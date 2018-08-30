Racing! Matt Dinerman is back with Golden Gate previews

The Breeders’ Cup this past weekend did its first future betting pool on this year’s Classic. Don’t worry there will be another from Oct. 5-7. Actually, this weekend (Aug. 31, 9 a.m. PDT to Sept. 2, 3:30 p.m. PDT) you can bet the Juvenile and Juvenile Sire.

The results of the first pool were not unexpected as Accelerate was instilled as the favorite at 3-1. Now trying to predict how a horse will perform is only slightly more difficult than guessing how the betting public will view a horse.

So, just for fun, I thought we would compare how morning-line maker for this pool, Mike Battaglia , thought things would go and how the bettors saw things. And, what you’ll see, is that Battaglia did a pretty good job. Some of the results, such as Catholic Boy, were skewed by his monster win in the Travers. The ML was done before that race. The race also might have colored the opinion of others.

(Note: I would like to think two months out if you can’t find one of 23 horses listed that you like than you shouldn’t be betting in the future pool.)

All in all, a really good job by Battaglia, although our own Jon White and Russell Hudak would do just as well, if not better. I know, I’m a homer for West Coast people.

Prohibitive favorite Creative Instinct won Wednesday’s feature at Del Mar, the $100,000 Generous Portion Stakes fix furlongs for 2-year-old Cal-bred fillies going six furlongs. Creative Instinct broke sharply ran stride-for-stride with Mucho Unusual down the backstretch and into the far turn before pulling away in the stretch to win by 2 ¾ lengths.

“The first-time starter [Mucho Unusual] ran a huge race and gave us a real battle,” Miller said. “But I think Creative Cause ’s experience and fitness paid off the last eighth of a mile. We’ll keep her against Cal-bred company for as long as we can, but she’s a quality filly.”

Thursday’s eight-race card is overflowing with horses as everyone is looking to get one more race in before packing up and heading north. There are four turf races, five races that are a mile and two allowance/optional claimers.

We’re going to call the seventh race the feature. It’s five furlongs on the turf for horses 3 and up and worth a purse of $65,000. Eric the Trojan is the favorite at 5-2. He has one win in six races this year and that came in a $50,000 claiming race at Santa Anita. That’s when Eric switched barns from Ron Ellis to Jack Carava . Flavien Prat gets the ride.

The second favorite, at 7-2, is Tina’s Exchange for Phil D’Amato and Tyler Baze . He is one for five this year and won an allowance at Santa Anita on June 24. Hanging on as the lone also eligible is newsletter favorite (only because it allows us to riff with LITB lines) is Eddie Haskell. Don’t want any horse to scratch, but would love to see him run.

He’s back and we’ve got him. We resume our weekly look at the best racing going on at Golden Gate Fields. As with the last meeting, we’re delighted to have race caller and all-around good guy Matt Dinerman as our host for previews and other musings. So, take it away, Matt.

“We have five racing days this week: Thursday-Monday. Our only Monday card of the meet, the Labor Day program features the $50,000 Rolling Green Stakes for 3-year-olds and upward going a 1 1/16 miles on the turf. The race attracted 18 nominees, including Grade 3 winner Editore, recent Santa Rosa turf stake victor Ritzy A.P., stakes performers Alert Bay, Camino Del Paraiso and Grecian Fire, as well as California Chrome ’s full brother Faversham.

“A nice allowance race on Friday caught my eye: Race 6, a sprint on the tapeta for fillies and mares going 6 furlongs. Entered are stakes winners Deb’s Wildcard and Iza Firecracker as well as multiple allowance winner Impecunious, who just ran fifth in a stakes at Del Mar, and hard knocking mare Spring Heat.”

Gelded since his last and adding blinkers, Ketos drops out of an open claimer to go in this restricted (non-winners of three lifetime) race. Claimed and moved to the Dan Blacker stable, this speedster cuts back to 5 1/2 furlongs. Lots to like in this spot.

