Racing! The Answer Man is back in the house

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we delve into clockers and the coupling rules.

We can close the book on this Los Alamitos Fair meeting, so all of you can hold on to your complaints about the higher takeout for another year. Next time we see Los Alamitos it will be the Winter meeting anchored by the Los Alamitos Futurity, which has been a good springboard for a lot of horses.

Santa Anita is up next, but not until Friday. There is no Thursday racing this week. But, the track will get that day back on Monday, Oct. 8, known in some places, as Columbus Day, or around these parts, we call it Indigenous Peoples Day. This is the first year it’s the official holiday in Los Angeles.

We’re always trying to keep the newsletter fresh, as we can see our one-year anniversary in our headlights, so we’re going back to the popular answer man feature. So, (I love to use “So” because one reader told me I use it too much.) if you have a horse racing question, mostly about how stuff is done or things you don’t understand, send me an email at johnacherwa@gmail.com . Not looking for history type questions, but more of things you’ve always wondered but never had anyone to ask.

We’ll start with this one from reader Chris Hunkins : How do clockers accurately identify the horse they are timing and how do they get an accurate start on their watches since the horses are not often leaving from a gate?

No better person to answer that than Russell Hudak , who is the morning-line maker at Del Mar and Los Alamitos. He’s also an experienced clocker and timer and also served in those capacities at Hollywood Park.

“Trainers are required to notify the Clockers by supplying the name and distance of the horses they intend to work. This is done either by a phone call to the Clockers Booth or by giving the names to the Clocker on the ground posted near the entrance to the race track. The Clocker on the ground can get a close look at the horses which often is very helpful.

“All clockers keep an identification book (actually a lap top computer) which contains a description of the horses obtained from their foal certificates. The horses are listed under the registered trainer’s name. The description of the horse includes color and white markings on the face and legs. When timing the workouts these markings are used to separate the horses when working in teams and also to confirm the horses’ identity against the names which were reported to work.

“Clockers timing workouts are located in a position with a full view of the race track allowing them to start timing a horse from the marker poles posted every sixteenth of a mile. All quarter-mile markers are red and white, all eighth poles are green and white and the sixteenth markers are black and white. With the trainers reporting both the distance along with the name of the horse to work, clockers can watch designated poles or in some cases locate the horse on the track and following him to the pole.

“Southern California and NYRA area tracks can be very busy with a high volume of workers following renovation breaks. During these times, clockers need to coordinate their activities, take notes and put the information together after the action lets down. With cooperation from the trainers confirming their activity an accurate accounting of the workouts can be maintained.”

Next question comes from Curtis Kalleward : How do they determine the rules for when to couple/uncouple entries? If multiple entries have the same exact owner(s) and trainer, who/what determines whether they race as coupled or uncoupled? Example: multiple times this year, John Sadler has entered multiple Hronis-owned horses, yet they were never coupled.

For this, I went to regular contributor Mike Marten , who is the media czar at the California Horse Racing Board and a guy who probably regrets me having his email.

In short, Mike said there is no coupling rule in California and hasn’t been since 2011. He forwarded the release making that announcement.

“The Board repealed the provision of the coupling rule requiring any horses to race as a single wagering interest. Along with this elimination of coupling in California, the Board requires racing associations to adequately inform the public when horses with common ownership are racing uncoupled.”

Now, Mike can’t say it (or maybe he would) that the reason for the elimination of the coupling rule is so there are more betting interests, which benefits the track, state and allows for maximum wagering in short fields.

In 2015, New York slimmed down its coupling rules to allow two or more horses to be decoupled in any stakes race of $50,000 or more. It used to be $1 million. Kentucky has the same threshold. Florida, as you might expect, has no rule, like California.

Those who favor coupling believe that it doesn’t serve the bettors to have two different entries because one of them could be “sacrificed” to help the other one win. What that means is you could engage a favorite in a speed duel hoping to benefit one of your closers. If they were coupled, it would be one betting interest.

Well, guess what? That rationale is out the window in an era of shorter fields and declining interest in the sport. Hope that helps.

On the big races review in Sunday’s newsletter, I failed to replace Monomoy Girl with Midnight Bisou after the DQ. So, as I wrote in the top of the newsletter, Midnight Bisou was the race winner. The price was correct.

