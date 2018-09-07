Racing! You’re going to love some of these stewards’ rulings

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as the first day of this Los Alamitos meeting is behind us.

OK, let’s finish up with the rest of the rulings from the Del Mar meeting. (Remember, all the detail comes from the stewards’ minutes.)

--Blacksmith Keith Bowen was fined $50 for driving in a restricted area on Aug. 29. He was driving on a road which is closed during training hours because of how close it is to the track. Bowen said he had been warned before but ignored it because he thought the rule was “stupid.”

--Jockey Stewart Elliott was fined $100 for using his riding crop more than three times without giving Portal Creek a chance to respond. Upon viewing the tape, Elliott admitted guilt. Portal Creek finished fifth.

--Exercise rider Sherri Alexander was fined $50 for galloping a horse on Aug. 30 on the main track during a worker only period. She admitted she came on the track too early.

--Veterinarian Nicola Hardgrove was fined $750 after a complaint was filed by official veterinarian Will Farmer, who said her report was late and inaccurate. Hardgrove said she usually proofs the work done by her assistant but didn’t in this case. Hardgrove has been cited five times in the last two years for similar violations.

--Trainer Michael McCarthy is fined $500 for failing to report in a timely manner that Liam the Charmer had been gelded. He had to be scratched from the Wickerr Stakes on July 22. The fine was by majority decision. Steward John Herbuveaux thought the fine should have been higher.

--Trainer John Ivory was fined $200 for late registration of his horse Glitznglamour being treated with Lasix. The registration should have come before he was entered, however, it was listed in time for the program and charts. Glitzglamour finished fifth on Sept. 1.

--Trainer Vladimir Cerin was fined $500 for not reporting that Big Sky Logan was gelded. He had to be scratched from a race on Aug. 2. Cerin said he thought his veterinarian has done the proper notification but accepted responsibility. The fine was by majority decision. Steward John Herbuveaux thought it should have been higher.

--Trainer Paula Capestro was fined $100 for bringing her horse Star Kissed late onto the grounds on race day on Aug. 17. She said her van driver was a half-hour late. The stewards said it was still her responsibility to have the horse on the grounds on time. Star Kissed finished eighth.

--Jockey Gary Stevens was fined $200 for using the whip more than three times without allowing King of Speed to respond on Sept. 2. King of Speed won the race. It was Stevens’ second violation in last 60 days.

--Trainer Patrick Gallagher was fined $200 for having his horse, Fortnite Dance, improperly shod. Gallagher accepted responsibility for having toe grabs on a horse set to run on the turf on Sept. 2. Fortnite Dance finished fourth.

--We’ve already reported that jockey Kent Desormeaux was suspended three days for failure to give his best effort, costing his horse, Take a Leap, a better finish. He will serve the days on Sept, 13, 14 and 15.

--Owner/trainer Lance Hellum was reinstated after fulfilling anger management education, a testing agreement and a $500 fine. It stems from an incident on Feb. 5, caught on tape, where Hellum allegedly assaulted groom Del Cid. Hellum said he had gone to Bakersfield for a few days and returned to find two of his horses without water and feed. Hellum said he thought two grooms who work for trainer Patrick Gallagher were going to take care of the horses. The grooms denied they were asked. The minutes report this happened to a third groom: “Video shows trainer Hellum grab groom Del Cid around the torso and attempt to body slam the wiry groom.”

--Jockey Assael Epinoza was fined $500 for using a riding crop when Mz Brown had obtained maximum placing on Sept. 2. It was Espinoza’s second offense. Mz Brown broke down in the stretch and was euthanized.

--Jockey Geovanni Franco was fined $300 for using a riding crop when Cat Holic had obtained maximum placing on Sept. 2. Cat Holic finished seventh.

Los Alamitos review

The feature on Thursday’s opening day was an allowance/optional claimer for horses going six furlongs for a purse of $48,000. Class seemed to make the difference as Lombo, coming off a sixth in the Grade 3 Pat Day Mile at Churchill Downs, rallied from far back to win by a head.

Aristocractic pushed a strong early pace but weakened in the stretch to finish fourth in the five-horse race. Lombo, running for trainer Phil D’Amato and jockey Martin Garcia, entered the stretch fourth but rallied on the outside to win.