Del Mar Charts Results for Wednesday, August 29. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 31st day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $60,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.85 47.47 1:13.19 1:26.29 1:40.00

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Vibrance 120 5 4 3–1 3–½ 1–½ 1–3 1–5¼ Van Dyke 1.70 5 Ask the Customer 120 4 6 6 6 6 6 2–nk Stevens 6.60 7 Keeper Ofthe Stars 120 6 2 5–7 5–7 3–hd 2–1 3–¾ Smith 1.40 4 Giza Goddess 120 3 5 4–hd 4–1 5–4 3–½ 4–1¾ Gutierrez 17.30 1 Mercy Mercy 120 1 3 2–1 2–1 4–hd 5–hd 5–5½ Desormeaux 11.70 3 Lesley's Song 115 2 1 1–hd 1–½ 2–1 4–1½ 6 Espinoza 5.20

6 VIBRANCE 5.40 3.80 2.40 5 ASK THE CUSTOMER 5.20 3.20 7 KEEPER OFTHE STARS 2.20

$1 EXACTA (6-5) $16.90 $2 QUINELLA (5-6) $20.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-7-4) $13.73 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-7) $15.35

Winner–Vibrance B.f.2 by Violence out of Block, by Dynaformer. Bred by Jason Hall & Bill Vanlandingham (LA). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, Daniell, Donna and Daniell, Jim. Mutuel Pool $162,949 Exacta Pool $93,185 Quinella Pool $4,599 Superfecta Pool $31,661 Trifecta Pool $52,969. Scratched–Madame Geneva.

VIBRANCE three deep into the first turn, stalked off the rail then outside a rival, bid three deep on the second turn, took the lead outside a foe leaving that turn, kicked clear under urging and proved best. ASK THE CUSTOMER broke a bit slowly then steadied in the opening strides, settled inside then a bit off the rail, continued along the fence on the second turn, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and edged rivals late three deep for the place. KEEPER OFTHE STARS four wide into the first turn, stalked outside a rival, went three wide leaving the second turn and into the stretch, drifted in a bit and lost second late. GIZA GODDESS bumped just after the start, chased off the inside, split horses leaving the second turn, drifted in some in the stretch and was outfinished for the show. MERCY MERCY had good early speed and dueled inside, dropped back leaving the second turn, came out in upper stretch and weakened. LESLEY'S SONG bumped just after the break, dueled outside a rival then between foes on the second turn, battled inside leaving that turn and weakened in the drive.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $26,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.82 47.11 1:12.22 1:25.26 1:38.88

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Avanti Bello 122 5 3 3–1 3–1 1–hd 1–2 1–2 Prat 3.10 4 Just Kidding 120 4 5 4–2½ 4–2 4–3 3–1½ 2–1 Fuentes 1.50 2 My Farmer 120 2 1 1–hd 2–hd 2–1 2–1 3–2¾ Maldonado 3.80 1 Gentrified 120 1 7 6–½ 7 6–hd 5–½ 4–½ Pereira 16.10 6 Above Board 115 6 2 2–1½ 1–hd 3–1 4–4 5–1¾ Espinoza 9.90 3 Bay Area 120 3 6 7 5–hd 5–2 6–4 6–8¾ Van Dyke 8.40 7 Banze No Oeste 120 7 4 5–hd 6–½ 7 7 7 Gonzalez 11.50

5 AVANTI BELLO 8.20 3.60 2.40 4 JUST KIDDING 3.00 2.20 2 MY FARMER 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5) $21.40 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $9.70 $2 QUINELLA (4-5) $8.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-2-1) $14.84 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-2) $14.05

Winner–Avanti Bello B.g.6 by Include out of Masterful Lass, by Mizzen Mast. Bred by Lou Neve (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Suarez Racing, Inc., Wonderland Racing Stables, Keh, Steven, Richardson, Jim and Roberts, Tom R.. Mutuel Pool $207,530 Daily Double Pool $43,704 Exacta Pool $122,115 Quinella Pool $6,576 Superfecta Pool $47,331 Trifecta Pool $74,599. Claimed–Just Kidding by Robert Vanderdussen. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Claimed–My Farmer by Featherston, Roger and Lambert, Jeff. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Claimed–Gentrified by A and J Racing. Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Scratched–none.