Sunday’s closing day gave us two almost identical features, six furlong allowance/optional claimers for Cal-breds, one for colts and geldings and one for fillies and mares. The purses were $45,000. Also consistent were the winning trainer and jockey.

The one for open competition (code for colts and geldings) was won by Ninety Nine Proof, who ran a smart race just off the front and put the race away as the leader tired on the long Los Alamitos stretch. He paid $5.00, $2.60 and $2.40 for trainer Peter Miller and jockey Heriberto Figueroa . King Abner was second and Tough But Nice was third.

In the filly and mare race, Wonderful Lie held on through the endless stretch to beat the veteran Princess Kendra (43 races). Wonderful Lie paid $4.40, $2.60 and $2.40 for, well, just check the previous paragraph. Princess Kendra’s rally from another zip code was impressive but not enough. Funny Bean was third.

Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Sunday, September 23. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 12th day of a 12-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.53 45.90 57.28 1:03.39

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Satrapa 120 5 4 3–1½ 2–hd 1–hd 1–nk Desormeaux 0.50 3 Goldie's Hills 119 3 2 2–hd 1–hd 2–1½ 2–5 Payeras 36.60 1 Cayate 124 1 1 1–hd 3–1½ 3–2 3–1¼ Gonzalez 6.90 4 Bless His Heart 120 4 6 4–hd 4–hd 4–1 4–½ Bejarano 2.30 2 Black Storm 124 2 5 5–2½ 5–2½ 5–½ 5–2½ Quinonez 14.30 6 Dynamic Duo 120 6 3 6 6 6 6 Pereira 42.90

5 SATRAPA 3.00 2.20 3 GOLDIE'S HILLS 12.40 1 CAYATE

$1 EXACTA (5-3) $16.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-1-4) $12.56 $1 TRIFECTA (5-3-1) $46.60

Winner–Satrapa Ch.g.3 by Square Eddie out of Spring Style (IRE), by Pivotal (GB). Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: Hector O. Palma. Mutuel Pool $75,076 Exacta Pool $37,863 Superfecta Pool $27,266 Trifecta Pool $37,387. Scratched–none.

SATRAPA dueled three deep, was fanned out a bit into the stretch, took as short lead outside the runner-up in the drive, drifted in through the final furlong and gamely prevailed under left handed urging. GOLDIE'S HILLS had good early speed and dueled between horses, put a head in front on the turn, fought back while drifting in through the final furlong and continued gamely to the wire. CAYATE dueled inside, came a bit off the rail and fought back into the stretch, weakened some in the final furlong but held third. BLESS HIS HEART a bit slow to begin, chased outside a rival then off the rail, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in and lacked a rally. BLACK STORM also broke a bit slowly, saved ground stalking the pace and weakened in the drive. DYNAMIC DUO chased outside then off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a further response.

SECOND RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 21.95 45.76 58.03

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Holidayincambodia 124 3 2 4–1½ 2–½ 1–hd 1–½ Sanchez 3.50 7 Anamontana 124 7 4 3–hd 3–hd 2–1½ 2–2 Hernandez 2.10 5 Scathing 119 5 5 5–½ 5–2 5–4 3–2½ Figueroa 2.00 1 Family Rules 124 1 1 1–2 1–2½ 3–1 4–½ Jude 19.10 2 Blooming Hannah 124 2 3 2–hd 4–2½ 4–hd 5–2 Harvey 17.60 6 Alpha Pegasus 124 6 6 6–2½ 6–1 6–hd 6–¾ Pereira 4.80 4 Rockantharos 124 4 7 7 7 7 7 Fuentes 15.60

3 HOLIDAYINCAMBODIA 9.00 4.00 2.80 7 ANAMONTANA 4.00 2.80 5 SCATHING 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3) $13.80 $1 EXACTA (3-7) $18.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-5-1) $26.59 $1 TRIFECTA (3-7-5) $45.80

Winner–Holidayincambodia Dbb.m.5 by Harlan's Holiday out of Joxy Roxy, by City Zip. Bred by Jerry Romans Jr. (KY). Trainer: Daniel Azcarate. Owner: Dan Azcarate. Mutuel Pool $98,740 Daily Double Pool $19,848 Exacta Pool $47,997 Superfecta Pool $32,687 Trifecta Pool $37,989. Scratched–none.

