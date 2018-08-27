Racing! Readers thoughts on Justify vs. Accelerate

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as I turn most of the newsletter over to our loyal readers.

Last Monday, a couple of days after Accelerate’s overpowering win in the Pacific Classic, we wondered if he ran the table if he had a chance to be horse of the year. You folks, sent your thoughts.

“Justify deserves HOY because he didn’t choose his racing schedule. He was required to ship and race three times against the top 3 year-old’s in just five weeks in order to complete a successful Triple Crown campaign.

“If Accelerate wins out and takes down the BC Classic convincingly, I won’t begrudge the voters if they award him the Eclipse for HOY. But, Justify’s accomplishments deserve more recognition than just top 3-year-old.”

“As usual, the Triple Crown races don’t get the respect that they deserve. Justify got flak because he didn’t race as a 2-year-old, he had to have the lead to win, which he didn’t. His early races proved that. Of course, the classic line is: they didn’t beat much or their time was too slow. If they lose then people say that they weren’t that good. How soon we forget that these babies have to carry 126 pounds, race farther than they ever have before and have to run in three races in five weeks.

“What more do people want from a horse? Maybe there should just be horses that are the best in their divisions. Best 2-year-olds, best 3-year-olds and best older horse. Forget trying to combine the 3-year-olds with older horses.

“Justify for Horse of the year. Accelerate for top older horse. I have seen them both and Justify, from first sight to finish of the race, takes your breath away.”

“Looking at this year, Justify won the Triple Crown and Santa Anita Derby . Accelerate basically beat Mubtaahij and Pavel over and over in California. And he also lost at Oaklawn. Justify never lost. So, as much as I would love to reward a horse who didn’t go right to the breeding shed as a 3-year-old like Justify and American Pharoah did, I know the money will never let that happen. Justify. All day. But I would definitely give the owners of Accelerate the trophy for racing his horse to his best form.”

“Winning a Triple Crown is the pinnacle of American racing. It’s like winning a Super Bowl in football. Having a Super Bowl win on your resume can make a huge difference when it comes to getting into the Hall of Fame. Former Chargers coach Don Coryell deserves to be in the HOF, but he never won a Super Bowl and this is what has kept him out for years. No different in horse racing. Accelerate can win out and notch a BC Classic win, but it probably won’t place him over top. Zenyatta won the BC Classic and this wasn’t good enough to displace Rachel Alexandra as Horse of the Year. This gives us an indication of what the majority of the Eclipse award voters will likely do next January.”

“Let's see whether, as we get into the fall, we start to see the good 3-year-olds beating older horses. Justify was head and shoulders the best 3-year-old, but were the rest of them merely a decent bunch, lacking real distinction?

“Don't think Justify automatically warrants the HOY vote but Accelerate’s competition compares unfavorably to Justify's so far. He'd have to blow away a strong Cup field to earn the award, and I don't see this year's Classic as deep as in years past. Unrelated to how one votes, however, you'd have to pull for the Hronis boys over the team that owns Justify.”

The feature on Sunday was the Grade 3 $100,000 Torrey Pines Stakes for 3-year-old fillies going a mile. It turned out to be another win for Drayden Van Dyke , his third of the afternoon, then he guided True Royalty to 3 ½ length win.

The filly was perfectly positioned through most of the race near the front and then turned on the speed once the horses hit the short De Mar homestretch. True Royalty paid $19.20, $8.00 and $5.60 for trainer John Sadler , who is having a fantastic meeting. It was his eighth stakes win of the meet. Just Grazed Me was second and Spring Lily was third.

“I was loaded going into that first turn,” Van Dyke said. “She was really keen to go on. But at the half-mile she relaxed and then we were good to go. She’s a nice filly and she ran big today. I had more left at the finish, too.”