Lombo paid $6.80, $4.20 and $2.60. Street Vision was second and Conqueror finished third.

Los Alamitos preview

It’s eight races on a Friday at Los Alamitos with a first post at 1 p.m. There is one allowance/optional claimer, three starter allowance races, one maiden special weight and three claimers. Now, that’s a lot of starter allowance races, which a lot of people don’t understand. In short, a starter allowance is a race for claimers of a certain price, but they can’t be claimed out of this race. It’s a good fit for Los Alamitos.

The feature is the seventh, a 5 ½ furlong allowance/optional claimer for Cal-breds 3 and up. It sends seven horses out for a total purse of $45,000. The favorite is King Abner at 5-2 running for trainer Phil D’Amato and jockey Assael Espinoza. He has two wins in eight starts this year, but both were claimers. The second favorite is Older Brother at 3-1. He is trained by Edward Freeman and ridden by Mario Gutierrez . He is one for four lifetime, the only win coming in a maiden special weight. In his last out, he was second in an allowance.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 7, 6, 8, 6, 10, 7, 9

Jose Contreras LRC play of the day

SECOND RACE: No. 1 Always Never (4-1)

He has won his last two races including his last one over this track but that was way back in December. I think he’s the fastest horse in the race and he should be on the lead with a comfortable margin. Yes, the layoff is the main question but this barn has been on a good roll in the last few weeks during the night programs. He’s entered not to be claimed off the long layoff and I like that Vinnie Bednar has been aboard for all three of his wins.

Thursday’s result: Sunrise Royale gave the 3-5 favorite Hailey Rachele all she could handle down the stretch but came up a head short to finish second.

Jose Contreras is an excellent handicapper and well known on social media and familiar to racing fans watching on TVG. You can follow him on Twitter at @losponies or check him out at his website.

Golden Gate preview

He’s back and we’ve got him. We resume our weekly look at the best racing going on at Golden Gate Fields. As with the last meeting, we’re delighted to have race caller and all-around good guy Matt Dinerman as our host for previews and other musings. So, take it away, Matt.

“Our special Labor Day Monday card turned out to be a fun one, highlighted by the $50,000 Rolling Green Stakes on the turf. The race was won by Alert Bay, a million dollar earner and two time San Francisco Mile winner. Alert Bay was making his second start off a 13-month layoff in the Rolling Green and had most recently finished second in the Grade 3 Longacres Mile at Emerald Downs for trainer Blaine Wright and jockey Juan Hernandez.

“With the stakes victory, Alert Bay has now earned more than $1.3 million, with 15 wins from 35 starts. I’ve been lucky enough in my (short) time as an announcer to call some pretty cool horses so far and Alert Bay definitely makes the top 5. He tries hard every race and is ‘all racehorse.’

“’It gets me choked up that I’ve gotten to train a horse this good,’ said Wright during the post-race interview. ‘He’s probably a horse I can never replace.’

‘[Alert Bay] has given us fantastic pleasure and excitement,’ said winning owner Peter Redekop, who traveled to Golden Gate from his home in Canada. ‘We’ve had good people look after him and they’ve done a fabulous job.’

“I ran into Blaine after the races on Sunday and Blaine, still beaming with pride after the Rolling Green score, said that he’ll look for a Cal-bred stake or two to run for Alert Bay to run in down South (presumably at Santa Anita). Blaine also reported that the 2019 San Francisco Mile in April is a possible long-term goal for his star older horse.

“Racing continues this afternoon and runs through Sunday for Week 3 of our 24-day summer meeting. Please note that first post time has changed and will move to 1:15 p.m. That new post time is effective today and runs through the end of the meet.

“Golden Gate offers eight races this afternoon. Our feature event, Race 3, attracts an interesting field; it’s an allowance optional claimer for 2-year-old fillies (although none of the fillies are in for the 40k tag.) The morning-line favorite is Tomlin, a $200,000 sales purchase by Distorted Humor who comes off a dominating maiden win at Santa Rosa for trainer Steve Specht.

“The second-place finisher, Stealthediamonds, came back to break her maiden here two weeks ago. Also entered in Friday’s allowance is Southern California invader Scatapulp, who defeated Cal-bred maiden special weight company at Los Alamitos in July, recent maiden special weight winner Gotta B Kitten Me and the Jerry Hollendorfer duo of Beautiful Creature and River of Doubt. The latter equine ran third in the Juan Gonzalez Memorial Handicap at Santa Rosa behind the Doug O’Neill trained Lippy last time out.