HOLIDAYINCAMBODIA stalked between horses, came out into the stretch, bid between rivals to take a short lead in the drive and gamely prevailed under urging. ANAMONTANA close up stalking the pace three deep, came four wide into the stretch, bid three wide then outside the winner and continued willingly but was outgamed. SCATHING chased off the rail, swung out four wide into the stretch, drifted in through the drive but gained the show. FAMILY RULES sped to a clear early lead, set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. BLOOMING HANNAH saved ground stalking the pace throughout and also weakened. ALPHA PEGASUS chased outside on the backstretch and turn, came four wide into the stretch and did not rally. ROCKANTHAROS broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, also came out four wide into the stretch and lacked a further response.

THIRD RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 22.32 45.59 57.46 1:03.87

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Tiz Love 119 4 2 3–3 3–1 3–1 1–½ Figueroa 2.20 2 Reverend Al 122 1 6 5–3½ 4–2½ 1–1 2–1½ Fuentes 5.90 6 I'll Wrap It Up 124 5 3 4–hd 5–1 5–2 3–½ Gonzalez 1.60 3 Towards the Light 122 2 1 1–hd 1–½ 2–1 4–3½ Harvey 6.30 4 Kenny Benny 124 3 5 2–1 2–1½ 4–hd 5–5 Hernandez 3.40 7 Sterling Wager 122 6 4 6 6 6 6 Allen 78.00

5 TIZ LOVE 6.40 3.40 2.60 2 REVEREND AL 5.80 2.60 6 I'LL WRAP IT UP 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5) $28.20 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $13.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-6-3) $5.62 $1 TRIFECTA (5-2-6) $27.90

Winner–Tiz Love B.g.5 by Slew's Tiznow out of Lovehi, by Swiss Yodeler. Bred by Revocable Trust of Dr. Mikel C.Harrington & Patricia O. Harrington (KY). Trainer: Patricia Harrington. Owner: Patricia Harrington. Mutuel Pool $112,254 Daily Double Pool $8,412 Exacta Pool $56,146 Superfecta Pool $38,074 Trifecta Pool $43,480. Claimed–Towards the Light by Elison, Kenneth and Vicky Jo. Trainer: Charles Treece. Scratched–Nova. $1 Pick Three (5-3-5) paid $23.00. Pick Three Pool $32,983.

TIZ LOVE stalked off the rail, came three deep into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging to gain the lead in deep stretch to prove best. REVEREND AL a bit slow to begin, saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail and bid inside the pacesetter to gain the lead in the drive, fought back inside the winner late but could not contain that one. I'LL WRAP IT UP chased off the inside, came three wide into the stretch and edged a rival late for the show. TOWARDS THE LIGHT sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace a bit off the rail, fought back outside the runner-up in midstretch and was edged late for third. KENNY BENNY pressed thee pace outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. STERLING WAGER settled off the rail, angled in on the turn and lacked a response in the stretch, then returned bleeding from the nostrils but walked off.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $30,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 23.65 46.76 1:11.07 1:23.37 1:36.03

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Very Very Stella 121 2 4 2–hd 2–1½ 1–1 1–3½ 1–2 Delgadillo 2.30 6 Crown the Kitten 114 6 6 6 6 5–1½ 2–1 2–2½ Figueroa 1.70 5 Arch Prince 121 5 5 5–1 5–½ 6 5–2 3–nk Quinonez 8.60 3 Muchos Besos 119 3 3 4–1½ 4–2½ 4–hd 3–hd 4–2 Franco 6.80 4 Mr. Opportunist 121 4 2 3–3 3–2½ 2–½ 4–½ 5–7 Maldonado 2.90 1 La Waun 114 1 1 1–½ 1–½ 3–2 6 6 Espinoza 20.10

2 VERY VERY STELLA 6.60 3.00 2.60 6 CROWN THE KITTEN 3.20 2.40 5 ARCH PRINCE 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $27.40 $1 EXACTA (2-6) $8.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-5-3) $9.85 $1 TRIFECTA (2-6-5) $34.50

Winner–Very Very Stella B.g.6 by High Cotton out of Call Me Dancer, by Gate Dancer. Bred by Ocala Stud (FL). Trainer: Dan Blacker. Owner: DA Meah Racing, Next Wave Racing, Cavalli, John, Peal, Larry and Bernardis, Dario. Mutuel Pool $121,245 Daily Double Pool $12,126 Exacta Pool $53,790 Superfecta Pool $27,288 Trifecta Pool $36,209. Claimed–Arch Prince by E-Racing.Com. Trainer: Brian Koriner. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (3-5-2) paid $67.60. Pick Three Pool $13,710.