AVANTI BELLO stalked the pace off the rail, bid three deep on the backstretch and second turn, took the lead outside a rival leaving that turn, kicked clear in the stretch and held under urging. JUST KIDDING three deep early, stalked just off the rail then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and gained the place. MY FARMER had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back leaving the second turn, came out in upper stretch and bested the others. GENTRIFIED off a bit slowly, steadied in tight nearing the first turn, settled inside, came out on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ABOVE BOARD angled in and dueled outside a rival then between foes, fell back leaving the second turn, drifted to the inside in the stretch and weakened. BAY AREA angled in some nearing the first turn, chased between horses then outside a rival or off the rail, came out in the stretch and weakened. BANZE NO OESTE (BRZ) four wide into the first turn, chased three deep, dropped back and angled in some on the second turn and had little left for the stretch.

THIRD RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 22.71 46.63 59.21

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Midnight Miracle 120 5 3 1–hd 1–½ 1–2½ 1–6½ Stevens 2.10 6 Disco Tale 120 6 5 5–½ 4–hd 3–1 2–1¼ Desormeaux 5.30 9 Miss Bennet 120 9 8 6–1½ 5–2½ 4–1 3–¾ Elliott 14.10 10 Plan B 120 10 7 3–1½ 2–1 2–2½ 4–2½ Pena 20.30 7 Curryforthree Bang 113 7 2 2–1 3–1½ 5–2½ 5–2¼ Espinoza 2.00 4 Hola Mazuma 120 4 6 7–½ 7–½ 6–1½ 6–2¼ Roman 13.50 3 Tiz Willow 120 3 4 8–2 8–4 7–3 7–4½ Franco 27.90 2 Happier Together 113 2 9 9–1 9–1 9–1½ 8–1¾ Payeras 52.40 8 One Perky Marge 120 8 10 10 10 10 9–4½ Ceballos 64.40 1 Gee Cee Cee 120 1 1 4–hd 6–1 8–2 10 Talamo 6.70

5 MIDNIGHT MIRACLE 6.20 3.40 3.00 6 DISCO TALE 5.00 3.40 9 MISS BENNET 7.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5) $26.80 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $11.40 $2 QUINELLA (5-6) $13.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-9-10) $86.93 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-9) $53.40

Winner–Midnight Miracle B.f.2 by Midnight Lute out of Glory Be Mine, by Dome. Bred by Bobby McQueen & Dale Taylor (KY). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Loooch Racing Stables, Inc. and Hess, Maria E.. Mutuel Pool $233,247 Daily Double Pool $24,220 Exacta Pool $137,461 Quinella Pool $5,993 Superfecta Pool $63,826 Trifecta Pool $94,281. Claimed–Miss Bennet by Victor Racing. Trainer: Matthew Chew. Claimed–Curryforthree Bang by Herrick Racing LLC. Trainer: Joe Herrick. Scratched–Easy Peasy, Party All Night, Pure Resolution. $1 Pick Three (6-5-5) paid $32.70. Pick Three Pool $56,569.

MIDNIGHT MIRACLE had good early speed and dueled a bit off the rail then inside, inched away off the inside into the stretch and won clear under urging while drifting in some. DISCO TALE chased outside a rival, split horses on the turn, angled to the inside into the stretch and went up the rail for the place. MISS BENNET chased outside then three deep on the backstretch and turn and into the stretch and gained the show. PLAN B stalked outside then bid three deep on the turn and outside the winner leaving the turn, was not a match for that one in the stretch and was outfinished for third. CURRYFORTHREE BANG had good early speed three deep, dueled outside the winner then between foes on the turn, dropped back in a bit tight leaving that turn and weakened. HOLA MAZUMA in a bit tight early, chased outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. TIZ WILLOW saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch, angled back to the inside in the drive and did not rally. HAPPIER TOGETHER broke slowly and inward to bump a rival, settled off the pace inside, came out into the stretch and was not a threat. ONE PERKY MARGE also broke slowly, was unhurried off the rail, came a bit wide into the stretch and failed to menace. GEE CEE CEE bumped at the start, went up inside to stalk the pace, saved ground on the turn and into the stretch and weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.64 46.71 1:12.57 1:25.87 1:40.04

