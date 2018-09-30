Racing! Accelerate overcomes a lot to win Awesome Again

You couldn’t help but be impressed by Accelerate’s win in the Grade 1 $300,000 Awesome Again Stakes at Santa Anita. He was acting up in the gate. Broke a step slow. Got pushed wide on the first turn. And in the end, put away a very good horse in West Coast to win by 2 ¼ lengths.

“I’m not really concerned about this taking anything out of him,” said trainer John Sadler . “We kind of backed him up a bit from 1 ¼ miles so he’s not squeezed too dry. If everything comes out of this good, it’ll be guns ahead.”

“Maybe a race like this is better for him than what happened in the Pacific Classic when he sort of just ran free,” Hronis said. “Maybe the gutsy performance is better for him.”

Game Winner won the inaugural running of the Grade 1 $300,000 American Pharoah Stakes, formerly known as the FrontRunner. The Bob Baffert trained colt set himself up on the outside of Rowayton and went to the front on the turn and won by 4 ½ lengths.

“He came out of the Del Mar Futurity really well,” said Gary West , who along with his wife Mary owns the horse. “He’d been training well and we thought he’d like two turns. His family all like a mile and a quarter, but you never know until they do it.

“We’re looking forward to the Breeders’ Cup for sure. … I’ve been in the horse business about 40 years. All days are not like this one.”

“I think the big key [Saturday] was to see her relax,” Callaghan said. And going two turns was very important. We took the blinkers off. It was a decision I thought would benefit her.

“When she had the blinkers on, she was a little more tense. … She switched leads and did everything right, and she dominated.”

You have to be a fan of Vasilika. She was claimed for $40,000 nine races ago and by winning the Grade 1 $300,000 Rodeo Drives Stakes has won eight of them. She had to work to win, though, coming from second at the top of the stretch of the 1 ¼ turf race for fillies and mares to win by ½ length.

Now this was a “win and your in” Breeders’ Cup race. The problem is she wasn’t nominated so her connections would still have to pay the late fee of $100,000. However, the entry fees would be waived.

“We’ll probably talk about [the Breeders’ Cup],” Hollendorfer said. “We’re not nominated but I think it’s feasible to nominate her. We’ll have to do our homework and see if we’re going to do that or not.”

“The thing that Jerry has really done well with her is her weight,” Gatto said. “She was the highest weight in the field [Saturday] at 1,000 pounds and that’s all to his credit. When we first got her off the claim she needed the weight put on. He knew what to do with the right nutrients and therapy. The horse, of course, gets the credit but Jerry is right there getting credit because he’s done just a great job.”

When the weekend is over, Santa Anita will have run seven stakes races, five of them Grade 1 and six of them graded. Not a bad opening weekend. But, after this there is only one more Grade 1, although they have a representative number of stakes each weekend until racing goes to Del Mar.

The track has packed both its Sunday stakes in the middle of the program in the fifth and six races. It’s a nine-race card beginning at 12:30 p.m. There are four turf races.

The marquee race is the Grade 1 $300,000 Zenyatta Stakes for fillies and mares going 1 1/16 miles. It’s a six-horse field with Eclipse Award winning Abel Tasman as the 2-5 morning-line favorite. This will be her 10 th straight Grade 1. She won her last two, the Ogden Phipps at Belmont and the Personal Ensign at Saratoga. She’s trained by Baffert and ridden by Mike Smith .

La Force is the 4-1 second choice for Paddy Gallagher and Drayden Van Dyke . She finished second to Unique Bella in her last two starts. Post time is around 2:42 p.m.

The other stake is Grade 2 $200,000 John Henry Turf Championship for horses going 1 ¼ miles. Remember, this is a race that starts low on the hill and crosses the dirt near the start. Fashion Business is the 2-1 favorite for Phil D’Amato and Prat. He won the Del Mar Handicap in his last start.

Liam the Charmer for Michael McCarthy and Tyler Gaffalione is the second favorite at 7-2. He won his last start in an allowance by a nose but 11 th in the Del Mar Handicap in his previous race. Post is around 3:14 p.m.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, September 29. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 2nd day of a 22-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 21.70 45.01 57.60 1:10.44

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Improbable 122 2 6 4–½ 3–2 2–1½ 1–nk Van Dyke 0.40 7 Stretford End 122 6 1 2–½ 1–hd 1–hd 2–4½ Prat 5.50 1 Gray Magician 122 1 2 5–½ 4–½ 4–4 3–4¼ Pereira 3.30 6 Tut 122 5 3 1–hd 2–2 3–½ 4–3¼ Gutierrez 10.70 4 Shining Through 117 3 5 6 5–1½ 5–6 5–9½ Espinoza 70.50 5 Big Cheddar 122 4 4 3–2 6 6 6 Bejarano 31.60