VERY VERY STELLA came off the rail into the backstretch to bid between foes, dueled outside a rival, took the lead on the second turn, inched away into the stretch, kicked clear and held under urging. CROWN THE KITTEN chased off the rail then outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and gained the place. ARCH PRINCE chased a bit off the rail then inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch, angled in again and got up for third toward the inside. MUCHOS BESOS stalked just off the rail to the stretch, split horses a furlong out and was edged late for the show. MR. OPPORTUNIST bid three wide into the backstretch then stalked off the rail, came three deep into the stretch and weakened. LA WAUN sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside, fought back on the second turn and weakened in the stretch.

FIFTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 21.54 45.17 57.70 1:04.35

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Bourque 124 8 2 7–hd 6–½ 4–5 1–ns Fuentes 6.30 10 Chrisiscookin 119 10 1 8–2 3–hd 3–½ 2–½ Figueroa 0.60 3 Love Your Life 124 3 3 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 3–1 Hernandez 11.10 5 Quantum Force 124 5 7 2–3 2–4 2–2½ 4–4 Sanchez 6.70 9 Hedoesitinstyle 124 9 8 10 10 6–1½ 5–5 Bednar 92.20 4 Particle of Energy 124 4 4 4–2 7–2 8–2 6–1¾ Monroy 7.50 2 Many Treats 124 2 9 9–1 9–2 7–1½ 7–ns Jude 103.00 1 Rockin My Mojo 124 1 6 5–hd 5–hd 5–hd 8–3 Vergara, Jr. 11.20 6 Rock N Doc 124 6 10 6–hd 8–hd 10 9–2 Locke 53.10 7 Hidden Crook 124 7 5 3–½ 4–1 9–hd 10 Harvey 116.10

8 BOURQUE 14.60 4.60 3.40 10 CHRISISCOOKIN 2.40 2.20 3 LOVE YOUR LIFE 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-8) $60.80 $1 EXACTA (8-10) $15.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-10-3-5) $26.03 $1 TRIFECTA (8-10-3) $72.00

Winner–Bourque B.g.4 by Congrats out of Stormy Venus, by Stormy Atlantic. Bred by Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY). Trainer: Antonio Garcia. Owner: Bazan, Jose and Mendoza, Juventino. Mutuel Pool $145,238 Daily Double Pool $16,607 Exacta Pool $95,799 Superfecta Pool $63,894 Trifecta Pool $69,654. Claimed–Chrisiscookin by Halm, David, Ratzlaff, Kenneth and Treece, Charles. Trainer: Charles Treece. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-2-8) paid $78.40. Pick Three Pool $30,333. $1 Pick Four (3-5-2-8) 4 correct paid $391.40. Pick Four Pool $78,845. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-3-5-2-8) 5 correct paid $250.60. Pick Five Pool $338,180.

BOURQUE chased between horses and three deep on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, angled in and rallied up the inside under some left handed urging to get up late and held. CHRISISCOOKIN settled outside, advanced four wide on the turn and five wide into the stretch and finished well. LOVE YOUR LIFE dueled inside, came off the rail in the stretch, fought back between foes late and continued willingly. QUANTUM FORCE dueled outside a rival, came out in the stretch, fought back three deep in late stretch and was outfinished. HEDOESITINSTYLE settled off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and improved position. PARTICLE OF ENERGY stalked a bit off the rail, continued outside a rival into the stretch and weakened. MANY TREATS saved ground chasing the pace throughout and did not rally. ROCKIN MY MOJO chased along the inside, came off the rail in the stretch and weakened. ROCK N DOC hopped in a slow start, tugged his way along outside a rival, drifted out on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened. HIDDEN CROOK stalked outside then off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 24.46 47.93 1:12.92 1:25.51 1:38.39