Del Mar Charts Results for Sunday, August 26. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. 30th day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $62,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.23 47.41 1:12.31 1:25.24 1:38.34

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Popular Kid 124 6 4 5–1½ 4–1 3–hd 1–hd 1–1¼ Desormeaux 1.10 2 Fashionably Fast 118 2 2 1–1½ 1–½ 1–1 2–1½ 2–2½ Pereira 3.60 4 Senator Robert 124 4 1 3–1½ 3–½ 4–4 3–hd 3–2½ Roman 10.50 3 Carville 122 3 3 2–1½ 2–1 2–1 4–8 4–9 Prat 4.20 1 Shaymin 120 1 6 6 6 5–1 5–3½ 5–3¾ Gutierrez 5.70 5 Monterey Shale 122 5 5 4–½ 5–hd 6 6 6 T Baze 10.60

6 POPULAR KID 4.20 2.80 2.20 2 FASHIONABLY FAST 3.80 3.00 4 SENATOR ROBERT 4.00

$1 EXACTA (6-2) $7.00 $2 QUINELLA (2-6) $7.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-4-3) $6.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-4) $11.30

Winner–Popular Kid B.g.4 by Popular out of Lemon Supreme, by Lemon Drop Kid. Bred by Rod Rodriguez & Lorraine Rodriguez (CA). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Koentopp, Jacob and Koentopp, Kevin. Mutuel Pool $208,478 Exacta Pool $107,305 Quinella Pool $5,795 Superfecta Pool $34,219 Trifecta Pool $64,151. Claimed–Popular Kid by Finder, Gary, Newman, Roger and Desloge, John. Trainer: Ronald Ellis. Scratched–none.

POPULAR KID four wide early, chased outside a rival, went three deep leaving the backstretch then four wide on the second turn and into the stretch, gained the lead outside the runner-up in midstretch and inched away late under urging then a hold in the final strides. FASHIONABLY FAST pulled his way to the front, set the pace inside while tugging under restraint, inched away from a rival leaving the second turn, fought back inside the winner in the stretch, could not match that one late but clearly held second. SENATOR ROBERT stalked off the rail or outside a rival, went three wide on the second turn and into the stretch, drifted in some in the final furlong and clearly held third. CARVILLE stalked the pace just off the rail, bid outside the runner-up leaving the backstretch and on most of the second turn, drifted in late and weakened. SHAYMIN bobbled at the start, saved ground chasing the pace, went outside a rival leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and lacked a further response. MONTEREY SHALE broke a bit slowly, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace and gave way in the stretch.

SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.38 47.05 1:00.05 1:07.07

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Irish Terrier 120 6 6 7 5–1½ 1–½ 1–2¼ T Baze 1.50 1 Principe Carlo 120 1 3 1–hd 1–hd 3–1 2–½ Pereira 9.50 8 Concord Jet 120 7 2 2–½ 2–1½ 2–hd 3–hd Fuentes 2.00 4 Unplayable 115 4 4 4–hd 4–hd 4–4 4–9 Espinoza 5.90 3 Mr Bingley 120 3 1 3–hd 3–½ 5–5 5–4¼ Pedroza 7.60 2 Bonsail Treasure 120 2 7 6–hd 6–½ 6–3 6–4¼ Gutierrez 15.10 6 U S Lawman 120 5 5 5–1 7 7 7 Quinonez 18.70

7 IRISH TERRIER 5.00 2.80 2.20 1 PRINCIPE CARLO 7.60 4.40 8 CONCORD JET 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7) $10.80 $1 EXACTA (7-1) $21.00 $2 QUINELLA (1-7) $23.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-8-4) $21.88 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-8) $34.70 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (6-5) $4.40

Winner–Irish Terrier B.g.2 by Boisterous out of Irish Tart, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Gary Barber (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $251,854 Daily Double Pool $50,845 Exacta Pool $164,373 Quinella Pool $8,240 Superfecta Pool $63,820 Trifecta Pool $97,763. Scratched–Hammurabi's Law.