“One final reminder: the late Pick 5 on Sunday is, once again, guaranteed at a $50,000 pool. The payouts in this wager have been very good and we’re expecting no exceptions this Sunday.”

Los Alamitos nighttime weekend preview

This weekly segment is in the hands of Orlando Gutierrez, marketing and media maven at Los Al. So, the floor is yours, Orlando.

“Several of the top thoroughbred riders during the evening races at Los Alamitos will be piloting thoroughbreds during the daytime meet. With that in mind, let’s take a look at who’s been hot over the past month. Since Aug. 1, Kellie McDaid has been the leading thoroughbred rider at night at Los Alamitos with 10 wins in 33 mounts. Her 30.3% win ratio is also second among all riders during that span. McDaid even rode a stakes winner at 870 yards when she guided the thoroughbred Rule He Will to victory in the Truly A Pleasure Handicap in a race that also featured quarter horses. McDaid will be on Kaluhla and Sugaratsundown during the first two races on Saturday afternoon before riding The Tatoo Kid, Baba Be Gone, and Gone With It at night.

“Vinnie Bednar has been in sharp riding form since his return from injury. He’s won eight races from his 27 mounts since the end of July for a 29.6% win percentage and his mounts have hit the board in 77.8% of the time. That’s the highest figure for any rider during this period. Chris Rusell has also made the most of his recent opportunities. He’s won with four of his eight mounts. As for the top thoroughbred trainers since Aug. 1, Charles Treece has won with seven of his 23 starters in the last five weeks, while Kelly Castaneda has won with six of 19 starters. Yanet Rodriguez has saddled four winners from her seven starters.

“In the quarter horse ranks, jockey Erasmo Gasca and trainer Matt Fales joined forces to form a stellar pairing since Aug. 1. Gasca has won 11 races from 46 mounts during this five week spread — seven of those wins for Fales — to lead the quarter horse standings. Fales has been the top trainer since August with seven victories from his 23 starters. Cruz Mendez is the only other quarter horse jockey with more than 10 wins during that time. He’s won with 10 of 40 mounts and his winning percentage of 25% is the highest for any quarter horse rider in this interval.”

Ed Burgart’s LA play of the day

FIRST RACE: No. 6 Bullish On Steve (2-1)

He hails from the high-percentage barn of trainer Jose Avalos, who does well with comeback runners. This gelding has been idle for nearly 18 months but has a strong work tab and is entered not to be claimed while also getting the services of leading jockey Juan Sanchez. In addition, he has terrific early speed. He looks plenty fit based on consecutive 5-furlong works in August prior to rapid 34 flat gate drill for three furlongs six days ago.