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Spirit Mission 120 1 1 1–½ 1–hd 1–1½ 1–1 1–1½ T Baze 2.10 3 Spend It 124 3 3 5–hd 4–½ 3–1 2–hd 2–nk Delgadillo 3.90 2 June Two Four 118 2 2 2–1 2–1 2–hd 4–4 3–½ Franco 2.70 4 Alphadar 120 4 5 4–1 3–hd 4–2 3–hd 4–7 Arias 18.20 6 Skagit River 120 6 8 9 9 9 6–3 5–hd Blanc 38.70 5 Violent Affair 120 5 6 7–1 7–½ 6–hd 5–hd 6–6 Elliott 11.20 8 Welldidyougetit 120 8 7 6–4 6–3½ 8–1 8–1 7–½ Pereira 7.30 9 Grand Minister 113 9 4 3–hd 5–hd 5–1½ 7–1½ 8–7 Figueroa 6.90 7 Indy's Outlaw 124 7 9 8–2½ 8–6 7–1½ 9 9 Monroy 89.50

1 SPIRIT MISSION 6.20 3.40 3.20 3 SPEND IT 3.60 2.40 2 JUNE TWO FOUR 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-1) $72.40 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $10.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-2-4) $24.11 $1 TRIFECTA (1-3-2) $31.60

Winner–Spirit Mission B.c.3 by Scat Daddy out of Louve Royale (IRE), by Peintre Celebre. Bred by Joseph Allen, LLC. (KY). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Gulliver Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $129,564 Daily Double Pool $16,494 Exacta Pool $67,371 Superfecta Pool $42,115 Trifecta Pool $47,463. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-8-1) paid $164.80. Pick Three Pool $32,037.

SPIRIT MISSION sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside, inched away on the second turn, came off the rail into the stretch, drifted out in the drive but held under urging. SPEND IT saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and edged rivals for the place. JUNE TWO FOUR pressed the pace outside the winner then stalked off the rail on the second turn, came three deep into the stretch and was edged for second. ALPHADAR stalked between horses then three deep on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch, was between rivals in the drive and was edged for the show. SKAGIT RIVER angled in and saved ground off the pace and improved position inside in the stretch. VIOLENT AFFAIR chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival on the second turn and lacked a further response. WELLDIDYOUGETIT chased three deep then five wide leaving the backstretch, dropped back on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. GRAND MINISTER stalked three deep, went four wide on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and also weakened. INDY'S OUTLAW settled outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and gave way.

SEVENTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 21.65 45.26 57.81

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Lucky Student 124 4 4 2–hd 3–1 2–½ 1–1 Stevens 1.60 8 Kristie's Heart 119 6 8 7–hd 6–1½ 5–hd 2–ns Figueroa 2.30 2 Asem 120 2 1 5–1½ 5–½ 4–hd 3–¾ Martinez 45.80 5 Prophetinparadise 119 3 2 1–1 1–2 1–1 4–nk McDaid 9.20 7 Parasail 119 5 6 3–½ 2–hd 3–1½ 5–1 Payeras 57.00 10 Adios Cali 119 8 7 8 8 7–2 6–nk Espinoza 4.50 1 Gypsy's Rule 124 1 3 4–hd 4–2 6–1½ 7–6 Quinonez 7.70 9 Belligerent 124 7 5 6–2 7–hd 8 8 Pena 9.70

6 LUCKY STUDENT 5.20 2.80 2.40 8 KRISTIE'S HEART 3.00 2.80 2 ASEM 7.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6) $13.20 $1 EXACTA (6-8) $6.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-8-2-5) $51.66 $1 TRIFECTA (6-8-2) $87.30

Winner–Lucky Student Ch.m.8 by Game Plan out of Corissa's Birthday, by Half Term. Bred by Academic Farms (CA). Trainer: Michael Pender. Owner: Dirt Road Racing, Pender Racing LLC and Skellan, Jeanne. Mutuel Pool $156,109 Daily Double Pool $14,564 Exacta Pool $66,722 Superfecta Pool $48,244 Trifecta Pool $51,292. Scratched–Garrulous Gal, Herunbridledpower. $1 Pick Three (8-1-6) paid $70.70. Pick Three Pool $35,533.