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 So Long Sailor 120 6 2 2–1½ 2–2½ 1–hd 1–1 1–2½ Talamo 3.00 4 Haylord 123 4 4 1–1½ 1–hd 2–3 2–2½ 2–1 Quinonez 18.00 3 Topgallant 123 3 10 10 10 10 6–hd 3–¾ Pedroza 4.40 10 Roaring Fork 120 9 1 3–hd 3–½ 3–1½ 3–3 4–2¼ Conner 4.50 1 Hard Arch 118 1 9 7–½ 7–hd 7–1 5–½ 5–1¼ Figueroa 19.50 9 Rolls Royce Deal 123 8 7 8–1 8–hd 6–½ 4–hd 6–2¾ Mt Garcia 15.60 6 Zippy Groom 120 5 5 6–1 9–2½ 8–hd 8–½ 7–2¼ Roman 30.50 8 Wise Curlin 118 7 3 4–1½ 4–1 4–hd 7–2 8–2¼ Espinoza 5.90 2 Schoenhardt 120 2 8 9–hd 6–hd 9–½ 9–hd 9–2¾ T Baze 4.50 11 Gray Admiral 120 10 6 5–1½ 5–3 5–hd 10 10 Prat 16.90

7 SO LONG SAILOR 8.00 4.80 3.20 4 HAYLORD 15.00 7.00 3 TOPGALLANT 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-7) $21.00 $1 EXACTA (7-4) $62.70 $2 QUINELLA (4-7) $81.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-3-10) $186.23 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-3) $157.65

Winner–So Long Sailor B.g.3 by Quality Road out of Bella Chiarra, by Phone Trick. Bred by Stone Farm & Jack Mandato (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $235,774 Daily Double Pool $24,234 Exacta Pool $150,090 Quinella Pool $7,120 Superfecta Pool $57,315 Trifecta Pool $86,849. Claimed–So Long Sailor by Person, Ken and Waters, Ken. Trainer: J. Kruljac. Claimed–Topgallant by Kowalsky, Harley and Wong, Jonathan. Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Scratched–Satori. $1 Pick Three (5-5-7) paid $37.30. Pick Three Pool $30,387.

SO LONG SAILOR bobbled slightly at the start, angled in and stalked off the rail then bid outside a rival to duel for the lead, took the advantage leaving the second turn, drifted in despite left handed urging in midstretch and won clear. HAYLORD had speed off the rail then angled in, dueled inside on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch, steadied off the heels of the winner and came out in midstretch and held second. TOPGALLANT three deep early, angled in and settled inside, came out leaving the second turn, split horses three deep into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. ROARING FORK four wide into and on the first turn, stalked outside a rival then off the rail on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and was edged for third. HARD ARCH saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and did not rally. ROLLS ROYCE DEAL chased three deep between foes, came four wide into the stretch and also lacked a rally. ZIPPY GROOM settled off the rail then outside a rival, went up four wide on the backstretch and into the second turn and six wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. WISE CURLIN three deep early, stalked off the rail then just off the fence, was between foes into the stretch and weakened. SCHOENHARDT chased between horses, dropped back leaving the second turn and also weakened. GRAY ADMIRAL three wide on the first turn, chased off the inside, came out five wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive. A claim of foul by the rider of the runner-up against the winner for alleged interference in midstretch was not allowed by the stewards, who ruled the trouble to the former did not alter the original order of finish.

FIFTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 22.50 46.25 59.82

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Zip's Secret 115 5 1 1–1 1–5 1–8 1–3¼ Espinoza 3.60 9 La Dolfina 120 9 7 8–3 8–5 3–½ 2–5¼ T Baze 6.20 10 No Thanks Erik 120 10 8 7–2 7–1½ 5–hd 3–1 Gutierrez 4.40 7 Rolinga 120 7 4 5–3 3–1 2–1½ 4–3½ Franco 3.20 1 Portal Creek 118 1 3 2–hd 2–hd 4–2 5–1¼ Elliott 22.70 3 Madame Jeanette 120 3 6 6–½ 5–½ 6–1½ 6–1¼ Maldonado 7.20 6 Here's the Thing 120 6 10 10 10 10 7–2¼ Ceballos 54.90 4 Point Received 113 4 2 4–hd 6–1½ 8–5 8–3¼ Rodriguez 33.20 8 Kathia 113 8 9 9–2 9–5 9–1½ 9–1 Payeras 71.90 2 Lucky Flash 120 2 5 3–½ 4–2 7–1½ 10 Fuentes 4.30

5 ZIP'S SECRET 9.20 5.80 4.20 9 LA DOLFINA 7.80 5.20 10 NO THANKS ERIK 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-5) $44.00 $1 EXACTA (5-9) $40.10 $2 QUINELLA (5-9) $44.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-9-10-7) $53.44 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-9-10) $81.80

Winner–Zip's Secret Dbb.f.2 by City Zip out of Our Rafaela, by Dynaformer. Bred by Stud TNT LLC (KY). Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Owner: Stuart Tsujimoto. Mutuel Pool $230,177 Daily Double Pool $27,668 Exacta Pool $119,568 Quinella Pool $6,789 Superfecta Pool $46,769 Trifecta Pool $72,748. Scratched–Daddy's Mistress, Gracie Belle, Romolina, Twitterati. $1 Pick Three (5-7-5) paid $80.20. Pick Three Pool $55,032. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-5-7-5) 4 correct paid $198.05. Pick Four Pool $156,061. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-5-5-7-5) 5 correct paid $610.00. Pick Five Pool $482,603.

ZIP'S SECRET sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail, opened up on the turn, drew away under urging in the stretch and held. LA DOLFINA chased off the rail, angled to the inside leaving the turn and was clearly second best. NO THANKS ERIK chased outside rivals then off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and picked up the show. ROLINGA had speed four wide then stalked three deep to the stretch and was outfinished for third. PORTAL CREEK saved ground stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and weakened. MADAME JEANETTE chased a bit off the rail, came out three wide into the stretch and did not rally. HERE'S THE THING broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail on the backstretch and turn, came a bit wide into the stretch and was not a threat. POINT RECEIVED stalked three deep early then outside a rival, continued a bit off the rail into the stretch and weakened. KATHIA between horses early, settled off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn and failed to menace. LUCKY FLASH bobbled at the start, stalked between horses, dropped back into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SIXTH RACE. 1 3/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $62,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 24.67 49.80 1:15.49 1:39.70 2:03.30 2:15.47

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Tough It Out 122 9 3–1½ 3–½ 3–1 2–2 1–2 1–½ Gonzalez 6.90 3 Oscar Dominguez 124 3 7–1½ 8–1 7–1 7–2 5–2 2–½ Franco 4.40 11 Tartini 122 11 2–2 2–1½ 2–½ 3–1½ 2–hd 3–½ Prat 3.00 6 Kalei 117 6 1–½ 1–1 1–1½ 1–hd 3–1½ 4–¾ Espinoza 31.40 2 Starting Bloc 122 2 11 11 11 11 9–½ 5–nk Bejarano 11.20 1 Master Singer 124 1 8–hd 9–hd 10–3 8–2 7–1 6–½ Desormeaux 13.40 4 Hot American 118 4 9–1½ 6–hd 6–1½ 6–½ 6–hd 7–hd Gutierrez 3.90 10 Red King 117 10 6–½ 7–hd 8–½ 9–hd 10–15 8–1¼ Figueroa 21.00 7 Amazon Cry 122 7 5–2½ 5–2½ 5–2 4–½ 4–hd 9–6¼ Talamo 18.30 8 Bold Papa 124 8 4–hd 4–1 4–½ 5–2 8–1½ 10–20 Van Dyke 8.30 5 Aztec Warrior 122 5 10–4 10–4 9–hd 10–2 11 11 Stevens 22.20