Final thought

Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Thursday, September 6. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 1st day of a 12-day meet. Clear & Fast FIRST RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 23.46 46.82 1:12.50 1:26.17 1:39.37 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Take Charge Gal 115 3 1 3–1 4–2 3–1 2–1½ 1–4 Espinoza 1.10 1 Copper Cowgirl 120 1 4 4–2 3–hd 2–2 1–hd 2–1½ Blanc 3.00 4 Solar Corona 122 4 5 6 5–½ 4–½ 3–3 3–13¼ Bednar 16.10 2 Exes N Ohs 120 2 3 2–1 2–1½ 5–8 5–4 4–2¼ Talamo 3.10 6 Curlina Curlina 122 6 6 5–½ 6 6 6 5–7 Pedroza 5.80 5 Cheyenne Dancer 117 5 2 1–hd 1–½ 1–1 4–3 6 Figueroa 24.60 3 TAKE CHARGE GAL 4.20 2.40 2.10 1 COPPER COWGIRL 3.20 2.40 4 SOLAR CORONA 3.40 $1 EXACTA (3-1) $4.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-4-2) $6.41 $1 TRIFECTA (3-1-4) $18.80 Winner–Take Charge Gal Dbb.f.3 by Take Charge Indy out of Pilaf, by Woodman. Bred by Emilie Gerlinde Fojan (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Desert Sun Stables. Mutuel Pool $49,043 Exacta Pool $25,995 Superfecta Pool $14,905 Trifecta Pool $19,715. Claimed–Exes N Ohs by Ronald Stolich. Trainer: Dean Greenman. Scratched–none. TAKE CHARGE GAL stalked outside, came three wide into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up to gain the lead past the eighth pole and won clear under urging. COPPER COWGIRL stalked inside then a bit off the rail and along the fence into the second turn, came out into the stretch, bid outside a rival to gain the lead in upper stretch, drifted in late and held second. SOLAR CORONA stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out in upper stretch and bested the others. EXES N OHS a bit washy at the gate, came off the rail and bid outside a rival into the backstretch to duel for the lead, dropped back into the second turn and gave way. CURLINA CURLINA chased outside, also dropped back on the second turn and gave way. CHEYENNE DANCER sped to the early lead, angled in and dueled inside, kicked clear on the second turn, fought back in upper stretch but had little left in the final furlong. SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.37 45.64 57.39 1:09.48 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Exultation 120 5 1 4–½ 4–1½ 2–½ 1–hd Conner 15.10 4 Aced 120 4 6 3–hd 3–hd 1–hd 2–2 Gutierrez 8.10 2 Justin's Quest 120 2 2 1–hd 1–hd 3–2 3–1¾ Maldonado 2.20 6 Boiler Plate 120 6 3 6 5–1½ 5–2 4–½ Pena 4.40 3 Dre Dan 124 3 4 2–1½ 2–1 4–2½ 5–7¼ Talamo 1.00 1 Goldie's Hills 124 1 5 5–1 6 6 6 Harvey 18.50 5 EXULTATION 32.20 9.80 10.00 4 ACED 7.80 6.20 2 JUSTIN'S QUEST 3.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5) $69.20 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $104.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-2-6) $101.85 $1 TRIFECTA (5-4-2) $459.50 Winner–Exultation B.c.3 by Paynter out of Oral Argument, by Outofthebox. Bred by France Weiner & Irwin J. Weiner (FL). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: C R K Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $45,940 Daily Double Pool $15,668 Exacta Pool $25,718 Superfecta Pool $13,859 Trifecta Pool $15,613. Scratched–none. EXULTATION stalked three deep then outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch, bid three deep under left handed urging a furlong out and gamely prevailed late. ACED close up stalking the pace between foes then off the rail on the turn, bid between rivals in the stretch to gain the advantage past midstretch, fought back inside the winner and was edged late. JUSTIN'S QUEST had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch and held third. BOILER PLATE four wide early, stalked outside then off the rail, came five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. DRE DAN had speed outside a rival to duel for the lead, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. GOLDIE'S HILLS saved ground chasing the pace, fell back some on the turn and weakened in the drive. THIRD RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.35 45.68 57.50 1:03.87 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Hailey Rachele 122 5 4 2–1 1–½ 1–1 1–hd Pereira 0.70 2 Sunrise Royale 115 2 1 3–1½ 3–1 2–2 2–1¼ Figueroa 3.30 6 Happy Issue 117 6 3 5 5 4–½ 3–1¼ Espinoza 3.90 4 Magicalchic 117 4 5 4–hd 4–hd 5 4–3½ Payeras 50.80 3 Lady Krishna 122 3 2 1–½ 2–½ 3–hd 5 Bednar 32.80 1 Alpenhorn 124 1 6 dnf Gomez 5.50 5 HAILEY RACHELE 3.40 2.40 2.10 2 SUNRISE ROYALE 3.00 2.20 6 HAPPY ISSUE 2.