LUCKY STUDENT stalked between horses then off the rail on the turn, came out into the stretch, rallied under an energetic hand ride while being shown the whip to gain the lead in deep stretch and proved best. KRISTIE'S HEART chased off the rail then a bit off the fence on the turn, continued between foes through much of the stretch and got up late for the place. ASEM stalked between horses then outside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch and was edged for second. PROPHETINPARADISE sped to the early lead, set the pace off the rail then inside, held on well in the drive but was overtaken in deep stretch then lost a minor award late. PARASAIL stalked four wide on the backstretch and turn and into the stretch and was outfinished. ADIOS CALI settled outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late response. GYPSY'S RULE saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and also lacked the needed rally. BELLIGERENT stalked five wide on the backstretch, dropped back on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.90 44.56 56.51 1:09.00

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Ninety Nine Proof 119 7 2 2–1 2–1½ 1–½ 1–1 Figueroa 1.50 1 King Abner 119 1 3 3–1½ 3–3 3–2 2–1¾ Espinoza 3.30 6 Tough But Nice 124 6 1 1–1½ 1–1 2–1½ 3–½ Franco 3.80 3 Love My Bud 124 3 4 5–½ 5–1½ 5–2 4–nk Fuentes 14.60 2 Fire When Ready 118 2 5 4–hd 4–hd 4–hd 5–1¼ Stevens 5.90 5 Shaymin 120 5 7 6–3 6–1½ 6–hd 6–1 Mn Garcia 22.20 4 Perfect Wager 118 4 6 7 7 7 7 T Baze 7.30

7 NINETY NINE PROOF 5.00 2.60 2.40 1 KING ABNER 3.40 2.80 6 TOUGH BUT NICE 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7) $12.80 $1 EXACTA (7-1) $7.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-6-3) $10.14 $1 TRIFECTA (7-1-6) $23.80

Winner–Ninety Nine Proof B.c.4 by Idiot Proof out of Seattle Avenue, by Capsized. Bred by Judi Garfi-Partridge & Serenity OakFarms, LLC (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $127,702 Daily Double Pool $14,480 Exacta Pool $55,528 Superfecta Pool $30,812 Trifecta Pool $37,239. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-6-7) paid $24.80. Pick Three Pool $29,566.

NINETY NINE PROOF stalked off the rail, came three wide into the stretch, bid outside the pacesetter under urging to gain the lead nearing the furlong marker, inched away in deep stretch and held. KING ABNER came off the rail to chase the pace on the backstretch and turn, also came three wide into the stretch and finished willingly. TOUGH BUT NICE sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace a bit off the rail, fought back in the stretch and held third. LOVE MY BUD chased between horses then outside a rival on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and was edged for third. FIRE WHEN READY stalked just off the inside, angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. SHAYMIN chased three deep then off the rail on the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. PERFECT WAGER angled in and saved ground throughout to no avail.

NINTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.11 45.40 57.48 1:10.28

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Wonderful Lie 119 6 2 6–5 1–hd 1–4 1–1 Figueroa 1.20 1 Princess Kendra 124 1 7 7 7 3–½ 2–10 Fuentes 4.30 8 Funny Bean 122 7 1 4–hd 3–1 2–hd 3–½ Pena 24.90 2 Ciao Luna 118 2 5 2–hd 2–1½ 4–3½ 4–3 Franco 9.90 4 Magicalchic 117 4 6 5–hd 6–1 5–1 5–nk Payeras 65.50 5 Happy Issue 117 5 3 1–hd 4–hd 6–2½ 6–5 Espinoza 4.40 3 Emmy and I 124 3 4 3–1 5–hd 7 7 T Baze 3.20

7 WONDERFUL LIE 4.40 2.60 2.40 1 PRINCESS KENDRA 3.60 2.80 8 FUNNY BEAN 5.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-7) $11.20 $1 EXACTA (7-1) $5.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-8-2) $21.30 $1 TRIFECTA (7-1-8) $59.90

Winner–Wonderful Lie B.m.7 by Bedford Falls out of Flying Alibi, by Flying Continental. Bred by Carol A. Lingenfelter (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $128,784 Daily Double Pool $12,951 Exacta Pool $65,285 Superfecta Pool $47,478 Trifecta Pool $50,728. Claimed–Emmy and I by Joe Davis. Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Scratched–Bold At Night. $1 Pick Three (6-7-7) paid $13.50. Pick Three Pool $17,655.

