was edged for the show toward the inside. MAKE IT A TRIPLE chased a bit off the rail then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and put in a late bid at a minor award. VERY VERY STELLA settled inside, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ACCEPTANCE stalked between horses on the backstretch and turn, continued just off the rail into the stretch and weakened. MO SOUL had good early speed and angled in, dueled inside, stalked leaving the turn, dropped back nearing the stretch and also weakened. ALL OUT BLITZ sent inside early, saved ground stalking the pace, steadied in tight early on the turn, came out into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Torrey Pines Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.84 47.57 1:12.93 1:25.71 1:39.07
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|11
|True Royalty
|120
|10
|2
|3–1
|3–1
|1–½
|1–2½
|1–3½
|Van Dyke
|8.60
|9
|Just Grazed Me
|120
|8
|4
|5–1
|6–½
|3–1
|2–2
|2–2½
|T Baze
|2.10
|3
|Spring Lily
|120
|3
|6
|4–1
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–1½
|3–1½
|Stevens
|21.40
|10
|Broome
|118
|9
|1
|2–½
|2–hd
|2–1
|3–½
|4–1¼
|Roman
|54.80
|4
|Lemoona
|120
|4
|7
|8–1½
|8–hd
|7–1
|6–2
|5–1¾
|Prat
|3.40
|6
|Zusha
|118
|6
|8
|7–hd
|7–1
|5–hd
|5–½
|6–4¼
|Elliott
|27.40
|7
|Aunt Lubie
|118
|7
|9
|10
|9–1
|9–½
|9–3
|7–3¼
|Blanc
|65.60
|1
|Royal Descendent
|118
|1
|5
|6–½
|5–hd
|10
|10
|8–2½
|Pereira
|34.70
|5
|Well Hello
|118
|5
|10
|9–hd
|10
|8–1
|7–1½
|9–2¾
|Smith
|5.80
|2
|Thirteen Squared
|118
|2
|3
|1–1
|1–1
|6–1½
|8–hd
|10
|Talamo
|2.90
|11
|TRUE ROYALTY
|19.20
|8.00
|5.60
|9
|JUST GRAZED ME
|4.20
|3.20
|3
|SPRING LILY
|9.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-11)
|$84.40
|$1 EXACTA (11-9)
|$31.20
|$2 QUINELLA (9-11)
|$28.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-9-3-10)
|$480.58
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-9-3)
|$221.60
Winner–True Royalty Ch.f.3 by Yes It's True out of High Wire, by Street Cry (IRE). Bred by SJT Racing Stable LLC (FL). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Batchelor Family Trust. Mutuel Pool $516,721 Daily Double Pool $54,923 Exacta Pool $240,400 Quinella Pool $9,703 Superfecta Pool $117,836 Trifecta Pool $170,080. Scratched–Wicked Storm.
$1 Pick Three (8-9-11) paid $103.60. Pick Three Pool $60,410.
TRUE ROYALTY four wide on the first turn, stalked outside, bid three deep then took the lead outside a rival leaving the second turn, kicked clear under urging into the stretch and proved best. JUST GRAZED ME steadied in tight into the first turn, stalked between horses then three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and gained the place. SPRING LILY in tight between foes into the first turn, stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch and bested the others. BROOME angled in and stalked a bit off the rail, bid between horses on the second turn then inside leaving that turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. LEMOONA angled in and stalked inside, came out on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ZUSHA three deep into the first turn, chased outside a rival, went four wide into and on the second turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. AUNT LUBIE broke a bit slowly and inward, settled outside a rival, came out three wide into the stretch and did not rally. ROYAL DESCENDENT steadied along the inside into and out of the first turn, came out and chased between rivals, dropped back a bit off the rail leaving the second turn and weakened. WELL HELLO squeezed back just after the start, chased a bit off the rail, came out four wide into the stretch and also weakened. THIRTEEN SQUARED sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, dueled early on the second turn, dropped back leaving that turn and into the stretch and gave way.
TENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.01 45.56 57.97 1:04.60
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|12
|Catch Fire
|123
|11
|6
|4–1
|2–1
|1–hd
|1–4¼
|Pereira
|2.70
|8
|Fast Cotton
|120
|7
|1
|1–1
|1–2
|2–8
|2–6¼
|Fuentes
|5.20
|13
|Street Zombie
|115
|12
|12
|9–hd
|8–1
|3–3
|3–1
|Espinoza
|5.60
|10
|Katie's Cowboy
|120
|9
|9
|10–1
|9–1
|5–hd
|4–½
|Delgadillo
|6.80
|11
|Law Breaker
|120
|10
|5
|7–1
|7–½
|4–½
|5–4¾
|Conner
|51.80
|3
|Supreme Giant
|123
|2
|2
|11–hd
|10–½
|10–1½
|6–2½
|Ceballos
|10.10
|5
|Lucky Wally
|120
|4
|4
|6–1½
|6–½
|8–1½
|7–¾
|Roman
|47.00
|6
|Flynn
|120
|5
|7
|3–hd
|3–2
|6–1
|8–ns
|Mn Garcia
|3.70
|7
|Russell Drake
|115
|6
|8
|8–hd
|11–3
|9–1½
|9–2½
|Rodriguez
|30.40
|4
|Severin
|120
|3
|3
|5–1
|5–1
|7–2
|10–8½
|Sanchez
|114.40
|2
|California Gold
|123
|1
|10
|2–hd
|4–1
|11–9
|11–16
|T Baze
|11.20
|9
|Billy the Hott
|120
|8
|11
|12
|12
|12
|12
|Gonzalez
|82.20
|12
|CATCH FIRE
|7.40
|4.00
|3.40
|8
|FAST COTTON
|5.80
|4.60
|13
|STREET ZOMBIE
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-12)
|$102.80
|$1 EXACTA (12-8)
|$24.20
|$2 QUINELLA (8-12)
|$28.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (12-8-13-10)
|$65.69
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (12-8-13-10-11)
|$4,844.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (12-8-13)
|$52.55
Winner–Catch Fire Dbb.g.4 by Papa Clem out of Pop Quality, by Elusive Quality. Bred by Legacy Ranch (CA). Trainer: David E. Hofmans. Owner: Legacy Ranch, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $443,242 Daily Double Pool $118,957 Exacta Pool $249,211 Quinella Pool $10,793 Superfecta Pool $154,185 Super High Five Pool $25,389 Trifecta Pool $184,818. Scratched–Serve Me a Double, Victor's Show.
$1 Pick Three (9-11-12) paid $172.40. Pick Three Pool $170,318. 50-Cent Pick Four (1/2/8-5/9-11-12/14) 4 correct paid $247.75. Pick Four Pool $848,864. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-1/2/8-5/9-11-12/14) 5 correct paid $4,071.75. Pick Five Pool $736,244. $2 Pick Six (9-1-1/2/8-5/9-11-12/14) 5 out of 6 paid $182.40. $2 Pick Six (9-1-1/2/8-5/9-11-12/14) 6 correct paid $31,242.00. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (9-1-1/2/8-5/9-11-12/14) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $20,084. $1 Place Pick All 10 correct paid $216.70. Place Pick All Pool $31,468.
CATCH FIRE stalked four wide then off the rail on the turn, bid outside the runner-up into the stretch, gained the advantage under urging in midstretch and won clear. FAST COTTON broke outward, had speed off the rail then dueled between horses, inched away into the turn, angled in, fought back inside the winner in upper and midstretch and was clearly second best. STREET ZOMBIE hopped in a slow start, chased five wide then four wide on the turn and into the stretch, drifted in through the drive and held third. KATIE'S COWBOY chased four wide between horses then outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and improved position in the drive. LAW BREAKER chased three deep, continued outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and did not rally. SUPREME GIANT saved ground off the pace, was in a bit tight off heels into the stretch, came out and did not rally. LUCKY WALLY came out and bumped a rival after the start, chased between horses then just off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. FLYNN bumped and forced out into a rival after the start, dueled three deep then stalked, continued off the rail on the turn and weakened. RUSSELL DRAKE also bumped and forced out after the start, chased between horses then off the rail, came around a rival into the stretch and also weakened. SEVERIN stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, went around a rival on the turn, angled to the inside for the stretch and also weakened. CALIFORNIA GOLD sent along inside to duel for the lead, stalked into the turn, fell back some on the turn and gave way. BILLY THE HOTT steadied when squeezed at the start and again when bumped early, pulled between horses then off the rail, dropped back and had nothing left for the stretch.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|10,480
|$1,577,725
|Inter-Track
|6,915
|$3,959,531
|Out of State
|N/A
|$8,854,450
|TOTAL
|17,395
|$14,391,706