2 IMPROBABLE 2.80 2.40 2.10 7 STRETFORD END 3.40 2.60 1 GRAY MAGICIAN 2.10

$1 EXACTA (2-7) $4.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-7-1-6) $2.62 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-7-1) $5.80

Winner–Improbable Ch.c.2 by City Zip out of Rare Event, by A.P. Indy. Bred by St. George Farm LLC & G. WattsHumphrey Jr. (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: WinStar Farm LLC, China Horse Club and SF Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $216,493 Exacta Pool $101,443 Superfecta Pool $48,786 Trifecta Pool $76,845. Scratched–Comical Ghost.

IMPROBABLE stalked a bit off the rail, went outside a rival on the turn, came three deep into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up in midstretch, put a head in front a sixteenth out and gamely prevailed under urging. STRETFORD END dueled three deep then outside a rival on the turn, gained the advantage a quarter mile out, fought back inside the winner through the final furlong and continued gamely while drifting in some. GRAY MAGICIAN chased inside, split horses on the turn, came out into the stretch and bested the others. TUT had good early speed and dueled between horses then inside on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. SHINING THROUGH chased outside a rival then three wide on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. BIG CHEDDAR angled in and pressed the pace inside, dropped back into and on the turn, came out into the stretch and gave way.

SECOND RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 21.18 44.01 55.96

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Forest Chatter 125 7 3 6–2½ 4–1½ 3–1½ 1–1½ Rosario 2.10 1 Joe Jackson 120 1 2 4–½ 3–½ 4–4½ 2–nk T Baze 2.80 9 Rocky Rogue 120 9 5 2–1 2–4 2–1 3–¾ Pena 6.00 3 North County Guy 120 3 6 7–hd 7–hd 5–1 4–ns Prat 8.50 5 Red Wine and Dine 125 5 4 1–½ 1–hd 1–hd 5–3¾ Delgadillo 10.30 8 Minoso 115 8 9 10 10 8–1 6–1¼ Figueroa 24.20 4 From the Distance 115 4 10 9–½ 8–2½ 7–1½ 7–1½ Espinoza 7.90 2 Hoss Cartwright 120 2 1 3–hd 5–1 6–1½ 8–1 Gonzalez 9.50 6 Schulace 120 6 8 5–2½ 6–2 9–1½ 9–¾ Quinonez 48.10 10 Dynamic Duo 120 10 7 8–1½ 9–1 10 10 Linares 143.80

7 FOREST CHATTER 6.20 3.20 2.40 1 JOE JACKSON 3.60 2.80 9 ROCKY ROGUE 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7) $10.00 $1 EXACTA (7-1) $9.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-9-3) $17.28 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-1-9-3-5) $210.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-9) $21.45

Winner–Forest Chatter Dbb.g.7 by Dixie Chatter out of Wild Forest, by Forest Wildcat. Bred by Herman Sarkowsky (KY). Trainer: Clifford W. Sise, Jr.. Owner: Wygod, Pam and Martin. Mutuel Pool $204,795 Daily Double Pool $50,615 Exacta Pool $134,057 Superfecta Pool $63,152 Super High Five Pool $1,651 Trifecta Pool $87,072. Scratched–none.

FOREST CHATTER angled in and stalked inside, went outside a rival leaving the turn and into the stretch, rallied to gain the advantage three wide in deep stretch and inched away under a crack of the whip and good handling. JOE JACKSON saved ground stalking the pace, came off the rail in midstretch and edged a rival for the place. ROCKY ROGUE stalked outside then angled in and dueled outside a rival, was carried out a bit into the stretch, fought back in the drive, was between foes in deep stretch and was edged for second. NORTH COUNTY GUY broke out and bumped a rival, stalked inside, swung out three deep into the stretch and put in a late run at a minor award. RED WINE AND DINE sped to the early lead, dueled inside, came out a bit into the stretch, drifted in and fought back in the drive and was outkicked for a minor share. MINOSO dropped back and angled in, settled outside a rival, angled to the inside in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. FROM THE DISTANCE bobbled sharply and was bumped soundly at the break, pulled inside then came out off heels to be three deep on the turn, swung four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. HOSS CARTWRIGHT stalked between horses or outside a rival, continued a bit off the rail leaving the turn and weakened. SCHULACE between rivals early, chased three deep to the stretch and also weakened. DYNAMIC DUO angled in and settled outside a rival chasing the pace, fell back on the turn, angled to the inside nearing the stretch and lacked a further response.