WONDERFUL LIE chased off the rail then between foes, moved up between horses on the turn, bid three deep into the stretch to take the lead outside the pacesetter, kicked clear and held under urging. PRINCESS KENDRA dropped back inside then a bit off the rail, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and finished well. FUNNY BEAN stalked outside then four wide, continued outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and held third. CIAO LUNA dueled inside, inched away on the turn, fought back in upper stretch and was edged for the show. MAGICALCHIC stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. HAPPY ISSUE pressed the pace three deep then stalked on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened. EMMY AND I dueled between horses, stalked a bit off the rail leaving the turn, was between foes again in upper stretch and also weakened.

TENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.07 45.53 57.28 1:03.64

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Snazzy Dresser 120 2 5 1–hd 1–1 1–2½ 1–3 Franco 6.60 9 Captain N. Barron 115 8 6 8–hd 8–1 5–hd 2–½ Espinoza 4.10 11 Friendly Steve 120 10 3 9–4 5–hd 3–2 3–ns Fuentes 13.60 10 Iron Curtain 124 9 4 5–1 4–hd 2–hd 4–3½ Quinonez 1.30 7 Jonas 124 6 7 4–hd 3–hd 4–hd 5–2 Pena 12.50 2 Johnny Ray 115 1 1 3–hd 6–1 6–1½ 6–2½ Payeras 2.90 6 Scorpio 120 5 2 2–1 2–1½ 7–6 7–11 Jimenez 73.20 5 Calie View 120 4 10 10 10 9–4 8–1¼ Bednar 78.30 8 Tandy's Big Sky 120 7 9 7–hd 7–½ 8–1½ 9–9 Sanchez 75.50 4 Head of the Line 124 3 8 6–hd 9–4 10 10 Hernandez 57.30

3 SNAZZY DRESSER 15.20 7.00 5.00 9 CAPTAIN N. BARRON 5.40 3.60 11 FRIENDLY STEVE 6.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3) $31.00 $1 EXACTA (3-9) $32.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-9-11-10) $45.20 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-9-11-10-7) $2,045.40 $1 TRIFECTA (3-9-11) $181.10

Winner–Snazzy Dresser Dbb.g.3 by Soldat out of Treasured Freedom, by Open Forum. Bred by Moreau Bloodstock International, Inc (FL). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Robert Gleckman. Mutuel Pool $125,109 Daily Double Pool $45,133 Exacta Pool $68,023 Superfecta Pool $65,986 Super High Five Pool $45,133 Trifecta Pool $62,968. Scratched–Impeachment Ace, Powerful Thirst. $1 Pick Three (7-7-3) paid $50.70. Pick Three Pool $52,465. $1 Pick Four (3/4/6-7-6/7-3) 4 correct paid $152.00. Pick Four Pool $263,046. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-3/4/6-7-6/7-3) 5 correct paid $353.15. Pick Five Pool $272,241. $2 Pick Six (8-1-3/4/6-7-6/7-3) 5 out of 6 paid $94.80. $2 Pick Six (8-1-3/4/6-7-6/7-3) 6 correct paid $6,605.00. Pick Six Pool $288,358.

SNAZZY DRESSER dueled inside, inched away leaving the turn, came off the rail into the stretch and kicked clear under urging. CAPTAIN N. BARRON chased between horses then outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and gained the place. FRIENDLY STEVE stalked five wide then four wide on the turn, came out five wide into the stretch, drifted in and just held third. IRON CURTAIN close up stalking the pace four wide then three deep between foes on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, drifted to the inside and was edged for the show. JONAS stalked between horses, came three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. JOHNNY RAY saved ground stalking the pace throughout and weakened in the stretch. SCORPIO dueled outside the winner, stalked leaving the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. CALIE VIEW broke slowly, settled off the rail, angled in some on the turn and lacked a rally. TANDY'S BIG SKY chased between horses, angled in outside a rival on the turn and gave way. HEAD OF THE LINE stalked between horses then inside on the turn and had nothing left for the stretch.