IRISH TERRIER chased outside a rival, went up four wide then three deep on the turn and into the stretch, gained the lead three wide in midstretch and inched clear late under urging. PRINCIPE CARLO had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and in the stretch, could not match the winner late but edged rivals for the place. CONCORD JET pressed the pace five wide on the backstretch, dueled outside the runner-up on the turn and into the stretch, put, a head in front in upper stretch, battled between foes in midstretch and just held third between horses late. UNPLAYABLE prompted the pace between horses then stalked outside a rival then between foes on the turn, drifted to the inside in midstretch, came out for room a sixteenth out and was edged for a minor award three deep on the line. MR BINGLEY dueled between horses then stalked inside on the turn, came out in the stretch and weakened. BONSAIL TREASURE broke a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, came off the rail leaving the turn and also weakened. U S LAWMAN pressed the pace four wide between horses on the backstretch, dropped back between then outside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch and gave way.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $62,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.94 46.28 58.29 1:10.90

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Powder 124 4 1 1–hd 1–hd 1–1½ 1–hd Prat 1.00 6 Princess Dorian 124 5 3 4–1½ 3–2½ 2–1½ 2–6½ Franco 3.30 7 Chasin Lucas 113 6 4 2–hd 2–1½ 3–4 3–1 Espinoza 1.90 2 Pied N True 122 2 6 6 6 5–3½ 4–1½ Pereira 22.40 1 Li'l Grazen 122 1 5 5–hd 5–1 4–1½ 5–10 Elliott 27.60 3 Chocolate Goddess 115 3 2 3–1½ 4–1 6 6 Peterson 18.00

4 POWDER 4.00 3.00 2.20 6 PRINCESS DORIAN 3.80 2.40 7 CHASIN LUCAS 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4) $11.40 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $5.20 $2 QUINELLA (4-6) $7.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-7-2) $3.48 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-7) $5.25

Winner–Powder Grr.f.4 by Slew's Tiznow out of Money Lover, by Marino Marini. Bred by Rancho San Miguel (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller . Owner: Altamira Racing, Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC and Iantorno, Eric. Mutuel Pool $306,064 Daily Double Pool $27,576 Exacta Pool $156,214 Quinella Pool $8,018 Superfecta Pool $62,597 Trifecta Pool $103,866. Claimed–Powder by Vindicate Racing. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Claimed–Princess Dorian by Willene Ackerson. Trainer: Herman Ackerson. Scratched–Princess Kendra. $1 Pick Three (6-7-4) paid $12.20. Pick Three Pool $67,379. $1 Consolation Pick Three (6-5-4) paid $5.20.

POWDER sped to the early lead off the rail, dueled between horses then inside on the turn, inched clear in the stretch and held gamely under urging. PRINCESS DORIAN chased a bit off the rail, went outside a rival on the turn and three deep into the stretch, drifted in some but finished willingly to just miss. CHASIN LUCAS hopped and broke out at the start, dueled outside the winner then three deep, battled outside the winner again on the turn, drifted inward in the final furlong and held third. PIED N TRUE squeezed a bit at the start, chased outside a rival, came out in the stretch and lacked a rally. LI'L GRAZEN broke out a bit, moved up inside then steadied in tight midway on the backstretch, saved ground thereafter and weakened. CHOCOLATE GODDESS a bit off the rail early, angled in on the backstretch and pressed the pace inside, dropped back and drifted out on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and gave way.

FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $60,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.24 45.37 57.37 1:03.81

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Tale of the Union 120 2 5 2–2 2–4 1–4 1–8 Van Dyke 0.90 8 Stubbins 120 7 1 1–hd 1–hd 2–3½ 2–1¾ Prat 2.50 4 Neptune's Storm 115 3 6 3–1 4–1½ 3–1½ 3–1 Espinoza 18.50 7 Easy Shot 120 6 3 6–1½ 5–1 5–6 4–2¾ Desormeaux 7.90 1 Capture the Sea 120 1 7 4–hd 3–hd 4–1 5–3¼ Maldonado 32.40 5 Harmon 120 4 8 8 8 6–½ 6–3¼ Smith 9.90 6 Mo Dinero 120 5 4 7–3½ 7–3 7–hd 7–3 Gutierrez 11.60 9 Red Valor 120 8 2 5–½ 6–2½ 8 8 Quinonez 31.70

2 TALE OF THE UNION 3.80 2.60 2.60 8 STUBBINS 3.00 2.60 4 NEPTUNE'S STORM 4.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2) $8.60 $1 EXACTA (2-8) $4.30 $2 QUINELLA (2-8) $5.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-8-4-7) $10.17 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-8-4) $16.45

Winner–Tale of the Union B.c.2 by Union Rags out of Tanglewood Tale, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by Avanti Stable (NY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Michael Lund Petersen. Mutuel Pool $355,689 Daily Double Pool $50,586 Exacta Pool $190,824 Quinella Pool $9,219 Superfecta Pool $77,569 Trifecta Pool $122,317. Scratched–Mucho Gusto. $1 Pick Three (7-4-2) paid $11.70. Pick Three Pool $50,049.