THIRD RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.15 45.38 1:11.27 1:18.19

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Fig 122 1 2 1–½ 1–1 1–1 1–hd Gutierrez 7.00 3 Mobou 122 3 5 2–hd 3–5 3–4 2–3¼ Stevens 3.20 8 Offshore Affair 122 8 3 3–½ 2–½ 2–½ 3–2¾ T Baze 1.00 5 Its Five Somewhere 122 5 6 7–½ 5–2½ 4–5 4–6¼ Pedroza 5.60 2 Nil Phet 122 2 8 8 6–hd 5–hd 5–2¼ Franco 12.10 4 Nice Haircut 122 4 1 5–½ 8 6–4 6–7½ Roman 11.00 7 New Salute 117 7 4 4–1 7–½ 8 7–4¼ Figueroa 96.40 6 Mulzoff 115 6 7 6–1 4–½ 7–1 8 Fuentes 39.40

1 FIG 16.00 7.40 3.80 3 MOBOU 4.20 2.60 8 OFFSHORE AFFAIR 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-1) $57.00 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $29.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-8-5) $24.54 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-3-8-5-2) $1,128.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-8) $41.40

Winner–Fig B.c.2 by Square Eddie out of Teresa Ann, by Boston Harbor. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Ben D. A. Cecil. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $258,427 Daily Double Pool $19,590 Exacta Pool $158,155 Superfecta Pool $74,241 Super High Five Pool $4,435 Trifecta Pool $118,295. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-7-1) paid $37.30. Pick Three Pool $62,836.

FIG sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside, inched away on the turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, fought back outside the runner-up under urging in deep stretch and held gamely. MOBOU pulled between horses to press the pace then stalked a bit off the rail, angled to the inside into the stretch, bid along the fence past midstretch and continued willingly. OFFSHORE AFFAIR pressed the pace four wide then three deep, stalked outside the runner-up on the turn and three wide into the stretch and bested the others. ITS FIVE SOMEWHERE chased outside a rival then inside, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. NIL PHET a step slow into stride, saved ground off the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and improved position. NICE HAIRCUT had early speed between foes then stalked between horses or outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and weakened. NEW SALUTE prompted the pace three deep between foes, dropped back leaving the backstretch, angled in some on the turn and gave way. MULZOFF chased outside then four wide leaving the backstretch, fell back and angled in on the turn and had little left for the drive.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 23.03 47.04 1:10.71 1:22.83 1:34.53

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Flying Scotsman 122 11 3 2–hd 2–2 1–½ 1–hd 1–ns Conner 6.90 8 Omaha Beach 122 8 1 3–1½ 3–½ 3–2 2–2 2–3¼ Prat 1.30 9 Power Player 122 9 10 9–2 9–1 7–1 6–½ 3–nk Talamo 11.20 5 Alleva 122 5 8 6–1½ 5–2 5–2½ 4–hd 4–ns Bejarano 5.10 2 Neptune's Storm 117 2 5 5–½ 6–hd 6–hd 5–hd 5–3½ Espinoza 7.10 7 Knight's Cross 122 7 4 4–1 4–hd 4–hd 7–4 6–nk Desormeaux 10.30 10 Speakerofthehouse 122 10 11 10–hd 10–hd 10–2 8–½ 7–1¼ Van Dyke 75.50 6 Dyf 122 6 2 1–1 1–½ 2–1 3–1 8–¾ Rosario 7.20 4 Lingua Franca 122 4 7 8–1 8–1 8–½ 9–1½ 9–nk Franco 54.90 1 Box On 117 1 9 11 11 11 10–½ 10–4¼ Figueroa 83.30 3 Violent Behavior 122 3 6 7–hd 7–hd 9–1½ 11 11 T Baze 71.10

11 FLYING SCOTSMAN 15.80 6.80 4.60 8 OMAHA BEACH 3.40 2.60 9 POWER PLAYER 6.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-11) $126.20 $1 EXACTA (11-8) $22.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-8-9-5) $63.53 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-8-9-5-2) $1,442.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-8-9) $83.70

Winner–Flying Scotsman Ch.r.2 by English Channel out of Padmore, by French Deputy. Bred by Calumet Farm (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Calumet Farm. Mutuel Pool $398,305 Daily Double Pool $38,994 Exacta Pool $246,793 Superfecta Pool $109,003 Super High Five Pool $3,781 Trifecta Pool $156,065. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-1-11) paid $145.75. Pick Three Pool $31,330.