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5) $83.00 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $5.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-6-4) $5.26 $1 TRIFECTA (5-2-6) $12.20 Winner–Hailey Rachele Dbb.m.6 by Bedford Falls out of Vicki's Mandate, by Perfect Mandate. Bred by Carol Lingenfelter (CA). Trainer: Sam J. Scolamieri. Owner: Lingenfelter, Carol and Scolamieri, Sam. Mutuel Pool $59,093 Daily Double Pool $5,459 Exacta Pool $31,174 Superfecta Pool $16,880 Trifecta Pool $21,498. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (3-5-5) paid $72.30. Pick Three Pool $17,846. HAILEY RACHELE had speed between rivals then dueled outside a foe then three deep leaving the turn, inched away into the stretch and held on gamely under late urging. SUNRISE ROYALE saved ground stalking the pace throughout and finished willingly inside. HAPPY ISSUE stalked outside then three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch and gained the show. MAGICALCHIC close up stalking the pace a bit off the rail then between foes on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. LADY KRISHNA had speed toward the inside to duel for the lead, battled between foes leaving the turn and weakened in the stretch. ALPENHORN ducked in sharply at the start and unseated the rider. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the start before ruling ALPENHORN was the cause of her own trouble. FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $48,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.03 45.20 57.48 1:09.76 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Lombo 118 2 4 3–3½ 3–1½ 4–5 1–hd Mn Garcia 2.40 3 Street Vision 122 3 1 2–hd 2–1 2–½ 2–½ Pedroza 5.20 5 Conqueror 122 5 3 4–1½ 4–3 3–hd 3–3½ Talamo 2.70 4 Aristocratic 117 4 2 1–3 1–2 1–hd 4–8¼ Figueroa 1.10 1 Stylistics United 117 1 5 5 5 5 5 Payeras 46.70 2 LOMBO 6.80 4.20 2.60 3 STREET VISION 5.20 2.60 5 CONQUEROR 3.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $17.60 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $17.10 $1 TRIFECTA (2-3-5) $40.70 Winner–Lombo Grr.c.3 by Graydar out of Burg Berg, by Johannesburg. Bred by Twin Creeks Farm (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Michael V. Lombardi. Mutuel Pool $74,130 Daily Double Pool $8,336 Exacta Pool $31,167 Trifecta Pool $31,520. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-5-2) paid $218.60. Pick Three Pool $7,219. LOMBO stalked outside, came three wide into the stretch, bid four wide a furlong out and got up on the wire under urging. STREET VISION stalked off the rail, also came three wide into the stretch, bid between foes in the drive, gained a slim lead in deep stretch and was edged on the line. CONQUEROR chased outside a rival then inside on the turn and into the stretch, bid along the rail in the drive and continued willingly late. ARISTOCRATIC sped to a clear early lead, set the pace off the rail, drifted out some into the stretch, fought back between foes in the lane and weakened late. STYLISTICS UNITED saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch then angled to the inside in the drive and had little left for the drive. FIFTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.73 46.48 58.31 1:04.68 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Kid Koil 118 3 5 3–2 2–2½ 1–hd 1–1 Pedroza 3.00 8 Just Hit Play 122 8 1 4–2 3–hd 3–2½ 2–1½ Gonzalez 2.40 2 Calder Vale 122 2 3 1–½ 1–½ 2–2 3–6 Fuentes 2.70 7 Forestation 122 7 4 5–1 5–2½ 4–2½ 4–2½ Hernandez 10.80 6 New Salute 113 6 7 7–1½ 6–½ 5–½ 5–2 Figueroa 67.10 5 Lifesbeengoodsofar 122 5 8 8 8 6–8 6–23 Pereira 2.80 4 Bean Street 122 4 6 6–1 7–1½ 7–½ 7–2½ Harvey 58.70 1 Street Punk 122 1 2 2–hd 4–1½ 8 8 Russell 39.00 3 KID KOIL 8.00 4.00 2.10 8 JUST HIT PLAY 3.60 2.20 2 CALDER VALE 2.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3) $26.60 $1 EXACTA (3-8) $11.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-8-2-7) $14.98 $1 TRIFECTA (3-8-2) $25.70 Winner–Kid Koil Ch.g.2 by Coil out of Bonita Star (GB), by Beat Hollow (GB). Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Adam Kitchingman. Owner: Firsthome Thoroughbreds, On Pointe Thoroughbreds and Pro Selection Stable. Mutuel Pool $61,629 Daily Double Pool $8,009 Exacta Pool $36,207 Superfecta Pool $24,082 Trifecta Pool $26,258. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-2-3) paid $38.90. Pick Three Pool $22,762. $1 Pick Four (5-5-2-3) 4 correct paid $752.80. Pick Four Pool $37,152. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-5-5-2-3) 5 correct paid $638.55. Pick Five Pool $158,725. KID KOIL dueled three deep then outside a rival on the turn, took a short lead in midstretch, inched away and held under urging. JUST HIT PLAY stalked off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and finished willingly in a bit close off the heels of the winner late. CALDER VALE dueled between horses then off the rail on the turn, fought back in the stretch and bested the others. FORESTATION chased off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. NEW SALUTE between horses early, chased between foes or outside a rival to the stretch and weakened. LIFESBEENGOODSOFAR broke slowly, settled off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. BEAN STREET angled in and saved ground chasing the pace to the stretch and gave way. STREET PUNK had good early speed and pressed the pace inside, stalked leaving the turn and had nothing left for the stretch. SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 24.03 47.81 1:12.06 1:24.15 1:36.82 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Seven Scents 122 6 4 3–1 3–1 1–hd 1–½ 1–1 Franco 4.30 6 Magnificent McCool 122 5 3 2–1 2–½ 2–2 2–6 2–9 Bejarano 2.80 4 Earnest 122 3 5 5–5 5–4 5–5 4–3½ 3–1½ Pereira 10.30 1 Dinesen 122 1 1 4–½ 4–1½ 4–3 3–2 4–14 Mn Garcia 3.50 5 Dark Prince 122 4 2 1–1 1–½ 3–hd 5–6 5–3 Talamo 1.30 3 Rain Crow 122 2 6 6 6 6 6 6 Elliott 53.80 7 SEVEN SCENTS 10.60 4.60 3.60 6 MAGNIFICENT MCCOOL 4.20 2.60 4 EARNEST 4.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7) $55.80 $1 EXACTA (7-6) $15.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-4-1) $29.96 $1 TRIFECTA (7-6-4) $89.90 Winner–Seven Scents Grr.c.2 by Goldencents out of Forever Vow, by Broken Vow. Bred by FPF LLC (KY). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Six-S Racing Stable and Barron, Shirley A.. Mutuel Pool $110,074 Daily Double Pool $8,813 Exacta Pool $51,479 Superfecta Pool $25,848 Trifecta Pool $35,087. Scratched–Herdsman. $1 Pick Three (2-3-7) paid $53.60. Pick Three Pool $16,597. SEVEN SCENTS stalked off the rail, bid three deep leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, took a short lead in the stretch and gamely prevailed under urging and steady handling late. MAGNIFICENT MCCOOL bobbled at the start, stalked off the inside, bid between foes leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, fought back off the rail leaving the turn and in the stretch and drifted in late. EARNEST chased off the rail, came out into the stretch and picked up the show. DINESEN broke in a bit, saved ground chasing the pace, continued a bit off the rail on the second turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. DARK PRINCE sped to the early lead and angled in, set the pace inside, dueled leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, fell back leaving that turn and had little left for the stretch. RAIN CROW broke a step slowly, settled inside then just off the rail on the backstretch and second turn and gave way. SEVENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 22.54 45.98 57.59 1:03.81 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Princess Areni 120 9 4 3–hd 3–1½ 1–1 1–nk Pedroza 2.10 5 Kristie's Heart 119 5 5 4–1½ 2–hd 2–2 2–5 Figueroa 1.40 3 Nazareth 124 3 7 6–1 5–hd 4–hd 3–1¼ Pereira 11.80 6 Scathing 124 6 8 7–hd 8–1½ 5–1 4–hd Gonzalez 9.60 4 Blooming Hannah 124 4 3 1–hd 1–1 3–3 5–¾ Harvey 42.70 7 Alpha Pegasus 124 7 2 5–hd 6–hd 6–1½ 6–2½ Pena 7.70 8 Rockantharos 124 8 9 8–3 7–1 7–1½ 7–ns Fuentes 6.00 2 Bella Raquella 124 2 6 9 9 8–1 8–4 Orozco 47.40 1 Stately Command 124 1 1 2–½ 4–1 9 9 Hernandez 69.80 9 PRINCESS ARENI 6.20 3.20 2.80 5 KRISTIE'S HEART 3.00 2.40 3 NAZARETH 3.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-9) $40.20 $1 EXACTA (9-5) $7.