TALE OF THE UNION bumped at the start, tugged his way up toward the inside, bid between horses then dueled outside a rival, took the lead nearing the stretch and drew off while drifting in some under a couple left handed cracks of the whip and steady handling. STUBBINS sped to the early lead and angled in, dueled inside, fought back on the turn, was no match for the winner in the lane but held second. NEPTUNE'S STORM broke in and bumped the winner, went up to press the pace three deep then stalked off the rail, continued outside a rival leaving the turn and into the stretch and held third. EASY SHOT four wide early, chased off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. CAPTURE THE SEA broke a bit slowly, went up inside to stalked the pace, saved ground on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. HARMON also broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. MO DINERO stalked between horses then chased off the rail, angled in on the turn and weakened. RED VALOR stalked outside then off the rail, angled in some on the turn and had little left for the drive.

FIFTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.44 46.34 1:10.89 1:34.78 1:41.07

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Mo See Cal 118 9 3 5–1½ 3–hd 2–hd 1–1½ 1–¾ Prat 2.30 1 Foxtail 124 1 5 4–hd 4–½ 4–hd 2–1½ 2–¾ Conner 3.70 2 Sea Sensation 120 2 8 8–hd 8–1 6–hd 3–½ 3–3½ Desormeaux 4.00 3 Mongolian Humor 118 3 2 2–1½ 2–1½ 1–½ 4–4 4–1 Elliott 7.90 5 November Tale 122 5 7 9–hd 9–½ 7–½ 5–hd 5–4¼ Van Dyke 5.00 4 Our Slick Chick 120 4 6 7–1 6–hd 5–1½ 6–hd 6–½ Gutierrez 30.30 7 Lady Phyllis 113 7 4 1–½ 1–hd 3–1 7–4 7–½ Espinoza 36.40 8 Married by Now 122 8 10 10 10 10 8–2 8–12½ Franco 64.60 6 Funny Bean 118 6 1 3–hd 5–1 9–1½ 9–1½ 9–2½ Talamo 44.60 10 K P's Smokin 120 10 9 6–hd 7–½ 8–hd 10 10 T Baze 8.30

9 MO SEE CAL 6.60 3.80 3.20 1 FOXTAIL 5.00 3.60 2 SEA SENSATION 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-9) $12.60 $1 EXACTA (9-1) $18.00 $2 QUINELLA (1-9) $18.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-1-2-3) $27.19 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-1-2) $25.75

Winner–Mo See Cal Grr.f.3 by Uncle Mo out of Do Dat Blues, by Lydgate. Bred by Rozamund Barclay (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $404,510 Daily Double Pool $41,409 Exacta Pool $219,350 Quinella Pool $8,570 Superfecta Pool $98,515 Trifecta Pool $149,318. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-2-9) paid $16.00. Pick Three Pool $81,748. 50-Cent Pick Four (5/7-4/5-2/3-9) 4 correct paid $24.20. Pick Four Pool $285,426. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-5/7-4/5-2/3-9) 5 correct paid $75.65. Pick Five Pool $806,133.

MO SEE CAL stalked three deep then bid three wide on the second turn, took the lead into the stretch, inched away under urging, drifted to the inside in the final furlong and held. FOXTAIL saved ground stalking the pace, moved up inside into the stretch, came out some in deep stretch and finished willingly. SEA SENSATION bobbled some at the start, chased inside, split horses leaving the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and also went on willingly late. MONGOLIAN HUMOR angled in and dueled inside, fought back on the second turn, came out and was in a bit tight between horses into the stretch and weakened. NOVEMBER TALE (IRE) chased off the rail then between foes, continued just off the inside leaving the second turn and lacked the needed rally. OUR SLICK CHICK stalked between horses then outside a rival on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and did not rally. LADY PHYLLIS had speed three deep then dueled outside a rival, battled between foes into and on the second turn, dropped back and angled in leaving that turn and weakened. MARRIED BY NOW broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, was outside a rival leaving the second turn and between foes into the stretch and lacked a rally. FUNNY BEAN had speed between horses then stalked between foes, dropped back and angled in on the second turn and gave way. K P'S SMOKIN widest in the chute, stalked three deep, also fell back on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and had nothing left for the drive.

SIXTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.61 46.59 1:12.66 1:19.33

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Pulpitinthesky 120 1 9 9 6–hd 1–1½ 1–1¾ Pereira 10.10 2 Neon Gypsy 120 2 2 7–½ 7–1 4–1 2–1¾ Prat 2.40 3 Ciao Luna 120 3 3 6–hd 5–hd 3–½ 3–1¾ Conner 8.30 10 Lovely Linda 121 9 5 4–hd 2–hd 2–1½ 4–2¼ Gutierrez 40.20 6 Summer Down Now 120 5 8 8–1½ 8–½ 7–1½ 5–3½ Franco 18.70 4 L. A. Coliseum 115 4 1 1–hd 4–1 5–hd 6–ns Espinoza 6.10 8 Princess Areni 120 7 6 2–hd 1–hd 6–2 7–6½ Pedroza 3.80 7 Fashion Editor 118 6 7 5–1½ 3–hd 8–5 8–8 Payeras 25.80 9 Topaz Time 123 8 4 3–hd 9 9 9 Stevens 3.20

1 PULPITINTHESKY 22.20 10.20 6.00 2 NEON GYPSY 4.60 3.20 3 CIAO LUNA 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-1) $121.60 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $38.80 $2 QUINELLA (1-2) $35.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-3-10) $393.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-3) $134.95 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (9-5) $12.40

Winner–Pulpitinthesky B.f.3 by Lucky Pulpit out of Yerevan Sky, by Menifee. Bred by Bud Petrosian (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Norman Tavares. Mutuel Pool $391,110 Daily Double Pool $33,084 Exacta Pool $229,083 Quinella Pool $9,217 Superfecta Pool $95,673 Trifecta Pool $147,773. Claimed–Neon Gypsy by Hess, Maria E., McCanne, Steve and Summertime Racing. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Claimed–Ciao Luna by Haagsma, David, Haagsma, John R. and Vanderdussen, Robert John. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Scratched–Lookingforthewire. $1 Pick Three (2-9-1) paid $68.80. Pick Three Pool $77,828. $1 Consolation Pick Three (2-9-5) paid $10.10.

PULPITINTHESKY came off the rail early and chased the pace, went four wide on the turn and five wide into the stretch, gained the lead under left handed urging nearing midstretch, kicked clear and held. NEON GYPSY stalked the pace inside, came out and waited off heels leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch, angled out for room in upper stretch and finished with interest. CIAO LUNA stalked between horse then outside a rival, also waited some leaving the second turn, came out four wide into the stretch and gained the show. LOVELY LINDA dueled five wide on the backstretch and into the turn, continued four wide on the turn and into the stretch, drifted inward in the drive and weakened. SUMMER DOWN NOW chased off the rail then split horses three deep on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. L. A. COLISEUM angled in and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. PRINCESS ARENI dueled three deep between horses on the backstretch and turn and into the stretch and also weakened. FASHION EDITOR angled in and dueled between horses, also fought back on the turn, drifted to the inside in the stretch and gave way. TOPAZ TIME dueled four wide between horses, dropped back between foes then off the rail on the turn and had nothing left for the drive.

SEVENTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $100,000. Time 21.62 44.05 55.68

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Surrender Now 118 6 4 4–1 2–hd 1–½ 1–1 Van Dyke 1.90 9 Deer Valley 120 7 2 2–1 1–hd 2–1½ 2–1¼ Stevens 6.90 3 Mongolian Shopper 120 1 3 5–½ 6–1½ 5–1 3–hd Elliott 14.90 7 Symposium 120 5 5 3–hd 4–1 3–½ 4–nk Conner 13.10 4 Fizzy Friday 122 2 6 7 7 7 5–hd Franco 3.80 6 Go On Mary 124 4 7 6–3½ 5–hd 6–½ 6–2¼ Roman 2.60 5 Algorhythmic 120 3 1 1–hd 3–1 4–hd 7 Talamo 8.20

8 SURRENDER NOW 5.80 3.80 3.00 9 DEER VALLEY 6.80 4.60 3 MONGOLIAN SHOPPER 5.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8) $74.20 $1 EXACTA (8-9) $21.60 $2 QUINELLA (8-9) $25.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-9-3-7) $143.05 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-9-3) $111.45

Winner–Surrender Now B.f.3 by Morning Line out of Surrender, by Stormy Atlantic. Bred by Elaine Macpherson (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $340,094 Daily Double Pool $36,663 Exacta Pool $158,020 Quinella Pool $6,774 Superfecta Pool $64,615 Trifecta Pool $97,778. Scratched–Desert Steel, Rubilinda. $1 Pick Three (9-1-8) paid $138.40. Pick Three Pool $71,120. $1 Consolation Pick Three (9-5-8) paid $19.30.

SURRENDER NOW stalked outside, bid three deep leaving the turn to gain the lead into the stretch, battled outside the runner-up in the drive and inched away late under urging. DEER VALLEY had speed three deep then dueled outside a rival, battled on a short lead between foes leaving the turn, fought back inside in the stretch and held second. MONGOLIAN SHOPPER saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and edged rivals for the show. SYMPOSIUM (GB) stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, split rivals in the drive and again at the wire and was edged for the show. FIZZY FRIDAY (GB) a step slow into stride, saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and was edged for a minor share four wide on the line. GO ON MARY bobbled some at the start, stalked outside a rival, came out three deep into the stretch and also split rivals on the line. ALGORHYTHMIC had good early speed and angled in, dueled inside, fought back on the turn and weakened in the final furlong.

EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $62,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.31 45.31 57.05 1:10.01

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Distinctive B 123 7 2 2–1 1–2 1–4 1–4½ Prat 2.10 10 Jungle Warfare 118 8 4 3–hd 2–½ 2–1½ 2–1¼ Van Dyke 12.80 11 Paddock Pick 118 9 7 4–hd 4–2 3–1 3–nk Pereira 2.90 4 Fight On 120 4 1 7–1 5–hd 4–½ 4–nk Roman 10.30 3 Make It a Triple 123 3 5 8–2½ 6–1 5–2 5–2½ Bednar 5.00 2 Very Very Stella 123 2 9 9 8–1½ 7–1 6–3¾ Delgadillo 9.10 7 Acceptance 123 6 3 5–½ 7–2 8–5 7–3¼ Franco 19.90 6 Mo Soul 123 5 8 1–hd 3–hd 6–1 8–1¾ T Baze 16.90 1 All Out Blitz 118 1 6 6–hd 9 9 9 Mn Garcia 11.30

9 DISTINCTIVE B 6.20 4.20 3.00 10 JUNGLE WARFARE 8.80 4.20 11 PADDOCK PICK 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-9) $18.80 $1 EXACTA (9-10) $27.80 $2 QUINELLA (9-10) $26.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-10-11-4) $49.17 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-10-11) $35.30

Winner–Distinctive B B.g.7 by With Distinction out of Anythingispossible, by Songandaprayer. Bred by Hartley/De Renzo Thoroughbreds,Charlie Dobbs & Frank Berris (FL). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $380,119 Daily Double Pool $34,089 Exacta Pool $233,853 Quinella Pool $8,709 Superfecta Pool $94,628 Trifecta Pool $147,199. Claimed–Very Very Stella by Da Meah Racing, Next Wave Racing, Cavalli, John and Peal, Larry. Trainer: Dan Blacker. Scratched–More Honor, Street Vision. $1 Pick Three (1-8-9) paid $168.60. Pick Three Pool $67,069.