FLYING SCOTSMAN had speed three deep then stalked outside a rival, bid alongside the leader to press the pace, took a short lead leaving the second turn, inched away from that one, fought back inside the runner-up through the stretch and held on gamely under urging. OMAHA BEACH between horses early, stalked off the rail, continued between foes leaving the backstretch and off the inside into the stretch, bid alongside the winner in the drive and continued gamely to the end. POWER PLAYER hopped slightly at the start, settled off the rail then outside a rival, went four wide on the second turn and into the stretch and just got the show three deep on the line. ALLEVA chased outside a rival then three deep into and on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in some and was edged for third between foes late. NEPTUNE'S STORM saved ground stalking the pace and was edged for a minor award inside. KNIGHT'S CROSS angled in and stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch, lugged inward and steadied off heels past midstretch and lacked a rally. SPEAKEROFTHEHOUSE broke a bit slowly, angled in and settled outside a rival then a bit off the rail on the second turn, swung three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. DYF sped to the early lead and angled in, set the pace inside then dueled along the rail, came a bit off the fence in the stretch and weakened. LINGUA FRANCA between horses early, chased outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch and second turn, angled in some entering the stretch and also weakened. BOX ON dropped back along the inside and saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and did not rally. VIOLENT BEHAVIOR pulled along the inside and steadied in tight into the first turn, saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back leaving the second turn and weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Waiver Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 21.86 44.95 57.50 1:10.78

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Fire to the Wire 125 4 3 3–hd 3–3 2–hd 1–½ Pereira 0.90 4 Twirling Tiger 125 3 5 5 5 4–3 2–½ T Baze 8.60 3 Spokane Eagle 125 2 1 2–hd 2–½ 3–4 3–2¼ Roman 5.50 2 Short of Ez 125 1 2 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 4–8¾ Elliott 2.00 7 Will Tell 125 5 4 4–4½ 4–1½ 5 5 Talamo 11.80

6 FIRE TO THE WIRE 3.80 2.60 2.10 4 TWIRLING TIGER 5.80 3.40 3 SPOKANE EAGLE 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-6) $34.60 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $7.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-3-2) $2.78 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-3) $8.95 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (11-8) $12.40

Winner–Fire to the Wire Dbb.g.5 by Sapphire Cat out of Sav Blanc, by Dixie Union. Bred by John Antonelli (CA). Trainer: Jack Carava. Owner: Chris Curtis. Mutuel Pool $275,798 Daily Double Pool $31,252 Exacta Pool $122,784 Superfecta Pool $32,871 Trifecta Pool $70,827. Claimed–Fire to the Wire by Vindicate Racing. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Claimed–Spokane Eagle by SJK Racing Stable. Trainer: Paul Aguirre. Scratched–Elwood J, R Cha Cha, Whiskey Ginger. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-11-6) paid $71.35. Pick Three Pool $66,840. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-1-11-1/5/6/8) 566 tickets with 4 correct paid $244.90. Pick Four Pool $181,517. 50-Cent Pick Five (2/3-7-1-11-1/5/6/8) 1295 tickets with 5 correct paid $462.00. Pick Five Pool $695,941. $1 Consolation Pick Three (1-11-8) paid $27.70.

FIRE TO THE WIRE prompted the pace three deep between horses then three wide on the turn and into the stretch, took a short lead under urging past midstretch and held on gamely. TWIRLING TIGER bobbled slightly at the start, chased off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and finished well. SPOKANE EAGLE had good early speed and dueled between horses, fought back between foes in midstretch then just off the rail in deep stretch and was edged for the place. SHORT OF EZ sped to the early lead and set a pressured pace inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch and weakened some late. WILL TELL pressed the pace four wide then stalked off the rail on the turn, angled in slightly nearing the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SIXTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $300,000. 'American Pharoah Stakes'. 2 year olds. Time 23.43 47.50 1:11.85 1:37.17 1:43.77

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Game Winner 122 4 3 2–1 2–1½ 2–1½ 1–½ 1–4½ Rosario 0.30 2 Gunmetal Gray 122 2 4 3–7 3–8 3–8 3–5 2–1 Prat 3.20 1 Rowayton 122 1 1 1–½ 1–hd 1–hd 2–4 3–3¼ Geroux 5.40 3 Jefe 122 3 2 4–hd 4–hd 4–hd 4–1½ 4–4½ Desormeaux 18.50 5 Sigalert 122 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 T Baze 39.50

4 GAME WINNER 2.60 2.20 2.10 2 GUNMETAL GRAY 2.80 2.10 1 ROWAYTON 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $5.80 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $2.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-1) $2.10

Winner–Game Winner B.c.2 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Indyan Giving, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Summer Wind Equine (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: West, Gary and Mary. Mutuel Pool $476,385 Daily Double Pool $44,673 Exacta Pool $168,542 Trifecta Pool $140,803. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (11-6-4) paid $11.20. Pick Three Pool $106,768. $1 Consolation Pick Three (11-8-4) paid $4.80.