9 TOUGH IT OUT 15.80 7.40 4.60 3 OSCAR DOMINGUEZ (IRE) 6.20 3.80 11 TARTINI 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-9) $77.00 $1 EXACTA (9-3) $36.80 $2 QUINELLA (3-9) $36.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-3-11-6) $323.98 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-3-11) $95.15

Winner–Tough It Out Grr.g.5 by Grazen out of Mark Set Go, by Marquetry. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: James Slatin. Mutuel Pool $299,064 Daily Double Pool $23,474 Exacta Pool $163,534 Quinella Pool $7,890 Superfecta Pool $66,638 Trifecta Pool $100,574. Claimed–Oscar Dominguez (IRE) by Rockingham Ranch. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–Lucky Soul, Mithqaal, Rapid Red. $1 Pick Three (7-5-9) paid $399.30. Pick Three Pool $35,878.

TOUGH IT OUT stalked a bit off the rail then inside, bid along the fence on the backstretch, took the lead on the final turn, inched away into the stretch, lugged in a bit in midstretch and held under urging. OSCAR DOMINGUEZ (IRE) saved ground stalking the pace, came out on the last turn and four wide into the stretch and closed willingly. TARTINI five wide into the first turn, angled in and dueled outside a rival then stalked a bit off the rail, came three deep into the stretch and finished well. KALEI dueled inside then inched away the stretch the first time, set the pace inside then a bit off the rail, dueled outside the winner into and on the final turn, had that one slip away in the stretch then was outfinished for a minor award. STARTING BLOC dropped back and settled inside, came outside a rival into the stretch, angled out in the drive and found his best stride late. MASTER SINGER saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. HOT AMERICAN chased outside a rival, came out on the final turn and five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. RED KING pulled four wide and steadied on the first turn, chased outside a rival or between foes, angled to the inside leaving the last turn and could not offer the necessary response. AMAZON CRY angled in and pulled hard and steadied in the stretch the first time, stalked inside, came out three deep into the stretch and weakened. BOLD PAPA pulled between horses then stalked outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and also weakened, then did not return to be unsaddled and was vanned off. AZTEC WARRIOR also pulled and chased outside a rival then angled in for the stretch the first time, came out for the middle turn and chased three deep, dropped back into the final turn and gave way then was eased in the stretch.

SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Generous Portion Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.48 46.03 58.59 1:12.24

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Creative Instinct 120 6 3 1–hd 1–hd 1–1 1–2¼ T Baze 0.40 5 Mucho Unusual 118 4 2 2–1 2–4 2–5 2–5½ Prat 5.20 6 Swing Thoughts 118 5 1 3–1 3–3 3–6 3–3¾ Conner 24.20 2 Time for Suzzie 118 2 6 6 6 4–½ 4–4¾ Figueroa 29.00 4 Dichotomy 120 3 4 5–5 5–4 5–hd 5–2¼ Gutierrez 4.40 1 Be Lifted Up 118 1 5 4–hd 4–hd 6 6 Van Dyke 17.30

7 CREATIVE INSTINCT 2.80 2.20 2.10 5 MUCHO UNUSUAL 3.00 2.60 6 SWING THOUGHTS 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-7) $23.80 $1 EXACTA (7-5) $4.20 $2 QUINELLA (5-7) $4.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-6-2) $7.67 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-6) $11.45

Winner–Creative Instinct Grr.f.2 by Creative Cause out of Teacher Teacher, by Swiss Yodeler. Bred by The Revocable Trust of Dr. Mikel C.Harrington & Patricia O. Harr (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $233,755 Daily Double Pool $36,698 Exacta Pool $100,612 Quinella Pool $6,053 Superfecta Pool $51,478 Trifecta Pool $74,595. Scratched–Give Me a Hint. $1 Pick Three (5-9-7) paid $71.50. Pick Three Pool $32,134.