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-5-3-6) $17.74 $1 TRIFECTA (9-5-3) $43.80 Winner–Princess Areni Dbb.f.3 by Istan out of Cranberry Sauce, by Harlan's Holiday. Bred by Brereton C. Jones (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan . Owner: Simon Callaghan. Mutuel Pool $81,918 Daily Double Pool $9,778 Exacta Pool $52,391 Superfecta Pool $30,419 Trifecta Pool $32,599. Claimed–Scathing by Antonio Mojarro. Trainer: Lorenzo Ruiz. Scratched–Holidayincambodia. $1 Pick Three (3-7-9) paid $77.20. Pick Three Pool $10,097. PRINCESS ARENI dueled three deep then stalked outside on the turn, re-bid three wide into the stretch, gained the advantage in upper stretch and gamely prevailed under urging. KRISTIE'S HEART stalked a bit off the rail then between foes on the turn, bid between horses into the stretch, fought back inside the winner in the final furlong and drifted in some late. NAZARETH chased a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, swung three deep into the stretch and picked up the show. SCATHING chased off the inside, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. BLOOMING HANNAH dueled between horses then inched away inside on the turn, fought back in upper stretch, then weakened. ALPHA PEGASUS chased outside, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. ROCKANTHAROS broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, came five wide into the stretch and did not rally. BELLA RAQUELLA settled off the pace inside, saved ground on the turn and lacked a further response. STATELY COMMAND had good early speed and dueled inside, stalked along the rail on the turn and gave way in the drive. EIGHTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.25 46.03 57.95 1:04.32 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Ciao Luna 115 3 2 2–hd 2–½ 1–hd 1–½ Figueroa 4.00 9 Jeweled 119 6 6 5–2 5–1 2–hd 2–hd Espinoza 1.00 3 Majestic Authority 120 1 7 7 6–2½ 3–2½ 3–6 Ceballos 4.00 10 Fellina 117 7 4 6–hd 7 6–hd 4–1 Payeras 63.20 7 Sharona Sunset 120 5 1 4–1½ 4–1½ 4–½ 5–2 E Garcia 5.90 6 Dashin Ashen 124 4 5 3–hd 3–hd 7 6–1 Roman 6.80 4 Creative Spark 120 2 3 1–½ 1–hd 5–1 7 Pereira 23.50 5 CIAO LUNA 10.00 3.60 2.80 9 JEWELED 2.80 2.10 3 MAJESTIC AUTHORITY 3.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-5) $34.40 $1 EXACTA (5-9) $11.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-9-3-10) $26.43 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-9-3-10-7) $666.20 $1 TRIFECTA (5-9-3) $29.20 Winner–Ciao Luna Grr.f.3 by Marino Marini out of Madre Luna, by Rahy. Bred by Liberty Road Stables (CA). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Haagsma, David, Haagsma, John R. and Vanderdussen, Robert John. Mutuel Pool $109,505 Daily Double Pool $30,539 Exacta Pool $69,772 Superfecta Pool $48,669 Super High Five Pool $9,773 Trifecta Pool $52,059. Claimed–Jeweled by Kahlden, Lawrence and Wiener, Brett. Trainer: Jorge Periban. Scratched–Coalinga Hills, Lady's War Dress, Topaz Time. $1 Pick Three (7-9-5) paid $105.30. Pick Three Pool $43,316. $1 Pick Four (3-7-9-5) 4 correct paid $309.60. Pick Four Pool $132,778. $2 Pick Six (5-2-3-7-9-5) 5 out of 6 paid $87.40. $2 Pick Six (5-2-3-7-9-5) 6 correct paid $4,271.80. Pick Six Pool $24,416. CIAO LUNA dueled between horses, was fanned out some into the stretch, battled three deep in midstretch, took a short lead between foes past midstretch and gamely prevailed under left handed urging. JEWELED stalked off the rail, came five wide into the stretch bid three deep past midstretch and continued willingly to the wire. MAJESTIC AUTHORITY dropped back and settled just off the rail, angled in on the turn and into the stretch, bid inside in the drive and also continued gamely to the end. FELLINA chased outside then off the rail to the stretch, angled inward past midstretch and lacked the needed rally. SHARONA SUNSET pressed the pace four wide on the backstretch and turn, was fanned five wide into the stretch and weakened. DASHIN ASHEN dueled three deep between horses, was fanned four wide into the stretch and also weakened. CREATIVE SPARK had good early speed and dueled inside, came off the rail into the stretch, was between foes in midstretch and weakened thereafter.