GAME WINNER had speed three deep then dueled outside a rival, took a short lead into the stretch, inched away under urging past the eighth pole and won clear. GUNMETAL GRAY bobbled slightly at the start, was between foes early then stalked off the rail, came out some in the stretch, drifted in a bit in deep stretch and gained the place. ROWAYTON pulled along the inside to the early lead, drifted out a bit into the first turn then angled in and dueled inside, fought back in the stretch, could not match the winner late and was overtaken for the place. JEFE angled in and saved ground off the pace, continued inside into and through the stretch and did not rally. SIGALERT also angled in and settled outside a rival chasing the pace to the stretch and lacked a response in the drive.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.92 46.49 1:10.30 1:21.98 1:33.90

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Pioneer Lad 121 8 2 2–½ 2–1 1–hd 1–2 1–1¼ T Baze 8.00 1 Comma Sister 123 1 1 3–1½ 4–1 4–1½ 2–hd 2–1½ Gutierrez 5.40 4 Noivo 120 4 10 9–1 10–2½ 8–½ 5–hd 3–½ Stevens 3.90 10 Red King 121 10 12 11–½ 11–½ 11–1½ 9–1 4–½ Franco 10.90 9 Tartini 123 9 8 8–½ 6–1½ 5–2 4–½ 5–nk Prat 4.20 5 Kalei 116 5 9 6–½ 8–hd 9–1 8–2 6–½ Espinoza 19.20 7 Icy Street 123 7 4 5–hd 3–hd 3–hd 3–1½ 7–¾ Van Dyke 3.90 11 Fritz Johansen 125 11 7 10–1½ 7–hd 6–hd 7–hd 8–2¾ Pereira 54.10 3 Impetu 118 3 5 1–1½ 1–1 2–1 6–1 9–1¼ Geroux 27.20 6 Violent Ridge 122 6 6 7–1½ 9–½ 10–1½ 10–1½ 10–1¼ Desormeaux 13.10 12 Kidmon 121 12 11 12 12 12 12 11–4½ Rosario 17.40 2 So Be It 121 2 3 4–hd 5–hd 7–1 11–2 12 Blanc 113.20

8 PIONEER LAD 18.00 9.00 6.00 1 COMMA SISTER 7.60 4.60 4 NOIVO (IRE) 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-8) $36.00 $1 EXACTA (8-1) $54.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-1-4-10) $212.36 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-1-4) $154.95 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-1-4-10-9) Carryover $893

Winner–Pioneer Lad B.c.4 by Pioneerof the Nile out of Lido Lady, by Lido Palace (CHI). Bred by Magalen O. Bryant (KY). Trainer: Jack Carava. Owner: Paymaster Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $424,139 Daily Double Pool $43,670 Exacta Pool $239,684 Superfecta Pool $99,329 Trifecta Pool $159,549 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,174. Scratched–Exotic Ghost, Hard Fought. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-4-8) paid $15.10. Pick Three Pool $93,513.

PIONEER LAD stalked outside a rival then off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter to gain the lead leaving the second turn, inched clear into the stretch and held under urging. COMMA SISTER saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit into the stretch and continued willingly late. NOIVO (IRE) chased inside then a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, came out on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and edged rivals for the show . RED KING a bit slow to begin, angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out in midstretch and was edged for third. TARTINI pulled three deep early then chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor share. KALEI angled in and saved ground off the pace, went around a rival past midstretch and lacked the needed rally. ICY STREET chased three deep then outside a rival leaving the backstretch, continued three wide on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the necessary late kick. FRITZ JOHANSEN four wide early, chased three deep then outside a rival to the stretch and could not summon the necessary response. IMPETU sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, dueled along the rail on the second turn and weakened in the stretch. VIOLENT RIDGE pulled between horses early, chased outside a rival then between foes on the backstretch, came out four wide into the stretch and did not rally. KIDMON angled in and settled outside a rival chasing the pace then a bit off the rail on the second turn and lacked a response in the drive. SO BE IT stalked a bit off the rail, continued between horses into the stretch and weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.90 44.70 1:10.64 1:17.68