DISTINCTIVE B had speed three deep then dueled outside a rival, kicked clear off the rail on the turn and drew away under a steady hand ride and a long hold late. JUNGLE WARFARE stalked four wide between horses then off the rail on the turn, came three deep into the stretch, drifted in and held second. PADDOCK PICK hopped at the start, was close up stalking the pace five wide on the backstretch and four wide on the turn and into the stretch and just held third between foes late. FIGHT ON stalked between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn, went around a rival into the stretch and was edged for the show toward the inside. MAKE IT A TRIPLE chased a bit off the rail then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and put in a late bid at a minor award. VERY VERY STELLA settled inside, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ACCEPTANCE stalked between horses on the backstretch and turn, continued just off the rail into the stretch and weakened. MO SOUL had good early speed and angled in, dueled inside, stalked leaving the turn, dropped back nearing the stretch and also weakened. ALL OUT BLITZ sent inside early, saved ground stalking the pace, steadied in tight early on the turn, came out into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Torrey Pines Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.84 47.57 1:12.93 1:25.71 1:39.07

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 11 True Royalty 120 10 2 3–1 3–1 1–½ 1–2½ 1–3½ Van Dyke 8.60 9 Just Grazed Me 120 8 4 5–1 6–½ 3–1 2–2 2–2½ T Baze 2.10 3 Spring Lily 120 3 6 4–1 4–hd 4–hd 4–1½ 3–1½ Stevens 21.40 10 Broome 118 9 1 2–½ 2–hd 2–1 3–½ 4–1¼ Roman 54.80 4 Lemoona 120 4 7 8–1½ 8–hd 7–1 6–2 5–1¾ Prat 3.40 6 Zusha 118 6 8 7–hd 7–1 5–hd 5–½ 6–4¼ Elliott 27.40 7 Aunt Lubie 118 7 9 10 9–1 9–½ 9–3 7–3¼ Blanc 65.60 1 Royal Descendent 118 1 5 6–½ 5–hd 10 10 8–2½ Pereira 34.70 5 Well Hello 118 5 10 9–hd 10 8–1 7–1½ 9–2¾ Smith 5.80 2 Thirteen Squared 118 2 3 1–1 1–1 6–1½ 8–hd 10 Talamo 2.90

11 TRUE ROYALTY 19.20 8.00 5.60 9 JUST GRAZED ME 4.20 3.20 3 SPRING LILY 9.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-11) $84.40 $1 EXACTA (11-9) $31.20 $2 QUINELLA (9-11) $28.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-9-3-10) $480.58 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-9-3) $221.60

Winner–True Royalty Ch.f.3 by Yes It's True out of High Wire, by Street Cry (IRE). Bred by SJT Racing Stable LLC (FL). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Batchelor Family Trust. Mutuel Pool $516,721 Daily Double Pool $54,923 Exacta Pool $240,400 Quinella Pool $9,703 Superfecta Pool $117,836 Trifecta Pool $170,080. Scratched–Wicked Storm. $1 Pick Three (8-9-11) paid $103.60. Pick Three Pool $60,410.

TRUE ROYALTY four wide on the first turn, stalked outside, bid three deep then took the lead outside a rival leaving the second turn, kicked clear under urging into the stretch and proved best. JUST GRAZED ME steadied in tight into the first turn, stalked between horses then three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and gained the place. SPRING LILY in tight between foes into the first turn, stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch and bested the others. BROOME angled in and stalked a bit off the rail, bid between horses on the second turn then inside leaving that turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. LEMOONA angled in and stalked inside, came out on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ZUSHA three deep into the first turn, chased outside a rival, went four wide into and on the second turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. AUNT LUBIE broke a bit slowly and inward, settled outside a rival, came out three wide into the stretch and did not rally. ROYAL DESCENDENT steadied along the inside into and out of the first turn, came out and chased between rivals, dropped back a bit off the rail leaving the second turn and weakened. WELL HELLO squeezed back just after the start, chased a bit off the rail, came out four wide into the stretch and also weakened. THIRTEEN SQUARED sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, dueled early on the second turn, dropped back leaving that turn and into the stretch and gave way.

TENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.01 45.56 57.97 1:04.60

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 12 Catch Fire 123 11 6 4–1 2–1 1–hd 1–4¼ Pereira 2.70 8 Fast Cotton 120 7 1 1–1 1–2 2–8 2–6¼ Fuentes 5.20 13 Street Zombie 115 12 12 9–hd 8–1 3–3 3–1 Espinoza 5.60 10 Katie's Cowboy 120 9 9 10–1 9–1 5–hd 4–½ Delgadillo 6.80 11 Law Breaker 120 10 5 7–1 7–½ 4–½ 5–4¾ Conner 51.80 3 Supreme Giant 123 2 2 11–hd 10–½ 10–1½ 6–2½ Ceballos 10.10 5 Lucky Wally 120 4 4 6–1½ 6–½ 8–1½ 7–¾ Roman 47.00 6 Flynn 120 5 7 3–hd 3–2 6–1 8–ns Mn Garcia 3.70 7 Russell Drake 115 6 8 8–hd 11–3 9–1½ 9–2½ Rodriguez 30.40 4 Severin 120 3 3 5–1 5–1 7–2 10–8½ Sanchez 114.40 2 California Gold 123 1 10 2–hd 4–1 11–9 11–16 T Baze 11.20 9 Billy the Hott 120 8 11 12 12 12 12 Gonzalez 82.20

12 CATCH FIRE 7.40 4.00 3.40 8 FAST COTTON 5.80 4.60 13 STREET ZOMBIE 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-12) $102.80 $1 EXACTA (12-8) $24.20 $2 QUINELLA (8-12) $28.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (12-8-13-10) $65.69 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (12-8-13-10-11) $4,844.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (12-8-13) $52.55

Winner–Catch Fire Dbb.g.4 by Papa Clem out of Pop Quality, by Elusive Quality. Bred by Legacy Ranch (CA). Trainer: David E. Hofmans. Owner: Legacy Ranch, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $443,242 Daily Double Pool $118,957 Exacta Pool $249,211 Quinella Pool $10,793 Superfecta Pool $154,185 Super High Five Pool $25,389 Trifecta Pool $184,818. Scratched–Serve Me a Double, Victor's Show. $1 Pick Three (9-11-12) paid $172.40. Pick Three Pool $170,318. 50-Cent Pick Four (1/2/8-5/9-11-12/14) 4 correct paid $247.75. Pick Four Pool $848,864. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-1/2/8-5/9-11-12/14) 5 correct paid $4,071.75. Pick Five Pool $736,244. $2 Pick Six (9-1-1/2/8-5/9-11-12/14) 5 out of 6 paid $182.40. $2 Pick Six (9-1-1/2/8-5/9-11-12/14) 6 correct paid $31,242.00. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (9-1-1/2/8-5/9-11-12/14) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $20,084. $1 Place Pick All 10 correct paid $216.70. Place Pick All Pool $31,468.

CATCH FIRE stalked four wide then off the rail on the turn, bid outside the runner-up into the stretch, gained the advantage under urging in midstretch and won clear. FAST COTTON broke outward, had speed off the rail then dueled between horses, inched away into the turn, angled in, fought back inside the winner in upper and midstretch and was clearly second best. STREET ZOMBIE hopped in a slow start, chased five wide then four wide on the turn and into the stretch, drifted in through the drive and held third. KATIE'S COWBOY chased four wide between horses then outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and improved position in the drive. LAW BREAKER chased three deep, continued outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and did not rally. SUPREME GIANT saved ground off the pace, was in a bit tight off heels into the stretch, came out and did not rally. LUCKY WALLY came out and bumped a rival after the start, chased between horses then just off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. FLYNN bumped and forced out into a rival after the start, dueled three deep then stalked, continued off the rail on the turn and weakened. RUSSELL DRAKE also bumped and forced out after the start, chased between horses then off the rail, came around a rival into the stretch and also weakened. SEVERIN stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, went around a rival on the turn, angled to the inside for the stretch and also weakened. CALIFORNIA GOLD sent along inside to duel for the lead, stalked into the turn, fell back some on the turn and gave way. BILLY THE HOTT steadied when squeezed at the start and again when bumped early, pulled between horses then off the rail, dropped back and had nothing left for the stretch.