CREATIVE INSTINCT had speed three deep then dueled outside the runner-up, inched away in the stretch and won clear under some left handed urging and steady handling late. MUCHO UNUSUAL went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and was clearly second best. SWING THOUGHTS had speed between the top pair then stalked off the rail, continued three deep on the turn then off the inside leaving the turn and bested the others. TIME FOR SUZZIE bobbled at the start, settled a bit off the rail, swung out three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. DICHOTOMY stalked outside a rival then between foes into the turn, continued alongside a rival leaving the turn and weakened. BE LIFTED UP saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside on the turn and through the stretch and had little left for the drive.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $62,500-$55,000. Time 23.79 48.04 1:12.60 1:36.81 1:48.82

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 King Caymus 123 4 3 8–hd 6–hd 6–hd 5–4 1–1½ Talamo 15.20 2 Indoctrination 120 2 1 2–1 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 2–1½ Mn Garcia 3.50 8 Big Sky Logan 120 8 7 9–3 9–3½ 3–hd 2–hd 3–ns Maldonado 6.70 1 Culpable 120 1 5 6–1½ 3–½ 5–1½ 4–½ 4–½ Prat 7.20 6 Data Central 120 6 6 1–hd 2–2 2–1 3–1 5–1¼ Desormeaux 2.90 7 Tequila Blanco 120 7 2 5–hd 8–1 7–1 7–2 6–½ Franco 7.60 10 Cosa Nostra 120 10 4 7–½ 7–hd 9–4 6–hd 7–4¼ Conner 31.00 5 Dignitaire 120 5 9 4–hd 4–hd 4–hd 8–6 8–9½ T Baze 7.40 9 Super Classic 120 9 8 3–hd 5–1½ 8–½ 9–4 9–2¾ Blanc 61.50 3 Key to the Nile 120 3 10 10 10 10 10 10 Van Dyke 7.40

4 KING CAYMUS 32.40 13.20 10.00 2 INDOCTRINATION (IRE) 5.20 3.80 8 BIG SKY LOGAN 6.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4) $41.80 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $82.70 $2 QUINELLA (2-4) $73.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-8-1) $590.70 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-2-8-1-6) $15,697.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-8) $380.80

Winner–King Caymus Ch.g.4 by Kitten's Joy out of One Lucky Storm, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by Haymarket Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: David E. Hofmans. Owner: Amerman Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $292,522 Daily Double Pool $90,736 Exacta Pool $186,414 Quinella Pool $8,540 Superfecta Pool $94,169 Super High Five Pool $20,568 Trifecta Pool $133,856. Scratched–Aussie Fox, Bitter Ring Home, Silver Fury, Spirit Mission. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (5-7-5-9-7-4) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $28,452. $1 Pick Three (9-7-4) paid $304.30. Pick Three Pool $161,145. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-9-7-4) 4 correct paid $619.20. Pick Four Pool $441,033. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-5-9-7-4) 5 correct paid $3,245.70. Pick Five Pool $310,451. $2 Pick Six (5-7-5-9-7-4) 5 out of 6 paid $363.80. Pick Six Pool $73,102. Pick Six Carryover $39,053. $1 Place Pick All 8 correct paid $1,655.80. Place Pick All Pool $23,868.

KING CAYMUS angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging to the front in deep stretch and won clear. INDOCTRINATION (IRE) had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back in the stretch, inched away a sixteenth out but could not hold off the winner. BIG SKY LOGAN settled outside a rival then a bit off the rail, advanced four wide on the backstretch, bid three deep on the second turn and in the stretch and just held third. CULPABLE saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch then angled back to the inside approaching midstretch and was edged for the show. DATA CENTRAL dueled outside a rival then between horses on the second turn and in the stretch and was outfinished for a minor share. TEQUILA BLANCO chased between horses then outside a rival on the second turn and lacked the needed rally. COSA NOSTRA (IRE) five wide leaving the chute, stalked three deep then a bit off the rail into the second turn, angled to the inside on that turn and could not offer the necessary response in the lane. DIGNITAIRE stalked between horses then outside a rival on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. SUPER CLASSIC four wide leaving the chute and on the first turn, stalked three deep on the backstretch, dropped back on the second turn and also weakened. KEY TO THE NILE broke a bit slowly, settled a bit off the rail then inside on the first turn, came a bit off the fence on the backstretch, angled out into the stretch and was not a threat.