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Smiling Tigress 122 7 7 7–½ 5–½ 6–4 1–½ T Baze 26.30 6 Dulce Ride 120 6 3 3–hd 3–hd 3–½ 2–ns Prat 3.80 9 Moon Kitty 121 9 1 4–1½ 4–3 1–hd 3–¾ Roman 2.50 5 Zusha 120 5 9 6–hd 7–2½ 5–hd 4–2 Rosario 3.00 1 Conquest Flatterme 123 1 6 1–hd 1–hd 2–½ 5–2¼ Elliott 4.20 3 Kindred 123 3 5 2–½ 2–½ 4–1 6–2 Gutierrez 24.20 4 Royal Descendent 120 4 8 8–1 8–hd 8–½ 7–1¼ Pereira 6.00 2 Demigoddess 121 2 4 9 9 9 8–2¼ Linares 73.60 8 Summer's Indy 120 8 2 5–hd 6–1 7–1 9 Conner 35.30

7 SMILING TIGRESS 54.60 20.00 8.00 6 DULCE RIDE 5.60 3.00 9 MOON KITTY 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-7) $536.00 $1 EXACTA (7-6) $163.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-9-5) $218.91 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-6-9-5-1) $7,067.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-6-9) $291.00

Winner–Smiling Tigress B.f.3 by Smiling Tiger out of Spun Clear, by Hard Spun. Bred by Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA). Trainer: David Bernstein. Owner: Fasihuddin, Naseer Mohammed and Zahra, Madiha. Mutuel Pool $321,379 Daily Double Pool $31,165 Exacta Pool $150,806 Superfecta Pool $66,699 Super High Five Pool $8,091 Trifecta Pool $96,628. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-8-7) paid $136.60. Pick Three Pool $94,927.

SMILING TIGRESS stalked between foes or off the rail, came out in the stretch and rallied under urging to get up three deep late. DULCE RIDE dueled three deep between foes, drifted inward in the final furlong and fought back to be a game second. MOON KITTY prompted the pace four wide, took a short lead in midstretch, also drifted in and was edged between foes late. ZUSHA three deep early, chased a bit off the rail then inside on the turn and into the stretch, lacked room off heels in midstretch, came out and continued in close off heels to the sixteenth pole and was outfinished. CONQUEST FLATTERME had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch and weakened late. KINDRED dueled between horses, fought back into the stretch and to midstretch, then weakened. ROYAL DESCENDENT sent between horses then jumped track marks and bobbled, chased outside a rival, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. DEMIGODDESS between rivals early, angled in and settled off the pace inside, saved ground on the turn and lacked a response in the drive. SUMMER'S INDY stalked outside then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and weakened.

NINTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $300,000. 'Chandelier Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.88 46.51 1:11.12 1:37.47 1:44.59

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Bellafina 122 5 2 2–1 2–1 1–hd 1–4½ 1–6½ Prat 0.90 3 Vibrance 122 2 1 1–1½ 1–½ 2–3½ 2–4 2–4½ Rosario 9.90 4 Brill 122 3 3 5 5 3–hd 3–3 3–6½ Geroux 5.40 5 Der Lu 122 4 5 4–hd 3–½ 4–3 4–6 4–13½ Van Dyke 2.30 2 Del Mar May 122 1 4 3–hd 4–hd 5 5 5 Stevens 6.90

6 BELLAFINA 3.80 2.80 2.10 3 VIBRANCE 6.00 3.40 4 BRILL 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-6) $181.60 $1 EXACTA (6-3) $13.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-4-5) $9.12 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-4) $30.05

Winner–Bellafina B.f.2 by Quality Road out of Akron Moon, by Malibu Moon. Bred by JSM Equine, LLC. (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Kaleem Shah, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $385,394 Daily Double Pool $32,529 Exacta Pool $135,821 Superfecta Pool $42,258 Trifecta Pool $51,812. Scratched–Mother Mother. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-7-6) paid $302.40. Pick Three Pool $61,632.

BELLAFINA stalked three deep then off the rail, bid outside the runner-up on the backstretch and second turn, took a short lead midway on that turn, inched away into the stretch, drifted to the inside in upper stretch, opened up under a couple cracks of the whip then steady handling and a hold late. VIBRANCE had speed between foes then angled in and set the pace inside, fought back on the second turn, was no match for the winner in the drive but clearly second best. BRILL pulled her way between horses then stalked between foes, continued just off the rail on the second turn, angled to the inside into the stretch and weakened but bested the others. DER LU stalked three deep then outside a rival on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. DEL MAR MAY bobbled at the start, saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back on the second turn and gave way.

TENTH RACE. 1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $300,000. 'Rodeo Drive Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.61 46.78 1:10.42 1:34.88 1:59.04

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Vasilika 123 6 4–1½ 4–2 4–2 2–1 2–1½ 1–½ Prat 1.60 1 Paved 120 1 5–1 5–1 5–½ 5–hd 3–1½ 2–½ Rosario 4.20 8 Cambodia 123 8 2–hd 2–1 2–1½ 1–1 1–hd 3–2¼ Van Dyke 1.60 3 Beau Recall 123 3 8 8 7–hd 8 4–hd 4–1¼ Talamo 24.20 5 Amboseli 121 5 7–1½ 7–hd 8 7–hd 7–3 5–1¼ Elliott 53.80 7 Sophie P 125 7 6–5 6–4 6–2 6–1 5–1 6–3¾ Desormeaux 12.00 4 Queen Blossom 121 4 3–1½ 3–1 3–½ 4–hd 6–½ 7–17 Geroux 11.50 2 Tisbutadream 121 2 1–hd 1–1½ 1–1 3–hd 8 8 Conner 54.60

6 VASILIKA 5.20 3.00 2.40 1 PAVED 4.00 2.80 8 CAMBODIA 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6) $9.80 $1 EXACTA (6-1) $9.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-8-3) $10.16 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-1-8-3-5) $657.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-8) $10.50

Winner–Vasilika Ch.f.4 by Skipshot out of La Belle Marquet, by Marquetry. Bred by Mikhail Yanakov (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: All Schlaich Stables LLC, Hollendorfer, LLC, Gatto Racing, LLC and Todaro, G.. Mutuel Pool $454,419 Daily Double Pool $52,124 Exacta Pool $227,376 Superfecta Pool $104,916 Super High Five Pool $7,750 Trifecta Pool $166,630. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-6-6) paid $115.55. Pick Three Pool $55,506.

VASILIKA stalked off the rail then outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch, bid outside CAMBODIA in midstretch, gained the lead a sixteenth out and gamely prevailed under urging. PAVED chased inside then split horses leaving the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and finished well. CAMBODIA four wide on the hill, angled in and stalked off the rail, bid alongside the pacesetter to gain the advantage leaving the second turn, inched way, fought back toward the inside in the stretch and continued gamely to the end. BEAU RECALL (IRE) broke a bit slowly and was squeezed some, settled inside then outside a rival, came out into the stretch, angled inward in midstretch and was outfinished. AMBOSELI angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally,. SOPHIE P (GB) chased off the rail then outside a rival, went three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and could not summon the necessary late kick. QUEEN BLOSSOM (IRE) bumped early, dueled inside then saved ground stalking the pace, split horses leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. TISBUTADREAM (IRE) bumped between horses early, pulled and was in a bit tight on the hill, dueled between foes then set the pace inside, surrendered the advantage leaving the second turn, dropped back into the stretch and gave way.

ELEVENTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile. Purse: $300,000. 'Awesome Again Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.89 46.17 1:10.35 1:36.70 1:50.38

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Accelerate 125 6 6 4–hd 4–2½ 3–4½ 1–½ 1–2¼ Rosario 0.30 5 West Coast 123 5 1 2–½ 1–1 1–hd 3–3 2–½ Smith 1.70 2 Isotherm 121 2 2 3–1 3–1½ 2–hd 2–hd 3–2¾ Franco 57.80 3 Prime Attraction 121 3 4 5–1½ 6 6 4–½ 4–¾ Desormeaux 21.80 4 The Lieutenant 121 4 5 6 5–1 5–1 5–4 5–10½ Prat 34.20 1 Shades of Victory 121 1 3 1–1½ 2–1 4–1½ 6 6 Pedroza 57.10

6 ACCELERATE 2.60 2.10 2.10 5 WEST COAST 2.10 2.10 2 ISOTHERM 6.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6) $8.40 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $1.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-2-3) $3.46 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-2) $7.50

Winner–Accelerate Ch.h.5 by Lookin At Lucky out of Issues, by Awesome Again. Bred by Mike Abraham (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $903,481 Daily Double Pool $52,521 Exacta Pool $224,268 Superfecta Pool $108,685 Trifecta Pool $164,416. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-6-6) paid $2.45. Pick Three Pool $62,928.

ACCELERATE a bit fractious in the gate then hopped some in a bit of a slow start, went up four wide into the first turn, stalked outside then off the rail, bid three deep leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, put a head in front a quarter mile out, battled three wide under left handed urging in the stretch and drove clear late. WEST COAST stalked off the rail, took the lead outside a rival and inched away five eighths out, dueled inside leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch, fought back along the rail in the drive, could not match the winner late but was game for second. ISOTHERM saved ground stalking the pace, bid between horses leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, fought back between the top pair in the stretch and was edged for the place. PRIME ATTRACTION chased outside or off the rail, went three deep leaving the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. THE LIEUTENANT three deep early, angled in and stalked inside, split horses leaving the second turn and did not rally. SHADES OF VICTORY sent inside to the early lead, set the pace along the rail then stalked from the fence, dropped back on the second turn and gave way in the stretch.

TWELFTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Unzip Me Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 21.79 43.42 1:06.22 1:12.42

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Travieza 120 2 10 2–hd 1–hd 1–3 1–1¼ Bejarano 21.20 10 Ms Bad Behavior 122 10 2 5–1 6–hd 2–1½ 2–nk Desormeaux 1.00 3 Spiced Perfection 124 3 6 8–hd 8–1½ 5–1 3–ns Talamo 27.50 5 Hey Negrita 120 5 9 6–½ 3–hd 3–hd 4–nk Van Dyke 6.10 9 Out of The Flames 124 9 3 10–3 10–2 4–½ 5–1½ Prat 6.90 11 True Royalty 124 11 8 9–1 9–1 7–½ 6–½ Rosario 7.90 6 Pulpit Rider 124 6 12 12 12 10–1 7–½ Conner 20.10 7 Pursuing The Dream 120 7 7 7–hd 7–hd 6–hd 8–½ Stevens 35.40 8 Sappho 120 8 11 11–2½ 11–2½ 11–4 9–4¼ T Baze 42.50 4 Suspicious Spouse 120 4 5 1–hd 2–1½ 8–1½ 10–2½ Franco 16.10 1 Steph Being Steph 120 1 4 4–1 4–½ 9–hd 11–5½ Elliott 13.10 12 May Girl 120 12 1 3–hd 5–1 12 12 Roman 88.50

2 TRAVIEZA 44.40 13.60 7.80 10 MS BAD BEHAVIOR 3.00 2.60 3 SPICED PERFECTION 10.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2) $75.20 $1 EXACTA (2-10) $60.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-10-3-5) $679.44 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-10-3-5-9) $12,576.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-10-3) $468.20

Winner–Travieza B.f.3 by Into Mischief out of Bellezza Rosso, by Tapit. Bred by W C Racing (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: W.C. Racing Inc. and Lewis, Greg. Mutuel Pool $509,396 Daily Double Pool $105,919 Exacta Pool $313,488 Superfecta Pool $138,825 Super High Five Pool $16,478 Trifecta Pool $210,500. Scratched–Chatty, Media Tone. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-6-2) paid $48.35. Pick Three Pool $124,530. 50-Cent Pick Four (1/6-6-6-2) 5691 tickets with 4 correct paid $105.80. Pick Four Pool $789,111. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-1/6-6-6-2) 169 tickets with 5 correct paid $2,957.80. Pick Five Pool $654,973. 20-Cent Pick Six (8-7-1/6-6-6-2) 12 tickets with 6 correct paid $11,189.32. Pick Six Pool $251,385. Pick Six Carryover $76,410.

TRAVIEZA dueled between horses then inside leaving the hill, kicked clear in the stretch and held on gamely under urging. MS BAD BEHAVIOR stalked outside then three deep on the hill, came five wide into the stretch and got up for second three deep on the line. SPICED PERFECTION saved ground chasing the pace throughout and ran up the rail for the show. HEY NEGRITA chased between horses, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in a bit and was edged for third between rivals on the line. OUT OF THE FLAMES (GB) settled off the rail then angled in on the hill, came out three deep into the stretch and was edged for a minor award four wide on the line. TRUE ROYALTY chased outside then three deep, came five wide into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. PULPIT RIDER broke a bit slowly, settled just off the rail, went around a rival into the stretch and improved position between foes late. PURSUING THE DREAM (IRE) chased between horses, bobbled on the dirt crossing, came out three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SAPPHO (IRE) off a step slowly, settled off the rail then inside on the hill and into the stretch, steadied when crowded off heels in midstretch and lacked the needed rally. SUSPICIOUS SPOUSE dueled between horses then outside the winner leaving the hill and weakened in the drive. STEPH BEING STEPH had good early speed and dueled inside, stalked leaving the hill, came out a bit in upper stretch then drifted inward in midstretch and also weakened. MAY GIRL (GB) prompted the pace four wide then stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive. Rail on hill at zero.